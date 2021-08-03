Homepage Equities Brazil Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. News Summary ITUB4 BRITUBACNPR1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/02 30.47 BRL +0.56% 02:43p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 2Q 21 Management discussion & analysis and complete financial statements Second quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K) PU 11:13a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú 2Q 21 Risk and capital management Pillar 3 Second quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K) PU 08:23a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Reference Form (Form 6-K) PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Itaú Unibanco S A : 2Q 21 Management discussion & analysis and complete financial statements Second quarter of 2021 (Form 6-K) 08/03/2021 | 02:43pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2Q 21 Management discussion & analysis and complete financial statements Second quarter of 2021 Contents Management Executive Summary 03 discussion & analysis Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis 11 Managerial Financial Margin 12 Page 03 Cost of Credit 13 Credit Quality 15 Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance 17 Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 19 Non-interest Expenses 20 Balance Sheet 22 Credit Portfolio 23 Funding 25 Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios 26 Results by Business Segments 27 Results by Region-Brazil and Latin America 29 Activities Abroad 30 Additional Information 31 Itaú Unibanco Shares 32 Comparison between BRGAAP and IFRS 33 Glossary 35 Independent Auditor's Report 37 Complete financial statements Page 39 2Q 21 Management discussion & analysis Second quarter of 2021 (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 04 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Managerial Income Summary The table below presents the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco up to the end of each period. In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1H21 1H20 Recurring Managerial Result 6,543 6,398 4,205 12,941 8,117 ts ul Res Operating Revenues (1) 30,624 30,029 28,010 60,654 57,216 Managerial Financial Margin (2) 18,792 18,634 17,776 37,427 35,581 Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity-Annualized-Consolidated (3) 18.9% 18.5% 13.5% 18.8% 13.1% Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity-Annualized-Brazil (3) 19.5% 18.7% 13.5% 19.2% 13.2% ce Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets-Annualized (4) 1.2% 1.2% 0.8% 1.2% 0.8% a n Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue)-Total 2.3% 2.3% 2.7% 2.3% 2.7% rm fo Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue)-Brazil 2.7% 2.7% 3.2% 2.7% 3.2% er P Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue)-Latin America 1.4% 1.5% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue) (5) 283% 298% 281% 283% 281% Efficiency Ratio (IE) (6) 44.5% 44.6% 46.5% 44.5% 45.4% Recurring Managerial Result per Share (R$) (7) 0.67 0.65 0.43 Net Income per Share (R$) (7) 0.77 0.55 0.35 Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period-in millions 9,780 9,780 9,762 r es a Book Value per Share (R$) 13.91 14.35 12.94 S h Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes (8) 1,754 1,284 745 Market Capitalization (9) 292,908 273,928 251,481 Market Capitalization (9) (US$ million) 58,556 48,080 45,924 Total Assets 2,065,744 2,124,817 2,075,122 Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities 909,055 906,354 811,326 Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending (10) 1,041,749 1,089,063 1,009,582 e t Loan Portfolio/Funding (10) 69.5% 67.8% 65.1% h e S Stockholders' Equity 136,025 140,369 126,357 c e Solvency Ratio-Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio) 14.9% 14.5% 13.5% a n l Ba Tier I Capital-BIS III 13.5% 13.0% 12.1% Common Equity Tier I-BIS III 11.9% 11.3% 10.4% Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 180.9% 191.0% 179.1% Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) 122.7% 125.0% 122.5% Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds 1,478,407 1,444,898 1,331,135 Total Number of Employees 98,250 97,097 97,440 Brazil 85,611 84,415 84,343 Abroad 12,639 12,682 13,097 Branches and CSBs-Client Service Branches 4,326 4,334 4,487 ATM-Automated Teller Machines (11) 45,420 45,319 45,809 Note: (1) Operating Revenues represents the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in the Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) The Annualized Recurring Managerial Return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. This result was then multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The bases for the calculation of returns were adjusted by the amounts of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing date and not yet approved at Shareholders' or Board Meetings; (4) The return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of the allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details of the Efficiency Ratio calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provided for, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; (9) Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (10) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (11) Includes electronic service branches (ESBs), service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 05 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Managerial Income Statement In this report, besides making adjustments for extraordinary items, we have applied managerial criteria to present our income statement. In the accounting statements, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement, but not the amount of net income. The main adjustments made in the managerial figures include the tax effects of the hedges on investments abroad, which were originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS), and the income tax and social contribution on net income, which have been reclassified to financial margin. The appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the currencies of the countries in which the Company has investments meant that the impact of the overhedging strategy on these investments was material during this quarter. These reclassifications enable us to perform business analyses from the management point of view, and a reconciliation of the management and accounting figures is shown in the table below. Reconciliation between Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements | 2nd quarter of 2021 Extraordinary Tax Effect Managerial Accounting Managerial In R$ million Items of Hedge Reclassifications Oper ating Revenues 32,254 (487) (2,537) 1,394 30,624 Managerial Financial Margin 18,664-(2,537) 2,665 18,792 Financial Margin with Clients 14,137 - 2,665 16,802 Financial Margin with the Market 4,527-(2,537)-1,991 Commissions and Fees 10,619 - (633) 9,986 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,151 2-693 1,846 Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Other Operating Income 755 (2)-(753)-Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments 508 - (508)-Non-operating Income 557 (487)-(70)-Cost of Cr edit (2,429) - (2,263) (4,692) Provision for Loan Losses (3,170) - (1,664) (4,834) Impairment --(8) (8) Discounts Granted --(583) (583) Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 741 - (8) 733 Retained Claims (497) --(497) Other Oper ating Expenses (16,607) 800 340 1,022 (14,445) Non-interest Expenses (14,393) 770-1,062 (12,560) Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (2,210) 30 340 (39) (1,881) Insurance Selling Expenses (4) --(4) Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing 12,721 313 (2,197) 154 10,990 Income Tax and Social Contr ibution (4,735) (1,234) 2,197 (204) (3,975) Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s-Statutor y (50) - 50-Minor ity Inter ests (375) (96) - (472) Net Income 7,560 (1,018) - 6,543 Extraordinary Items Net of Tax Effects In R$ million 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 1H21 1H20 Net Income 7,560 5,414 3,424 12,974 6,825 (-) Extraordinary Items 1,018 (984) (782) 33 (1,292) Revaluation of deferred tax assets increase in social contribution 1,275 - 1,275-Provision for restructuring-(747)-(747)-Mark to market of collateralized securities - - (307) Goodwill amortization (180) (187) (206) (368) (392) Donations Todos pela Saúde - (834)-(834) Reclassification of investiment in IRB - 379-379 Impairment of goodwill and intagible assets-Itaú Corpbanca - (19)-(19) Other (77) (50) (102) (127) (120) Recurring Managerial Result 6,543 6,398 4,205 12,941 8,117 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 06 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary 2nd quarter of 2021 Income Statement In R$ million 2Q21 1Q21 D' 2Q20 D' 1H21 1H20 D' Oper ating Revenues 30,624 30,029 2.0% 28,010 9.3% 60,654 57,216 6.0% Managerial Financial Margin 18,792 18,634 0.8% 17,776 5.7% 37,427 35,581 5.2% Financial Margin with Clients 16,802 16,173 3.9% 16,468 2.0% 32,975 33,513 -1.6% Financial Margin with the Market 1,991 2,461 -19.1% 1,307 52.3% 4,452 2,068 115.3% Commissions and Fees 9,986 9,566 4.4% 8,396 18.9% 19,552 17,910 9.2% Revenues from Insurance 1 1,846 1,829 0.9% 1,839 0.4% 3,675 3,726 -1.4% Cost of Cr edit (4,692) (4,111) 14.1% (7,770) -39.6% (8,803) (17,856) -50.7% Provision for Loan Losses (4,834) (4,435) 9.0% (7,561) -36.1% (9,269) (17,959) -48.4% Impairment (8) 48 -116.8% (196) -95.9% 40 (285) -114.0% Discounts Granted (583) (409) 42.4% (750) -22.4% (992) (1,016) -2.4% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 733 686 6.9% 738 -0.8% 1,418 1,404 1.0% Retained Claims (497) (356) 39.6% (321) 54.9% (853) (651) 31.2% Other Oper ating Expenses (14,445) (14,229) 1.5% (13,751) 5.0% (28,674) (27,503) 4.3% Non-interest Expenses (12,560) (12,446) 0.9% (12,109) 3.7% (25,006) (24,165) 3.5% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (1,881) (1,779) 5.7% (1,633) 15.2% (3,660) (3,324) 10.1% Insurance Selling Expenses (4) (4) -4.3% (10) -55.5% (9) (14) -39.2% Income befor e Tax and Minor ity Inter ests 10,990 11,333 -3.0% 6,168 78.2% 22,323 11,207 99.2% Income Tax and Social Contr ibution (3,975) (4,389) -9.4% (1,902) 109.0% (8,364) (2,877) 190.7% Minor ity Inter ests in Subsidiar ies (472) (546) -13.7% (61) 670.3% (1,018) (212) 379.2% Recur r ing Manager ial Result 6,543 6,398 2.3% 4,205 55.6% 12,941 8,117 59.4% (1) Revenues from Insurance includes Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Credit Portfolio including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities In R$ billion, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 D' 2Q20 D' Individuals 279.7 261.3 7.0% 228.8 22.2% Credit Card Loans 88.3 82.8 6.7% 72.9 21.2% Personal Loans 36.0 35.6 1.2% 37.3 -3.3% Payroll Loans 1 59.1 56.1 5.5% 50.4 17.3% Vehicle Loans 25.8 24.4 5.7% 19.5 32.3% Mortgage Loans 70.5 62.4 12.8% 48.8 44.4% V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 132.6 128.3 3.4% 107.4 23.4% Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 412.3 389.6 5.8% 336.2 22.6% Cor por ate Loans 286.7 279.0 2.8% 259.2 10.6% Credit Operations 179.5 185.6 -3.3% 175.4 2.4% Corporate Securities 3 107.2 93.4 14.7% 83.9 27.8% Total for Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and 699.0 668.6 4.6% 595.5 17.4% Cor por ate Secur ities Latin Amer ica 210.0 237.8 -11.7% 215.9 -2.7% Argentina 10.3 10.4 -0.6% 10.6 -2.7% Chile 144.5 165.2 -12.5% 146.9 -1.6% Colombia 30.5 35.0 -12.9% 34.0 -10.3% Paraguay 9.8 11.5 -14.7% 9.6 1.7% Panama 1.6 1.8 -12.0% 1.8 -13.4% Uruguay 13.4 13.9 -4.0% 12.9 3.3% Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and 909.1 906.4 0.3% 811.3 12.0% Cor por ate Secur ities Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate 4 909.1 865.7 5.0% 799.0 13.8% Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation) (1) Includes operations originated by the institution, plus acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (US Dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: The Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated based on the size of the client. Further details are provided on pages 23 and 24. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 07 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Performance analysis for the second quarter of 2021 Management commentary main figures The recurring managerial result reached R$6.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a 2.3% increase from the previous quarter. Recurring managerial return on equity was 18.9%. The Company continues to make significant headway on the digital front. In the second quarter, recurring managerial result 58% of product purchases by individuals were made digitally, which represents a 35% increase of purchases in these channels from the first quarter of 2021. Along with this significant R$6.5 bn +2.3% increase, user's satisfaction with digital channels measured based on the NPS (net promoter 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 score) for the Super App (the bank's mobile channel for individual customers) remains very high, at 78 points. As in the previous quarter, the loan portfolio continued to grow, up 4.6% in Brazil and up 0.3% on a consolidated basis. Excluding the effects of exchange rate variations, the credit portfolio consolidated portfolio grew by 5.0%. Mortgage loans grew by 12.8% in this quarter, keeping on the record production initially observed in the first quarter. Customer satisfaction has already R$909.1 bn +0.3% shown signs of improvement, having been impacted by a strong increase in demand, with a 7 point increase in the NPS for the operation. Also noteworthy are the increases in the credit card, 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 vehicles and payroll loan portfolios, which were up 6.7%, 5.7% and 5.5%, respectively. In addition we had a higher average balance in personal credit and in overdraft portfolios. The increase in the volume of credit, the increasing representation of overdraft and personal credit and the financial margin with clients higher number of calendar days more than offset narrower spreads and made a positive contribution to our higher financial margin with clients, up 3.9%, in the quarter to R$16.8 billion. R$16.8 bn +3.9% The cost of credit increased to R$4.7 billion, due to higher expenses in the wholesale business in 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 Brazil. It is worth mentioning that delinquency rates in the retail segment in Brazil remains historically low. Margin with the market was down in the quarter to R$2.0 billion, with the financial margin with the market treasury in Brazil at a very high level of performance and with lower gains in the units in Latin America. Commissions and fees were up due to the impact of (i) higher economic activity in revenue from cards (both issuer and acquirer), (ii) higher levels of capital markets activity and R$2.0 bn -19.1% resulting higher gains from economic and financial advisory services, and (iii) higher revenue 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 from performance fees in asset management. Non-interest expenses increased in the quarter, driven by higher personnel expenses, which were seasonally lower in the first quarter, compensated by a decrease in administrative expenses. cost of credit Regarding the minority interest in XP Inc, at the end of 2020 we announced the partial spin-off of the investment held in XP Inc to a new company (XPart S.A.). On May 31, 2021, XPart was R$4.7 bn +14.1% constituted using the portion of the investment in XP Inc. After these events, Itaú Unibanco no 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 longer holds an equity interest in XP Inc. and does not have any interest in XPart SA. This operation impacted on the statements of Itaú Unibanco with a reduction in permanent assets, a reduction in Shareholders' Equity and the equity pickup result was earned until May 31, 2021, with an impact on fees in the managerial result. The effect was neutral in terms of capital. fees and insurance In the first half of 2021, recurring managerial result was up 59.4% from the same period of the previous year. Despite the positive effect of the loan portfolio increase of 12.0%, financial R$11.3 bn +2.7% margin with clients was down 1.6%. This reduction was driven by the change in the mix of credit products, with the reduced use of revolving credit and greater use of secured credit products, 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 lower spread on credit products, and the impact of lower interest rates on working capital and liability margin. However, the reduction in financial margin with clients was more than offset by higher financial margin with the market and the lower cost of credit. Both moves were driven by non-interest expenses the unexpectedly volatile macroeconomic scenario in the first quarter of 2020. Another highlight was the 0.8% increase in non-interest expenses in Brazil, despite the 8.3% inflation rate in the period. It is worth mentioning that we continue investing in technology and our R$12.6 bn +0.9% business, and our efficiency program has significantly helped improve this performance 2Q21 2Q21 x 1Q21 significantly. The 3.5% increase in expenses in the consolidated is driven by foreign exchange variations on Latin American operations. 18.5% 18.9% Recurring Managerial 15.7% 16.1% Return on Average 13.5% 5,388 6,398 6,543 5,030 Equity 4,205 18.9% 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Recurring Managerial Result Annualized Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity (quarterly) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 08 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Customer support during the crisis Since the beginning of the crisis, we have sought to support our customers with complete and sustainable solutions. In the second half of March 2020, we launched the 60+ initiative, which among other benefits, granted a 60-day grace period for repayments under the credit contracts without delay. In mid-April 2020, we launched a more comprehensive support program called Travessia. Loan portfolio reprofiling for individuals, very small and small companies Balances at June 30th, 2021 Portfolio R$40.7 billion 11.5% decrease compared to March 2021 * delinquency ratios calculated based on the total balance of the reprofilled portfolio as of September 2020. Solutions offered to customers Grace periods of up to Extended loan terms of up to New interest rate conditions 120 days for individuals and 6 years for individuals and 180 days for small and medium companies 5 years for small and medium companies 2021 Forecast Below is our revised forecast for 2021: (1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 10 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis Management Discussion and Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Managerial Financial Margin Highlights • Financial margin with clients grew by 3.9% in the quarter due to the higher average volume of credit, greater representation of revolving credit portfolios and the higher number of calendar days in the quarter. These positive effects were partially offset by the reduction in the credit spread for individuals, especially mortgages and vehicles. • The 19.1% reduction in the financial margin with the market in the quarter was due to lower gains in the units in Latin America. In R$ million 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Financial Margin with Clients 16,802 16,173 3.9% 16,468 2.0% 32,975 33,513 -1.6% Financial Margin with the Market 1,991 2,461 -19.1% 1,307 52.3% 4,452 2,068 115.3% Total 18,792 18,634 0.8% 17,776 5.7% 37,427 35,581 5.2% Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown of changes in the Financial Margin with Clients R$ billions 3.9% 16.2 1.1 16.8 15.1 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.1 15.7 (1.1) (0.2) 1 2 3 4 1 1Q21 Working Capital(1) Spread-Sensitive average asset product mix higher number of spreads(2) Latin America and Spread-Sensitive Working Capital (1) 2Q21 and other 1Q21 Operations 1Q21 portfolio calendar days other(3) Operations 2Q21 and other 2Q21 1) Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes liabilities' financial margin.(3) Includes Latin America margin and structured operations from the wholesale segment. 1 Working capital and other (+ R$0.04 billion): positive effect of the higher average rate on the remuneration of our own working capital. 2 Average asset portfolio (+ R$0.4 billion): growth in credit portfolios for both individuals and companies. 3 Product mix (+ R$0.1 billion): greater representation of products such as overdraft, personal credit and credit card positively influenced the product mix. 4 Spreads (- R$0.2 billion): mainly due to the reduction in the spreads on credit products for individuals, mainly mortgage and vehicles Annualized Average Rate of Financial Margin with Clients 2Q21 1Q21 Average Financial Average Rate Average Financial Average Rate In R$ million, end of period Balance(1) Margin (p.a.) Balance (1) Margin (p.a.) Financial Margin with Clients 926,719 16,802 7.4% 924,117 16,173 7.3% Spread-Sensitive Operations 814,447 15,683 7.9% 810,358 15,100 7.7% Working Capital and Other 112,271 1,119 4.0% 113,759 1,073 3.8% Cost of Credit (4,692) (4,111) Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients 926,719 12,110 5.3% 924,117 12,062 5.4% (1) Average daily balance. Consolidated Brazil 10.0% 10.0% 12.2% 11.9% 9.2% 11.1% 8.4% 10.2% 7.5% 7.3% 7.3% 7.4% 9.0% 9.0% 8.4% 8.6% 8.5% 8.6% 7.4% 6.7% 6.2% 6.2% 5.9% 5.4% 5.3% 5.2% 5.4% 4.3% 4.4% 4.5% 4.1% 3.7% 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Financial margin with clients Risk-adjusted financial margin with clients Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 12 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Cost of Credit Highlights • The increase in the cost of credit during the quarter was driven by the higher provision for loan losses in the Wholesale business segment in Brazil after two consecutive quarters of reversal. Additionally, discounts granted have also increased. • Compared to the first half of 2020, the reduction in the cost of credit was driven by increased provisioning requirements in the first half of 2020, due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario and financial prospects of individuals and companies, captured by our expected loss provisioning model. In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Provision for Loan Losses (4,834) (4,435) 9.0% (7,561) -36.1% (9,269) (17,959) -48.4% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 733 686 6.9% 738 -0.8% 1,418 1,404 1.0% Result from Loan Losses (4,101) (3,750) 9.4% (6,823) -39.9% (7,851) (16,555) -52.6% Impairment (8) 48 -116.8% (196) -95.9% 40 (285) -114.0% Discounts Granted (583) (409) 42.4% (750) -22.4% (992) (1,016) -2.4% Cost of Credit (4,692) (4,111) 14.1% (7,770) -39.6% (8,803) (17,856) -50.7% Cost of credit increased by R$581 million from the previous quarter, Provision for Loan Losses by Segment which was driven by the higher provision for loan losses in the R$ millions Wholesale business segment in Brazil, after two consecutive quarters 4.7 3.8 3.2 2.4 2.6 of reversal, driven by the risk rating downgrade of certain segment clients. Additionally, discounts granted increased in all segments. 7,561 795 6,337 5,641 4,435 4,834 1,076 Cost of credit was down R$9,054 million from the first half of 2020. 1,845 99 2,335 522 368 427 This change is driven by changes in the macroeconomic scenario and 4,922 5,162 4,645 4,219 4,039 the financial prospects of individuals and companies in the first half of -1,339-306 2020, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, which led to 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 an increase in the provision for loan losses in the period. Latin America ex-Brazil Wholesale-Brazil Retail-Brazil Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) - Annualized (%) (*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters. Note: Retail business includes loan loss provision expenses in the Corporation segment. In the business segment, Latin America is a part of the Wholesale business. Compared to the previous quarter, provisions for loan losses increased Cost of Credit in the Wholesale business segment in Brazil, due to downgrades in the risk ratings of certain clients, considering two consecutive quarters of R$ millions reversal of provision for loan losses in this segment. The provision for loan losses in the Retail business segment in Brazil also decreased, 3.9% driven by the lower provisioning required in the quarter, related to the 3.0% 2.8% 1.9% 2.1% improvement in the credit quality portfolio, given the nominally fall in 7,770 NPL Creation. In Latin America, lower nonperforming loans and the sale 750 6,319 6,033 of client portfolios in the corporate segment led to lower provisions for 196 617 4,692 346 445 4,111 583 loan losses in the quarter. 832 409 6,823 ' ' 8 5,356 4,756 3,750 Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses 4,101 -48 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 R$ millions Discounts Granted ' 981 885 Impairment Result from Loan Losses 738 686 733 Cost of Credit Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) - Annualized (%) (*) The average loan portfolio balance, including financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, for the last two quarters. 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 The increase from the previous quarter was mainly driven by the Wholesale business segment in Brazil. During the quarter, the sale of portfolios already written off as losses in the amount of R$394 million generated a positive impact of R$47 million on the recovery of loans and of R$26 million on recurring managerial result. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 13 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Loan Portfolio by Risk Level Allowance for Loan Losses and Financial Guarantees Provided Brazil¹ Consolidated Compared to the end of March 2021, the allowance for loan losses and Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million) financial guarantees provided was down by 6.7%. This decrease was 39,487 36,672 35,879 49,267 51,244 47,810 recorded in Latin America, mainly driven by the foreign exchange variations during the period. Loan Portfolio by Risk Level R$ millions 48.9% 51.5% 52.3% 47.4% 49.4% 50.6% 51,140 52,158 51,244 49,267 47,810 30.9% 26.8% 26.6% 26.8% 16,349 18,004 17,742 17,714 30.4% 30.0% 17,128 5.5% 10.8% 9.6% 9.0% 754 5.9% 5.9% 5.9% 6.2% 6.4% 981 932 802 5.0% 5.1% 6.3% 742 8.8% 7.1% 6.7% 8.8% 8.0% 7.3% Jun-20Mar-21Jun-21Jun-20Mar-21Jun-21 AA A B C D-H 31,937 32,204 33,662 32,728 29,940 Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Complementary Allowance Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided Minimum Allowance The total allowance allocation by type of risk is as set out below Overdue Risk: allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provisions required for overdue operations in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the balances of loans which are subject to a 100% provision and loans which are not subject to a 100% provision. Aggravated Risk: allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. For renegotiated loans, we segregated allowances above the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations. Potential Risk: allowances for expected losses related to Retail business operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale business operations, which include allowances for financial guarantees provided. R$ millions Allocation of the Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated Jun-21 10,866 12,167 24,777 47,810 Mar-21 10,563 10,911 29,770 51,244 Jun-20 12,135 11,383 25,749 49,267 Overdue operations Aggravated risk rating Potential Loss 29,770 Provision Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Credit Quality Highlights • The NPL 90 days overdue ratio (NPL 90) remained stable from the previous quarter. In Brazil, the ratio for the individuals segment was down to its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco. The ratio for the corporate segment was down to its lowest level since 2012. These effects were offset by the increase in the NPL 90 days overdue ratio for very small, small and middle-market companies, driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods. • The NPL 15 to 90 days overdue ratio (NPL 15-90) increased during the quarter, impacted by a specific Latin American client which entered delinquency. Nonperforming Loans NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days R$ billions 2.5 2.0 1.8 2.0 1.9 1.7 17.5 17.2 16.9 2.0 1.9* 16.3 1.9 1.8 15.1 1.7 14.7 13.9 14.1 13.7 3.9 12.7 3.0 2.8 2.4 2.4 2.6 Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 1.9 1.9 2.0 1.7* Nonperforming Loans over 90 days-Total Nonperforming Loans over 90 days-Brazil¹ 1.7 1.0 1.1 1.8 1.6 1.4 • Nonperforming loans-90 days-Total: the 1.6% decrease from the previous quarter was recorded in Latin America, mainly driven by the 0.9 0.7 0.6 0.8 0.5 foreign exchange variations during the period. Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² Individuals NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies Corporate * Excluding the effect of the specific Latin American client, the total NPL 15-90 ratio would have been 1.9% and the Latin America ratio would have been 1.7%. 3.2 2.6 2.7 2.7 2.7 The total NPL 15-90 days ratio reached 2.5%, a 50 basis point increase 2.7 from the previous quarter. This increase was mainly due to a specific 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.3 client in Latin America becoming delinquent, which increased the ratio by 190 basis points to 3.9%. This client is already subject to an 5.0 3.6 adequate provision. Excluding the effects of this specific case, the total 4.3 4.2 3.9 NPL 15-90 days ratio would be 1.9%, and 1.7% in Latin America. 2.0 2.5 2.6 In Brazil, this ratio declined for the individuals segment, mainly driven 1.7 1.4 by the typical seasonal increase in the first quarter, when household 1.4 1.3 1.5 1.4 expenses are at their highest. This ratio decreased for very small, small 1.2 0.7 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 and middle-market companies, driven by clients with loans reprofiled Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 in previous periods being rolled over to NPL 90, driven by the ends of Total Brazil¹ Individuals Corporate the grace periods for these loans. The ratio for the corporate segment Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies Latin America² increased compared to the previous quarter, with no concentration in any specific client or sector. Both the total NPL 90 days ratio and that for Brazil remained stable compared to the previous quarter. In Brazil, lower personal loans and credit card payments overdue caused the NPL ratio in the individuals segment to record its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco. The ratio for the corporate segment decreased from the previous quarter, reaching its lowest level since 2012. These effects were offset by the increase in the NPL 90 days overdue ratio for very small, small and middle-market companies, mainly driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods. In Latin America, the decrease in this ratio was mainly focused on the individuals segment in Chile and in Colombia. ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 15 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Coverage Ratio | 90 days Loan Portfolio Write-Off ' ' R$ millions 339% 320% 5,436 5,261 298% 5,167 4,894 281% 283% 4,467 0.8% 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% 106% 112% 111% 106% 100% 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Write-OffWrite-Off / Loan Portfolio (*) (*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters. Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Total Total (Expanded) Loan portfolio write-offs decreased by 5.3% compared to the previous 1013% 952% quarter. This ratio decreased for all segments in Brazil, which was 920% 922% partially offset by its increase in Latin America. The ratio of written-off 835% operations to the total average loan portfolio balance remained stable 519% 470% compared to the previous quarter. 443% 430% 341% 315% 269% 282% 264% (*) 254% NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio 253% 236% 230% 224% 212% 1.7% 1.4% 1.3% Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 1.1% Total-Brazil¹ Latin America ex-Brazil 0.9% 0.8% 0.9% Retail Banking-Brazil Wholesale Banking-Brazil 0.5% 0.6% 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% The 1,500 basis point decrease in the total coverage ratio was driven 0.1% 0.0% 0.2% 0.1% by lower levels of provisions in Latin America, impacted by the foreign -0.1% exchange variations in the period. However, the provision recognized 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half Total Retail Banking-Brazil Wholesale Banking-Brazil Latin America ex-Brazil of March on, as captured by our expected loss provisioning model, maintains an adequate level of the coverage ratio. Compared to the previous period, the decrease was mainly driven by the lower volume of NPL 90-day loans in Latin America, mainly for individuals in both Chile and Colombia. In the Retail business segment ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. in Brazil, the face value of NPL Creation declined, associated with changes in the credit quality of the portfolio. (*) The credit portfolio for the previous quarter excluding financial guarantees provided and corporate securities. Renegotiated Loans Operations By overdue period measured at the time of renegotiation The decrease of 1.8% in renegotiated loan operations was recorded R$ billions for individual loans, both for those non-overdue and for those more Brazil than 90 days overdue at the time of renegotiation. The coverage ratio 32.6 32.4 32.0 32.7 32.2 increased in the quarter driven by the recognition of provisions in 35.7 36.3 35.9 36.9 36.2 view of the higher volume of loans overdue for over 90 days. 3.2 3.9 4.0 4 1..6 2 4.0 1.6 1.7 1.7 9 1..5 1 9.8 9.8 9.9 9.6 36.1% 37.3% 33.7% 32.6% 34.8% 7.6 8.1 8.4 9.1 9.6 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.3 1.4 16.2% 21.0% 22.1% 12.5 11.8 10.9 11.1 10.6 11.5% 8.9% Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21Non-overdue Up to 30 days overdue 31-90 days overdue Over 90 days overdue Written-off as a Loss Latin America Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio) Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 16 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹ Highlights • Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations were up 2.7% from the first quarter driven by: (i) a 7.2% increase in revenue from card issuing activities, higher revenue from credit and debit cards; (ii) a 12.3% increase in revenue from advisory and brokerage services due to higher volumes, partially offset by lower revenue from the investment in XP, which ceased to be included, due to the spin-off on 31 May; (iii) 8.4% increase in revenue from loan operations and guarantees provided, mainly for mortgage and vehicle loans; and (iv) higher gains from performance fees, which caused an increase in revenue from asset management by 6.8%. • Compared to the previous half year, commissions and fees and result from insurance operations were up 6.6%. Highlights included higher revenue from card issuing activities, which increased by 10.0%, loan operations and guarantees provided were up 13.6%, driven by the higher level of credit origination,mainly for mortgage and vehicle loans; as well as the 53.6% increase in advisory and brokerage services, due to higher levels of capital market activity. In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Credit and Debit Cards 3,062 2,887 6.0% 2,511 21.9% 5,949 5,535 7.5% Card Issuance 2,429 2,266 7.2% 1,983 22.5% 4,695 4,270 10.0% Acquiring 633 621 1.8% 528 19.7% 1,254 1,265 -0.9% Current Account Services 1,797 1,812 -0.8% 1,836 -2.2% 3,608 3,796 -4.9% Asset Management 1,416 1,337 5.9% 1,298 9.1% 2,752 2,793 -1.5% Fund Management Fees 1,224 1,147 6.8% 1,144 7.1% 2,371 2,463 -3.7% Consórcio Administration Fees 191 190 0.6% 154 24.0% 381 330 15.4% Advisory Services and Brokerage 1,386 1,234 12.3% 779 77.9% 2,620 1,706 53.6% Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided 665 614 8.4% 503 32.2% 1,279 1,125 13.6% Collection Services 496 481 3.1% 428 15.9% 977 890 9.8% Other 379 382 -0.8% 319 18.6% 761 627 21.3% Latin America (ex-Brazil) 786 819 -4.0% 721 9.0% 1,606 1,438 11.6% Commissions and Fees 9,986 9,566 4.4% 8,396 18.9% 19,552 17,910 9.2% Result from Insurance Operations¹ 1,344 1,469 -8.5% 1,508 -10.9% 2,813 3,061 -8.1% Total 11,330 11,035 2.7% 9,904 14.4% 22,365 20,971 6.6% ¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses. Credit and Debit Cards Revenue from credit and debit card issuing activities were up 7.2% from the previous quarter, driven by higher revenue. The 22.5% increase is also driven by higher revenue on a year-on-year basis. Revenue from acquiring activities was up 1.8% from the first quarter of 2021, driven by higher prepayment revenue and higher revenue from credit cards. The 19.7% increase year-on-year was due to the higher prepayment revenue and higher revenue from credit and debit cards, partially offset by lower revenue from rental of machinery. Card Issuance Activities Acquiring Activities R$ millions R$ millions Transaction Volume 33.0 34.2 35.6 Transaction Volume 2Q21 2Q21 1,418 30.3 30.6 1,311 1,305 29.8 R$146.8 billion 146,787 R$146.5 billion 146,461 8.2% 135,615 37,056 131,663 + (vs. 1Q21) + 11,2% (vs. 1Q21) 101,335 35,513 102,521 56,486 + 44.9% (vs. 2Q20) 25,509 + 42.9% (vs. 2Q20) 50,117 40,429 credit 109,731 credit 100,102 89,975 + 9.6% (vs. 1Q21) 75,826 + 10.3% (vs. 1Q21) 81,546 62,092 + 44.7% (vs. 2Q20) + 44.9% (vs. 2Q20) 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 debit 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 debit + + 4.3% (vs. 1Q21) Debit Card Transactions Volume 12.7% (vs. 1Q21) Credit Card Transactions Volume Debit Card Transactions Volume + 45.3% (vs. 2Q20 Credit Card Transactions Volume + 39.7% (vs. 2Q20) Equipment Base (thousands) Credit card accounts-does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Note: Debit cards include account holders only. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 17 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Current Account Services Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided Revenue from current account services were down 0.8% from the Revenue from loan operations and financial guarantees provided was previous quarter, mainly due to lower revenue from corporate up 8.4% in the quarter compared to 1Q21, up 32.2% compared to 2Q20 packages. and up 13.6% for the year-to-date. These increases were driven by higher volumes of loan operations, and the highlights are mortgage Compared to the second quarter of 2020, revenue from current and vehicle loans. account services decreased by 2.2%, driven by lower revenue from the transfer of funds, due to the fee exemption since November 2020. These results for the periods were partially offset by lower fees on financial guarantees provided, despite the slight increase in the Revenue from current account services decreased by 4.9% over the first six months of the year, driven by lower revenue from the transfer volume. of funds, in addition to the launch of PIX. Collection Services Asset Management Revenue from collection services was up 3.1% from the previous • Fund Management quarter, driven by higher volumes, result of the resumption of economic activity. Fund management fees were up 6.8% from the first quarter of 2021, driven by higher revenue from performance fees and up 7.1% on a year This revenue was up 15.9% and 9.8% compared to the same quarter -on-year basis, driven by higher balances and fees. Compared to the and the same half-year of the previous year, respectively, driven by the previous half year, this reduction is due to lower performance fees. resumption of economic activity, with increased volume. Advisory Services and Brokerage Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds Revenue from advisory and brokerage services increased by R$152 R$ billions million from the previous quarter and were up 77.9% on a year-on-year basis, by the amount of R$607 million. This revenue, driven by higher +2.8% volumes, offset the exit from the investment in XP. +11.3% In the first half year of 2021, revenue from advisory and brokerage services was up R$914 million, a 53.6% increase, driven by higher volumes and also including the result of the investment in XP. 1,387 1,299 1,343 1,407 1,446 Fixed Income: we entered into local operations involving debentures, promissory notes and securitization, which totaled R$13,650 million in 2021, and were ranked first in the ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking. Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Equities: we entered into 21 transactions (including Block Trade) in Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil). South America in the second quarter of 2021, which totaled R$9,195 million, and were ranked first in the Dealogic ranking. Mergers and Acquisitions: in the second quarter of 2021, we provided • Consórcio Administration Fees financial advisory services on 11 transactions in Brazil, totaling R$7,586 million and we were ranked second in the Dealogic ranking. Consórcio administration fees remained relatively stable compared to the previous quarter, recording a slight increase of 0.6%. These fees were up 24.0% and 15.4% on a year-on-year basis and from the previous halfyear, respectively, driven by the higher production in the respective periods. . Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 18 Management Discussion and Analysis Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Highlights • The result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds was impacted by the provision constitution as a result of the liability adequacy testing carried out and, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the insurance market, in retained claims growth in the quarter. These effects were partially offset by the increase in earned premiums and in revenues from premium bonds due to higher sales, with a positive effect on the portfolio. • Compared to the first half of 2020, the decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds was driven by higher retained claims, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected the entire insurance market, and by the provision constitution of a provision based on the liability adequacy testing carried out in the second quarter of 2021. Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Earned Premiums 1,167 1,131 3.2% 1,113 4.9% 2,298 2,264 1.5% Revenues from Pension Plan (83) (14) 504.1% (17) 386.7% (97) (22) 344.0% Revenues from Premium Bonds 100 86 15.6% 61 62.3% 186 169 10.1% Managerial Financial Margin 19 16 19.7% 25 -22.5% 35 (9) -Commissions and Fees 523 512 2.3% 495 5.7% 1,035 1,045 -0.9% Earnings of Affiliates 120 98 22.3% 161 -25.8% 218 279 -22.0% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,846 1,829 0.9% 1,839 0.4% 3,675 3,726 -1.4% Retained Claims (497) (356) 39.6% (321) 54.9% (853) (651) 31.2% Insurance Selling Expenses (4) (4) -2.1% (10) -55.5% (9) (14) -39.9% Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,344 1,469 -8.5% 1,508 -10.9% 2,813 3,061 -8.1% Recurring Managerial Result 506 576 -12.0% 652 -22.4% 1,082 1,264 -14.4% The decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium Compared to the first half of 2020, the worsening of the COVID-19 bonds in the quarter is related to the liability adequacy test carried out pandemic led to an increase in retained claims in the period, mainly in and higher retained claims, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. the life, mortgage, credit life and family protection insurance These effects were partially offset by higher earned premiums in the portfolios. Additionally, a provision constitution, as a result of the life, mortgage and credit life insurance portfolios and revenues from liability adequacy test carried out in the second quarter of 2021, was premium bonds as a result of growth in sales. necessary. These effects led to the decline in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds in the period. Earned Premiums Breakdown Retained Claims Breakdown R$ millions R$ millions 28.8% 33.1% 30.3% 31.5% 42.6% 1,113 1,095 1,123 1,131 1,167 7.0% 7.1% 7.1% 7.0% 6.9% 321 363 340 356 497 9.8% 10.0% 10.3% 10.8% 11.7% 16.0% 14.5% 13.6% 10.9% 6.0% 6.2% 5.8% 5.7% 16.4% 4.6% 5.6% 6.2% 4.5% 4.9% 10.3% 15.4% 14.7% 14.0% 13.5% 13.4% 4.2% 6.2% 6.4% 6.6% 4.6% 12.4% 11.1% 10.5% 10.5% 12.5% 15.8% 15.6% 16.2% 16.2% 16.0% 13.2% 13.2% 10.3% 6.6% 14.5% 46.0% 46.4% 46.7% 46.8% 47.4% 47.0% 48.9% 51.1% 54.4% 53.2% 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Familiar Protection Credit Life Familiar Protection Mortgage Other Mortgage Other Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums Pro Forma Income Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities) The recurring insurance activities include bancassurance products In R$ millions 2Q21 2Q20 D related to life, property, credit life and third party insurance policies. Earned Premiums 1,104 1,050 5.2% In the second quarter of 2021, the earned premiums increased by Retained Claims (447) (276) 61.7% 5.2%, due to higher sales of life, mortgage and protected card Selling Expenses (2) (3) -46.6% insurance policies, and the commissions and fees also increased, Underwriting Margin 656 770 -14.8% driven by higher sales of third-party insurance policies, when Managerial Financial Margin (6) 13 -compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other Commissions and Fees 128 104 23.3% hand, retained claims increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic Other Income and Expenses ¹ (370) (384) -3.6% Recurring Managerial Result 408 504 -19.0% worsening, as well as the entire insurance market, and managerial Recurring Return on Allocated 66.1% 91.0% -24.9 p.p. financial margin was lower in this quarter. The sum of these effects Combined Ratio 70.8% 52.4% 18.4 p.p. led to a 19.0% reduction in the recurring activities result in the period. 1 Includes the earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests. Note: As from 4Q20, the Familiar Protection products are considered as Insurance Recurring Activities. Previously this was treated as a Pension Plan product. 19 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Non-interest Expenses Highlights • Non-interest expenses increased by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter, driven by higher personnel expenses, which are seasonally lower in the first quarter. This increase was partially offset by lower administrative expenses, mainly marketing and third party service expenses. • Strategic cost management led to a 0.8% increase in expenses in Brazil from the first half of 2020, despite the 8.3% inflation rate (IPCA) in the period. The growth in expenses in Latin America, driven by the foreign exchange variation, resulted in a 3.5% increase in total non-interest expenses. In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Per sonnel Expenses (5,000) (4,919) 1.6% (4,590) 8.9% (9,919) (9,238) 7.4% Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits (3,653) (3,611) 1.2% (3,549) 2.9% (7,264) (7,023) 3.4% Management and Employees' Profit Sharing (1) (1,315) (1,252) 5.1% (1,021) 28.9% (2,567) (2,100) 22.3% Employee Terminations (18) (44) -58.4% (5) 256.0% (62) (80) -22.8% Training (13) (13) 4.5% (15) -11.5% (26) (35) -27.3% Administr ative Expenses (3,883) (3,991) -2.7% (4,015) -3.3% (7,874) (8,042) -2.1% Third-Party and Financial System Services, Security and Transportation (1,501) (1,543) -2.7% (1,540) -2.5% (3,044) (3,099) -1.8% Data Processing and Telecommunications (808) (828) -2.4% (832) -2.9% (1,636) (1,639) -0.2% Facilities and Materials (655) (642) 2.0% (712) -8.0% (1,297) (1,393) -6.9% Depreciation and Amortization (675) (677) -0.3% (644) 4.8% (1,352) (1,262) 7.1% Advertising, Promotions and Publications (146) (220) -33.8% (200) -27.3% (366) (436) -16.2% Other (99) (81) 22.5% (87) 13.9% (180) (212) -15.0% Pr ovision Expenses (582) (515) 12.9% (767) -24.1% (1,097) (1,506) -27.1% Provision for lawsuits civil (206) (183) 12.3% (202) 1.9% (389) (385) 0.9% Provision for labor claims (374) (318) 17.4% (545) -31.5% (692) (1,078) -35.8% Provision for tax and social security obligations (14) (2) 763.5% (7) 101.4% (15) (21) -27.7% Other risks 11 (12) -190.3% (13) -185.9% (1) (22) -94.4% Oper ating Expenses (986) (905) 8.9% (815) 20.9% (1,890) (1,804) 4.8% Selling-Credit Cards (699) (659) 6.2% (536) 30.6% (1,358) (1,256) 8.2% Contingencies, Claims and Other (286) (246) 16.2% (280) 2.3% (532) (548) -2.9% Other Tax Expenses ( 2) (99) (91) 8.7% (111) -10.4% (191) (209) -8.6% Total-Br azil (10,550) (10,422) 1.2% (10,297) 2.5% (20,972) (20,799) 0.8% Latin Amer ica (ex-Br azil) ( 3) (2,011) (2,024) -0.7% (1,812) 11.0% (4,035) (3,366) 19.9% Total (12,560) (12,446) 0.9% (12,109) 3.7% (25,006) (24,165) 3.5% (1) Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and COFINS. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation. Non-interest expenses were up in the quarter, driven by: (I) higher Compared to the first half of 2020, non-interest expenses were up personnel expenses due to the seasonally higher vacation volume in 0.8% in Brazil. During the period, we invested in technology and the first quarter and to the increase in profit sharing expenses; (II) business, and our efficiency program saved approximately R$800 higher expenses related to provisions for labor contingencies, million. Personnel expenses increased, driven by the inclusion of ZUP's impacted by the higher volume of labor claims; and (III) higher results in the net income as from the second quarter of 2020, the tariff operating expenses, driven by the increase in credit card commissions adjustments by healthcare plan operators and the increase in profit expenses, due to the growth in the transactions volume. This increase sharing expenses. Operating expenses were also higher, driven by the was partially offset by lower administrative expenses, mainly increase in expenses related to credit card commissions, due to the marketing and third party service expenses. higher transaction volume. In Latin America, expenses increased driven by foreign exchange variations during the period. Number of Employees-in thousands 97.4 96.9 96.5 97.1 98.3 98.3 thousand 12.6 12.1 12.1 12.1 12.0 employees at the end of the 2Q21 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.7 + 1.2% (2Q21/1Q21) + 0.8% (2Q21/2Q20) 74.5 73.8 72.9 72.6 72.6 As part of our commitment to speeding up our digital transformation 11.8 13.0 process, we have hired additional personnel for the technology area, 9.9 10.5 11.0 leading our workforce to increase by 0.8% year-on-year.Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 ZUP and IT team Brazil (ex-Tech team) Abroad (ex-Latin America) Latin America Note: Includes all the employees of companies controlled by the Bank. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 20 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Efficiency Ratio Efficiency Ratio: Non-interest expenses in Brazil 48.0 49.4 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 46.5 44.6 44.5 47.0 2.5% 44.8 45.4 43.2 42.2 -0.3%-0.8%-4.2%-6.8% 45.1 45.7 47.1 45.0 47.1 45.1 46.6 44.4 -4.6% -5.4% 43.5 43.8 -6.5%-8.8%-7.2%Non-interest expenses growth compared to the same period of the previous year (deflated by IPCA) 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Non-interest expenses growth year over year Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%) Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio in Brazil (%) Quarterly Efficiency Ratio (%) Quarterly Efficiency Ratio in Brazil (%) Non-interest expenses in Brazil were up 2.5% year-on-year. During the same period, the inflation rate was 8.3% (IPCA). Therefore, the 12-month period: increase of 150 basis points year-on-year. During actual decrease in the second quarter of 2021, adjusted for inflation, the period, non-interest expenses were up 2.1%, whereas revenue was 5.4%. decreased by 0.9%. Digitalization Complete digital More speed offering (less Time to Market) Branches Efficiency Ratio in 2Q21 +81% (2020 vs. 2019) -25% (2020 vs. 2019) Brick and Mortar Branches Digital Branches The investment in technology enabled the modernization of our 72.2% 32.8% platform. We delivered 81% more technological solutions to our clients in 2020, adding new services and features to our digital platforms. In addition, this investment enabled an increase in productivity and a reduction in the time required to implement technology solutions by 25% in 2020. Distribution Network Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad The number of available ATMs in our own network in Brazil decreased The search for efficiency and higher demand for services through by 3.7% year-on-year, driven by the closure of brick and mortar digital channels led to an annual decrease of 3.6% in the number of branches. brick and mortar branches in Brazil. 45,889 4,487 4,431 4,336 4,334 4,326 45,809 45,556 45,319 45,420 195 195 195 195 197 23,386 23,676 23,798 23,618 23,798 3,155 3,127 3,041 3,041 3,041 1,085 1,066 572 1,071 1,076 1,070 669 664 656 654 649 571 570 562 560 468 445 444 444 439 20,767 20,575 20,117 20,063 19,992 Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil) CSB-Brazil Brick and Mortar Branches-Brazil Digital Branches-Brazil Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 (i) Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. Brazil ESB Latin America Banco24Horas Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*) Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay. (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service at third parties' Number of Branches and Client Service Branches establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale. North Northeast Midwest Southeast South 106 298 273 2,610 587 (*) In June 2021. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 21 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Highlights • Total assets were down 2.8% in the quarter and down 0.5% in the last 12 months, mainly due to exchange variations and reduced liquidity. The 28.5% decrease in permanent assets was driven by the effects of the partial spin-off of the investment held in XP Inc. into a new company, XPart. XPart was incorporated on May 31, 2021, and as a result Itaú Unibanco no longer has equity interest in XP Inc. or an equity interest in XPart. • Deposits decreased by 3.4% in the quarter, driven by the foreign exchange variations in our Latin American operations, and increased by 9.1% in the last 12 months, mainly due to increases in demand deposits (14.8% p.a.), savings deposits (12.5% p.a.), and time deposits (6.8% p.a.). The stockholders' equity decreased 3.1% in the quarter due to the partial spin-off of XP Inc. Assets (In R$ millions, end of period) 2Q21 1Q21 D' 2Q20 D' Current and Long-term Assets 2,039,237 2,087,728 -2.3% 2,039,147 0.0% Cash 39,837 39,369 1.2% 85,428 -53.4% Interbank Investments 218,463 252,251 -13.4% 316,297 -30.9% Securities 657,745 659,818 -0.3% 562,160 17.0% Derivative Financial Instruments 70,738 74,775 -5.4% 83,828 -15.6% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 152,396 137,576 10.8% 127,087 19.9% Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations 676,749 687,447 -1.6% 609,192 11.1% Other Assets 223,309 236,492 -5.6% 255,155 -12.5% Permanent Assets 26,507 37,089 -28.5% 35,975 -26.3% Total Assets 2,065,744 2,124,817 -2.8% 2,075,122 -0.5% Liabilities (In R$ millions, end of period) 2Q21 1Q21 D' 2Q20 D' Current and Long-Term Liabilities 1,915,895 1,969,123 -2.7% 1,934,181 -0.9% Deposits 793,501 821,379 -3.4% 727,196 9.1% Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements 250,190 261,774 -4.4% 316,954 -21.1% Funds from Acceptances and the Issue of Securities 127,625 140,351 -9.1% 145,140 -12.1% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 74,251 61,613 20.5% 51,945 42.9% Borrowing and Onlending 85,777 88,393 -3.0% 95,184 -9.9% Bonds 65,701 73,615 -10.8% 89,137 -26.3% Provisions 17,160 17,137 0.1% 16,365 4.9% Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided 742 802 -7.5% 981 -24.4% Technical Provisions for Insurance 221,664 220,441 0.6% 218,386 1.5% Other Liabilities 279,284 283,619 -1.5% 272,892 2.3% Deferred Income 3,207 3,346 -4.2% 3,123 2.7% Minority Interest in Subsidiaries 10,617 11,979 -11.4% 11,461 -7.4% Stockholders' Equity 136,025 140,369 -3.1% 126,357 7.7% Total Liabilities and Equity 2,065,744 2,124,817 -2.8% 2,075,122 -0.5% Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate the impacts of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on the consolidated results. Brazilian tax legislation states that gains and losses arising from exchange rate variations on permanent foreign investments must be included in the tax calculation basis, based on their nature, as well as foreign exchange variations on the hedged portions of foreign investments which, according to the new rules set forth by Law No. 14,031 of July 28, 2020, must be included in the proportion of 50% in 2021 and 100% from 2022. . In R$ millions, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 D The net foreign exchange position, including Investments Abroad 60,169 67,631 -11.0% the tax effects on the net balances of other Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad) (83,048) (94,367) -12.0% assets and liabilities denominated in foreign Total (22,879) (26,736) -14.4% currencies, is the result of low levels of Total in US$ (4,574) (4,693) -2.5% exposure to exchange variations. The increase in foreign investments is driven by the foreign exchange variation during the period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 22 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio Highlights • The individual loan portfolio was up 7.1% in the quarter. In the second quarter, we maintained the mortgage loans portfolio at its highest ever level of production, with a 12.8% increase. Also noteworthy are the increases in (i) credit cards, driven by the recovery of economic activity and strategic changes in our product offering; (ii) vehicle financing associated with higher demand, mainly for used vehicles; and (iii) payroll loans, specifically in the INSS portfolio, associated with the increase in the consignable margin due to regulatory changes. • The companies loan portfolio decreased by 2.4% in the quarter, due to credit demand migration towards capital market products. In the 12 month period, this portfolio grew by 9.3%, with significant increases in vehicles, as a result of higher client demand, rural loans, and working capital due to credit lines granted through the National Support Program for Micro and Very Small Businesses (Pronampe) and the Investment Guarantee Fund (Fundo Garantidor de Investimentos - FGI). Credit Portfolio by Product In R$ billion, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D Individuals-Brazil ( 1 ) 278.9 260.4 7.1% 228.0 22.3% Credit Card Loans 88.3 82.8 6.7% 72.9 21.2% Personal Loans 35.2 34.8 1.3% 36.4 -3.4% Payroll Loans (2) 59.1 56.1 5.5% 50.4 17.3% Vehicle Loans 25.8 24.4 5.7% 19.5 32.3% Mortgage Loans 70.5 62.4 12.8% 48.8 44.4% Rural Loans 0.0 0.0 0.0% 0.1 -15.8% Companies-Brazil ( 1 ) 250.0 256.3 -2.4% 228.7 9.3% Working Capital (3) 163.4 169.6 -3.6% 131.4 24.3% BNDES/Onlending 7.5 7.9 -5.9% 9.7 -23.0% Export/Import Financing 48.5 50.2 -3.2% 63.2 -23.1% Vehicle Loans 15.2 13.2 15.8% 10.1 51.5% Mortgage Loans 4.5 4.3 4.1% 5.0 -9.5% Rural Loans 10.9 11.1 -2.1% 9.4 15.8% Latin America ( 4 ) 194.9 221.2 -11.9% 200.8 -2.9% Total without Financial Guarantees Provided 723.8 737.9 -1.9% 657.5 10.1% Financial Guarantees Provided 78.1 75.0 4.0% 70.0 11.5% Total with Financial Guarantees Provided 801.9 812.9 -1.4% 727.5 10.2% Corporate Securities (5) 107.2 93.4 14.7% 83.9 27.8% Total Risk 909.1 906.4 0.3% 811.3 12.0% (1) Includes units abroad excluding Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdrafts, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and others. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. Credit Concentration Corporate Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees by Business Sector Largest debtors, as of June 30, 2021 In R$ billions, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 Only 13.8% of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100 -23.1% Public Sector 3.6 4.6 largest debtors. -4.1% Private Sector 436.1 454.5 -9.4% Real Estate 30.3 33.4 In R$ billions Risk* Risk / Total credits Risk / Total assets 4.5% Transportation 28.7 27.4 Largest debtor 6.4 0.8% 0.3% 2.4% Food and beverages 25.7 25.1 10 Largest debtors 33.8 4.2% 1.6% -8.3% Agribusiness and fertilizers 23.9 26.0 20 Largest debtors 50.3 6.3% 2.4% 0.4% Energy and water treatment 21.0 20.9 50 Largest debtors 9.9% 3.9% -7.5% Banks and financial institutions 18.2 19.7 79.6 100 Largest debtors 13.8% 4.9% -5.7% Vehicles and auto parts 17.2 18.3 101.0 -5.8% Petrochemicals and chemicals 14.7 15.6 (*) Including Financial Guarantees Provided. -3.4% Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics 11.1 11.4 Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees -11.6% Infrastructure work 10.8 12.2 Provided by Vintage -13.8% Electronics and IT 10.0 11.6 -7.9% Steel and metallurgy 9.8 10.6 657 738 724 -5.7% Oil and gas 9.4 10.0 In R$ billions -2.7% Telecommunications 9.0 9.2 30.8% 33.1% 32.7% -11.3% Mining 8.7 9.8 q = Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio¹ (individuals and companies)-Brazil Loan Portfolio Mix-Individuals Loan Portfolio Mix-Companies Credit cards Payroll loans Mortgage Personal Vehicles Corporate Very small, small and middle market Jun-21 31.7% 21.2% 25.3% 12.6% 9.2% 49.6% 50.4% Jun-20 32.0% 22.1% 21.4% 16.0% 8.5% 55.5% 44.5% Jun-14 31.1% 17.4% 15.3% 16.4% 19.8% 65.4% 34.6% Payroll loans Mortgage loans 2 Corporate loans R$59.1 bn as of June 30, 2021 R$75.0 bn as of June 30, 2021 R$124.0 bn as of June 30, 2021 + 5.5% (vs. Mar-21) + 17.3% (vs. Jun-20) + 12.3% (vs. Mar-21) + 39.4% (vs. Jun-20)-7.4% (vs. Mar-21)-2.4% (vs. Jun-20) The payroll loan portfolio for INSS 94.0% of the mortgage portfolio pensioners was up 4.3% from the is Individuals In the second quarter of 2021, credit the guaranteed by origination3 decreased 15% year-on-year, end of March 2021, associated with increase 99.8% in the consignable margin in the quarter. fiduciary alienation due to credit demand migration towards capital market products. Portfolio by origination (%) Originations 2nd Quarter of 2021 2nd Quarter of 2021 R$14.0 bn + 239.9% (vs. 2Q20) 52% 48% Branches 87.8% of total mortgage credit Itaú Consignado S.A. is originated by borrowers Portfolio by sector (R$ billions) Loan-to-value 2nd Quarter of 2021 Ratio of the amount of the financing to the total value 7.2 of real estate property. 4.6 INSS Private sector Vintage (quarterly average) Portfolio 47.4 56.0% 44.5% Public sector Credit cards Vehicle loans (individuals) Very small, small and middle market R$88.3 bn as of June 30, 2021 R$25.8 bn as of June 30, 2021 R$126.1 bn as of June 30, 2021 + 6.7% (vs. Mar-21) + 21.2% (vs. Jun-20) + 5.7% (vs. Mar-21) + 32.3% (vs. Jun-20) + 3.0% (vs. Mar-21) + 24.0% (vs. Jun-20) 11.3% 8 6. .6% 2% 8 6. .3% 4% Originations 10.1% nd 2 Quarter of 2021 In the second quarter of 2021, credit origination3 for very small, small and middle-R$4.8 bn market companies was up 16% year-on-year. 78.6% 85.1% 85.4% + 127.1% (vs. 2Q20) % Average Average Term Down Payment Average Ticket 45 months 41% R$42.5 thousand Jun-20Mar-21Jun-21Loan-to-value Revolving credit + overdue loans¹ Installments with interest Vintage (quarterly average) Portfolio Transactors² 57.0% 61.5% (1) Includes nonperforming loans more than one day overdue; (2) includes installments without interest. (1) Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see our Institutional Presentation, which is available on our Investor Relations website. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 24 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Funding Highlights • Funding from clients decreased by 3.6% in the quarter, mainly driven by the effects of exchange variations on our Latin American operations, and grew by 6.5% in the last 12 months, boosted by (i) demand deposits, up 14.8%, (ii) savings deposits, up 12,5%, and (iii) time deposits, up 6.8%. This growth is associated with the positive flow of funds, notably from the second half of March 2020. • The assets under management grew by 1.4% in the quarter and 12.6% in the last 12 months, represented by the increase of 10.9% in own products and 21.7% in open platform products, year-on-year. In R$ millions, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D Funding from Clients (A) 859,263 891,298 -3.6% 806,755 6.5% Demand Deposits 136,318 141,657 -3.8% 118,787 14.8% Savings Deposits 184,228 183,265 0.5% 163,755 12.5% Time Deposits 469,647 491,630 -4.5% 439,797 6.8% Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations) 474 1,187 -60.1% 3,392 -86.0% Funds from Bills¹ and Structured Operations Certificates 68,596 73,559 -6.7% 81,024 -15.3% Other Funding (B) 182,486 197,765 -7.7% 202,827 -10.0% Onlending 10,578 10,803 -2.1% 11,694 -9.6% Borrowing 75,199 77,590 -3.1% 83,490 -9.9% Securities Obligations Abroad 59,030 66,793 -11.6% 64,116 -7.9% Other² 37,680 42,580 -11.5% 43,526 -13.4% Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C) 1,478,407 1,444,898 2.3% 1,331,135 11.1% Total (A) +(B) + (C) 2,520,156 2,533,961 -0.5% 2,340,717 7.7% Assets under Management 2,027,726 1,999,257 1.4% 1,801,021 12.6% Own Products 1,692,860 1,673,292 1.2% 1,525,804 10.9% Open Platform 334,866 325,965 2.7% 275,217 21.7% (1) Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt not included in the Tier II Reference Equity. Loans and funding The ratio of the loan portfolio to funding net of compulsory deposits and cash and cash equivalents, reached 80.7% in the second quarter of 2021. 75.6% 76.8% 76.7% 77.5% 80.7% 65.1% 66.3% 66.5% 67.8% 69.5% In R$ Billions 1,089 1,039 1,069 1,042 1,010 927 952 870 897 897 711 738 724 657 689 Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Portfolio / Funding from clients and other funding Portfolio / Funding from clients and other funding net of reserves and cash Loan portfolio Loan portfolio Funding from clients and other funding Funding from clients and other funding net of reserve required by BACEN and Cash Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 25 Management Discussion & Analysis Capital and Risk Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios Itaú Unibanco assesses the risk adequacy of its capital, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks as well as the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil implementing the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil. Tier I Capital Ratio On June 30, 2021, our Tier I Capital ratio reached 13.5%, consisting of 11.9% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.6% Additional Tier I. 13.0% 0.4% 0.2% -0.1% 13.5% 0.0% 1.7% 1.6% 11.3% 11.9% Tier I Partial Spin-off of XP Inc. Net Income in the quarter Prudential Adjustments¹ Additional Capital Tier I Mar-21Jun-21 Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier I (AT1) (1) Mostly tax credits. Capital Ratios In R$ million, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 Main changes in the quarter: Common Equity Tier I 124,964 121,025 Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital) 141,674 139,552 Referential Equity: increase of 0.8% driven by the net income for the period, Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II) 156,561 155,280 partially offset by the payment of mandatory minimum dividends. Total Risk-weighted Assets (RWA) 1,048,628 1,072,193 RWA: decrease of R$23,565 million. The lower amount of credit risk-weighted Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D) 941,021 963,403 assets (RWA ) was mainly due to the appreciation of the Brazilian Real and Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D) 82,026 82,026 CPAD Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWA ) 25,581 26,764 the reduction in tax credits. M I NT Common Equity Tier I Ratio 11.9% 11.3% BIS ratio: increase of 40 basis points, mainly driven by the net income for the Tier I Capital Ratio 13.5% 13.0% period. In June 2021, the BIS ratio was 4.275 p.p. above the minimum BIS Ratio (Referential Equity / Total Risk-required with capital buffers (10.625%). weighted Assets) 14.9% 14.5% Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or which directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate retains substantially all of the risks and benefits. Liquidity Ratios These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with the Basel III international 1 Value at Risk - VaR guidelines. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical The average LCR in the quarter was 180.9%, above the 100% limit, which metric that quantifies the potential economic losses which are expected in normal market conditions. means that we have sufficient resources consistently available to cover losses in stress scenarios. In R$ million, end of period 2Q21 1Q21 In R$ millions Jun-21Mar-21 VaR by Risk Factor HQLA 324,440 356,222 Potential Cash Outflows 179,322 186,513 Interest Rates 974 893 LCR (%) 180.9% 191.0% Currency 11 10 Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) Shares on the Stock Exchange 60 45 The NSFR was 122.7% at the end of the quarter, above the 100% limit, which Commodities 3 6 means that we have stable resources available to support the stable Diversification Effects (569) (658) Total VaR 479 296 resources required in the long term. Maximum VaR in the quarter 507 329 In R$ millions Jun-21Mar-21 Average VaR in the quarter 376 271 Available Stable Funding 949,811 990,197 Minimum VaR in the quarter 252 198 Required Stable Funding 774,165 792,199 (1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level. NSFR (%) 122.7% 125.0% For 2021, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%. Note: Further information on risk and capital management is available on our Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Results and Reports-Regulatory Reports-Pillar 3. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 26 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results by Business Segment The Pro Forma financial statements of the Retail Business, the Wholesale Business and Activities with the Market + Corporation segments presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models which more accurately reflect the activities of the business units. Retail Business Retail business products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail; (ii) Uniclass; (iii) Personnalité; and (iv) Very small and small companies. Highlights • The 10.2% increase in the recurring managerial result in the quarter was boosted by higher financial margin, driven by higher credit volume, and higher commissions and fees, mainly due to higher revenue from card issuing activities. Additionally, higher personnel expenses are driven by typical first-quarter seasonality. • The recurring managerial result was up 37.2% year-on-year. Financial margin decreased, driven by the change in the loan portfolio mix with lower use of revolving credit and the higher use of secured credit products. Commissions and fees increased. Additionally, the cost of credit was down 20.9%. In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D Operating Revenues 18,214 17,557 3.7% 17,691 3.0% Managerial Financial Margin 10,344 9,966 3.8% 10,603 -2.4% Commissions and Fees 6,115 5,885 3.9% 5,448 12.2% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds 1,755 1,706 2.9% 1,639 7.1% Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (3,969) (4,049) -2.0% (5,018) -20.9% Retained Claims (494) (354) 39.5% (320) 54.3% Other Operating Expenses (9,784) (9,562) 2.3% (9,575) 2.2% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 3,966 3,592 10.4% 2,777 42.8% Income Tax and Social Contribution (1,423) (1,279) 11.3% (974) 46.1% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (108) (102) 5.5% (28) 281.8% Recurring Managerial Result 2,435 2,210 10.2% 1,774 37.2% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 21.0% 19.4% 1.6 p.p. 15.3% 5.7 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 51.9% 52.3% -0.4 p.p. 51.8% 0.1 p.p. Loan Portfolio (R$ billion) + 6.8% + 25.3% 344.0 316.5 322.1 274.4 292.9 Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Digital Transformation in Retail Banking Use of Digital Channels 1 Share of Transactions Online account opening flow number of current account holders (in millions) through digital channels* Individuals accounts (in thousands) 2Q21 2Q20 2Q19 15.1 11.9 13.5 645 637 Credit 33% 25% 18% Investments 53% 46% 46% 205 1.2 1.2 1.3 Payments 86% 85% 80% Jun-19Jun-20Jun-21 Individuals Companies 2Q19 2Q20 2Q21 * Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of transactions in the Retail Business segment. ¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank. 27 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results by Business Segment Wholesale Business The Wholesale Business is comprised of: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services; ii) the activities of our units abroad; iii) Itaú Asset Management, a specialized asset manager; and iv) the products and services offered to high-net-worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients. Highlights • The recurring managerial result was up 3.1% in the quarter, driven by the increases in financial margin, due to higher gains from structured operations, and commissions and fees, with higher revenue from investment banking operations and higher performance fees in fund management. These positive effects were partially offset by the higher cost of credit, driven by downgrades in the risk ratings of clients in certain segment. • The recurring managerial result was up 206.6% year-on-year, driven by higher financial margin, due to the higher volume of credit, higher revenues from investment banking operations and the lower cost of credit. In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D Operating Revenues 9,286 8,614 7.8% 7,790 19.2% Managerial Financial Margin 5,681 5,304 7.1% 5,123 10.9% Commissions and Fees 3,530 3,190 10.7% 2,551 38.4% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds 75 120 -36.9% 116 -35.1% Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (723) (62) 1067.0% (2,757) -73.8% Retained Claims (3) (2) 53.6% (1) 309.1% Other Operating Expenses (4,334) (4,350) -0.4% (3,999) 8.4% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 4,226 4,200 0.6% 1,033 309.2% Income Tax and Social Contribution (1,422) (1,620) -12.3% (189) 651.6% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (276) (126) 118.2% (19) 1369.6% Recurring Managerial Result 2,528 2,453 3.1% 825 206.6% Recurring Managerial Return on Average Allocated Capital 17.6% 17.3% 0.3 p.p. 5.6% 12.0 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 43.7% 48.0% -4.3 p.p. 48.9% -5.2 p.p. Loan Portfolio (R$ billion) Assets under management-ANBIMA ranking (R$ billion)-8.6% + 3.5%-0.8% + 8.3% 396.4 394.1 415.8 383.1 379.9 720.2 741.8 752.7 753.5 779.8 Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21 Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag) Activities with the Market + Corporation Includes: (i) results of the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations; and (iv) equity pickup from companies not linked to any segment. In R$ millions 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D Operating Revenues 3,125 3,858 -19.0% 2,530 23.5% Managerial Financial Margin 2,768 3,364 -17.7% 2,050 35.0% Commissions and Fees 341 491 -30.5% 397 -14.0% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds 16 4 290.4% 84 -81.3% Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit 0 (0)-6 -99.8% Other Operating Expenses (327) (317) 3.1% (177) 84.6% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,798 3,542 -21.0% 2,359 18.6% Income Tax and Social Contribution (1,130) (1,489) -24.1% (739) 53.1% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (88) (318) -72.3% (14) 520.4% Recurring Managerial Result 1,579 1,734 -8.9% 1,606 -1.7% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 18.3% 19.1% -0.8 p.p. 33.3%-15.0 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 5.1% 3.8% 1.3 p.p. 3.6% 1.5 p.p. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 28 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad Results by Region (Brazil and Latin America) We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which include units abroad excluding Latin America, and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 93.4% of the recurring managerial result for the quarter. In the operations in Latin America, we achieved a ROE of 13.7%. Brazil¹ (In R$ million, end of period) 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Operating Revenues 27,245 26,077 4.5% 24,734 10.2% 53,323 51,145 4.3% Managerial Financial Margin 16,205 15,502 4.5% 15,221 6.5% 31,707 30,948 2.5% Financial margin with clients 14,682 14,046 4.5% 14,553 0.9% 28,728 29,894 -3.9% Financial margin with the Market 1,524 1,456 4.6% 667 128.4% 2,980 1,054 182.7% Commissions and Fees 9,200 8,747 5.2% 7,675 19.9% 17,946 16,472 8.9% Revenues from Insurance² 1,840 1,829 0.6% 1,839 0.1% 3,670 3,726 -1.5% Cost of Credit (4,386) (3,706) 18.3% (7,061) -37.9% (8,092) (16,418) -50.7% Provision for Loan Losses (4,466) (3,914) 14.1% (6,766) -34.0% (8,380) (16,357) -48.8% Impairment (8) 48 -116.8% (196) -95.9% 40 (285) -114.0% Discounts Granted (533) (398) 34.0% (747) -28.6% (931) (1,008) -7.6% Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses 622 557 11.5% 648 -4.1% 1,179 1,231 -4.2% Retained Claims (497) (356) 39.5% (321) 54.8% (853) (651) 31.2% Other Operating Expenses (12,336) (12,089) 2.0% (11,806) 4.5% (24,425) (23,999) 1.8% Non-interest expenses (10,505) (10,353) 1.5% (10,241) 2.6% (20,858) (20,679) 0.9% Tax Expenses and Other³ (1,831) (1,735) 5.5% (1,565) 17.0% (3,566) (3,320) 7.4% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 10,026 9,926 1.0% 5,546 80.8% 19,953 10,078 98.0% Income Tax and Social Contribution (3,788) (3,915) -3.3% (1,715) 120.8% (7,703) (2,559) 201.0% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (127) (120) 6.0% (42) 198.5% (246) (104) 136.0% Recurring Managerial Result 6,112 5,891 3.7% 3,788 61.3% 12,003 7,414 61.9% Share 93.4% 92.1% 1.3 p.p. 90.1% 3.3 p.p. 92.8% 91.3% 1.4 p.p. Return on Average Equity-Annualized 19.5% 18.7% 0.7 p.p. 13.5% 6.0 p.p. 19.2% 13.2% 5.9 p.p. Latin America (In R$ million, end of period) 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q20 D 1H21 1H20 D Operating Revenues 3,379 3,952 -14.5% 3,276 3.1% 7,331 6,071 20.7% Managerial Financial Margin 2,587 3,133 -17.4% 2,555 1.2% 5,719 4,633 23.5% Financial margin with clients 2,120 2,127 -0.3% 1,915 10.7% 4,247 3,619 17.3% Financial margin with the Market 467 1,005 -53.5% 640 -27.0% 1,473 1,013 45.3% Commissions and Fees 786 819 -4.0% 721 9.0% 1,606 1,438 11.6% Revenues from Insurance² 5-0.0% - 5-0.0% Cost of Credit (306) (405) -24.4% (708) -56.8% (711) (1,438) -50.6% Provision for Loan Losses (368) (522) -29.5% (795) -53.7% (889) (1,603) -44.5% Impairment - - - - Discounts Granted (49) (11) 336.9% (3) 1447.3% (60) (8) 646.8% Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses 111 128 -13.3% 90 23.5% 239 173 38.4% Retained Claims --- - -Other Operating Expenses (2,109) (2,140) -1.5% (1,945) 8.4% (4,250) (3,504) 21.3% Non-interest expenses (2,055) (2,092) -1.8% (1,868) 10.0% (4,148) (3,486) 19.0% Tax Expenses and Other³ (54) (48) 12.3% (77) -30.0% (102) (18) 466.0% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 963 1,407 -31.5% 622 54.8% 2,371 1,129 109.9% Income Tax and Social Contribution (188) (474) -60.4% (186) 0.7% (662) (318) 108.1% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (345) (427) -19.2% (19) 1739.0% (772) (108) 614.4% Recurring Managerial Result 431 506 -14.9% 417 3.3% 937 703 33.3% Share 6.6% 7.9% -1.3 p.p. 9.9% -3.3 p.p. 7.2% 8.7% -1.4 p.p. Return on Average Equity-Annualized 13.7% 16.0% -2.3 p.p. 13.4% 0.3 p.p. 15.0% 11.8% 3.2 p.p. Main foreign exchange variations compared to the Brazilian Real (BRL) BRL vs. U.S. Dollar Colombian Peso vs. BRL Uruguayan Peso vs. BRL Argentine Peso vs. BRL Chilean Peso vs. BRL Paraguayan Guarani vs. BRL-12.2% (2Q21 vs. 1Q21) + 16.3% (2Q21 vs. 1Q21) + 11.6% (2Q21 vs. 1Q21) + 18.5% (2Q21 vs. 1Q21) + 15.5% (2Q21 vs. 1Q21) + 19.7% (2Q21 vs. 1Q21) - 8.7% (2Q21 vs. 2Q20) + 9.7% (2Q21 vs. 2Q20)-13.1% (2Q21 vs. 2Q20) + 48.8% (2Q21 vs. 2Q20)-2.6% (2Q21 vs. 2Q20) + 8.4% (2Q21 vs. 2Q20) 749.63 19.14 145.92 1,344 R$ 5.697 683.53 16.14 149.84 1,240 R$ 5.476 R$ 5.002 7.79 8.69 1,123 644.75 126.29 7.68 12.86 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 2Q20 1Q21 2Q21 (1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) The result from Insurance includes Revenue from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bond Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (3) Includes Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Information for Latin America is presented in the nominal currencies. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 29 Global Footprint We present countries, activities* and the total number of Itaú Unibanco employees. France 1 Germany 1 England 1 2 Our business Spain 1 Switzerland 3 Portugal 1 abroad focuses USA 1 2 3 on the following Mexico 1 Cayman 1 2 3 activities: Bahamas 1 3 Panama 1 4 Colombia 1 4 1 Corporate & Brazil 1 2 3 4 Peru 1 Investment 2 Asset Management Paraguay 1 2 3 4 Uruguay 1 4 3 Private Banking Chile 1 2 3 4 4 Retail Argentina 1 2 4 * Represents the totality of our operations abroad. Countries Uruguay ¹ Chile Argentina Paraguay Colombia ² Latin America ³ Other countries Total Employees 1,067 5,320 1,569 1.009 3,013 11,978 661 98,250 Branches & CSBs 22 189 83 37 108 439-4,326 ATMs 62 402 175 308 123 1,070-45,420 Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include OCA's 33 Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay). Latin America Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay In R$ millions (in constant currency) 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q21 1Q21 D 2Q21 1Q21 D Operating Revenues 1,946 2,319 -16% 376 356 6% 293 278 5% 453 493 -8% Managerial Financial Margin 1,588 1,961 -19% 288 279 3% 215 194 11% 234 277 -16% Financial Margin with Clients 1,440 1,332 8% 227 223 2% 151 147 2% 199 206 -4% Financial Margin with the Market 148 629 -76% 61 56 7% 64 47 36% 35 71 -50% Commissions and Fees 358 358 0% 88 77 15% 73 83 -13% 219 216 1% Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds - - - 5-0% --Cost of Credit (184) (289) -37% (25) (12) 100% (10) (20) -52% (25) (16) 51% Provision for Loan Losses (241) (385) -37% (24) (20) 23% (16) (22) -29% (23) (18) 30% Discounts Granted (38) (7) 436% (1) - --(5) (3) 74% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 95 103 -7% 1 7 -87% 6 2 240% 4 4 -18% Other Operating Expenses (1,225) (1,282) -4% (279) (213) 31% (138) (130) 6% (300) (284) 6% Non-Interest Expenses (1,223) (1,279) -4% (235) (172) 37% (132) (126) 5% (299) (283) 6% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other Taxes (2) (2) -3% (44) (41) 6% (5) (4) 14% (1) (1) 1% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 537 748 -28% 72 130 -44% 145 127 14% 128 193 -34% Income Tax and Social Contribution (69) (241) -71% (23) (52) -56% (41) (36) 13% (49) (80) -39% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries ¹ (320) (389) -18% - - - - -Recurring Net Income 148 119 25% 50 78 -37% 104 91 15% 79 112 -30% Return on Average Equity-Annualized 9.6% 7.3% 2.3 p.p. 13.9% 23.1% -9.3 p.p. 29.7% 26.4% 3.4 p.p. 16.6% 23.7% -7.1 p.p. Efficiency Ratio 62.9% 55.2% 7.7 p.p. 70.7% 54.7% 16.1 p.p. 46.0% 46.1% -0.1 p.p. 66.2% 57.5% 8.7 p.p. (1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting results of the transaction in BRGAAP. Highlights of Latin America in constant currency, eliminating the effects of exchange rate variations and using the managerial concept. Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay • Higher margin with clients driven by • Higher commission and fees • Higher margin with the • Lower margin with the mar-increased in spread on loan and foreign in the corporate segment. market, driven by stronger ket driven by decreased exchange operations. • Higher cost of credit due to foreign exchange position. revenue from securities. • Lower margin with the market driven by credit recovery in the corpo- • Results from insurance • Higher personnel expenses the volatility of local interest and infla- rate segment in the first operations, driven by the and higher costs of credit tion rates and the sale of securities. quarter of 2021. acquisition of the insurance cards. • Lower cost of credit, mainly due to sale • Higher personnel expenses, company Providencia S.A. of client portfolios in the corporate seg- due to adjustments related • Higher expenses on busi-ment and lower levels of nonperforming to the collective labor ness partnerships in credit loans. agreement and higher vari- cards. • Lower personnel and general expenses. able compensation. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 30 Additional Information Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Itaú Unibanco Shares Itaú Unibanco Shares Market Consensus (ITUB4)-06/30/21 Our capital stock is comprised of common Market Capitalization shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares Sell Buy (ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock R$293 billion US$59 billion Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded The market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares Sell 01 Hold 08 Buy 11 as deposit receipts (ADRs) on the New York (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per non-voting share on the last trading day of the period. Source: Bloomberg. Stock Exchange (NYSE). Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation Egydio de Souza Moreira Salles Family Non-voting Shares Strengths of our ownership Free Float* Free Float Aranha Family 100.00% Total Brazilian Investors in B3 Foreigners in NYSE • Family ownership and control ensuring 36.73% ON 63.27% ON 35% 81.87% PN 18.13% PN 26% Cia. E. Johnston de a long-term view 66.36% Total 33.64% Total 4.8 bn Participações (number of shares) 39% • Professional management team 50.00% ON Foreigners 33.47% Total in B3 • Broad shareholder base 50.00% ON (53.05% of our shares are free floating) Itaúsa 100.00% PN IUPAR Free Float* 66.53% Total 39.21% ON 51.71% ON 7.77% ON • Strong corporate governance 0.004% PN 26.22% Total 99.62% PN 19.88% Total 53.05% Total Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares. Performance in the Capital Market (R$) (R$) (US$) ITUB4 ITUB3 ITUB Price and volume (Non-voting Shares) (Common Shares) (ADR) Closing price at 06/30/2021 29.80 26.74 6.01 Maximum Price During the Quarter 34.34 30.15 6.76 Average Price During the Quarter 29.34 26.09 5.54 Minimum Price During the Quarter 26.50 23.71 4.66 Closing Price at 03/31/2021 27.97 25.11 4.96 Closing Price at 06/30/2020 25.45 24.00 4.69 Change in 2Q21 6.5% 6.5% 21.2% Change in the last 12 months 17.1% 11.4% 28.1% Average Daily Trading Volume in 2Q21-million 1,026.1 16.1 203.2 Average Daily Trading Financial Volume in 12 months-million 1,034.9 16.5 185.4 Shareholder base and indicators 06/30/21 03/31/21 06/30/20 Number of Shares-million 9,804 9,804 9,804 Common Shares (ON)-million 4,958 4,958 4,958 Non-voting Shares (PN)-million 4,846 4,846 4,846 Treasury Shares-million 24.2 24.5 41.7 Number of Outstanding Shares-million 9,780 9,780 9,762 Number of Shareholders 470,918 493,420 434,090 Recurring Managerial Result per Share During the Quarter (R$) 0.67 0.65 0.43 Net Income per Share During the Quarter (R$) 0.77 0.55 0.35 Book value per Share (R$) 13.91 14.35 12.94 Price/Earnings (P/E) ¹ 11.61 13.05 12.47 Price/Book value (P/B) ² 2.14 1.95 1.97 (1) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings for the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 32 Management Discussion &Analysis Comparison BRGAPP and IFRS Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS Disclosure of results for the second quarter of 2021, according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS. As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding. The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS for the second quarter of 2021 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. R$ million BRGAAP Adjustments and IFRS BRGAAP Adjustments and IFRS Balance Sheet Reclassifications 2 Reclassifications 2 Jun/30/2021 Dec/31/2020 Total Assets 2,065,744 (108,499) 1,957,245 2,112,586 (93,334) 2,019,252 Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6 1,349,027 (30,923) 1,318,104 1,381,449 (12,375) 1,369,074 (-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost 5 (47,068) 5,673 (41,395) (51,404) 4,353 (47,051) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 217,595 (108,690) 108,905 209,636 (99,601) 110,035 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 (3,027) 2,939 (88) (4,149) 4,056 (93) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 438,414 25,192 463,606 457,739 7,842 465,581 Tax Assets 7 68,586 (7,691) 60,895 73,792 (7,148) 66,644 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, Intangible 42,217 5,001 47,218 45,521 9,541 55,062 Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets Total Liabilities 1,919,102 (116,271) 1,802,831 1,964,880 (100,153) 1,864,727 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6 1,547,485 (111,854) 1,435,631 1,595,816 (100,175) 1,495,641 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 65,949 (33) 65,916 79,742 (89) 79,653 Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 822 3,518 4,340 840 3,552 4,392 Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan 218,339 1,146 219,485 220,004 996 221,000 Provisions 20,588 (1) 20,587 19,819-19,819 Tax Liabilities 7 8,845 (3,727) 5,118 9,633 (3,922) 5,711 Other Liabilities 57,074 (5,320) 51,754 39,025 (514) 38,511 Total Stockholders' Equity 146,642 7,772 154,414 147,706 6,819 154,525 Non-controlling Interests 10,617 443 11,060 11,113 419 11,532 Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 136,025 7,329 143,354 136,593 6,400 142,993 1 BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil; 2 Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS; 3 Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS; 4 Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost; 5 Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS; 6 Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities; 7 Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies; 8 Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 33 Management Discussion &Analysis Comparison BRGAPP and IFRS Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments. R$ million Stockholders Equity * Result * Reconciliation Jun/30/2021 2nd Q/21 1st Q/21 2nd Q/20 1st H/21 1st H/20 BRGAAP-Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 136,025 7,560 5,414 3,424 12,974 6,825 (a) Expected Loss-Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets 3,643 596 269 249 865 113 (b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets (1,361) 248 (374) (257) (126) (383) (c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. 433 (1) (1) (1) (2) (2) (d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets 1,985 48 2 65 50 44 (e) Financial Lease Operations 66 (9) (12) (32) (21) (69) (f) Other adjustments 2,563 (38) 386 (1,725) 348 (1,346) IFRS-Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders 143,354 8,404 5,684 1,723 14,088 5,182 IFRS-Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders 11,060 335 536 (3,626) 871 (3,407) IFRS-Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders 154,414 8,739 6,220 (1,903) 14,959 1,775 * Events net of tax effects Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements (a) In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99.9 (b) Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9. (c) Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized. (d) Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative. (e) Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30 th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08. (f) Other Adjustments mainly comprises the difference in the eligibility of operations of the Cash Flow Hedge for purposes of IFRS and reversal of the Amortization of Goodwill under BRGAAP. At the 2nd Q/20 it also includes the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Itaú Corpbanca. 9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for the first half of 2021. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 34 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Glossary Executive Summary Operating Revenues Dividends and Interest on Own Mix of Products The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Capital Net of Taxes Change in the composition of credit risk Commissions and Fees and Result from Corresponds to the distribution of a portion assets between periods. Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds of the profits to stockholders, paid or Operations before Retained Claims and provisioned, declared and posted in Average asset portfolio Selling Expenses. Stockholders' Equity. Includes the portfolio of credit and private securities, net of loans more than 60 days Managerial Financial Margin Market Capitalization overdue, but excluding the effects of average The sum of the Financial Margin with Obtained by multiplying the total number of exchange rate variations during the periods. Clients and the Financial Margin with outstanding shares (common and non-voting the Market. shares) by the average price per non-voting Asset spreads share on the last trading day of the period. Variations in the spreads on credit risk assets Recurring Managerial Return on Average between periods. Equity - Annualized Tier I Capital Ratio Obtained by dividing the Recurring The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Annualized average rate of financial margin Managerial Result by the Average Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total with clients Stockholders' Equity. The resulting amount is Risk Weighted Assets. Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin multiplied by the number of periods in the with Clients by the average daily balances of year to derive the annualized rate. The Cost of Credit spread-sensitive operations, working capital calculation bases of returns were adjusted by Composed of the Result from Loan Losses, and others. This figure is divided by the the dividends proposed after the balance Impairment and Discounts Granted. number of calendar days in the quarter and sheet closing dates, which have not yet been annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the approved at the annual Stockholders' or annual rate. Board meetings. Recurring Managerial Return on Average Managerial Financial Margin Assets - Annualized Obtained by dividing the Recurring Financial margin with clients Credit Quality Managerial Result by the Average Assets. Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive NPL Ratio (over 90 days) Coverage Ratio operations include: (i) the margin on assets, Calculated by dividing the balance of loans Obtained by dividing the total allowance which is the difference between the amount which have been non-performing for longer balance by the balance of operations received from loan operations and corporate than 90 days by the total loan portfolio. overdue for more than 90 days. securities and the cost of money charged by Loans overdue for more than 90 days include treasury banking, and (ii) the liabilities the total balance of transactions with at least Efficiency Ratio margin, which is the difference between the one installment more than 90 days overdue. Obtained by dividing the Non-Interest cost of funding and the amount received Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial from treasury banking. The working capital NPL Creation Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of margin is the interest on working capital at The balance of loans that became more than Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds the SELIC interest rate. 90 days overdue during the quarter. Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other Taxes). Financial margin with the market Cost of Credit over Total Risk Includes treasury banking, which manages Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by Recurring Managerial Result per Share mismatches between assets and liabilities-the average value of the Loan Portfolio for Calculated based on the weighted average Asset and Liability Management (ALM), the last two quarters. number of outstanding shares for the period, terms, the rates of interest, foreign exchange including stock splits when they take place. and others, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 35 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Common Equity Tier I Activities with the Market + Corporation The sum of social capital, reserves and The Activities with the Market + Corporation Underwriting Margin retained earnings, less deductions and column presents the results of the capital The sum of earned premiums, retained claims prudential adjustments. surplus, excess subordinated debt and the and selling expenses. net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also Additional Tier I Capital includes the financial margin with the Combined Ratio Consists of instruments of aperpetual nature, market, the costs of Treasury operations, the The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, which meet the eligibility requirements. equity pickup from companies not linked to administrative expenses, other operating each segment and our interest in Porto income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, Tier I Capital Seguro. PIS and COFINS and other taxes divided by The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the earned premiums. Additional Tier I Capital. Our Shares Tier II Capital Credit Portfolio Consists of subordinated debt instruments Book Value per Share with defined maturity dates that meet the Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Loan-to-Value eligibility requirements. Equity on the last day of the period by the Ratio of the financing amount to the value of number of outstanding shares. the underlying real estate. Total Capital The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital. Funding Total Risk Weighted Assets Consists of the sum of the portions related Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding to the credit risk exposure (RWACPAD), the Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) (Funding from Clients, Funds from and the operational risk capital requirement Acceptance and Issuance of Securities (RWAOPAD). Abroad, Borrowing and Others) at the end of the period. Currency Results by Business Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions Segment without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency Retail Business deposits abroad, and cash and cash Consists of the offering of banking products equivalents denominated in foreign currency. and services to both current account and non -current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, Capital, Liquidity and mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and Market Indicators premium bond products, and acquiring services, among others. Value at Risk (VaR) Wholesale Business A statistical metric that quantifies the Covers the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit potential economic loss to be expected in responsible for commercial operations with normal market conditions. The consolidated large companies and for investment banking VaR of Itaú Unibanco is calculated based on a services, the activities of our units abroad, Historical Simulation of the bank's total and the products and services offered to exposure to market risk, at a confidence level high-net worth clients (Private Banking), of 99%, a historical period of four years (1000 middle market companies and institutional business days) and a holding period of one clients. day. In addition, using a conservative approach, the VaR is calculated daily, whether volatility-weighted or not, and the final VaR is whichever of the two methodologies is the most restrictive. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 36 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Report of indepe ndent auditors on supplem entary information To the Board of Directors and Stockholders Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. In h·odnction In connection with our audit of the financial statements of Itat1 Unibanco Holding S.A. (Bartk) and Itali Unibanco Holding S.A. and its subsidiaties (Consolidated) as of June 30, 2021, on which we issued au unqualified opinion dated August 2, 2021, we performed a review of the accounting infonnation contained in the suppleme11tmy information included in the MaJJagement Discussion and Analysis Rcpo11 of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries for the half year ended June 30, 2021. Scope of the Review We conducted our review in accordance 'ilh Brazilian standards issued by the Federal Accoun tancy Council. Our review mainly t:omprbed: (a) inquiry of, and discussion with, rnanagemeut responsible fur th~ at:eounling, fmandal and operational a reas of the Bank and ils sub>idigrnl pa1t of the fin nnc.i11l stnt~>ments. <:onc.lu based on our review we at not aware of any matetial modifieations that should be made to the accounting information contained in this supplementary order for it adequately presented all material respects relation financial statements jm1e :w:n taken as a whole prepared accordance with practices adopted brazil applicable institutions authorized operate by brazilian central bank sao paulo august :2 pricewaterhouset:: auditores jndepen entes cttc pricewaterhouseccopers av. frandsco matarazzo torre torino silo sp brasil caixa postal6o054 t: www.pwc.com.br ita unibanco holding s.a.> (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 38 2Q 21 Complete financial statements inBRGAAP June 30, 2021 Management Report 1H21 Recurrent Managerial managerial income ROE R$ 12.9 bi 18.8% Composition or Non-interest expense recurrent managerial income per business 3.5 % R$ 25.0 bi VS. 1H20 Credit 41% Capital Surplus Number of shareholders 5% & Trading in thousands 12,941 Total Services 471 54% & Insurance 434 in millions of Reais 215 Jun/19 Jun/20 Jun/21 +12.0% Credit portfolio1 in billions of Reais +20.3% 811.3 909,1 674.5 Individuals 228.8 279.7 222.3 132.6 Very Small, Small and 83.1 107.4 Middle Market Companies 286.7 203.4 259.2 Large Companies 215.9 210.0 Latin America 165.7 Jun/19 Jun/20 Jun/21 (1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities Dear reader We find ourselves at a moment in the market when the rise of new technologies, the use of data and the arrival of new participants on the financial industry scene represent a huge competitive challenge. Thus, the strategy for us to stand out in this scenario has been guided by serving the customer how, when and where it is most convenient for them. We can see how we have effectively achieved this objective in all areas where we operate - we have the largest range of services in the market - based on an effective combination of continuous investment in new technology solutions, and a cultural transformation that enables us to be a simpler, more agile and more efficient bank where people enjoy autonomy and play a leading role. So, we have launched the #Feito com Você (WeDidItWithYou) campaign that leads us to admit that who knows what the customer wants is the customer himself, and we have done this successfully by actively listening to their needs. In this respect, we allocated priority in this quarter to an ambitious project Clients for a strategic review of our Retail operations: iVarejo 2030, which involves a complete makeover of the customers' experience by allocating a new meaning to the value proposal of our businesses on two main fronts, but not just confined to them: The Phygital and Omnichannel approach, which we are introducing into our business model, and the e-Commerce model by which the Digital Channels will receive a strong boost as we multiply our Digital Sales capability. phygital The Phygital approach encapsulates our belief that there is huge potential to be explored in the fact that the physical and digital worlds are mutually complementary. Basically, we are on the path to offering a totally digital bank, with the convenience of a branch network service. In other words, the best of both worlds, and the customer gets to choose. At the same time, the Omnichannel strategy allows us to integrate the channels, creating new points of contact with the customers and engaging in conversation by drawing on the information from previous contacts on any of our channels. Conversation using this type of approach has increased three- or fourfold and generates an incomparably higher level of satisfaction than Clients the more traditional approaches. Another good example created by this connection between customer services is that it allows our clients to ask for support from a manager or specialist online while they are perusing on our digital channels. This is what we call 'click-to-human'. This is how we have doubled or tripled our sales conversion, and we expect to continue to evolve over time, especially in products that demand greater specialization, omnichannel such as insurance, investments, purchasing pools and real estate credit. In the first six months of 2021, the volume of business from an O2O (online-to-offline) connection exceeded R$ 9.0 billion in deals1, strengthening the potential of the Phygital and Omnichannel strategy. (1) Considers: Individual credit (credit, payroll-deductible); Individual investments (treasury, savings, funds, pension); PF Renegotiation; Individual Credit Cards; portability of Individual credit and Endorsement. 41 At the same time, the e-Commerce Program is an initiative with the capacity to transform our application into a powerful relationship and e-commerce platform. Cell phones have increasingly become people's preferred channel, and therefore our priority, too. In recent years, we have bolstered investments in our app to convert it to a one-stop-shop, offering a complete range of products and services. Government Solutions for the Aut inv Vehicle Finance Renegotiation Itaú super app Services Hub Forex MCP PIX Investments Programs present time Based on a culture of testing and learning in solutions dedicated to the best user experience, with an end-to-end approach, we are now reaping the fruits of a journey of developing co-creation with the customer. App Itaú: 78 NPS points An all-time level! To intensify our digital sales, we have created the Live Program whose aim is to transform how we offer digital products and services based on a new operating model with new functionalities in data analysis, technology solutions in digital marketing, while adding an e-commerce mentality to the operation. Our ambition is to quadruple the volume of sales on the digital channels. Implementation of the 2030 iVarejo (iRetail) Program • 75% implemented in 2021 • 100% implemented in 2022 Ambitions To account for 50% of the bank's revenue. Training hundreds of people using management methodology and tools. 42 We have also launched the new campaign 'O Itaú tem um cartão que dá match com você' (Itaú has a card that matches you), aimed at showcasing our complete portfolio and designed to meet each customer's needs and strengthen our position in the segment. The 1 in 3 cards most sought-after in Brazil is Itaú card in Brazil Some of our differentials: Pay how you like: contactless, WhatsApp Pay, PayPal, online debit. All contactless digital payment portfolios: Apple Pay, Samsung Pay e Google Pay. An iPhone forever, have a new iPhone whenever you want. Count on us. Itaucard, market leader in credit cards and financial solutions in Brazil, received in June the RA1000 Seal of Excellence awarded by Reclame AQUI (a consumer protection site). The seal acknowledges businesses that stand out for their excellent service levels on the site, like high solution rate, response and reputation. This is the result of a lot of work and the tireless quest to channel our efforts to creating strategies and solutions that help improve our customers' satisfaction. Find out more at: https://www.reclameaqui.com.br/empresa/itaucard/ Did you detect a purchase you do not recognize? Report the problem on the Itaú app. Now, whenever customers do not recognize a purchase made with their credit card, they can challenge it using the Itaú app without having to call the Hot desk. 43 We have zeroed the annual fee on Black and Infinite cards for investors. We have extended the benefit of zero annual fees to the Itaú Personnalité Black and Itaú Personnalité Infinite cards. Customers with investments from R$ 50,000 upwards in the segment are now exempted from annual fees on both cards. We have extended the account opening service on the digital channels to over 4 million small businesses. Besides offering this service to MEI (Very Small Entrepreneur) account holders, we are expanding the customer base of businesses that can open an account online and directly through the site. Beginning in May, customers with annual invoicing of up to R$ 800,000 can now open an account via the site, which means 4 million companies managing their finances on our digital channels. We have launched a tool that enables customers to monitor card receivables from other banks. Using this new development, we will expand the offer of credit guaranteed by receivables. The functionality, called Card Financial Manager, enables customers to view their balance of receivables pledged as collateral in multiple financial institutions. It is being launched precisely when the regulatory changes stipulated by the Central Bank in this respect are coming into effect. Rede is announcing an additional offer of R$ 2.3 billion for discounting receivables and is launching a platform that consolidates sales made through all credit card companies. The company simultaneously launched an online platform so that retailers can view the schedule of receivables in a single environment, irrespective of the brand, banks and machines involved in the transactions. We have incorporated into íon the investment aggregator functions, anticipating the debut of the second phase of open banking. The advent of this resource allows platform users to view all their investments, whether these are with Itaú or with other banks and brokerage houses. The customer can decide how they want to see this information: view the consolidated investment statement or broken down by product or institution. We have announced the launch of Quantamental for our Multimesas (Multiple Trading Desks) management model, a platform that allows managers to operate a portfolio taking advantage of our ability to attract resources and receiving remuneration as if they were the owners of an asset management company. The Quantamental team stands apart for the algorithm-based quantitative operating model and for the intensive use of robots that analyze various indicators in the search for patterns for evaluations and negotiations. The work has begun with two funds that were already in operation-the Quantamental Hedge and Quantamental Gems, which aim to exceed the CDI rate and the Small Cap Bovespa Index, respectively. 44 Through a multimarket fund, professional investors will have an opportunity to share in the financial growth of fledgling asset managers, such as the Rising Stars Program, for encouraging new asset managers. This initiative, unprecedented in Brazil, combines both the financial means for the development of independent asset managers, and the opportunity for customers to invest and share in those companies' results. To do so, a multimarket investment fund will be structured in which customers will invest in promising asset managers with high growth potential. The proceeds will be channeled both to seed capital (a financing model designed for business projects in the early stages or not yet initiated), and to working capital for those companies. The fund will be available for placement with professional investors - those with financial assets of R$ 10 million and upwards. Our investment search and comparison tool, 'Investir Em Que?', has exceeded the 1 million accesses mark. The platform, which is open to the bank's customers and to non-customers, offers a series of functionalities for those looking to invest: projected returns of the funds 12 months hence, a guidebook and comparison of market-wide funds with different classifications (fixed income, shares, exchange rate and multimarket), profitability graphs, risk ratings, search mechanisms (by amount, name or corporate tax number (CNPJ)), in addition to content that helps investors make their decisions. Access: https://investiremque.com.br/. We have launched an international ETF (Exchange Traded Fund, or 'index fund') in Healthcare Technology. This provides Brazilian investors with yet another possibility for sophisticated placement. The HTEK11 is the 15th ETF of Itaú Asset Management and will track the Morningstar US Exponential Technologies Healthcare Index consisting of the shares of 50 technology companies positioned to benefit from the topics of Medicine & Neuroscience and Bioinformatics. Technological innovations are transforming the healthcare sector, and not only do they have the potential to improve quality of life, but they are also an investment opportunity. At present, this index consists of companies like Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, among others. We continued to push ahead with our business agenda around ESG criteria, strengthening our role in response to significant demands from society. We raised US$ 400 million from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) on the international market , which we intend to use to expand credit to small and middle market companies, focusing on economically vulnerable regions like the North and Northeast of Brazil, and companies where women are the controlling shareholders or run the business. We have also taken on a commitment to contribute R$ 400 billion by 2025, through business initiatives that promote an economy that is sustainable and increasingly green and inclusive. This figure encompasses three major operating fronts: loans to sectors that have a positive impact on society; structuring ESG transactions with clients, such as ESG bonds, ESG loans and green debentures; and ESG products for the retail sector, such as financing electric/hybrid cars, solar panels and micro credit. In July, we notified the market about the launch of the carbon offset platform to leverage transparency in the Voluntary Carbon Market, in partnership with the international banks CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce), NAB (National Australia Bank) and Nat West. (1) The DFC partnership with Itaú Unibanco exemplifies the DFC's focus on regions of the world where women face the greatest challenges, and where this investment can have the greatest positive effect, primarily bearing in mind the consequences currently experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This investment represents an advance in the initiative of the DFC, which has already raised over US$ 7 billion in private sector investment in projects for the economic inclusion of women entrepreneurs in developing countries. 45 Aligned with the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets - TSVCM, the project helps remove some currently existing barriers to the purchase of voluntary carbon offsets. The Carbon Project will be initially launched as a pilot project in August, to demonstrate the platform's operational, legal and technical capabilities. Its objectives are: • Greater delivery of high-quality, carbon offset projects; • A marketplace for trading carbon, with transparency as regards prices and greater market liquidity; • The creation of an ecosystem backed by the offsets market; • The development of tools to help clients manage climate risk. With initiatives like those described above, it is our intention to strengthen our role as one of the main agents of economic and social transformation in Brazil. The Empresário Verde (Green Businessman) Plan is a product launched by Itaú BBA for the sustainable construction market. Itaú BBA has stipulated environmental targets in its traditional credit line intended for companies in the civil construction industry, launching the Green Businessman Plan. To obtain differentiated financing conditions, commercial or residential real estate developments need to achieve savings of at least 20% in water, energy and the energy incorporated into materials. Given the deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil, we joined with other companies in donating 3.4 million items of intubation medication. In an emergency response, we put together a group of companies to donate 3.4 million items of intubation medication to the Ministry of Health, a sufficient amount to manage 500 beds for a period of one-and-a-half months. The items, imported from China, are certified by Anvisa, as well as by the Chinese agency, and will be donated in full to the Brazilian government which will also oversee the distribution by the states through the SUS-Single Health System. Itaú Unibanco Holding and XPart's segregation The legal and accounting segregation of Itaú Unibanco Holding and XPart approved by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting as of January 31, 2021 was carried out on May 31, 2021, since on this date the Federal Reserve Board (FED) approval became effective. On July 27, 2021, after the receipt of the approval of the operation by the Central Bank of Brazil, XPart S.A. ('XPart') had its articles of association registered with the JUCESP (São Paulo state's Board of Trade). On May 28, 2021, XP Inc. ('XP') expressed its interest in merging XPart and, accordingly, XP and Itaúsa announced to the market that they have reached a final understanding regarding the merger of XPart into XP, to be deliberated by the General Stockholders' Meetings of these companies on a date to be defined. As previously disclosed, should the said merger be approved by the stockholders of XP and XPart, Itaú Unibanco Holding's stockholders, who are XPart's stockholders and until the cut-off date¹ will be entitled to receive securities issued by XPart, will receive: (a) as for Itaú Unibanco Holding's controlling stockholders (Itaúsa e IUPAR) and the holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Class A shares issued by XP.(b) as for Itaú Unibanco Holding's remaining stockholders, Level I sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) backed into XP Class A shares. In case XPart is not merged or is not listed on a stock exchange within a period of 120 days as from the date of approval from the Central Bank of Brazil above mentioned, stockholders will be entitled to withdraw from XPart. Our stockholders and the market informed of the progress and developments of this operation. 46 (1) It is planned that the cut-off date will occur after the close of trading on the day of the XP and XPart's General Meetings. Creating value is to obtain financial results that exceed the cost of capital to remunerate our shareholders and other stakeholders through ethical and responsible relations based on trust and transparency and focused on the sustainability of the business. We present below the key indicators comprising our results: In R$ billion 1H21 1H20 Variation Income information Operating Revenues 1 60.7 57.2 6.0% Managerial Financial Margin 37.4 35.6 5.2% Financial Margin with Clients 32.9 33.5 -1.6% Financial Margin with the Market 4.5 2.1 115.3% Commissions and Fees 19.6 17.9 9.2% Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds 3.7 3.7 -1.4% before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (8.8) (17.9) -50.7%Non-interest Expenses (25.0) (24.2) 3.5% Recurrent managerial income 12.9 8.1 59.4% Net Income 13.0 6.8 90.1% Recurring Managerial Return on Average 18.8% 13.1% 5.7 p.p. Equity-Annualized² 06.30.2021 06.30.2020 Variation Balance Sheet information Total Assets 2,066 2,075 -0.5% Total Loan Portfolio 3 909.1 811.3 12.0% NPL Ratio (90 days) 2.3% 2.70% -0.4 p.p. Tier 1 Capital 13.5% 12.1% 1.4 p.p. 1H21 1H20 Variation Shares Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions 9,774 9,757 0.2% Net Income per Share-Basic-R$ 1.33 0.70 90.0% Book Value per Share-R$ (Outstanding on 06/30) 13.91 12.94 7.5% 1H21 1H20 Variation Others Branches 4,326 4,487 -3.6% Physical and Client Service Branches (CSBs) 4,129 4,292 -3.8% Digital Branches 197 195 1.0% Employees (in thousands) 98.3 97.4 0.8% Brazil 85.6 84.3 1.5% Abroad 12.6 13.1 -3.5% (1) The sum of Commissions and Fees and the Revenues from Insurance Transactions and Private Pensions before Retained Claims and Sales Expenses, net of Reinsurance. (2)The return is calculated by dividing the Recurrent Managerial Income by the Average Shareholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation of the returns were adjusted for the amounts of proposed dividends after the closure dates of the balance sheets not yet approved in ordinary meetings of shareholders or at meetings of the Board of Directors. (3)Total loan portfolio includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Bonds and Corporate Securities. (4) Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and highlighted in the shareholders' equity. 47 Results Analysis The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison between the accumulated figure for the year 2021 in relation to the same period of 2020, unless otherwise indicated. In the first half of 2021, our recurring managerial income stood at R$12.9 billion, an increase of 59.4% over the same period of the previous year. The recurring Return on Shareholders' Equity was 18.8%. The highlight was growth de 12.0% in the total credit portfolio. We give below the growth of the portfolios in the main segments: • 22.2% for private individuals; • 23.4% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil; • 10.6% in large companies in Brazil; • reduction of 2.7% iin the Latin America portfolio, which remained practically stable after stripping out the impact of the exchange rate variance; In comparison with the first half of 2020, we saw growth of 8,4% in credit origination in Brazil, namely: • 43.7% for private individuals; • 2.8% for small, medium-sized companies; • a reduction of 5.4% for large companies. In spite of the positive effect of the growth of the portfolio, there was a reduction of 1.6% in the net interest margin with clients. This reduction is due to the change in the mix of the credit portfolio, whether due to the smaller share of revolving products, or the larger share of collateralized products, as well as lower spreads on credit products and the impact of the lower interest rate on our own working capital and on the liabilities margin. Nevertheless, this reduction in the net interest margin with clients was more than compensated by the higher net interest margin with the market and the reduction in the cost of credit. Both movements reflect the high volatility in the market during the 1st quarter of 2020. Revenues from services fees and insurance rose by 6.6% for the year. This increase was the result of higher billings in credit card issuance, higher revenues from credit transactions and financial guarantees provided, as well as higher earnings from economic and financial advisory due to greater capital market activity. Non-interest expenses rose by 0.8% in Brazil, even with accumulated inflation of 8.3% in the period. It is worth pointing out that we continue to invest in technology and in our business, and our efficiency program has made a decisive contribution to this performance. The 3.5% increase in expenses in the consolidated figures refers to exchange rate variance in the operations in Latin America. 48 The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratio of the bank's capital to the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in case of severe events. By managing our capital we aim to optimize how we invest our shareholders' resources while ensuring the bank's solidness. We present below the main events that affected our ratio in the first quarter of 2021: Tier I Capital Ratio Common Equity (CET I) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) On June 30, 2021, our Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at 13.5%, 4.875 p.p. above the minimum regulatory level with capital buffers (8.625%). Our Tier 1 Capital consists of 11.9% of Core Capital and 1.6% of Additional Tier 1 Capital. The following graph shows the financial volume traded daily with our shares, which have a relevant participation in market indices in Brazil and abroad. Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 59.9% in the average daily trading volume since 2019. Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions) +59.9% 2,386 2,268 1,418 1,472 1,116 B3 (ON+PN) 748 NYSE (ADR) 670 914 1,152 1H19 1H20 1H21 (1) Mostly Tax Credits. 49 Additionally, our shares end the period quoted at R$ 29.80 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) and R$ 26.74 (ITUB3 - acommon shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested on the date prior to the merger in november of 2008. 537 340 309 297 236 oct-08jun-09jun-10jun-11jun-12jun-13jun-14jun-15jun-16jun-17jun-18jun-19jun-20jun-21 ITUB4 dividend-adjusted ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends CDI Rate Ibovespa US Dollar Subsequent event On July 16th, we communicated to the market that we won the bidding process promoted by the State of Minas Gerais, as it has presented the best financial proposal for the rendering of payroll management services, for five years, to state public servants (active, retirees and pensioners), and to companies that are suppliers of the State, totaling a monthly amount of approximately R$ 4.8 billion ('operation'). The proposal establishes a payment in cash of R$ 2.4 billion for payroll management. This payment will be recorded as 'Intangible' and recognized in the statement of income on a deferred basis.This operation reaches 618 thousand public servants, 20% of which concentrated in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte; a balance of payroll loans portfolio of R$ 7.7 billion and; 6.3 thousand companies that are suppliers of the State. Acknowledgements Our sincere thanks to our employees who, in the face of the current crisis, have answered the call and committed themselves to keeping our operations functioning, enabling us to continue producing solid results and our thanks to our customers and shareholders for their understanding, interest and trust, which spur us on to always do our best. (Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on July 29,2021). 50 Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381 Procedures Adopted by the Company Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-external audit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests. In the period from January to June 2021, we hired from the independent auditors the amount of R$ 78,294 thousand, of which R$ 73,348 thousand correspond to external audit services. Bellow we list the agreements dates and the nature of the services provided, all of which did not exceed one year: • Audit Related Services : February 25 and March 04 and 22 - Independent assurance on internal controls, including certain services provided to customers; on our sustainability report, MD&A, Integrated Report and Consolidated Annual Report; on certain agreements signed with regulatory authorities and compliance with financial covenants. - R$ 3,384 thousand (4.6% of the external audit fees). • Tax Servicers: February 05 and 25 and March 04 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations - R$ 630 thousand (0.9% of the external audit fees). • Other Services: February 05, May 26 and June 21 - training acquisition, consultancy of risk management system implemented in subsidiary, and gap assessment on internal controls' adequacy. - R$ 932 thousand (1.3% of the external audit fees). Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers The non-external audit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non-external audit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee. Central Bank - Circular No. 3.068/01 We declare having the financial capacity and the intention to hold to the maturity those securities classified in the category 'Held to Maturity', in the amount of R$ 75.7 billion, representing 10.4% of the total securities and derivative financialinstruments in July 2021. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP 01/13. The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period January to June 2021, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Isurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).The information in both the Management Report and the Complete Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in this material are available on the Itaú Unibanco Investor Relations (IR) website at: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results and Reports > Results Center 51 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Co-Chairmen Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee Pedro Moreira Salles Milton Maluhy Filho Roberto Egydio Setubal Vice President Officers and Members of the Executive Committee Ricardo Villela Marino Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Members André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Alfredo Egydio Setubal André Sapoznik Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Candido Botelho Bracher Flavio Augusto Aguiar de Souza Fábio Colletti Barbosa Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Matias Granata João Moreira Salles Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana Sergio Guillinet Fajerman Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes AUDIT COMMITTEE Officers Chairman Adriano Cabral Volpini Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Andre Balestrin Cestare Members Daniel Sposito Pastore Alexandre de Barros Emerson Macedo Bortoloto Luciana Pires Dias José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Júnior Otavio Yazbek José Virgilio Vita Neto Ricardo Baldin Paulo Sergio Miron Rogério Carvalho Braga Renato Barbosa do Nascimento Renato da Silva Carvalho FISCAL COUNCIL Renato Lulia Jacob (1) Chairman Tatiana Grecco José Caruso Cruz Henriques Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes Members Alkimar Ribeiro Moura Artemio Bertholini Accountant Arnaldo Alves dos Santos CRC 1SP210058/O-3 (1) Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 52 ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee Milton Maluhy Filho (2) Officers (continued) Officers and Members of the Executive Committee Fabio Rodrigo Villa Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Fabíola Bianca Gonçalves Lima Marchiori Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Felipe de Souza Wey André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Felipe Sampaio Nabuco André Sapoznik Felipe Weil Wilberg Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza Fernando Della Torre Chagas Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral Matias Granata Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto Sergio Guillinet Fajerman Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira Officers Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes Adriana Maria dos Santos Gustavo Andres Adriano Cabral Volpini Gustavo Trovisco Lopes Adriano Maciel Pedroti João Carlos do Amaral dos Santos (4) Alessandro Anastasi João Filipe Fernandes da Costa Araujo Alexandre Borin Ribeiro José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho Álvaro de Alvarenga Freire Pimentel José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Junior Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues José Virgilio Vita Neto Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo (5) Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio Andre Balestrin Cestare Leandro Roberto Dominiquini André Henrique Caldeira Daré Leon Gottlieb André Mauricio Geraldes Martins Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade Andrea Carpes Blanco Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Luís Fernando Staub Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan Bruno Bianchi Luiz Fernando Butori Reis Santos Bruno Machado Ferreira Luiz Severiano Ribeiro Carlos Augusto Salamonde Marcelo Bevilacqua Gambarini (3) Carlos Eduardo de Almeida Mazzei Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires Carlos Orestes Vanzo Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita Carlos Rodrigo Formigari Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Moisés João do Nascimento Claudio César Sanches Paula Magalhães Cardoso Neves Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes Cristiano Guimarães Duarte Renata Cristina de Oliveira Daniel Nascimento Goretti Renato Cesar Mansur Daniel Sposito Pastore Renato da Silva Carvalho Danilo Aleixo Caffaro (5) Renato Giongo Vichi (1) Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Renato Lulia Jacob Eduardo Corsetti Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin (5) Rodnei Bernardino de Souza Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki (5) Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira Eduardo Nogueira Domeque (4) Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa Emerson Savi Junqueira Rubens Fogli Netto Eric André Altafim Tatiana Grecco Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes Fabiana Pascon Bastos Thales Ferreira Silva Fábio Napoli Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero Valéria Aparecida Marretto Wagner Bettini Sanches (1) Elected at the A/ESM of April 30, 2021, in phase of approval by BACEN. (2) Elected at the A/ESM of April 30, 2021 and member of the Executive Committee, in phase of approval by BACEN. (3) Elected at the ESM of May 31, 2021, in phase of approval by BACEN. (4) Elected at the ESM of July 5, 2021, in phase of approval by BACEN. (5) Resignation recorded: (i) Officer Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki on May 31, 2021; (ii) Officer Danilo Aleixo Caffaro on July 19, 2021; (iii) Officers Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo and Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin on July 30,2021. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 53 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions of Reais) Assets Note 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Current and Non-current assets 2,039,237 2,076,112 Cash 0 39,837 46,224 Interbank investments 3b and 4 218,463 294,486 Money market 0 159,811 237,859 Money market and Interbank deposits - assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 2,472 1,074 Interbank deposits 0 56,180 55,553 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 728,483 712,070 Own portfolio 0 283,942 302,624 Subject to repurchase commitments 0 97,946 49,270 Pledged in guarantee 0 10,686 14,287 Securities under resale agreements with free movement 0 37,894 40,378 Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 0 7,081 6,016 Derivative financial instruments 0 70,738 76,124 Assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 220,196 223,371 Interbank accounts 0 152,134 134,260 Pending settlement 0 53,891 44,171 Central Bank of Brazil deposits 0 98,217 90,059 National Housing System (SFH) 0 9 13 Correspondents 0 17 17 Interbranch accounts 0 262 381 Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 676,749 659,149 Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 723,817 710,553 (Provision for Loan Losses) 3f (47,068) (51,404) Other receivables 220,196 226,606 Current tax assets 7,929 10,103 Deferred tax assets 11b I 61,125 64,080 Sundry 10a 151,142 152,423 Other assets 3g 3,113 2,936 Assets held for sale 0 776 870 (Valuation allowance) 0 (446) (539) Unearned reinsurance premiums 7 7 Prepaid expenses 3g and 10c 2,776 2,598 Permanent assets 0 26,507 36,474 Investments 3h 6,829 16,202 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0 6,517 15,891 Other investments 0 521 520 (Allowance for losses) 0 (209) (209) Real estate 3i and 13 6,253 6,493 Fixed assets 0 4,424 4,360 Other fixed assets 0 15,332 15,323 (Accumulated depreciation) 0 (13,503) (13,190) Goodwill and Intangible assets 3j, 3k and 14 13,425 13,779 Goodwill 0 890 989 Intangible assets 0 30,616 29,692 (Accumulated amortization) 0 (18,081) (16,902) Total assets 2,065,744 2,112,586 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 54 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions of Reais) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Note 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Current and Non-current liabilities 1,915,895 1,961,717 Deposits 3b and 7b 793,501 809,010 Demand deposits 136,318 134,805 Savings deposits 184,228 179,470 Interbank deposits 2,892 3,430 Time deposits 469,647 491,234 Other deposits 416 71 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 250,190 280,541 Own portfolio 93,049 48,470 Third-party portfolio 99,696 156,602 Free portfolio 57,445 75,469 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 127,625 136,638 Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes 67,812 73,108 Foreign loans through securities 59,029 62,571 Funding from structured operations certificates 784 959 Interbank accounts 63,788 51,202 Pending settlement 60,772 50,862 Correspondents 3,016 340 Interbranch accounts 10,463 7,945 Third-party funds in transit 10,219 7,896 Internal transfer of funds 244 49 Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 85,777 83,200 Borrowing - 75,199 71,744 Onlending - 10,578 11,456 Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 65,701 79,599 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 3m and 8a 221,664 223,469 Allowance for financial guarantees provided 6c 742 754 Provisions 9b 17,160 16,250 Other liabilities-279,284 273,109 Current tax liabilities 3n, 3p and 11c 9,018 9,357 Deferred tax liabilities 11b II 3,253 3,845 Subordinated debt 7f 41,592 49,419 Debt instruments eligible as capital 7f 27,407 25,497 Sundry 10d 198,014 184,991 Deferred income 3q 3,207 3,163 Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders 15 136,025 136,593 Capital - 90,729 97,148 Capital reserves - 1,987 2,323 Revenue reserves - 47,118 40,734 Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (3,281) (2,705) (Treasury shares) - (528) (907) Non-controlling interests 15e 10,617 11,113 Total stockholders' equity 146,642 147,706 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,065,744 2,112,586 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 55 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income related to financial operations 58,880 84,132 Loan, lease and other credit operations - 39,498 43,480 Securities and derivative financial instruments - 13,514 35,744 Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 3,384 452 Foreign exchange operations - 1,418 3,056 Compulsory deposits - 1,066 1,400 Expenses related to financial operations - (24,126) (68,024) Money market - (15,777) (39,304) Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds (3,534) (437) Borrowing and onlending (4,815) (28,283) Income related to financial operations before loan losses - 34,754 16,108 Result of provision for loan losses 6 (4,826) (16,368) Expenses for provision for loan losses - (6,314) (17,771) Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss - 1,488 1,403 Gross income related to financial operations - 29,928 (260) Other operating revenues / (expenses) - (9,848) (8,837) Commissions and banking fees 10e 20,578 19,198 Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 1,474 1,733 Personnel expenses 10f (12,037) (10,621) Other administrative expenses 10g (10,145) (11,048) Provision expenses 9b (2,294) (1,480) Provision for lawsuits civil (388) (385) Provison for labor claims (1,840) (1,079) Provison for tax and social security obligations (12) (19) Other risks (54) 3 Tax expenses 3p and 11a II (4,086) (2,317) Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments 1,006 668 Other operating revenues 1,333 910 Other operating expenses 10h (5,677) (5,880) Operating income - 20,080 (9,097) Non-operating income 2d 710 339 Income before taxes on income and profit sharing - 20,790 (8,758) Income tax and social contribution 3p and 11a I (6,893) 14,446 Due on operations for the period - (4,792) (7,196) Related to temporary differences - (2,101) 21,642 Profit sharing - Management Members-Statutory 16b (99) (48) Non-controlling interests 15e (824) 1,185 Net income 12,974 6,825 Earnings per share-Basic 18 Common 1.33 0.70 Preferred 1.33 0.70 Earnings per share-Diluted 18 Common 1.32 0.70 Preferred 1.32 0.70 Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Basic 18 Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,815,885,208 4,798,481,927 Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Diluted 18 Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,849,089,944 4,826,762,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 56 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Consolidated net income 13,798 5,640 Financial assets at available for sale (837) (2,096) Change in fair value (2,176) (2,914) Tax effect 1,004 1,298 (Gains) / losses transferred to income statement 609 (873) Tax effect (274) 393 Hedge 1,302 (3,647) Cash flow hedge 5f V 630 295 Change in fair value 1,187 557 Tax effect (557) (262) Hedge of net investment in foreign operation 5f V 672 (3,942) Change in fair value 1,250 (7,379) Tax effect (578) 3,437 Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*) 4 30 Remeasurements 19 4 52 Tax effect - (22) Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments (1,045) 4,460 Total other comprehensive income (576) (1,253) Total comprehensive income 13,222 4,387 Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company 12,398 5,572 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 824 (1,185) (*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 57 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais) Attributed to owners of the parent company Other comprehensive income Total Total stockholders' stockholders' Treasury Capital Revenue Conversion Retained equity - owners equity - non- Total Available for sale Remeasurements of Gains and Capital adjustments of of the parent controlling shares reserves reserves securities liabilities of post- foreign losses - earnings (1) (2) company interests Adjustments employment benefits Hedge investments Balance at 01/01/2020 97,148 (1,274) 1,979 36,568 1,262 (1,338) 1,974 (4,332) - 131,987 10,861 142,848 Transactions with owners - 367 (150) - - - - - - 217 2,299 2,516 Result of delivery of treasury shares - 367 200 - - - - - - 567 - 567 Recognition of share-based payment plans - - (350) - - - - - - (350) - (350) (Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) - - - - - - - - - - 2,299 2,299 Other - - - (49) - - - - - (49) - (49) Dividends-declared after previous period - - - (4,709) - - - - - (4,709) - (4,709) Interest on capital-declared after previous period - - - (5,102) - - - - - (5,102) - (5,102) Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - - - - - - - - 36 36 - 36 Total comprehensive income - - - - (2,096) 30 4,460 (3,647) 6,825 5,572 (1,185) 4,387 Consolidated net income - - - - - - - - 6,825 6,825 (1,185) 5,640 Other comprehensive income - - - - (2,096) 30 4,460 (3,647) - (1,253) - (1,253) Appropriations: Legal reserve - - - 336 - - - - (336) - - -Statutory reserves - - - 4,930 - - - - (4,930) - - -Dividends - - - - - - - - (1,595) (1,595) (514) (2,109) Balance at 06/30/2020 97,148 (907) 1,829 31,974 (834) (1,308) 6,434 (7,979) - 126,357 11,461 137,818 Change in the period - 367 (150) (4,594) (2,096) 30 4,460 (3,647) - (5,630) 600 (5,030) Balance at 01/01/2021 97,148 (907) 2,323 40,734 472 (1,531) 6,273 (7,919) - 136,593 11,113 147,706 Transactions with owners - 379 (149) - - - - - - 230 (1,248) (1,018) Result of delivery of treasury shares - 379 193 - - - - - - 572 - 572 Recognition of share-based payment plans - - (342) - - - - - - (342) - (342) (Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) - - - - - - - - - - (1,248) (1,248) Partial spin-off (Note 2d) (6,419) - (187) (3,392) 77 - (23) 24 - (9,920) - (9,920) Other - - - (19) - - - - - (19) - (19) Reversal of Dividends or Interest on capital-declared after previous period - - - 166 - - - - - 166 - 166 Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - - - - - - - - 74 74 - 74 Total comprehensive income - - - - (914) 4 (1,022) 1,278 12,974 12,320 824 13,144 Consolidated net income - - - - - - - - 12,974 12,974 824 13,798 Other comprehensive income - - - - (914) 4 (1,022) 1,278 - (654) - (654) Appropriations: Legal reserve - - - 640 - - - - (640) - - -Statutory reserves - - - 8,989 - - - - (8,989) - - -Dividends - - - - - - - - (880) (880) (72) (952) Interest on capital - - - - - - - - (2,539) (2,539) - (2,539) Balance at 06/30/2021 90,729 (528) 1,987 47,118 (365) (1,527) 5,228 (6,617) - 136,025 10,617 146,642 Change in the period (6,419) 379 (336) 6,384 (837) 4 (1,045) 1,302 - (568) (496) (1,064) (1) Includes the share in Other Comprehensive Income of Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures related to Available for sale securities. (2) Includes Cash flow hedge and hedge of net investment in foreign operation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 58 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Adjusted net income 28,574 35,677 Net income 12,974 6,825 Adjustments to net income: 15,600 28,852 Share-based payment (280) (277) Adjustment to fair value of securities and derivative financial instruments (assets / liabilities) (1,261) 531 Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2,315) 13,703 Provision for loan losses 6c 6,314 17,771 Interest and foreign exchange income related to operations with subordinated debt 5,511 19,551 Change in technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 4,847 4,986 Depreciation and amortization 2,562 2,480 Expense from update / charges on the provisions for lawsuits civil, labor claims, tax and social security lawsuits and other risks 9b 434 417 Provisions for lawsuits civil, labor claims, tax and social security lawsuits and other risks 9b 2,328 1,486 Interest income related to deposits in guarantee 9b (147) (190) Deferred taxes (excluding hedge tax effects) 1,959 (4,380) Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments (1,006) (668) Income from foreign exchange and income related to available for sale securities (4,422) (17,309) Income from foreign exchange and income related to held to maturity securities (670) (7,940) Income from sale of available for sale financial assets 609 (873) Income from sale of investments, assets held for sale and fixed assets (549) (68) Income from non-controlling interests 15e 824 (1,185) Other 862 817 Change in assets and liabilities 5,096 33,628 (Increase) / decrease in assets Interbank investments 65,763 (115,720) Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets / liabilities) 7,086 (19,150) Compulsory deposits with the Central Bank of Brazil (8,158) 1,504 Interbank and interbranch accounts (assets / liabilities) 5,507 4,671 Loan, lease and other credit operations (24,015) (82,968) Other receivables and other assets 11,594 (17,354) (Decrease) / increase in liabilities Deposits (15,509) 220,137 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements (30,351) 47,117 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (9,013) 1,571 Borrowing and onlending 2,577 18,791 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds (6,737) (7,117) Provisions and Other liabilities 10,307 (13,849) Deferred income 44 425 Payment of income tax and social contribution (3,999) (4,430) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 33,670 69,305 Dividends / Interest on capital received from associates and joint ventures 407 256 Funds received from sale of available for sale securities 12,467 8,257 Funds received from redemption of held to maturity securities 11,287 1,680 (Purchase) / Disposal of Assets held for sale 193 215 Disposal of Investments 2d 10,558 10 Disposal of Fixed assets 129 245 Termination of Intangible asset agreements 33 1 (Purchase) of Available for sale securities (39,789) (27,699) (Purchase) of Held to maturity securities (19,620) (558) (Purchase) of Investments (29) (59) (Purchase) of Fixed assets (610) (671) (Purchase) of Intangible assets 14 (2,298) (1,873) Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities (27,272) (20,196) Subordinated debt obligations raisings 2,729 3,149 Subordinated debt obligations redemptions (14,157) (7,324) Change in non-controlling interests (1,291) 2,261 Partial spin-off 2d (9,920) -Income from delivery of treasury shares 15a 510 494 Dividends and interest on capital paid to non-controlling interests (29) (476) Dividends and interest on capital paid (3,202) (10,234) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (25,360) (12,130) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,962) 36,979 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 99,458 62,152 Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,315 (13,703) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3a 82,811 85,428 Cash 39,837 43,368 Interbank deposits 6,166 4,544 Securities purchased under agreements to resell-Collateral held 36,808 37,516 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 59 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Added Value (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income 78,007 107,206 Financial operations 58,738 101,394 Commissions and Banking Fees 10e 20,578 19,198 Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 1,474 1,733 Result from loan losses 6 (4,826) (16,368) Other 2,043 1,249 Expenses (30,257) (74,305) Financial operations (24,126) (68,024) Other (6,131) (6,281) Inputs purchased from third parties (7,430) (8,416) Materials, energy and others 10g (192) (188) Third party services, Financial system services, Security and Transportation 10g (3,517) (3,378) Other (3,721) (4,850) Data processing and telecommunications 10g (1,916) (1,877) Advertising, promotions and publication 10g (435) (488) Installations (795) (855) Travel expenses 10g (17) (65) Other (558) (1,565) Gross added value 40,320 24,485 Depreciation and amortization 10g (2,022) (1,942) Net added value produced by the company 38,298 22,543 Added value received through transfer-Results of equity method 1,006 668 Total added value to be distributed 39,304 23,211 Distribution of added value 39,304 23,211 Personnel 12,656 10,492 Compensation 9,986 8,021 Benefits 2,187 2,090 FGTS - government severance pay fund 483 381 Taxes, fees and contributions 12,157 6,389 Federal 11,367 5,640 Municipal 790 749 Return on third parties' capital-Rent 693 690 Return on capital 13,798 5,640 Dividends and interest on capital 3,419 1,595 Retained earnings attributable to controlling shareholders 9,555 5,230 Retained earnings / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 824 (1,185) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 60 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Balance Sheet (In millions of Reais) Assets Note 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Current and Non-current assets 70,968 75,857 Cash - 40 41 Interbank investments 3b and 4 59,225 66,254 Money market - 1,716 2,729 Interbank deposits - 57,509 63,525 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 2,235 297 Own portfolio - 175 201 Derivative financial instruments - 2,060 96 Other receivables - 9,436 9,224 Current tax assets 3,451 3,500 Deferred tax assets 2,273 2,172 Income receivable 2,780 2,129 Deposits in guarantee of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations 71 78 Sundry 861 1,345 Other assets 3g 32 41 Prepaid expenses 32 41 Permanent assets - 132,617 134,542 Investments 3h and 12 132,617 134,542 Investments in subsidiaries 132,617 134,542 Total assets 203,585 210,399 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current and Non-current liabilities 67,543 73,700 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 7,853 7,898 Foreign loans through securities 7,853 7,898 Provisions 227 226 Other liabilities - 59,463 65,576 Current tax liabilities 3n, 3p and 11c 671 92 Deferred tax liabilities 245 249 Social and statutory 7f 2,778 3,138 Subordinated debt 28,342 36,062 Debt instruments eligible as capital 27,407 25,497 Sundry 20 538 Stockholders' equity 15 136,042 136,699 Capital - 90,729 97,148 Capital reserves 1,987 2,323 Revenue reserves - 45,348 39,126 Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (1,494) (991) (Treasury shares) - (528) (907) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 203,585 210,399 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 61 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Income (In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income related to financial operations 2,407 2,401 Securities and derivative financial instruments 0 2,407 2,401 Expenses related to financial operations 0 (1,682) (1,683) Money market (1,682) (1,683) Gross income related to financial operations 725 718 Other operating revenues / (expenses) 0 12,681 4,318 Personnel expenses 0 (65) (61) Other administrative expenses 0 478 (974) Provision expenses - 17 Provision for lawsuits civil - (6) Provison for tax and social security obligations - 23 Tax expenses 11a II (184) (137) Equity in earnings of subsidiaries 12 12,495 5,504 Other operating revenues / (expenses) 0 (43) (31) Operating income 0 13,406 5,036 Non-operating income 0 8 224 Income before taxes on income and profit sharing 0 13,414 5,260 Income tax and social contribution 3p (613) 1,461 Due on operations for the period (659) (163) Related to temporary differences 46 1,624 Profit sharing - Management Members-Statutory (8) (6) Net income 12,793 6,715 Earnings per share-Basic Common 1.31 0.69 Preferred 1.31 0.69 Earnings per share-Diluted Common 1.30 0.69 Preferred 1.30 0.69 Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Basic Common4,958,290,3594,958,290,359 Preferred4,815,885,2084,798,481,927 Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Diluted Common4,958,290,3594,958,290,359 Preferred4,849,089,9444,826,762,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 62 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Net income 12,793 6,715 Financial assets at available for sale (758) (2,096) Associates / Subsidiaries (758) (2,096) Hedge 1,296 (3,801) Cash flow hedge 625 296 Associates / Subsidiaries 625 296 Hedge of net investment in foreign operation 671 (4,097) Change in fair value 1,004 (4,848) Tax effect (466) 2,305 Associates / Subsidiaries 133 (1,554) Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*) 4 30 Associates / Subsidiaries 4 30 Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments (1,045) 4,477 Change in fair value (452) 1,592 Associates / Subsidiaries (593) 2,885 Total other comprehensive income (503) (1,390) Total comprehensive income 12,290 5,325 (*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 63 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais) Other comprehensive income Treasury Capital Revenue Conversion Retained Available for Remeasurements of Gains and Capital adjustments Total shares reserves reserves sale securities liabilities of post- of foreign losses - earnings Adjustments employment benefits Hedge (1) investments Balance at 01/01/2020 97,148 (1,274) 1,979 34,846 1,262 (1,338) 1,082 (1,461) - 132,244 Transactions with owners - 367 (150) - - - - - - 217 Result of delivery of treasury shares - 367 200 - - - - - - 567 Recognition of share-based payment plans - - (350) - - - - - - (350) Dividends-declared after previous period - - - (4,709) - - - - - (4,709) Interest on capital-declared after previous period - - - (5,102) - - - - - (5,102) Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - - - - - - - - 36 36 Total comprehensive income - - - - (2,096) 30 4,477 (3,801) 6,715 5,325 Net income - - - - - - - - 6,715 6,715 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - 1,592 (2,543) - (951) Portion of other comprehensive income from investments in associates and subsidiaries - - - - (2,096) 30 2,885 (1,258) - (439) Appropriations: Legal reserve - - - 336 - - - - (336) -Statutory reserves - - - 4,820 - - - - (4,820) -Dividends - - - - - - - - (1,595) (1,595) Balance at 06/30/2020 97,148 (907) 1,829 30,191 (834) (1,308) 5,559 (5,262) - 126,416 Change in the period - 367 (150) (4,655) (2,096) 30 4,477 (3,801) - (5,828) Balance at 01/01/2021 97,148 (907) 2,323 39,126 442 (1,530) 5,405 (5,308) - 136,699 Transactions with owners - 379 (149) - - - - - - 230 Result of delivery of treasury shares - 379 193 - - - - - - 572 Recognition of share-based payment plans - - (342) - - - - - - (342) Partial spin-off (Note 2d) (6,419) - (187) (3,392) 77 - (23) 24 - (9,920) Reversal of Dividends or Interest on capital-declared after previous period - - - 166 - - - - - 166 Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - - - - - - - - 74 74 Total comprehensive income - - - - (835) 4 (1,022) 1,272 12,793 12,212 Net income - - - - - - - - 12,793 12,793 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - (452) 538 - 86 Portion of other comprehensive income from investments in associates and subsidiaries - - - - (835) 4 (570) 734 - (667) Appropriations: Legal reserve - - - 640 - - - - (640) -Statutory reserves - - - 8,808 - - - - (8,808) -Dividends - - - - - - - - (880) (880) Interest on capital - - - - - - - - (2,539) (2,539) Balance at 06/30/2021 90,729 (528) 1,987 45,348 (316) (1,526) 4,360 (4,012) - 136,042 Change in the period (6,419) 379 (336) 6,222 (758) 4 (1,045) 1,296 - (657) (1) Includes Cash flow hedge and hedge of net investment in foreign operation. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 64 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Cash Flows (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Adjusted net income (107) 17,104 Net income 12,793 6,715 Adjustments to net income: (12,900) 10,389 Share-based payment (280) (277) Interest and foreign exchange expense related to operations with subordinated debt (100) 17,766 Deferred taxes (46) (1,624) Equity in earnings of subsidiaries 12 (12,495) (5,504) Amortization of goodwill 23 23 Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2) 5 Change in assets and liabilities 4,273 (5,566) (Increase) / decrease in assets Interbank investments 6,016 (22,558) Securities and derivative financial instruments (1,938) 8,125 Other receivables and Other assets 519 367 (Decrease) / increase in liabilities Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (45) 8,322 Provisions and Other liabilities (279) 189 Payment of income tax and social contribution - (11) Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 4,166 11,538 Dividends and interest on capital received 2,926 4,826 (Purchase) / disposal of Investments 2d 10,214 (9,299) Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 13,140 (4,473) Subordinated debt obligations raisings 2,729 3,149 Subordinated debt obligations redemptions (8,439) (7,082) Income from delivery of treasury shares 510 494 Partial spin-off 2d (9,920) -Dividends and interest on capital paid (3,202) (10,234) Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (18,322) (13,673) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,016) (6,608) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 2,770 6,736 Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2 (5) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3a 1,756 123 Cash 40 44 Securities purchased under agreements to resell-Collateral held 1,716 79 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 65 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Added Value (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income 2,463 4,294 Financial operations 2,407 2,401 Other 56 1,893 Expenses (1,702) (1,718) Financial operations (1,682) (1,683) Other (20) (35) Inputs purchased from third parties 478 (971) Third party services, Financial system services, Security and Transportation (34) (50) Advertising, promotions and publication (13) (7) Other 525 (914) Gross added value 1,239 1,605 Deprecitation and amortization (23) (23) Net added value produced by the company 1,216 1,582 Added value received through transfer-Results of equity method 12 12,495 5,504 Total added value to be distributed 13,711 7,086 Distribution of added value 13,711 7,086 Personnel 55 48 Compensation 53 46 Benefits 2 2 Taxes, fees and contributions 863 320 Federal 863 320 Return on third parties' capital-Rent - 3 Return on capital 12,793 6,715 Dividends and interest on capital 3,419 1,595 Retained earnings for the period 9,374 5,120 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 66 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Notes to the Financial Statements At 06/30/2021 and 12/31/2020 for balance sheet accounts and from 01/01 to 06/30 of 2021 and 2020 for income statement (In millions of Reais, except information per share) Note 1-Operations Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING) is a publicly-held company, organized and existing under the laws of Brazil. The head office is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, n° 100, in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, Brazil. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING has a presence in 18 countries and territories and offers a wide variety of financial products and services to personal and corporate customers in Brazil and abroad, not necessarily related to Brazil, through its branches, subsidiaries and international affiliates. It offers a full range of banking services, through its different portfolios: commercial banking; investment banking; real estate lending; loans, financing and investment; leasing and foreign exchange business. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING is a financial holding company controlled by Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. ('IUPAR'), a holding company which owns 51.71% of our common shares, and which is jointly controlled by (i) Itaúsa S.A. ('ITAÚSA'), a holding company controlled by members of the Egydio de Souza Aranha family, and (ii) Companhia E. Johnston de Participações ('E. JOHNSTON'), a holding company controlled by the Moreira Salles family. Itaúsa also directly holds 39.21% of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's common shares. These individual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 02, 2021. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 67 Note 2 - Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements a) Presentation The financial statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and its subsidiaries (ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED) have been prepared in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law, as amended by Laws 11,638, of December 28, 2007, and 11,941, of May 27, 2009, and with instructions issued by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP) and the National Superintendence of Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC), which include the use of accounting estimates for setting up provisions and valuing financial assets. The information contained in the financial statements and accompanying notes is consistent with the management accounts. The information in the financial statements and accompanying notes evidence all relevant information inherent in the financial statements, and only them, which are consistent with information used by management in its administration. With the entry into force of the BCB Resolution nº 2/2020, as from January 2021, the Balance Sheet accounts are presented in order of liquidity and enforceability. The presentation of the Statements of Value Added is required by the Brazilian corporate legislation and by the accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to publicly-held companies. This Statement was prepared in accordance with the criteria established by Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added. Leases are shown at present value in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. The related income and expenses, representing the financial results of these operations, are grouped together under Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations in the Consolidated Statement of Income. Advances on exchange contracts have been reclassified from Other Liabilities - Foreign Exchange Portfolio to Loan Operations. Foreign exchange income consists of exchange rate differences on balance sheet accounts denominated in foreign currencies. b) Consolidation The consolidated financial statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING relate to transactions carried out by its branches and subsidiaries in Brazil and abroad and investment funds which it controls. In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, goodwill recorded in subsidiaries is amortized on the basis of anticipated future profitability and appraisal reports, or upon realization of the investment, according to the rules and guidance of CMN and BACEN. The difference in Net Income and Shareholders' Equity between ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED (Note 15d) results substantially from the adoption of different criteria for the amortization of goodwill originating from acquisitions of investments, for recognizing transactions with minority shareholders where there is no change in control (Note 3I) and for recognizing exchange differences, prior to January 1, 2017, on foreign investments and hedging these investments, which are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the parent company, net of the corresponding tax effects. The effects of foreign exchange differences on foreign investments are classified under the heading Income on Securities and Derivatives Financial Instruments in the Consolidated Statement of Income for subsidiaries with the same functional currency as the parent company, and in Other Comprehensive Income for subsidiaries with a different functional currency. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 68 The following table shows the main consolidated companies, which together represent over 95% of total consolidated assets, as well as the interests of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING in their voting capital: Interest in voting capital Interest in total capital (1) Country of Functional currency Activity % % Incorporation 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 In Brazil Banco Itaú BBA S.A. Real Brazil Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Consignado S.A. Real Brazil Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaucard S.A. Real Brazil Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itauleasing S.A. Real Brazil Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Cia. Itaú de Capitalização Real Brazil Premium Bonds 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Dibens Leasing S.A.-Arrendamento Mercantil Real Brazil Leasing 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Real Brazil Consumer Finance Credit 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A. Real Brazil Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itauseg Seguradora S.A. Real Brazil Insurance 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Real Brazil Securities Broker 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Seguros S.A. Real Brazil Insurance 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A. Real Brazil Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. Real Brazil Pension Plan 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Real Brazil Consumer Finance Credit 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Redecard Instituição de Pagamento S.A. (2) Real Brazil Acquirer 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Foreign Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. Colombian Peso Colombia Financial institution 34.16% 34.16% 34.16% 34.16% Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A. Swiss Franc Switzerland Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. Argentine Peso Argentina Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A. Guarani Paraguay Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. Uruguayan peso Uruguay Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itau Bank, Ltd. Real Cayman Islands Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itau BBA International plc US Dollar United Kingdom Financial institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itau BBA USA Securities Inc. Real United States Securities Broker 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú CorpBanca (3) Chilean Peso Chile Financial institution 39.22% 39.22% 39.22% 39.22% (1) All overseas offices of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED have the same functional currency as the parent company, except for CorpBanca New York Branch, which uses the US Dollar. (2) New company name of Redecard S.A. (3) ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING controls ITAÚ CORPBANCA due to the shareholders' agreement. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 69 c) Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of Consolidated and Individual Financial Statements requires Management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, and contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements, due to uncertainties and the high level of subjectivity involved in the recognition and measurement of certain items. Estimates and judgments considered more relevant by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED are related to the following topics: Topic Notes Consolidation 2c (I) and 2b Fair value of financial instruments 2c (II) and 17 Provision for loan losses 2c (III) and 6 Goodwill impairment 2c (IV) and 14 Deferred income tax and social contribution 2c (V) and 11 Defined benefit pension plans 2c (VI) and 19 Contingent assets and liabilities, legal obligations and tax and social security obligations 2c (VII) and 9 Technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 2c (VIII) and 8 I. Consolidation-subsidiaries are all those in which ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's involvement exposes it or entitles it to variable returns and can affect these returns through its influence on the entity. The existence of control is assessed continuously. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date control is established to the date on which it ceases to exist. The consolidated financial statements are prepared using consistent accounting policies. Intercompany asset and liability account balances, income accounts and transaction values have been eliminated. II. Fair value of financial instruments-the fair value of financial instruments, including derivatives that are not traded in active markets, is calculated by using valuation techniques based on assumptions that consider market information and conditions. The main assumptions are: historical data, information on similar transactions and pricing techniques. For more complex or illiquid instruments, significant judgment is necessary to determine the model used with the selection of specific inputs and, in certain cases, evaluation adjustments are applied to the model amount our price quoted for financial instruments that are not actively traded. The methodologies used to estimate the fair value of certain financial instruments are described in Note 17. III. Provision for loan losses - The analysis of the provision for loan losses from the operations granted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is conducted based on the assessment of the default classification (Ratings AA-H), on an individual or collective basis, established in CMN Resolution No. 2,682, of December 21, 1999. Management exercises its judgment in the assessment of the adequacy of the expected loss amounts resulting from models and, according to its experience, makes adjustments that may result from certain clients' credit condition or from temporary adjustments resulting from new situations or circumstances that have not yet been reflected in modeling. In addition to the default classification the following aspects are also considered: • 12-month horizon, using base macroeconomic scenarios, i.e., with no weighting; and • Highest risk classification according to the operation, client, default, renegotiation, among others. The criteria for the provision for loan losses are detailed in Note 21. IV. Goodwill impairment-The review of goodwill due to impairment reflects the Management's best estimate for future cash flows of Cash Generating Units (CGU), with the identification of the CGU and estimate of their fair value less costs to sell and/or value in use. To determine this estimate, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED adopts the discounted cash flow methodology for a period of 5 years, macroeconomic assumptions, growth rate and discount rate. The discount rate generally reflects financial and economic variables, such as the risk-free interest rate and a risk premium. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 70 Cash-Generating Units or CGU groups are identified at the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored for internal management purposes. V. Deferred income tax and social contribution-deferred tax assets are recognized only in relation to deductible temporary differences, tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards for offset to the extent that i) it is considered probable that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED will generate future taxable income for its use; and ii) it presents a history of taxable income or income in at least three of the last five fiscal years. The expected realization of deferred tax assets is based on the projection of future taxable profits and technical studies, as disclosed in Note 11. VI. Defined benefit pension plans-the current amount of pension plans is obtained from actuarial calculations, which use assumptions such as discount rate, which is appropriated at the end of each year and used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outflows. To determine the appropriate discount rate, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED considers the interest rates of National Treasury Notes that have maturity terms similar to the terms of the respective liabilities. The main assumptions for Pension plan obligations are partly based on current market conditions. Additional information is disclosed in Note 19. VII. Contingent Assets and Liabilities, Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED periodically reviews its contingencies. These contingencies are evaluated based on management´s best estimates, taking into account the opinion of legal counsel when there is a likelihood that financial resources will be required to settle the obligations and the amounts may be reasonably estimated. Contingencies classified as probable losses are recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under Provisions. Contingent amounts are measured using appropriate models and criteria, despite the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate timing and amounts. Provisions, contingencies and other commitments are detailed in Note 9. VIII. Technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds-technical provisions are liabilities arising from obligations of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED to its policyholders and participants. These obligations may be short term liabilities (property and casualty insurance) or medium and long term liabilities (life insurance and pension plans). The determination of the actuarial liability is subject to several uncertainties inherent in the coverage of insurance and pension contracts, such as assumptions of persistence, mortality, disability, life expectancy, morbidity, expenses, frequency and severity of claims, conversion of benefits into annuities, redemptions and return on assets. The estimates for these assumptions are based on the historical experience of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, benchmarks and the experience of the actuary, in order to comply with best market practices and constantly review of the actuarial liability. The adjustments resulting from these continuous improvements, when necessary, are recognized in the statement of income for the corresponding period. Additional information is described in Note 8. d) Business development Reduction of non-controlling interest in XP Inc. On November 26, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING disclosed that the Board of Directors approved the partial spin-off of the investment held in XP Inc. (XP INC) to a new company (XPart S.A.). On December 2 and 17, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING sold 4.44% and 0.07%, respectively, of its investments in XP INC, through the public offering on the Nasdaq, giving rising to a result before taxes of R$ 4,001. Concurrently with the sales, XP INC completed a public offering (follow-on) which resulted in the dilution of the interest held by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING to 41.00% of capital, giving rising to a result in XP INC primary subscription of R$ 546. Additionally, on May 14, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING sold 0.48% of its interest in XP INC, generating income before taxes of R$ 486. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 71 After a favorable opinion of the Federal Reserve Board, XPart S.A. was constituted on May 31, 2021 by the portion of investment in XP INC plus a cash amount corresponding to R$ 10, as approved in the Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting held on January 31, 2021. The percentage of XP INC's capital spun-off to XPart S.A. is 40.52%, which corresponds to XPart S.A. stockholders' equity value of R$ 9,985 on the base date May 31, 2021. In view of the constitution of XPart S.A., ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's stockholders hold an ownership interest in XPart S.A. in the same number, type and proportion of the shares previously held by them in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING. The shares issued by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, as well as the American Depositary Receipts - ADRs, will continue to be traded with the right to receive the shares issued by XPart S.A. until the cut-off date that, once determined, will be informed to the market. After all the events described above, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING no longer holds an equity interest in XP INC and does not hold any interest in XPart S.A. However, the original agreement establishes an additional acquisition of interest of XP INC in 2022 by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, subject to future approval by BACEN, as disclosed in Material Fact of August 10, 2018. Itaú CorpBanca The Itaú CorpBanca (ITAÚ CORPBANCA) is controlled as of April 1st, 2016 by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING. On the same date, ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING entered into a shareholders' agreement with Corp Group, which sets forth, among others, the right of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and Corp Group to appoint members for the Board of Directors of ITAÚ CORPBANCA in accordance to their interests in capital stock, and this group of shareholders have the right to appoint the majority of members of the Board of Directors of ITAÚ CORPBANCA and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING are be entitled to appoint the majority of members elected by this block. On September 10, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda, indirectly acquired additional ownership interest of 1.08% (5,558,780,153 shares) in the ITAÚ CORPBANCA's capital for the amount of R$ 229, and now it holds 39.22%. The effective acquisition and financial settlement occurred on September 14, 2020, after obtaining the regulatory authorizations. Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A. On December 31, 2015, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary Itaú Unibanco S.A. (ITAÚ UNIBANCO), entered into an agreement for purchase and sale and other covenants with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG) and with Misben S.A. for acquisition of 89.08% of interest in capital of Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A. (RECOVERY), corresponding to total interest of RECOVERY's parties, for the amount of R$ 735. On July 7, 2016 an additional interest of 6.92% was acquired from International Finance Corporation, for the amount of R$ 59, then holding 96% of its capital. On May 26, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary ITAÚ UNIBANCO, acquired from International Finance Corporation an additional interest of 4% for the amount of R$ 20.7, then holding 100% of capital of RECOVERY. The effective acquisition and financial settlement occurred on May 28, 2020. Acquisition of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação S.A. On October 31, 2019, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary Redecard Instituição de Pagamento S.A. (REDE), entered into a purchase and sale agreement of 100% of the capital of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação S.A. (ZUP). The purchase will be carried out in three phases over four years. In the first phase, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING acquired 52.96% of ZUP's total voting capital for approximately R$ 293, then holding the company's control. In the third year, after the operation is closed, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING will acquire an additional 19.6% interest; in the fourth year, the remaining interest, so as to achieve 100% of ZUP's capital. Effective acquisitions and financial settlements occurred on March 31, 2020, after obtaining the regulatory authorizations required. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 72 Note 3 - Significant accounting policies a) Cash and cash equivalents - Defined as cash and current accounts with banks, shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under the heading Cash, Interbank Deposits and Money Market (Collateral Held) with original maturities not exceeding 90 days. b) Interbank investments, Remunerated restricted Credits held at the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), Remunerated deposits, deposits received under securities repurchase agreements, funds from acceptances and issuance of securities, borrowing and onlending, subordinated debt and other receivables and payables - Operations with fixed interest and charges are booked at present value. Operations with floating interest and charges are booked at the adjusted principal amount. Operations subject to foreign exchange variation are booked at the corresponding amount in local currency. Liabilities are presented net of the transaction costs incurred, if significant, calculated pro rata on a daily basis. c) Securities-Recorded at the cost of acquisition restated by the index and/or effective interest rate and presented in the Balance Sheet as required by BACEN Circular 3,068, of November 08, 2001. Securities are classified into the following categories: · Trading securities - Securities acquired to be actively and frequently traded. They are measured at fair value, with a counterparty to the results for the period; · Available for sale securities - Securities that can be negotiated but are not acquired for the purposes of active and frequent trading. They are measured at fair value, with a counterparty to a specific account in stockholders' equity; · Held to maturity securities - Securities, other than non-redeemable shares, which the bank has the financial capacity and intends, or is required, to hold in the portfolio to maturity. They are recorded at the cost of acquisition, or at fair value, whenever these are transferred from another category. Securities are adjusted up to maturity date, but are not measured at fair value. Gains and losses on available for sale securities, when realized, are recognized on the trade date in the statement of income, with a counterparty to a specific account in stockholders' equity. Decreases in the fair value of available for sale and held to maturity securities below to cost, resulting from causes not considered to be temporary, are recorded in the results as realized losses. d) Derivative financial instruments-These are classified on the date of their acquisition, according to whether or not management intends to use them for hedging, according to BACEN Circular 3,082, of January 30, 2002. Transactions involving financial instruments, carried out at a customer's request, for the bank's own account, or which do not comply with the hedging criteria (mainly derivatives used to manage overall risk exposure), are stated at fair value, including realized and unrealized gains and losses, which are recorded directly in the statement of income. Derivatives that are used for protection against risk exposure or to modify the characteristics of financial assets and liabilities, where changes in fair value are closely related to those of the items being protected at the beginning and throughout the duration of the contract, and which are considered to be effective in reducing the risk exposure in question, are classified as hedges of the following types: · Market Risk Hedge - Financial assets and liabilities, as well as their related financial instruments, are booked at fair value, plus realized and unrealized gains and losses, which are recorded directly in the statement of income; · Cash Flow Hedge-The effective portion of a hedge of financial assets and liabilities, and the related financial instruments, are booked at fair value plus realized and unrealized gains and losses, net of tax effects, when applicable, and recorded in a specific account in stockholders' equity. The ineffective portion is recorded directly in the statement of income; · Hedge of Net Investments in Foreign Operations-Accounted for similarly to a cash flow hedge, i.e. the portion of gains or losses on a hedging instrument that is determined to be an effective hedge is recognized in stockholders' equity, and reclassified to income for the period in the event of the disposal of the foreign operation. The ineffective portion is recognized in income for the period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 73 e) Loans, leases and other credit operations (operations with lending characteristics) - These transactions are recorded at present value and calculated pro rata on a daily basis in line with variations in a defined indexer and interest rate, and are adjusted up to the 60th day of arrears, according to the expectation of payment. After the 60th day, income is recognized only on actual receipt of payments. Credit card operations include receivables arising from purchases made by cardholders. Funds corresponding to these amounts to be paid to the credit card companies are shown as liabilities, under the heading Interbank Accounts - Receipts and Payments Pending Settlement. f) Provision for loan losses-The balance of the provision for loan losses is recorded based on a credit risk analysis, at an amount considered sufficient to cover loan losses in accordance with the rules determined by CMN Resolution Nº. 2,682 of December 21, 1999, which include the following: · Provisions are recorded from the date on which loans are granted, based on the customer's risk rating and on a periodic quality assessment of customers and business sectors, and not only in the event of default; · Exclusively in the case of default, losses are written off 360 days after the credits have matured, or after 540 days for operations with maturities longer than 36 months. g) Other assets - They are comprised of Assets Held for Sale, relating to real estate, vehicles and other assets available for sale (owned but deactivated, received as payment in kind or resulting from execution of guarantees). These assets are adjusted to fair value by setting up a provision in accordance with current regulations. This heading also covers Unearned Reinsurance Premiums (Note 3m) and Prepaid Expenses, corresponding to disbursements which will produce benefits in future years. h) Investments - Include goodwill identified in the acquisition of associates and joint ventures, net of any accumulated impairment loss. They are initially recognized at acquisition cost and are subsequently accounted for under the equity method. · Associates: are companies over which ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has significant influence, but which it does not control. · Joint Ventures: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has joint venture whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets. i) Fixed assets-Are booked at their acquisition cost less accumulated depreciation and adjusted for impairment, if applicable. Depreciation is calculated on the straight-line method using rates based on the estimated useful lives of these assets. Such rates and other details are presented in Note 13. The residual values and useful lives of assets are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, at the end of each period. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED reviews its assets in order to identify indications of impairment in their recoverable amounts. The recoverable amount of an asset is defined as the higher of its fair value less the cost to sell and its value in use. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest level for which independent cash flows can be identified (cash-generating units). The assessment may be made at an individual asset level when the fair value less the cost to sell can be reliably determined. j) Goodwill - Corresponds to the amount paid in excess in the acquisition of investments and it is amortized based on the expected future profitability or on its realization. It is semiannually submitted to the asset impairment test with the adoption of an approach that involves the identification of cash-generating units (CGU) and the estimate of its fair value less the cost to sell and/or its value in use. The breakdown of intangible assets is described in Note 14. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 74 k) Intangible assets - Composed of: (i) Goodwill paid upon acquisition of a company, transferred to intangible assets due to merger of the acquired company's equity into the acquirer company; (ii) Right-of-use, as well as rights on the acquisition of payrolls and association agreements, amortized according to agreement terms or as economic benefits flow to the company; and (iii) Software, amortized over five years, and customer portfolios, amortized within ten years. Intangible assets with definite useful lives are amortized using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives and those with indefinite useful lives are tested on a semiannually basis to identify possible impairment losses. l) Capital Transactions with Non-Controlling Stockholders - Changes in an ownership interest in a subsidiary, which do not result in a loss of control, are accounted for as capital transactions and any difference between the amount paid and the carrying amount of non-controlling stockholders is recognized directly in consolidated stockholders' equity. m) Insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations - Insurance contracts establish, for one of the parties, upon payment (premium) by the other party, the obligation to pay the latter a certain amount in the event of a claim. Insurance risk is defined as a future and uncertain event, of a sudden and unforeseeable nature, independent of the insured's will, which may cause economic loss when it occurs. Once a contract is classified as an insurance contract, it remains as such until the end of its life, even if the insurance risk is significantly reduced during the period, unless all rights and obligations are extinguished or expire. Insurance premiums, coinsurance accepted and selling expenses are accounted for upon issue of the insurance policy or in accordance with term of the insurance, through the establishment and reversal of a provision for unearned premiums and deferred selling expenses. Interest arising from fractioning of insurance premiums is accounted for as incurred. Revenues from pension contributions, gross revenue from premium bonds certificates and the respective technical provisions are recognized upon receipt. Private pension plans Contracts that provide for retirement benefits after an accumulation period (known as PGBL, VGBL and FGB) provide a guarantee, at the commencement date of the contract, of the basis for calculating the retirement benefit (mortality table and minimum interest rates). The contracts specify the annuity rates and, therefore, the insurance risk is transferred to the issuer from the start. These contracts are classified as insurance contracts. Insurance premiums Insurance premiums are recognized upon issue of an insurance policy or over the period of the contracts in proportion to the amount of the insurance coverage. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 75 If there is evidence of impairment losses with respect to receivables for insurance premiums, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognizes a provision, sufficient to cover this loss, based on a risk analysis of realization of insurance premiums receivable with installments overdue for over 60 days. Reinsurance In the ordinary course of business, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED reinsures a portion of the risks underwritten, particularly property and casualty risks that exceed the maximum limits of responsibility that determine to be appropriate for each segment and product (after a study which considers size, experience, special features, and the capital necessary to support these limits). These reinsurance agreements allow the recovery of a portion of losses from the reinsurer, although they do not release the insurer from the main obligation as direct insurer of the risks covered by the reinsurance. Acquisition Costs Acquisition costs include direct and indirect costs related to the origination of insurance. These costs are recorded directly in result as incurred, expect for deferred acquisition costs (commissions paid for brokerage services, agency and prospecting efforts), which are recorded proportionally to the recognition of premium revenues, i.e. over the term corresponding to the insurance contract. Insurance Contract Liabilities Reserves for claims are established based on past experience, claims in process of payment, estimated amounts of claims incurred but not yet reported, and other factors relevant to the required reserve levels. Liability Adequacy Test ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED tests liability adequacy by adopting current actuarial assumptions for future cash flows of all insurance contracts in force at the balance sheet date. Should the analysis show insufficiency, any shortfall identified will immediately be accounted for in income for the period. n) Contingent Assets and Liabilities, Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations - these are possible rights and potential obligations arising from past events for which realization depends on uncertain future events. Contingent assets are not recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet, except when Management of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED considers that realization is practically certain. In general they correspond to lawsuits with favorable outcomes in final and unappealable judgments and to the withdrawal of lawsuits as a result of a settlement payment received or an agreement for set-off against an existing liability. These contingencies are evaluated based on Management's best estimates, and are classified as: · Probable: in which liabilities are recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under Provisions; · Possible: which are disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements, but no provision is recorded; · Remote: which require neither a provision nor disclosure. The amount of deposits in guarantee is adjusted in compliance with current legislation. Contingencies guaranteed by indemnity clauses in privatization processes and others, and with liquidity are recognized upon judicial notification with simultaneous recognition of receivables, without any effect on results. Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations Represented by amounts payable for tax liabilities, the legality or constitutionality of which are subject to judicial challenge, recognized for the full amount under discussion. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 76 o) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided - Recognized based on the expected loss model, in an amount sufficient to cover any probable losses over the whole guarantee period. p) Income Tax and Social Contribution - There are two components of the provision for income tax and social contribution: current and deferred. The current component is approximately the total of taxes to be paid or recovered during the reporting period. Deferred income tax and social contribution, represented by deferred tax assets and liabilities, is obtained based on the differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and the amounts reported in the financial statements at each year end. The income tax and social contribution expense is recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Income Tax and Social Contribution, except when it refers to items directly recognized in Stockholders' Equity, such as tax on marking available for sale financial assets to fair value, post-employment benefits and tax on cash flow hedges and hedge of net investment in foreign operations. Subsequently, these items are recognized in income upon realization of the gain/loss on the instruments. Changes in tax legislation and rates are recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Income tax and social contribution in the period in which they are enacted. Interest and fines are recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Other administrative expenses. Tax rates, as well as their calculation bases, are detailed in Note 11. q) Deferred income - this refers to: (i) interest received in advance on which there is no prospect of demand for payment and which depends only on the passage of time to be appropriated to effective income, and (ii) the negative goodwill on acquisition of investments, which has not been absorbed in the consolidation process. r) Post-employments benefits Pension plans-defined benefit plans The liability (or asset, as the case may be) is recognized in the consolidated balance sheet with respect to a defined benefit plan corresponds to the present value of the defined benefit obligations at the balance sheet date less the fair value of the plan assets. The defined benefit obligations are calculated annually using the projected unit credit method. The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated amount of future cash flows of benefit payments at the rate for Brazilian treasury long term securities denominated in Reais and with maturity periods similar to the term of the pension plan liabilities. Pension plans-defined contribution For defined contribution plans, contributions to plans made by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, through pension plan funds, are recognized as expenses, when due. Other post-employment benefit obligations Like defined benefit pension plans, these obligations are assessed annually by independent, qualified actuaries, and the costs expected from these benefits are accrued over the period of employment. Gains and losses arising from changes in practices and variations in actuarial assumptions are recognized in Stockholders' equity, in the period in which they occur. s) Foreign currency translation I-Functional and presentation currency The Financial Statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED are presented in Brazilian Reais, its functional and presentation currency. For each subsidiary, joint venture or investment in associates, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED defines the functional currency as the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. II-Foreign Currency Operations Foreign currency operations are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses are recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income, unless they are related to cash flow hedges and hedge of net investments in foreign operations, which are recognized in Stockholders' Equity. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 77 Note 4-Interbank investments 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-30 31-180 181-365 Over 365 days Total % Total % Money market 129,036 30,283 412 80 159,811 73.2 237,859 80.7 Collateral held (1) 35,742 8,174 412 80 44,408 20.3 55,863 19.0 Collateral repledge 88,903 8,808 - 97,711 44.8 155,825 52.8 Assets received as collateral with right to sell or repledge 16,435 8,808 - - 25,243 11.6 24,157 8.2 Assets received as collateral without right to sell or repledge 72,468 - - - 72,468 33.2 131,668 44.6 Short position 4,391 13,301 - - 17,692 8.1 26,171 8.9 Money market and Interbank deposits - Assets Guaranteeing 2,472 - - - 2,472 1.1 1,074 0.4 Technical Provisions-SUSEP (Note 8b) Interbank deposits 39,322 5,296 5,753 5,809 56,180 25.7 55,553 18.9 Total (2) 170,830 35,579 6,165 5,889 218,463 100.0 294,486 100.0 % per maturity date 78.2 16.3 2.8 2.7 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 229,917 49,038 8,353 7,178 294,486 % per maturity date 78.1 16.7 2.8 2.4 100.0 (1) Includes R$ 6,714 (R$ 11,119 at 12/31/2020) related to Money market-Assets received as collateral with right to sell or repledge, in which securities are restricted to guarantee transactions at the B3 S.A.-Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) and BACEN. (2) Includes a securities valuation allowance in the amount of R$ (18) (R$ (6) at 12/31/2020). In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING the portfolio is composed of Money market - Collateral held, amounting to R$ 1,716 with maturity up to 30 days (R$ 2,729 at 12/31/2020), Interbank deposits, with no amount at the current period with maturity up to 30 days (R$ 8,408 at 12/31/2020), R$ 5,244 with maturity from 91 to 180 days (with no amount at 12/31/2020), R$ 6,352 with maturity from 181 to 365 days (R$ 5,448 at 12/31/2020) and R$ 45,913 with maturity over 365 days (R$ 49,669 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 78 Note 5 - Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities) See below the composition by Securities and Derivatives financial instruments type, maturity and portfolio already adjusted to their respective fair values. a) Summary per maturity 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustment to fair value reflected in: Over 720 Cost Fair value % 0-30 31-90 91-180 181-365 366-720 Fair value Income Stockholders' days equity Government securities-Brazil 266,520 (511) 354 266,363 36.7 4,326 1,447 7,977 12,468 97,009 143,136 269,533 Financial treasury bills 25,707 - - 25,707 3.5 - 1,327 - 1,972 19,518 2,890 30,129 National treasury bills 121,095 (788) (88) 120,219 16.6 4,316 - 7,914 10,386 58,769 38,834 100,008 National treasury notes 74,587 268 314 75,169 10.4 10 120 63 109 14,110 60,757 86,830 National treasury / Securitization 121 - 32 153 0.0 - - - - - 153 184 Brazilian external debt bonds 45,010 9 96 45,115 6.2 - - - 1 4,612 40,502 52,382 Government securities-abroad 63,345 1 (1,093) 62,253 8.5 10,764 11,955 5,692 8,623 14,444 10,775 61,751 Argentina 1,632 37 (5) 1,664 0.2 983 170 129 299 22 61 1,497 Chile 23,265 (5) (610) 22,650 3.1 5,839 5,367 274 89 3,530 7,551 23,231 Colombia 5,398 (11) (74) 5,313 0.7 133 - 136 2,156 54 2,834 8,089 Korea 5,471 - (174) 5,297 0.7 - - 387 1,115 3,795 - 3,936 Spain 7,058 - (128) 6,930 1.0 627 642 339 209 5,113 - 4,870 United States 5,846 (20) - 5,826 0.8 588 1,111 501 2,317 1,309 - 5,835 Italy 121 (1) - 120 0.0 - - 120 - - - 130 Mexico 11,760 - (8) 11,752 1.6 1,811 4,322 3,381 2,217 - 21 10,232 Paraguay 2,348 - (97) 2,251 0.3 667 285 282 190 571 256 2,950 Peru 7 - - 7 0.0 - - - - - 7 4 Uruguay 439 1 3 443 0.1 116 58 143 31 50 45 977 Corporate securities 127,608 (403) (209) 126,996 17.4 20,648 4,622 3,147 6,911 10,282 81,386 98,842 Shares 11,252 (419) (601) 10,232 1.4 10,232 - - - - - 7,709 Rural product note 9,139 - 83 9,222 1.3 269 482 819 2,354 715 4,583 5,834 Bank deposit certificates 134 - - 134 0.0 21 7 71 7 18 10 529 Real estate receivables certificates 5,380 3 (27) 5,356 0.7 238 1 1 20 26 5,070 5,347 Fund quotas 9,715 6 - 9,721 1.3 9,721 - - - - - 4,990 Credit rights 5,268 - - 5,268 0.7 5,268 - - - - - 2,524 Fixed income 3,985 - - 3,985 0.5 3,985 - - - - - 1,846 Variable income 462 6 - 468 0.1 468 - - - - - 620 Debentures 76,188 - 202 76,390 10.5 17 3,396 1,004 1,648 4,804 65,521 56,908 Eurobonds and other 7,389 1 73 7,463 1.0 107 143 379 857 2,976 3,001 7,607 Financial bills 1,957 - 7 1,964 0.3 23 - 343 244 482 872 1,438 Promissory notes 4,909 - 27 4,936 0.7 20 593 522 1,768 1,215 818 7,222 Other 1,545 6 27 1,578 0.2 - - 8 13 46 1,511 1,258 PGBL / VGBL fund quotas (1) 202,133 - - 202,133 27.7 202,133 - - - - - 205,820 Subtotal-securities 659,606 (913) (948) 657,745 90.3 237,871 18,024 16,816 28,002 121,735 235,297 635,946 Trading securities 368,426 (913) - 367,513 50.4 221,782 2,210 5,460 11,375 79,658 47,028 381,598 Available for sale securities 215,516 - (948) 214,568 29.5 15,718 15,813 11,218 15,981 30,018 125,820 205,491 Held to maturity securities (2) 75,664 - - 75,664 10.4 371 1 138 646 12,059 62,449 48,857 Derivative financial instruments 45,539 25,199 - 70,738 9.7 12,793 3,885 17,587 5,356 7,563 23,554 76,124 Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) 705,145 24,286 (948) 728,483 100.0 250,664 21,909 34,403 33,358 129,298 258,851 712,070 Derivative financial instruments (liabilities) (44,349) (21,352) - (65,701) - (13,033) (1,730) (15,514) (5,281) (8,346) (21,797) (79,599) (1) The PGBL and VGBL plans securities portfolios, the ownership and embedded risks of which are the customer's responsibility, are recorded as securities - trading securities, with a counterparty to liabilities in Pension Plan Technical Provisions account (Note 8a). (2) Unrecorded adjustment to fair value in the amount of R$ 2,755 (R$ 3,604 at 12/31/2020), according to Note 5e. During the period, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognized impairment of R$ (223) (R$ (220) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020) of Financial assets available for sale. The income related to Securities and derivative financial instruments totaled R$ 1,200 (R$ 410 from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). In the period, the result of Derivative financial instruments as well as Adjustment to fair Value of securities (particularly private securities) had their amounts affected by oscillations of rates and other market variables arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic scenario in the period (Note 22d). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 79 b) Summary by portfolio 06/30/2021 Restricted to Derivative Assets guaranteeing Own portfolio Repurchase Pledged financial technical provisions Total Free portfolio (*) Central Bank agreements guarantees instruments (Note 8b) Government securities-Brazil 137,810 70,890 33,927 2,547 7,081 - 14,108 266,363 Financial treasury bills 22,130 235 - 1,232 109 - 2,001 25,707 National treasury bills 73,395 41,292 48 1,095 2,271 - 2,118 120,219 National treasury notes 29,440 29,363 1,456 220 4,701 - 9,989 75,169 National treasury / Securitization 153 - - - - - - 153 Brazilian external debt bonds 12,692 - 32,423 - - - - 45,115 Government securities-abroad 51,210 1,918 2,425 6,689 - - 11 62,253 Argentina 1,526 - - 138 - - - 1,664 Chile 21,148 1,452 - 50 - - - 22,650 Colombia 2,768 - 2,425 120 - - - 5,313 Korea 2,058 - - 3,239 - - - 5,297 Spain 5,659 - - 1,271 - - - 6,930 United States 5,332 - - 494 - - - 5,826 Italy 120 - - - - - - 120 Mexico 10,392 - - 1,360 - - - 11,752 Paraguay 1,759 466 - 15 - - 11 2,251 Peru 7 - - - - - - 7 Uruguay 441 - - 2 - - - 443 Corporate securities 94,922 25,138 1,542 1,450 - - 3,944 126,996 Shares 9,471 - - 8 - - 753 10,232 Rural product note 9,222 - - - - - - 9,222 Bank deposit certificates 111 - - - - - 23 134 Real estate receivables certificates 5,339 - - - - - 17 5,356 Fund quotas 9,425 - - - - - 296 9,721 Credit rights 5,122 - - - - - 146 5,268 Fixed income 3,835 - - - - - 150 3,985 Variable income 468 - - - - - - 468 Debentures 48,139 25,138 - 1,442 - - 1,671 76,390 Eurobonds and other 5,917 - 1,542 - - - 4 7,463 Financial bills 943 - - - - - 1,021 1,964 Promissory notes 4,777 - - - - - 159 4,936 Other 1,578 - - - - - - 1,578 PGBL / VGBL fund quotas - - - - - - 202,133 202,133 Subtotal-securities 283,942 97,946 37,894 10,686 7,081 - 220,196 657,745 Trading securities 100,434 47,800 1,916 2,691 4,832 - 209,840 367,513 Available for sale securities 141,563 50,146 5,644 7,995 2,249 - 6,971 214,568 Held to maturity securities 41,945 - 30,334 - - - 3,385 75,664 Derivative financial instruments - - - - - 70,738 - 70,738 Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) 283,942 97,946 37,894 10,686 7,081 70,738 220,196 728,483 Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) - 12/31/2020 302,624 49,270 40,378 14,287 6,016 76,124 223,371 712,070 (*) Represent securities deposited with Contingent Liabilities (Note 9e), Stock Exchanges and the Clearing Houses. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 80 c) Trading securities See below the composition of the portfolio of trading securities by type, stated at cost and fair value and by maturity term. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustment to fair Cost Fair value % 0-30 31-90 91-180 181-365 366-720 Over 720 days Fair value value (in income) Government securities-Brazil 137,405 (511) 136,894 37.5 3,937 1,447 4,789 9,242 75,787 41,692 153,646 Financial treasury bills 25,634 - 25,634 7.1 - 1,327 - 1,917 19,501 2,889 30,111 National treasury bills 83,590 (788) 82,802 22.6 3,927 - 4,726 7,215 49,294 17,640 75,448 National treasury notes 26,879 268 27,147 7.4 10 120 63 109 6,992 19,853 45,035 Brazilian external debt bonds 1,302 9 1,311 0.4 - - - 1 - 1,310 3,052 Government securities-abroad 5,445 1 5,446 1.4 1,036 425 289 1,114 1,503 1,079 8,232 Argentina 1,573 37 1,610 0.4 983 170 126 283 22 26 1,482 Chile 382 (5) 377 0.1 50 47 - 10 133 137 843 Colombia 1,113 (11) 1,102 0.3 - - - 190 39 873 3,603 United States 2,142 (20) 2,122 0.6 - 200 - 613 1,309 - 2,085 Italy 121 (1) 120 0.0 - - 120 - - - 130 Mexico 21 - 21 0.0 - - - - - 21 5 Paraguay 4 - 4 0.0 - - - - - 4 3 Peru 7 - 7 0.0 - - - - - 7 4 Uruguay 82 1 83 0.0 3 8 43 18 - 11 77 Corporate securities 23,443 (403) 23,040 6.1 14,676 338 382 1,019 2,368 4,257 13,900 Shares 5,479 (419) 5,060 1.4 5,060 - - - - - 3,403 Bank deposit certificates 66 - 66 0.0 21 7 10 - 18 10 219 Real estate receivables certificates 153 3 156 0.0 - - 1 2 19 134 68 Fund quotas 9,511 6 9,517 2.5 9,517 - - - - - 4,520 Credit rights 5,268 - 5,268 1.4 5,268 - - - - - 2,524 Fixed income 3,781 - 3,781 1.0 3,781 - - - - - 1,376 Variable income 462 6 468 0.1 468 - - - - - 620 Debentures 3,056 - 3,056 0.8 - 236 68 51 467 2,234 2,479 Eurobonds and other 3,585 1 3,586 1.0 77 73 203 686 1,681 866 2,202 Financial bills 1,241 - 1,241 0.3 1 - 94 244 166 736 802 Promissory notes 159 - 159 0.0 - 22 - 34 10 93 -Other 193 6 199 0.1 - - 6 2 7 184 207 PGBL / VGBL fund quotas 202,133 - 202,133 55.0 202,133 - - - - - 205,820 Total 368,426 (913) 367,513 100.0 221,782 2,210 5,460 11,375 79,658 47,028 381,598 % per maturity date 60.3 0.6 1.5 3.1 21.7 12.8 Total - 12/31/2020 380,559 1,039 381,598 100.0 220,174 9,455 42,843 23,161 35,432 50,533 % per maturity date 57.7 2.5 11.2 6.1 9.3 13.2 At 06/30/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's portfolio comprises National treasury notes in the amount of R$ 175 with maturity over 365 days (R$ 201 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 81 d) Available for sale securities See below the composition of the portfolio of available for sale securities by type, stated at cost and fair value and by maturity term. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustments to fair Cost value (in Fair value % 0-30 31-90 91-180 181-365 366-720 Over 720 days Fair value stockholders' equity) Government securities-Brazil 66,211 354 66,565 31.2 389 - 3,188 3,226 9,169 50,593 71,874 Financial treasury bills 73 - 73 0.0 - - - 55 17 1 18 National treasury bills 20,665 (88) 20,577 9.7 389 - 3,188 3,171 1,847 11,982 24,560 National treasury notes 41,403 314 41,717 19.5 - - - - 7,118 34,599 33,572 National treasury / Securitization 121 32 153 0.1 - - - - - 153 184 Brazilian external debt bonds 3,949 96 4,045 1.9 - - - - 187 3,858 13,540 Government securities-abroad 56,983 (1,093) 55,890 26.1 9,595 11,530 5,267 6,881 12,941 9,676 52,999 Argentina 59 (5) 54 0.0 - - 3 16 - 35 15 Chile 22,883 (610) 22,273 10.4 5,789 5,320 274 79 3,397 7,414 22,388 Colombia 3,388 (74) 3,314 1.6 - - - 1,338 15 1,961 3,986 Korea 5,471 (174) 5,297 2.5 - - 387 1,115 3,795 - 3,936 Spain 7,058 (128) 6,930 3.2 627 642 339 209 5,113 - 4,870 United States 3,704 - 3,704 1.7 588 911 501 1,704 - - 3,750 Mexico 11,739 (8) 11,731 5.5 1,811 4,322 3,381 2,217 - - 10,227 Paraguay 2,344 (97) 2,247 1.0 667 285 282 190 571 252 2,947 Uruguay 337 3 340 0.2 113 50 100 13 50 14 880 Corporate securities 92,322 (209) 92,113 42.7 5,734 4,283 2,763 5,874 7,908 65,551 80,618 Shares 5,773 (601) 5,172 2.4 5,172 - - - - - 4,306 Rural product note 9,139 83 9,222 4.3 269 482 819 2,354 715 4,583 5,834 Bank deposit certificates 68 - 68 0.0 - - 61 7 - - 310 Real estate receivables certificates 1,202 (27) 1,175 0.5 - - - - 1 1,174 1,010 Fund quotas of fixed income 204 - 204 0.1 204 - - - - - 470 Debentures 65,320 202 65,522 30.5 17 3,160 936 1,597 4,337 55,475 54,429 Eurobonds and other 3,800 73 3,873 1.8 30 70 176 171 1,295 2,131 5,403 Financial bills 716 7 723 0.3 22 - 249 - 316 136 636 Promissory notes 4,750 27 4,777 2.2 20 571 522 1,734 1,205 725 7,222 Other 1,350 27 1,377 0.6 - - - 11 39 1,327 998 Total 215,516 (948) 214,568 100.0 15,718 15,813 11,218 15,981 30,018 125,820 205,491 % per maturity date 7.3 7.4 5.2 7.4 14.0 58.7 Total - 12/31/2020 202,377 3,114 205,491 100.0 19,531 10,061 16,642 19,111 29,268 110,878 % per maturity date 9.5 4.9 8.1 9.3 14.2 54.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 82 e) Held to maturity securities See below the composition of the portfolio of Held to maturity securities by type, stated at cost and by maturity term. The cost includes an added/(reduced) value of R$ 807 (R$ 119 at 12/31/2020) referring to the adjustment to fair value of securities reclassified from Available for sale to Held to maturity. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cost % 0-30 31-90 91-180 181-365 366-720 Over 720 days Fair value Cost Fair value Government securities-Brazil 62,904 83.2 - - - - 12,053 50,851 65,747 44,013 47,712 National treasury bills 16,840 22.3 - - - - 7,628 9,212 16,623 - -National treasury notes 6,305 8.3 - - - - - 6,305 7,624 8,223 9,664 Brazilian external debt bonds 39,759 52.6 - - - - 4,425 35,334 41,500 35,790 38,048 Government securities-abroad 917 1.2 133 - 136 628 - 20 922 520 527 Colombia 897 1.2 133 - 136 628 - - 891 500 493 Uruguay 20 - - - - - - 20 31 20 34 Corporate securities 11,843 15.6 238 1 2 18 6 11,578 11,750 4,324 4,222 Real estate receivables certificates 4,025 5.3 238 1 - 18 6 3,762 3,932 4,269 4,167 Debentures 7,812 10.3 - - - - - 7,812 7,812 - - Eurobonds and other 4 - - - - - - 4 4 2 2 Other 2 - - - 2 - - - 2 53 53 Total (*) 75,664 100.0 371 1 138 646 12,059 62,449 78,419 48,857 52,461 % per maturity date 0.5 - 0.2 1.0 15.9 82.4 Total - 12/31/2020 48,857 100.0 6,568 - 2,547 543 37 39,162 52,461 % per maturity date 13.4 - 5.2 1.2 0.1 80.1 (*) In order to reflect the current risk management strategy, in the period ended at 06/30/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED changed the classification of Available for sale securities, being R$ 9,963 of Government Securities -Brazil and R$ 7,812 of Debentures. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 83 f) Derivative financial instruments ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED trades in derivative financial instruments with various counterparties to manage its overall exposure and to assist its customers in managing their own exposure. Futures - Interest rate and foreign currency futures contracts are commitments to buy or sell a financial instrument at a future date, at an agreed price or yield, and may be settled in cash or through delivery. The notional amount represents the face value of the underlying instrument. Commodity futures contracts or financial instruments are commitments to buy or sell commodities (mainly gold, coffee and orange juice) at a future date, at an agreed price, which are settled in cash. The notional amount represents the quantity of such commodities multiplied by the future price on the contract date. Daily cash settlements of price movements are made for all instruments. Forwards - Interest rate forward contracts are agreements to exchange payments on a specified future date, based on the variation in market interest rates from trade date to contract settlement date. Foreign exchange forward contracts represent agreements to exchange the currency of one country for the currency of another at an agreed price, on an agreed settlement date. Financial instrument forward contracts are commitments to buy or sell a financial instrument on a future date at an agreed price and are settled in cash. Swaps - Interest rate and foreign exchange swap contracts are commitments to settle in cash on a future date or dates the differentials between specific financial indices (either two different interest rates in a single currency or two different rates each in a different currency), as applied to a notional principal amount. Swap contracts shown under Other in the table below correspond substantially to inflation rate swap contracts. Options - Option contracts give the purchaser, for a fee, the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a financial instrument within a limited time, including a flow of interest, foreign currencies, commodities, or financial instruments at an agreed price that may also be settled in cash, based on the differential between specific indices. Credit Derivatives - Credit derivatives are financial instruments with value deriving from the credit risk on debt issued by a third party (the reference entity), which permits one party (the buyer of the hedge) to transfer the risk to the counterparty (the seller of the hedge). The seller of the hedge must pay out as provided for in the contract if the reference entity undergoes a credit event, such as bankruptcy, default or debt restructuring. The seller of the hedge receives a premium for the hedge but, on the other hand, assumes the risk that the underlying instrument referenced in the contract undergoes a credit event, and the seller may have to make payment to the purchaser of the hedge for up to the notional amount of the credit derivative. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED buys and sells credit protection in order to meet the needs of its customers, management and mitigation of its portfolios' risk. CDS (Credit Default Swap) is a credit derivative in which, upon a default related to the reference entity, the protection buyer is entitled to receive the amount equivalent to the difference between the face value of the CDS contract and the fair value of the liability on the date the contract was settled, also known as the recovered amount. The protection buyer does not need to hold the reference entity's debt instrument in order to receive the amounts due when a credit event occurs, as per the terms of the CDS contract. TRS (Total Return Swap) is a transaction in which a party swaps the total return of an asset or of a basket of assets for regular cash flows, usually interest and a guarantee against capital loss. In a TRS contract, the parties do not transfer the ownership of the assets. The total value of margins pledged in guarantee by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED was R$ 8,980 (R$ 14,964 at 12/31/2020) and was basically comprised of government securities. Further information on internal controls and parameters used to manage risks may be found in Note 21-Risk, Capital Management and Fixed Asset Limits. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 84 I-Derivatives Summary See below the composition of the Derivative Financial Instruments portfolio (assets and liabilities) by type of instrument, stated at cost, fair value and maturity date. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustments to fair Cost value (in income / Fair value % 0-30 31-90 91-180 181-365 366-720 Over 720 days Fair value stockholders' equity) Assets Swaps - adjustment receivable 13,289 20,233 33,522 47.4 287 987 931 2,715 6,135 22,467 46,019 Option agreements 14,676 4,131 18,807 26.6 1,938 696 13,524 1,182 813 654 20,161 Forwards 10,762 (10) 10,752 15.2 8,713 853 929 126 131 - 1,959 Credit derivatives (104) 590 486 0.7 1 - 319 10 28 128 156 NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 6,753 127 6,880 9.7 1,697 1,349 1,883 1,321 445 185 7,596 Other Derivative Financial Instruments 163 128 291 0.4 157 - 1 2 11 120 233 Total 45,539 25,199 70,738 100.0 12,793 3,885 17,587 5,356 7,563 23,554 76,124 % per maturity date 18.1 5.5 24.9 7.6 10.7 33.2 Total - 12/31/2020 43,376 32,748 76,124 100.0 17,307 5,504 2,828 9,071 6,475 34,939 % per maturity date 22.7 7.2 3.7 11.9 8.5 46.0 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustments to fair Cost value (in income / Fair value % 0-30 31-90 91-180 181-365 366-720 Over 720 days Fair value stockholders' equity) Liabilities Swaps - adjustment payable (13,912) (17,550) (31,462) 47.8 (452) (401) (564) (2,906) (6,857) (20,282) (51,789) Option agreements (16,757) (4,125) (20,882) 31.8 (3,162) (536) (14,022) (1,260) (709) (1,193) (20,347) Forwards (8,446) 2 (8,444) 12.9 (8,443) - (1) - - - (905) Credit derivatives (234) 109 (125) 0.2 - - (1) (2) (6) (116) (76) NDF-Non Deliverable Forward (4,989) 238 (4,751) 7.2 (976) (791) (924) (1,108) (765) (187) (6,426) Other Derivative Financial Instruments (11) (26) (37) 0.1 - (2) (2) (5) (9) (19) (56) Total (44,349) (21,352) (65,701) 100.0 (13,033) (1,730) (15,514) (5,281) (8,346) (21,797) (79,599) % per maturity date 19.8 2.6 23.6 8.0 12.7 33.3 Total - 12/31/2020 (47,485) (32,114) (79,599) 100.0 (16,630) (4,267) (2,712) (12,668) (6,895) (36,427) % per maturity date 20.9 5.4 3.4 15.9 8.7 45.7 The result of derivative financial instruments in the period totaled R$ 1,767 (R$ (4,478) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, market values related to Swaps contract positions, involving Interest, in asset position totaled R$ 2,053 (R$ 69 at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 31 to 180 days. The market values related to Options contract positions, involving Shares, in asset position totaled R$ 7 (R$ 27 at 12/31/2020), distributed R$ 7 with maturitiy from 181 to 365 days (R$ 4 at 12/31/2020) and with no amount with maturitiy over 365 days (R$ 23 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 85 II-Derivatives by index and Risk Fator Balance sheet account Adjustment to fair value Off-balance sheet / receivable / (received) (in income / stockholders' Fair value Notional amount (payable) / paid equity) 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Future contracts 766,375 781,453 - - - -Purchase commitments 403,527 338,165 - - - - Shares 12,143 8,300 - - - - Commodities 1,125 1,170 - - - - Interest 358,862 304,454 - - - - Foreign currency 31,397 24,241 - - - - Commitments to sell 362,848 443,288 - - - - Shares 11,886 7,535 - - - - Commodities 2,241 2,201 - - - - Interest 319,799 397,157 - - - - Foreign currency 28,922 36,395 - - - - Swap contracts (623) 2,683 2,060 (5,770) Asset position 1,227,215 1,442,449 13,289 20,233 33,522 46,019 Commodities 2,770 278 (40) 262 222 1 Interest 1,205,651 1,423,134 11,153 19,039 30,192 41,983 Foreign currency 18,794 19,037 2,176 932 3,108 4,035 Liability position 1,227,215 1,442,449 (13,912) (17,550) (31,462) (51,789) Shares 187 108 (32) 8 (24) (10) Commodities 2,882 341 45 (268) (223) (9) Interest 1,201,379 1,425,904 (12,457) (17,192) (29,649) (47,696) Foreign currency 22,767 16,096 (1,468) (98) (1,566) (4,074) Option contracts 1,963,790 1,743,520 (2,081) 6 (2,075) (186) Purchase commitments-long position 124,345 133,404 11,221 4,794 16,015 16,109 Shares 14,870 12,380 651 1,123 1,774 1,339 Commodities 630 356 25 43 68 27 Interest 40,858 53,061 49 14 63 57 Foreign currency 67,987 67,607 10,496 3,614 14,110 14,686 Commitments to sell-long position 892,888 743,573 3,455 (663) 2,792 4,052 Shares 17,696 14,659 770 132 902 790 Commodities 128 75 4 (1) 3 1 Interest 806,365 659,826 423 (31) 392 2,460 Foreign currency 68,699 69,013 2,258 (763) 1,495 801 Purchase commitments-short position 154,687 131,551 (13,608) (4,609) (18,217) (15,816) Shares 14,966 13,080 (391) (1,122) (1,513) (1,467) Commodities 310 899 (8) (14) (22) (46) Interest 75,788 57,770 (23) (558) (581) (299) Foreign currency 63,623 59,802 (13,186) (2,915) (16,101) (14,004) Commitments to sell-short position 791,870 734,992 (3,149) 484 (2,665) (4,531) Shares 15,868 13,200 (582) (143) (725) (680) Commodities 545 246 (35) 20 (15) (4) Interest 713,495 653,376 (428) 100 (328) (2,295) Foreign currency 61,962 68,170 (2,104) 507 (1,597) (1,552) Forward operations 16,002 23,989 2,316 (8) 2,308 1,054 Purchases receivable 4,798 18,666 4,798 (10) 4,788 885 Shares 436 304 436 (9) 427 301 Interest 4,362 584 4,362 (1) 4,361 584 Foreign currency - 17,778 - - - - Purchases payable obligations - - (4,362) - (4,362) (584) Interest - - (4,362) - (4,362) (584) Sales receivable 4,879 1,132 5,964 - 5,964 1,074 Shares 1,770 770 1,752 (3) 1,749 766 Interest 130 - 4,212 - 4,212 308 Foreign currency 2,979 362 - 3 3 - Sales deliverable obligations 6,325 4,191 (4,084) 2 (4,082) (321) Shares 3 - (3) - (3) - Interest 4,081 308 (4,081) 3 (4,078) (308) Foreign currency 2,241 3,883 - (1) (1) (13) Credit derivatives 28,839 20,060 (338) 699 361 80 Asset position 22,337 15,877 (104) 590 486 156 Shares 2,384 2,796 (56) 130 74 88 Commodities 19 19 - 1 1 1 Interest 19,934 13,062 (48) 459 411 67 Liability position 6,502 4,183 (234) 109 (125) (76) Shares 1,113 1,154 (43) 16 (27) (34) Commodities - 3 - - - - Interest 5,389 3,026 (191) 93 (98) (42) NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 279,967 313,463 1,764 365 2,129 1,170 Asset position 143,664 156,542 6,753 127 6,880 7,596 Commodities 2,465 1,715 568 (4) 564 262 Foreign currency 141,199 154,827 6,185 131 6,316 7,334 Liability position 136,303 156,921 (4,989) 238 (4,751) (6,426) Commodities 518 975 (51) (11) (62) (38) Foreign currency 135,785 155,946 (4,938) 249 (4,689) (6,388) Other derivative financial instruments 5,721 6,585 152 102 254 177 Asset position 4,753 5,352 163 128 291 233 Shares 99 126 - 2 2 2 Interest 4,654 5,224 163 (32) 131 174 Foreign currency - 2 - 158 158 57 Liability position 968 1,233 (11) (26) (37) (56) Shares 604 799 (6) (16) (22) (37) Interest 349 434 (5) (9) (14) (19) Foreign currency 15 - - (1) (1) - Asset 45,539 25,199 70,738 76,124 Liability (44,349) (21,352) (65,701) (79,599) Total 1,190 3,847 5,037 (3,475) Derivatives contracts mature as follows (in days) Off-balance sheet / notional amount 0-30 31-180 181-365 Over 365 days 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Future contracts 343,770 189,487 79,554 153,564 766,375 781,453 Swap contracts 35,244 108,522 215,846 867,603 1,227,215 1,442,449 Option contracts 403,929 838,983 687,639 33,239 1,963,790 1,743,520 Forwards 8,814 5,191 1,866 131 16,002 23,989 Credit derivatives 1,626 13,732 898 12,583 28,839 20,060 NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 95,176 105,961 47,689 31,141 279,967 313,463 Other derivative financial instruments 25 249 790 4,657 5,721 6,585 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 86 III-Derivatives by notional amount See below the composition of the Derivative Financial Instruments portfolio by type of instrument, stated at their notional amounts, per trading location (organized or over-the-counter market) and counterparties. 06/30/2021 Other NDF-Non Future Swap Option Credit derivative Forwards Deliverable contracts contracts contracts derivatives financial Forward instruments Stock exchange 766,375 663,146 1,857,724 7,427 6,754 59,894 -Over-the-counter market - 564,069 106,066 8,575 22,085 220,073 5,721 Financial institutions - 474,176 67,082 8,446 22,085 93,908 4,592 Companies - 85,482 37,872 129 - 125,303 1,129 Individuals - 4,411 1,112 - - 862 - Total 766,375 1,227,215 1,963,790 16,002 28,839 279,967 5,721 Total - 12/31/2020 781,453 1,442,449 1,743,520 23,989 20,060 313,463 6,585 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 87 IV-Credit derivatives See below the composition of the Credit Derivatives portfolio stated at their notional amounts, and their effect on the calculation of Required Reference Equity. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Notional amount Notional amount of credit Notional amount of Notional amount of credit of credit protection purchased with Net position credit protection protection purchased with Net position protection sold identical underlying amount sold identical underlying amount CDS (9,126) 5,121 (4,005) (8,501) 3,705 (4,796) TRS (14,592) - (14,592) (7,854) - (7,854) Total (23,718) 5,121 (18,597) (16,355) 3,705 (12,650) The effect of the risk received on the reference equity (Note 21c) was R$ 83 (R$ 86 at 12/31/2020). During the period, there were no credit events relating to the taxable events provided for in the agreements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 88 V-Hedge accounting I) Cash flow - the purpose of this hedge of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is to hedge cash flows of interest receipt and payment (CDB / Syndicated Loans / Assets Transactions / Funding and agreements to resell) and exposures to future exchange rate (anticipated transactions and unrecognized firm commitments) related to its variable interest rate risk (CDI / LIBOR / UF* / TPM* / Selic), and foreign exchange rate risk, making the cash flow constant (fixed rate) and regardless of the variations of DI CETIP Over, LIBOR / UF*/ TPM* / Selic and foreign exchange rate. *UF-(Chilean Unit of Account) / TPM (Monetary Policy Rate). 06/30/2021 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Book value Variation in the Strategies Variation in the amounts Cash flow hedge amounts used to recognized in Stockholders' Notional amount (*) reserve calculate hedge Assets Liabilities Equity ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell - 69,169 (285) (285) 69,812 (284) Hedge of assets transactions 10,333 - (52) (52) 10,288 (52) Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 34,520 - (233) (233) 35,516 (233) Hedge of assets denominated in UF 18,822 - (21) (21) 18,843 (21) Hedge of funding - 2,296 5 5 2,301 5 Hedge of loan operations 272 - 5 5 267 7 Foreign exchange risk Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 3,199 - 58 185 3,199 58 Total 67,146 71,465 (523) (396) 140,226 (520) 12/31/2020 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Book value Variation in the Strategies Variation in the amounts Cash flow hedge amounts used to recognized in Stockholders' Notional amount (*) reserve calculate hedge Assets Liabilities Equity ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell - 101,929 (2,423) (2,464) 103,417 (2,433) Hedge of assets transactions 5,673 - 66 66 5,743 66 Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 29,533 - 697 697 31,417 699 Hedge of assets denominated in UF 16,674 - (4) (4) 16,677 (1) Hedge of funding - 2,007 (10) (10) 1,996 (11) Hedge of loan operations 327 - 12 12 316 15 Variable costs risks Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 31,594 - (3) (3) 15,803 (3) Foreign exchange risk Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 1,314 - (105) 52 1,314 (105) Total 85,115 103,936 (1,770) (1,654) 176,683 (1,773) (*) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 89 06/30/2021 Book value (1) Variation in the Variation in value Hedge Amount reclassified Hedge Instruments Notional amounts used to recognized in ineffectiveness from Cash flow amount calculate hedge Stockholders' recognized in hedge reserve into Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness Equity (2) income income Interest rate risk (3) Futures 115,616 96 - (569) (570) 1 (16) Swap 21,411 2,296 19,096 (9) (11) 2 - Foreign exchange risk (4) Futures 3,199 - 3,331 58 58 - - Total 140,226 2,392 22,427 (520) (523) 3 (16) 12/31/2020 Book value (1) Variation in the Variation in value Hedge Amount reclassified Hedge Instruments Notional amounts used to recognized in ineffectiveness from Cash flow amount calculate hedge Stockholders' recognized in hedge reserve into Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness Equity (2) income income Interest rate risk (3) Futures 140,577 146 - (1,668) (1,660) (8) (657) Swap 18,989 2,007 17,006 3 (2) 5 - Foreign exchange risk (4) Futures 17,117 5 298 (108) (108) - - Total 176,683 2,158 17,304 (1,773) (1,770) (3) (657) (1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments. (2) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. (3) DI Futures negotiated on B3 and interest rate swap negotiated on Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (4) DDI Futures contracts and Dollar Purchase Options negotiated on B3. The gains or losses related to the accounting hedge of cash flows that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED expect to recognize in results in the following 12 months, totaling R$ (289) (R$ (1,728) at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 90 II) Market risk - The hedging strategies against market risk of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED consist of hedge of exposure to variation in market risk, in interest receipts, which are attributable to changes in interest rates relating to recognized assets and liabilities. 06/30/2021 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Book value Fair value Variation in the Strategies Variation in value amounts recognized in Notional amount used to calculate Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities income (*) hedge ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of loan operations 8,046 - 8,211 - 165 8,046 (164) Hedge of funding - 10,700 - 10,861 (161) 10,700 161 Hedge of available for sale securities 19,389 - 19,411 - 22 22,773 (29) Hedge of other financial assets 5,892 - 5,965 - 73 5,880 (72) Total 33,327 10,700 33,587 10,861 99 47,399 (104) 12/31/2020 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Book value Fair value Variation in the Strategies Variation in value amounts recognized in Notional amount used to calculate Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities income (*) hedge ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of loan operations 9,205 - 9,616 - 411 9,205 (423) Hedge of funding - 10,200 - 11,591 (1,391) 10,200 1,390 Hedge of available for sale securities 24,677 - 25,857 - 1,180 26,866 (1,186) Total 33,882 10,200 35,473 11,591 200 46,271 (219) (*) Recorded under heading Results from Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments. In the period ended at 06/30/2021, the classification of Available for sale securities was changed to Held to maturity securities, thus partially modifying the hedged portfolio. Accordingly, there was a partial dismantling of this strategy and, since it is a market risk, the effective portion was recognized in income, and it is not reversible. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 91 06/30/2021 Book value (1) Variation in the Hedge Hedge Instruments amounts used to ineffectiveness Notional amount calculate hedge recognized in Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness income Interest rate risk Swap 31,618 5,451 5,952 (136) (5) Other Derivatives 10,564 - 10,564 (1) - Futures 5,217 - 5,250 33 - Total (2) 47,399 5,451 21,766 (104) (5) 12/31/2020 Book value (1) Variation in the Hedge Hedge Instruments amounts used to ineffectiveness Notional amount calculate hedge recognized in Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness income Interest rate risk Swap 23,985 2,871 - 750 (19) Other Derivatives 22,286 - 21,336 (969) - Total 46,271 2,871 21,336 (219) (19) (1) Recorded under heading Derivative Financial Instruments. (2) In the period, the amount of R$ 12,459 is no longer qualified as hedge, with no effect on the result because it is a market risk hedge. To protect against market risk variation upon receipt and payment of interest, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses interest rate swap contracts. Hedge items refer to prefixed assets and liabilities denominated in Chilean Unit of Account - UF, fixed rate and denominated in Euros and US dollars, issued by subsidiaries in Chile, London and Colombia, respectively. Receipts (payments) of interest flows are expected to occur and will affect the statement of income in monthly periods. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 92 III) Hedge of net investment in foreign operations - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's strategies for net investments in foreign operations consist of a hedge of the exposure in foreign currency arising from the functional currency of foreign operations, compared to the functional currency of the head office. 06/30/2021 Hedge item Hedge Instruments Variation in the Book value Variation in value Strategies amounts recognized in Foreign currency Notional amount used to calculate Stockholders' convertion reserve (*) hedge Assets Liabilities Equity ineffectiveness Foreign exchange risk Hedge of net investment in foreign operations 15,607 - (11,535) (11,535) 23,129 (11,649) Total 15,607 - (11,535) (11,535) 23,129 (11,649) 12/31/2020 Hedge item Hedge Instruments Variation in the Book value Variation in value Strategies amounts recognized in Foreign currency Notional amount used to calculate Stockholders' convertion reserve (*) hedge Assets Liabilities Equity ineffectiveness Foreign exchange risk Hedge of net investment in foreign operations 15,277 - (12,595) (12,595) 24,619 (12,645) Total 15,277 - (12,595) (12,595) 24,619 (12,645) (*) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 93 06/30/2021 Variation in the Variation in the Book value (1) Hedge Amount reclassified amounts amount Hedge Instruments ineffectiveness from foreign Notional amount used to calculate recognized in recognized in currency convertion hedge Stockholders' Assets Liabilities (2) income reserve into income ineffectiveness Equity Foreign exchange risk (3) Futures 9,110 - 82 (6,031) (5,982) (49) -Futures / NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 9,149 - 195 (3,148) (3,102) (46) -Futures / Financial Assets 4,870 5,227 2,605 (2,470) (2,451) (19) - Total 23,129 5,227 2,882 (11,649) (11,535) (114) - 12/31/2020 Variation in the Variation in the Book value (1) Hedge Amount reclassified amounts amount Hedge Instruments ineffectiveness from foreign Notional amount used to calculate recognized in recognized in currency convertion hedge Stockholders' Assets Liabilities (2) income reserve into income ineffectiveness Equity Foreign exchange risk (3) Futures 5,052 - 31 (3,310) (3,298) (12) -Futures / NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 15,196 445 - (7,282) (7,250) (32) -Futures / Financial Assets 4,371 4,556 2,762 (2,053) (2,047) (6) - Total 24,619 5,001 2,793 (12,645) (12,595) (50) - (1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments. (2) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. (3) Futures negotiated on B3 and Financial Assets or NDF contracts entered into by our subsidiaries abroad. Receipts (payments) of interest flows are expected to occur and will affect the statement of income upon the total or partial disposal of investments. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 94 IV) We present below the maturity terms of cash flow hedge, market risk hedge strategies and Hedge of net investiment in foreign operations: 06/30/2021 0-1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years 5-10 years Over 10 years Total Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 43,089 14,510 6,373 5,089 - 751 - 69,812 Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 3,199 - - - - - - 3,199 Hedge of assets transactions 4,138 - 6,150 - - - - 10,288 Hedge of assets denominated in UF 12,592 6,251 - - - - - 18,843 Hedge of funding (Cash flow) 2,122 - 179 - - - - 2,301 Hedge of loan operations (Cash flow) 233 34 - - - - - 267 Hedge of loan operations (Market risk) 2,003 2,057 1,221 510 663 1,592 - 8,046 Hedge of funding (Market risk) 127 480 1,210 605 1,608 5,306 1,364 10,700 Hedge of available for sale securities 70 2,295 - 5,496 2,293 10,600 2,019 22,773 Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 10,646 14,807 5,444 3,980 - 639 - 35,516 Hedge of net investment in foreign operations (*) 23,129 - - - - - - 23,129 Hedge of other financial assets (Market risk) 5,880 - - - - - - 5,880 Total 107,228 40,434 20,577 15,680 4,564 18,888 3,383 210,754 12/31/2020 0-1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years 5-10 years Over 10 years Total Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 70,202 9,077 13,059 5,504 4,856 719 - 103,417 Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 17,117 - - - - - - 17,117 Hedge of assets transactions 3,604 2,139 - - - - - 5,743 Hedge of assets denominated in UF 15,400 1,277 - - - - - 16,677 Hedge of funding (Cash flow) 1,765 27 204 - - - - 1,996 Hedge of loan operations (Cash flow) 212 104 - - - - - 316 Hedge of loan operations (Market risk) 2,999 1,793 1,297 447 898 1,771 - 9,205 Hedge of funding (Market risk) 213 657 549 176 581 5,448 2,576 10,200 Hedge of available for sale securities 5,897 1,668 2,589 2,318 2,105 10,931 1,358 26,866 Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 22,186 2,297 6,130 - 804 - - 31,417 Hedge of net investment in foreign operations (*) 24,619 - - - - - - 24,619 Total 164,214 19,039 23,828 8,445 9,244 18,869 3,934 247,573 (*) Classified as current, since instruments are frequently renewed. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 95 g) Sensitivity analysis (trading and banking portfolios) ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED carried out a sensitivity analysis for each market risk factor considered significant. The biggest losses arising, by risk factor, in each scenario, were stated together with their impact on the results, net of tax effects, providing an overview of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's exposure under exceptional scenarios. The sensitivity analyses of the banking and the trading portfolio shown in this report are a static evaluation of the portfolio exposure and, therefore, do not take into account management's quick response capacity (treasury and control areas), which triggers risk mitigating measures whenever a situation of loss or high risk is identified, thus minimizing the possibility of significant losses. In addition, the study's sole purpose is to show the exposure to risk and the respective protective actions, taking into account the fair value of financial instruments, irrespective of the accounting practices adopted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. Trading portfolio Exposures 06/30/2021 (*) Scenarios Risk factors Risk of variations in: I II III Fixed Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rates in Reais - 0.9 2.1 Currency Coupon Foreign Exchange Coupon Rates - (3.2) 0.6 Foreign Currency Foreign Exchange Rates (1.9) 23.6 13.6 Price Indices Inflation Coupon Rates (0.4) (21.1) (46.0) TR TR Coupon Rates - - - Equities Prices of Equities (0.1) 53.3 53.9 Other Exposures that do not fall under the definitions above 0.3 (14.3) (36.7) Total (2.1) 39.2 (12.5) (*) Amounts net of tax effects. Trading and Banking portfolios Exposures 06/30/2021 (*) Scenarios Risk factors Risk of variations in: I II III Fixed Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rates in Reais (11.9) (2,103.3) (4,089.1) Currency Coupon Foreign Exchange Coupon Rates (4.6) (306.8) (583.3) Foreign Currency Foreign Exchange Rates 3.9 (63.9) (190.9) Price Indices Inflation Coupon Rates 0.6 (53.6) (144.3) TR TR Coupon Rates 1.4 (205.6) (450.4) Equities Prices of Equities 9.3 (181.9) (418.4) Other Exposures that do not fall under the definitions above 0.3 (14.8) (45.0) Total (1.0) (2,929.9) (5,921.4) (*) Amounts net of tax effects. The following scenarios are used to measure these sensitivities: · Scenario I: Addition of 1 base point in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation and interest rate index, and 1 percentage point in currency and share prices; · Scenario II: Shocks of 25 percent in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes and currency and share prices, both up and down, taking the highest resulting losses per risk factor; · Scenario III: Shocks of 50 percent in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes and currency and share prices, both up and down, taking the highest resulting losses per risk factor. Derivative financial instruments contracted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED are shown in the item Derivative financial instruments in this note. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 96 Note 6-Loan, lease and other credit operations a) Composition of the portfolio with credit granting characteristics I - By type of operations and risk level 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Risk levels AA A B C D E F G H Total Total Loan operations 356,229 106,222 59,821 41,736 11,975 6,990 11,871 5,707 9,549 610,100 598,916 Loans and discounted trade receivables 175,149 83,487 45,810 32,673 8,564 4,854 10,634 4,513 8,504 374,188 363,855 Financing 70,149 11,984 9,783 6,752 2,645 1,653 527 718 652 104,863 118,810 Farming financing 10,160 508 149 39 5 44 4 2 5 10,916 10,598 Real estate financing 100,771 10,243 4,079 2,272 761 439 706 474 388 120,133 105,653 Lease operations 3,059 3,653 743 565 78 36 70 101 126 8,431 9,278 Credit card operations 689 82,982 4,177 3,400 1,101 690 789 584 2,500 96,912 95,008 Advance on exchange contracts (1) 6,037 247 182 72 106 15 38 25 - 6,722 5,250 Other sundry receivables (2) 109 642 144 12 1 1 569 125 49 1,652 2,101 Total operations with credit granting characteristics 366,123 193,746 65,067 45,785 13,261 7,732 13,337 6,542 12,224 723,817 710,553 Financial guarantees provided (3) 78,056 68,933 Total with Financial guarantees provided 366,123 193,746 65,067 45,785 13,261 7,732 13,337 6,542 12,224 801,873 779,486 Total operations with credit granting characteristics at 12/31/2020 340,273 197,751 70,955 44,207 13,664 7,808 12,543 8,671 14,681 710,553 (1) Includes advances on exchange contracts and Income receivable from advances granted, reclassified from Liabilities - Foreign exchange portfolio / Other receivables (Note 2a). (2) Includes securities and credits receivable, debtors for purchase of assets and Endorsements and sureties honored. (3) Recorded in Offsetting accounts. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 97 II - By maturity and risk level 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 AA A B C D E F G H Total Total Overdue Operations (1) (2) Falling due installments - - 1,857 2,165 1,903 1,787 1,859 1,716 3,631 14,918 14,061 01 to 30 - - 89 103 90 67 82 79 208 718 597 31 to 60 - - 78 90 77 58 69 68 188 628 627 61 to 90 - - 104 93 84 60 73 73 205 692 515 91 to 180 - - 204 261 221 196 211 198 469 1,760 1,453 181 to 365 - - 320 410 370 299 337 340 783 2,859 2,430 Over 365 days - - 1,062 1,208 1,061 1,107 1,087 958 1,778 8,261 8,439 Overdue installments - - 793 842 944 1,058 6,053 2,069 5,585 17,344 13,505 01 to 14 - - 9 31 27 22 27 27 78 221 222 15 to 30 - - 758 177 103 77 583 60 192 1,950 1,007 31 to 60 - - 26 596 135 137 133 102 242 1,371 1,810 61 to 90 - - - 26 620 140 4,458 450 273 5,967 1,437 91 to 180 - - - 12 59 600 723 1,261 1,019 3,674 3,202 181 to 365 - - - - - 82 129 169 3,518 3,898 5,538 Over 365 days - - - - - - - - 263 263 289 Subtotal (a) - - 2,650 3,007 2,847 2,845 7,912 3,785 9,216 32,262 27,566 Subtotal-12/31/2020 - - 2,023 2,780 3,705 2,381 2,848 2,760 11,069 27,566 Non-overdue Operations Falling due installments 365,448 192,615 62,244 42,513 10,312 4,802 5,357 2,739 2,926 688,956 680,146 01 to 30 30,334 40,779 7,902 5,684 1,607 283 445 244 466 87,744 78,053 31 to 60 28,475 18,788 3,854 2,808 487 121 131 62 190 54,916 52,351 61 to 90 19,562 13,868 3,718 2,621 399 287 133 151 174 40,913 40,074 91 to 180 43,498 27,541 8,128 5,789 1,254 515 370 178 372 87,645 83,715 181 to 365 59,872 29,347 10,756 7,854 1,712 774 2,702 264 410 113,691 93,285 Over 365 days 183,707 62,292 27,886 17,757 4,853 2,822 1,576 1,840 1,314 304,047 332,668 Overdue up to 14 days 675 1,131 173 265 102 85 68 18 82 2,599 2,841 Subtotal (b) 366,123 193,746 62,417 42,778 10,414 4,887 5,425 2,757 3,008 691,555 682,987 Subtotal-12/31/2020 340,273 197,751 68,932 41,427 9,959 5,427 9,695 5,911 3,612 682,987 Total Portfolio (a + b) 366,123 193,746 65,067 45,785 13,261 7,732 13,337 6,542 12,224 723,817 710,553 Existing allowance (2,260) (1,757) (1,438) (4,845) (6,380) (3,267) (8,385) (6,512) (12,224) (47,810) (52,158) Minimum - (968) (647) (1,354) (1,288) (2,313) (6,634) (4,512) (12,224) (29,940) (33,662) Financial Guarantees Provided (3) - - - - - - - - - (742) (754) Additional (4) (2,260) (789) (791) (3,491) (5,092) (954) (1,751) (2,000) - (17,128) (17,742) Existing current provision (21,055) (21,294) Existing non-current provision (26,755) (30,864) Total Portfolio at 12/31/2020 340,273 197,751 70,955 44,207 13,664 7,808 12,543 8,671 14,681 710,553 Existing allowance at 12/31/2020 (2,042) (1,867) (1,286) (5,282) (6,095) (3,299) (8,185) (8,667) (14,681) (52,158) Minimum - (987) (705) (1,303) (1,325) (2,339) (6,257) (6,065) (14,681) (33,662) Financial Guarantees Provided (3) - - - - - - - - - (754) Additional (4) (2,042) (880) (581) (3,979) (4,770) (960) (1,928) (2,602) - (17,742) (1) Operations with overdue installments for more than 14 days or under control of administrators or in companies in the process of declaring bankruptcy. (2) The balance of non-accrual operations amounts to R$ 24,829 (R$ 19,925 at 12/31/2020). (3) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. (4) Related to expected and potential loss. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 98 III - By business sector 06/30/2021 % 12/31/2020 % Public Sector 1,771 0.2% 3,787 0.5% Petrochemical and chemical 345 0.0% 2,360 0.3% State and local governments 1,070 0.2% 1,125 0.2% Sundry 356 0.0% 302 0.0% Private sector 722,046 99.8% 706,766 99.5% Companies 360,678 49.9% 367,233 51.7% Sugar and alcohol 3,946 0.5% 4,569 0.6% Agribusiness and fertilizers 23,001 3.2% 22,640 3.2% Food and beverage 21,855 3.0% 21,043 3.0% Banks and other financial institutions 14,567 2.0% 14,279 2.0% Capital assets 5,327 0.7% 5,011 0.7% Pulp and paper 2,908 0.4% 1,668 0.2% Publishing and printing 1,622 0.2% 1,628 0.2% Electronic and IT 7,497 1.0% 7,596 1.1% Packaging 4,210 0.6% 3,196 0.4% Energy and sewage 8,340 1.2% 9,007 1.3% Education 3,037 0.4% 3,119 0.4% Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics 8,621 1.2% 8,730 1.2% Real estate agents 27,888 3.8% 29,457 4.1% Entertainment and tourism 7,886 1.1% 8,409 1.2% Wood and furniture 5,420 0.8% 4,969 0.7% Construction materials 5,224 0.7% 4,593 0.6% Steel and metallurgy 8,750 1.2% 10,199 1.5% Media 583 0.1% 734 0.1% Mining 5,264 0.8% 5,329 0.8% Infrastructure work 8,646 1.2% 10,904 1.5% Oil and gas (*) 8,688 1.2% 7,223 1.0% Petrochemical and chemical 12,564 1.7% 12,764 1.8% Health care 4,739 0.7% 5,005 0.7% Insurance, reinsurance and pension plans 138 0.0% 54 0.0% Telecommucations 2,292 0.3% 2,823 0.4% Third sector 3,728 0.5% 3,656 0.5% Tradings 2,823 0.4% 2,589 0.4% Transportation 25,768 3.6% 25,809 3.7% Domestic appliances 3,250 0.5% 2,894 0.4% Vehicles and autoparts 13,935 2.0% 16,530 2.4% Clothing and shoes 5,423 0.7% 5,277 0.7% Commerce-sundry 28,457 3.9% 26,849 3.8% Industry-sundry 10,075 1.4% 10,982 1.5% Services-sundry 46,869 6.5% 48,578 6.9% Sundry 17,337 2.4% 19,120 2.7% Individuals 361,368 49.9% 339,533 47.8% Credit cards 94,790 13.1% 93,102 13.1% Mortgage loans 111,680 15.4% 96,603 13.6% Consumer loans / checking account 128,984 17.8% 126,345 17.8% Vehicles 25,914 3.6% 23,483 3.3% Grand total 723,817 100.0% 710,553 100.0% (*) Comprises trade of fuel. IV-Financial guarantees provided by type 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Type of guarantees Portfolio Provision Portfolio Provision Endorsements or sureties pledged in legal and administrative tax proceedings 27,066 (188) 27,190 (188) Sundry bank guarantees 26,966 (315) 26,448 (357) Other financial guarantees provided 7,478 (140) 8,248 (153) Tied to the distribution of marketable securities by Public Offering 10,409 (30) 1,445 (1) Restricted to bids, auctions, service provision or execution of works 3,313 (20) 3,543 (27) Restricted to international trade of goods 1,905 (41) 1,295 (26) Restricted to supply of goods 919 (8) 764 (2) Total 78,056 (742) 68,933 (754) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 99 b) Credit concentration 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Loan, lease and other credit operations (*) % of % of Risk Risk total total Largest debtor 6,394 0.8 7,243 0.9 10 largest debtors 33,764 4.2 37,863 4.9 20 largest debtors 50,322 6.3 54,812 7.0 50 largest debtors 79,633 9.9 83,438 10.7 100 largest debtors 110,965 13.8 112,334 14.4 (*) Amounts include financial guarantees provided. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Loan, lease and other credit operations, securities and derivative financial instruments of companies and financial institutions (*) Risk % of Risk % of total total Largest debtor 13,433 1.4 13,145 1.4 10 largest debtors 63,548 6.4 73,609 7.8 20 largest debtors 97,476 9.8 107,100 11.3 50 largest debtors 156,103 15.8 164,323 17.3 100 largest debtors 210,464 21.3 214,907 22.6 (*) Amounts include financial guarantees provided. c) Changes in the provision for loan losses and Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance-01/01 (52,158) (39,747) Net increase for the period (6,314) (30,140) Minimum (6,940) (22,526) Financial Guarantees Provided 12 105 Additional (1) 614 (7,719) Write-Off 10,062 20,083 Other, mainly foreign exchange 600 (2,354) Closing balance (2) (47,810) (52,158) Minimum (29,940) (33,662) Financial Guarantees Provided (3) (742) (754) Additional (17,128) (17,742) Existing provision (47,810) (52,158) Provision delay (10,866) (10,618) Provision aggravated (12,167) (11,364) Provision potential (24,777) (30,176) (1) In the period, the impact in the Provision for Expected Loan Loss - Supplementary is related to the change in the macroeconomic scenario as from the second half of March 2020 and that impacted our provisioning model for expected loss (Note 22d). (2) The provision for loan losses regarding the lease portfolio amounts to: R$ (293) (R$ (367) at 12/31/2020). (3) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided, recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. At 06/30/2021, the balance of the provision regarding the loan portfolio is equivalent to 6.6% (7.3% at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 100 d) Renegotiation of credits 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 (1) Provision for (1) Provision for Portfolio % Portfolio % Loan Losses Loan Losses Total renegotiated loans 36,231 (13,527) 37.3% 35,919 (12,490) 34.8% (-) Renegotiated loans overdue up to 30 days(2) (12,913) 3,180 24.6% (12,684) 2,249 17.7% Renegotiated loans overdue over 30 days(2) 23,318 (10,347) 44.4% 23,235 (10,241) 44.1% (1) The amounts related to renegotiated loans up to 30 days of the Lease Portfolio are: R$ 130 (R$ 146 at 12/31/2020). (2) Delays determined upon renegotiation. e) Restricted operations on assets See below the information related to the restricted operations involving assets, in accordance with CMN Resolution nº. 2,921, of January 17, 2002. 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Over 365 Income Income 0-30 31-180 181-365 Total Total days (Expenses) (Expenses) Restricted operations on assets Loan operations - 32 120 5,115 5,267 6,784 64 2,091 Liabilities-restricted operations on assets Foreign loans through securities - 32 119 5,115 5,266 6,784 (64) (2,083) Net revenue from restricted operations - 8 At 06/30/2021 and 06/30/2020 there were no balances in default. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 101 f) Operations of sale or transfers and acquisition of financial assets ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED carried out operations of sale or transfer of financial assets in which there was retention of credit risks of financial assets transferred under co-obligation covenants. Thus these credits are still recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet and are represented as follows: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Assets Liabilities (1) Assets Liabilities (1) Nature of operation Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Mortgage Loan 255 258 253 256 315 326 313 324 Working capital 885 885 895 895 1,297 1,299 1,310 1,312 Total 1,140 1,143 1,148 1,151 1,612 1,625 1,623 1,636 (1) Under Other liabilities Sundry. From 01/01 to 06/30/2021 operations of transfers of financial assets with no retention of risks and benefits generated impact on the result of R$ 561, net of the Provision for Loan Losses (R$ 91 from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 102 g) Payroll funding 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Risk levels AA A B C D E F G H Total Total Payroll funding 405 283 459 757 451 27 82 64 33 2,561 2,938 Existing allowance (1) - - (1) (3) (7) (1) (6) (7) (5) (30) (17) (1) Provision recognized on the loan portion which risk is of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, i.e., 15% of the loan portfolio. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 103 Note 7 - Funding, borrowing and onlending a) Summary 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Deposits 370,098 61,571 37,548 324,284 793,501 809,010 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 200,660 1,659 1,418 46,453 250,190 280,541 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3,287 18,908 20,258 85,172 127,625 136,638 Borrowing and onlending 7,073 27,838 21,109 29,757 85,777 83,200 Subordinated debt - 5,244 6,389 57,366 68,999 74,916 Total 581,118 115,220 86,722 543,032 1,326,092 1,384,305 % per maturity date 43.9 8.7 6.5 40.9 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 614,774 134,110 109,034 526,387 1,384,305 % per maturity date 44.5 9.7 7.9 37.9 100.0 b) Deposits 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Interest-bearing deposits 233,364 61,571 37,548 324,284 656,767 674,134 Savings deposits 184,228 - - - 184,228 179,470 Interbank deposits 736 838 1,034 284 2,892 3,430 Time deposits 48,400 60,733 36,514 324,000 469,647 491,234 Non-interest bearing deposits 136,734 - - - 136,734 134,876 Demand deposits 136,318 - - - 136,318 134,805 Other deposits 416 - - - 416 71 Total 370,098 61,571 37,548 324,284 793,501 809,010 % per maturity data 46.6 7.8 4.7 40.9 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 370,604 80,456 59,955 297,995 809,010 % per maturity date 45.8 9.9 7.4 36.8 100.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 104 c) Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Over 365 0-30 31-180 181-365 Total Total days Own portfolio 91,950 741 243 115 93,049 48,470 Government securities 70,508 - - - 70,508 24,032 Corporate securities 20,490 130 - - 20,620 20,773 Own issue 202 251 1 20 474 1,985 Foreign 750 360 242 95 1,447 1,680 Third-party portfolio 99,696 - - - 99,696 156,602 Free portfolio 9,014 918 1,175 46,338 57,445 75,469 Total 200,660 1,659 1,418 46,453 250,190 280,541 % per maturity date 80.1 0.7 0.6 18.6 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 227,395 3,001 1,962 48,183 280,541 % per maturity date 81.0 1.1 0.7 17.2 100.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 105 d) Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes 1,659 16,038 18,036 32,079 67,812 73,108 Financial bills 629 10,074 12,998 9,766 33,467 43,589 Real estate credit bills 219 2,317 2,092 1,671 6,299 4,205 Rural credit bills 811 3,256 2,810 3,548 10,425 14,285 Guaranteed real estate bills - 391 136 17,094 17,621 11,029 Securities obligations abroad 1,544 2,639 2,166 52,680 59,029 62,571 Brazil risk note programme 16 225 547 11,423 12,211 13,048 Structure note issued 79 396 903 4,186 5,564 6,220 Bonds 1,258 1,713 409 28,320 31,700 31,939 Fixed rate notes 113 - - 5,002 5,115 6,685 Eurobonds - 2 - 50 52 53 Mortgage notes 1 2 17 163 183 223 Other 77 301 290 3,536 4,204 4,403 Funding from structured operations certificates (*) 84 231 56 413 784 959 Total 3,287 18,908 20,258 85,172 127,625 136,638 % per maturity date 2.6 14.8 15.9 66.7 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 1,978 20,477 19,872 94,311 136,638 % per maturity date 1.5 15.0 14.5 69.0 100.0 (*) At 06/30/2021, the fair value of the funding from structured operations certificates issued is R$ 820 (R$ 1,018 at 12/31/2020). ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's portfolio is composed of Brazil Risk Note Programme in the amount of R$ 7,853, with maturity over 365 days (R$ 7,898 at 12/31/2020). Guaranteed Real Estate Notes Guaranteed Real Estate Bills (LIGs) are registered, transferrable and free trade credit securities, that are guaranteed by asset portfolio of the issuer itself, submitted to the fiduciary system. The 'Instrument of LIG Issue', which details the conditions of LIG transactions, is available on the website www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores , section resultados e relatórios / documentos regulatórios / letra imobiliária garantida. I - Breakdown of Asset Portfolio The asset portfolio linked to LIGs corresponds to 1.12% of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's total assets. Its composition is presented in the table below. Further details are available in the Statement of Asset Portfolio - SAP, in section resultados e relatórios / documentos regulatórios / letra imobiliária garantida. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Real estate loans 21,959 12,286 Government securities-Brazil 1,077 2 Total asset portfolio 23,036 12,288 Total adjusted asset portfolio 23,036 12,287 Liabilities for issue of LIGs 17,621 11,029 Remuneration of the Fiduciary Agent 1 1 II-Requirements of asset portfolio 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Breakdown 95.3% 100.0% Sufficiency Notional amount 130.7% 111.4% Present value under stress 118.5% 111.5% Weighted average term Of the asset portfolio 139.2 monthly 138.8 monthly Of outstandings LIGs 47.4 monthly 47.1 monthly Liquidity Net assets 1,077 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 106 e) Borrowing and onlending 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Borrowing 6,725 26,276 19,351 22,847 75,199 71,744 In Brazil 2,857 - - - 2,857 1,809 Foreign (*) 3,868 26,276 19,351 22,847 72,342 69,935 Onlending-In Brazil - official institutions 348 1,562 1,758 6,910 10,578 11,456 BNDES 204 757 946 4,269 6,176 6,779 FINAME 126 641 682 2,175 3,624 3,947 Other 18 164 130 466 778 730 Total 7,073 27,838 21,109 29,757 85,777 83,200 % per maturity date 8.2 32.5 24.6 34.7 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 8,140 30,176 21,777 23,107 83,200 % per maturity date 9.8 36.3 26.2 27.7 100.0 (*) Foreign borrowing are basically represented by foreign exchange trade transactions relating to export pre-financing and import financing. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 107 f) Subordinated debt, including perpetual debts 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Financial bills - 15 101 5,818 5,934 5,536 Euronotes - 5,230 6,290 16,642 28,162 35,981 (-) Transaction costs incurred (Note 3b) - (1) (2) (10) (13) (19) Bonds - - - 7,509 7,509 7,921 Debt instruments eligible as capital - - - 27,407 27,407 25,497 Grand total - 5,244 6,389 57,366 68,999 74,916 % per maturity date 0.0 7.6 9.3 83.1 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 6,657 - 5,468 62,791 74,916 % per maturity date 8.9 0.0 7.3 83.8 100.0 In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, the portfolio is composed of Subordinated Euronotes in the amount of R$ 5,262 (R$ 7,126 at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 31 to 180 days, R$ 6,351 (R$ 5,002 at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 181 to 365 days and R$ 16,729 (R$ 23,934 at 12/31/2020) with maturity over 365 days, totaling R$ 28,342 (R$ 36,062 at 12/31/2020), and Debt Instruments Eligible as Capital in the amount of R$ 27,407 (R$ 25,497 at 12/31/2020) with maturity over 365 days. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 108 Principal amount Name of security / currency Issue Maturity Return p.a. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 (original currency) Subordinated financial bills-BRL 6 2011 2021 109.25% to 110.5% of CDI 15 14 2,307 2012 2022 IPCA + 5.15% to 5.83% 5,875 5,484 20 IGPM + 4.63% 44 38 Total 5,934 5,536 Subordinated euronotes-USD (*) 1,000 2021 5.75% - 5,361 493 2011 2021 5.75% to 6.2% 2,478 3,891 550 2012 2021 6.2% 2,751 2,858 2,606 2022 5.5% to 5.65% 13,282 13,839 1,858 2023 5.13% 9,353 9,762 20 2017 6.12% 99 97 10 2018 6.5% 51 51 9 2019 2029 4.5% 48 50 10 2020 Perpetual 4.6% 50 53 7 2021 Perpetual 3.9% 37 - Total 28,149 35,962 Subordinated bonds-CLP 27,776 1997 2022 7.45% to 8.30% 53 74 180,350 2008 2033 3.50% to 4.92% 1,435 1,515 97,962 2009 2035 4.75% 1,083 1,135 1,060,250 2010 2032 4.35% 106 111 1,060,250 2035 3.90% to 3.96% 244 255 1,060,250 2036 4.48% 1,162 885 1,060,250 2038 3.9% 846 1,215 1,060,250 2040 4.15% to 4.29% 652 682 1,060,250 2042 4.45% 318 332 57,168 2014 2034 3.8% 415 434 Total 6,314 6,638 Subordinated bonds-COP 104,000 2013 2023 IPC + 2% 140 160 146,000 2028 IPC + 2% 197 224 637,245 2014 2024 LIB 858 899 Total 1,195 1,283 Debt instruments eligible as capital-USD 1,230 2017 Perpetual 6.12% 6,173 6,413 740 2018 Perpetual 6.5% 3,770 3,916 740 2019 2029 4.5% 3,720 3,865 690 2020 Perpetual 4.6% 3,507 3,643 493 2021 2031 3.9% 2,476 - Total 19,646 17,837 Debt instruments eligible as capital-BRL 2,125 2019 Perpetual 114% of SELIC 2,174 2,143 925 SELIC + 1.17% to 1.19% 941 963 50 2028 CDI + 0.72% 53 52 2,280 2029 CDI + 0.75% 2,418 2,379 450 2020 2029 CDI + 2% 462 452 112 2030 IPCA + 4.64% 115 109 1,555 2030 CDI + 2% 1,598 1,562 Total 7,761 7,660 Total 68,999 74,916 (*) Reference Equity at 06/30/2021 includes subordinated debts approved by BACEN prior to Resolution 4,192, of March 1, 2013, in the amount of R$ 33,714 (R$ 40,499 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 109 Note 8-Insurance, private pension plan and premium bonds operations In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, technical provisions are aim to reduce the risks involved in insurance contracts, private pension plans and premium bonds, and are recognized according to the technical notes approved by SUSEP. I-Insurance and private pension plan: · Provision for unearned premiums (PPNG) - this provision is recognized, based on insurance premiums, to cover amounts payable for future claims and expenses. In the calculation, the term to maturity of risks assumed and issued and risks in effect but not issued (PPNG-RVNE) in the policies or endorsements of contracts in force is taken pro rata on a daily basis; · Provision for unsettled claims (PSL)-this provision is recognized to cover expected amounts for reported and unpaid claims, including administrative and judicial claims. It includes amounts related to indemnities, reserve funds and past-due income, all gross of reinsurance operations and net of coinsurance operations, when applicable. When necessary, it must cover adjustments for IBNER (claims incurred but not sufficiently reported) for the total of claims reported but not yet paid, a total which may change during the process up to final settlement; · Provision for claims incurred and not reported (IBNR)-this provision is recognized for the coverage of expected amounts for settlement of claims incurred but not reported up to the calculation base date, including administrative and judicial claims. It includes amounts related to indemnities, reserve funds and income, all gross of reinsurance operations and net of coinsurance operations; · Mathematical provisions for benefits to be granted (PMBAC) - recognized for the coverage of commitments assumed to participants or policyholders, based on the provisions of the contract, while the event that gives rise to the benefit and/or indemnity has not occurred; · Mathematical provisions for granted benefits (PMBC)-recognized for the coverage of commitments to pay indemnities and/or benefits to participants or insured parties, based on the provisions of the contract, after the event has occurred; · Provision for financial surplus (PEF) - it is recognized to guarantee amounts intended for the distribution of financial surplus, if provided for in the contract. Corresponds to the financial income exceeding the minimum return guaranteed in the product; · Supplemental Coverage Reserve (PCC)-recognized when technical reserves are found to be insufficient, as shown by the Liability Adequacy Test, as provided for in the regulations; · Provision for redemptions and other amounts to be regularized (PVR) - this provision is recognized for the coverage of amounts related to redemptions to be regularized, returned premiums or funds, transfers requested but, for any reason, not yet transferred to the recipient insurance company or open private pension entity, and where premiums have been received but not quoted; · Provision for related expenses (PDR) - recognized for the coverage of expected amounts related to expenses on benefits and indemnities, due to events which have occurred or will occur. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 110 II-Premium Bonds: · Mathematical provision for premium bonds (PMC)-recognized until the event triggering the benefit occurs, and covers of the portion of the amounts collected for premium bonds; · Provision for redemption (PR)-recognized from the date of the event triggering the redemption of the certificate and/or the event triggering the distribution of the bonus until the date of financial settlement, or the date on which the evidence of payment of the obligation is received; · Provision for prize draws to be held (PSR)-recognized for each bond for which prize draws have been funded, but which, on the recognition date, had not yet been held; · Provision for prize draws payable (PSP)-recognized from the date when a prize draw is held until the date of financial settlement, or the date when the evidence of payment of the obligation is received; · Supplementary provision for prize draws (PCS)-recognized to supplement the provision for prize draws to be held. Used for coverage of possible shortfall on the expected amount of prize draws to be held; · Provision for administrative expenses (PDA)-recognized for the coverage of the expected amounts of administrative expenses for the premium bonds plans. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 111 a) Technical provisions balances Insurance Pension plan Premium bonds Total 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Unearned premiums (PPNG) 2,480 2,298 11 12 - - 2,491 2,310 Mathematical provisions for benefits to be granted (PMBAC) and granted benefits (PMBC) 20 17 213,079 215,216 - - 213,099 215,233 Redemptions and other unsettled amounts (PVR) 18 16 440 332 - - 458 348 Financial surplus (PEF) 2 2 650 655 - - 652 657 Unsettled claims (PSL) 578 515 70 68 - - 648 583 Claims / events incurred but not reported (IBNR) 321 294 24 22 - - 345 316 Administrative (PDA) and related expenses (PDR) 29 29 93 88 1 1 123 118 Mathematical provision for premium bonds (PMC) and redemption (PR) - - - - 3,312 3,453 3,312 3,453 Prize draws payable (PSP) and to be held (PSR) - - - - 12 11 12 11 Other provisions 131 132 393 308 - - 524 440 Total technical provisions (a) 3,579 3,303 214,760 216,701 3,325 3,465 221,664 223,469 Current 2,789 2,537 640 526 3,325 3,465 6,754 6,528 Non-current 790 766 214,120 216,175 - - 214,910 216,941 b) Assets guaranteeing technical provisions Insurance Pension plan Premium bonds Total 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Interbank investments 236 322 1,751 179 485 573 2,472 1,074 Securities and derivative financial instruments 2,290 1,964 214,897 218,351 3,009 3,056 220,196 223,371 PGBL / VGBL fund quotas (1) - - 202,133 205,820 - - 202,133 205,820 Government securities-Brazil - - 158,398 161,222 - - 158,398 161,222 National treasury bills, Financial treasury bills and National treasury notes - - 142,156 152,910 - - 142,156 152,910 Repurchase agreements - - 16,242 8,312 - - 16,242 8,312 Corporate securities - - 34,026 33,263 - - 34,026 33,263 Shares, Repurchase Agreements, Debentures, Bank Deposit Certificates and - - 27,160 18,814 - - 27,160 18,814 Promissory Notes Financial bills - - 6,711 14,346 - - 6,711 14,346 Other - - 155 103 - - 155 103 PGBL / VGBL fund quotas - - 6,319 9,215 - - 6,319 9,215 Other securities (2) - - 3,390 2,120 - - 3,390 2,120 Other government securities and private securities 2,290 1,964 12,764 12,531 3,009 3,056 18,063 17,551 Receivables from insurance and reinsurance operations (3) 1,281 1,204 - - - - 1,281 1,204 Credit rights 1,095 1,036 - - - - 1,095 1,036 Other credit 186 168 - - - - 186 168 Total Guarantee Assets (b) 3,807 3,490 216,648 218,530 3,494 3,629 223,949 225,649 Total Excess Coverage (b-a) 228 187 1,888 1,829 169 164 2,285 2,180 (1) The PGBL and VGBL plans securities portfolios, the ownership and embedded risks of which are the customer's responsibility, are recorded as securities - trading securities, with a counterparty to lliabilitie in Pension plan technical provision accounts (Note 8a). (2) Includes Derivative financial instruments, Share Loans and Accounts Receivable/Payable. (3) Recorded under Other receivables and Other assets. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 112 Note 9-Contingent Assets and Liabilities, Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations In the ordinary course of its business, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED may be a party to legal proceedings to labor, civil and tax nature. The contingencies related to these lawsuits are classified as follows: a) Contingent Assets: There are no contingent assets recorded. b) Provisions and contingencies: The criteria to quantify provisions and contingencies are adequate in relation to the specific characteristics of civil, labor and tax lawsuits portfolios, as well as other risks, taking into consideration the opinion of its legal advisors, the nature of the lawsuits, the similarity with previous lawsuits and the prevailing previous court decisions. A provision is recognized whenever the loss is classified as probable. Legal liabilities arise from lawsuits filed to discuss the legality and unconstitutionality of the legislation in force, being subject to an accounting provision. I- Civil lawsuits In general, provisions and contingencies arise from claims related to the revision of contracts and compensation for material and moral damages. The lawsuits are classified as follows: Collective lawsuits: Related to claims of a similar nature and with individual amounts that are not considered significant. Provisions are calculated on a monthly basis and the expected amount of losses is accrued according to statistical references that take into account the nature of the lawsuit and the characteristics of the court (Small Claims Court or Regular Court). Contingencies and provisions are adjusted to reflect the amounts deposited into court as guarantee for their execution when realized. Individual lawsuits: Related to claims with unusual characteristics or involving significant amounts. The probability of loss is ascertained periodically, based on the amount claimed and the special nature of each case. The amounts considered as probable losses are recorded as provisions. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, despite having complied with the rules in force at the time, is a defendant in lawsuits filed by individuals referring to payment of inflation adjustments to savings accounts resulting from economic plants implemented in the 1980s and the 1990s, as well as in collective lawsuits filed by: (i) consumer protection associations; and (ii) the Public Attorney's Office, on behalf of the savings accounts holders. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognizes provisions upon receipt of summons, and when individuals demand the enforcement of a ruling handed down by the courts, using the same criteria as for provisions for individual lawsuits. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has issued some decisions favorable to savings account holders, but it has not established its understanding with respect to the constitutionality of the economic plans and their applicability to savings accounts. Currently, the appeals involving these matters are suspended, by order of the STF, until it pronounces its final decision. In December 2017, through mediation of the Federal Attorney's Office (AGU) and supervision of the BACEN, savers (represented by two civil associations, FEBRAPO and IDEC) and FEBRABAN entered into an instrument of agreement aiming at resolving lawsuits related the economic plans, and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has already accepted its terms. Said agreement was approved on March 1, 2018, by the Plenary Session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and savers could adhere to its terms for a 24-month period. Due to the end of this term, the parties signed an amendment to the instrument of agreement to extend this period in order to contemplate a higher number of holders of savings accounts and, consequently, to increase the end of lawsuits. In May, 2020 the Federal Supreme Court (STF) approved this amendment and granted a 30-month term for new adhesions, and this term may be extended for another 30 months, subject to the reporting of the number of adhesions over the first period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 113 II- Labor claims Provisions and contingencies arise from lawsuits in which labor rights provided for in labor legislation specific to the related profession are discussed, such as: overtime, salary equalization, reinstatement, transfer allowance and, pension plan supplement. These lawsuits are classified as follows: Collective lawsuits: related to claims considered similar and with individual amounts that are not considered significant. The expected amount of loss is determined and accrued on a monthly basis in accordance with a statistical model which calculates the amount of the claims, and is reassessed taking into account court rulings. Provisions and contingencies are adjusted to reflect the amounts deposited into court as security for execution. Individual lawsuits: related to claims with unusual characteristics or involving significant amounts. These are periodically calculated based on the amounts claimed. The probability of loss is estimated in accordance with the actual and legal characteristics of each lawsuit. III- Other Risks These are quantified and accrued on the basis of the value of rural credit transactions with joint liability and FCVS (salary variations compensation fund) credits assigned to Banco Nacional. Below are the changes in civil, labor and other risks provisions: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Other Civil Labor Total Total Risks Opening balance-01/01 3,511 8,015 1,483 13,009 13,189 (-) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) (216) (950) - (1,166) (1,196) Subtotal 3,295 7,065 1,483 11,843 11,993 Adjustment / Interest 105 243 - 348 673 Changes in the period reflected in results 388 1,840 54 2,282 3,546 Increase (*) 547 1,934 54 2,535 4,025 Reversal (159) (94) - (253) (479) Payment (595) (1,160) - (1,755) (4,369) Subtotal 3,193 7,988 1,537 12,718 11,843 (+) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) 223 959 - 1,182 1,166 Closing balance 3,416 8,947 1,537 13,900 13,009 Current 1,122 3,238 1,537 5,897 5,862 Non-current 2,294 5,709 - 8,003 7,147 Closing balance at 12/31/2020 3,511 8,015 1,483 13,009 (*) Includes, in the labor provision, the effects of the provision for restructuring (Note 22e). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 114 IV- Tax and social security obligations Tax provisions correspond to the principal amount of taxes involved in administrative or judicial tax arguments, subject to tax assessment notices, plus interest and, when applicable, fines and charges. The table below shows the changes in the provisions: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Legal Tax and Social Obligation Security Total Total (Note 11c) Obligations Opening balance-01/01 3,569 3,241 6,810 8,266 (-) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) - (71) (71) (68) Subtotal 3,569 3,170 6,739 8,198 Adjustment / Interest 18 68 86 220 Changes in the period reflected in results 35 11 46 56 Increase 45 57 102 142 Reversal (10) (46) (56) (86) Payment (195) (60) (255) (1,735) Subtotal 3,427 3,189 6,616 6,739 (+) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) - 71 71 71 Closing balance 3,427 3,260 6,687 6,810 Current 78 48 126 65 Non-current 3,349 3,212 6,561 6,745 Closing balance at 12/31/2020 3,569 3,241 6,810 The main discussions related to Tax and Social Security Obligations are described below: · INSS - Non-compensatory Amounts - R$ 1,796: the non-levy of social security contribution on amounts paid as profit sharing is defended. The balance of the deposits in guarantee is R$ 1,007; · PIS and COFINS - Calculation Basis - R$ 634: defending the levy of PIS and COFINS on revenue, a tax on revenue from the sales of assets and services. The balance of the deposits in guarantee is R$ 621. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 115 c) Contingencies not provided for in the Balance Sheet Amounts involved in administrative and judicial arguments with the risk of loss estimated as possible are not provided for and they are basically composed of: I- Civil and Labor Claims In Civil Lawsuits with possible loss, total estimated risk is R$ 4,770 (R$ 4,470 at 12/31/2020), and in this total there are no amounts arising from interests in Joint Ventures. For Labor Claims with possible loss, estimated risk is R$ 385 (R$ 389 at 12/31/2020). II-Tax and Social Security Obligations: The tax and social security obligations of possible loss totaled R$ 31,944 (R$ 31,330 at 12/31/2020), and the main cases are described below: · INSS - Non-compensatory Amounts - R$ 6,428: defends the non-levy of this contribution on these amounts, among which are profit sharing and stock options; · IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and COFINS - Funding Expenses - R$ 4,827: the deductibility of raising costs (Interbank deposits rates) for funds that were capitalized between Group companies; · ISS - Banking Activities - R$ 4,318: the levy and/or payment place of ISS for certain banking revenues are discussed; · IRPJ and CSLL - Goodwill - Deduction - R$ 3,429: the deductibility of goodwill for future expected profitability on the acquisition of investments; · IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and COFINS - Requests for Offsetting Dismissed - R$ 1,520: cases in which the liquidity and the certainty of credits offset are discussed; · PIS and COFINS-Reversal of Revenues from Depreciation in Excess - R$ 1,356: discussing the accounting and tax treatment of PIS and COFINS upon settlement of leasing operations; · IRPJ and CSLL - Disallowance of Losses - R$ 1,198: discussion on the amount of tax loss (IRPJ) and/or social contribution (CSLL) tax loss carryforwards used by the Federal Revenue Service when drawing up tax assessment notes that are still pending a final decision; · IRPJ and CSLL - Deductibility of Losses with Derivatives - R$ 662: the deductibility of losses calculated in the disposal of financial derivative contracts is being discussed. d) Accounts receivables - Reimbursement of provisions The receivables balance arising from reimbursements of contingencies totals R$ 945 (R$ 919 at 12/31/2020) (Note 10a), arising basically from the collateral established in Banco Banerj S.A. privatization process occurred in 1997, when the State of Rio de Janeiro created a fund to guarantee the equity recomposition in provisions for Civil, Labor and Tax Claims. e) Guarantees of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations The guarantees related to legal proceedings involving ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and basically consist of: Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 116 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Civil Labor Tax Total Total Deposits in guarantee (Note 10a) 1,470 2,085 8,873 12,428 12,693 Investment fund quotas 499 249 85 833 987 Surety 69 65 3,921 4,055 4,012 Insurance bond 1,883 1,211 15,803 18,897 18,402 Guarantee by government securities 14 - 236 250 249 Total 3,935 3,610 28,918 36,463 36,343 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's provisions for judicial and administrative challenges are long-term, considering the time required for their questioning, and this prevents the disclosure of a deadline for their conclusion. The legal advisors believe that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is not a party to this or any other administrative proceedings or lawsuits that could significantly affect the results of its operations. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 117 Note 10-Breakdown of accounts a) Other receivables-Sundry 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 10b) 101,139 97,627 Trading and intermediation of securities 21,788 28,254 Deposits in guarantee of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations (Note 9e) 12,428 12,693 Operations without credit granting characteristics, net of provisions 3,437 3,529 Income receivable 3,061 3,092 Sundry domestic 2,882 2,427 Receivables from insurance and reinsurance operations 1,407 1,322 Sundry foreign 1,914 717 Net amount receivables from reimbursement of provisions (Note 9d) 945 919 Assets of post-employment benefit plans (Note 19e) 576 585 Other 1,565 1,258 Total 151,142 152,423 Current 130,027 123,174 Non-current 21,115 29,249 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 118 b) Foreign exchange portfolio 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Assets - other receivables (Note 10a) 101,139 97,627 Exchange purchase pending settlement - foreign currency 57,065 49,592 Bills of exchange and term documents - foreign currency 18 18 Exchange sale rights - local currency 44,896 48,334 (Advances received) - local currency (840) (317) Liabilities - other liabilities (Note 2a and Note 10d) 102,805 98,487 Exchange sales pending settlement - foreign currency 44,765 49,522 Liabilities from purchase of foreign currency - local currency 57,783 48,701 Other 257 264 Offsetting accounts 4,213 3,624 Outstanding import credits - foreign currency 2,426 2,057 Confirmed export credits - foreign currency 1,787 1,567 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 119 c) Prepaid expenses 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Publicity and advertising 463 542 Commissions related to software maintenance 765 716 Commissions 339 268 Related to payroll loans 35 38 Related to insurance and pension plan 17 14 Related to vehicle financing 2 7 Other 285 209 Credit Card Operating Expenses 272 370 Legal Protection Insurance 102 118 Municipal Tax 60 3 Other 775 581 Total 2,776 2,598 Current 2,253 1,558 Non-current 523 1,040 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 120 d) Other liabilities - Sundry 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 10b) 102,805 98,487 Payment Transactions 39,176 41,808 Trading and intermediation of securities 17,439 15,046 Charging and collection of taxes and similar 7,834 224 Social and statutory 5,540 6,759 Transactions related to credit assignments (Note 6f) 1,148 1,623 Provisions for sundry payments 2,827 3,126 Sundry foreign 4,632 4,034 Sundry domestic 2,728 3,056 Personnel provision 2,318 1,901 Funds to be released 5,883 3,934 Obligations on official agreements and rendering of payment services 1,290 1,326 Liabilities from post-employment benefit plans (Note 19e) 2,052 2,083 Other 2,342 1,584 Total 198,014 184,991 Current 185,228 166,016 Non-current 12,786 18,975 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 121 e) Commissions and Banking Fees 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Credit and debit cards 7,237 6,665 Current account services 3,802 3,996 Asset management 3,761 3,848 Funds 3,380 3,518 Consortia 381 330 Credit operations and Financial guarantees provided 1,365 1,254 Credit operations 782 572 Financial guarantees provided 583 682 Collection services 989 911 Advisory services and Brokerage 1,525 1,247 Custody services 298 272 Other 1,601 1,005 Total 20,578 19,198 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 122 f) Personnel expenses 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Compensation (5,046) (4,834) Employees' profit sharing (2,431) (1,894) Welfare benefits (2,154) (2,048) Payroll charges (1,698) (1,584) Dismissals (*) (623) (122) Training (33) (42) Share-based payment (Note 15f) (52) (97) Total (12,037) (10,621) (*) Includes the effects of the provision for restructuring (Note 22e). g) Other administrative expenses 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Third party services, Financial system services, Security and Transportation (3,517) (3,378) Data processing and telecommunications (1,916) (1,877) Installations (1,488) (1,545) Depreciation and amortization (2,022) (1,942) Advertising, promotions and publicity (435) (488) Materials (192) (188) Travel expenses (17) (65) Other (*) (558) (1,565) Total (10,145) (11,048) (*) At 06/30/2020, comprises R$ (1,047) related to donations for the initiative 'Todos pela Saúde' (All for Health) (Note 22d). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 123 h) Other operating expenses 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Selling-credit cards (2,163) (2,038) Operations without no credit granting characteristics, net of provision (1,159) (190) Amortization of goodwill (258) (254) Claims losses (284) (244) Refund of interbank costs (187) (146) Impairment (*) (433) (2,149) Other (1,193) (859) Total (5,677) (5,880) (*) At 06/30/2020, comprises the effects of impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Itaú CorpBanca, net of tax effects and ownership interest of non-controlling shareholders total R$ (19). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 124 Note 11-Taxes ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and each one of its subsidiaries calculate separately, in each fiscal year, Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income. Taxes are calculated at the rates shown below and consider, for effects of respective calculation bases, the legislation in force applicable to each charge. Income tax 15.00% PIS (1) 0.65% Additional income tax 10.00% COFINS (1) 4.00% Social contribution on net income 20.00% ISS up to 5.00% (1) For non-financial subsidiaries that fall into the non-cumulative calculation system, the PIS rate is 1.65% and COFINS rate is 7.60%. a) Expenses for taxes and contributions I-Breakdown of Income tax and social contribution calculation on net income: 01/01 to 01/01 to Due on operations for the period 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income before income tax and social contribution 20,790 (8,758) Charges (income tax and social contribution) at the rates in effect (9,356) 3,941 Increase / decrease in income tax and social contribution charges arising from: Equity income in affiliates and joint ventures 396 182 Foreign exchange variations on investments abroad (436) 7,483 Interest on capital 1,126 1,409 Other nondeductible expenses net of non taxable income (*) 3,478 (20,211) Income tax and social contribution expenses (4,792) (7,196) Related to temporary differences Increase / (reversal) for the period (2,101) 21,642 (Expenses) / Income from deferred taxes (2,101) 21,642 Total income tax and social contribution expenses (6,893) 14,446 (*) Includes temporary (additions) and exclusions. II-Tax expenses: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 PIS and COFINS (3,008) (1,168) ISS (728) (672) Other (350) (477) Total (4,086) (2,317) The tax expenses of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING amount to R$ (184) (R$ (137) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020) and are mainly composed of PIS and COFINS. III -Tax effects of foreign exchange management of investments abroad In order to minimize the effects on income of foreign exchange variations on investments abroad, net of the respective tax effects, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED carries out derivative transactions in foreign currency (hedging), as mentioned in Note 22b. The result of these transactions is computed in the calculation of the tax bases, according to their nature and the tax legislation in force, as well as the foreign exchange variation of the portion of hedged investments abroad, that, according to the new regulations established by Law 14,031, of July 28, 2020, should be computed in the proportion of 50% in 2021 and 100% as from 2022. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 125 b) Deferred taxes I-The deferred tax assets balance and its changes, segregated based on its origin and disbursements, are represented by: Origin Deferred Tax Assets Realization / 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2020 Increase 06/30/2021 Reversal Reflected in income 62,622 (15,419) 12,743 59,946 Provision for loan losses 72,915 73,421 31,560 (2,279) 3,381 32,662 Related to tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards 5,245 (1,058) 117 4,304 Provision for profit sharing 3,268 4,377 1,903 (1,903) 1,495 1,495 Provision for devaluation of securities with permanent impairment 3,308 3,436 1,546 (240) 183 1,489 Adjustments to fair value of Trading securities and Derivative financial instruments 9,259 17,091 8,521 (8,521) 4,708 4,708 Adjustments of operations carried out on the futures settlement market 49 115 56 (56) 27 27 Goodwill on purchase of investments 825 829 345 (3) 2 344 Provisions 14,293 13,462 5,845 (783) 1,253 6,315 Civil lawsuits 3,192 3,294 1,331 (245) 242 1,328 Labor claims 7,841 6,927 3,056 (490) 953 3,519 Tax and social security obligations 3,260 3,241 1,458 (48) 58 1,468 Legal obligations 1,931 1,858 774 (32) 64 806 Provision related to health insurance operations 899 891 356-3 359 Other non-deductible provisions 16,341 14,569 6,471 (544) 1,510 7,437 Reflected in stockholders' equity 1,458 (543) 264 1,179 Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities 779 175 60-264 324 Cash flow hedge 598 1,685 841 (543)-298 Post-employment benefits 1,238 1,240 557 - 557 Total (1) (2) 125,703 133,149 64,080 (15,962) 13,007 61,125 Social contribution for offsetting arising from Option established in article 8º of 65 - 65 Provisional Measure nº. 2,158-35 of August 24, 2001 (1) The accounting records of deferred tax assets on income tax losses and/or social contribution loss carryforwards, as well as those arising from temporary differences, are based on technical feasibility studies which consider the expected generation of future taxable income, considering the history of profitability for each subsidiary individually, and for the consolidated taken as a whole. (2) Deferred Tax Assets are classified in their totality as Non-Current. In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, deferred tax assets totaled R$ 2,273 (R$ 2,172 at 12/31/2020) and are mainly represented by Tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards of R$ 1,785 (R$ 1,979 at 12/31/2020), Administrative provisions of R$ 53 (R$ 77 at 12/31/2020), Provisions for legal, tax and social security obligations of R$ 76 (R$ 68 at 12/31/2020), the realization of which is contingent upon the outcome of the respective lawsuits, Interest on capital of R$ 233 (with no amount at 12/31/2020), and Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities of R$ 76 (R$ 1 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 126 II-The provision for deferred tax liabilities and its changes are represented by: Realization / 12/31/2020 Increase 06/30/2021 Reversal Reflected in income 3,305 (848) 540 2,997 Depreciation in excess - finance lease 145 (3) - 142 Adjustment of deposits in guarantee and provisions 1,404 (1) 16 1,419 Post-employment benefits 180 (23) 5 162 Adjustments to fair value of trading securities and derivative financial instruments 148 (148) 91 91 Adjustments of operations carried out on the future settlement market 488 (488) 397 397 Other 940 (185) 31 786 Reflected in stockholders' equity 540 (321) 37 256 Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities 537 (321) 37 253 Post-employment benefits 3 - - 3 Total (*) 3,845 (1,169) 577 3,253 (*) Deferred Tax Liabilities are classified in their totality as Non-Current. In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, deferred tax liabilities totaled R$ 245 (R$ 249 at 12/31/2020) and are represented by Adjustment of deposits in guarantee and provisions of R$ 7 (R$ 6 at 12/31/2020), Adjustments to fair value of trading securities and derivative financial instruments of R$ 30 (R$ 47 at 12/31/2020), Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities of R$ 38 (R$ 21 at 12/31/2020), and Temporary adjustments on differences between accounting GAAP in interest abroad of R$ 170 (R$ 175 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 127 III-The estimate of realization and present value of deferred tax assets and social contribution to offset, arising from Provisional Measure 2,158-35 of 08/24/2001 and from the deferred tax liabilities are: Deferred tax assets Social Tax loss/social Deferred tax Net deferred Year of realization Temporary contribution for % % % % contribution loss % Total % liabilities taxes differences carryforwards offsetting 2021 13,269 23.3% 382 8.9% 13,651 22.3% - 0.0% (191) 5.9% 13,460 23.3% 2022 15,392 27.1% 656 15.2% 16,048 26.3% - 0.0% (418) 12.9% 15,630 27.0% 2023 13,209 23.2% 566 13.1% 13,775 22.5% - 0.0% (86) 2.6% 13,689 23.6% 2024 4,475 7.9% 597 13.9% 5,072 8.3% - 0.0% (85) 2.6% 4,987 8.6% 2025 2,532 4.5% 584 13.6% 3,116 5.1% - 0.0% (201) 6.2% 2,915 5.0% After 2025 7,944 14.0% 1,519 35.3% 9,463 15.5% 65 100.0% (2,272) 69.8% 7,256 12.5% Total 56,821 100.0% 4,304 100.0% 61,125 100.0% 65 100.0% (3,253) 100.0% 57,937 100.0% Present Value (*) 53,267 3,876 57,143 55 (2,793) 54,405 (*) The average funding rate, net of tax effects, was used to determine the present value. Projections of future taxable income include estimates of macroeconomic variables, exchange rates, interest rates, volumes of financial operations and service fees and other factors, which can vary in relation to actual data and amounts. Net income in the financial statements is not directly related to the taxable income for income tax and social contribution, due to differences between accounting criteria and the tax legislation, in addition to corporate aspects. Accordingly, it is recommended that changes in realization of deferred tax assets presented below are not considered as an indication of future net income. IV-At 06/30/2021, deferred tax assets not accounted for correspond to R$ 1,675 and result from Management's evaluation of their perspectives of realization in the long term (R$ 780 at 12/31/2020). V-Due to the conversion of Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,034 into Law 14,183/21, the balance of deferred tax assets includes the effect of R$ 1,275 caused by the increase in the rate of the Social Contribution on Net Income (from 20% to 25% for banks and from 15% to 20% for insurance and capitalization companies and other financial institutions) on the assets that will be realized during the effectiveness of the new rate (period from July 1 to December 31, 2021). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 128 c) Current tax liabilities 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Taxes and contributions on income payable 3,565 3,455 Other taxes and contributions payable 2,026 2,333 Legal obligations (Note 9b IV) 3,427 3,569 Total 9,018 9,357 Current 5,481 5,374 Non-current 3,537 3,983 In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, the balance of current tax liabilities totals R$ 671 (R$ 92 at 12/31/2020) and it is mainly comprised of Taxes and contributions on income payable and Other Taxes and Contributions payable of R$ 655 (R$ 76 at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 129 Note 12-Investiments-Change of investments-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING (1) Balance at 12/31/2020 Changes from 01/01 to 06/30/2021 Book value Equity in earnings of subisidiaries Changes in Changes in exchange Adjustments in Equity in exchange rates rates and earnings of Functional Amortizatio Dividends marketable Balance at Companies and Investiment Adjustments Adjustments Unrealize Investiment Corporate subsidiaries currency Stockholders' Unrealized results Goodwill Total n of paid/accrued Net Income Exchange securities of 06/30/2021 Hedge-to investor (3) to investor d results Total (4) Hedge-Events (5) from 01/01 to equity goodwill / (Loss) variation subsidiaries Functional criteria (2) criteria (2) and other Functional 06/30/2020 and other currency other currency than the Real other than the In Brazil 125,351 1,366 862 (82) - 127,497 - (3,520) 12,287 - (40) (534) 11,713 (499) 467 (9,804) 125,854 5,495 Itaú Unibanco S.A. 109,693 1,368 786 (43) - 111,804 - (2,558) 10,079 - (38) (534) 9,507 (497) 633 (9,499) 109,390 4,995 Banco Itaucard S.A. 9,718 1 6 (40) - 9,685 - (240) 1,304 - 1 - 1,305 - (118) - 10,632 (368) Banco Itaú BBA S.A. 1,889 (3) 60 - - 1,946 - (21) 492 - (2) - 490 (2) (47) - 2,366 457 Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. 1,862 - 10 1 - 1,873 - - 256 - (1) - 255 - 1 - 2,129 228 Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A. 2,189 - - - - 2,189 - (701) 156 - - - 156 - (2) (305) 1,337 183 Foreign 5,288 1,530 - (10) 237 7,045 (23) (57) 874 5 - (97) 782 (520) (54) (410) 6,763 9 Itaú CorpBanca Chilean peso 2,474 992 - - 237 3,703 (23) - 184 - - 13 197 (285) (146) - 3,446 (620) Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. Uruguayan peso 2,261 87 - - - 2,348 - - 209 - - - 209 (172) (15) - 2,370 397 Other Participations (6) 553 451 - (10) - 994 - (57) 481 5 - (110) 376 (63) 107 (410) 947 232 Grand total 130,639 2,896 862 (92) 237 134,542 (23) (3,577) 13,161 5 (40) (631) 12,495 (1,019) 413 (10,214) 132,617 5,504 (1) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.-Cayman Branch, consolidated in these financial statements, has its functional currency equal to that of the controlling company. The exchange variation of this investment is R$ (67) (R$ 485 from 01/01 to 06/30/2020) and is allocated in the heading Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments in the Statement of Income. (2) Adjustment arising from the standardization of the investee's financial statements according to the investor's accounting policies. (3) Dividends approved and not paid are recorded as Income receivable. (4) The exchange variation of indirect investments in functional currency equal to the controlling company corresponds to R$ (2,138) (R$ 17,220 from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). (5) Corporate events arising from acquisitions, spin-offs, merges, takeovers, and capital increases or reductions. (6) At 05/31/2021 occurred the spin-off of the investment in XP Inc. (Note 2d). Number of shares/quotas owned by Equity share in capital Stockholders' Net Income / Companies Capital ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING 06/30/2021 (%) equity (Loss) Common Preferred Quotas Voting Share In Brazil Itaú Unibanco S.A. 69,873 109,431 10,079 3,390,407,2653,283,608,963 - 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaucard S.A. 4,812 10,674 1,305 237,962,639,7811,277,933,118 - 99.99% 99.99% Banco Itaú BBA S.A. 946 2,366 492 4,474,435 4,474,436 - 99.99% 99.99% Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. 927 2,129 256 27,482,523 811,503 - 99.99% 99.99% Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A. 1,095 1,337 156 548,954 1,097,907 - 100.00% 100.00% Foreign Itaú CorpBanca 12,766 14,331 818 115,039,610,411 - - 22.45% 22.45% Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. 514 2,370 209 4,465,133,954 - - 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 130 Note 13-Fixed assets 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Fixed assets (1) Anual depreciation Cost Depreciation Impairment Residual Residual rates Real Estate 6,763 (3,622) (110) 3,031 2,947 Land - 862 - - 862 871 Buildings and Improvements 4% to 10% 5,901 (3,622) (110) 2,169 2,076 Other fixed assets 13,135 (9,881) (32) 3,222 3,546 Installations and Furniture and equipament 10% to 20% 3,127 (2,240) (5) 882 924 Data processing systems 20% to 50% 8,070 (6,486) (27) 1,557 1,768 Other (2) 10% to 20% 1,938 (1,155) - 783 854 Total 19,898 (13,503) (142) 6,253 6,493 (1) The contractual commitments for purchase of the fixed assets totaled R$ 13, achievable by 2024 (2) Other refer to negotiations of Fixed assets in progress and other Communication, Security and Transportation equipment. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 131 Note 14-Goodwill and Intangible assets Intangible assets Goodwill and Association for the intagible from promotion and offer Internally developed Other intangible Total Software Acquired (1) acquisition of financial products software assets and services Annual amortization rates Up to 20% 8% 20% 20% 10% to 20% Cost Balance at 12/31/2020 14,041 2,812 6,301 7,664 3,220 34,038 Acquisitions - 5 483 1,357 453 2,298 Rescissions / disposals (38) - (33) (11) (82) (164) Exchange variation (614) (182) (230) - (34) (1,060) Other - (8) (18) - 1 (25) Balance at 06/30/2021 13,389 2,627 6,503 9,010 3,558 35,087 Amortization Balance at 12/31/2020 (7,742) (1,339) (3,527) (3,288) (1,394) (17,290) Amortization expenses (2) (624) (55) (401) (539) (274) (1,893) Rescissions / disposals 38 - 1 10 82 131 Exchange variation 324 78 116 - 23 541 Other - 6 8 - (1) 13 Balance at 06/30/2021 (8,004) (1,310) (3,803) (3,817) (1,564) (18,498) Impairment (Note 10h) Balance at 12/31/2020 (1,593) (789) (204) (383) - (2,969) Increase - - - (428) - (428) Disposals - - 33 - - 33 Exchange variation 102 98 - - - 200 Balance at 06/30/2021 (1,491) (691) (171) (811) - (3,164) Book value Balance at 06/30/2021 3,894 626 2,529 4,382 1,994 13,425 Balance at 12/31/2020 4,706 684 2,570 3,993 1,826 13,779 (1) Includes amounts paid for acquisition of rights to provide services of payment of salaries, proceeds, retirement and pension benefits and similar benefits. (2) Amortization expenses related to the rights for acquisition of payrolls and associations, in the amount of R$ (308) (R$ (594) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) are disclosed in the expenses on financial operation. Goodwill and Intangible Assets from Acquisition are mainly represented by Itaú CorpBanca's goodwill in the amount of R$ 3,157 (R$ 3,707 at 12/31/2020). ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognized on June 30, 2020, adjustments to the recoverable amount of goodwill and intangible assets related to Itaú Corpbanca, in the amounts of R$ 1,593 and R$ 789. The value in use of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) in which Itáu CorpBanca is allocated was considered and cash flows were based on the result of June 2020 and internal projects of results until 2025. The adjustment to recoverable amount results from economic conditions on June 30, 2020, of Itaú CorpBanca's market capitalization, discount rates applicable and other changes in variables triggered by the current uncertain macroeconomic condition that, when combined, resulted in a CGU amount lower than its book value. The discount rates used for the impairment test were 10.4% for operations in Chile and 12.3% for operations in Colombia, determined by the cost of capital calculated based on CAPM model. Long-term interest rates considered were 5.2% p.a. and 6.5% p.a. for Chile and Colombia, respectively. The most sensitive assumptions are cost of capital and perpetuity growth rate. Impairment was recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income under Other operating expenses (Note 10h). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 132 Note 15 - Stockholders' equity a) Capital Capital is represented by 9,804,135,348 book-entry shares with no par value, of which 4,958,290,359 are common shares and 4,845,844,989 are preferred shares with no voting rights, but with tag-along rights in a public offering of shares, in an eventual transfer of control, assuring them a price equal to eighty per cent (80%) of the amount paid per voting share in the controlling block, and a dividend at least equal to that of the common shares. The breakdown and change in shares of paid-in capital in the beginning and end of the period are shown below: 06/30/2021 Number Common Preferred Total Amount Residents in Brazil at 12/31/2020 4,929,824,281 1,820,159,657 6,749,983,938 66,885 Residents abroad at 12/31/2020 28,466,078 3,025,685,332 3,054,151,410 30,263 Shares of capital stock at 12/31/2020 4,958,290,359 4,845,844,989 9,804,135,348 97,148 Shares of capital stock at 06/30/2021 (2) 4,958,290,359 4,845,844,989 9,804,135,348 90,729 Residents in Brazil at 06/30/2021 4,933,643,203 1,709,195,500 6,642,838,703 61,474 Residents abroad at 06/30/2021 24,647,156 3,136,649,489 3,161,296,645 29,255 Treasury shares at 12/31/2020 (1) - 41,678,452 41,678,452 (907) Result of delivery of treasure shares - (17,430,255) (17,430,255) 379 Treasury shares at 06/30/2021 (1) - 24,248,197 24,248,197 (528) Outstanding shares at 06/30/2021 4,958,290,359 4,821,596,792 9,779,887,151 Outstanding shares at 12/31/2020 4,958,290,359 4,804,166,537 9,762,456,896 (1) Own shares, purchased based on authorization of the Board of Directors, to be held in Treasury, for subsequent cancellation or replacement in the market. (2) Partial spin-off (Note 2d). Below is the average cost of treasury shares and their market price in reais. In 2021, there was none acquisition of treasury shares. 06/30/2021 Cost / Market value Common Preferred Average cost - 21.76 Market value at 06/30/2021 26.74 29.80 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 133 b) Dividends Shareholders are entitled to a minimum mandatory dividend in each fiscal year, corresponding to 25% of adjusted net income, as set forth in the Bylaws. Common and preferred shares participate equally in income distributed, after common shares have received dividends equal to the minimum annual priority dividend payable to preferred shares (R$ 0.022 non-cumulative per share). ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED monthly advances the mandatory minimum dividend, using the share position of the last day of the previous month as the calculation basis, and the payment made on the first business day of the subsequent month in the amount of R$ 0.015 per share. I - Breakdown of dividends and interest on capital 06/30/2021 Statutory individual net income 12,793 Adjustments: (-) Legal reserve-5% (640) Dividend calculation basis 12,153 Minimum mandatory dividend-25% 3,038 Dividends and Interest on Capital Paid / Accrued 3,038 II - Stockholders' yields Gross value WHT (With Gross Net per share (R$) holding tax) Paid / Prepaid 733 - 733 Dividends-5 monthly installments paid from February to June 2021 0.0150 733 - 733 Accrued (Recorded in Other Liabilities - Social and Statutory) 2,686 (381) 2,305 Dividends-1 monthly installment paid on 07/01/2021 0.0150 147 - 147 Interest on capital-credited on 03/16/2021 to be paid on 08/26/2021 0.0430 495 (74) 421 Interest on capital-credited on 04/16/2021 to be paid on 08/26/2021 0.0480 552 (83) 469 Interest on capital-credited on 05/13/2021 to be paid on 08/26/2021 0.0414 477 (72) 405 Interest on capital 0.0883 1,015 (152) 863 Total from 01/01 to 06/30/2021 3,419 (381) 3,038 Total from 01/01 to 06/30/2020 1,395 (78) 1,317 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 134 c) Capital reserves and profit reserves-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Capital reserves 1,987 2,323 Premium on subscription of shares 284 284 Share-based payment plan 1,702 2,038 Reserves from tax incentives, restatement of equity securities and other 1 1 Profit reserves 45,348 39,126 Legal (1) 12,914 12,274 Statutory (2) 32,434 26,852 (1) It purpose is to ensure the integrity of capital, compensate loss or increase capital. (2) Its main purpose is to ensure the remuneration flow to shareholders. d) Reconciliation of net income and stockholders' equity (Note 2b) Net income Stockholders' equity 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING 12,793 6,715 136,042 136,699 Amortization of goodwill 20 253 (103) (108) Conversion adjustments of foreign investments (Note 3s) 76 (143) 92 2 Foreign exchange variations of investments - 17 - -Hedge of net investments in foreign operations 147 (426) 175 2 Tax effects - hedge of net investments in foreign operations (71) 266 (83) -Adjustment of financial instruments 85 - (6) - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED 12,974 6,825 136,025 136,593 e) Non-controlling interests Stockholders' equity Income 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Itaú CorpBanca 8,773 9,392 (560) 1,333 Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. 449 503 (17) (43) Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento 682 576 (105) (66) Luizacred S.A. Soc. de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento 554 457 (98) (10) Other 159 185 (44) (29) Total 10,617 11,113 (824) 1,185 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 135 f) Share-based payment ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and its subsidiaries have share-based payment plans aimed at involving its management members and employees in the medium and long term corporate development process. The grant of these benefits is only made in years in which there are sufficient profits to permit the distribution of mandatory dividends, limiting dilution to 0.5% of the total shares held by the controlling and minority stockholders at the balance sheet date. These programs are settled through the delivery of ITUB4 treasury shares to stockholders. Expenses on share-based payment plans are presented in the table below: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Partner Plan (Note 10f) (52) (97) Share-based plan (192) (200) Total (244) (297) l - Partner Plan The program enables employees and managers of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING to invest a percentage of their bonus to acquire shares and share-based instruments. There is a lockup period of from three to five years, counted from the initial investment date, and the shares are thus subject to market price variations. After complying with the preconditions outlined in the program, beneficiaries are entitled to receive shares as consideration, in accordance with the number of shares indicated in the regulations. The acquisition price of shares and share-based instruments is established every six months as the average of the share price over the last 30 days, which is performed on the seventh business day prior to the remuneration grant date. The fair value of the consideration in shares is the market price at the grant date, less expected dividends. Change in the Partner Program 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Quantity Quantity Opening balance 36,291,760 39,305,211 New 8,094,693 10,473,405 Delivered (11,652,700) (11,408,109) Cancelled (2,007,210) (809,645) Closing balance 30,726,543 37,560,862 Weighted average of remaining contractual life (years) 2.31 2.20 Market value weighted average (R$) 20.27 23.37 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 136 II-Variable Compensation In this plan, 50% of variable compensation of managers is paid in cash and 50% is paid in shares for a period of three years. Shares are delivered on a deferred basis, of which one-third per year, will be contingent upon the executive's permancence in the institution. The deferred unpaid portions may be reversed proportionally to a significant reduction in the recurring income realized or the negative income for the period. Management members become eligible for the receipt of these benefits according to individual performance, business performance or both. The benefit amount is established according to the activities of each management member who should meet at least the performance and conduct requirements. The fair value of the share is the market price at its grant date. Change in share-based variable compensation 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Quantity Quantity Opening balance 27,407,231 20,220,934 New 14,371,723 13,463,678 Delivered (10,814,168) (10,574,321) Cancelled (1,269,818) (185,621) Closing balance 29,694,968 22,924,670 Market value weighted average (R$) 28.60 33.52 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 137 Note 16 - Related parties Transactions between related parties are carried out for amounts, terms and average rates in accordance with normal market practices during the period, and under reciprocal conditions. Transactions between companies and investment funds, included in consolidation (Note 2b), have been eliminated and do not affect the consolidated statements. The principal unconsolidated related parties are as follows: · Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. (IUPAR), Companhia E. Johnston de Participações S.A. (shareholder of IUPAR) and ITAÚSA, direct and indirect shareholders of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING; · The associates, non-financial subsidiaries and joint ventures of ITAÚSA, in particular Duratex S.A., Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A., Alpargatas S.A. and XPart S.A.; · Investments in associates and joint ventures, in particular Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A., BSF Holding S.A. and XP Inc. (Note 2d); · Pension Plans: Fundação Itaú Unibanco - Previdência Complementar and FUNBEP - Fundo de Pensão Multipatrocinado, closed-end supplementary pension entities, that administer retirement plans sponsored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, created exclusively for employees; · Associations: Associação Cubo Coworking Itaú - a partner entity of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED its purpose is to encourage and promote the discussion and development of alternative and innovative technologies, business models and solutions; the produce and disseminate the resulting technical and scientific knowledge; the attract and bring in new information technology talents that may be characterized as startups; and to research, develop and establish ecosystems for entrepreneur and startups; · Foundations and Institutes maintained by donations from ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and by the proceeds generated by their assets, so that they can accomplish their objectives and to maintain their operational and administrative structure: Fundação Itaú para a Educação e Cultura - promotes education, culture, social assistance, defense and guarantee of rights, and strengthening of civil society. Instituto Unibanco - supports projects focused on social assistance, particularly education, culture, promotion of integration into the labor market, and environmental protection, directly or as a supplement to civil institutions. Instituto Unibanco de Cinema - promotes culture in general and provides access of low-income population to cinematography, videography and similar productions, for which it should maintain movie theaters and movie clubs owned or managed by itself to screen films, videos, video-laser discs and other related activities, as well as to screen and disseminate movies in general, especially those produced in Brazil. Associação Itaú Viver Mais - provides social services for the welfare of beneficiaries, on the terms defined in its Internal Regulations, and according to the funds available. These services may include the promotion of cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and healthcare activities. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 138 a) Transactions with related parties: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED Assets / (Liabilities) Revenues / (Expenses) Assets / (Liabilities) Revenues / (Expenses) Annual rate 01/01 to 01/01 to Annual rate 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Interbank investments 59,224 66,250 1,569 1,686 - 18,539 33 33 Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch 1.57% to 6.61% 55,020 54,339 1,438 1,251 - - - -Other 4.15% to 6.31% 4,204 11,911 131 435 - 18,539 33 33 Loan operations - - - - 625 727 14 44 Duratex S.A. - - - - CDI + 1.45% 526 515 10 8 CDI + 1.3% to 1.5% / 2.5% to 6% / Other - - - - 99 212 4 36 100% CDI Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities) 2,053 69 927 - 2,403 1,716 55 4 Investment funds 2,053 69 918 - 135 107 14 4 Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A. - - - - CDI + 1.7% to 2.95% 1,097 950 23 -Itaúsa S.A. - - - - CDI + 2% to 2.4% 1,169 771 18 -Other - - 9 - 2 (112) - - Deposits - - (2) - - - - - Other - - (2) - - - - - Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements - - - - (32) (165) (4) (18) Alpargatas S.A. - - - - 101% CDI (8) (107) (1) (6) Duratex S.A. - - - - 82% to 99% CDI (18) (49) (1) (2) Other - - - - 100% SELIC / 100% CDI (6) (9) (2) (10) Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (236) (14) - - - - - - Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch (236) (14) - - - - - - Amounts receivable (payable) / Commissions and banking fees, (129) (66) (11) (6) (135) (26) 1 18 Administrative expenses and/or Other operational Instituto Unibanco - - - - - 123 2 1 Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar - - - - (79) (93) 18 25 ConectCar Soluções de Mobilidade Eletrônica S.A. - - - - (36) (46) 3 2 Olímpia Promoção e Serviços S.A. - - - - (7) (9) (31) (18) Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (1) (1) (8) (7) - - - -Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch (193) (100) - 1 - - - -Itaú Unibanco S.A. 65 35 - - - - - -Other - - (3) - (13) (1) 9 8 Rent - - - - - - (16) (17) Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar - - - - - - (15) (15) FUNBEP-Fundo de Pensão Multipatrocinado - - - - - - (1) (2) Donation - (500) (500) (900) - (500) - (1,000) Fundação Itaú para a Educação e Cultura - (500) (500) (900) - (500) - (1,000) Sponsorship - - - - 9 12 (5) (6) Associação Cubo Coworking Itaú - - - - 9 12 (5) (6) Operations with Key Management Personnel of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED present Assets of R$ 67, Liabilities of R$ (6,321) and Result of R$ (14) (R$ 65, R$ (6,623) at 12/31/2020 and R$ (36) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020, respectively). In addition to the aforementioned operations, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and non-consolidated related parties, as an integral part of the Agreement for apportionment of common costs of Itaú Unibanco, recorded in Other Administrative Expenses in the amount of R$ (3) (R$ (3) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020) in view of the use of the common structure. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 139 b) Compensation and Benefits of Key Management Personnel Compensation and benefits attributed to Management Members, members of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED in the period correspond to: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Fees (237) (255) Profit sharing (99) (48) Post-employment benefits (7) (5) Share-based payment plan (48) (91) Total (391) (399) Total amounts related to share-based payment plan, personnel expenses and post-employment benefits is detailed in Notes 15f, 10f and 19, respectively. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 140 Note 17 - Fair value of financial instruments In cases where market prices are not available, fair values are based on estimates using discounted cash flows or other valuation techniques. These techniques are significantly affected by the assumptions adopted, including the discount rate and estimate of future cash flows. The estimated fair value obtained through these techniques cannot be substantiated by comparison with independent markets and, in many cases, cannot be achieved on immediate settlement of the instrument. The following table summarizes the book values and estimated fair values for financial instruments: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Book value Fair value (*) Book value Fair value Assets Cash (a) 39,837 39,837 46,224 46,224 Central Bank of Brazil Deposits (a) 98,217 98,217 90,059 90,059 Money market (a) 162,283 162,283 238,933 238,933 Interbank deposits (b) 56,180 56,390 55,553 55,751 Trading securities (c) 367,513 367,513 381,598 381,598 Available for sale securities (c) 214,568 214,568 205,491 205,491 Held to maturity securities (c) 75,664 78,419 48,857 52,461 Derivatives financial instruments (c) 70,738 70,738 76,124 76,124 Loan, lease and other credit operations (d) 723,075 727,010 709,799 718,070 (Provision for loan losses) (47,068) (47,068) (51,404) (51,404) Other receivables-Sundry 157 157 6 6 Liabilities Deposits (b) 793,501 793,475 809,010 808,965 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements (a) 250,190 250,190 280,541 280,541 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (b) 127,625 127,660 136,638 136,698 Borrowings and onlending (b) 85,777 85,832 83,200 83,271 Derivatives financial instruments (c) 65,701 65,701 79,599 79,599 Subordinated debts (b) 68,999 70,406 74,916 77,097 Allowance for financial guarantees provided 742 742 754 754 Other liabilities-Sundry 131 131 5 5 (*) In the period, the result of Derivative Financial Instruments, as well as Adjustment to Fair Value of Securities (particularly private securities) had their amounts affected by oscillations of rates and other market variables arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic scenario in the period (Note 22d). The methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair value are defined below: a) Cash, Central Bank of Brazil Deposits, Money market and Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements-The carrying amounts for these instruments are close to their fair values. b) Interbank deposits, Deposits, Funds from Acceptances and Issuance of Securities, Borrowings and Onlending and Subordinate Debts - They are calculated by discounting estimated cash flows at market interest rates. c) Securities and Derivatives Financial instruments-Under normal conditions, the prices quoted in the market are the best indicators of the fair values of these financial instruments. However, not all instruments have liquidity or quoted market prices and, in such cases, it is necessary to adopt present value estimates and other techniques to establish their fair value. In the absence of prices quoted by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (ANBIMA), the fair values of government securities are determined based on the interest rates provided by brokers. The fair values of corporate securities are calculated by discounting estimated cash flows at market interest rates. The fair values of shares are based on the prices quoted in the market. The fair values of derivative financial instruments were determined as follows: · Swaps: The cash flows are discounted to present value based on yield curves that reflect the appropriate risk factors, mainly following swap prices on B3 for derivatives, of Brazilian government securities in the secondary market or derivatives and securities traded abroad. These yield curves may be used to obtain the fair value of currency swaps, interest rate swaps and swaps based on other risk factors (commodities, stock exchange indices, etc.). · Futures and Forwards: Quotations on exchanges or using criteria identical to those applied to swaps. · Options: Determined through mathematical models, such as Black-Scholes, using data, in general from Bloomberg, for implicit volatility, interest rate yield curve and fair value of the underlying asset. Current market prices of options are used to compute the implicit volatilities. · Credit Derivatives: They are inversely related to the probability of default (PD) in a financial instrument subject to credit risk. The process of adjusting the market price of these spreads is based on the differences between the yield curves with and without credit risk. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 141 d) Loan, lease and other credit operations - Fair value is estimated for groups of loans with similar financial and risk characteristics, using valuation models. The fair value of fixed-rate loans was determined by discounting estimated cash flows, at interest rates applicable to similar loans. For the majority of loans at floating rates, the carrying amount was considered to be close to their market value. The fair value of loan and lease operations not overdue was calculated by discounting the expected payments of principal and interest to maturity. The fair value of overdue loan and lease transactions was based on the discount of estimated cash flows, using a rate proportional to the risk associated with the estimated cash flows, or on the underlying collateral. The assumptions for cash flows and discount rates rely on information available in the market and knowledge of the individual debtor. Trading securities and Available for sale securities Level 1: Highly-liquid securities with prices available in an active market and derivatives traded on stock exchanges. This classification level includes most of the Brazilian government securities, other foreign government securities, shares and debentures traded on stock exchanges and other securities traded in an active market. Level 2: When pricing information is not available for a specific security, valuation is usually based on prices quoted in the market for similar instruments, pricing information obtained from pricing services, such as Bloomberg, Reuters and brokers (only when the prices represent actual transactions) or discounted cash flows, which use information for assets actively traded in an active market. These securities are classified at Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy and consist of certain Brazilian government securities, debentures, some government securities quoted in a less liquid market than for Level 1, and some share prices in investment funds. Derivatives included in Level 2 are credit default swaps, cross-currency swaps, interest rate swaps, simple options and some forwards, since information adopted by pricing models is immediately observable in actively quoted markets. The models used for these instruments are Black-Scholes, Garman & Kohlhagen, Monte Carlo and discounted cash flow. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED does not hold positions in alternative investment funds or private equity funds. Level 3: When there is no pricing information in an active market, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses internally developed models, from curves generated according to a proprietary model. Level 3 classification includes some Brazilian government and private securities falling due after 2025 which are not usually traded in an active market. Derivatives with fair values classified in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are composed of exotic options, certain swaps indexed to non-observable inputs, and swaps with other products, such as swap with options or with verification, credit derivatives and futures of certain commodities. All the above methods may result in a fair value that is not indicative of the net realizable value or future fair values. However, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED believes that all the method used are appropriate and consistent with other market participants. Moreover, the adoption of different methods or assumptions to estimate fair value may result in different fair value estimates at the balance sheet date. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 142 Distribution by Levels The following table presents the breakdown of fair value hierarchy levels. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Trading securities 146,597 220,608 308 367,513 162,570 218,960 68 381,598 Government securities-Brazil 130,692 6,202 - 136,894 146,810 6,836 - 153,646 Financial treasury bills 25,634 - - 25,634 30,111 - - 30,111 National treasury bills 82,802 - - 82,802 75,448 - - 75,448 National treasury notes 20,945 6,202 - 27,147 38,199 6,836 - 45,035 Brazilian external debt bonds 1,311 - - 1,311 3,052 - - 3,052 Government securities-abroad 5,446 - - 5,446 8,232 - - 8,232 Argentina 1,610 - - 1,610 1,482 - - 1,482 Chile 377 - - 377 843 - - 843 Colombia 1,102 - - 1,102 3,603 - - 3,603 United States 2,122 - - 2,122 2,085 - - 2,085 Italy 120 - - 120 130 - - 130 Mexico 21 - - 21 5 - - 5 Paraguay 4 - - 4 3 - - 3 Peru 7 - - 7 4 - - 4 Uruguay 83 - - 83 77 - - 77 Corporate securities 10,459 12,273 308 23,040 7,528 6,304 68 13,900 Shares 4,828 232 - 5,060 3,055 348 - 3,403 Bank deposit certificates - 66 - 66 - 219 - 219 Real estate receivables certificates - - 156 156 - - 68 68 Fund quotas 377 9,140 - 9,517 576 3,944 - 4,520 Credit rights - 5,268 - 5,268 - 2,524 - 2,524 Fixed income 30 3,751 - 3,781 33 1,343 - 1,376 Variable income 347 121 - 468 543 77 - 620 Debentures 1,671 1,236 149 3,056 1,695 784 - 2,479 Eurobonds and other 3,583 - 3 3,586 2,202 - - 2,202 Financial bills - 1,241 - 1,241 - 802 - 802 Promissory notes - 159 - 159 - - - -Other - 199 - 199 - 207 - 207 PGBL / VGBL fund quotas - 202,133 - 202,133 - 205,820 - 205,820 Available for sale securities 124,880 86,187 3,501 214,568 133,115 68,950 3,426 205,491 Government securities-Brazil 65,362 1,050 153 66,565 70,573 1,117 184 71,874 Financial treasury bills 73 - - 73 18 - - 18 National treasury bills 20,577 - - 20,577 24,560 - - 24,560 National treasury notes 40,667 1,050 - 41,717 32,455 1,117 - 33,572 National treasury / securitization - - 153 153 - - 184 184 Brazilian external debt bonds 4,045 - - 4,045 13,540 - - 13,540 Government securities-abroad 43,663 12,227 - 55,890 44,193 8,806 - 52,999 Argentina 54 - - 54 15 - - 15 Chile 22,273 - - 22,273 22,388 - - 22,388 Colombia 3,314 - - 3,314 3,986 - - 3,986 Korea - 5,297 - 5,297 - 3,936 - 3,936 Spain - 6,930 - 6,930 - 4,870 - 4,870 United States 3,704 - - 3,704 3,750 - - 3,750 Mexico 11,731 - - 11,731 10,227 - - 10,227 Paraguay 2,247 - - 2,247 2,947 - - 2,947 Uruguay 340 - - 340 880 - - 880 Corporate securities 15,855 72,910 3,348 92,113 18,349 59,027 3,242 80,618 Shares 927 4,245 - 5,172 1,316 2,990 - 4,306 Rural product note - 9,116 106 9,222 - 5,770 64 5,834 Bank deposit certificates 61 7 - 68 109 201 - 310 Real estate receivables certificates - - 1,175 1,175 - - 1,010 1,010 Fixed income fund quotas - 204 - 204 - 470 - 470 Debentures 11,324 52,131 2,067 65,522 11,669 40,592 2,168 54,429 Eurobonds and other 3,532 341 - 3,873 5,255 148 - 5,403 Financial bills - 723 - 723 - 636 - 636 Promissory notes - 4,777 - 4,777 - 7,222 - 7,222 Other 11 1,366 - 1,377 - 998 - 998 Other receivables-Sundry - 157 - 157 - 6 - 6 Other liabilities-Sundry - 131 - 131 - 5 - 5 The following table presents the breakdown of fair value hierarchy levels for derivative assets and liabilities. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets 3 70,623 112 70,738 23 75,996 105 76,124 Swap contracts - Adjustment receivable - 33,431 91 33,522 - 45,926 93 46,019 Option contracts - 18,786 21 18,807 4 20,145 12 20,161 Forward contracts - 10,752 - 10,752 - 1,959 - 1,959 Credit derivatives - 486 - 486 - 156 - 156 NDF-Non Deliverable Forwards - 6,880 - 6,880 - 7,596 - 7,596 Other derivative financial instruments 3 288 - 291 19 214 - 233 Liabilities (9) (65,610) (82) (65,701) (22) (79,467) (110) (79,599) Swap contracts - Adjustment payable - (31,382) (80) (31,462) - (51,680) (109) (51,789) Option contracts - (20,880) (2) (20,882) (13) (20,333) (1) (20,347) Forward contracts - (8,444) - (8,444) - (905) - (905) Credit derivatives - (125) - (125) - (76) - (76) NDF-Non Deliverable Forwards - (4,751) - (4,751) - (6,426) - (6,426) Other derivative financial instruments (9) (28) - (37) (9) (47) - (56) There were no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 in the periods of 06/30/2021 and 12/31/2020. Transfers to and from Level 3 are presented in movements of Level 3. Measurement of Level 2 fair value based on pricing services and brokers To ensure that the fair value of these instruments is properly classified as Level 2, in-house analysis of information received are conducted, so as to understand the nature of the inputs used by the service provider. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 143 Prices provided by pricing services that meet the following requirements are considered Level 2: input is immediately available, regularly distributed, provided by sources actively involved in significant markets and it is not proprietary. For financial instruments classified as Level 2, the pricing service or brokers were used to price securities substantially represented by: • Debentures: When available, we use price information for transactions recorded in the Brazilian Debenture System (SND), an electronic platform operated by B3, which provides multiple services for transactions involving debentures in the secondary market. Alternatively, prices of debentures provided by ANBIMA are used. Its methodology includes obtaining, on a daily basis, illustrative non-binding prices from a group of market players deemed to be significant. Such information is subject to statistical filters intended to eliminate outliers. • Financial Bills: In order to mark Financial Bills to market, it is necessary to calculate its future value by projecting the notional issue value and its yields established by contract (fixed rate, floating rate or price index) and discounting the fixed curve in reais, obtained through DI Futures prices traded on B3. • Government and Corporate Securities: The pricing process for these securities consists of capturing from 2 to 8 quotas from Bloomberg, depending on the asset. The method then compares the highest purchase prices and the lowest sale prices of trades provided by Bloomberg for the last day of the month. These prices are compared with information from purchase orders that the Institutional Treasury of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED provides to Bloomberg. Should the difference between them be lower than 0.5%, the average price of Bloomberg is used. If it is higher than 0.5% or if the Institutional Treasury does not provide information on this specific security, the average price gathered directly from other banks is used. The Institutional Treasury price is used as a reference only and never in the computation of the final price. Level 3 recurring fair value measurements The departments in charge of defining and applying the pricing models are segregated from the business areas. The models are documented, submitted to validation by an independent area and approved by a specific committee. The daily process of price capture, calculation and disclosure is periodically checked according to formally defined tests and criteria and the information is stored in a single corporate data base. The most frequent cases of assets classified as Level 3 are justified by the discount factors used. Factors such as the fixed interest curve in Brazilian Reais and the TR coupon curve - and, as a result, their related factors - have inputs with terms shorter than the maturities of fixed-income assets. For swaps, the indexers for both legs are analyzed. There are some cases in which the input periods are shorter than the maturity of the derivative. Recurring changes in fair value of Level 3 The tables below show balance sheet changes for financial instruments classified by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Derivative financial instruments classified in Level 3 correspond to other derivatives indexed to shares. Total gains or losses (Realized/unrealized) Transfers in Total gains or Fair value at Recognized in Fair value at Purchases Settlements and/or out of losses (Realized/ 12/31/2020 Recognized Other 06/30/2021 Level unrealized) in income comprehensive income 68 (30) - 346 (76) - 308 4 Trading securities Corporate securities 68 (30) - 346 (76) - 308 4 Real estate receivable certificate 68 16 - 108 (36) - 156 3 Debentures - (41) - 226 (36) - 149 3 Eurobonds and other - (5) - 12 (4) - 3 (2) Available for sale securities 3,426 (277) 377 384 (91) (318) 3,501 (448) Government securities-Brazil 184 (12) (19) - - - 153 32 Corporate securities 3,242 (265) 396 384 (91) (318) 3,348 (480) Rural product note 64 (17) 8 58 - (7) 106 (24) Real estate receivable certificate 1,010 (118) (9) 292 - - 1,175 (26) Debentures 2,168 (130) 397 34 (91) (311) 2,067 (430) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 144 Total gains or losses (Realized/Unrealized) Transfers in Total gains or Fair value at Recognized in Fair value at Purchases Settlements and/or out of losses (Realized/ 12/31/2020 Recognized in Other 06/30/2021 Level unrealized) income comprehensive income Derivatives-Assets 105 (11) - 197 (173) (6) 112 63 Swap contracts - Adjustment receivable 93 (10) - 24 (10) (6) 91 89 Option contracts 12 (1) - 173 (163) - 21 (26) Derivatives-Liabilities (110) 107 - (154) 68 7 (82) (41) Swap contracts - Adjustment payable (109) 28 - (6) - 7 (80) (50) Option contracts (1) 79 - (148) 68 - (2) 9 Sensitivity Analysis of Level 3 Operations The fair value of financial instruments classified in Level 3 is measured through valuation techniques based on correlations and associated products traded in active markets, internal estimates and internal models. Significant unobservable inputs used for measurement of the fair value of instruments classified in Level 3 are: interest rates, underlying asset prices and volatility. Significant variations in any of these inputs separately may give rise to substantial changes in the fair value. The table below shows the sensitivity of these fair values in scenarios of changes of interest rates or, asset prices, or in scenarios with varying shocks to prices and volatilities for nonlinear assets: Sensitivity - Level 3 Operations 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Impacts Impacts Market risk factor groups Scenarios Stockholders' Stockholders' Income Income equity equity I (0.4) (1.4) (0.1) (1.2) Interest rate II (8.8) (33.6) (1.7) (28.9) III (17.3) (66.7) (2.3) (57.4) I - - - -Commodities, Index and Shares II - - - -I (20.7) - (8.3) -Nonlinear II (33.2) - (11.6) - The following scenarios are used to measure sensitivity: Interest rate Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 1, 25 and 50 basis points (scenarios I, II and III respectively) applied to the interest curves, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Commodities, Index and Shares Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 5 and 10 percentage points (scenarios I and II respectively) applied to share prices, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Nonlinear Scenario I: Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 5 percentage points on prices and 25 percentage points on the volatility level, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Scenario II: Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 10 percentage points on prices and 25 percentage points on the volatility level, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 145 Note 18 - Earnings per share a) Basic earnings per share Net income attributable to ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's shareholders is divided by the average number of outstanding shares in the period, excluding treasury shares. 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 12,974 6,825 Minimum non-cumulative dividends on preferred shares (106) (105) Retained earnings to be distributed to common equity owners in an amount per share equal to the minimum dividend payable to preferred equity owners (109) (109) Retained earnings to be distributed, on a pro rata basis, to common and preferred equity owners: 12,759 6,611 Common 6,472 3,360 Preferred 6,287 3,251 Total net income available to equity owners: Common 6,581 3,469 Preferred 6,393 3,356 Weighted average number of outstanding shares Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,815,885,208 4,798,481,927 Basic earnings per share - R$ Common 1.33 0.70 Preferred 1.33 0.70 b) Diluted earnings per share Calculated similarly to the basic earnings per share, however, it includes the conversion of all preferred shares potentially dilutable in the denominator. 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Net income available to preferred equity owners 6,393 3,356 Dividends on preferred shares after dilution effects 22 10 Net income available to preferred equity owners considering preferred shares after the dilution effect 6,415 3,366 Net income available to ordinary equity owners 6,581 3,469 Dividend on preferred shares after dilution effects (22) (10) Net income available to ordinary equity owners considering preferred shares after the dilution effect 6,559 3,459 Adjusted weighted average of shares Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,849,089,944 4,826,762,713 Preferred 4,815,885,208 4,798,481,927 Incremental as per share-based payment plans 33,204,736 28,280,786 Diluted earnings per share - R$ Common 1.32 0.70 Preferred 1.32 0.70 There was no potentially antidulitive effect of the shares in share-based payment plans, excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share (365 preferred shares at 06/30/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 146 Note 19 - Post-employment benefits ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, through its subsidiaries, sponsors retirement plans to its employees. Retirement plans are managed by Closed-end Private Pension Entities (EFPC) and are closed to new adhesions. These entities have an independent structure and manage their plans according to the characteristics of their regulations. There are three types of retirement plans: • Defined Benefit Plans (BD): plans which scheduled benefits have their value established in advance, based on salaries and/or length of service of employees, and its cost is actuarially determined; • Defined Contribution Plans (CD): are those plans which scheduled benefits have their value permanently adjusted to the investments balance, kept in favor of the participant, including in the benefit concession phase, considering net proceedings of its investment, amounts contributed and benefits paid; and • Variable Contribution Plans (CV): in this type of plan, scheduled benefits present a combination of characteristics of defined contribution and defined benefit modalities, and the benefit is actuarially determined based on the investments accumulated balance by the participant on the retirement date. Below is a list of benefit plans and their modalities: Entity Benefit Plan Modality Supplementary Retirement Plan Supplementary Retirement Plan - Flexible Premium Annuity Franprev Benefit Plan 002 Benefit Plan Prebeg Benefit Plan Defined Benefit UBB PREV Defined Benefit Plan Benefit Plan II Fundação Itaú Unibanco - Previdência Itaulam Basic Plan Complementar-FIU Itaucard Defined Benefit Plan Itaú Unibanco Main Retirement Plan Itaubanco Defined Contribution Plan Itaubank Retirement Plan Defined Contribution Redecard Pension Plan Unibanco Pension Plan - Intelligent Future Itaulam Supplementary Plan Variable Contribution Itaucard Variable Contribution Plan Itaú Unibanco Supplementary Retirement Plan FUNBEP - Fundo de Pensão Benefit Plan l Defined Benefit Multipatrocinado Benefit Plan ll Variable Contribution Defined Contribution plans include pension funds consisting of the portions of sponsor's contributions not included in a participant's account balance due to loss of eligibility for the benefit, and of monies arising from the migration of retirement plans in defined benefit modality. These funds are used for future contributions to individual participants' accounts, according to the respective benefit plan regulations. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 147 a) Main Actuarial Assumptions Actuarial assumptions of demographic and financial nature should reflect the best estimates about the variables that determine the post-employment benefit obligations. The main demographic assumptions comprise: mortality table and turnover of active participants, while the main financial assumptions include: discount rate, future salary increases, growth of plan benefits and inflation. 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Discount rate (1) 7.64% p.a. 7.64% p.a. Mortality table (2) AT-2000AT-2000 Turnover (3) Itaú Experience 2008/2010 Itaú Experience 2008/2010 Future salary growth 4.00% to 7.12 % p.a. 4.00% to 7.12 % p.a. Growth of the pension fund benefits 4.00% p.a. 4.00% p.a. Inflation 4.00% p.a. 4.00% p.a. Actuarial method Projected Unit Credit Projected Unit Credit (1) Determined based on market yield relating to National Treasury Notes (NTN-B) and compatible with the economic scenario observed on the balance sheet closing date, considering the volatility of interest market and models used. (2) Correspond to those disclosed by SOA - 'Society of Actuaries', by applying a 10% increase in the probabilities of survival regarding the respective basic tables. (3) Updated to the new expectation of mass behavior. Retired plans sponsored by foreign subsidiaries-Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A., Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. and PROSERV -Promociones y Servicios S.A. de C.V.-are structured as Defined Benefit modality and adopt actual assumptions adequate to masses of participants and the economic scenario of each country. b) Risk Management The EFPCs sponsored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING are regulated by the National Council for Complementary Pension (CNPC) and PREVIC, has an Executive Board, Advisory and Tax Councils. Benefits offered have long-term characteristics and the main factors involved in the management and measurement of their risks are financial risk, inflation risk and demographic risk. - Financial Risk - the actuarial liability of the plan is calculated by adopting a discount rate, which may differ from rates earned in investments. If real income from plan investments is lower than yield expected, this may give rise to a deficit. To mitigate this risk and assure the capacity to pay long-term benefits, the plans have a significant percentage of fixed-income securities pegged to the plan commitments, aiming at minimizing volatility and risk of mismatch between assets and liabilities. Additionally, adherence tests are carried out in financial assumptions to ensure their adequacy to obligations of respective plans. - Inflation risk - a large part of liabilities is pegged to inflation risk, making actuarial liabilities sensitive to increase in rates. To mitigate this risk, the same financial risks mitigation strategies are used. - Demographic Risk - plans that have any obligation actuarially assessed are exposed to demographic risk. In the event the mortality tables used are not adherent to the mass of plan participants, a deficit or surplus may arise in actuarial evaluation. To mitigate this risk, adherence tests to demographic assumptions are conducted to ensure their adequacy to liabilities of respective plans. For purposes of registering in the balance sheet the EFPCs that manage them, actuarial liabilities of plans use discount rate adherent to its asset portfolio and income and expense flows, according to a study prepared by an independent consulting company. The actuarial method used is the aggregate method, through which the plan costing Is defined by the difference between its equity coverage and the current value of its future liabilities. Observing the methodology established in the respective actuarial technical note. In the event deficit is verified in the concession period above the settlement limits set forth by the legislation in force, a debt agreement is entered into with the sponsor with financial guarantees. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 148 c) Asset management The purpose of the management of the funds is the long-term balance between pension assets and liabilities with payment of benefits by exceeding actuarial goals (discount rate plus benefit adjustment index, established in the plan regulations). Below is a table with the allocation of assets by category, segmented into Quoted in an Active Market and Not Quoted in an Active Market: Fair value % Allocation Types 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Fixed income securities 21,026 21,172 89.6% 91.2% Quoted in an active market 20,541 20,804 87.5% 89.6% Non quoted in an active market 485 368 2.1% 1.6% Variable income securities 1,768 1,387 7.6% 5.9% Quoted in an active market 1,756 1,378 7.5% 5.9% Non quoted in an active market 12 9 0.1% 0.0% Structured investments 122 82 0.5% 0.4% Quoted in an active market - - 0.0% 0.0% Non quoted in an active market 122 82 0.5% 0.4% Real estate 468 506 2.0% 2.2% Loans to participants 77 78 0.3% 0.3% Total 23,461 23,225 100.0% 100.0% The defined benefit plan assets include shares of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, its main parent company (ITAÚSA) and of subsidiaries of the latter, with a fair value of R$ 11 (R$ 11 at 12/31/2020), and real estate rented to Group companies, with a fair value of R$ 388 (R$ 410 at 12/31/2020). d) Other post-employment benefits ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED does not have additional liabilities related to post-employment benefits, except in cases arising from maintenance commitments assumed in acquisition agreements occurred over the years, as well as those benefits originated from court decision in the terms and conditions established, in which there is total or partial sponsorship of health care plan for a specific mass of former employees and their beneficiaries. Its costing is actuarially determined so as to ensure coverage maintenance. These plans are closed to new applicants. Assumptions for discount rate, inflation, mortality table and actuarial method are the same used for retirement plans. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED used the percentage of 4% p.a. for medical inflation and the percentage of 3% p.a. for aging factor, additionally considering, inflation rate of 4% p.a. Particularly in other post-employment benefits, there is medical inflation risk associated to increase in medical costs above expectation. To mitigate this risk, the same financial risks mitigation strategies are used. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 149 e) Change in the net amount recognized in the balance sheet: The net amount recognized in the Balance Sheet is limited by the asset ceiling and it is computed based on estimated future contributions to be realized by the sponsor, so that it represents the maximum reduction amount in the contributions to be made. 06/30/2021 Other post- BD and CV plans CD plans employment Total benefit Recognized Pension plan Recognized Recognized Net assets Actuarial liabilities Asset ceiling Asset ceiling Liabilities amount fund amount amount Amounts at the beginning of the period 23,225 (20,662) (3,642) (1,079) 1,454 (951) 503 (922) (1,498) Amounts recognized in income (1+2+3+4) 857 (786) (137) (66) 25 (36) (11) (34) (111) 1-Cost of current service-(26)-(26) - - (26) 2-Cost of past service - - - - - 3-Net interest (1) 857 (760) (137) (40) 54 (36) 18 (34) (56) 4-Other expenses (2) - - (29)-(29)-(29) Amounts recognized in stockholders´ equity-other comprehensive income (5+6+7) (10) 35 2 27 - - - 27 5-Effects on asset ceiling - 2 2 - - 2 6-Remeasurements - - - - - 7-Exchange variation (10) 35-25 - - 25 Other (8+9) (611) 653 - 42-- - 64 106 8-Benefits paid (653) 653 - --64 64 9-Contributions and investments from sponsor 42 - 42 - - 42 Amounts at end of the period 23,461 (20,760) (3,777) (1,076) 1,479 (987) 492 (892) (1,476) Amount recognized in Assets (Note 10a) 84 492-576 Amount recognized in Liabilities (Note 10d) (1,160)-(892) (2,052) 12/31/2020 Other post- BD and CV plans CD plans employment Total benefit Recognized Pension plan Recognized Recognized Net assets Actuarial liabilities Asset ceiling Asset ceiling Liabilities amount fund amount amount Amounts at the beginning of the period 22,732 (19,659) (3,761) (688) 1,475 (849) 626 (967) (1,029) Amounts recognized in income (1+2+3+4) 1,731 (1,578) (287) (134) 20 (65) (45) (76) (255) 1-Cost of current service-(80)-(80) - - (80) 2-Cost of past service-(1)-(1) - - (1) 3-Net interest (1) 1,731 (1,497) (287) (53) 112 (65) 47 (76) (82) 4-Other expenses (2) - - (92)-(92)-(92) Amounts recognized in stockholders´ equity-other comprehensive income (5+6+7) (75) (669) 406 (338) (41) (37) (78) 6 (410) 5-Effects on asset ceiling - 406 406-(37) (37)-369 6-Remeasurements (113) (588)-(701) (41)-(41) 6 (736) Changes in demographic assumptions-(11)-(11) - - (11) Changes in financial assumptions-13-13 --12 25 Experience of the plan (3) (113) (590)-(703) (41)-(41) (6) (750) 7-Exchange variation 38 (81)-(43) - - (43) Other (8+9) (1,163) 1,244 - 81-- - 115 196 8-Benefits paid (1,244) 1,244 - --115 115 9-Contributions and investments from sponsor 81 - 81 - - 81 Amounts at end of the period 23,225 (20,662) (3,642) (1,079) 1,454 (951) 503 (922) (1,498) Amount recognized in Assets (Note 10a) 82 503-585 Amount recognized in Liabilities (Note 10d) (1,161)-(922) (2,083) (1) Corresponds to the amount calculated at 01/01/2021 based on the initial amount (Net Assets, Actuarial Liabilities and Asset Ceiling), taking into account the estimated amount of payments/ receipts of benefits/ contributions, multiplied by the discount rate of 7.64% p.a. (At 01/01/2020 the rate used was 7.64% p.a.). (2) Corresponds to the use of asset amounts allocated in pension funds of the defined contribution plans. (3) Correspond to the income obtained above/below the expected return and comprise the contributions made by participants. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 150 f) Defined benefit contribution Estimated Contributions made contribution 01/01 to 01/01 to 2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Pension plan-FIU 47 19 20 Pension plan-FUNBEP 3 5 3 Total 50 24 23 g) Maturity profile of defined benefit liabilities Duration (*) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 to 2030 Pension plan-FIU 11.65 882 915 949 985 1,021 5,595 Pension plan-FUNBEP 10.51 457 472 488 503 517 2,757 Other post-employment benefits 9.51 124 125 136 131 35 198 Total 1,463 1,512 1,573 1,619 1,573 8,550 (*) Average duration of plan´s actuarial liabilities. h) Sensitivity analysis To measure the effects of changes in the key assumptions, sensitivity tests are conducted in actuarial liabilities annually. The sensitivity analysis considers a vision of the impacts caused by changes in assumptions, which could affect the income for the period and stockholders' equity at the balance sheet date. This type of analysis is usually carried out under the ceteris paribus condition, in which the sensitivity of a system is measured when only one variable of interest is changed and all the others remain unchanged. The results obtained are shown in the table below: BD and CV plans Other post-employment benefits Present value Stockholders´ Present value Stockholders´ Main assumptions Income (*) Income (*) of liability equity of liability equity Discount rate Increase by 0.5% (1,019) - 346 (39) - 39 Decrease by 0.5% 1,116 - (533) 44 - (44) Mortality table Increase by 5% (281) - 94 (14) - 14 Decrease by 5% 295 - (99) 15 - (15) Medical inflation Increase by 1% - - - 101 - (101) Decrease by 1% - - - (81) - 81 (*) Net of effects of asset ceiling. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 151 Note 20 - Information on foreign subsidiaries ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has subsidiaries abroad, subdivided into: • Foreign branches: Itaú Unibanco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch, Itaú Unibanco S.A. Miami Branch, Nassau Branch, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Grand Cayman Branch and Itaú CorpBanca New York Branch; only at 06/30/2020:Tokyo Branch and Itaú Unibanco S.A. New York Branch; • Latin America consolidated: basically compose of subsidiaries Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A., Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A., Itaú CorpBanca and Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A.; • Other foreign companies: basically compose of subsidiaries Itaú Bank Ltd., ITB Holding Ltd. and Itau BBA International plc. Further information on results of foreign units are available in the Management's Discussion and Analysis Report. Net income 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Foreign branches 2,534 1,064 Latin America consolidated 1,035 288 Other foreign companies 377 263 Foreign consolidated 4,092 1,523 Note 21 - Risk, Capital Management and Fixed Assets Limits a) Corporate Governance ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED invests in robust risk management processes and capital management that are the basis for its strategic decisions to ensure business sustainability and maximize shareholder value creation. These processes are aligned with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executive which, through collegiate bodies, define the global objectives expressed as targets and limits for the business units that manage risk. Control and capital management units, in turn, support ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's management by monitoring and analyzing risk and capital. The Board of Directors is the main body responsible for establishing guidelines, policies and approval levels for risk and capital management. The Risk and Capital Management Committee (CGRC), in turn, is responsible for supporting the Board of Directors in managing capital and risk. At the executive level, collegiate bodies, presided over by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, are responsible for capital and risk management, and their decisions are monitored by the CGRC. Additionally, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has collegiate bodies with capital and risk management responsibilities delegated to them, under the responsibility of CRO (Chief Risk Officer). To support this structure, the Risk Area has departments to ensure, on an independent and centralized basis, that the institution's risks and capital are managed in compliance with defined policies and procedures. b) Risk Management Risk Appetite The risk appetite of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is based on the Board of Director's statement: 'We are a universal bank, operating mainly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we insist on with strict ethical standards and regulatory compliance, seeking high and increasing returns, with low volatility, through lasting relationships with our customers, accurate risk pricing, widespread funding and proper use of capital.' Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 152 Based on this statement, five dimensions have been defined (Capitalization, Liquidity, Composition of Earnings, Operating Risk and Reputation). Each dimension consists of a set of metrics associated with the main risks involved, combining supplementary measurement methods, to give a comprehensive vision of our exposure. The Board of Directors is responsible for approving guidelines and limits for risk appetite, with the support of CGRC and the CRO (Chief Risk Officer). The limits for risk appetite are monitored regularly and reported to risk committees and to the Board of Directors, which will oversee the preventive measures to be taken to ensure that exposure is aligned with the strategies of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. Foremost among BACEN's requirements for proper risk and capital management are the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the implementation of a continuous, integrated risk management structure, the stress test program, the establishment of a Risk Committee, and the nomination at BACEN of a Chief Risk Officer (CRO), with roles and responsibilities assigned, and requirements for independence. Risk appetite, risk management and guidelines for employees of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED for routine decision-making purposes are based on: · Sustainability and customer satisfaction: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's vision is to be the leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction and, accordingly, we are committed to creating shared value for staff, customers, stockholders and society, ensuring the continuity of the business. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is committed to doing business that is good both for the customer and the institution itself; · Risk culture: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures or processes, reinforcing the individual and collective responsibility of all employees so that they will do the right thing at the right time and in the proper manner, respecting the ethical way of doing business; · Risk pricing: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids the ones that are unknown or that do not provide competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios; · Diversification: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has little appetite for volatility in earnings, and it therefore operates with a diverse base of customers, products and business, seeking to diversify risks and giving priority to lower risk business; · Operational excellence: It is the wish of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED to be an agile bank, with a robust and stable infrastructure enabling us to offer top quality services; · Ethics and respect for regulation: for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, ethics is non-negotiable, and it therefore promotes an institutional environment of integrity, encouraging staff to cultivate ethics in relationships and business and to respect the rules, thus caring for the institution's reputation. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has various ways of disseminating risk culture, based on four principles: conscious risk-taking, discussion of the risks the institution faces, the corresponding action taken, and the responsibility of everyone for managing risk. These principles serve as a basis for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's guidelines, helping employees to conscientiously understand, identify, measure, manage and mitigate risks. I - Credit risk The possibility of losses arising from failure by a borrower, issuer or counterparty to meet their financial obligations, the impairment of a loan due to downgrading of the risk rating of the borrower, the issuer or the counterparty, a decrease in earnings or remuneration, advantages conceded on renegotiation or the costs of recovery. There is a credit risk control and management structure, centralized and independent from the business units, that provides for operating limits and risk mitigation mechanisms, and also establishes processes and tools to measure, monitor and control the credit risk inherent in all products, portfolio concentrations and impacts of potential changes in the economic environment. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 153 The credit policy of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is based on internal criteria such as: classification of customers, portfolio performance and changes, default levels, rate of return and economic capital allocated, and external factors such as interest rates, market default indicators, inflation, changes in consumption, and so on. In compliance with CMN Resolution 4,557, of February 23, 2017, the document 'Public Access Report - Credit Risk', which includes the guidelines established by our credit risk control policy, can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. II-Market risk The possibility of incurring financial losses from changes in the market value of positions held by a financial institution, including the risks of transactions subject to fluctuations in currency rates, interest rates, share prices, price indexes and commodity prices, as set forth by CMN. Price Indexes are also treated as a risk factor group. Market risk is controlled by an area independent from the business areas, which is responsible for the daily activities of (i) risk measurement and assessment, (ii) monitoring of stress scenarios, limits and alerts, (iii) application, analysis and testing of stress scenarios, (iv) risk reporting to those responsible within the business areas, in compliance with the governance of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, (v) monitoring of actions required to adjust positions and risk levels to make them realistic, and (vi) providing support for the safe launch of new financial products. The market risk structure categorizes transactions as part of either the banking portfolio or the trading portfolio, in accordance with general criteria established by CMN Resolution 4,557, of February 23, 2017, and BACEN Circular 3,354, of June 27, 2007. The trading portfolio consists of all transactions involving financial instruments and commodities, including derivatives, which are held for trading. The banking portfolio is basically characterized by transactions for the banking business, and transactions related to the management of the balance sheet of the institution, where there is no intention of sale and time horizons are medium and long term. Market risk management is based on the following metrics: · Value at risk (VaR): a statistical measure that estimates the expected maximum potential economic loss under normal market conditions, considering a certain time horizon and confidence level; · Losses in stress scenarios (Stress Test): simulation technique to assess the behavior of assets, liabilities and derivatives of a portfolio when several risk factors are taken to extreme market situations (based on prospective and historical scenarios); · Stop loss: metric used to revise positions, should losses accumulated in a fixed period reach a certain level; · Concentration: cumulative exposure of a certain financial instrument or risk factor, calculated at fair value (MtM - Mark to Market); and · Stressed VaR: statistical metric derived from the VaR calculation, with the purpose is of simulating higher risk in the trading portfolio, taking returns that can be seen in past scenarios of extreme volatility. Management of interest rate risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB) is based on the following metrics: · ÄEVE (Delta Economic Value of Equity): difference between the present value of the sum of repricing flows of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario and the present value of the sum of repricing flows of these instruments in a scenario of shock in interest rates; · ÄNII (Delta Net Interest Income): difference between the result of financial intermediation of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario and the result of financial intermediation of these instruments in a scenario of shock in interest rates. In addition, sensitivity and loss control measures are also analyzed. They include: · Mismatching analysis (GAPS): accumulated exposure by risk factor of cash flows expressed at fair value, allocated at the maturity dates; Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 154 · Sensitivity (DV01- Delta Variation): impact on the fair value of cash flows when a 1 basis point change is applied to current interest rates or on the index rates; and · Sensitivity to Sundry Risk Factors (Greeks): partial derivatives of an option portfolio in relation to the prices of underlying assets, implied volatilities, interest rates and time. In order to operate within the defined limits, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED hedges transactions with customers and proprietary positions, including its foreign investments. Derivatives are commonly used for these hedging activities, which can be either accounting or economic hedges, both governed by the institutional polices of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED (Note 5 - Securities and derivative financial instruments). The structure of limits and alerts obeys the Board of Directors' guidelines, and it is reviewed and approved on an annual basis. This structure has specific limits aimed at improving the process of monitoring and understanding risk, and at avoiding concentration. These limits are quantified by assessing the forecast balance sheet results, the size of stockholders' equity, market liquidity, complexity and volatility, and ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's appetite for risk. The consumption of market risk limits is monitored and disclosed daily through exposure and sensitivity maps. The market risk area analyzes and controls the adherence of these exposures to limits and alerts and reports them timely to the Treasury desks and other structures foreseen in the governance. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses proprietary systems to measure the consolidated market risk. The processing of these systems occurs in a high-availability access-controlled environment, which has data storage and recovery processes and an infrastructure that ensures business continuity in contingency (disaster recovery) situations. At 06/30/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED presented a Total VaR of R$ 479, an increase in relation to prior year (R$ 223 at 12/31/2020) due to higher exposure in interest rates. The document 'Public Access Report - Market Risk', which includes which includes our internal policy guidelines for market risk control, is not an integral part of the financial statements, but can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. III - Liquidity risk The possibility that the institution may be unable to efficiently meet its expected and unexpected obligations, both current and future, including those arising from guarantees issued, without affecting its daily operations and without incurring significant losses. Liquidity risk is controlled by an area independent from the business area and responsible for establishing the reserve composition, estimating the cash flow and exposure to liquidity risk in different time horizons, and for monitoring the minimum limits to absorb losses in stress scenarios for each country where ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED operates. All activities are subject to verification by independent validation, internal control and audit areas. The document Public Access Report-Liquidity Risk, which includes our internal policy guidelines for liquidity risk control, is not an integral part of the financial statements, but can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 155 IV - Operating risk Defined as the possibility of losses from failures, defects or shortcomings in internal processes, people or systems, or from external events impacting the realization of strategic, tactical or operational objectives. It includes the legal risk of inadequacies or defects in agreements signed by the institution, as well as sanctions for failing to comply with legal provisions and compensation to third parties for losses arising from the institution's activities. The managers of executive areas use corporate methods developed and supplied by the internal controls, compliance and operating risk area. As part of governance of the risk management process, consolidated reports on risk monitoring, controls, action plans and operating losses are periodically presented to the business areas' executives. In line with the principles of CMN Resolution 4,557, of February, 23, 2017, the document entitled 'Public Access Report - Integrated Operational Risk Management and Internal Controls', a summarized version of the institutional operating risk management policy, may be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. V-Insurance, private pension and premium bonds risks The main risks related to Insurance, Private Pension and Premium Bonds portfolios are described below and defined in their respective chapters. · Underwriting risk: possibility of losses arising from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations contrary to the institution's expectations of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, directly or indirectly associated with technical and actuarial bases adopted to calculate premiums, contributions and provisions; · Credit risk; · Market risk; · Liquidity risk; · Operating risk. These risks are managed independently, according to their special characteristics. VI - Social and Environmental Risk ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED understands the Social and Environmental risk as the possibility of losses incurred due to social and/or environmental events related to the activities developed by the institution, pursuant to CMN Resolution 4,327/14. The Policy on Sustainability and Social and Environmental Responsibility (PRSA) establishes the guidelines, strategies and underlying principles for social and environmental management, based on institutional issues and addressing, through specific procedures, the most significant risks for the Institution's operation. Actions to mitigate the Social and Environmental Risk are taken based on the mapping of processes, risks and controls, monitoring of new standards related to the theme and record of occurrence sin internal systems. In addition to the identification, the phases of prioritization, response to risk, monitoring and reporting of assessed risks supplement the management of this risk at ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The management of social and environmental risk adopts the strategy of three defense lines: the first defense line (business areas) manages the risk in its daily activities, following the PRSA guidelines, specific processes, with the support of specialized assessment from dedicated technical teams located in Corporate Compliance, Credit Risk and Modeling, and Institutional Legal teams, that act on an integrated way in the management of all dimensions of the Social and Environmental Risk related to the conglomerate's activities. As an example of the specific guidelines to manage this risk, business units count on the governance for approval of new products and services, which contemplates, in its assessments, the Social and Environmental Risk, ensuring the compliance with this requirement in new products approved by the Institution, as well as specific social and environmental procedures for the Institution's operation (stockholders' equity, branch infrastructure and technology), suppliers, credit, investments and key controls. The second line of defense, in turn, is represented by the Credit Risk and Modeling, by Internal Controls, as well as Compliance, through the Corporate Social and Environmental Risk Management, which supports and ensures the governance of the first line's activities. The third line of defense composed of the Internal Audit, acts on an independent manner, mapping and assessing risk management, controls and governance. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 156 Governance also counts on the Social and Environmental Risk Committee, whose main responsibility is to assess and deliberate about institutional and strategic matters, as well as to resolve on products, operations, and services, among others involving the Social and Environmental Risk, including Climate Risk. Further details on environmental and social risk, which is not an integral part of the financial statements, can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks / Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3. c) Capital management governance ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is subject to the regulations of BACEN, which determines minimum capital requirements, procedures to obtain information to assess the global systemic importance of banks, fixed asset limits, loan limits and accounting practices, and requires banks to conform to the regulations based on the Basel Accord for capital adequacy. Additionally, CNSP and SUSEP issue regulations on capital requirements that affect our insurance operations and private pension and premium bonds plans. The capital statements were prepared in accordance with BACEN's regulatory requirements and with internationally accepted minimum requirements according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). I - Composition and Capital Adequacy The Board of Directors is the body responsible for approving the institutional capital management policy and guidelines for the capitalization level of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The Board is also responsible for the full approval of the ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) report, the purpose of which is to assess the capital adequacy of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The result of the last ICAAP, which comprises stress tests - which was dated December 2020 - indicated that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has, in addition to capital to cover all material risks, a significant capital surplus, thus assuring the solidity of the institution's equity position. In order to ensure that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is sound and has the capital needed to support business growth, the institution maintains PR levels above the minimum level required to face risks, as demonstrated by the Common Equity, Tier I Capital and Basel ratios. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Available capital (amounts) Common Equity Tier 1 124,964 119,960 Tier 1 141,674 137,157 Total capital (PR) 156,561 151,244 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 1,048,628 1,042,207 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 11.9% 11.5% Tier 1 ratio (%) 13.5% 13.2% Total capital ratio (%) 14.9% 14.5% Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA Capital conservation buffer requirement (%) (*) 1.625% 1.25% Countercyclical buffer requirement (%) 0.0% 0.0% Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%) 1.0% 1.0% Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) 2.625% 2.25% (*) For purposes of calculating the Conservation capital buffer, BACEN Resolution 4,783 establishes, for defined periods, percentages to be applied to the RWA value with a gradual increase until April/2022, when it reaches 2.5%. The Basel Ratio reached 14.9% on June 30, 2021, with an increase of 0.4 percentage point as compared to December 31, 2020. The main positive effects were the accumulated income for the period, net of mandatory minimum dividends and issues of Tier II Subordinated Notes, partially offset by the exchange variation on Tier I Subordinated Notes and an increase in credit risk weighted assets. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 157 Additionally, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has a surplus over the required minimum Referential Equity of R$ 72,671 (R$ 67,867 at 12/31/2020), well above the ACP of R$ 27,526 (R$ 23,450 at 12/31/2020), generously covered by available capital. The fixed assets ratio shows the commitment percentage of adjusted Referential Equity with adjusted permanent assets. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED falls within the maximum limit of 50% of adjusted PR, established by BACEN. At 06/30/2021, fixed assets ratio reached 18.0% (24.0% at 12/31/2020), showing a surplus of R$ 50,177 (R$ 39,274 at 12/31/2020). Further details on Risk and Capital Management of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and indicators of the Global Systemic Importance Index, which are not included in the financial statements, may be viewed on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks. II-Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) For calculating minimum capital requirements, RWA must be obtained by taking the sum of the following risk exposures: RWA = RWACPAD + RWAMINT + RWAOPAD · portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using the standardized approach; · portion related to capital required for market risk, composed of the maximum between the internal model and 80% of the standardized model, regulated by BACEN Circulars nº 3,646 and nº 3,674; · = portion related to capital required for operational risk, calculated based on the standardized approach. RWA 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Credit Risk standardized approach 941,021 921,934 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 817,765 778,153 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) 43,576 45,674 Of which: standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) 27,400 27,119 Of which: other CCR 16,176 18,555 Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 7,222 5,960 Equity investments in funds-look-through approach 6,223 4,897 Equity investments in funds-mandate-based approach 63 623 Equity investments in funds-fall-back approach 794 716 Securitisation exposures-standardized approach 1,352 1,506 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction 64,026 84,405 Market Risk 25,581 27,481 Of which: standardized approach (RWAMPAD) 31,976 34,351 Of which: internal models approach (RWAMINT) 22,864 22,362 Operational Risk 82,026 92,792 Total 1,048,628 1,042,207 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 158 III-Recovery Plan In response to the latest international crises, the Central Bank published Resolution No. 4,502, which requires the development of a Recovery Plan by financial institutions within Segment 1, with total exposure to GDP of more than 10%. This plan aims to reestablish adequate levels of capital and liquidity above regulatory operating limits in the face of severe systemic or idiosyncratic stress shocks. In this way, each institution could preserve its financial viability while also minimizing the impact on the National Financial System. More details on the Recovery Plan can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3. IV-Stress testing The stress test is a process of simulating extreme economic and market conditions on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's results, liquidity and capital. The institution has been carrying out this test in order to assess its solvency in plausible scenarios of crisis, as well as to identify areas that are more susceptible to the impact of stress that may be the subject of risk mitigation. For the purposes of the test, the economic research area estimates macroeconomic variables for each stress scenario. The elaboration of stress scenarios considers the qualitative analysis of the Brazilian and the global conjuncture, historical and hypothetical elements, short and long term risks, among other aspects, as defined in CMN Resolution 4,557. In this process, the main potential risks to the economy are assessed based on the judgment of the bank's team of economists, endorsed by the Chief Economist of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and approved by the Board of Directors. Projections for the macroeconomic variables (such as GDP, basic interest rate, exchange rates and inflation) and for variables in the credit market (such as raisings, lending, rates of default, margins and charges) used are based on exogenous shocks or through use of models validated by an independent area. Then, the stress scenarios adopted are used to influence the budgeted result and balance sheet. In addition to the scenario analysis methodology, sensitivity analysis and the Reverse Stress Test are also used. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses the simulations to manage its portfolio risks, considering Brazil (segregated into wholesale and retail) and External Units, from which the risk-weighted assets and the capital and liquidity ratios are derived. The stress test is also an integral part of the ICAAP, the main purpose of which is to assess whether, even in severely adverse situations, the institution would have adequate levels of capital and liquidity, without any impact on the development of its activities. This information enables potential offenders to the business to be identified and provides support for the strategic decisions of the Board of Directors, the budgeting and risk management process, as well as serving as an input for the institution's risk appetite metrics. V - Leverage Ratio The Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio of Capital Tier I to Total Exposure, calculated pursuant to BACEN Circular 3,748, of February 27, 2015. The purpose of this ratio is to be a simple measure of leverage not sensitive to risk, thus it does not consider weighting or mitigation factors. According to instructions in BACEN Circular Letter 3,706, of May 5, 2015, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has sent the Leverage Ratio monthly to BACEN, whose minimum requirement is 3%. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 159 Note 22 - Supplementary Information a) Insurance policy-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, despite the reduced risk exposure due to the low physical concentration of its assets, has a policy of insuring valuables and assets at amounts considered sufficient to cover possible losses. b) Foreign currency - The balances in Reais linked to the foreign currencies were as follows: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Permanent foreign investments 60,169 60,699 Net balance of other assets and liabilities indexed to foreign currency, including derivatives (83,048) (81,912) Net foreign exchange position (22,879) (21,213) The net foreign exchange position, considering the tax effects on the net balance of other assets and liabilities indexed to foreign currencies, reflects the low exposure to exchange variations. c) Agreements for offsetting and settlement of liabilities within the scope of the National Financial System Offset agreements are in force in relation to derivative contracts, as well as agreements for the offsetting and settlement of receivables and payables pursuant to CMN Resolution 3,263, of February 24, 2005, the purpose of which is to enable the offsetting of credits and debits with the same counterparty, and where the maturity dates of receivables and payables can be brought forward to the date of an event of default by one of the parties or in the event of bankruptcy of the debtor. d) 'Coronavirus' COVID-19 relief efforts ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED monitors the economic effects of this COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the other countries where it operates, which may adversely affect its Profit or Loss. At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Institutional Crisis Management Committee was set up. The Executive Committee established an intensified agenda to manage the crisis, which is responsible for the monitoring the pandemic and its impacts on its operations, in addition to the government actions to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. In Brazil, measures were taken to mitigate the impacts caused by COVID-19 throughout 2020 and 2021, by the Federal Government, the National Monetary Council (CMN) and the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), particularly: i) CMN Resolution No. 4,782/20, and amendments made by CMN Resolutions No. 4,791/20 and No. 4,856/20, which established, for a determined period of time, criteria for characterization of restructuring of loan operations; ii) CMN Resolution No. 4,803/20 and Resolution No. 4,855/20, which establish criteria for measurement of the allowance for loan losses of renegotiated operations and transactions carried out under programs established to face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economy; iii) CMN Resolution No. 4,838/20, which regulates the Working Capital Program for Business Preservation (CGPE); iv) CMN Resolution No. 4,846/20 which provides for loan operations for financing of payroll carried out by financial institutions, under the Emergency Employment Support Program (PESE); v) Law No. 13,999/20, and amendments made by Law No. 14,161/21, that instituted the National Support Program for Micro and Small Companies (PRONAMPE) with the purpose of developing and strengthening small businesses; vi) Law No. 14,042/20 that established the Emergency Program for Access to Credit (PEAC), with the purpose of making easier the access to credit and preserving companies, for the protection of jobs and income. The PEAC has two modalities: Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the modality of guarantee (PEAC-FGI) and Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the modality guarantee of receivables (PEAC-Maquininhas); vii) Law No. 14,148/21 which established the Emergency Program for the Recovery of the Events Sector (PERSE), which aims at creating conditions for the events sector to mitigate losses arising from the state of calamity and the Guarantee Program for Critical Sectors (PGSC), guaranteeing loan operations contracted within 180 days after the law becomes effective; and viii) BACEN Circular No. 3,990/20 and amendments made by BACEN Circular 3,992/20 which permits to carry out repurchase agreements in foreign currency by BACEN; Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 160 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED identified the following impacts on its results, as well as effects on estimates and critical judgments for the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements: (a) increase in 2020 in loan and financing operations, especially for micro, small and medium-sized companies due to the measures adopted for mitigation of the impacts of COVID-19 by the authorities with the creation of programs such as PESE, PRONAMPE, PEAC-FGI e CGPE, which balance in June 2021 is R$ 22,288. Through timely monitoring of credit standards and behavior of clients, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED maintained the regularity of its operations, despite the adverse conditions, and helped clients in the sustainable search for their financial rebalancing; (b) with the purpose of treating indebtedness in a structured way and giving financial impetus to clients, initiatives were established that allowed the extension of grace periods, terms and better interest rate conditions for individuals, and micro and small business clients. In June 2021 this portfolio amount to R$ 40.7 billion. In March 2020, the Program 60+ was established, which, among other measures, allowed a 60-day grace period for defaulting agreements and in mid-April the Travessia (Crossing) Program. Travessia allowed the extension of grace periods between 120 and 180 days and terms of operations between 5 and 6 years, respectively, for individual and micro and small companies clients, under better interest rate conditions; (c) 0.9% increase in the period in applications of renegotiation and extension of terms for loan operations as the economic situation changed. In June 2021, 77.2% of the loan operations portfolio generated by means of these initiatives was current, 3.2% was in a grace period, 6.9% was past due between 15 and 90 days and 12.7% was past due for over 90 days; (d) the allowance for loan losses in the amount of R$ 47,810 was affected due to the level of risk and default, due to the changes in the financial perspectives of clients and the visible deterioration of macroeconomic variables. To fully reflect the risk of its loan operations, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED adopts the expected loss model for provisioning of operations since the moment they are granted and it is periodically updated according to the macroeconomic variables and circumstances of the client, and in 2020, in view of the pandemic, a weighting in the economic scenarios was added. In June 2021, the level of coverage of provisions in the loan portfolio of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED accounted for 283% as compared to 320% in December 2020. Specifically for the expected loss of operations that have not shown any signs of deterioration so far (default or downgrading of the client's rating), provisioning posted a decrease of 17.9% in the period. The credit risk governance allowed ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED a quick response for monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio, permitting quick access to the information needed for discussions and actions of the crisis management daily forums; (e) the mark-to-market component of the securities portfolio was -0.5% in the first quarter of 2020, partially due to rate fluctuations and high price volatility in the markets in the beginning of the pandemic, influencing the measurement of items stated at fair value in their different levels. In subsequent periods, variations observed in the mark-to-market component are not necessarily related to the effects of the pandemic; (f) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2020, the instability in the variable income market was noted causing a migration to fixed income instruments with liquidity. This movement resulted in the increase in the Bank Deposit Certificates portfolio; however, over 2021, a small drop was noted as the portfolio gets back to normal. Additionally, there were impacts on funding, with an increase in deposits too. With the purpose of mitigating the system's liquidity risk, BACEN made available in 2020 to financial institutions credit lines through repurchase agreements in foreign currency and purchase of financial bills with guarantee, and operations in the total amount of R$ 30,547 were contracted during the period of life of these lines; (g) increase in the recognition of deferred income tax and social contribution in 2020 due to the greater volume of deductible temporary differences recorded for the period. The pandemic reduced the projections of taxable income, however, it was not responsible for the generation of tax loss and social contribution loss carryforwards in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. In the period, there were no significant impacts of the pandemic in the recognition of deferred income tax and social contribution in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED; and (h) increase in expenses with claims related to COVID-19 of R$ 219 in the period, mainly related to credit life and life insurance. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 161 There was a reduction in the face-to-face service staff and an increase in the spacing between people in call centers to reduce the circulation of people and the possibilities of contagion. The average number of people circulating in administrative centers was reduced, since they started to work remotely. Employees in the central management, service centers and digital branches are substantially working from home. It should be noted that despite the aforementioned measures, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED maintains its operating activities. In order to reduce the effects of the crisis and ensure the employee's health and safety, self-declaration was encouraged for employees who consider themselves at risk and those who cannot work remotely were put on vacation. In 2020, with the purpose of supporting those who possibly had additional expenses due to the current crisis, the 13th salary was advanced in full. Additionally, a process of communication and transparency with employees was established through e-mails, internal employee's portal and periodic videos prepared by our Chief Executive Officer communicating news related to COVID-19. At the branches, masks were delivered to all employees who work in customer service, acrylic protections were implemented and cleaning protocols were reviewed. The adaptation of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED in the crisis is the result not only of investments in technology, which allows for these virtual interactions, but also of investments in flexibility in the work environment, such as work from home, communities integrated between different areas of the bank and new layouts in the administrative centers that promote the employees' mobility. In 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED created the initiative 'Todos pela Saúde' (All for Health) from the donation of R$ 1 billion, with the purpose of combating the new Coronavirus and its effects on Brazilian society. 'Todos Pela Saúde' is conducted based on four axes: Informing, Protecting, Caring, and Resuming. In February 2021, the 'Todos pela Saúde' initiative was formalized as an Institute, and ongoing actions are being maintained. The mission of the 'Todos pela Saúde' Institute is to contribute to strengthening and innovation in the health surveillance area in Brazil. The activities to be developed include both research funding and genomic (or metagenomic) surveys, in addition to the training of field epidemiologists. In April 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED worked together with competitors to combat hunger resulting from the pandemic and the economic crisis. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED contributed for the purchase and distribution of food staples. e) Regulatory non-recurring result Presentation of regulatory non-recurring result of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, net of tax effects, in accordance with the criteria established by BCB Resolution No. 2/2020: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Regulatory non-recurring result 436 (799) Revaluation of deferred tax assets increase in social contribution) Social Contribution 1,275 -Provision for restructuring (747) -Donation to 'Todos pela Saúde' ('All for Health')-(834) Reclassification - Investment IRB-379 Mark to market of collateralized securities-(307) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - Itaú CorpBanca-(19) Other (92) (18) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 162 f) Subsequent Event Bidding for payroll management in Minas Gerais On July 16, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING won the bidding conducted by the Government of the State of Minas Gerais for the provision of payment services to state civil servants and suppliers of state legal entities, for 5 years, totaling the monthly amount of approximately R 4,8 billion. The operation involves 618 thousand civil servants in the state of Minas Gerais, with a payroll loan balance of R$ 7,7 billion, and 6,3 thousand suppliers that are legal entities in the State. The proposal sets forth the payment of R$ 2,4 billion for the Payroll management, which will be registered as intangible assets and the recognition in result will be deferred. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 163 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Listed Company NIRE. 35300010230 SUMMARY OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT FIRST HALF OF 2021. The Audit Committee (Committee) is a statutory body reporting to the Board of Directors (Board) and operating in accordance with the provisions set forth in its Charter (available at: :https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/). It is currently made up of six independent full-time members, one of whom is a member of the Board, all of them elected in accordance with the criteria stipulated in the regulations of the National Monetary Council (CMN), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the NYSE rules, in the last two cases concerning what is applicable to Foreign Private Issuers (FPIs). Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira, Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto, Diego Fresco Gutierrez and Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres are no longer members of the Committee as from June 15, 2021, and Alexandre de Barros, Rogério Carvalho Braga and Ricardo Baldin took office on the same date. The Committee is the sole one for institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) and for the companies supervised by the Superintendence for Private Insurance (SUSEP) that are part of the Itaú Unibanco Financial Conglomerate, which encompasses Itaú Unibanco and its direct and indirect subsidiaries (Conglomerate). As it concerns its operations, the Committee complies with the regulatory requirements of the CMN, CNSP, Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and those applicable to FPIs, and it is responsible for overseeing internal control and risk management processes and the activities carried out by the internal audit and the Conglomerate's independent auditors. The Committee's oversight process is based on information received from Management, presentations submitted by the different business and support departments, the results of the work undertaken by the independent auditors, internal audit and those responsible for risk and capital management, internal controls and compliance, as well as on its own direct observation analysis. Management is responsible for preparing the financial statements of the Conglomerate and for setting out the procedures required to ensure the quality of the processes producing the information used in the preparation of the financial statements and financial reports. Management is also responsible for risk control and monitoring activities, supervising the corporate internal control and ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The mission of Internal Audit is to ascertain the quality and adherence of the internal control, risk and capital management systems, and the compliance with defined policies and procedures, including those employed in the preparation of accounting and financial reports. PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (PwC) is responsible for the independent audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., and must certify whether these statements fairly represent, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of the Conglomerate and the individual and consolidated performance of operations in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices and international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). PwC is also responsible for auditing the financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate. Additionally, these auditors must issue an annual opinion on the quality and effectiveness of the internal control over financial reporting. Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes is responsible for the independent audit of the financial statements of the Conglomerate group companies prepared in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices. Activities of the Committee During the period, the Committee continued to monitor the Conglomerate's operations in the context of the COVID-19 crisis backdrop and based on corporate decisions, the Committee held virtual meetings, with changes and ad hoc rescheduling, debating how the business and support departments were to operate within the new context in order to ensure that the main risks were monitored. These actions included discussions with the technology and security departments about the infrastructure for supporting remote environment operations and, in fulfilling its duties, the Committee has engaged in the following activities, among others: Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 164 Structure of Risk and Capital Management, Internal Controls and Compliance - Meetings were held with the internal control and operational risk, compliance, corporate security and business departments at which the Committee took notice of the significant aspects involving the quality and effectiveness of the Conglomerate's current internal control, risk and capital management systems, the processes verifying management's compliance with legal and regulatory provisions and internal rules and regulations, including those associated with social and environmental risks, as well as the evolution of the risk appetite governance and the risk culture. The role of the Compliance department in the Conglomerate's key projects was discussed and the Operational Risk Office submitted its work plan for 2021. Quarterly meetings are held with the Conglomerate's Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Independent Auditor - There is a regular communication channel with the independent auditor for discussing the scope, planning and results of their work, attention points and significant accounting issues. Aspects involving SOX Certification, IFRS/SEC (20F) and the independent auditor's assessment of the quality and adequacy of the internal control systems were presented and discussed with the Committee. The independent auditor of the Conglomerate, and the auditor in charge of the independent audit of the group companies, informed the Committee that, during the audit work on the financial statements, they did not identify any aspects that could have a material impact on the regulatory capital, other regulatory indicators or information provided to the regulator. PwC and EY have submitted to the Committee their audit plan and the technical team to be allocated to the independent audit work of the Conglomerate in 2021, and reported the internal quality control process for audit and independence and the results of quality reviews internally carried out by peers or regulators. Additionally, the independent auditors have also provided information on compliance with approval requirements for certification exam and the minimum number of hours in continuing education programs that professionals with managerial roles must have. As part of its duties, the Committee has led the 2021 fee negotiation process with the Conglomerate Independent Auditor and it also carried out the annual PwC and EY assessment process. Internal Audit - Monthly meetings were held with the Chief Internal Audit Executive and with the departments comprising the Internal Audit (IA) department of the Conglomerate to monitor the execution of the planning and the proposed changes, the results of the work undertaken, the main reports issued, conclusions and recommendations. The Internal Audit submitted to the Committee the 2020 Annual Internal Audit Report, its proposal for a new structure and the results of the Quality Assessment Review. Internal Audit operations in international units are aligned with the IA operations in Brazil. Financial Statements - The main criteria adopted in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as the notes thereto, the management report and the report of the independent auditors were submitted by Management and the independent auditors to the Committee. Meetings were held with the departments responsible for monitoring the accounting processing control environment and with the Finance department about significant accounting matters related to the preparation of the financial statements. The Committee also received information about the preparation of and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and the results of the financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate and the Integrated Annual Report were presented. The main impacts on the financial statements, bearing in mind the economic environment, were discussed at meetings with Management and the Internal Audit. Particular attention was given to the criteria and judgments adopted when making critical accounting estimates, such as estimated credit losses and impairment of other assets. Allowance for loans losses - Given the new payment maturity periods (renegotiated transactions), grace periods granted, differential rates and the extension of benefits, as well as the economic effects resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, the Committee has been monitoring the effects of these events on the recognition of supplementary allowance. Meetings were held with different departments to monitor the guarantee management and control environment, as well as the credit risk control and management environment. Management, the internal audit department and the independent auditors discussed the consistency over time in applying the criteria for calculating the provision for loan losses, the changes arising from the new information and the variances in this provision in key segments. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 165 Client Relations - Meetings were held with the Conduct Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Brazil (DECON) and business and support departments to monitor the control environment and the progress of client-impacting issues, including discussions about conduct monitoring, fees, sales quality environment and customer satisfaction metrics. Regulators - The Committee was informed about the results of inspections and findings of regulators, and the corresponding management's responses, receiving information from the IA and the Compliance departments about the follow-up of the issues raised by regulators in Brazil and those of the international units. Meetings were also held with supervisors of the Banking Supervision (BACEN DESUP) and of the Conduct Supervision (BACEN DECON) Departments of the Central Bank. The Committee held meetings with several executives of the Conglomerate to monitor the implementation process of Circular No. 3952/2019 and Resolution No. 4734/19. Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Prevention - Meetings were held with BACEN DECON so that the latter presented issues regarding the anti-money laundering agenda. Meetings were also held with the relevant areas to provide information about risk-related indicators and how main events were managed. The Committee was also advised by internal audit and the risk departments about the outcome of their assessments of the anti-money laundering and fraud processes. Business and Products - Annual meetings are held with the officers responsible for the different business and product departments to present the governance and risk management structure and, more frequently, with the digital business/electronic channels, insurance and credit/debit cards, and new business departments. The Committee has quarterly meetings with the office in charge of the iti project and new retail strategies and meets, on a half-yearly basis, with the offices in charge of mortgage and consortium to monitor control environment and activities. Information Technology and Security - Monitoring data protection issues, including the implementation plans for adapting the Conglomerate to the requisites of the Brazilian General Personal Data Protection Act (LGPD), as well as the assessments undertaken by the internal audit and quarterly presentations by the Corporate Security Office about information security and cyber security issues. Meetings were held with the internal audit and the offices in charge for monitoring the status of the implementation, governance and risk management of the PiX instant payment system and the Open Banking implementation schedule. Environmental and Social Risk - The Committee has been monitoring the environmental and social risk governance and corresponding risk exposure, as well as the risk review process in connection with image and reputational risks related to E&S issues at periodic meetings held with the Board, CEO, Corporate Compliance Office and risk department. The Committee has also been accompanying the activities of the Environmental and Social Risk Committee (CRSA) and the application of the Sustainability and Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy. Foreign Units - The Committee has monitored the aspects of risk management by the foreign units, with a special emphasis on those that could more significantly impact the Conglomerate, such as information security, cyber security and anti-money laundering. In particular, it made recommendations and monitored the governance model of those risks from the head office. It also monitored the activities of the different Audit Committees in the light of the internal policies about their composition, number of members, frequency of meetings and agenda of operations. In the period, the Committee held meetings with local executives and members of the audit committees of several foreign units, as well as with those responsible for this business at the head office to discuss operations and internal controls, focusing on the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the operational actions adopted. Other activities undertaken in the period - The Committee coordinates its activities with those of the Risk and Capital Management Committee, including participation as observer of the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee has supervised the Corporate Illicit Acts Prevention Program based on information gathered and provided by the departments and other available tools. Periodic reports about its activities were presented to the Board, while quarterly meetings were held with the Co-chairmen of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to discuss relevant issues arising from the work performed. The Committee meets with the Fiscal Council once a year. To undertake its activities and carry out the procedures described above, the Committee held a total of 167 meetings over 33 days in the period from February 10 to July 28, 2021, all properly formalized in minutes. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 166 In the course of carrying out its work, the Committee did not identify incidents of fraud or non-compliance with rules and regulations or errors on the internal control, accounting and audit areas that could jeopardize the Conglomerate's continuity. Conclusions Having duly considered its responsibilities and the limitations inherent in the scope of its operations, and based on the activities undertaken in the period, the Committee has concluded that in the six-month period ended June 30, 2021: · The internal control systems, compliance policy and the risk and capital management structures are appropriate for the size and complexity of the Conglomerate and the approved risk appetite; · The coverage and quality of the Internal Audit work are satisfactory, and it operates with appropriate independence; · The significant accounting practices adopted by the Conglomerate are in line with those adopted in Brazil, including those required by the Central Bank of Brazil, and the international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); and · The information provided by PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (PwC), on which the Committee bases its recommendations on the financial statements, is adequate, and no situation has been identified that could impair the objectivity and independence of the Independent Auditor. Based on the work and the assessments undertaken and taking into account the context and limitation of its duties, the Committee recommends the approval, by the Board of Directors, of the consolidated financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021. São Paulo, July 29, 2021. Audit Committee Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola - Chairman Alexandre Barros Luciana Pires Dias Otavio Yazbek Rogério Carvalho Braga Ricardo Baldin (Financial Expert) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 167 www.pwc.com.br (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Parent company and consolidated financial statements at June 30, 2021 and independent auditor's report (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Independent auditor's report To the Board of Directors and Stockholders Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Opinion We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ('Bank'), which comprise the balance sheet as at June 30, 2021 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries ('Consolidated'), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at June 30, 2021 and the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries as at June 30, 2021, and the financial performance and cash flows, as well as the consolidated financial performance and cash flows, for the six-month period then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN). Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the 'Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements' section of our report. We are independent of the Bank and of its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Accountant's Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. Key Audit Matters Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our 2021 half-year audit. Matters These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in Why it is a forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on Key Audit these matters. Matter How the matter was addressed PricewaterhouseCoopers, Av. Francisco Matarazzo 1400, Torre Torino, São Paulo, SP, Brasil, 05001-903, Caixa Postal 61005, T: +55 (11) 3674 2000, www.pwc.com.br Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Provision for Loan Losses (Notes 2 (c) III, 3(f) and 6) The calculation of the provision for loan losses is Our audit procedures considered, among others: subject to Management's judgment. The identification of situations relating to the • Tests of the design and effectiveness of the recoverable value of receivables and the main controls used to calculate the provision determination of the provision for loan losses is a for loan losses, including: (i) totality and process that involves a number of assumptions integrity of the database; (ii) models and and factors, including the counterparty's financial assumptions adopted by Management to condition, the expected future cash flows, the determine the recoverable value of the credit estimated amounts of recovery and realization of portfolio; (iii) monitoring and valuation of guarantees. guarantees; (iv) identification, approval, and monitoring of renegotiated transactions; and The utilization of different modeling techniques (v) processes established by Management to and assumptions could result in a different meet the standards of the Brazilian Central estimate of recoverable amounts. Furthermore, Bank (BACEN) and National Monetary Council managing the credit risk is complex and depends (CMN) in relation to the provision for loan on the completeness and integrity of the related losses, as well as the disclosures in notes to the database, including guarantees and financial statements. renegotiations as these are important aspects on determining the provision for loan losses. • For the individually calculated provision for loan losses, we tested the relevant assumptions Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 adopted to identify instances of impairment pandemic, management revised some of the and the resulting rating of the debtors, as well judgments and estimates used in determining the as the expected future cash flows, underlying Provision for Loan Losses, such as the weighting guarantees, and the estimates of recovery of of macroeconomic scenarios, in order to adapt the overdue receivables. assumptions previously applied to the current scenario of the Bank's operations and its • For the provision for loan losses calculated on a subsidiaries. collective basis, we tested the models and complementary criteria, including the model Considering the matters mentioned above, this approval process and the validation of the continued to be an area of focus in our audit. assumptions used to determine the loss and recovery estimates, as well as the consistency of the models with those applied in previous periods. • Tests of the data inputs for these models, and, when available, compared the data and assumptions used with market information. We believe that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management in determining and recording the provision for loan losses are appropriate and consistent, in all material respects, in the context of the individual and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments with low liquidity and/or without active market (Notes 2 (c) II, 3(c), 3(d) and 5) The fair value measurement of financial Our audit procedures consider, among others: instruments with low liquidity and/or without an active market requires subjectivity, considering • Tests of the design and the effectiveness of the that it depends on valuation techniques based on main controls established for the fair valuation internal models that involve Management's of these financial instruments, as well as the assumptions for their valuation. approval of models and related disclosures. In addition, management of market risk is • With the support of our specialists we analyzed complex, especially during periods of high the main methodologies used to fair value volatility, as well as in situations where these financial instruments and the observable prices or market parameters are not assumptions adopted by Management, by available. These financial instruments are comparing them with independent substantially comprised of investments in methodologies and assumptions. We securities issued by companies and reperformed, on a sampling basis, the fair derivative contracts. valuation of certain operations and compared the assumptions and methodologies used by This continues as an area of focus of our audit Management with our knowledge about fair since the utilization of different valuation valuation practices, which are commonly techniques and assumptions could lead to adopted as well as evaluated the consistency of materially different fair value estimates. these methodologies with the ones applied in prior periods. We considered that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management to measure the fair value of these financial instruments and derivatives are appropriate and consistent with the information disclosed in the notes of the financial statements. Information technology environment The Bank and its subsidiaries rely on their As part of our audit procedures, with the support technology structure to process their operations of our specialists, we assessed the information and prepare their financial statements. technology environment, including the automated Technology represents a fundamental aspect on controls of the application systems that are the Bank and its subsidiaries' business evolution significant for the preparation of the financial and, over the last years, significant short and statements. long-term investments have been made in the information technology systems and processes. The procedures we performed comprised the combination of assessment and tests of relevant The technology structure, due to the history of controls and, when necessary, the tests of acquisitions and size of the related operations, is compensating controls, as well as the comprised of more than one environment with performance of tests related to the information different processes and segregated controls. In security, including the access management addition, since the 1st half of 2020, a substantial control segregation of duties and monitoring the part of the Bank and its subsidiaries' teams are operating capacity of technology infrastructure in carrying out their activities remotely (home face of the new reality of business operation. office), which generated the need to adapt Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit technology processes and infrastructure to The audit procedures applied resulted in maintain the continuity of operations. appropriate evidence that were considered in determining the nature, timing and extent of The lack of adequacy of the general controls of the other audit procedures. technology environment and of the controls that depend on technology systems may result in the incorrect processing of critical information used to prepare the financial statements, as well as risks related to information security and cybersecurity. Accordingly, this continued as an area of focus in our audit. Deferred tax assets (Notes 2 (c) V, 3(p) and 11(b)) The deferred tax assets arising from temporary We confirmed our understanding and tested the differences, income tax losses carryforward and design and the effectiveness of the main controls negative basis of social contribution are recorded established by Management to calculate the to the extent Management considers probable deferred tax assets and the recording of such that the Bank and its subsidiaries will generate credits in accordance with the accounting future taxable profits sufficient to use these tax standards and specific requirements of BACEN credits. The projection of the future taxable and CMN, including the necessity of analysis of profits takes into account a number of subjective the perspectives for the realization of these assets, assumptions established by Management. via projections of future taxable profits, for the Bank and its subsidiaries. Additionally, on July 14, 2021, Law 14,183/21 was released, providing for the increase in the rate of We compared the critical assumptions used for the Social Contribution on the Net Income of the the projection of the future results with financial sector until December 31, 2021, which macroeconomic information disclosed by the impacted the calculation of the amounts of tax market and with the historical data, in order to credits registered on June 30, 2021. support the consistency of these estimates. We continue to consider that this area requires With the support of our specialists in the tax area, audit focus, taking into account that using we performed tests on the nature and amounts of different assumptions in the projection of the the temporary differences, fiscal losses and future taxable profits could materially modify the negative bases of social contribution, subject to expected periods for realization of deferred tax future tax deduction. assets, thus affecting the accounting records. We believe that the assumptions adopted by Management in the determination and recording of tax credits are appropriate and consistent with the disclosures in the explanatory notes, considering the individual and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Realization of amounts recorded on intangible assets and goodwill (Notes 2 (c) IV, 3(j), 3(k) and 14) The balances of intangible assets and goodwill are We have tested the design and effectiveness of the tested semiannually for impairment. These tests main controls established, including the analysis involve estimates and significant judgment, of the assumptions and critical judgments used including the identification of cash-generation by Management. units. The determination of expected cash flows and the risk-adjusted interest rate for each cash- We tested the most relevant projections and generating unit or group of cash-generating units assumptions for the determination of the requires the application of judgment as well as impairment test of goodwill and intangible assets estimates by Management. as prepared by Management, to assess the reasonableness of these realization estimates. We continue to consider this as an area of audit focus due to: (i) projection of future results, We believe that the assumptions adopted by especially in times of crisis, in which the use of Management to evaluate the realization of different assumptions can significantly modify the intangible assets are appropriate and the perspective of realization of these assets and the disclosures in the notes to the financial possible need to record impairment with statements are consistent with the consequent impact on the financial statements information obtained, considering the individual and (ii) the relevance of these accounts in the and consolidated financial statements taken as a context of the financial statements. whole. Provision and contingent liabilities (Notes 2 (c) VII, 3(n) and 9) The Bank and its subsidiaries have provisions and We confirmed our understanding and tested the contingent liabilities mainly arising from judicial design and the effectiveness of the main controls and administrative proceedings, inherent to the used to identify, assess, monitor, measure, record, normal course of their business, filed by third and disclose the provision for contingent parties, former employees, and public agencies, liabilities, including the totality and the integrity involving civil, labor, tax, and social security of the database. matters. We tested the models used to quantify judicial In general, the settlement of these proceedings proceedings of civil and labor natures considered takes a long time and involve not only discussions on a group basis. We were supported by our on the matter itself, but also complex specialists in the labor, legal, and fiscal areas, process-related aspects, depending on the according to the nature of each proceeding. applicable legislation. Also, we performed external confirmation In the civil and labor cases, there is the possibility procedures with both internal and external of early termination of processes through lawyers responsible for the proceedings. agreements. We considered that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management for determining the provision for contingent liabilities, as well as the Besides the subjective aspects in determining the information disclosed in the explanatory notes, possibility of loss attributed to each case, the considering the individual and consolidated evolution of case law on certain causes is not financial statements taken as a whole. always uniform. Considering the materiality of the amounts and the uncertainties and judgments Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit involved, as described above, in determining, recording and disclosing the required items, we continue to consider this an area of audit focus. Others matters Statements of added value The parent company and consolidated statements of added value for the six-month period ended on June 30, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Bank's management, which presentation is required by the Brazilian Corporate Law for listed companies and treated as supplementary information for purposes of BACEN, were submitted to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the financial statements. For the purposes of forming our opinion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled with the financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09, 'Statement of Added Value'. In our opinion, these statements of added value have been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement and are consistent with the parent company and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole. Other information accompanying the parent company and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report The Bank's management is responsible for the other information which comprise the Management Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report. Our opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report or the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon. In connection with the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report and, in doing so, consider whether these reports are materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in the Management Report or in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company and consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company and consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by BACEN, and for such internal control as Management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. In preparing the parent company and consolidated financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Bank's ability to continue as going concerns, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance in the Bank and its subsidiaries are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company and the consolidated financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that the audit conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control of the Bank and its subsidiaries. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of Management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Bank's ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the parent company and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank and its subsidiaries to cease to continue as going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Consolidated to express an opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and that we communicated to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements of the half-year ended June 30, 2021 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. São Paulo, August 2, 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes CRC 2SP000160/O-5 Emerson Laerte da Silva Contador CRC 1SP171089/O-3 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 Listed Company NIRE. 35300010230 OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL The effective members of the Fiscal Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A., after having examined the financial statements for the period from January to June 2021 and verified the accuracy of all items examined, and in view of the unqualified opinion of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, understand that these documents adequately reflect the company's capital structure, financial position and the activities conducted during the period, and they have the conditions to be submitted to the appreciation and approval of the Stockholders. São Paulo (SP), August 02, 2021. JOSÉ CARUSO CRUZ HENRIQUES President ALKIMAR RIBEIRO MOURA ARTEMIO BERTHOLINI Member Member Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 168 Praça Alfredo Egydio Sousa Aranha nº 100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344.902, São Paulo/SP-Brasil ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company NIRE 35300010230 Financial Statements in BRGAAP as of June 30, 2021. The Officers responsible for the preparation of the consolidated and individual financial statements, in compliance with the provisions of article 29, paragraph 1, item II; article 25, paragraph 1, items V and VI of CVM Instruction No. 480/2009; and article 45, paragraph 3, item V of BCB Resolution No. 2/2020, represent that: a) they are responsible for the information included in this file; b) they have reviewed, discussed and agree with the opinions expressed in the report of independent auditors about these financial statements; and c) they have reviewed, discussed and agree with the Company's financial statements. This file includes: . Management Report; . Balance Sheet; . Statement of Income; . Statement of Comprehensive Income; . Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity; . Statement of Cash Flows; . Statement of Value Added; . Notes to the Financial Statements; . Summary of The Audit Committee Report; . Report of Independent Auditors; . Opinion of the Fiscal Council. The statements referred to were disclosed on August 2, 2021, on the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and Investor Relations of this institution (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations). Milton Maluhy Filho Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Executive Officer Officer Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Chairman of the Audit Committee Arnaldo Alves dos Santos Accountant Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 169 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 18:42:13 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 02:43p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 2Q 21 Management discussion & analysis and complete financia.. PU 11:13a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú 2Q 21 Risk and capital management Pillar 3 Second quart.. PU 08:23a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Reference Form (Form 6-K) PU 08:13a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON CAPIT.. PU 08:03a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FIS.. PU 08:03a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOA.. PU 07:53a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - PROJECTIONS (Form 6-K) PU 07:53a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - PRESS RELEASE (Form 6-K) PU 07:23a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITUB Institutional Presentation 2Q21 - Macroeconomic Outlook.. PU 07:23a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Conference Call Presentation 2Q21 PU Financials BRL USD Sales 2021 116 B 22 232 M 22 232 M Net income 2021 23 938 M 4 573 M 4 573 M Net Debt 2021 - - - P/E ratio 2021 12,2x Yield 2021 3,66% Capitalization 284 B 54 197 M 54 314 M Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x Nbr of Employees 97 097 Free-Float 53,8% Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 30,47 BRL Average target price 35,18 BRL Spread / Average Target 15,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. -3.67% 55 544 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 18.97% 451 726 BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 25.24% 319 430 INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -13.52% 240 502 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 51.72% 188 033 CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 8.28% 187 925