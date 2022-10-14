Advanced search
  Report
10/14/2022
28.77 BRL   +0.45%
Brazilian bank Itau BBA's loan portfolio to startups reaches $1.35 bln

10/14/2022 | 09:12am EDT
SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The investment banking unit of Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA has extended 7 billion reais ($1.35 billion) in loans to startups through a new business set up three years ago, according to bank executives.

Itau BBA created the business in 2019, as venture capital investments in Brazil grew sharply. Venture capital investment in Brazil reached 46.5 billion reais ($8.8 billion) last year, almost eight times the 6 billion reais invested in 2018.

The division has a team of 120 who are responsible for 1,500 tech clients, Fabio Villa, director at Itau BBA, said in an interview at the bank's headquarters in Sao Paulo.

As capital dried up this year with higher interest rates and a global tech stocks rout, BBA has been increasing credit lines to startups. Gabriel Brabo, head of Itau BBA's tech division, said the bank focuses on companies that are managing their cash flow amid the scarcity of equity capital and have sustainable businesses.

A small part of the portfolio, around 300 million reais, is venture debt that is usually repaid when the company completes a new funding round.

Although the current environment is tougher for startups, Brabo and Villa believe venture capital will flow again to Brazil soon. "Many funds have available pools of capital that need to be invested, and will come back with adjusted valuations," Brabo said. ($1 = 5.2644 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 26 488 M 26 488 M
Net income 2022 30 337 M 5 749 M 5 749 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 258 B 48 823 M 48 823 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,64 BRL
Average target price 32,35 BRL
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.36.71%48 823
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%321 694
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.88%254 637
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.95%203 449
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.67%160 749
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 423