Itaú Unibanco S A : Brazil's Itau Q2 profit jumps on lower provisions

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau
Unibanco Holding SA on Monday reported a
second-quarter profit 55.6% higher than a year earlier, helped
by a sharp drop in provisions for pandemic-related bad loans
amid a gradual economic recovery.
Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in
at 6.543 billion reais, roughly in line with an estimate of
6.424 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv. The bank also
announced a more optimistic outlook for loans and loan loss
provisions.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl
Editing by Chris Reese)