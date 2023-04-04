Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement on Transaction Between Related Parties

17, 2022 and July 8, 2022, also disclosed to the market, due to

increased demand.

Transaction date March 28, 2023

Detailed justification of the The Company's management understands that the transaction has

reasons why the Company's been carried out under arm's length conditions, on the grounds that a

management considers that bidding process has been carried out for its engagement, in

the transaction was accordance with the procedures of Itaú Unibanco's procurement

conducted under department.

commutative conditions or

provides for proper The engagement process has followed the rules provided for in the

compensation Company's Transactions with Related Parties Policy, including

approval from the Related Parties Committee, which is entirely

composed of the Company's independent members.

Any participation of the Not applicable.

counterparty, its partners or

managers in the Company's

decision-making process

with respect to the

transaction or negotiation of

the transaction as

representatives of the

Company, describing this

participation

São Paulo (SP), April 4, 2023.

RENATO LULIA JACOB