Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market - Itaú Unibanco achieved 500,000 stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:10pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

Itaú Unibanco achieved 500,000 stockholders

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco") has achieved the significant hallmark of 500,000 stockholders, up 108% since the end of December 2019.

Our stockholders' reliance is a reflection of the sustainable results we have achieved over the years, which have enabled Itaú Unibanco to become the largest private financial institution in Latin America1.

Our shares are traded on B3 (Brazil Stock Exchange and Over-the-Counter Market (OTC)) and NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) with a daily average financial volume of R$2.0 billion2 and market value of R$251 billion at the end of June 2020.

We have built up competitive unique features that enable us to create value to our stockholders on a recurring basis, presenting resilience, soundness and the ability to transform ourselves.

We appreciate the trust placed in us and we reinforce our commitment to continuously improving relations with our stockholders, ensuring transparent and timely communication.

For further information, please access Itaú Unibanco's Investor Relations website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

São Paulo (State of São Paulo), September 16, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

  1. The largest bank in market value.
  2. It takes into account common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4 and ADR - ITUB) shares in the first half of 2020.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 21:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:10pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Itaú Unibanco achieved 500,000 ..
PU
09/14Global banks left on the sidelines in Brazil's IPO boom
RE
09/11ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Itaú CorpBanca
PU
09/10TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : August 2020
PU
09/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
08/28ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors ..
PU
08/19ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Reference Form 2019
PU
08/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Composição do Comitê de Auditoria
PU
08/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Composition of the Audit Commit..
PU
08/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 114 B 21 770 M 21 770 M
Net income 2020 19 394 M 3 703 M 3 703 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 225 B 43 094 M 43 044 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 94 910
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,59 BRL
Last Close Price 23,73 BRL
Spread / Highest target 81,2%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-36.04%42 689
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.49%302 566
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.00%243 646
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.22%219 028
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-20.51%174 932
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.1.28%138 124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group