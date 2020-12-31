Itaú Unibanco S A : 12/31/2020 Remote Voting Form - Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2021

Assembleia pendente de aprovação
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 01/31/2021
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
If the Stockholder chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. of January 31, 2021, which proposals were prepared by the Management members of the Company and details included in the General Stockholders' Meeting Manual, available on the websites of the Company's investor relations (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations), CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br), it is mandatory that this form is fully completed.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
Any Stockholders choosing to exercise their remote voting right may do so directly to the Company up to January 24, 2021, by forwarding the documentation below:
-
A hardcopy of this document duly completed, initialized and signed (signature notarized by a public notary's office, consularization and a sworn translation of documents in foreign languages not required); and
-
ID document - for Legal Entities: notarized copy of the articles of association/ corporate bylaws, proof of election of management members, and notarized copy of the ID documentation of these representatives (and the proxy in case of management representatives); and for Individuals: notarized copy of the ID document bearing the Stockholder's picture. Documents produced abroad are required to be consularized or apostilled and to include the respective sworn translation.
Upon receipt of the documentation referred to in (i) and (ii) above, the Company will inform the Stockholder it has received and accepted such documentation, in accordance wi th CVM Instruction No. 481/09. This information will be sent to the Stockholder at the electronic address stated in the voting form.
Alternatively, the Stockholder may choose to exercise his/her remote voting right through service providers, by transmitting the voting instruction to their custody agent or bookkeeper, subject to the rules determined by them.
The Stockholder should contact his/her custody agent or bookkeeper (as indicated below) to check the procedures determined by these agents, as well as the documents requested accordingly.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
Mailing address:
Itaú Unibanco - Gerência Paralegal de Assuntos Corporativos
Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Conceição, 3° andar
Parque Jabaquara, in São Paulo (SP) - CEP 04344-902
Electronic address: drinvest@itau-unibanco.com.br
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the bookkeeper of the Company's shares, has set up the Digital Meeting website, a safe solution for remote vote casting.To vote via website the Stockholder have to register and have a digital certificate. Information on registration and the step-by-step for issuing the digital certificate are described on the web site: https://www.itau.com.br/investmentservices/assembleia-digital/
ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A. Stockholders service:
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3o. andar - São Paulo (SP) 3003-9285 (capital city and metropolitan regions)
0800 7209285 (other locations)
Client Service opens on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Email: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Stockholders should transmit the form completion instructions to service providers by January 24, 2021, unless otherwise indicated by them.
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
Simple Resolution
1. Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into the Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco S.A. representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"):
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"):
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
3. Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco S.A. as of September 30, 2020:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
4. Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
5. If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun-off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company ("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"):
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
6. Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2");
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
7. Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company as of September 30, 2020:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
8. Resolve on Transaction 2 and the resulting set-up of a NewCo, to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and 4,845,844,989 NewCo preferred shares to be assigned to the Company's stockholders in the same proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve the draft of NewCo's bylaws, which is attached to the "Protocol and Justification" for Transaction 2:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
9. If item 8 above is approved:
Set at three (3) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of Directors:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
10. Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Geraldo José Carbone:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
11. Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
12. Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Roberto Egydio Setubal:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
13. Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount of R$633,000.00:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
14. Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing and formalizing the approved resolutions:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
15. Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency of election and period of term of office for the members of the Audit Committee from annual to every five years:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
16. Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing item "15"; and (ii) the capital reduction as a result of Transaction 2, in accordance with item 5 hereof:
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________
