Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market - 2nd Quarter 2022 Result

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDINGS.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Listed Company NIRE 35300010230

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

2nd Quarter 2022 Result

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 2nd quarter of 2022 ending June 30, 2022, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Additionally, we forward the information described below:

Press Presentation on the quarterly result, scheduled for 08/09/2022 at 8:00 am (EDT) (Attachment 01) ;

; Presentation of the virtual meeting on the quarterly result, scheduled for Tuesday, 08/09/2022 at 09:00 am (EDT) (Attachment 02) ;

; Institutional Presentation of the 2nd quarter of 2022 (Attachment 03) .

The expectations and tendencies presented are based on information available up to the moment and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may be beyond our control.

These information's strengthen our commitment to transparency in our disclosures to the many strategic audiences we have.

São Paulo ‐ SP, August 09, 2022.

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence