    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
04:07:20 2023-04-04 pm EDT
24.51 BRL   +2.00%
05:59pItaú Unibanco S A : ANNOUNCEMENT OF RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTION - Form 6-K
PU
05:27pItaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties
PU
04/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

04/04/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT OF RELATED-PARTY TRANSACTION

In compliance with the provisions of Annex F to CVM Instruction No. 80/22, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders and the market in general the related-party transaction as follows:

Parties

Itaú Unibanco S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco"), TBNet Comércio, Locação e

Administração Ltda. ("TBNet") and Tecnologia Bancária S.A.

("TecBan").

Relation with the Company

Itaú Unibanco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. TBNet

is controlled by Tecnologia Bancária S.A. ("TecBan"), a company

with capital held by a number of financial institutions and in which

the Company holds an indirect equity interest of approximately 28%.

Subject-matter and main

Itaú Unibanco has developed the Projeto Novo Autoatendimento

terms and conditions

(New Customer Self-Service Project) at the Branch Network, focused

on renovating its ATM facilities to improve operational efficiency

and enhance customer satisfaction. Efficiency is brought by reducing

the operating time spent in handling cash deposit envelopes, opening

the safe box and filling up the RATMs (Cash Recycling ATMs), and

from migrating the deposit from the Branch ATM to the RATMs.

TBNet is TecBan's telecom operator, offering integrated solutions for

the retail banking and financial market segments, the provision of

services and rental of RATMs included.

In this context, the transaction consists in a contract for the rental of

1,015 RATMs and 1,685 extra cassettes (place where cash is stored

in ATMs) with TBNet and 725 RATMs and 1,202 spare cassettes

with TecBan, and it is important to point out that the leasing scenario

presents better cash flow for Itaú Unibanco.

For the engagement of this service, a bidding process was carried out

with the involvement of four suppliers, with TBNet and TecBan

submitting the most advantageous conditions in the equipment rental

vs. RATMs purchase scenario, as compared with the other bidders.

The proposal was priced based on the unit values of RATMs and

extra cassettes. The total contract amount if R$204,743,195.21, of

which R$116,311,144.00 with TBNet and R$88,432,051.21 with

TecBan.

This contract is effective for 15 years, with an onsite one-year

warranty for the RATMs, predetermined legal conditions, the reuse

of the balance in the event of early termination; it provides no

adjustment to the contract value throughout its duration and is

complementary to the contracts entered into with TBNet on January

17, 2022 and July 8, 2022, also disclosed to the market, due to

increased demand.

Transaction date

March 28, 2023

Detailed

justification

of

the

The Company's management understands that the transaction has

reasons why the Company's

been carried out under arm's length conditions, on the grounds that a

management

considers

that

bidding process has been carried out for its engagement, in

the

transaction

was

accordance with the procedures of Itaú Unibanco's procurement

conducted

under

department.

commutative

conditions

or

provides

for

proper

The engagement process has followed the rules provided for in the

compensation

Company's Transactions with Related Parties Policy, including

approval from the Related Parties Committee, which is entirely

composed of the Company's independent members.

Any participation

of

the

Not applicable.

counterparty,

its

partners or

managers in the Company's

decision-making

process

with

respect

to

the

transaction or

negotiation of

the

transaction

as

representatives

of

the

Company, describing

this

participation

São Paulo (SP), April 4, 2023.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 21:26:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
