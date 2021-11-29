Brazil's Nubank weighs cutting IPO valuation - Bloomberg News

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian online lender Nubank is
considering cutting the potential valuation of its initial
public offering following a slump in technology stocks globally,
on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nubank declined to comment on the report.
Earlier this month, the Sao Paulo-based company said it
aimed to raise nearly $3 billion at a valuation of more than $50
billion.
At that valuation, Nubank, which is backed by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, would have been worth
more than Brazil's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, which is currently valued at $38 billion.
While the IPO market in the U.S. has been robust this year,
investors were spooked by a new, possibly vaccine-resistant
variant of the coronavirus, which led to a broad sell-off on
Wall Street on Friday.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel)