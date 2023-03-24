Itaú Unibanco S A : Annual General Stockholders' Meeting Manual of April 25, 2023
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
General Stockholders' Meeting Manual
Annual General Sttockholders' Meeting
April 25, 2023
In a 100% digital and remote envirioment
Contents
1. Message from the Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors
2. Introduction
3. Executive Officers' Comments
4. Information about the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting
5. Call notice
6. Annual General Stockholders' Meeting
ATTACHMENT I - Attachment A of CVM Resolution Nº 81/22
ATTACHMENT II - Item 2 of Attachment C of CVM Resolution Nº 80/22
ATTACHMENT III - Items 7.3 a 7.6 of Attachment C of CVM Resolution Nº 80/22
ATTACHMENT IV - Item 8 of Attachment C of CVM Resolution Nº 80/22
ATTACHMENT V - Proxy Templates
A - Proxy Template for Holders of Common Shares
B - Proxy Template for Holders of Preferred Shares
C - Proxy Template for Attorneys-In Fact Provided by the Company (for Holders of Common Shares)
D - Proxy Template for Attorneys-In Fact Provided by the Company (for Holders of Preferred Shares)
E - Information on attachment Q to CVM Resolution Nº 81/22
1. Message from the Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors
São Paulo, March 24, 2023.
Dear Stockholder,
Another year has gone and we are able to submit results that are consistent with our goals in these 98 years of history. We learn more lessons from each new cycle, which both strengthen and prepared us to move on in our journey. We continue to value the pragmatism and responsibility towards clients, stockholders, employees and society in general.
In 2022 we had an 11% increase in net income, the return on average equity - annualized was 19% and the tier I capital was 13.5%. We also paid R$8.4 billion in dividends and interest on capital¹ over the year. Worth mentioning is our efficiency ratio at 41.2%² in 2022, reaching its lowest level at the historical level, down 280 bps on a year-on- year basis.
We envision a future in the financial sector with fiercer competition and changes in the level of customer demands. We have thus deeply thought about our ambitions and proposed a new culture to lead us towards a corporate strategy guided by the following core elements:
being increasingly agile and keeping up with technology at all times; (ii) having a single-minded focus on clients as the driving force behind all our actions; and (iii) maintaining high levels of return for a continued sustainable growth. Our teams have welcomed these goals with plenty of enthusiasm and optimism for the bank's future.
We use a robust NPS ecosystem to manage and evolve customer satisfaction and engagement, through which we measure satisfaction in relation to all products, channels and segments. We received approximately four million pieces of NPS feedback, with most of our business achieving historic highs and 57% of them placed at the zone of excellence (above 70 points).
Our investment decision-making is guided by our willingness to keep consistent sustainable returns, based on an associative agenda that offers us new technologies, increased scale and supplemental services to our clients. Some illustrative examples of this agenda are the Joint Venture Techfin (in partnership with Totvs) and strategic interest equities purchased in Orbia, Avenue, and Ideal. In April 2022 we approved the purchase of additional interest equity in the capital of XP Inc., equivalent to 11.36% in the original agree- ment. In June 2022, we announced the sale of part of our interest equity, keeping a 9.96% stake in the total capital of XP Inc. In July we announced the receipt of Itaú Corpbanca shares. Accordingly, we increased our interest equity in Itaú Corpbanca's total and voting capital to 65.62% from 55.96%.
We continue to make breakthroughs in the ESG³ agenda. At COP27, we announced, together with Marfrig, Rabobank, Santander, Suzano, and Vale, the creation of Biomas, a company engaged in the restoration, conservation and preservation of forests in Brazil. Concurrently, we conducted two issuances of green bonds and raised R$1 billion each, in line with the agenda to boost the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Aware of our role in society, we invested R$712 million in social projects focused on education, culture, mobility, diversity, among other topics, 75.3% of which were funded with our own resources, not linked to incentive laws.
We arrived in 2023 by carrying on with the strategy to increasingly further the partnership with our clients. In February, we launched Itaú Gestão de Ativos (IGA), a company specialized in the provision of cost efficiency, corporate procurement and wealth management services for companies of all sizes. Therefore, we now offer clients the opportunity to benefit from our management and scale from suppliers that, in most cases, already provide us with services.
At the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting, we will deliberated the Financial Statements for 2022, the allocation of profit for the year, the election of members to the Board of Directors and Fiscal Council, the overall compensation of members of the Board of Officers and the Board of Directors, and the compensation of the Fiscal Council members.
Last but not least, we wish to invite you to read this manual, which features an in-depth presentation of the matters to be addressed at the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of Itaú Unibanco Holding, scheduled for April 25, 2023. The Stockholders' Meeting will take place in digital format and, as a stockholder, you will be able to once more vote remotely - you can find how in this document.
We wish you all a pleasant reading experience!
In accordance with BRGAAP.
Efficiency ratio based on the managerial model in BRGAAP.
Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.
Regards,
Pedro Moreira Salles e Roberto Setubal
Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors
2.Introduction
General Stockholders' Meeting are important tools for stockhold- ers' participation in decisions that set, among others, the management of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco", "Company", "Issuer", "Corporation" or "Organization") and therefore how the business of the Company and its controlled companies is run.
On April 25, 2023, stockholders will be able to vote on crucial issues to the Organization. Stockholders who hold ITUB3 (common) shares may vote on the election of members to the Company's Board of Directors and the Supervisory Council and the allocation of profit earned in 2022, among other issues. Stockholders who hold ITUB4 (preferred) shares may vote on the election of members to the Supervisory Council nominated by preferred stockholders. The call notice included in item 5 hereof outlines the proposals to be voted on the Meeting.
Stockholders may opt to attend the General Stockholders' Meeting as follows:
Digital and remote environment: The link and access instructions will be provided by the Company to stockholders who have sent the documents below by April 23, 2023 to the emaildrinvest@itau-unibanco.com.br.
Legal entities: a notarized copy of the articles of association/ bylaws, and proof of election of management members, duly regis- tered with the proper trade board.
Individuals: a digital copy of the ID document bearing the stock- holder's picture.
By proxy: In this case, stockholders should legally authorize an individual to vote according to their voting instructions. Itaú Unibanco will provide three (3) proxies who will vote in accordance with the stockholders' instruction. The proxy templates to be used by stockholders who opt for this type of attendance are found in Attachment V hereto.
By remote voting form: oStockholders may also cast their vote remotely, through a remote voting form, in accordance with Brazilian Exchange and Securities Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81/22.
Item 4 of this document comprises in-depth information for stockholders' attendance at the General Stockholders' Meeting. All important information related to the Meeting is included herein, such as the Company's economic and financial performance in fiscal year 2022, a presentation with the résumés of the candidates to the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Council, proposed allocation of profit, as well as a description of the Company's management compensation.
The Executive Officers' Comments in the form specified in Item 2 of Attachment C to CVM Resolution 80/22 is found as Attachment II hereto.
4. Information on the Annual General
Stockholders' Meeting
Date
This year, Itaú Unibanco's Annual General Stockholders' Meeting will be held on April 25, at 11 a.m.
Opening quorum
The Annual General Stockholders´ Meeting will be open on first call, with the attendance of stockholders representing at least one-fourth (1/4) of the voting capital (common shares), in accordance with Article 125, head provision, of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law").
We clarify that in the case of insufficient quorum to open the aforementioned Meeting on first call, a new call by call notice will be disclosed on due course, and the Meeting will be held at least eight (8) days after such new call notice is published, in accordance with Article 124, paragraph 1, item II, of Brazilian Corporate Law. This Meeting will be opened on second call with any number of stockholders holding common shares.
Venue
The Annual General Stockholders' Meeting will exclusively be held online and remotely.
The link and access instructions will be provided by the Company to stockholders who have sent the documents below by April 23, 2023 to the email drinvest@itau-unibanco.com.br.
Legal entities: a notarized copy of the articles of association/ bylaws, and proof of election of management members, duly regis- tered with the proper trade board.
Individuals: a digital copy of the ID document bearing the stock- holder's picture.
Call Notice
The Call notice included in item 5 hereof will be published on March 27, 28 and 29, 2023 in the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper. It will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores).
Documents available to stockholders
The Management Report on social business and major administrative facts of the year, a copy of the financial statements prepared in accordance with Brazilian generally accepted accounting practices (Brazilian GAAP), the Independent Auditors' Report, the opinion of the Supervisory Council and a copy of the summary of the Audit Committee Report were all published on February 23, 2023 in the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper (printed version: pages B12 to B14 and digital: pages 1 to 6 of the IR Section). Additionally, the financial statements prepared under the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) were also made available by the Company on Feb- ruary 7, 2023 on the websites of CVM and of the Company's Investor Relations (www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores).
To present the proposals, accompanied by their rationale, to be voted on at the Stockholders' Meeting, the information listed in Article 10 of CVM Resolution No. 81/22 is also made available by the Company on the websites of CVM and the Company's Investor Relations (www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores) at "Announcements to the Market" > "General Stockholders' Meeting".
Proxies
To assist stockholders who decide to take part in the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting represented by proxies, we present Attach- ments: V - A "Proxy template for holders of common shares"; and V
- B "Proxy template for holders of preferred shares".
The Company will otherwise provide three (3) proxies suited to represent stockholders at the Meeting, who will vote in strict accordance with the voting instruction given by stockholders, as shown in Attachment V - C "Proxy template for proxies provided by the Company (for holders of common shares)", and Attachment V - D "Proxy template for proxies provided by the Company (for holders of preferred shares)". Please find information about the proxy request, in accordance with Attachment Q to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, in Attachment V - E hereto.
To facilitate the running of the General Stockholders´ Meeting, the Company suggests that stockholders represented by proxies send a copy of the selected proxy and other documents listed in the Call Notice up to April 23, 2023 by either email: drinvest@itau-unibanco.com.br or mail/courier to:
Itaú Unibanco - Gerência Paralegal de Assuntos Corporativos Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100,
Torre Conceição, 1° andar - Parque Jabaquara,
São Paulo (SP) - CEP 04344-902
Remote voting form
The Company will adopt the remote voting system, in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 81/22, as well as the best market practices.
Accordingly, stockholders willing to vote through the remote voting form may forward their voting instruction concerning the proposals to be voted on at the Meeting:
by remote voting form sent directly to the Company; or
by form completion instructions transmitted to service providers, as follows:
to the stockholders' custody agent, if shares are deposited at a central depository; or
