Brazil's Itausa posts 59% jump in recurring profit

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company
Itausa SA reported on Monday its first-quarter
recurring profit jumped 59.1% from the previous year, to 3.83
billion reais ($756.83 million).
The figure excludes one-off items.
Recurring results attributed to Itausa's stakes in the
financial sector, which includes Itau Unibanco and XP
Inc, rose 15% year-on-year to 2.88 billion reais.
Non-financial sector investments, including in shoemaker
Alpargatas and wood panels manufacturer Dexco SA
, grew 52% in the first quarter, to 173 million reais.
The company also said it could sell 24 million class A
shares of XP by the end of this year.
In March, Itausa sold 12 million shares of XP for about 1.8
billion reais, which had a positive impact of 1.1 billion reais
in first-quarter earnings.
($1 = 5.0606 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Richard Chang)