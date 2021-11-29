Log in
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/26
22.81 BRL   -1.89%
03:54pBrazil's Nubank weighs cutting IPO valuation - Bloomberg News
RE
11/26ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 2020 Reference Form - Form 6-K
PU
11/22ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Brazil's Nubank weighs cutting IPO valuation - Bloomberg News

11/29/2021 | 03:54pm EST
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian online lender Nubank is considering cutting the potential valuation of its initial public offering following a slump in technology stocks globally, Bloomberg News reported https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomberg.com%2Fnews%2Farticles%2F2021-11-29%2Fbuffett-backed-nubank-is-said-to-consider-cutting-ipo-valuation%3Fsref%3DV7uxlNge&data=04%7C01%7CNiket.Nishant%40thomsonreuters.com%7C393d9b689b7845fc9fb708d9b3675585%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637738078906043371%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=1d%2F9Rw6UokklmuJDYaAY8EBaJNJV%2B%2FvXeWFDjOiddWU%3D&reserved=0 on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nubank declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, the Sao Paulo-based company said it aimed to raise nearly $3 billion at a valuation of more than $50 billion.

At that valuation, Nubank, which is backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, would have been worth more than Brazil's largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA, which is currently valued at $38 billion.

While the IPO market in the U.S. has been robust this year, investors were spooked by a new, possibly vaccine-resistant variant of the coronavirus, which led to a broad sell-off on Wall Street on Friday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
