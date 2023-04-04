Itaú Unibanco S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTION - Form 6-K

Subject-matter and main terms and conditions

Itaú Unibanco has developed the Projeto Novo Autoatendimento (New Customer Self-Service Project) at the Branch Network, focused on renovating its ATM facilities to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction. Efficiency is brought by reducing the operating time spent in handling cash deposit envelopes, opening the safe box and filling up the RATMs (Cash Recycling ATMs), and from migrating the deposit from the Branch ATM to the RATMs. TBNet is TecBan's telecom operator, offering integrated solutions for the retail banking and financial market segments, the provision of services and rental of RATMs included. In this context, the transaction consists in a contract for the rental of 1,015 RATMs and 1,685 extra cassettes (place where cash is stored in ATMs) with TBNet and 725 RATMs and 1,202 spare cassettes with TecBan, and it is important to point out that the leasing scenario presents better cash flow for Itaú Unibanco. For the engagement of this service, a bidding process was carried out with the involvement of four suppliers, with TBNet and TecBan submitting the most advantageous conditions in the equipment rental vs. RATMs purchase scenario, as compared with the other bidders. The proposal was priced based on the unit values of RATMs and extra cassettes. The total contract amount if R$204,743,195.21, of which R$116,311,144.00 with TBNet and R$88,432,051.21 with TecBan. This contract is effective for 15 years, with an onsite one-year warranty for the RATMs, predetermined legal conditions, the reuse of the balance in the event of early termination; it provides no adjustment to the contract value throughout its duration and is complementary to the contracts entered into with TBNet on January 17, 2022 and July 8, 2022, also disclosed to the market, due to increased demand.