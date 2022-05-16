Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/16 04:07:00 pm EDT
25.04 BRL   +1.05%
09:00aBrazil Coca-Cola bottler Solar Bebidas sees IPO resumption as soon as Q4
RE
05/12Itau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab
RE
05/12Charles Schwab considers buying stake in XP from Itau -report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's Itausa posts 59% jump in recurring profit

05/16/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Itausa SA reported on Monday its first-quarter recurring profit jumped 59.1% from the previous year, to 3.83 billion reais ($756.83 million).

The figure excludes one-off items.

Recurring results attributed to Itausa's stakes in the financial sector, which includes Itau Unibanco and XP Inc, rose 15% year-on-year to 2.88 billion reais.

Non-financial sector investments, including in shoemaker Alpargatas and wood panels manufacturer Dexco SA , grew 52% in the first quarter, to 173 million reais.

The company also said it could sell 24 million class A shares of XP by the end of this year.

In March, Itausa sold 12 million shares of XP for about 1.8 billion reais, which had a positive impact of 1.1 billion reais in first-quarter earnings. ($1 = 5.0606 reais) (Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPARGATAS S.A. -1.27% 21.69 Delayed Quote.-41.11%
DEXCO S.A. 0.83% 12.25 Delayed Quote.-19.25%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 1.18% 25.04 Delayed Quote.18.28%
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA 0.88% 9.24 Delayed Quote.2.35%
XP INC. -5.29% 19.09 Delayed Quote.-33.30%
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
09:00aBrazil Coca-Cola bottler Solar Bebidas sees IPO resumption as soon as Q4
RE
05/12Itau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab
RE
05/12Charles Schwab considers buying stake in XP from Itau -report
RE
05/11Investors cut valuations of Latam startups -Creditas founder
RE
05/09Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/09BANCO ITAU : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Itau Unibanco 1Q Net Income Rises to BRL6.9 Billion From BRL6.2 Billion
DJ
05/09Brazilian homebuilder MRV looking for a partner for its U.S. subsidiary AHS- CFO
RE
05/09Brazilian lender Itau reaffirms 2022 guidance as Q1 net income jumps
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 136 B 26 752 M 26 752 M
Net income 2022 31 049 M 6 124 M 6 124 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,82x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 224 B 44 231 M 44 231 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 100 600
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,78 BRL
Average target price 30,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.18.28%44 216
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.79%349 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.95%283 361
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.86%237 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.11%175 700
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.13%161 621