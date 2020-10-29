Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market - Investor Relations Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:10pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

Announcement to the Market

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco or Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that Renato Lulia Jacob was nominated on this date by the Company's Board of Directors as the new Investor Relations Officer(1), replacing Alexsandro Broedel, who ceases to accumulate the functions of Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations, remaining as Group Executive Finance Director of the conglomerate.

The Investor Relations Officer remains reporting to the Executive Vice President of Risks and Finance, Milton Maluhy Filho, Itaú Unibanco's CFO and CRO.

Renato Lulia Jacob has been at Itaú Unibanco Group for 19 years, having held several positions, including CEO and Member of the Board of Directors at Itau BBA International plc, in the United Kingdom, and Member of the Boards of Directors at Itaú International, in the United States, and Itaú Suisse, in Switzerland (2016 to 2020); Managing Director at Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. (2006 to 2010), and Managing Director and Head of CIB Europe (2011 to 2015).

São Paulo, October 29, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director

  1. In compliance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission Instruction No. 480/09, the Investor Relations Officer responsibility is attributed to the elected Director RENATO LULIA JACOB, and until his investiture date, the responsibility will remain with the Executive Director ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL LOPES.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:09:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
06:35pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - New Chief Executive Officer
PU
06:15pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of October ..
PU
06:10pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Investor Relations Officer
PU
10:15aITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/16ITAU UNIBANCO : Fitch Affirms Itau Asset Management's 'Excellent' Rating; Stable..
AQ
10/07ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
PU
10/07TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : September 2020
PU
10/05EXCLUSIVE : Warburg Pincus, Gavea ready IPO of Brazil facilities company GPS - s..
RE
10/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
09/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Live Panorama Itausa
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 19 375 M 19 375 M
Net income 2020 19 603 M 3 405 M 3 405 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 226 B 39 228 M 39 335 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 94 910
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,56 BRL
Last Close Price 23,97 BRL
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-35.39%39 045
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.75%294 273
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%251 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%203 286
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%180 516
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%147 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group