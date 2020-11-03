Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2020
11/03/2020 | 05:50pm EST
Announcement to the Market
Disclosure of results for the third quarter and from January to September of 2020,
according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS
We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.
As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.
Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost
3 4 6
1,452,126
(22,318)
1,429,808
1,164,753
3,535
1,168,288
(-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost
5
(50,208)
3,506
(46,702)
(38,888)
2,859
(36,029)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income
4
183,882
(90,073)
93,809
166,676
(89,930)
76,746
(-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income
5
(3,445)
3,327
(118)
(3,162)
3,076
(86)
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss
4
396,328
(4,011)
392,317
345,677
(22,748)
322,929
Tax Assets
7
79,345
(6,874)
72,471
56,835
(7,875)
48,960
Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets,
52,092
4,607
56,699
46,822
9,851
56,673
Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets
Total Liabilities
1,967,754
(117,398)
1,850,356
1,595,865
(107,849)
1,488,016
Financial Assets at Amortized Cost
3 6
1,594,801
(113,812)
1,480,989
1,265,471
(105,641)
1,159,830
Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss
4
78,569
449
79,018
48,008
21
48,029
Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees)
5
1,030
3,651
4,681
959
3,181
4,140
Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan
215,085
1,253
216,338
217,216
1,118
218,334
Provisions
19,789
(1)
19,788
21,454
-
21,454
Tax Liabilities
7
10,894
(4,251)
6,643
13,870
(5,979)
7,891
Other Liabilities
47,586
(4,687)
42,899
28,887
(549)
28,338
Total Stockholders' Equity
142,367
5,562
147,928
142,848
6,617
149,465
Non-controlling Interests
11,808
295
12,103
10,861
1,679
12,540
Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity
8
130,559
5,267
135,825
131,987
4,938
136,925
BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil;
Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS;
Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS;
Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost;
Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS;
Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities;
Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies;
Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Below is the reconciliation of Results to Stockholders' Equity, with the conceptual description of major adjustments.
R$ million
Stockholders
Result *
Reconciliation
Equity *
Sep/30/2020
3rd Q/20
2nd Q/20
3rd Q/19
jan-sep/20
jan-sep/19
BRGAAP - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
130,559
4,492
3,424
5,576
11,317
19,101
(a) Expected Loss - Loan and Lease Operations and Other Financial Assets
1,854
25
249
(240)
138
(391)
(b) Adjustment to Fair Value of Financial Assets
(1,059)
(8)
(257)
(108)
(391)
11
(c) Acquisition of Interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.
436
(1)
(1)
(1)
(3)
(3)
(d) Criteria for Write-Off of Financial Assets
1,922
(49)
65
(190)
(5)
(253)
(e) Financial Lease Operations
99
(25)
(32)
(30)
(94)
(111)
(f) Other adjustments
2,015
298
(1,725)
158
(1,048)
85
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
135,825
4,732
1,723
5,165
9,914
18,439
IFRS - Values Attributable to Minority Stockholders
12,103
367
(3,626)
340
(3,040)
659
IFRS - Values Attributable to Controlling Stockholders and Minority Stockholders
147,928
5,099
(1,903)
5,505
6,874
19,098
* Events net of tax effects
Differences between IFRS and BRGAAP Financial Statements
In the adoption of IFRS 9, there was a change in the calculation model of incurred loss (IAS 39) to expected loss, considering forward-looking information. On BRGAAP, the concept of Expected Loss is used, pursuant to BACEN Resolution No. 2,682/99. 9
Under IFRS, stocks and quotas classified as permanent investments were measured at fair value and its gains and losses were recorded directly in Result. Additionally, there was a change in the model of classification and measurement of financial assets due to the new categories introduced by IFRS 9.
Under IFRS, the effect of accounting at fair value of the acquisition of interest in Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. was recognized.
Criterion for write-off of financial assets on IFRS considers the recovery expectative.
Under IFRS (IAS 17) the financial lease operations are recorded as Fixed Assets, as a contra-entry of Other Financial Liabilities. Under BRGAAP, as from September 30 th, 2015, the consideration of these transactions are now recorded in result, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 3,617/08.
Other Adjustments is mainly due to the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd Q/20 and reversal of the Amortization of Goodwill under
BRGAAP. 9 More details in the Complete Financial Statements for January to September, 2020.
For comparison purposes, we present on the table below the Result and Recurring Result in IFRS and BRGAAP.
R$ million
Recurring Result
3rd Q/20
3rd Q/19
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
BRGAAP
IFRS
Variation
Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
4,732
240
5,165
(411)
4,492
5,576
Exclusion of the Non-Recurring Events
(539)
(363)
176
(1,580)
(1,431)
149
Mark to market of collateralized securities
(346)
(346)
-
-
-
-
Goodwill amortization
(169)
-
169
(149)
-
149
Voluntary severance program
-
-
-
(1,431)
(1,431)
-
Other
(24)
(17)
7
-
-
-
Recurring Result - Attributable to Controlling Stockholders
5,030
5,095
65
7,156
6,596
(560)
The tables in this report show the figures in million. Variations and summations, however, were calculated in units.
São Paulo, November 3rd, 2020.
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
