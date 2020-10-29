Brazil's Itau names new CEO, signaling generational change

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA
on Thursday tapped Chief Financial Officer Milton
Maluhy Filho as its new chief executive, ushering a generational
change at Brazil's largest bank.
Maluh, 44, will replace Candido Bracher, who had been in the
position for roughly three years, starting on Feb. 2, according
to a securities filing. Bracher, who will reach the bank's
mandatory retirement age of 62 in December, will return to its
the board of directors next year.
Maluhy will become the youngest CEO among Brazil's biggest
listed lenders and will assume control of a bank which has solid
financials but still faces challenges in competing with fintechs
who have roiled the market in recent years.
Maluhy started his career at Itau in 2002 and has since
taken various roles, including as CEO of Itau Corpbanca Chile,
an acquisition that has underperformed expectations, although
Maluhy made some strides toward boosting its performance.
"In every one of these positions, he has always stood out
for his determination in the search for results, his focus on
the interests of our clients, his ability to assemble
productive, well- balanced teams and the huge extent to which he
identifies with our culture," Itau said in a statement.
CHALLENGES
Looking ahead, Maluhy will have to contend with the economic
impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has already led the
bank to set aside billions for potential losses.
The bank also most take on agile new rivals such as card
processors PagSeguro Digital Ltd, StoneCo Ltd
and XP Inc, in which Itau decided to acquire a stake. The
card processors have lured many clients from traditional banks
and put pressure on fees.
A new breed of online banks loom as a big challenge for
lenders like Itau, which are saddled with costly
brick-and-mortar branches.
"The priorities now are turned to the digitalization of our
operations and in the relentless search for growth in a
particularly dynamic competitive environment," co-chairmen Pedro
Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal said in a letter to Itau's
employees.
