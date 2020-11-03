Itaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2020

Announcement to the Market

Disclosure of results for the third quarter and from January to September of 2020,

according to International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS

We present below the differences between our financial statements in BRGAAP and in International Financial Reporting Standards - IFRS.

As from January 1st, 2018, IFRS 9 came into effect, the accounting standard that replaces IAS 39 in the treatment of Financial Instruments. The new standard is structured to encompass the pillars of classification, measurement of financial assets and impairment and was applied retrospectively by Itaú Unibanco Holding.

The complete consolidated financial statements under IFRS from January to September 2020 are available at our website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations.

Comparison between BRGAAP1 and IFRS

R$ million Adjustments and Adjustments and Balance Sheet BRGAAP Reclassifications IFRS BRGAAP Reclassifications IFRS 2 2 Sep/30/2020 Dec/31/2019 Total Assets 2,110,120 (111,836) 1,998,284 1,738,713 (101,232) 1,637,481 Cash, Compulsory Deposits and Financial Assets At Amortized Cost 3 4 6 1,452,126 (22,318) 1,429,808 1,164,753 3,535 1,168,288 (-) Provision for Expected Loss at Amortized Cost 5 (50,208) 3,506 (46,702) (38,888) 2,859 (36,029) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 4 183,882 (90,073) 93,809 166,676 (89,930) 76,746 (-) Expected Loss at Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income 5 (3,445) 3,327 (118) (3,162) 3,076 (86) Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 396,328 (4,011) 392,317 345,677 (22,748) 322,929 Tax Assets 7 79,345 (6,874) 72,471 56,835 (7,875) 48,960 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, Goodwill, Fixed Assets, 52,092 4,607 56,699 46,822 9,851 56,673 Intangible Assets, Assets Held for Sale and Other Assets Total Liabilities 1,967,754 (117,398) 1,850,356 1,595,865 (107,849) 1,488,016 Financial Assets at Amortized Cost 3 6 1,594,801 (113,812) 1,480,989 1,265,471 (105,641) 1,159,830 Financial Assets at Fair Value Through Profit or Loss 4 78,569 449 79,018 48,008 21 48,029 Provision for Expected Loss (Loan Commitments and Financial Guarantees) 5 1,030 3,651 4,681 959 3,181 4,140 Provision for Insurance and Pension Plan 215,085 1,253 216,338 217,216 1,118 218,334 Provisions 19,789 (1) 19,788 21,454 - 21,454 Tax Liabilities 7 10,894 (4,251) 6,643 13,870 (5,979) 7,891 Other Liabilities 47,586 (4,687) 42,899 28,887 (549) 28,338 Total Stockholders' Equity 142,367 5,562 147,928 142,848 6,617 149,465 Non-controlling Interests 11,808 295 12,103 10,861 1,679 12,540 Total Controlling Stockholders' Equity 8 130,559 5,267 135,825 131,987 4,938 136,925

BRGAAP represents accounting practices in force in Brazil for financial institutions, according to regulation of the Central Bank of Brazil; Resulted from reclassification of assets and liabilities and other effects from the adoption of IFRS; Resulted from the elimination of transactions between parent company and exclusive funds (particularly PGBL and VGBL funds), which are consolidated under IFRS; Refer to reclassification of financial assets between measurement categories at fair value and amortized cost; Application of criterion for calculation of Expected Loss as set forth by IFRS; Difference in accounting, particularly from Foreign Exchange Portfolio, which are now be presented as net effect between Assets and Liabilities; Difference in accounting, particularly deffered taxes, which are now accounted for as net effect between Assets and Liabilities in each one of the consolidated companies; Reconciliation of Controlling Stockholders' Equity is presented in the following table.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.