Itaú Unibanco S A : Audio transcription 3Q22

3Q22 Results Opening [Renato] Good morning, everyone! I'm Renato Lulia, Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence at Itaú Unibanco. Thank you for participating in our videoconference to talk about our earnings for the third quarter of 2022 which we are broadcasting directly from our office here on Faria Lima Avenue, in São Paulo. This event will be divided into two parts. In the first part, Mr. Milton Maluhy Filho will explain our performance and earnings for the third quarter of 2022. Next, we'll have the Q&A session where analysts and investors will be able to interact with us directly. Now, I'd like to give you some instructions for a better participation in this meeting today. For those of you who are accessing this via our website, there are three options of audio on the screen: the whole content in Portuguese, the whole content in English or the original audio. In the first two options, we will have simultaneous translation. To choose your option, all you have to do is click on the flag on the top left of your screen. Questions can also be forwarded via WhatsApp. To do so, all you have to do is click on the button on the screen on the website or send a message to the number +55 11 99148-4308. The presentation is available for download on the hotsite screen and, also, as usual, on our Investor Relations website. I now give the floor to Mr. Maluhy who will begin the presentation on the earnings and then I'll come back with you to moderate the Q&A session. Milton, go ahead! [Milton] Good morning, everyone! Thank you for participating in our conference on the earnings for the third quarter of 2022. I'll go straight to the figures and, then, during the presentation, I'll in bring some information that I consider relevant. So, the first good news here is that we posted a very robust recurring managerial result of BRL8.1 billion in the quarter, up 5.2% from the previous quarter. And, in Brazil, we posted a growth of 4.8%, reaching BRL7.4 billion. Consolidated ROE of 21.0%. An increase of 0.2 percentage points and, in Brazil, we have been able to maintain a very high and stable profitability level of 21.6%. The consolidated loan portfolio grew 2.5%, reaching BRL 1.1 trillion, and, in Brazil, it reached BRL900.3 billion, up 2.7% from the previous quarter. The margin with clients also posted a very positive increase in the quarter growing 6.4% to BRL23.4 billion - I'll provide more details later on. When we look at Brazil alone, it grew 5.5%, reaching BRL20.6 billion.

Speaking of delinquency, there was a very small increase in the NPL ratio of 0.1 percentage point in the consolidated figure. And, when we look at Brazil alone, it grew 0.2 percentage point. I'll provide some more details later on. On the capital ratio, we have good news: we were able to increase our capital base, which grew 0.6 percentage point, reaching 11.7% of core equity in the quarter, above our risk appetite. There's no good financial performance without our clients... So, I decided to include a slide here to show, very briefly, what is behind the figures we deliver. There is a lot of work and dedication, there are a lot of tools, but the central message here is that we have been, for some years now, working with the Net Promoter Score concept, so we have the measurements for all products, channels, global NPS, transaction NPS and competitiveness. We receive more than four million pieces of feedbacks every year. Each one is read and interpreted, and we incorporate them into our model to understand, from our clients' standpoint, where the levers and opportunities are. We have been receiving this high volume of feedbacks and the process already incorporates them into the interpretation of the information. So, we made a commitment, back in 2018, to grow NPS by 20 points by the end of 2022. For global NPS, we consider all main segments of the bank on a straight-line basis to understand how the client has been assessing us. The good news is that we have already grown 18 points in this period; therefore, there are 2 more points to go and I'm very confident that we'll achieve our goal for 2022 by the end of the year. On the other hand, we are clearly not comfortable. We want to continue to increase our NPS and the expectation is to reach 25 points of increase. Therefore, we have another 7 points to grow by the end of next year, which I believe is very possible. Two more pieces of news here: 60% of our businesses are at record high levels so this is, excellent news and we have been monitoring this every month. And more than 25% of our businesses are above what we believe is a level of excellence, that is, above 75 NPS points. Speaking of the loan portfolio, you can see a growth of 3.4% in the quarter for individuals and 4.5% for SMEs. In Brazil, we see a quarter-over-quarter growth of 2.7% and a year-over-year growth of 20.8%. Obviously, we have an explanation for each of the lines. Personal loans grew 6.8% in the quarter. I'd like to say that part of the personal loan portfolio consists of consumer credit paid in installments and the overdraft accounts themselves, but 90% of this growth took place in higher-income segments, therefore, with lower default rates, both in the Personnalité segment and in the Uniclass segment.

Another highlight regarding the loan portfolio is that we had a huge gap in payroll loans with public sector, and I have been telling you this for some time now. We always had an important share in the "INSS Pensioners" and the "private company" segments, so we set the goal of increasing our share in the public sector segment as well. So, the good news: we grew 8% in the quarter and 77% year on year. Regarding SMEs, based on the profile of our portfolio and where we have been focusing over the years, you can see that there was an increase in origination, which grew 15.4% in the period, but 70% of this origination was in larger clients with higher revenue and, therefore, with lower default levels. So, the portfolio grew in a very healthy way and although we can already see a slowdown from the previous quarter, we have decided, and I have already told you this, to make adjustments throughout the cycle, trying to understand where the opportunities are, where there is room for growth and where, necessarily, we need to make origination adjustments. Very good news for financial margin with clients in the quarter. The core margin grew BRL1 billion and the working capital another BRL400 million, so it grew BRL1.4 billion, up 6.4% from the previous quarter. Another important message is that we have been increasing our average margin, quarter on quarter. In the consolidated graph it started at 7.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and reached 8.6% in the third quarter of 2022. And, in Brazil, it went up from 8.5% to 9.4%. This growth was not only in the annualized margin, but also in the annualized risk-adjusted margin so, it is good news. We have been managing to grow with quality. I think that this is a very positive highlight. The next item I want to highlight is the margin with the market. There is currently a very challenging market as you have seen with higher interest rates and more volatility, and even so we have been able to consistently maintain the result over the quarters. We remind you that this year we established a capital ratio hedge and it costs around BRL500 million per quarter as we mentioned in the beginning of the year, when we released the 2022 guidance. This cost is very susceptible to an increase of the interest rate and to the difference between the interest rate in Brazil and international interest rates. Despite that, we performed well, this quarter, in Brazil, with a margin with the market of BRL900 million and we have been able to meet our expectations. We should keep in mind that we no longer have the effects of the overhedge strategy. This means that the 2022 number is compared to last year's number that included the overhedge result, so we've been able to keep a good margin. I draw your attention now to the growth we had in a number of lines under commissions and fees and results from insurance operations. So, we recorded a fair growth in the period. Credit and debit cards increased by nearly 8%. In the asset management business, we have a drop of 11.8%, but it is crucial to draw your attention to a very important accounting criteria.

We recognize, on a cash basis, the performance fee of the asset management business. Typically, this effect is felt in the second and fourth quarters. Therefore, it was accounted in the last quarter, and it will happen again in the fourth quarter of the year. Therefore, comparing the third quarter with the second quarter is not ideal. In the fourth quarter, if we manage to perform well in our funds, we should also recognize the performance fee. Another highlight is that the insurance business continues to grow. Here we have positive impacts on insurance operations and less positive impacts on pension plans due to portfolio hedge and deflation in the period. But what we call core insurance is growing 53% year-on-year. I've been telling you over and over that there was a gap in our insurance business. And, that we would focus on it. The fact is that we've been improving our performance and I'm just delighted with this evolution. Moving forward to financial advisory and brokerage services: despite a drop in this line, we keep on trying hard. This is a harder year for equities, but the bank has a very solid performance in both fixed income and M&A. There was a slight drop due to a little less activity in the quarter, equities have not been so good but we've been leading all the fixed-income rankings and, as you can see, we have a fair share of 27% in origination, 33% in distribution and 31% in ESG-bond issuances. Let's just say that the DCM performance is really strong. Last but not least, let's talk about asset management. In addition to the effect of the performance fee, which I've mentioned before, it is essential to show that we keep on growing. As you can see, we have an open platform and have been working a lot on incentive models with complete independence, which allows us to grow more in open platforms than in our own products. But it all depends on the cycle, whether it's a higher or lower interest rates scenario, on our clients' investment profile and on what investment products they are looking for. We have a lot of flexibility when it comes to meeting our clients' needs. Speaking of delinquency, I'll get started with the NPL 90 days overdue, because we have some important messages. There was a slight rise in NPL 90 days overdue in Brazil as I told you in the beginning of the presentation. I also told you that when we were to make any sale of an active portfolio, we would make it with transparency. If you compare 3.25% to 3.29%, the difference is basically the effect we had from the active portfolio sale in the period. It was a positive economic result, and it also decreased the NPL ratio. So, again, for the sake of transparency, we thought it was important to share this piece of information with you. The total 90 days overdue NPL was impacted by only 3 basis points. If it weren't for the sale of active portfolio, our NPL would have been 2.85%. Once again, the sale of active portfolio was made at a positive economic value, which is something good and healthy for the bank's balance sheet. When we talk about NPL 90 days overdue in Brazil, individuals NPL posted a slight rise by 30 basis points. As the active portfolio sold was mostly made by individuals, the impact would be an increase of 7 basis points. And here I'll pause for a moment to talk about something that will surely come up during the Q&A session because I'd like to address a critical point. You must remember that in the third quarter of last year I told you that there would be a gradual normalization of the NPL ratio. This was the bank's expectation for 2022. As you can see, the