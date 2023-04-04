Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

In compliance with the provisions of Annex F to CVM Instruction No. 80/22, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders and the market in general the related-party transaction as follows:
Parties
Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco"), TBNet Comércio, Locação e
Administração Ltda. ("TBNet") and Tecnologia Bancária S.A.
("TecBan").
Relation with the Company
Itaú Unibanco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. TBNet
is controlled by Tecnologia Bancária S.A. ("TecBan"), a company
with capital held by a number of financial institutions and in which
the Company holds an indirect equity interest of approximately 28%.
Subject-matter and main
Itaú Unibanco has developed the Projeto Novo Autoatendimento
terms and conditions
(New Customer Self-Service Project) at the Branch Network, focused
on renovating its ATM facilities to improve operational efficiency
and enhance customer satisfaction. Efficiency is brought by reducing
the operating time spent in handling cash deposit envelopes, opening
the safe box and filling up the RATMs (Cash Recycling ATMs), and
from migrating the deposit from the Branch ATM to the RATMs.
TBNet is TecBan's telecom operator, offering integrated solutions for
the retail banking and financial market segments, the provision of
services and rental of RATMs included.
In this context, the transaction consists in a contract for the rental of
1,015 RATMs and 1,685 extra cassettes (place where cash is stored
in ATMs) with TBNet and 725 RATMs and 1,202 spare cassettes
with TecBan, and it is important to point out that the leasing scenario
presents better cash flow for Itaú Unibanco.
For the engagement of this service, a bidding process was carried out
with the involvement of four suppliers, with TBNet and TecBan
submitting the most advantageous conditions in the equipment rental
vs. RATMs purchase scenario, as compared with the other bidders.
The proposal was priced based on the unit values of RATMs and
extra cassettes. The total contract amount if R$204,743,195.21, of
which R$116,311,144.00 with TBNet and R$88,432,051.21 with
TecBan.
This contract is effective for 15 years, with an onsite one-year
warranty for the RATMs, predetermined legal conditions, the reuse
of the balance in the event of early termination; it provides no
adjustment to the contract value throughout its duration and is
complementary to the contracts entered into with TBNet on January