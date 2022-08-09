Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-08 pm EDT
25.24 BRL   +1.24%
07:36aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - 2nd Quarter 2022 Result
PU
07:26aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Earnings Review Presentation - 2Q22
PU
05:33aBANCO ITAU : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market - 2nd Quarter 2022 Result

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDINGS.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

2nd Quarter 2022 Result

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2022 ending June 30, 2022, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Additionally, we forward the information described below:

  • Press Presentation on the quarterly result, scheduled for 08/09/2022 at 8:00 am (EDT) (Attachment 01);
  • Presentation of the virtual meeting on the quarterly result, scheduled for Tuesday, 08/09/2022 at 09:00 am (EDT) (Attachment 02);
  • Institutional Presentation of the 2nd quarter of 2022 (Attachment 03).

The expectations and tendencies presented are based on information available up to the moment and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may be beyond our control.

These information's strengthen our commitment to transparency in our disclosures to the many strategic audiences we have.

São Paulo SP, August 09, 2022.

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Attachment 01

(portuguese only)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

teleconferência com a imprensa 2T22

Milton Maluhy Filho

Alexsandro Broedel

Presidente

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

São Paulo, 9 de agosto de 2022

destaques do trimestre

variação 2T22 vs. 1T22

resultado recorrente gerencial

carteira de crédito

NPL

> 90 dias

Consolidado

Brasil

Consolidado

Brasil

Consolidado

Brasil

R$ 7,7 bilhões

4,3%

R$ 7,1 bilhões

6,6%

R$ 1.084,1 bilhões

5,0%

R$ 876,2 bilhões

5,5%

2,7%

0,1 p.p.

3,0%

0,1 p.p.

ROE recorrente gerencial

margem média anualizada (NIM)

índice de eficiência

Consolidado

Brasil

Consolidado

Brasil

Consolidado

Brasil

20,8 %

21,6 %

8,4 %

9,2%

40,8 %

38,7 %

0,4 p.p.

0,6 p.p.

0,5 p.p.

0,3 p.p.

1,0 p.p.

0,9 p.p.

2

carteira de crédito

em R$ bilhões

¹

(1) Inclui títulos privados.

contribuir com R$ 400bi para desenvolvimento sustentável até 2025:

80 % do crescimento do trimestre nos segmentos Personnalité e Uniclass

carteira

jun/22

jun/22

vs. mar/22

vs. jun/21

cheque especial

+ 8,0%

+ 54,0%

crediário

+ 7,5%

+ 59,8%

consignado órgão público

12 %

91 %

jun/22 vs.

jun/22 vs.

mar/22

jun/21

micro, pequenas e

médias empresas

originação

de crédito

72% da originação

2T22 vs. 1T22

do 2T22 em

56%

phaseout de ativos de

9,4%

empresas com

maior faturamento

meta atingida

carvão térmico até dez/22

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
07:36aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - 2nd Quarter 2022 Result
PU
07:26aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Earnings Review Presentation - 2Q22
PU
05:33aBANCO ITAU : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Press release on the results of the second quarter of 2022
PU
08/08ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 2Q22
PU
08/08ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of August 8, 2..
PU
08/08Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations, raises loan forecast
RE
08/08ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of August ..
PU
08/08MATERIAL FACT : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
08/08MATERIAL FACT : Projections
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 134 B 26 171 M 26 171 M
Net income 2022 31 014 M 6 056 M 6 056 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,65x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 228 B 44 596 M 44 596 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 100 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 25,24 BRL
Average target price 29,94 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.19.00%44 596
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.90%335 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.67%269 100
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.59%219 162
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.80%163 822
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.70%158 777