Itaú Unibanco S A : 01/30/2021 Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - January 31, 2021

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the underwriter and the voting instructions directly received by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on January 31, 2021, 11: 00 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item Description - extraordinary agenda Candidates Voting Number of % over total

shares voting

Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions Approve 4.535.157.556 99,97361

for the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into

1 Reject - -

the Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco

S.A. representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"): Abstain 1.197.113 0,02639

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Approve 4.535.156.346 99,97358

2 AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the Reject

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged - -

into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"): Abstain

1.198.323 0,02642

Approve 4.535.157.556 99,97361

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco

3 Reject - -

S.A. as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain 1.198.323 0,02642

Approve 4.535.157.556 99,97361

4 Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock: Reject - -

Abstain 1.197.113 0,02639

If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and Approve

Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the 4.535.157.556 99,97361

5 Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun- Reject

off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company - -

("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary Abstain

General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"): 1.197.113 0,02639

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Approve 4.535.156.346 99,97358

AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the

6 Reject - -

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off

and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2"): Abstain 1.198.323 0,02642

Approve 4.535.156.346 99,97358

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company

7 Reject - -

as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain 1.198.323 0,02642

Resolve on Transaction 2 and the resulting set-up of a NewCo, to be Approve

incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary General 4.535.157.556 99,97361

Stockholders' Meeting is held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and

8 4,845,844,989 NewCo preferred shares to be assigned to the Company's Reject

stockholders in the same proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve 265.000 0,00584

the draft of NewCo's bylaws, which is attached to the "Protocol and Abstain

Justification" for Transaction 2: 932.113 0,02055

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, Approve 4.534.450.060 99,95801

10 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Geraldo José Carbone Reject 706.517 0,01557

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain 1.198.092 0,02641

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, Approve 4.534.450.060 99,95801

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

11 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Reject 706.517 0,01557

General Stockholders' Meeting take office: de Santana

Abstain 1.198.092 0,02641

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, Approve 4.534.450.060 99,95801

12 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Roberto Egydio Setubal Reject 706.517 0,01557

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain 1.198.092 0,02641

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members Approve 4.531.629.830 99,89585

13 of the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount Reject 1.738.996 0,03833

of R$633,000.00:

Abstain 2.985.843 0,06582

Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to Approve 4.535.157.556 99,97361

14 carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing Reject - -

and formalizing the approved resolutions:

Abstain 1.197.113 0,02639

Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency Approve 4.535.155.367 99,97356

15 of election and period of term of office for the members of the Audit Reject 2.189 0,00005

Committee from annual to every five years:

Abstain 1.197.113 0,02639

Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing Approve 4.535.157.556 99,97361

16 item "15"; and (ii) the capital reduction as a result of Transaction 2, in Reject - -

accordance with item 5 hereof:

Abstain 1.197.113 0,02639

Approve 4.515.092.642 99,83996

New wording of item 9, above:

17 9. If item 8 above is approved: Reject

Set at four (4) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of - -

Directors: Abstain 7.237.705 0,16004

Approve 4.515.093.852 99,83998

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho

18 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Neto Reject - -

General Stockholders' Meeting take office: