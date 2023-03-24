Itaú Unibanco S A : Annual General Stockholders' Meeting Manual of April 25, 2023

São Paulo, March 24, 2023.

Dear Stockholder,

Another year has gone and we are able to submit results that are consistent with our goals in these 98 years of history. We learn more lessons from each new cycle, which both strengthen and prepared us to move on in our journey. We continue to value the pragmatism and responsibility towards clients, stockholders, employees and society in general.

In 2022 we had an 11% increase in net income, the return on average equity - annualized was 19% and the tier I capital was 13.5%. We also paid R$8.4 billion in dividends and interest on capital¹ over the year. Worth mentioning is our efficiency ratio at 41.2%² in 2022, reaching its lowest level at the historical level, down 280 bps on a year-on- year basis.

We envision a future in the financial sector with fiercer competition and changes in the level of customer demands. We have thus deeply thought about our ambitions and proposed a new culture to lead us towards a corporate strategy guided by the following core elements:

being increasingly agile and keeping up with technology at all times; (ii) having a single-minded focus on clients as the driving force behind all our actions; and (iii) maintaining high levels of return for a continued sustainable growth. Our teams have welcomed these goals with plenty of enthusiasm and optimism for the bank's future.

We use a robust NPS ecosystem to manage and evolve customer satisfaction and engagement, through which we measure satisfaction in relation to all products, channels and segments. We received approximately four million pieces of NPS feedback, with most of our business achieving historic highs and 57% of them placed at the zone of excellence (above 70 points).

Our investment decision-making is guided by our willingness to keep consistent sustainable returns, based on an associative agenda that offers us new technologies, increased scale and supplemental services to our clients. Some illustrative examples of this agenda are the Joint Venture Techfin (in partnership with Totvs) and strategic interest equities purchased in Orbia, Avenue, and Ideal. In April 2022 we approved the purchase of additional interest equity in the capital of XP Inc., equivalent to 11.36% in the original agree- ment. In June 2022, we announced the sale of part of our interest equity, keeping a 9.96% stake in the total capital of XP Inc. In July we announced the receipt of Itaú Corpbanca shares. Accordingly, we increased our interest equity in Itaú Corpbanca's total and voting capital to 65.62% from 55.96%.