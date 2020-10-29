Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Brazil's Itau names new CEO, signaling generational change

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Thursday tapped Chief Financial Officer Milton Maluhy Filho as its new chief executive, ushering a generational change at Brazil's largest bank.

Maluh, 44, will replace Candido Bracher, who had been in the position for roughly three years, starting on Feb. 2, according to a securities filing. Bracher, who will reach the bank's mandatory retirement age of 62 in December, will return to its the board of directors next year.

Maluhy will become the youngest CEO among Brazil's biggest listed lenders and will assume control of a bank which has solid financials but still faces challenges in competing with fintechs who have roiled the market in recent years.

Maluhy started his career at Itau in 2002 and has since taken various roles, including as CEO of Itau Corpbanca Chile, an acquisition that has underperformed expectations, although Maluhy made some strides toward boosting its performance.

"In every one of these positions, he has always stood out for his determination in the search for results, his focus on the interests of our clients, his ability to assemble productive, well- balanced teams and the huge extent to which he identifies with our culture," Itau said in a statement.

CHALLENGES

Looking ahead, Maluhy will have to contend with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already led the bank to set aside billions for potential losses.

The bank also most take on agile new rivals such as card processors PagSeguro Digital Ltd, StoneCo Ltd and XP Inc, in which Itau decided to acquire a stake. The card processors have lured many clients from traditional banks and put pressure on fees.

A new breed of online banks loom as a big challenge for lenders like Itau, which are saddled with costly brick-and-mortar branches.

"The priorities now are turned to the digitalization of our operations and in the relentless search for growth in a particularly dynamic competitive environment," co-chairmen Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal said in a letter to Itau's employees.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler, Christian Plumb and Aurora Ellis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 0.50% 23.9 End-of-day quote.-35.58%
STONECO LTD. 3.54% 55.52 Delayed Quote.34.42%
XP INC. -0.57% 40.4 Delayed Quote.5.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
06:52pBrazil's Itau names new CEO, signaling generational change
RE
06:35pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - New Chief Executive Officer
PU
06:15pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of October ..
PU
06:10pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Investor Relations Officer
PU
10:15aITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/16ITAU UNIBANCO : Fitch Affirms Itau Asset Management's 'Excellent' Rating; Stable..
AQ
10/07ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
PU
10/07TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : September 2020
PU
10/05EXCLUSIVE : Warburg Pincus, Gavea ready IPO of Brazil facilities company GPS - s..
RE
10/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 19 309 M 19 309 M
Net income 2020 19 603 M 3 394 M 3 394 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 226 B 39 228 M 39 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 94 910
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,56 BRL
Last Close Price 23,90 BRL
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-35.58%39 045
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%147 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group