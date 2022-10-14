Brazilian bank Itau BBA's loan portfolio to startups reaches $1.35 bln

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The investment banking unit of Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA has extended 7 billion reais ($1.35 billion) in loans to startups through a new business set up three years ago, according to bank executives.

Itau BBA created the business in 2019, as venture capital investments in Brazil grew sharply. Venture capital investment in Brazil reached 46.5 billion reais ($8.8 billion) last year, almost eight times the 6 billion reais invested in 2018.

The division has a team of 120 who are responsible for 1,500 tech clients, Fabio Villa, director at Itau BBA, said in an interview at the bank's headquarters in Sao Paulo.

As capital dried up this year with higher interest rates and a global tech stocks rout, BBA has been increasing credit lines to startups. Gabriel Brabo, head of Itau BBA's tech division, said the bank focuses on companies that are managing their cash flow amid the scarcity of equity capital and have sustainable businesses.

A small part of the portfolio, around 300 million reais, is venture debt that is usually repaid when the company completes a new funding round.

Although the current environment is tougher for startups, Brabo and Villa believe venture capital will flow again to Brazil soon. "Many funds have available pools of capital that need to be invested, and will come back with adjusted valuations," Brabo said. ($1 = 5.2644 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)