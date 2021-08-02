Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions

08/02/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a second-quarter profit 55.6% higher than a year earlier, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for pandemic-related bad loans amid a gradual economic recovery.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 6.543 billion reais, roughly in line with an estimate of 6.424 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv. The bank also announced a more optimistic outlook for loans and loan loss provisions. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:53pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions
RE
04:37pItaU Unibanco Holding Reports 2Q Net Income of BRL7.6 Billion on Lower Provis..
DJ
09:12aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Report of the Brazilian Corporate..
PU
08/02ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
08/01Brazilian cement makers CSN, Apodi, Mizu, Votorantim, Intercement bid for Laf..
RE
07/29ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - INTERNAL CHARTE..
PU
07/29ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - BYLAWS (Form 6-K)
PU
07/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET— Brazilia..
PU
07/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itau Unibanco's XParts Spinoff Approved by Brazil's Central ..
MT
07/27ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET : Brazilian Central Bank approves XParts spin-off.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 22 662 M 22 662 M
Net income 2021 23 288 M 4 518 M 4 518 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 284 B 55 544 M 55 158 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 97 097
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,30 BRL
Average target price 35,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-4.20%54 816
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.45%453 549
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%322 796
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%191 516
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.22%188 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.56%148 451