Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market - 2nd Quarter 2022 Result
08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDINGS.A.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly-Listed Company
NIRE 35300010230
ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
2nd Quarter 2022 Result
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2022 ending June 30, 2022, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
Additionally, we forward the information described below:
Press Presentation on the quarterly result, scheduled for 08/09/2022 at 8:00 am (EDT)(Attachment 01);
Presentation of the virtual meeting on the quarterly result, scheduled for Tuesday, 08/09/2022 at 09:00 am (EDT)(Attachment 02);
Institutional Presentation of the 2nd quarter of 2022(Attachment 03).
The expectations and tendencies presented are based on information available up to the moment and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may be beyond our control.
These information's strengthen our commitment to transparency in our disclosures to the many strategic audiences we have.
São Paulo ‐ SP, August 09, 2022.
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Attachment 01
(portuguese only)
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
teleconferência com a imprensa 2T22
Milton Maluhy Filho
Alexsandro Broedel
Presidente
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
São Paulo, 9 de agosto de 2022
destaques do trimestre
variação 2T22 vs. 1T22
resultado recorrente gerencial
carteira de crédito
NPL
> 90 dias
Consolidado
Brasil
Consolidado
Brasil
Consolidado
Brasil
R$ 7,7 bilhões
4,3%
R$ 7,1 bilhões
6,6%
R$ 1.084,1 bilhões
5,0%
R$ 876,2 bilhões
5,5%
2,7%
0,1 p.p.
3,0%
0,1 p.p.
ROE recorrente gerencial
margem média anualizada (NIM)
índice de eficiência
Consolidado
Brasil
Consolidado
Brasil
Consolidado
Brasil
20,8 %
21,6 %
8,4 %
9,2%
40,8 %
38,7 %
0,4 p.p.
0,6 p.p.
0,5 p.p.
0,3 p.p.
1,0 p.p.
0,9 p.p.
2
carteira de crédito
em R$ bilhões
¹
(1) Inclui títulos privados.
contribuir com R$ 400bi para desenvolvimento sustentável até 2025:
80 % do crescimento do trimestre nos segmentos Personnalité e Uniclass
carteira
jun/22
jun/22
vs. mar/22
vs. jun/21
cheque especial
+ 8,0%
+ 54,0%
crediário
+ 7,5%
+ 59,8%
consignado órgão público
12 %
91 %
jun/22 vs.
jun/22 vs.
mar/22
jun/21
micro, pequenas e
médias empresas
originação
de crédito
72% da originação
2T22 vs. 1T22
do 2T22 em
56%
phaseout de ativos de
9,4%
empresas com
maior faturamento
meta atingida
carvão térmico até dez/22
3
