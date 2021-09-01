Homepage Equities Brazil Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. News Summary ITUB4 BRITUBACNPR1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 08/31 30.94 BRL +1.31% 11:02a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Complete financial statements in PRUDENTIAL June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K) PU 09/01 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend FA 08/31 ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : PUBLIC ACCESS REPORT—MARKET RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL POLICY OBJECTIVE (Form 6-K) PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Itaú Unibanco S A : Complete financial statements in PRUDENTIAL June 30, 2021 (Form 6-K) 09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT Send by mail :

Stockholders' equity totaled R$ 136,129 million. Assets and funds raised Assets totaled R$ 1,850,684 and were substantially composed of R$ 719,628 million of Interbank investments, Securities and Derivative financial instruments, and R$ 826,811 million of Operations with credit granting characteristics and Foreign exchange portfolio. Circular No. 3,068/01 BACEN ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL hereby represents that it has the financial capacity and the intention to hold to maturity securities classified under the line 'Held to maturity', amounting to R$ 71,409 million, corresponding to only 14.2% of the total Securities and Derivative financial instruments. Acknowledgements We thank our stockholders and clients for their support and trust, and our employees for their determination and commitment, which have been essential to reaching these positive results. São Paulo, August 27, 2021. Executive Board Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 1.1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS Co-Chairmen Pedro Moreira Salles Roberto Egydio Setubal Vice President Ricardo Villela Marino Members Alfredo Egydio Setubal Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Candido Botelho Bracher Fábio Colletti Barbosa Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues João Moreira Salles Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes AUDIT COMMITTEE Chairman Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Members Alexandre de Barros Luciana Pires Dias Otavio Yazbek Ricardo Baldin Rogério Carvalho Braga FISCAL COUNCIL Chairman José Caruso Cruz Henriques Members Alkimar Ribeiro Moura Artemio Bertholini Accountant Arnaldo Alves dos Santos CRC 1SP210058/O-3 (1) Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee Milton Maluhy Filho Officers and Members of the Executive Committee Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues André Sapoznik Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Flavio Augusto Aguiar de Souza Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Matias Granata Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman Officers Adriano Cabral Volpini Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Andre Balestrin Cestare Daniel Sposito Pastore Emerson Macedo Bortoloto José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Júnior José Virgilio Vita Neto Paulo Sergio Miron Renato Barbosa do Nascimento Renato da Silva Carvalho Renato Lulia Jacob (1) Tatiana Grecco Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 2.1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Prudential Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions of Reais) Assets Note 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Current and Non-current assets 1,807,186 1,842,925 Cash 39,749 46,099 Interbank investments 3b and 4 215,220 293,221 Money market 159,040 237,668 Interbank deposits 56,180 55,553 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 504,408 484,185 Own portfolio 279,652 293,206 Subject to repurchase commitments 98,341 54,216 Pledged in guarantee 10,704 14,251 Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 7,081 6,019 Securities under resale agreements with free movement 37,894 40,378 Derivative financial instruments 70,736 76,104 Guarantee Assets 11 Interbank accounts 152,134 134,260 Pending settlement 53,891 44,171 Central Bank of Brazil deposits 98,217 90,059 National Housing System (SFH) 9 13 Correspondents 17 17 Interbranch accounts 262 381 Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 677,592 659,978 Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 724,712 711,441 (Provision for loan losses) 3f (47,120) (51,463) Other receivables 214,791 221,927 Current tax assets 7,093 9,180 Deferred tax assets 10b I 58,763 61,960 Sundry 9a 148,935 150,787 Other assets 3g 3,030 2,874 Assets held for sale 747 844 (Valuation allowance) (436) (529) Prepaid expenses 9c 2,719 2,559 Permanent assets 43,498 58,809 Investments 3h 25,049 39,896 Investments in associates and joint ventures 24,747 39,596 Other investments 451 449 (Allowance for losses) (149) (149) Real estate 3i and 11 5,764 5,993 Fixed assets 3,550 3,482 Other fixed assets 15,170 15,162 (Accumulated depreciation) (12,956) (12,651) Goodwill and Intangible assets 3j, 3k and 12 12,685 12,920 Goodwill 214 237 Intangible assets 42,425 41,451 (Accumulated amortization) (29,954) (28,768) Total assets 1,850,684 1,901,734 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Prudential Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions of Reais) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Note 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Current and Non-current liabilities 1,700,805 1,750,885 Deposits 3b and 7b 796,672 814,689 Demand deposits - 136,603 135,309 Savings deposits - 184,239 179,476 Interbank deposits - 2,892 3,430 Time deposits - 472,522 496,403 Other deposits 416 71 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 250,248 285,680 Own portfolio - 93,107 53,609 Third-party portfolio - 99,696 156,602 Free portfolio - 57,445 75,469 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 127,625 136,638 Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes - 67,812 73,108 Foreign loans through securities - 59,029 62,571 Funding from strutured operations certificates 784 959 Interbank accounts 63,788 51,202 Pending settlement - 60,772 50,862 Correspondents - 3,016 340 Interbranch accounts 10,466 7,947 Third-party funds in transit - 10,222 7,898 Internal transfer of funds - 244 49 Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 85,777 83,200 Borrowing - 75,199 71,744 Onlending - 10,578 11,456 Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 65,713 79,620 Allowance for financial guarantees provided 6c 742 754 Provisions 8b 16,737 15,832 Other liabilities 283,037 275,323 Current tax liabilities 10c 7,749 6,551 Deferred tax liabilities 10b II 2,660 3,051 Subordinated debt 7f 41,592 49,419 Debt instruments eligible as capital 27,407 25,497 Sundry 9d 203,629 190,805 Deferred income 3p 3,249 3,184 Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders 13 136,129 136,702 Capital - 90,729 97,148 Capital reserves - 1,987 2,323 Revenue reserves - 46,813 40,434 Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (2,872) (2,296) (Treasury shares) - (528) (907) Non-controlling interests 12e 10,501 10,963 Total stockholders' equity 146,630 147,665 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 1,850,684 1,901,734 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Prudential Consolidated Statement of Income (In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income from financial operations 55,934 78,992 Loan, lease and other credit operations 39,529 43,555 Securities and Derivative financial instruments 13,929 30,996 Foreign exchange operations 1,410 3,041 Compulsory deposits 1,066 1,400 Expenses of financial operations - (20,777) (67,857) Money market (16,045) (39,634) Borrowing and onlending 7e (4,732) (28,223) Income from financial operations before loan losses - 35,157 11,135 Result of allowance for loan losses 6 (4,819) (16,388) Expenses for allowance for loan losses (6,307) (17,790) Income from recovery of credits written off as loss 1,488 1,402 Gross income from financial operations - 30,338 (5,253) Other operating revenues / (expenses) - (10,676) (4,922) Commissions and Banking Fees 9e 19,957 18,637 Personnel expenses 9g (10,824) (9,621) Other administrative expenses 9h (10,413) (11,036) Provision expenses 8 (2,276) (1,471) Provision for lawsuits civil (380) (382) Provison for labor claims (1,828) (1,073) Provison for tax and social security lawsuits (14) (19) Other risks (54) 3 Tax expenses 3o and 10a II (3,836) (2,061) Equity in earnings of affiliates, jointly ventures and other investments 2d 1,117 6,199 Other operating revenues 962 878 Other operating expenses 9i (5,363) (6,447) Operating income - 19,662 (10,175) Non-operating income 224 346 Income before taxes on income and profit sharing - 19,886 (9,829) Income tax and social contribution 3o and 10a I (6,042) 14,898 Due on operations for the period (3,811) (6,599) Related to temporary differences (2,231) 21,497 Profit sharing - Management Members Statutory 13b (97) (47) Non-controlling interests 13e (787) 1,580 Net income 12,960 6,602 Earnings per share Basic 16 Common 1.33 0.68 Preferred 1.33 0.68 Earnings per share Diluted 16 Common 1.32 0.67 Preferred 1.32 0.67 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 16 Common4,958,290,3594,958,290,359 Preferred 4,815,885,208 4,798,481,927 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Diluted 16 Common4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred4,849,089,944 4,826,762,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Prudential Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Consolidated Net income 13,747 5,022 Financial assets at available for sale (837) (2,096) Change in fair value (1,851) (3,756) Tax effect 679 1,677 (Gains) / losses transferred to income statement 609 (31) Tax effect (274) 14 Hedge 1,301 (3,697) Cash flow hedge 5f V 630 268 Change in fair value 1,185 522 Tax effect (555) (254) Hedge of net investment in foreign operation 5f V 671 (3,965) Change in fair value 1,235 (7,419) Tax effect (564) 3,454 Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*) 4 30 Remeasurements 17 4 52 Tax effect (22) Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments (1,044) 4,477 Total other comprehensive income (576) (1,286) Total comprehensive income 13,171 3,736 Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company 12,384 5,316 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 787 (1,580) (*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Prudential Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 13) (In millions of Reais) Attributed to owners of the parent company Total Total Other comprehensive income stockholders' stockholders' Treasury Capital Revenue Cumulative Retained equity - owners equity - non- Total Capital Available for sale Remeasurements of Gains and shares reserves reserves translation earnings of the parent controlling securities liabilities of post- losses - (1) adjustments (2) company interests Adjustments employment benefits Hedge abroad Balance at 01/01/2020 97,148 (1,274) 1,979 36,414 1,262 (1,339) 1,082 (3,026) 132,246 11,110 143,356 Transactions with owners 367 (150) 217 2,324 2,541 Result of delivery of treasury shares 367 200 567 567 Recognition of share-based payment plans (350) (350) (350) (Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 13) 2,324 2,324 Other 11 11 11 Dividends declared after previous period (4,709) (4,709) (4,709) Interest on capital declared after previous period (5,102) (5,102) (5,102) Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital 36 36 36 Total comprehensive income - (2,096) 30 4,477 (3,697) 6,602 5,316 (1,580) 3,736 Consolidated net income 6,602 6,602 (1,580) 5,022 Other comprehensive income (2,096) 30 4,477 (3,697) (1,286) (1,286) Appropriations: Legal reserve 330 (330) -Statutory reserves 4,713 (4,713) -Dividends (1,595) (1,595) (464) (2,059) Balance at 06/30/2020 97,148 (907) 1,829 31,657 (834) (1,309) 5,559 (6,723) 126,420 11,390 137,810 Change in the period 367 (150) (4,757) (2,096) 30 4,477 (3,697) (5,826) 280 (5,546) Balance at 01/01/2021 97,148 (907) 2,323 40,434 472 (1,530) 5,404 (6,642) 136,702 10,963 147,665 Transactions with owners 379 (149) 230 (1,249) (1,019) Result of delivery of treasury shares 379 193 572 572 Recognition of share-based payment plans (342) (342) (342) (Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 13) (1,249) (1,249) Partial spin-off (6,419) (187) (3,392) 77 (23) 24 (9,920) (9,920) Other (10) (10) (10) Reversal of Dividends or Interest on capital declared after previous period 166 166 166 Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital 74 74 74 Total comprehensive income - (914) 4 (1,021) 1,277 12,960 12,306 787 13,093 Consolidated net income 12,960 12,960 787 13,747 Other comprehensive income (914) 4 (1,021) 1,277 (654) (654) Appropriations: Legal reserve 640 (640) -Statutory reserves 8,975 (8,975) -Dividends (880) (880) (880) Interest on capital (2,539) (2,539) (2,539) Balance at 06/30/2021 90,729 (528) 1,987 46,813 (365) (1,526) 4,360 (5,341) 136,129 10,501 146,630 Change in the period (6,419) 379 (336) 6,379 (837) 4 (1,044) 1,301 (573) (462) (1,035) (1) Includes the share in Other Comprehensive Income of Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures related to Available for sale securities. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Prudential Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In millions of Reais) 01/01 to 01/01 to Note 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Adjusted net income 31,013 29,367 Net income 12,960 6,602 Adjustments to net income: 18,053 22,765 Share-based payment (280) (277) Adjustment to fair value of securities and derivative financial instruments (assets/liabilities) (1,260) (445) Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 3,848 13,944 Allowance for loan losses 6c 6,307 17,790 Interest and foreign exchange income related to operations with subordinated debt 5,511 19,551 Depreciation and amortization 2,424 2,439 Expense from update / charges on the provisions for lawsuits civil, labor claims, tax and social security 426 400 lawsuits and other risks 8b Provisions for lawsuits civil, labor claims, tax and social security lawsuits and other risks 8b 2,295 1,489 Interest income from escrow deposits (140) (179) Deferred taxes (excluding hedge tax effects) 2,089 (4,235) Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments (1,117) (6,199) Income from foreign exchange income related to available-for-sale securities (3,928) (16,874) Income from foreign exchange income related to held-to-maturity securities 205 (7,553) Income from sale of available-for-sale financial assets 609 (31) Income from sale of investments, assets held for sale and fixed assets (94) (43) Non-controlling interests 13e 787 (1,580) Other 371 4,568 Change in assets and liabilities 13,647 38,338 (Increase) / Decrease in assets Interbank investments 65,228 (119,162) Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets / liabilities) 5,085 (18,229) Compulsory deposits with the Central Bank of Brazil (8,158) 1,504 Interbank and interbranch accounts (assets / liabilities) 5,508 4,673 Loan, lease and other credit operations (24,022) (82,994) Other receivables and other assets 21,902 (17,482) (Decrease) / Increase in liabilities Deposits (18,017) 219,071 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements (35,432) 46,928 Funds for issuance of securities (9,013) 1,571 Borrowing and onlending 2,577 18,791 Provisions and Other liabilities 9,621 (13,326) Deferred income 65 421 Payment of income tax and social contribution (1,697) (3,428) Net cash Provided by / (Used in) operating activities 44,660 67,705 Dividends / Interest on capital received from associates and joint ventures 5,986 1,311 Funds received from sale of available-for-sale securities 12,273 5,742 Funds received from redemption of held-to-maturity securities 8,488 1,493 (Purchase) / Disposal of Assets held for sale 192 164 Disposal of investments 82 19 Sale of fixed assets 126 190 Termination of intangible asset agreements 32 (1) (Purchase) of available-for-sale securities (39,289) (27,105) (Purchase) of held-to-maturity securities (19,619) (558) (Purchase) of investments (31) (350) (Purchase) of fixed assets 11 (600) (643) (Purchase) of intangible assets 12 (2,286) (1,578) Net cash Provided by / (Used in) investing activities (34,646) (21,316) Subordinated debt obligations raisings 2,729 3,149 Subordinated debt obligations redemptions (14,157) (7,324) Change in non-controlling interests (1,249) 2,324 Partial spin-off 2d (9,920) -Income from delivery of treasury shares 510 494 Dividends and interest on capital paid to non-controlling interests (464) Dividends and interest on capital paid (3,202) (10,234) Net cash Provided by / (Used in) financing activities (25,289) (12,055) Net Increase / (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (15,275) 34,334 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 99,090 64,848 Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,848) (13,944) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3a 79,967 85,238 Cash 39,749 43,259 Interbank deposits 6,163 4,544 Securities purchased under agreements to resell Collateral held 34,055 37,435 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 3.6 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Notes to the Prudential Consolidated Financial Statements At 06/30/2021 and 12/31/2020 for balance sheet accounts and from 01/01 to 06/30 of 2021 and 2020 for income statement (In millions of Reais, except information per share) Note 1 Operations Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING) is a publicly-held company, organized and existing under the laws of Brazil. The head office is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, n° 100, in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, Brazil. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING has a presence in 18 countries and territories and offers a wide variety of financial products and services to personal and corporate customers in Brazil and abroad, not necessarily related to Brazil, through its branches, subsidiaries and international affiliates. It offers a full range of banking services, through its different portfolios: commercial banking; investment banking; real estate lending; loans, financing and investment; leasing and foreign exchange business. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING is a financial holding company controlled by Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. ('IUPAR'), a holding company which owns 51.71% of our common shares, and which is jointly controlled by (i) Itaúsa S.A. ('ITAÚSA'), a holding company controlled by members of the Egydio de Souza Aranha family, and (ii) Companhia E. Johnston de Participações ('E. JOHNSTON'), a holding company controlled by the Moreira Salles family. Itaúsa also directly holds 39.21% of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's common shares. These consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on August 27, 2021. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.1 Note 2 - Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements a) Presentation The financial statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL have been prepared in accordance with the National Monetary Council (CMN), Resolution No. 4,280 of October 31, 2013 and BACEN Circular 3,701 of March 13, 2014, and they fit for the specific purposes of this resolution. The definitions and criteria for the valuation and recognition of assets, liabilities, income and expenses set forth in the regulation embodied in the Accounting Plan for National Financial System Institutions (COSIF) were applied. For entities not subject to the rules of COSIF, necessary adjustments were made to ensure that the valuation and recognition of assets, liabilities, income and expenses could properly reflect the required regulation. The information in the financial statements and accompanying notes evidence all relevant information inherent in the financial statements, and only them, which are consistent with information used by management in its administration. With the entry into force of the BCB Resolution nº 2/2020, as from January 2021, the Balance Sheet accounts are presented in order of liquidity and enforceability. Leases are shown at present value in the Prudential Consolidated Balance Sheet. The related income and expenses, representing the financial results of these operations, are grouped together under Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations in the Prudential Consolidated Statement of Income. Advances on exchange contracts have been reclassified from Other Liabilities - Foreign Exchange Portfolio to Loan Operations. Foreign exchange income consists of exchange rate differences on balance sheet accounts denominated in foreign currencies. b) Consolidation The consolidated financial statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL relate to the consolidation of subsidiaries located in Brazil and abroad, over which it has direct or indirect control, except for the insurance group which is not governed by item 6, article 1 of CMN, Resolution No. 4,280 of October 31, 2013. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.2 The consolidated financial statements cover ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. We present below the main subsidiaries which together represent over 95% of total consolidated assets: Interest in voting Interest in total Functional Country of Activity capital % capital % currency (1) Incorporation 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 In Brazil Banco Itaú BBA S.A. Real Brazil Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Consignado S.A. Real Brazil Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaucard S.A. Real Brazil Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itauleasing S.A. Real Brazil Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Dibens Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil Real Brazil Leasing 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Real Brazil Consumer Finance Credit 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A. Real Brazil Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Real Brazil Securities Broker 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú Unibanco S.A. Real Brazil Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Real Brazil Consumer Finance Credit 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Redecard Instituição de Pagamento S.A. (2) Real Brazil Acquier 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Foreign Itaú Corpbanca Colombia S.A. Colombian Peso Colombia Financial Institution 34.16% 34.16% 34.16% 34.16% Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A. Swiss Franc Switzerland Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. Argentine Peso Argentina Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A. Guarani Paraguay Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. Uruguayan Peso Uruguay Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itau Bank, Ltd. Real Cayman Islands Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itau BBA International plc US Dollar United Kingdom Financial Institution 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itau BBA USA Securities Inc. Real United States Securities Broker 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% Itaú CorpBanca (3) Chilean Peso Chile Financial Institution 39.22% 39.22% 39.22% 39.22% (1) All overseas offices of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL have the same functional currency as the parent company, except for CorpBanca New York Branch, which uses the US Dollar. (2) New company name of Redecard S.A (3) ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL controls ITAÚ CORPBANCA due to the shareholders' agreement. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.3 c) Critical accounting estimates and judgments The preparation of Consolidated Financial Statements requires Management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, and contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements, due to uncertainties and the high level of subjectivity involved in the recognition and measurement of certain items. Estimates and judgments considered more relevant by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL are related to the following topics: Topic Notes Consolidation 2c (I) and 2b Fair value of financial instruments 2c (II) and 15 Provision for loan losses 2c (III) and 6 Goodwill impairment 2c (IV) and 12 Deferred income tax and social contribution 2c (V) and 10 Defined benefit pension plans 2c (VI) and 17 Contingent assets and liabilities, legal obligations and tax and social security obligations 2c (VII) and 8 (I) Consolidation subsidiaries are all those in which ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL's involvement exposes it or entitles it to variable returns and can affect these returns through its influence on the entity. The existence of control is assessed continuously. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date control is established to the date on which it ceases to exist. The consolidated financial statements are prepared using consistent accounting policies. Intercompany asset and liability account balances, income accounts and transaction values have been eliminated. (II) Fair value of financial instruments the fair value of financial instruments, including derivatives that are not traded in active markets, is calculated by using valuation techniques based on assumptions that consider market information and conditions. The main assumptions are: historical data, information on similar transactions and pricing techniques. For more complex or illiquid instruments, significant judgment is necessary to determine the model used with the selection of specific inputs and, in certain cases, evaluation adjustments are applied to the model amount our price quoted for financial instruments that are not actively traded. The methodologies used to estimate the fair value of certain financial instruments are described in Note 15. (III) Provision for loan losses - The analysis of the provision for loan losses from the operations granted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL is conducted based on the assessment of the default classification (Ratings AA-H), on an individual or collective basis, established in CMN Resolution No. 2,682, of December 21, 1999. Management exercises its judgment in the assessment of the adequacy of the expected loss amounts resulting from models and, according to its experience, makes adjustments that may result from certain clients' credit condition or from temporary adjustments resulting from new situations or circumstances that have not yet been reflected in modeling. In addition to the default classification the following aspects are also considered: • 12-month horizon, using base macroeconomic scenarios, i.e., with no weighting; and • Highest risk classification according to the operation, client, default, renegotiation, among others. The criteria for the provision for loan losses are detailed in Note 19. (IV) Goodwill impairment - The review of goodwill due to impairment reflects the Management's best estimate for future cash flows of Cash Generating Units (CGU), with the identification of the CGU and estimate of their fair value less costs to sell and/or value in use. To determine this estimate, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL adopts the discounted cash flow methodology for a period of 5 years, macroeconomic assumptions, growth rate and discount rate. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.4 The discount rate generally reflects financial and economic variables, such as the risk-free interest rate and a risk premium. Cash-Generating Units or CGU groups are identified at the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored for internal management purposes. (V) Deferred income tax and social contribution deferred tax assets are recognized only in relation to deductible temporary differences, tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards for offset to the extent that i) it is considered probable that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL will generate future taxable income for its use; and ii) it presents a history of taxable income or income in at least three of the last five fiscal years. The expected realization of deferred tax assets is based on the projection of future taxable income and technical studies, as disclosed in Note 10. (VI) Defined benefit pension plans the current amount of pension plans is obtained from actuarial calculations, which use assumptions such as discount rate, which is appropriated at the end of each year and used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outflows. To determine the appropriate discount rate, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL considers the interest rates of National Treasury Notes that have maturity terms similar to the terms of the respective liabilities. The main assumptions for Pension plan obligations are partly based on current market conditions. Additional information is disclosed in Note 17. (VII) Contingent Assets and Liabilities, Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL periodically reviews its contingencies. These contingencies are evaluated based on management´s best estimates, taking into account the opinion of legal counsel when there is a likelihood that financial resources will be required to settle the obligations and the amounts may be reasonably estimated. Contingencies classified as probable losses are recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under Provisions. Contingent amounts are measured using appropriate models and criteria, despite the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate timing and amounts. Provisions, contingencies and other commitments are detailed in Note 8. d) Business development Reduction of non-controlling interest in XP Inc. On November 26, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING disclosed that the Board of Directors approved the partial spin-off of the investment held in XP Inc. (XP INC) to a new company (XPart S.A.). On December 2 and 17, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING sold 4.44% and 0.07%, respectively, of its investments in XP INC, through the public offering on the Nasdaq, giving rising to a result before taxes of R$ 4,001. Concurrently with the sales, XP INC completed a public offering (follow-on) which resulted in the dilution of the interest held by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING to 41.00% of capital, giving rising to a result in XP INC primary subscription of R$ 546. Additionally, on May 14, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING sold 0.48% of its interest in XP INC, generating income before taxes of R$ 486. After a favorable opinion of the Federal Reserve Board, XPart S.A. was constituted on May 31, 2021 by the portion of investment in XP INC plus a cash amount corresponding to R$ 10, as approved in the Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting held on January 31, 2021. The percentage of XP INC's capital spun-off to XPart S.A. is 40.52%, which corresponds to XPart S.A. stockholders' equity value of R$ 9,985 on the base date May 31, 2021. In view of the constitution of XPart S.A., ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's stockholders hold an ownership interest in XPart S.A. in the same number, type and proportion of the shares previously held by them in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING. The shares issued by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, as well as the American Depositary Receipts - ADRs, will continue to be traded with the right to receive the shares issued by XPart S.A. until the cut-off date that, once determined, will be informed to the market. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.5 After all the events described above, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING no longer holds an equity interest in XP INC and does not hold any interest in XPart S.A. However, the original agreement establishes an additional acquisition of interest of XP INC in 2022 by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, subject to future approval by BACEN, as disclosed in Material Fact of August 10, 2018. Itaú CorpBanca The Itaú CorpBanca (ITAÚ CORPBANCA) is controlled as of April 1st, 2016 by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING. On the same date, ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING entered into a shareholders' agreement with Corp Group, which sets forth, among others, the right of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and Corp Group to appoint members for the Board of Directors of ITAÚ CORPBANCA in accordance to their interests in capital stock, and this group of shareholders have the right to appoint the majority of members of the Board of Directors of ITAÚ CORPBANCA and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING are be entitled to appoint the majority of members elected by this block. On September 10, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda, indirectly acquired additional ownership interest of 1.08% (5,558,780,153 shares) in the ITAÚ CORPBANCA's capital for the amount of R$ 229, and now it holds 39.22%. The effective acquisition and financial settlement occurred on September 14, 2020, after obtaining the regulatory authorizations. Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A. On December 31, 2015, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary Itaú Unibanco S.A. (ITAÚ UNIBANCO), entered into an agreement for purchase and sale and other covenants with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG) and with Misben S.A. for acquisition of 89.08% of interest in capital of Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A. (RECOVERY), corresponding to total interest of RECOVERY's parties, for the amount of R$ 735. On July 7, 2016 an additional interest of 6.92% was acquired from International Finance Corporation, for the amount of R$ 59, then holding 96% of its capital. On May 26, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary ITAÚ UNIBANCO, acquired from International Finance Corporation an additional interest of 4% for the amount of R$ 20.7, then holding 100% of capital of RECOVERY. The effective acquisition and financial settlement occurred on May 28, 2020. Acquisition of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação S.A. On October 31, 2019, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary Redecard Instituição de Pagamento S.A. (REDE), entered into a purchase and sale agreement of 100% of the capital of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação S.A. (ZUP). The purchase will be carried out in three phases over four years. In the first phase, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING acquired 52.96% of ZUP's total voting capital for approximately R$ 293, then holding the company's control. In the third year, after the operation is closed, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING will acquire an additional 19.6% interest; in the fourth year, the remaining interest, so as to achieve 100% of ZUP's capital. Effective acquisitions and financial settlements occurred on March 31, 2020, after obtaining the regulatory authorizations required. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.6 Note 3 - Significant accounting policies a) Cash and cash equivalents Defined as cash and current accounts with banks, shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under the heading Cash, Interbank Deposits and Money Market (Collateral Held) with original maturities not exceeding 90 days. b) Interbank investments, Remunerated restricted Credits held at the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), Remunerated deposits, deposits received under securities repurchase agreements, funds from acceptances and issuance of securities, borrowing and onlending, subordinated debt and other receivables and payables - Operations with fixed interest and charges are booked at present value. Operations with floating interest and charges are booked at the adjusted principal amount. Operations subject to foreign exchange variation are booked at the corresponding amount in local currency. Liabilities are presented net of the transaction costs incurred, if significant, calculated pro rata on a daily basis. c) Securities Recorded at the cost of acquisition restated by the index and/or effective interest rate and presented in the Balance Sheet as required by BACEN Circular 3,068, of November 8, 2001. Securities are classified into the following categories: · Trading securities - Securities acquired to be actively and frequently traded. They are measured at fair value, with a counterparty to the results for the period; · Available for sale securities - Securities that can be negotiated but are not acquired for the purposes of active and frequent trading. They are measured at fair value, with a counterparty to a specific account in stockholders' equity; · Held to maturity securities -Securities, other than non-redeemable shares, which the bank has the financial capacity and intends, or is required, to hold in the portfolio to maturity. They are recorded at the cost of acquisition, or at fair value, whenever these are transferred from another category. Securities are adjusted up to maturity date, but are not measured at fair value. Gains and losses on available for sale securities, when realized, are recognized on the trade date in the statement of income, with a counterparty to a specific account in stockholders' equity. Decreases in the fair value of available for sale and held to maturity securities below to cost, resulting from causes not considered to be temporary, are recorded in the results as realized losses. d) Derivative financial instruments These are classified on the date of their acquisition, according to whether or not management intends to use them for hedging, according to BACEN Circular 3,082, of January 30, 2002. Transactions involving financial instruments, carried out at a customer's request, for the bank's own account, or which do not comply with the hedging criteria (mainly derivatives used to manage overall risk exposure), are stated at fair value, including realized and unrealized gains and losses, which are recorded directly in the statement of income. Derivatives that are used for protection against risk exposure or to modify the characteristics of financial assets and liabilities, where changes in fair value are closely related to those of the items being protected at the beginning and throughout the duration of the contract, and which are considered to be effective in reducing the risk exposure in question, are classified as hedges of the following types: · Market Risk Hedge - Financial assets and liabilities, as well as their related financial instruments, are booked at fair value, plus realized and unrealized gains and losses, which are recorded directly in the statement of income; · Cash Flow Hedge The effective portion of a hedge of financial assets and liabilities, and the related financial instruments, are booked at fair value plus realized and unrealized gains and losses, net of tax effects, when applicable, and recorded in a specific account in stockholders' equity. The ineffective portion is recorded directly in the statement of income; Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.7 Hedge of Net Investments in Foreign Operations Accounted for similarly to a cash flow hedge, i.e. the portion of gains or losses on a hedging instrument that is determined to be an effective hedge is recognized in stockholders' equity, and reclassified to income for the period in the event of the disposal of the foreign operation. The ineffective portion is recognized in income for the period. e) Loans, leases and other credit operations (operations with lending characteristics) - These transactions are recorded at present value and calculated pro rata on a daily basis in line with variations in a defined indexer and interest rate, and are adjusted up to the 60th day of arrears, according to the expectation of payment. After the 60th day, income is recognized only on actual receipt of payments. Credit card operations include receivables arising from purchases made by cardholders. Funds corresponding to these amounts to be paid to the credit card companies are shown as liabilities, under the heading Interbank Accounts - Receipts and Payments Pending Settlement. f) Provision for loan losses The balance of the provision for loan losses is recorded based on a credit risk analysis, at an amount considered sufficient to cover loan losses in accordance with the rules determined by CMN Resolution Nº. 2,682 of December 21, 1999, which include the following: · Provisions are recorded from the date on which loans are granted, based on the customer's risk rating and on a periodic quality assessment of customers and business sectors, and not only in the event of default; · Exclusively in the case of default, losses are written off 360 days after the credits have matured, or after 540 days for operations with maturities longer than 36 months. g) Other assets They are comprised of Assets Held for Sale, relating to real estate, vehicles and other assets available for sale (owned but deactivated, received as payment in kind or resulting from execution of guarantees). These assets are adjusted to fair value by setting up a provision in accordance with current regulations and prepaid expenses, corresponding to disbursements which will produce benefits in future years. h) Investments Include goodwill identified in the acquisition of associates and joint ventures, net of any accumulated impairment loss. They are initially recognized at acquisition cost and are subsequently accounted for under the equity method. · Associates: are companies over which ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL has significant influence, but which it does not control. · Joint Ventures: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL has joint venture whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets. i) Fixed assets Are booked at their acquisition cost less accumulated depreciation and adjusted for impairment, if applicable. Depreciation is calculated on the straight-line method using rates based on the estimated useful lives of these assets. Such rates and other details are presented in Note 11. The residual values and useful lives of assets are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, at the end of each period. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL reviews its assets in order to identify indications of impairment in their recoverable amounts. The recoverable amount of an asset is defined as the higher of its fair value less the cost to sell and its value in use. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest level for which independent cash flows can be identified (cash-generating units). The assessment may be made at an individual asset level when the fair value less the cost to sell can be reliably determined. j) Goodwill - Corresponds to the amount paid in excess in the acquisition of investments and it is amortized based on the expected future profitability or on its realization. It is semiannually submitted to the asset impairment test with the adoption of an approach that involves the identification of cash-generating units (CGU) and the estimate of its fair value less the cost to sell and/or its value in use. The breakdown of intangible assets is described in Note 12. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.8 k) Intangible assets - Composed of: (i) Goodwill paid upon acquisition of a company, transferred to intangible assets due to merger of the acquired company's equity into the acquirer company; (ii) Right-of-use, as well as rights on the acquisition of payrolls and association agreements, amortized according to agreement terms or as economic benefits flow to the company; and (iii) Software, amortized over five years, and customer portfolios, amortized within ten years. Intangible assets with definite useful lives are amortized using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives and those with indefinite useful lives are tested on a semiannually basis to identify possible impairment losses. l) Capital Transactions with Non-Controlling Stockholders Changes in an ownership interest in a subsidiary, which do not result in a loss of control, are accounted for as capital transactions and any difference between the amount paid and the carrying amount of non-controlling stockholders is recognized directly in consolidated stockholders' equity. m) Contingent Assets and Liabilities, Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations - these are possible rights and potential obligations arising from past events for which realization depends on uncertain future events. Contingent assets are not recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet, except when Management of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL considers that realization is practically certain. In general they correspond to lawsuits with favorable outcomes in final and unappealable judgments and to the withdrawal of lawsuits as a result of a settlement payment received or an agreement for set-off against an existing liability. These contingencies are evaluated based on Management's best estimates, and are classified as: · Probable: in which liabilities are recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under Provisions; · Possible: which are disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements, but no provision is recorded; · Remote: which require neither a provision nor disclosure. The amount of deposits in guarantee is adjusted in compliance with current legislation. Contingencies guaranteed by indemnity clauses in privatization processes and others, and with liquidity are recognized upon judicial notification with simultaneous recognition of receivables, without any effect on results. Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations Represented by amounts payable for tax liabilities, the legality or constitutionality of which are subject to judicial challenge, recognized for the full amount under discussion. n) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided - Recognized based on the expected loss model, in an amount sufficient to cover any probable losses over the whole guarantee period. o) Income Tax and Social Contribution - There are two components of the provision for income tax and social contribution: current and deferred. The current component is approximately the total of taxes to be paid or recovered during the reporting period. Deferred income tax and social contribution, represented by deferred tax assets and liabilities, is obtained based on the differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and the amounts reported in the financial statements at each year end. The income tax and social contribution expense is recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Income Tax and Social Contribution, except when it refers to items directly recognized in Stockholders' Equity, such as tax on marking available for sale financial assets to fair value, post-employment benefits and tax on cash flow hedges and hedge of net investment in foreign operations. Subsequently, these items are recognized in income upon realization of the gain/loss on the instruments. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.9 Changes in tax legislation and rates are recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Income tax and social contribution in the period in which they are enacted. Interest and fines are recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Other administrative expenses. Tax rates, as well as their calculation bases, are detailed in Note 10. p) Deferred income - this refers to: (i) interest received in advance on which there is no prospect of demand for payment and which depends only on the passage of time to be appropriated to effective income, and (ii) the negative goodwill on acquisition of investments, which has not been absorbed in the consolidation process. q) Post-employments benefits Pension plans defined benefit plans The liability (or asset, as the case may be) is recognized in the consolidated balance sheet with respect to a defined benefit plan corresponds to the present value of the defined benefit obligations at the balance sheet date less the fair value of the plan assets. The defined benefit obligations are calculated annually using the projected unit credit method. The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated amount of future cash flows of benefit payments at the rate for Brazilian treasury long term securities denominated in Reais and with maturity periods similar to the term of the pension plan liabilities. Pension plans defined contribution For defined contribution plans, contributions to plans made by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, through pension plan funds, are recognized as expenses, when due. Other post-employment benefit obligations Like defined benefit pension plans, these obligations are assessed annually by independent, qualified actuaries, and the costs expected from these benefits are accrued over the period of employment. Gains and losses arising from changes in practices and variations in actuarial assumptions are recognized in Stockholders' equity, in the period in which they occur. r) Foreign currency translation I Functional and presentation currency The Financial Statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL are presented in Brazilian Reais, its functional and presentation currency. For each subsidiary, joint venture or investment in associates, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL defines the functional currency as the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates. II Foreign Currency Operations Foreign currency operations are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses are recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income, unless they are related to cash flow hedges and hedge of net investments in foreign operations, which are recognized in Stockholders' Equity. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.10 Note 4 Interbank investments 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0 30 31 180 181 365 Over 365 days Total % Total % Money market 128,257 30,291 412 80 159,040 73.9 237,668 81.1 Collateral held (1) 32,990 8,182 412 80 41,664 19.4 55,672 19.0 Collateral repledge 90,876 8,808 99,684 46.3 155,825 53.1 Assets received as collateral with right to sell or repledge 16,435 8,808 25,243 11.7 24,157 8.2 Assets received as collateral without right to sell or repledge 74,441 74,441 34.6 131,668 44.9 Short position 4,391 13,301 17,692 8.2 26,171 9.0 Interbank deposits 39,322 5,296 5,753 5,809 56,180 26.1 55,553 18.9 Total (2) 167,579 35,587 6,165 5,889 215,220 100.0 293,221 100.0 % per maturity date 77.9 16.5 2.9 2.7 100.0 Total at 12/31/2020 228,653 49,038 8,353 7,177 293,221 % per maturity date 78.1 16.7 2.8 2.4 100.0 (1) Includes R$ 6,714 (R$ 11,119 at 12/31/2020) related to Money market Assets received as collateral with right to sell or repladge, in which securities are restricted to guarantee transactions at the B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) and BACEN. (2) Includes a securities valuation allowance in the amount of R$ (18) (R$ (6) at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.11 Note 5 - Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities) See below the composition by Securities and Derivatives financial instruments type, maturity and portfolio already adjusted to their respective fair values. a) Summary per maturity 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustment to fair value reflected in: Cost Fair value % 0 30 31 90 91 180 181 365 366 720 Over 720 days Fair value Stockholders' Income equity Government securities Brazil 250,562 (511) (88) 249,963 49.5 4,326 1,107 7,977 11,455 95,339 129,759 252,215 Financial treasury bills 23,099 23,099 4.6 987 1,244 19,077 1,791 27,872 National treasury bills 118,170 (788) (74) 117,308 23.3 4,316 7,914 10,101 57,938 37,039 97,105 National treasury notes 64,162 268 (142) 64,288 12.7 10 120 63 109 13,712 50,274 74,672 National treasury / Securitization 121 32 153 0.0 153 184 Brazilian external debt bonds 45,010 9 96 45,115 8.9 1 4,612 40,502 52,382 Government securities abroad 63,261 (1,092) 62,169 12.4 10,746 11,942 5,652 8,617 14,443 10,769 61,680 Argentina 1,627 37 (5) 1,659 0.3 983 170 129 294 22 61 1,477 Chile 23,238 (5) (610) 22,623 4.5 5,822 5,357 274 89 3,530 7,551 23,216 Colombia 5,398 (11) (74) 5,313 1.1 133 136 2,156 54 2,834 8,089 Korea 5,471 (174) 5,297 1.1 387 1,115 3,795 3,936 Spain 7,058 (128) 6,930 1.4 627 642 339 209 5,113 4,870 United States 5,846 (20) 5,826 1.2 588 1,111 501 2,317 1,309 5,835 Italy 121 (1) 120 0.0 120 130 Mexico 11,760 (8) 11,752 2.3 1,811 4,322 3,381 2,217 21 10,232 Paraguay 2,336 (96) 2,240 0.4 666 285 281 189 570 249 2,950 Peru 7 7 0.0 7 4 Uruguay 399 3 402 0.1 116 55 104 31 50 46 941 Corporate securities 121,463 (406) 483 121,540 24.0 18,339 4,457 2,982 6,608 9,611 79,543 94,186 Shares 9,213 (422) 90 8,881 1.8 8,881 6,309 Rural product note 9,139 83 9,222 1.8 269 482 819 2,354 715 4,583 5,834 Bank deposit certificates 79 79 0.0 14 61 4 368 Real estate receivables certificates 5,362 3 (27) 5,338 1.1 238 1 1 20 8 5,070 5,324 Fund quotas 8,767 6 8,773 1.7 8,773 4,218 Credit rights 4,957 4,957 1.0 4,957 2,353 Fixed income 3,348 3,348 0.7 3,348 1,245 Variable income 462 6 468 0.1 468 620 Debentures 74,504 202 74,706 14.8 17 3,260 943 1,626 4,345 64,515 55,549 Eurobonds and other 7,384 1 74 7,459 1.5 105 143 379 857 2,976 2,999 7,607 Financial bills 720 7 727 0.1 22 249 4 316 136 639 Promissory notes 4,750 27 4,777 0.9 20 571 522 1,734 1,205 725 7,222 Other 1,545 6 27 1,578 0.3 8 13 46 1,511 1,116 Subtotal securities 435,286 (917) (697) 433,672 86.0 33,411 17,506 16,611 26,680 119,393 220,071 408,081 Trading securities 156,433 (917) 155,516 30.8 18,371 1,692 5,256 10,116 77,498 42,583 167,625 Available for sale securities 207,444 (697) 206,747 41.0 14,669 15,813 11,217 15,918 29,836 119,294 197,779 Held to maturity securities (*) 71,409 71,409 14.2 371 1 138 646 12,059 58,194 42,677 Derivative financial instruments 45,527 25,209 70,736 14.0 12,793 3,885 17,579 5,356 7,564 23,559 76,104 Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) 480,813 24,292 (697) 504,408 100.0 46,204 21,391 34,190 32,036 126,957 243,630 484,185 Derivative financial instruments (liabilities) (44,347) (21,366) (65,713) (13,035) (1,733) (15,514) (5,285) (8,349) (21,797) (79,620) (*) Unrecorded adjustment to fair value in the amount of R$ 1,592 (R$ 2,530 at 12/31/2020) according to Note 5e. During the period, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL recognized impairment of R$ (223) (R$ (220) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020) of Financial Assets Available for Sale. The income related to securities and derivative financial instruments totaled R$ 1,200 (R$ 410 from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). In the period, the result of Derivative Financial Instruments as well as Adjustment to Fair Value of Securities (particularly private securities) had their amounts affected by oscillations of rates and other market variables arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic scenario in the period (Note 20d). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.12 b) Summary by portfolio 06/30/2021 Restricted to Assets Derivative guaranteeing Own portfolio Repurchase Pledged financial Total Free portfolio (*) Central Bank technical agreements guarantees instruments provisions Government securities Brazil 135,087 71,285 33,927 2,583 7,081 249,963 Financial treasury bills 21,335 387 1,268 109 23,099 National treasury bills 72,359 41,535 48 1,095 2,271 117,308 National treasury notes 28,548 29,363 1,456 220 4,701 64,288 National treasury / Securitization 153 153 Brazilian external debt bonds 12,692 32,423 45,115 Government securities abroad 51,154 1,918 2,425 6,672 62,169 Argentina 1,521 138 1,659 Chile 21,138 1,452 33 22,623 Colombia 2,768 2,425 120 5,313 Korea 2,058 3,239 5,297 Spain 5,659 1,271 6,930 United States 5,332 494 5,826 Italy 120 120 Mexico 10,392 1,360 11,752 Paraguay 1,759 466 15 2,240 Peru 7 7 Uruguay 400 2 402 Corporate securities 93,411 25,138 1,542 1,449 121,540 Shares 8,873 8 8,881 Rural product note 9,222 9,222 Bank deposit certificates 79 79 Real estate receivables certificates 5,338 5,338 Fund quotas 8,773 8,773 Credit rights 4,957 4,957 Fixed income 3,348 3,348 Variable income 468 468 Debentures 48,127 25,138 1,441 74,706 Eurobonds and other 5,917 1,542 7,459 Financial bills 727 727 Promissory notes 4,777 4,777 Other 1,578 1,578 Subtotal securities 279,652 98,341 37,894 10,704 7,081 433,672 Trading securities 97,856 48,196 1,915 2,717 4,832 155,516 Available for sale securities 140,722 50,145 5,644 7,987 2,249 206,747 Held to maturity securities 41,074 30,335 71,409 Derivative financial instruments 70,736 70,736 Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) 279,652 98,341 37,894 10,704 7,081 70,736 504,408 Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) -12/31/2020 293,206 54,216 40,378 14,251 6,019 76,104 11 484,185 (*) Represent securities deposited with Contingent Liabilities (Note 8e), Stock Exchanges and the Clearing Houses. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.13 c) Trading securities See below the composition of the portfolio of trading securities by type, stated at cost and fair value and by maturity term. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustment to fair Over 720 Cost value Fair value % 0 30 31 90 91 180 181 365 366 720 Fair value days (in income) Government securities Brazil 132,013 (511) 131,502 84.6 3,937 1,107 4,789 8,284 74,298 39,087 148,801 Financial treasury bills 23,093 23,093 14.9 987 1,244 19,072 1,790 27,871 National treasury bills 80,968 (788) 80,180 51.6 3,927 4,726 6,930 48,463 16,134 72,843 National treasury notes 26,650 268 26,918 17.3 10 120 63 109 6,763 19,853 45,035 Brazilian external debt bonds 1,302 9 1,311 0.8 1 1,310 3,052 Government securities abroad 5,373 5,373 3.4 1,019 412 250 1,109 1,503 1,080 8,174 Argentina 1,568 37 1,605 1.0 983 170 126 278 22 26 1,475 Chile 355 (5) 350 0.2 33 37 10 133 137 828 Colombia 1,113 (11) 1,102 0.7 190 39 873 3,603 United States 2,142 (20) 2,122 1.4 200 613 1,309 2,085 Italy 121 (1) 120 0.1 120 130 Mexico 21 21 0.0 21 5 Paraguay 4 4 0.0 4 3 Peru 7 7 0.0 7 4 Uruguay 42 42 0.0 3 5 4 18 12 41 Corporate securities 19,047 (406) 18,641 12.0 13,415 173 217 723 1,697 2,416 10,650 Shares 4,973 (422) 4,551 2.9 4,551 3,196 Bank deposit certificates 18 18 0.0 14 4 65 Real estate receivables certificates 135 3 138 0.1 1 2 1 134 45 Fund quotas 8,767 6 8,773 5.7 8,773 3,954 Credit rights 4,957 4,957 3.2 4,957 2,353 Fixed income 3,348 3,348 2.2 3,348 981 Variable income 462 6 468 0.3 468 620 Debentures 1,372 1,372 0.9 100 7 29 8 1,228 1,120 Eurobonds and other 3,585 1 3,586 2.3 77 73 203 686 1,681 866 2,202 Financial bills 4 4 0.0 4 3 Other 193 6 199 0.1 6 2 7 184 65 Total 156,433 (917) 155,516 100.0 18,371 1,692 5,256 10,116 77,498 42,583 167,625 % per maturity date 11.8 1.1 3.4 6.5 49.8 27.4 Total - 12/31/2020 166,592 1,033 167,625 100.0 13,626 9,265 41,920 20,958 34,822 47,034 % per maturity date 8.1 5.5 25.0 12.5 20.8 28.1 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.14 d) Available for sale securities See below the composition of the portfolio of available for sale securities by type, stated at cost and fair value and by maturity term. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustments to fair value (in Over 720 Cost Fair value % 0 30 31 90 91 180 181 365 366 720 Fair value stockholders' days equity) Government securities Brazil 59,900 (88) 59,812 28.8 389 3,188 3,171 8,988 44,076 65,581 Financial treasury bills 6 6 0.0 5 1 1 National treasury bills 20,362 (74) 20,288 9.7 389 3,188 3,171 1,847 11,693 24,262 National treasury notes 35,462 (142) 35,320 17.0 6,949 28,371 27,594 National treasury / Securitization 121 32 153 0.1 153 184 Brazilian external debt bonds 3,949 96 4,045 2.0 187 3,858 13,540 Government securities abroad 56,971 (1,092) 55,879 27.1 9,594 11,530 5,266 6,880 12,940 9,669 52,986 Argentina 59 (5) 54 0.0 3 16 35 2 Chile 22,883 (610) 22,273 10.7 5,789 5,320 274 79 3,397 7,414 22,388 Colombia 3,388 (74) 3,314 1.6 1,338 15 1,961 3,986 Korea 5,471 (174) 5,297 2.6 387 1,115 3,795 3,936 Spain 7,058 (128) 6,930 3.4 627 642 339 209 5,113 4,870 United States 3,704 3,704 1.8 588 911 501 1,704 3,750 Mexico 11,739 (8) 11,731 5.7 1,811 4,322 3,381 2,217 10,227 Paraguay 2,332 (96) 2,236 1.1 666 285 281 189 570 245 2,947 Uruguay 337 3 340 0.2 113 50 100 13 50 14 880 Corporate securities 90,573 483 91,056 44.1 4,686 4,283 2,763 5,867 7,908 65,549 79,212 Shares 4,240 90 4,330 2.1 4,330 3,113 Rural product note 9,139 83 9,222 4.5 269 482 819 2,354 715 4,583 5,834 Bank deposit certificate 61 61 0.0 61 303 Real estate receivables certificates 1,202 (27) 1,175 0.6 1 1,174 1,010 Fund quotas Fixed income 0.0 264 Debentures 65,320 202 65,522 31.7 17 3,160 936 1,597 4,337 55,475 54,429 Eurobonds and other 3,795 74 3,869 1.9 28 70 176 171 1,295 2,129 5,403 Financial bills 716 7 723 0.3 22 249 316 136 636 Promissory notes 4,750 27 4,777 2.3 20 571 522 1,734 1,205 725 7,222 Other 1,350 27 1,377 0.7 11 39 1,327 998 Total 207,444 (697) 206,747 100.0 14,669 15,813 11,217 15,918 29,836 119,294 197,779 % per maturity date 7.1 7.6 5.4 7.7 14.4 57.8 Total - 12/31/2020 195,108 2,671 197,779 100.0 18,132 10,048 16,564 19,108 29,197 104,730 % per maturity date 9.2 5.1 8.3 9.7 14.7 53.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.15 e) Held to maturity securities See below the composition of the portfolio of held to maturity securities by type, stated at cost and by maturity term. The cost includes an added/(reduced) value of R$ 804 (R$ 116 at 12/31/2020) referring to the adjustment to fair value of securities reclassified from Available for Sale to Held to Maturity. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Cost % 0 30 31 90 91 180 181 365 366 720 Over 720 days Fair value Cost Fair value Government securities Brazil 58,649 82.2 12,053 46,596 60,329 37,833 40,458 National treasury bills 16,840 23.6 7,628 9,212 16,622 National treasury notes 2,050 2.9 2,050 2,207 2,043 2,410 Brazilian external debt bonds 39,759 55.7 4,425 35,334 41,500 35,790 38,048 Government securities abroad 917 1.3 133 136 628 20 922 520 527 Colombia 897 1.3 133 136 628 891 500 493 Uruguay 20 0.0 20 31 20 34 Corporate securities 11,843 16.5 238 1 2 18 6 11,578 11,750 4,324 4,222 Real estate receivables certificates 4,025 5.6 238 1 18 6 3,762 3,932 4,269 4,167 Debentures (*) 7,812 10.9 7,812 7,812 Eurobonds and other 4 0.0 4 4 2 2 Other 2 0.0 2 2 53 53 Total (*) 71,409 100.0 371 1 138 646 12,059 58,194 73,001 42,677 45,207 % per maturity date 0.5 0.0 0.2 0.9 16.9 81.5 Total - 12/31/2020 42,677 100.0 6,568 153 543 37 35,376 45,207 % per maturity date 15.4 0.4 1.3 0.1 82.9 (*) In order to reflect the current risk management strategy, in the period ended 06/30/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL changed the classification of Available for sale securities, being R$ 9,963 of Government Securities Brazil and R$ 7,812 of Debentures. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.16 f) Derivative financial instruments ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL trades in derivative financial instruments with various counterparties to manage its overall exposure and to assist its customers in managing their own exposure. Futures - Interest rate and foreign currency futures contracts are commitments to buy or sell a financial instrument at a future date, at an agreed price or yield, and may be settled in cash or through delivery. The notional amount represents the face value of the underlying instrument. Commodity futures contracts or financial instruments are commitments to buy or sell commodities (mainly gold, coffee and orange juice) at a future date, at an agreed price, which are settled in cash. The notional amount represents the quantity of such commodities multiplied by the future price on the contract date. Daily cash settlements of price movements are made for all instruments. Forwards - Interest rate forward contracts are agreements to exchange payments on a specified future date, based on the variation in market interest rates from trade date to contract settlement date. Foreign exchange forward contracts represent agreements to exchange the currency of one country for the currency of another at an agreed price, on an agreed settlement date. Financial instrument forward contracts are commitments to buy or sell a financial instrument on a future date at an agreed price and are settled in cash. Swaps - Interest rate and foreign exchange swap contracts are commitments to settle in cash on a future date or dates the differentials between specific financial indices (either two different interest rates in a single currency or two different rates each in a different currency), as applied to a notional principal amount. Swap contracts shown under Other in the table below correspond substantially to inflation rate swap contracts. Options - Option contracts give the purchaser, for a fee, the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a financial instrument within a limited time, including a flow of interest, foreign currencies, commodities, or financial instruments at an agreed price that may also be settled in cash, based on the differential between specific indices. Credit Derivatives - Credit derivatives are financial instruments with value deriving from the credit risk on debt issued by a third party (the reference entity), which permits one party (the buyer of the hedge) to transfer the risk to the counterparty (the seller of the hedge). The seller of the hedge must pay out as provided for in the contract if the reference entity undergoes a credit event, such as bankruptcy, default or debt restructuring. The seller of the hedge receives a premium for the hedge but, on the other hand, assumes the risk that the underlying instrument referenced in the contract undergoes a credit event, and the seller may have to make payment to the purchaser of the hedge for up to the notional amount of the credit derivative. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL buys and sells credit protection in order to meet the needs of its customers, management and mitigation of its portfolios' risk. CDS (Credit Default Swap) is a credit derivative in which, upon a default related to the reference entity, the protection buyer is entitled to receive the amount equivalent to the difference between the face value of the CDS contract and the fair value of the liability on the date the contract was settled, also known as the recovered amount. The protection buyer does not need to hold the debt instrument of the reference entity for it to receive the amounts due pursuant to the CDS contract terms when a credit event occurs. TRS (Total Return Swap) is a transaction in which a party swaps the total return of an asset or of a basket of assets for regular cash flows, usually interest and a guarantee against capital loss. In a TRS contract, the parties do not transfer the ownership of the assets. The total value of margins pledged in guarantee by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL was R$ 8,839 (R$ 14,860 at 12/31/2020) and was basically comprised of government securities. Further information on internal controls and parameters used to manage risks may be found in Note 19 Risk, Capital Management and Fixed Asset Limits. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.17 I Derivatives Summary See below the composition of the Derivative Financial Instruments portfolio (assets and liabilities) by type of instrument, stated at cost, fair value, and maturity term. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustments to fair Cost value (in income / Fair value % 0 30 31 90 91 180 181 365 366 720 Over 720 days Fair value stockholders' equity) Asset Swaps adjustment receivable 13,295 20,233 33,528 47.4 287 987 931 2,715 6,136 22,472 46,019 Option agreements 14,658 4,141 18,799 26.6 1,938 696 13,516 1,182 813 654 20,141 Forwards (onshore) 10,762 (10) 10,752 15.2 8,713 853 929 126 131 1,959 Credit derivatives (104) 590 486 0.7 1 319 10 28 128 156 NDF Non Deliverable Forward 6,753 127 6,880 9.7 1,697 1,349 1,883 1,321 445 185 7,596 Other Derivative Financial Instruments 163 128 291 0.4 157 1 2 11 120 233 Total 45,527 25,209 70,736 100.0 12,793 3,885 17,579 5,356 7,564 23,559 76,104 % per maturity date 18.1 5.5 24.9 7.6 10.7 33.2 Total - 12/31/2020 43,351 32,753 76,104 100.0 17,295 5,504 2,827 9,071 6,468 34,939 % per maturity date 22.7 7.2 3.7 11.9 8.5 46.0 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Adjustments to fair Cost value (in income / Fair value % 0 30 31 90 91 180 181 365 366 720 Over 720 days Fair value stockholders' equity) Liabilities Swaps difference payable (13,927) (17,551) (31,478) 47.9 (454) (404) (568) (2,910) (6,860) (20,282) (51,825) Option agreements (16,740) (4,138) (20,878) 31.8 (3,162) (536) (14,018) (1,260) (709) (1,193) (20,332) Forwards (onshore) (8,446) 2 (8,444) 12.8 (8,443) (1) (905) Credit derivatives (234) 109 (125) 0.2 (1) (2) (6) (116) (76) NDF Non Deliverable Forward (4,989) 238 (4,751) 7.2 (976) (791) (924) (1,108) (765) (187) (6,426) Other derivative financial instruments (11) (26) (37) 0.1 (2) (2) (5) (9) (19) (56) Total (44,347) (21,366) (65,713) 100.0 (13,035) (1,733) (15,514) (5,285) (8,349) (21,797) (79,620) % per maturity date 19.8 2.6 23.6 8.0 12.7 33.3 Total - 12/31/2020 (47,500) (32,120) (79,620) 100.0 (16,623) (4,269) (2,716) (12,677) (6,898) (36,437) % per maturity date 20.9 5.4 3.4 15.9 8.7 45.7 The result of derivative financial instruments in the period totaled R$ 1,687 (R$ (4,296) from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.18 II Derivatives by index and Risk Fator Balance sheet account Adjustment to fair value Off-balance sheet / receivable / (received) (in income / stockholders' Fair value Notional amount (payable) / paid equity) 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Future contracts 761,985 775,492 -Purchase commitments 402,567 335,435 Shares 11,967 8,150 Commodities 1,125 1,170 Interest 358,089 301,889 Foreign currency 31,386 24,226 Commitments to sell 359,418 440,057 Shares 11,886 7,535 Commodities 2,241 2,201 Interest 316,555 394,027 Foreign currency 28,736 36,294 Swap contracts (632) 2,682 2,050 (5,806) Asset position 1,227,880 1,443,199 13,295 20,233 33,528 46,019 Commodities 2,770 278 (40) 262 222 1 Interest 1,206,316 1,423,884 11,159 19,039 30,198 41,983 Foreign currency 18,794 19,037 2,176 932 3,108 4,035 Liability position 1,227,880 1,443,199 (13,927) (17,551) (31,478) (51,825) Shares 187 108 (32) 8 (24) (10) Commodities 2,882 341 45 (268) (223) (9) Interest 1,202,044 1,426,654 (12,472) (17,193) (29,665) (47,732) Foreign currency 22,767 16,096 (1,468) (98) (1,566) (4,074) Option contracts 1,846,552 1,600,615 (2,082) 3 (2,079) (191) Purchase commitments long position 124,290 133,399 11,216 4,791 16,007 16,108 Shares 14,815 12,375 646 1,120 1,766 1,338 Commodities 630 356 25 43 68 27 Interest 40,858 53,061 49 14 63 57 Foreign currency 67,987 67,607 10,496 3,614 14,110 14,686 Commitments to sell long position 834,362 672,115 3,442 (650) 2,792 4,033 Shares 17,696 14,659 770 132 902 790 Commodities 128 75 4 (1) 3 1 Interest 747,839 588,368 410 (18) 392 2,441 Foreign currency 68,699 69,013 2,258 (763) 1,495 801 Purchase commitments short position 154,595 131,546 (13,606) (4,608) (18,214) (15,816) Shares 14,874 13,075 (389) (1,121) (1,510) (1,467) Commodities 310 899 (8) (14) (22) (46) Interest 75,788 57,770 (23) (558) (581) (299) Foreign currency 63,623 59,802 (13,186) (2,915) (16,101) (14,004) Commitments to sell short position 733,305 663,555 (3,134) 470 (2,664) (4,516) Shares 15,809 13,196 (578) (146) (724) (680) Commodities 545 246 (35) 20 (15) (4) Interest 654,989 581,943 (417) 89 (328) (2,280) Foreign currency 61,962 68,170 (2,104) 507 (1,597) (1,552) Forward operations 16,002 23,989 2,316 (8) 2,308 1,054 Purchases receivable 4,798 18,666 4,798 (10) 4,788 885 Shares 436 304 436 (9) 427 301 Interest 4,362 584 4,362 (1) 4,361 584 Foreign currency 17,778 Purchases payable obligations (4,362) (4,362) (584) Interest (4,362) (4,362) (584) Sales deliverable 4,879 1,132 5,964 5,964 1,074 Shares 1,770 770 1,752 (3) 1,749 766 Interest 130 4,212 4,212 308 Foreign currency 2,979 362 3 3 Sales receivable obligations 6,325 4,191 (4,084) 2 (4,082) (321) Shares 3 (3) (3) Interest 4,081 308 (4,081) 3 (4,078) (308) Foreign currency 2,241 3,883 (1) (1) (13) Credit derivatives 28,839 20,060 (338) 699 361 80 Asset position 22,337 15,877 (104) 590 486 156 Shares 2,384 2,796 (56) 130 74 88 Commodities 19 19 1 1 1 Interest 19,934 13,062 (48) 459 411 67 Liability position 6,502 4,183 (234) 109 (125) (76) Shares 1,113 1,154 (43) 16 (27) (34) Commodities 3 Interest 5,389 3,026 (191) 93 (98) (42) NDF Non Deliverable Forward 279,967 313,463 1,764 365 2,129 1,170 Asset position 143,664 156,542 6,753 127 6,880 7,596 Commodities 2,465 1,715 568 (4) 564 262 Foreign currency 141,199 154,827 6,185 131 6,316 7,334 Liability position 136,303 156,921 (4,989) 238 (4,751) (6,426) Commodities 518 975 (51) (11) (62) (38) Foreign currency 135,785 155,946 (4,938) 249 (4,689) (6,388) Other derivative financial instruments 5,721 6,585 152 102 254 177 Asset position 4,753 5,352 163 128 291 233 Shares 99 126 2 2 2 Interest 4,654 5,224 163 (32) 131 174 Foreign currency 2 158 158 57 Liability position 968 1,233 (11) (26) (37) (56) Shares 604 799 (6) (16) (22) (37) Interest 349 434 (5) (9) (14) (19) Foreign currency 15 (1) (1) Assets 45,527 25,209 70,736 76,104 Liabilities (44,347) (21,366) (65,713) (79,620) Total 1,180 3,843 5,023 (3,516) Derivative contracts mature as follows (in days): Off-balance sheet / notional amount 0 30 31 180 181 365 Over 365 days 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Future contracts 339,380 189,487 79,554 153,564 761,985 775,492 Swap contracts 35,271 108,647 215,972 867,990 1,227,880 1,443,199 Option contracts 403,880 838,826 570,607 33,239 1,846,552 1,600,615 Forwards 8,814 5,191 1,866 131 16,002 23,989 Credit derivatives 1,626 13,732 898 12,583 28,839 20,060 NDF Non Deliverable Forward 95,176 105,961 47,689 31,141 279,967 313,463 Other derivative financial instruments 25 249 790 4,657 5,721 6,585 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.19 III Derivatives by notional amount See below the composition of the Derivative Financial Instruments portfolio by type of instrument, stated at their notional amounts, per trading location (organized or over-the-counter market) and counterparties. 06/30/2021 NDF Non Other derivative Future Swap Option Credit Forwards Deliverable financial contracts contracts contracts derivatives Forward instruments Stock exchange 761,985 663,811 1,740,486 7,427 6,754 59,894 -Over-the-counter market 564,069 106,066 8,575 22,085 220,073 5,721 Financial institutions 474,176 67,082 8,446 22,085 93,908 4,592 Companies 85,482 37,872 129 125,303 1,129 Individuals 4,411 1,112 862 Total 761,985 1,227,880 1,846,552 16,002 28,839 279,967 5,721 Total - 12/31/2020 775,492 1,443,199 1,600,615 23,989 20,060 313,463 6,585 IV Credit derivatives See below the composition of the Credit Derivatives portfolio stated at their notional amounts, and their effect on the calculation of Required Reference Equity. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Notional amount of credit Notional amount of credit Notional amount of Notional amount of protection purchased with Net position protection purchased with Net position credit protection sold credit protection sold identical underlying amount identical underlying amount CDS (9,126) 5,121 (4,005) (8,501) 3,705 (4,796) TRS (14,592) (14,592) (7,854) (7,854) Total (23,718) 5,121 (18,597) (16,355) 3,705 (12,650) The effect of the risk received on the reference equity (Note 19c) was R$ 83 (R$ 86 at 12/31/2020). During the period, there were no credit events relating to the taxable events provided for in the agreements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.20 V Hedge accounting I) Cash flow - the purpose of this hedge of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL is to hedge cash flows of interest receipt and payment (CDB / Syndicated Loans / Assets Transactions / Funding and agreements to resell) and exposures to future exchange rate (anticipated transactions and unrecognized firm commitments) related to its variable interest rate risk (CDI / LIBOR / UF* / TPM* /Selic), and foreign exchange rate risk, making the cash flow constant (fixed rate) and regardless of the variations of DI CETIP Over, LIBOR / UF*/ TPM* / Selic and foreign exchange rate. *UF (Chilean Unit of Account) / TPM (Monetary Policy Rate). 06/30/2021 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Book value Strategies Variation in the amounts Cash flow hedge Variation in the amounts recognized in Nominal amount used to calculate hedge (*) reserve Assets Liabilities Stockholders' Equity ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 69,169 (285) (285) 69,812 (284) Hedge of assets transactions 10,333 (52) (52) 10,288 (52) Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 34,520 (233) (233) 35,516 (233) Hedge of assets denominated in UF 18,822 (21) (21) 18,843 (21) Hedge of funding 2,296 5 5 2,301 5 Hedge of loan operations 272 5 5 267 7 Foreign exchange risk Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 3,199 61 188 3,199 61 Total 67,146 71,465 (520) (393) 140,226 (517) 12/31/2020 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Strategies Book value Variation in the amounts Cash flow hedge Variation in the amounts recognized in Nominal amount used to calculate hedge (*) reserve Assets Liabilities Stockholders' Equity ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 101,929 (2,423) (2,464) 103,417 (2,433) Hedge of assets transactions 5,673 66 66 5,743 66 Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 29,533 697 697 31,417 699 Hedge of assets denominated in UF 16,674 (4) (4) 16,677 (1) Hedge of funding 2,007 (10) (10) 1,996 (11) Hedge of loan operations 327 12 12 316 15 Variable costs risks Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 31,594 (3) (3) 15,803 (3) Foreign exchange risk Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 1,271 (101) 56 1,271 (101) Total 85,072 103,936 (1,766) (1,650) 176,640 (1,769) (*) Recorded under heading Other Comprehensive Income. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.21 06/30/2021 Variation in the Book value (1) amounts Variation in value Hedge Amount reclassified Hedge Instruments Notional recognized in ineffectiveness from Cash flow used to calculate amount Stockholders' recognized in hedge reserve into hedge (2) Assets Liabilities Equity income income ineffectiveness Interest rate risk (3) Futures 115,616 96 (569) (570) 1 (16) Swap 21,411 2,296 19,096 (9) (11) 2 Foreign exchange risk (4) Futures 3,199 3,331 61 61 Total 140,226 2,392 22,427 (517) (520) 3 (16) 12/31/2020 Variation in the Hedge Book value (1) amounts Variation in value ineffectiveness Amount reclassified Hedge Instruments Notional recognized in from Cash flow used to calculate recognized in amount Stockholders' hedge reserve into hedge (2) income Assets Liabilities Equity income ineffectiveness Interest rate risk (3) Futures 140,577 146 (1,668) (1,660) (8) (657) Swap 18,989 2,007 17,006 3 (2) 5 Foreign exchange risk (4) Futures 17,074 5 298 (104) (104) Total 176,640 2,158 17,304 (1,769) (1,766) (3) (657) (1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments. (2) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. (3) DI Future negotiated on B3 and interest rate swap negotiated on Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (4) DDI Futures contracts and Dollar Purchase Options negotiated on B3. The gains or losses related to the accounting hedge of cash flows that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL expect to recognize in results in the following 12 months, totaling R$ (289) (R$ (1,728) at 12/31/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.22 II) Market risk - The hedging strategies against market risk of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL consist of hedge of exposure to variation in market risk, in interest receipts, which are attributable to changes in interest rates relating to recognized assets and liabilities. 06/30/2021 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Variation in the Strategies Book value Fair value Variation in value amounts recognized in Notional amount used to calculate Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities income (*) hedge ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of loan operations 8,046 8,211 165 8,046 (164) Hedge of funding 10,700 10,861 (161) 10,700 161 Hedge of available for sale securities 19,389 19,411 22 22,773 (29) Hedge of other financial assets 5,892 5,965 73 5,880 (72) Total 33,327 10,700 33,587 10,861 99 47,399 (104) 12/31/2020 Hedge Item Hedge Instruments Book value Fair value Variation in the Strategies Variation in value amounts recognized in Notional amount used to calculate Assets Liabilities Assets Liabilities income (*) hedge ineffectiveness Interest rate risk Hedge of loan operations 9,205 9,616 411 9,205 (423) Hedge of funding 10,200 11,591 (1,391) 10,200 1,390 Hedge of available for sale securities 24,677 25,857 1,180 26,866 (1,186) Total 33,882 10,200 35,473 11,591 200 46,271 (219) (*) Recorded under heading Results from Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments. In the period ended at 06/30/2021, the classification of Available for sale securities was changed to Held to maturity securities, thus partially modifying the hedged portfolio. Accordingly, there was a partial dismantling of this strategy and, since it is a market risk, the effective portion was recognized in income, and it is not reversible. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.23 06/30/2021 (1) Variation in the Hedge Book value Hedge Instruments amounts used to ineffectiveness Notional amount calculate hedge recognized in Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness income Interest rate risk Swap 31,618 5,451 5,952 (136) (5) Other Derivatives 10,564 10,564 (1) Futures 5,217 5,250 33 Total (2) 47,399 5,451 21,766 (104) (5) 12/31/2020 (1) Variation in the Hedge Book value Hedge Instruments amounts used to ineffectiveness Notional amount calculate hedge recognized in Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness income Interest rate risk Swap 23,985 2,871 750 (19) Other Derivatives 22,286 21,336 (969) Total 46,271 2,871 21,336 (219) (19) (1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments. (2) In the period, the amount of R$ 12,459 is no longer qualified as hedge, with no effect on the result because it is a market risk hedge. To protect against market risk variation upon receipt and payment of interest, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL uses interest rate swap contracts. Hedge items refer to prefixed assets and liabilities denominated in Chilean Unit of Account - UF, fixed rate and denominated in Euros and US dollars, issued by subsidiaries in Chile, London and Colombia, respectively. Receipts (payments) of interest flows are expected to occur and will affect the statement of income in monthly periods. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.24 III) Hedge of net investment in foreign operations - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL's strategy of net investments in foreign operations consist of a hedge of the exposure in foreign currency arising from the functional currency of foreign operations, compared to the functional currency of the head office. 06/30/2021 Hedged item Hedge Instruments Book value Variation in value Variation in the Strategies recognized in Foreign currency amounts used to Notional amount Stockholders' convertion reserve calculate hedge Assets Liabilities Equity (*) ineffectiveness Foreign exchange risk Hedge of net investment in foreign operations 15,607 (9,294) (9,294) 23,129 (9,480) Total 15,607 (9,294) (9,294) 23,129 (9,480) 12/31/2020 Hedged item Hedge Instruments Book value Variation in value Variation in the Strategies recognized in Foreign currency amounts used to Notional amount Stockholders' convertion reserve calculate hedge Assets Liabilities Equity (*) ineffectiveness Foreign exchange risk Hedge of net investment in foreign operations 15,277 (10,353) (10,353) 24,619 (10,475) Total 15,277 (10,353) (10,353) 24,619 (10,475) (*) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.25 06/30/2021 Variation in the Book value (1) Variation in the Hedge Amount reclassified amount Hedge Instruments amounts used to ineffectiveness from foreign Notional amount recognized in calculate hedge recognized in currency Stockholders' Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness (2) income convertion reserve Equity Foreign exchange risk (3) Futures 9,110 82 (4,414) (4,353) (61) Futures / NDF Non Deliverable Forward 9,149 195 (3,094) (3,006) (88) Futures / Financial Assets 4,870 5,227 2,605 (1,972) (1,935) (37) Total 23,129 5,227 2,882 (9,480) (9,294) (186) 12/31/2020 Variation in the Book value (1) Variation in the Hedge Amount reclassified amount Hedge Instruments amounts used to ineffectiveness from foreign Notional amount recognized in calculate hedge recognized in currency Stockholders' Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness (2) income convertion reserve Equity Foreign exchange risk (3) Futures 5,052 31 (2,468) (2,450) (18) Futures / NDF Non Deliverable Forward 15,196 445 (6,318) (6,237) (81) Futures / Financial Assets 4,371 4,556 2,762 (1,689) (1,666) (23) Total 24,619 5,001 2,793 (10,475) (10,353) (122) (1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments. (2) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income. (3) Futures negotiated on B3 and Financial Assets or NDF contracts entered into by our subsidiaries abroad. Receipts (payments) of interest flows are expected to occur and will affect the statement of income upon the total or partial disposal of investments. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.26 IV) We present below the maturity terms of cash flow hedge, market risk hedge strategies and Hedge of net investiment in foreign operations: 06/30/2021 0-1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years 5-10 years Over 10 years Total Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 43,089 14,510 6,373 5,089 751 69,812 Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 3,199 3,199 Hedge of assets transactions 4,138 6,150 10,288 Hedge of assets denominated in UF 12,592 6,251 18,843 Hedge of funding (Cash flow) 2,122 179 2,301 Hedge of loan operations (Cash flow) 233 34 267 Hedge of loan operations (Market risk) 2,003 2,057 1,221 510 663 1,592 8,046 Hedge of funding (Market risk) 127 480 1,210 605 1,608 5,306 1,364 10,700 Hedge of available for sale securities 70 2,295 5,496 2,293 10,600 2,019 22,773 Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 10,646 14,807 5,444 3,980 639 35,516 Hedge of net investment in foreign operations (*) 23,129 23,129 Hedge of other financial assets (Market risk) 5,880 5,880 Total 107,228 40,434 20,577 15,680 4,564 18,888 3,383 210,754 12/31/2020 0-1 year 1-2 years 2-3 years 3-4 years 4-5 years 5-10 years Over 10 years Total Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 70,202 9,077 13,059 5,504 4,856 719 - 103,417 Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 17,074 - 17,074 Hedge of assets transactions 3,604 2,139 - 5,743 Hedge of assets denominated in UF 15,400 1,277 - 16,677 Hedge of funding (Cash flow) 1,765 27 204 - 1,996 Hedge of loan operations (Cash flow) 212 104 316 Hedge of loan operations (Market risk) 2,999 1,793 1,297 447 898 1,771 - 9,205 Hedge of funding (Market risk) 213 657 549 176 581 5,448 2,576 10,200 Hedge of available for sale securities 5,897 1,668 2,589 2,318 2,105 10,931 1,358 26,866 Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 22,186 2,297 6,130 804 - 31,417 Hedge of net investment in foreign operations (*) 24,619 - 24,619 Total 164,171 19,039 23,828 8,445 9,244 18,869 3,934 247,530 (*) Classified as current, since instruments are frequently renewed. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.27 g) Sensitivity analysis (trading and banking portfolios) ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL carried out a sensitivity analysis for each market risk factor considered significant. The biggest losses arising, by risk factor, in each scenario, were stated together with their impact on the results, net of tax effects, providing an overview of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL's exposure under exceptional scenarios. The sensitivity analyses of the banking and the trading portfolio shown in this report are a static evaluation of the portfolio exposure and, therefore, do not take into account management's quick response capacity (treasury and control areas), which triggers risk mitigating measures whenever a situation of loss or high risk is identified, thus minimizing the possibility of significant losses. In addition, the study's sole purpose is to show the exposure to risk and the respective protective actions, taking into account the fair value of financial instruments, irrespective of the accounting practices adopted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL. Trading portfolio Exposures 06/30/2021 (*) Scenarios Risk factors Risk of variation in: I II III Fixed Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rates in Reais 0.9 2.1 Currency Coupon Foreign Exchange Coupon Rates (3.2) 0.6 Foreign Currency Foreign Exchange Rates (1.9) 23.7 13.8 Price Indices Inflation Coupon Rates (0.4) (21.1) (46.0) TR TR Coupon Rates Equities Prices of Equities (0.1) 53.3 53.9 Other Exposures that do not fall under the definitions above 0.3 (14.3) (36.7) TOTAL (2.1) 39.3 (12.3) (*) Amounts net of tax effects. Trading and Banking portfolios Exposures 06/30/2021 (*) Scenarios Risk factors Risk of variation in: I II III Fixed Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rates in Reais (11.7) (2,049.5) (3,986.4) Currency Coupon Foreign Exchange Coupon Rates (4.8) (310.0) (589.5) Foreign Currency Foreign Exchange Rates 4.8 (80.6) (224.4) Price Indices Inflation Coupon Rates (2.6) (388.3) (723.2) TR TR Coupon Rates 1.2 (134.2) (271.7) Equities Prices of Equities 5.3 (82.4) (217.4) Other Exposures that do not fall under the definitions above 0.3 (14.8) (45.0) TOTAL (7.5) (3,059.8) (6,057.6) (*) Amounts net of tax effects. The following scenarios are used to measure these sensitivities: · Scenario I: Addition of 1 base point in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, and interest rate index, and 1 percentage point in currency and share prices; · Scenario II: Shocks of 25 percent in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes and currency and share prices, both up and down, taking the highest resulting losses per risk factor; · Scenario III: Shocks of 50 percent in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes and currency and share prices, both up and down, taking the highest resulting losses per risk factor. Derivative financial instruments contracted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL are shown in the item Derivative financial instruments in this note. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.28 Note 6 Loan, lease and other credit operations a) Composition of the portfolio with credit granting characteristics I - By type of operations and risk level Risk levels 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 AA A B C D E F G H Total Total Loan operations 356,229 106,222 59,821 42,602 11,977 6,991 11,872 5,708 9,574 610,996 599,804 Loans and discounted trade receivables 175,149 83,487 45,811 32,673 8,564 4,854 10,635 4,513 8,504 374,190 363,851 Financing 70,149 11,984 9,782 7,618 2,647 1,654 527 719 677 105,757 119,702 Farming financing 10,160 508 149 39 5 44 4 2 5 10,916 10,598 Real estate financing 100,771 10,243 4,079 2,272 761 439 706 474 388 120,133 105,653 Lease operations 3,059 3,653 743 565 78 36 70 101 126 8,431 9,278 Credit card operations 689 82,982 4,177 3,400 1,100 690 789 584 2,500 96,911 95,008 Advance on exchange contracts (1) 6,037 247 182 72 106 15 38 25 6,722 5,250 Other sundry receivables (2) 109 642 144 12 1 1 569 125 49 1,652 2,101 Total operations with credit granting characteristics 366,123 193,746 65,067 46,651 13,262 7,733 13,338 6,543 12,249 724,712 711,441 Financial guarantees provided (3) 78,292 69,166 Total with Financial guarantees provided 366,123 193,746 65,067 46,651 13,262 7,733 13,338 6,543 12,249 803,004 780,607 Total operations with credit granting characteristics at 340,268 197,751 70,955 45,063 13,665 7,810 12,544 8,672 14,713 711,441 12/31/2020 (1) Includes Advances on exchange contracts and Income receivable from advances granted, reclassified from Liabilities - Foreign exchange portfolio / Other receivables (Note 2a). (2) Includes Securities and credits receivable, Debtors for purchase of assets and Endorsements and sureties honored. (3) Recorded in Offsetting accounts. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.29 II - By maturity and risk level 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 AA A B C D E F G H Total Total Overdue Operations (1) (2) Falling due installments 1,857 2,165 1,903 1,787 1,859 1,716 3,632 14,919 14,060 01 to 30 89 103 90 67 82 79 208 718 596 31 to 60 78 90 78 58 69 68 188 629 627 61 to 90 104 93 83 60 73 73 205 691 516 91 to 180 204 261 221 196 211 198 470 1,761 1,453 181 to 365 320 410 370 299 337 340 783 2,859 2,430 Over 365 days 1,062 1,208 1,061 1,107 1,087 958 1,778 8,261 8,438 Overdue installments 793 872 945 1,059 6,054 2,070 5,587 17,380 13,543 01 to 14 9 31 27 22 27 27 78 221 222 15 to 30 758 177 103 77 583 60 192 1,950 1,008 31 to 60 26 626 135 137 133 102 242 1,401 1,839 61 to 90 26 621 140 4,458 450 273 5,968 1,438 91 to 180 12 59 601 724 1,262 1,019 3,677 3,205 181 to 365 82 129 169 3,521 3,901 5,542 Over 365 days 262 262 289 Subtotal (a) 2,650 3,037 2,848 2,846 7,913 3,786 9,219 32,299 27,603 Subtotal 12/31/2020 2,023 2,808 3,706 2,383 2,850 2,761 11,072 27,603 Non-overdue operations Falling due installments 365,448 192,615 62,244 43,349 10,312 4,802 5,357 2,739 2,948 689,814 680,997 01 to 30 30,334 40,779 7,902 6,519 1,607 283 445 244 488 88,601 78,909 31 to 60 28,475 18,788 3,854 2,808 487 121 131 62 190 54,916 52,350 61 to 90 19,562 13,868 3,718 2,621 399 287 133 151 174 40,913 40,074 91 to 180 43,497 27,541 8,128 5,790 1,254 515 370 178 372 87,645 83,716 181 to 365 59,871 29,347 10,756 7,854 1,713 774 2,702 264 410 113,691 93,282 Over 365 days 183,709 62,292 27,886 17,757 4,852 2,822 1,576 1,840 1,314 304,048 332,666 Overdue up to 14 days 675 1,131 173 265 102 85 68 18 82 2,599 2,841 Subtotal (b) 366,123 193,746 62,417 43,614 10,414 4,887 5,425 2,757 3,030 692,413 683,838 Subtotal 12/31/2020 340,268 197,751 68,932 42,255 9,959 5,427 9,694 5,911 3,641 683,838 Portfolio total (a + b) 366,123 193,746 65,067 46,651 13,262 7,733 13,338 6,543 12,249 724,712 711,441 Existing allowance (2,260) (1,757) (1,438) (4,871) (6,380) (3,267) (8,385) (6,513) (12,249) (47,862) (52,217) Minimum (968) (647) (1,380) (1,288) (2,313) (6,634) (4,513) (12,249) (29,992) (33,721) Financial Guarantees (3) (742) (754) Additional (4) (2,260) (789) (791) (3,491) (5,092) (954) (1,751) (2,000) (17,128) (17,742) Existing current provision (21,107) (21,353) Existing non-current provision (26,755) (30,864) Portfolio total at 12/31/2020 340,268 197,751 70,955 45,063 13,665 7,810 12,544 8,672 14,713 711,441 Existing allowance at 12/31/2020 (2,042) (1,867) (1,286) (5,308) (6,095) (3,299) (8,186) (8,667) (14,713) (52,217) Minimum (987) (705) (1,329) (1,325) (2,339) (6,258) (6,065) (14,713) (33,721) Financial Guarantees (3) (754) Additional (4) (2,042) (880) (581) (3,979) (4,770) (960) (1,928) (2,602) (17,742) (1) Operations with overdue installments for more than 14 days or under control of administrators or in companies in the process of declaring bankruptcy. (2) The balance of non-accrual operations amounts to R$ 24,829 (R$ 19,925 at 12/31/2020). (3) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided, recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. (4) Related to expected and potential loss. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.30 III - By business sector 06/30/2021 % 12/31/2020 % Public Sector 1,771 0.2% 3,787 0.5% Private sector 722,941 99.8% 707,654 99.5% Companies 360,679 49.8% 367,228 51.6% Individuals 362,262 50.0% 340,426 47.9% Total 724,712 100.0% 711,441 100.0% IV Financial guarantees provided by type 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Type of guarantees Portfolio Provision Portfolio Provision Endorsements or sureties pleged in legal and administrative tax proceedings 27,066 (188) 27,190 (188) Sundry bank guarantees 27,202 (315) 26,681 (357) Other financial guarantees provided 7,478 (140) 8,248 (153) Tied to the distribution of marketable securities by Public Offering 10,409 (30) 1,445 (1) Restricted to bids, auctions, service provision or execution of works 3,313 (20) 3,543 (27) Restricted to international trade of goods 1,905 (41) 1,295 (26) Restricted to supply of goods 919 (8) 764 (2) Total 78,292 (742) 69,166 (754) b) Credit concentration 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Loan, lease and other credit operations (*) % of % of Risk Risk total total Largest debtor 6,394 0.8 7,243 0.9 10 largest debtors 33,764 4.2 37,863 4.9 20 largest debtors 50,322 6.3 54,812 7.0 50 largest debtors 79,633 9.9 83,43810.7 100 largest debtors 110,965 13.8 112,33414.4 (*) The amounts include financial guarantees provided. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Loan, lease and other credit operations and securities of companies and financial institutions (*) % of % of Risk Risk total total Largest debtor 13,433 1.4 13,145 1.4 10 largest debtors 63,548 6.4 73,609 7.7 20 largest debtors 97,476 9.8 107,10011.3 50 largest debtors 156,10315.8 164,32317.3 100 largest debtors 210,46421.3 214,90722.6 (*) The amounts include financial guarantees provided. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.31 c) Changes in allowance for loan losses and Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Opening balance 01/01 (52,217) (39,792) Net increase for the period (6,307) (30,154) Minimum (6,933) (22,540) Financial Guarantees Provided 12 105 Additional (1) 614 (7,719) Write-Off 10,062 20,083 Other, mainly foreign exchange 600 (2,354) Closing balance (2) (47,862) (52,217) Minimum (29,992) (33,721) Financial Guarantees Provided (3) (742) (754) Additional (17,128) (17,742) (1) In the period, the impact in the Provision for Expected Loan Loss - Supplementary is related to the change in the macroeconomic scenario as from the second half of March 2020 and that impacted our provisioning model for expected loss (Note 20d); (2) The provision for loan losses regarding the lease portfolio amounts to: R$ (293) (R$ (367) at 12/31/2020); (3) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided, recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. At 06/30/2021, the balance of the provision regarding the loan portfolio is equivalent to 6.6% (7.3% at 12/31/2020). d) Renegotiation of credits 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 (1) Provision for (1) Provision for Portfolio % Portfolio % Loan Losses Loan Losses Total renegotiated loans 36,231 (13,527) 37.3% 35,919 (12,490) 34.8% (-) Renegotiated loans overdue up to 30 days (2) (12,913) 3,180 24.6% (12,684) 2,249 17.7% Renegotiated loans overdue over 30 days (2) 23,318 (10,347) 44.4% 23,235 (10,241) 44.1% (1) The amounts related to renegotiated loans up to 30 days of the Lease Portfolio are: R$ 130 (R$ 146 at 12/31/2020). (2) Delays determined upon renegotiation. e) Restricted operations on assets See below the information related to the restricted operations on assets, in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 2,921, of January 17, 2002. 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Over 365 Income Income 31 180 181 365 Total Total days (expenses) (expenses) Restricted operations on assets Loan operations 32 120 5,115 5,267 6,784 64 2,091 Liabilities restricted operations on assets Foreign borrowing through securities 32 119 5,115 5,266 6,784 (64) (2,083) Net revenue from restricted operations 8 At 06/30/2021 and 06/30/2020 there were no balances in default. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.32 f) Operations of sale or transfers and acquisition of financial assets ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL carried out operations of sale or transfer of financial assets in which there was retention of credit risks of financial assets transferred under co-obligation covenants. Thus these credits are still recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet and are represented as follows: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Assets Liabilities (1) Assets Liabilities (1) Nature of operation Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Mortgage Loan 255 258 253 256 315 326 313 324 Working capital 885 885 895 895 1,297 1,299 1,310 1,312 Total 1,140 1,143 1,148 1,151 1,612 1,625 1,623 1,636 (1) Under Other sundry liabilities. From 01/01 to 06/30/2021 operations of transfers of financial assets with no retention of risks and benefits generated impact on the result of R$ 561, net of the Provision for Loan Losses (R$ 91 from 01/01 to 06/30/2020). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.33 g) Payroll funding 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Risk levels AA A B C D E F G H Total Total Payroll funding 405 283 459 757 451 27 82 64 33 2,561 2,938 Existing allowance (1) (1) (3) (7) (1) (6) (7) (5) (30) (17) (1) Provision recognized on the loan portion which risk is of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, i.e., 15% of the loan portfolio. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.34 Note 7 - Funding, borrowing and onlending a) Summary 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Deposits 370,831 61,702 37,551 326,588 796,672 814,689 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 200,659 1,659 1,418 46,512 250,248 285,680 Funds from acceptance and issuance of securities 3,287 18,908 20,258 85,172 127,625 136,638 Borrowing and onlending 7,073 27,838 21,109 29,757 85,777 83,200 Subordinated debt 5,244 6,389 57,366 68,999 74,916 Total 581,850 115,351 86,725 545,395 1,329,321 1,395,123 % per maturity date 43.8 8.7 6.5 41.0 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 615,391 134,785 114,012 530,935 1,395,123 % per maturity date 44.1 9.7 8.2 38.0 100.0 b) Deposits 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Interest-bearing deposits 233,812 61,702 37,551 326,588 659,653 679,309 Time deposits 48,837 60,864 36,517 326,304 472,522 496,403 Savings deposits 184,239 184,239 179,476 Interbank deposits 736 838 1,034 284 2,892 3,430 Non-interest bearing deposits 137,019 137,019 135,380 Demand deposits 136,603 136,603 135,309 Other deposits 416 416 71 Total 370,831 61,702 37,551 326,588 796,672 814,689 % per maturity date 46.6 7.7 4.7 41.0 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 371,219 81,052 60,018 302,400 814,689 % per maturity date 45.6 9.9 7.4 37.1 100.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.35 c) Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0 30 31 180 181 365 Over 365 days Total Total Own portfolio 91,949 741 243 174 93,107 53,609 Government securities 70,507 70,507 28,947 Corporate securities 20,490 130 20,620 20,773 Own issue 202 251 1 79 533 2,208 Foreign 750 360 242 95 1,447 1,681 Third-party portfolio 99,696 99,696 156,602 Free portfolio 9,014 918 1,175 46,338 57,445 75,469 Total 200,659 1,659 1,418 46,512 250,248 285,680 % per maturity date 80.1 0.7 0.6 18.6 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 227,397 3,080 6,877 48,326 285,680 % per maturity date 79.6 1.1 2.4 16.9 100.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.36 d) Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes 1,659 16,038 18,036 32,079 67,812 73,108 Financial bills 629 10,074 12,998 9,766 33,467 43,589 Real estate credit bills 219 2,317 2,092 1,671 6,299 4,205 Rural credit bills 811 3,256 2,810 3,548 10,425 14,285 Guaranteed real estate bills 391 136 17,094 17,621 11,029 Foreign loans through securities 1,544 2,639 2,166 52,680 59,029 62,571 Brazil risk note programme 16 225 547 11,423 12,211 13,048 Structure note issued 79 396 903 4,186 5,564 6,220 Bonds 1,258 1,713 409 28,320 31,700 31,939 Fixed rate notes 113 5,002 5,115 6,685 Eurobonds 2 50 52 53 Mortgage notes 1 2 17 163 183 222 Other 77 301 290 3,536 4,204 4,404 Funding from structured operations certificates (*) 84 231 56 413 784 959 Total 3,287 18,908 20,258 85,172 127,625 136,638 % per maturity date 2.6 14.8 15.9 66.7 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 1,978 20,477 19,872 94,311 136,638 % per maturity date 1.5 15.0 14.5 69.0 100.0 (*) At 06/30/2021, the fair value of the funding from structured operations certificates issued is R$ 820 (R$ 1,018 at 12/31/2020). Guaranteed Real Estate Notes Guaranteed Real Estate Bills (LIGs) are registered, transferrable and free trade credit securities, that are guaranteed by asset portfolio of the issuer itself, submitted to the fiduciary system. The 'Instrument of LIG Issue', which details the conditions of LIG transactions, is available on the website www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores, section resultados e relatórios / documentos regulatórios / letra imobiliária garantida. I - Breakdown of Asset Portfolio The credit portfolio linked to LIGs corresponds to 1.24% of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL's total assets. Its composition is presented in the table below. Further details are available in the Statement of Asset Portfolio - SAP, in section resultados e relatórios / documentos regulatórios / letra imobiliária garantida. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Real state loans 21,959 12,286 Government securities Brazil 1,077 2 Total asset portfolio 23,036 12,288 Total adjusted asset portfolio 23,036 12,287 Liabilities for issue of LIGs 17,621 11,029 Remuneration of the Fiduciary Agent 1 1 II Requirements of asset portfolio 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Breakdown 95.3% 100.0% Sufficiency Notional amount 130.7% 111.4% Present value under stress 118.5% 111.5% Weighted average term Of the asset portfolio 139.2 monthly 138.8 monthly Of outstandings LIGs 47.4 monthly 47.1 monthly Liquidity Net assets 1,077 2 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.37 e) Borrowing and onlending 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Borrowing 6,725 26,276 19,351 22,847 75,199 71,744 In Brazil 2,857 2,857 1,809 Foreign (*) 3,868 26,276 19,351 22,847 72,342 69,935 Onlending In Brazil official institutions 348 1,562 1,758 6,910 10,578 11,456 BNDES 204 757 946 4,269 6,176 6,779 FINAME 126 641 682 2,175 3,624 3,947 Other 18 164 130 466 778 730 Total 7,073 27,838 21,109 29,757 85,777 83,200 % per maturity date 8.2 32.5 24.6 34.7 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 8,140 30,176 21,777 23,107 83,200 % per maturity date 9.8 36.3 26.2 27.7 100.0 (*) Foreign borrowing are basically represented by foreign exchange transactions relating to export pre-financing and import financing. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.38 f) Subordinated debt, including perpetual debts 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Financial bills 15 101 5,818 5,934 5,536 Euronotes 5,230 6,290 16,642 28,162 35,981 (-) Transaction costs incurred (Note 3b) (1) (2) (10) (13) (19) Bonds 7,509 7,509 7,921 Debt instruments eligible as capital 27,407 27,407 25,497 Grand total 5,244 6,389 57,366 68,999 74,916 % per maturity date 0.0 7.6 9.3 83.1 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 6,657 5,468 62,791 74,916 % per maturity date 8.9 0.0 7.3 83.8 100.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.39 f) Subordinated debt, including perpetual debts 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 0-3031-180181-365 Over 365 days Total Total Financial bills 15 101 5,818 5,934 5,536 Euronotes 5,230 6,290 16,642 28,162 35,981 (-) Transaction costs incurred (Note 3b) (1) (2) (10) (13) (19) Bonds 7,509 7,509 7,921 Debt instruments eligible as capital 27,407 27,407 25,497 Grand total 5,244 6,389 57,366 68,999 74,916 % per maturity date 0.0 7.6 9.3 83.1 100.0 Total - 12/31/2020 6,657 5,468 62,791 74,916 % per maturity date 8.9 0.0 7.3 83.8 100.0 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.39 Note 8 - Contingent Assets and Liabilities, Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations In the ordinary course of its business, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL may be a party to legal proceedings to labor, civil and tax nature. The contingencies related to these lawsuits are classified as follows: a) Contingent Assets: There are no contingent assets recorded. b) Provisions and contingencies: The criteria to quantify provisions and contingencies are adequate in relation to the specific characteristics of civil, labor and tax lawsuits portfolios, as well as other risks, taking into consideration the opinion of its legal advisors, the nature of the lawsuits, the similarity with previous lawsuits and the prevailing previous court decisions. A provision is recognized whenever the loss is classified as probable. Legal liabilities arise from lawsuits filed to discuss the legality and unconstitutionality of the legislation in force, being subject to an accounting provision. I- Civil lawsuits: In general, provisions and contingencies arise from claims related to the revision of contracts and compensation for material and moral damages. The lawsuits are classified as follows: Collective lawsuits: Related to claims of a similar nature and with individual amounts that are not considered significant. Provisions are calculated on a monthly basis and the expected amount of losses is accrued according to statistical references that take into account the nature of the lawsuit and the characteristics of the court (Small Claims Court or Regular Court). Contingencies and provisions are adjusted to reflect the amounts deposited into court as guarantee for their execution when realized. Individual lawsuits: Related to claims with unusual characteristics or involving significant amounts. The probability of loss is ascertained periodically, based on the amount claimed and the special nature of each case. The amounts considered as probable losses are recorded as provisions. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, despite having complied with the rules in force at the time, is a defendant in lawsuits filed by individuals referring to payment of inflation adjustments to savings accounts resulting from economic plants implemented in the 1980s and the 1990s, as well as in collective lawsuits filed by: (i) consumer protection associations; and (ii) the Public Attorney's Office, on behalf of the savings accounts holders. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL recognizes provisions upon receipt of summons, and when individuals demand the enforcement of a ruling handed down by the courts, using the same criteria as for provisions for individual lawsuits. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has issued some decisions favorable to savings account holders, but it has not established its understanding with respect to the constitutionality of the economic plans and their applicability to savings accounts. Currently, the appeals involving these matters are suspended, by order of the STF, until it pronounces its final decision. In December 2017, through mediation of the Federal Attorney's Office (AGU) and supervision of the BACEN, savers (represented by two civil associations, FEBRAPO and IDEC) and FEBRABAN entered into an instrument of agreement aiming at resolving lawsuits related the economic plans, and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL has already accepted its terms. Said agreement was approved on March 1, 2018, by the Plenary Session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and savers could adhere to its terms for a 24-month period. Due to the end of this term, the parties signed an amendment to the instrument of agreement to extend this period in order to contemplate a higher number of holders of savings accounts and, consequently, to increase the end of lawsuits. In May, 2020 the Federal Supreme Court (STF) approved this amendment and granted a 30-month term for new adhesions, and this term may be extended for another 30 months, subject to the reporting of the number of adhesions over the first period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.41 II- Labor claims Provisions and contingencies arise from lawsuits in which labor rights provided for in labor legislation specific to the related profession are discussed, such as: overtime, salary equalization, reinstatement, transfer allowance and, pension plan supplement. These lawsuits are classified as follows: Collective lawsuits: related to claims considered similar and with individual amounts that are not considered significant. The expected amount of loss is determined and accrued on a monthly basis in accordance with a statistical model which calculates the amount of the claims, and is reassessed taking into account court rulings. Provisions and contingencies are adjusted to reflect the amounts deposited into court as security for execution. Individual lawsuits: related to claims with unusual characteristics or involving significant amounts. These are periodically calculated based on the amounts claimed. The probability of loss is estimated in accordance with the actual and legal characteristics of each lawsuit. III- Other Risks These are quantified and accrued on the basis of the value of rural credit transactions with joint liability and FCVS (salary variations compensation fund) credits assigned to Banco Nacional. Below are the changes in civil, labor and other Risks provisions: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Other Civil Labor Total Total Risks Opening balance-01/01 3,453 7,951 1,483 12,887 13,033 (-) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clauses (Note 3m) (216) (943) -(1,159) (1,193) Subtotal 3,237 7,008 1,483 11,728 11,840 Monetary restatement/charges 100 241 - 341 671 Changes in the period reflected in results 380 1,822 54 2,256 3,519 Increase (*) 538 1,915 54 2,507 3,990 Reversal (158) (93) - (251) (471) Payment (586) (1,138) -(1,724) (4,302) Subtotal 3,131 7,933 1,537 12,601 11,728 (+) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clauses (Note 3m) 223 954 - 1,177 1,159 Closing balance 3,354 8,887 1,537 13,778 12,887 Current 1,243 2,920 1,537 5,700 2,598 Non-current 2,111 5,967 - 8,078 10,289 Closing balance at 12/31/2020 3,453 7,951 1,483 12,887 (*) Includes, in the labor provision, the effects of the provision for restructuring (Note 20e). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.42 IV- Tax and social security obligations Tax provisions correspond to the principal amount of taxes involved in administrative or judicial tax arguments, subject to tax assessment notices, plus interest and, when applicable, fines and charges. The table below shows the changes in the provisions: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Legal obligation Tax and Social Total Total (Note 10c) Security Obligations Opening balance-01/01 3,076 2,945 6,021 7,459 (-) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clauses (Note 3m)- (71) (71) (68) Subtotal 3,076 2,874 5,950 7,391 Monetary restatement / charges 17 68 85 208 Changes in the period reflected in results 34 5 39 69 Increase 41 51 92 133 Reversal (7) (46) (53) (64) Payment (195) (59) (254) (1,718) Subtotal 2,932 2,888 5,820 5,950 (+) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clauses (Note 3m)- 71 71 71 Closing balance 2,932 2,959 5,891 6,021 Current 41 34 75 56 Non-current 2,891 2,925 5,816 5,965 Closing balance at 12/31/2020 3,076 2,945 6,021 The main discussions related to Tax and Social Security Obligations are described below: · INSS - Non-compensatory Amounts - R$ 1,754: the non-levy of social security contribution on amounts paid as profit sharing is defended. The balance of the deposits in guarantee is R$ 991; · PIS and COFINS - Calculation basis - R$ 615: defending the levy of PIS and COFINS on revenue, a tax on revenue from the sales of assets and services. The balance of the deposits in guarantee is R$ 621; Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.43 c) Contingencies not provided for in the Balance Sheet Amounts involved in administrative and judicial arguments with the risk of loss estimated as possible are not provided for and they are basically composed of: I- Civil and Labor Claims In Civil Lawsuits with possible loss, total estimated risk is R$ 4,444 (R$ 4,172 at 12/31/2020), and in this total there are no amounts arising from interests in Joint Ventures. For Labor Claims with possible loss, estimated risk is R$ 381 (R$ 388 at 12/31/2020). II- Tax and Social Security Obligations: The tax and social security obligations of possible loss totaled R$ 29,597 (R$ 28,993 at 12/31/2020), and the main cases are described below: · INSS - Non-compensatory Amounts - R$ 6,343: defends the non-levy of this contribution on these amounts, among which are profit sharing and stock options; · IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and COFINS - Funding Expenses - R$ 4,827: the deductibility of raising costs (Interbank deposits rates) for funds that were capitalized between Group companies; · ISS - Banking Activities - R$ 4,246: the levy and/or payment place of ISS for certain banking revenues are discussed; · IRPJ and CSLL - Goodwill - Deduction - R$ 3,429: the deductibility of goodwill for future expected profitability on the acquisition of investments; · PIS and COFINS-Reversal of Revenues from Depreciation in Excess - R$ 1,356: discussing the accounting and tax treatment of PIS and COFINS upon settlement of leasing operations; · IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and COFINS - Requests for Offsetting Dismissed - R$ 1,276: cases in which the liquidity and the certainty of credits offset are discussed; · IRPJ and CSLL - Disallowance of Losses - R$ 1,172: discussion on the amount of tax loss (IRPJ) and/or social contribution (CSLL) tax loss carryforwards used by the Federal Revenue Service when drawing up tax assessment notes that are still pending a final decision; · IRPJ and CSLL - Deductibility of Losses with Derivatives - R$ 662: the deductibility of losses calculated in the disposal of financial derivative contracts is being discussed. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.44 d) Accounts receivables - Reimbursement of provisions The receivables balance arising from reimbursements of contingencies totals R$ 940 (R$ 907 at 12/31/2020) (Note 9a), arising basically from the collateral established in Banco Banerj S.A. privatization process occurred in 1997, when the State of Rio de Janeiro created a fund to guarantee the equity recomposition in provisions for Civil, Labor and Tax Claims. e) Guarantees of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations The guarantees related to legal proceedings involving ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL and basically consist of: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Civil Labor Tax Total Total Deposits in guarantee (Note 9a) 1,433 2,046 8,061 11,540 11,801 Investment fund quotas 486 240 85 811 928 Surety 63 65 3,397 3,525 3,494 Insurance bond 1,847 1,198 14,722 17,767 17,271 Guarantee by government securities 10- 236 246 245 Total 3,839 3,549 26,501 33,889 33,739 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL's provisions for judicial and administrative challenges are long-term, considering the time required for their questioning, and this prevents the disclosure of a deadline for their conclusion. The legal advisors believe that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL is not a party to this or any other administrative proceedings or lawsuits that could significantly affect the results of its operations. Note 9-Breakdown of accounts a) Other receivables-Sundry 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 9b) 102,099 98,674 Negotiation and intermediation of securities 21,504 28,200 Escrow-contingencies, provisions and legal obligations (Note 8e) 11,540 11,801 Sundry-in Brazil 2,680 2,310 Income receivable 2,678 2,748 Operations without credit granting characteristics, net of provisions 3,399 3,490 Post-employment benefits plan assets (Note 17e) 576 585 Net amount receivables from reimbursement of provisions (Note 8d) 940 907 Sundry-foreign 1,911 712 Other 1,608 1,360 Total 148,935 150,787 Current 128,775 122,739 Non-current 20,160 28,048 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.45 b) Foreign exchange portfolio 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Assets-other receivables 102,099 98,674 Exchange purchase pending settlement - foreign currency 58,025 50,639 Bills of exchange and term documents - foreign currency 18 18 Exchange sale rights - local currency 44,896 48,334 (Advances received) - local currency (840) (317) Liabilities - other liabilities (Note 2a) 103,771 99,499 Exchange sales pending settlement - foreign currency 44,765 49,522 Liabilities from purchase of foreign currency - local currency 58,749 49,713 Other 257 264 Memorandum accounts 4,213 3,624 Outstanding import credits - foreign currency 2,426 2,057 Confirmed export credits - foreign currency 1,787 1,567 c) Prepaid expenses 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Publicity and advertising 463 542 Commissions related to software maintenance 762 716 Commissions 322 254 Related to payroll loans 35 38 Related to vehicle financing 2 7 Other 285 209 Credit Card Operating Expenses 272 370 Legal Protection Insurance 125 120 Municipal Tax 60 3 Other 715 554 Total 2,719 2,559 Current 2,202 1,502 Non-current 517 1,057 d) Other liabilities-Sundry 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 9b) 103,771 99,499 Payment Transactions 38,853 41,808 Trading and intermediation of securities 17,430 15,043 Charging and collection of taxes and similar 7,826 216 Social and statutory 5,519 6,501 Transactions related to credit assignments (Note 6f) 1,148 1,623 Provisions for sundry payments 2,813 3,120 Sundry creditors-foreign 4,619 4,028 Sundry creditors-in Brazil 2,495 2,930 Personnel provision 2,200 1,807 Funds to be released 5,883 3,934 Obligations on official agreements and rendering of payment services 1,290 1,326 Liabilities from post-employment benefit plans (Note 17e) 2,052 2,083 Other 7,730 6,887 Total 203,629 190,805 Current 191,300 172,584 Non-current 12,329 18,221 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.46 e) Commissions and Banking Fees 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Credit and debit cards 7,237 6,666 Current account services 3,802 3,996 Asset management 3,355 3,445 Funds 2,974 3,115 Consortia 381 330 Credit operations and Financial guarantees provided 1,365 1,254 Credit operations 782 572 Financial guarantees provided 583 682 Collection services 942 875 Advisory services and Brokerage 1,513 1,231 Custody services 298 272 Other 1,445 898 Total 19,957 18,637 f) Personnel expenses 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Compensation (4,121) (4,051) Employees' profit sharing (2,285) (1,769) Social benefits (2,084) (2,002) Charges (1,631) (1,541) Dismissals (*) (618) (120) Training (33) (41) Share-based payment (Note 13f) (52) (97) Total (10,824) (9,621) (*) Includes the effects of the provision for restructuring (Note 20e). g) Other administrative expenses 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Third-party services, Financial services, Security and Transportation (3,522) (3,390) Data processing and telecommunications (2,189) (1,906) Installations (1,582) (1,645) Depreciation and amortization (1,974) (1,893) Advertising, promotions and publicity (409) (469) Materials (192) (188) Travel expenses (17) (62) Other (*) (528) (1,483) Total (10,413) (11,036) (*) At 06/30/2020 comprises R$ (989) related to donations for the initiative 'Todos pela Saúde' (All for Health) (Note 20d). h) Other operating expenses 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Selling-credit cards (2,158) (2,034) Operations without no credit granting characteristics, net of provision (1,170) (244) Amortization of goodwill (223) (312) Claims (284) (244) Refund of interbank costs (187) (146) Impairment (*) (433) (2,721) Other (908) (746) Total (5,363) (6,447) (*) At 06/30/2020, comprises the effects of impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Itaú CorpBanca, net of tax effects and ownership interest of non-controlling shareholders total R$ (19). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.47 Note 10-Taxes ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and each one of its subsidiaries calculate separately, in each fiscal year, Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income. Taxes are calculated at the rates shown below and consider, for effects of respective calculation bases, the legislation in force applicable to each charge. Income tax 15.00% PIS (1) 0.65% Additional income tax 10.00% COFINS (1) 4.00% Social contribution on net income 20.00% ISS up to 5.00% (1) For non-financial subsidiaries that fall into the non-cumulative calculation system, the PIS rate is 1.65% and COFINS rate is 7.60%. a) Expenses for taxes and contributions I-Breakdown of Income tax and social contribution calculation on net income: 01/01 to 01/01 to Due on operations for the period 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Income before income tax and social contribution 19,886 (9,829) Charges (income tax and social contribution) at the rates in effect (8,949) 4,423 Increase / decrease to income tax and social contribution charges arising from: Equity income in affiliates and joint ventures 398 2,763 Foreign exchange variation on investments abroad (229) 6,231 Interest on capital 1,126 1,420 Other nondeductible expenses net of non taxable income (*) 3,843 (21,436) Income tax and social contribution expenses (3,811) (6,599) Related to temporary differences Increase / (reversal) for the period (2,231) 21,497 (Expenses) / Income from deferred taxes (2,231) 21,497 Total income tax and social contribution expenses (6,042) 14,898 (*) Includes temporary (additions) and exclusions. II-Tax expenses: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 PIS and COFINS (2,806) (974) ISS (696) (648) Other (334) (439) Total (3,836) (2,061) III- Tax effects of foreign exchange management of investments abroad In order to minimize the effects on income of foreign exchange variations on investments abroad, net of the respective tax effects, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL carries out derivative transactions in foreign currency (hedging), as mentioned in Note 20b. The result of these transactions is computed in the calculation of the tax bases, according to their nature and the tax legislation in force, as well as the foreign exchange variation of the portion of hedged investments abroad, that, according to the new regulations established by Law 14,031, of July 28, 2020, should be computed in the proportion of 50% in 2021 and 100% as from 2022. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.48 b) Deferred taxes I-The Deferred Tax Assets balance and its changes, segregated based on its origin and disbursements, are represented by: Origin Deferred Tax Assets Realization / 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2020 Increase 06/30/2021 Reversal Reflected in income 60,557 (15,370) 12,512 57,699 Provision for loan losses 72,869 73,403 31,554 (2,279) 3,371 32,646 Related to tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards 3,989 (1,084) 5 2,910 Provision for profit sharing 3,179 4,206 1,845 (1,845) 1,465 1,465 Provision for devaluation of securities with permanent impairment 3,308 3,436 1,546 (240) 183 1,489 Adjustments to fair value of Trading securities and Derivative financial instruments 9,096 17,078 8,516 (8,517) 4,652 4,651 Adjustments of operations carried out on the futures settlement market 49 115 56 (56) 27 27 Goodwill on purchase of investments 678 688 297 (3) -294 Provision 13,877 13,052 5,671 (776) 1,242 6,137 Civil lawsuits 3,131 3,237 1,311 (242) 238 1,307 Labor claims 7,787 6,870 3,035 (486) 950 3,499 Tax and social security obligations 2,959 2,945 1,325 (48) 54 1,331 Legal liabilities 1,724 1,652 727 (32) 63 758 Other non-deductible provisions 16,081 14,310 6,356 (538) 1,504 7,322 Reflected in stockholders' equity 1,403 (543) 204 1,064 Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities 438 3 5-204 209 Cash flow hedge 598 1,685 841 (543) -298 Post-employment benefits 1,238 1,240 557- -557 Total (1) (2) 123,135 130,868 61,960 (15,913) 12,716 58,763 Social contribution for offsetting arising from Option established in article 8º of 65- -65 Provisional Measure nº. 2,158-35 of August 24, 2001 (1) The accounting records of deferred tax assets on income tax losses and/or social contribution loss carryforwards, as well as those arising from temporary differences, are based on technical feasibility studies which consider the expected generation of future taxable income, considering the history of profitability for each subsidiary individually, and for the consolidated taken as a whole. (2) Deferred Tax Assets are classified in their totality as Non-Current. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.49 II-The provision for Deferred Tax Liabilities and its changes are represented by: Realization / 12/31/2020 Increase 06/30/2021 Reversal Reflected in income 2,828 (697) 479 2,610 Depreciation in excess - finance lease 145 (3)- 142 Adjustment of deposits in guarantee and provisions 1,287- 14 1,301 Post-employment benefits 180 (23) 5 162 Adjustments to fair value of trading securities and derivative financial instruments 145 (145) 33 33 Adjustments of operations carried out on the futures settlement market 488 (488) 397 397 Other 583 (38) 30 575 Reflected in stockholders' equity 223 (190) 17 50 Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities 220 (190) 17 47 Post-employment benefits 3 - 3 Total (*) 3,051 (887) 496 2,660 (*) Deferred Tax Liabilities are classified in their totality as Non-Current. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.50 Note 11-Fixed assets 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Fixed assets (1) Anual depreciation Cost Depreciation Impairment Residual Residual rates Real Estate 5,868 (3,182) (110) 2,576 2,508 Land-552 - 552 560 Buildings and Improvements 4% to 10% 5,316 (3,182) (110) 2,024 1,948 Other fixed assets 12,999 (9,774) (37) 3,188 3,485 Installations and Furniture and equipament 10% to 20% 3,062 (2,178) (10) 874 916 Data processing systems 20% to 50% 8,013 (6,447) (27) 1,539 1,749 Other (2) 10% to 20% 1,924 (1,149)-775 820 Total 18,867 (12,956) (147) 5,764 5,993 (1) The contractual commitments for purchase of the fixed assets totaled R$ 13, achievable by 2024 (2) Other refer to negotiations of Fixed assets in progress and other Communication, Security and Transportation equipment. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.52 Note 12-Goodwill and Intangible assets Intangible assets Goodwill and Association for the intagible from promotion and offer Internally developed Other intangible Total acquisition Software Acquired (1) of financial products software assets and services Annual amortization rates Up to 20% 8% 20% 20% 10% to 20% Cost Balance at 12/31/2020 24,446 2,812 6,269 7,636 3,201 44,364 Acquisitions 5 477 1,352 452 2,286 Disposals - (32) -(82) (114) Exchange variation (643) (182) (229) -(34) (1,088) Other (8) (19) --(27) Balance at 06/30/2021 23,803 2,627 6,466 8,988 3,537 45,421 Amortization Balance at 12/31/2020 (18,348) (1,338) (3,504) (3,265) (1,378) (27,833) Amortization expenses (2) (502) (55) (399) (538) (273) (1,767) Disposals ---82 82 Exchange variation 316 77 116 -23 532 Other 6 9 --15 Balance at 06/30/2021 (18,534) (1,310) (3,778) (3,803) (1,546) (28,971) Impairment (Note 9h) Balance at 12/31/2020 (2,235) (789) (204) (383) (3,611) Increase - (428) (428) Reversals - 33 --33 Exchange variation 143 98 ---241 Balance at 06/30/2021 (2,092) (691) (171) (811) (3,765) Book value Balance at 06/30/2021 3,177 626 2,517 4,374 1,991 12,685 Balance at 12/31/2020 3,863 685 2,561 3,988 1,823 12,920 (1) Includes amounts paid for acquisition of rights to provide services of payment of salaries, proceeds, retirement and pension benefits and similar benefits. (2) Amortization expenses related to the rights for acquisition of payrolls and associations, in the amount of R$ (308) (R$ (594) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) are disclosed in the expenses on financial operation. Goodwill and Intangible Assets from Aquisition are mainly represented by Itaú CorpBanca's goodwill in the amount of R$ 3,002 (R$ 3,530 at 12/31/2020). ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL recognized on June 30, 2020, adjustments to the recoverable amount of goodwill and intangible assets related to Itaú Corpbanca, in the amounts of R$ 1,593 and R$ 789. The value in use of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) in which Itáu CorpBanca is allocated was considered and cash flows were based on the result of June 2020 and internal projects of results until 2025. The adjustment to recoverable amount results from economic conditions on June 30, 2020, of Itaú CorpBanca's market capitalization, discount rates applicable and other changes in variables triggered by the current uncertain macroeconomic condition that, when combined, resulted in a CGU amount lower than its book value. The discount rates used for the impairment test were 10.4% for operations in Chile and 12.3% for operations in Colombia, determined by the cost of capital calculated based on CAPM model. Long-term interest rates considered were 5.2% p.a. and 6.5% p.a. for Chile and Colombia, respectively. The most sensitive assumptions are cost of capital and perpetuity growth rate. Impairment was recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income under Other operating expenses (Note 9h). Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.53 Note 13 - Stockholders' equity a) Capital Capital is represented by 9,804,135,348 book-entry shares with no par value, of which 4,958,290,359 are common shares and 4,845,844,989 are preferred shares with no voting rights, but with tag-along rights in a public offering of shares, in an eventual transfer of control, assuring them a price equal to eighty per cent (80%) of the amount paid per voting share in the controlling block, and a dividend at least equal to that of the common shares. The breakdown and change in shares of paid-in capital in the beginning and end of the period are shown below: 06/30/2021 Number Common Preferred Total Amount Residents in Brazil at 12/31/2020 4,929,824,281 1,820,159,657 6,749,983,938 66,885 Residents abroad at 12/31/2020 28,466,078 3,025,685,332 3,054,151,410 30,263 Shares of capital stock at 12/31/2020 4,958,290,359 4,845,844,989 9,804,135,348 97,148 Shares of capital stock at 06/30/2021 (2) 4,958,290,359 4,845,844,989 9,804,135,348 90,729 Residents in Brazil at 06/30/2021 4,933,643,203 1,709,195,500 6,642,838,703 61,474 Residents abroad at 06/30/2021 24,647,156 3,136,649,489 3,161,296,645 29,255 Treasury shares at 12/31/2020 (1) - 41,678,452 41,678,452 (907) Result of delivery of treasure shares (17,430,255) (17,430,255) 379 Treasury shares at 06/30/2021 (1) - 24,248,197 24,248,197 (528) Outstanding shares at 06/30/2021 4,958,290,359 4,821,596,792 9,779,887,151 Outstanding shares at 12/31/2020 4,958,290,359 4,804,166,537 9,762,456,896 (1) Own shares, purchased based on authorization of the Board of Directors, to be held in Treasury, for subsequent cancellation or replacement in the market. (2) Partial spin-off (Note 2d). Below is the average cost of treasury shares and their market price in reais. In 2021, there was none acquisition of treasury shares. 06/30/2021 Cost / Market value Common Preferred Average cost-21.76 Market value at 06/30/2021 26.74 29.80 b) Dividends-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING Shareholders are entitled to a minimum mandatory dividend in each fiscal year, corresponding to 25% of adjusted net income, as set forth in the Bylaws. Common and preferred shares participate equally in income distributed, after common shares have received dividends equal to the minimum annual priority dividend payable to preferred shares (R$ 0.022 non-cumulative per share). ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING monthly advances the mandatory minimum dividend, using the share position of the last day of the previous month as the calculation basis, and the payment made on the first business day of the subsequent month in the amount of R$ 0.015 per share. I-Breakdown of dividends and interest on capital 06/30/2021 Net income-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING 12,793 Adjustments: (-) Legal reserve-5% (640) Dividend calculation basis 12,153 Minimun mandatory dividend-25% 3,038 Dividend and Interest on Capital Paid / Accrued 3,038 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.54 II - Stockholders' yields Gross value WHT (With Gross Net per share (R$) holding tax) Paid / Prepaid 733-733 Dividends-5 monthly installments paid from February to June 2021 0.0150 733-733 Accrued (Recorded in Other Liabilities - Social and Statutory) 2,686 (381) 2,305 Dividends-1 monthly installment paid on 07/01/2021 0.0150 147-147 Interest on capital-credited on 03/16/2021 and paid on 08/26/2021 0.0430 495 (74) 421 Interest on capital-credited on 04/16/2021 and paid on 08/26/2021 0.0480 552 (83) 469 Interest on capital-credited on 05/13/2021 and paid on 08/26/2021 0.0414 477 (72) 405 Interest on capital 0.0883 1,015 (152) 863 Total from 01/01 to 06/30/2021 3,419 (381) 3,038 Total from 01/01 to 06/30/2020 1,395 (78) 1,317 c) Capital reserves and profit reserves 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Capital reserves 1,987 2,323 Premium on subscription of shares 284 284 Share-based payment plan 1,702 2,038 Reserves from tax incentives, restatement of equity securities and other 1 1 Profit reserves 46,813 40,434 Legal (1) 12,979 12,339 Statutory (2) 33,834 28,095 (1) It purpose is to ensure the integrity of capital, compensate loss or increase capital. (2) Its main purpose is to ensure the remuneration flow to shareholders. d) Reconciliation of net income and stockholders' equity (Note 2b) Net income Stockholders' equity 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING 12,793 6,715 136,042 136,699 Amortization of goodwill - 2 2 Hedge of net investments in foreign operations 82 (113) 91 1 Adjustment of financial instruments 85-(6)-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL 12,960 6,602 136,129 136,702 e) Non-controlling interests Stockholders' Net Income equity 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Itaú CorpBanca 8,773 9,391 (560) 1,704 Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. 449 502 (17) (43) Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento 682 576 (105) (66) Luizacred S.A. Soc. de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento 554 456 (98) (9) Other 43 38 (7) (6) Total 10,501 10,963 (787) 1,580 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.55 f) Share-based payment ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and its subsidiaries have share-based payment plans aimed at involving its management members and employees in the medium and long term corporate development process. The grant of these benefits is only made in years in which there are sufficient profits to permit the distribution of mandatory dividends, limiting dilution to 0.5% of the total shares held by the controlling and minority stockholders at the balance sheet date. These programs are settled through the delivery of ITUB4 treasury shares to stockholders. Expenses on stock-based payment plans are presented in the table below: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Partner Plan (Note 9f) (52) (97) Share-based plan (189) (200) Total (241) (297) l - Partner Plan The program enables employees and managers of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING to invest a percentage of their bonus to acquire shares and share-based instruments. There is a lockup period of from three to five years, counted from the initial investment date, and the shares are thus subject to market price variations. After complying with the preconditions outlined in the program, beneficiaries are entitled to receive shares as consideration, in accordance with the number of shares indicated in the regulations. The acquisition price of shares and share-based instruments is established every six months as the average of the share price over the last 30 days, which is performed on the seventh business day prior to the remuneration grant date. The fair value of the consideration in shares is the market price at the grant date, less expected dividends. Change in the Partner Program 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Quantity Quantity Opening balance 36,291,760 39,305,211 New 8,094,693 10,473,405 Delivered (11,652,700) (11,408,109) Cancelled (2,007,210) (809,645) Closing balance 30,726,543 37,560,862 Weighted average of remaining contractual life (years) 2.31 2.20 Market value weighted average (R$) 20.27 23.37 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.56 II-Variable Compensation In this plan, 50% of variable compensation of managers is paid in cash and 50% is paid in shares for a period of three years. Shares are delivered on a deferred basis, of which one-third per year, will be contingent upon the executive's permancence in the institution. The deferred unpaid portions may be reversed proportionally to a significant reduction in the recurring income realized or the negative income for the period. Management members become eligible for the receipt of these benefits according to individual performance, business performance or both. The benefit amount is established according to the activities of each management member who should meet at least the performance and conduct requirements. The fair value of the share is the market price at its grant date. Change in share-based variable compensation 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Quantity Quantity Opening balance 27,407,231 20,220,934 New 14,371,723 13,463,678 Delivered (10,814,168) (10,574,321) Cancelled (1,269,818) (185,621) Closing balance 29,694,968 22,924,670 Market value weighted average (R$) 28.60 33.52 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.57 Note 14 - Related parties Transactions between related parties are carried out for amounts, terms and average rates in accordance with normal market practices during the period, and under reciprocal conditions. Transactions between companies and investment funds, included in consolidation (Note 2b), have been eliminated and do not affect the consolidated statements. The principal unconsolidated related parties are as follows: · Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. (IUPAR), Companhia E. Johnston de Participações S.A. (shareholder of IUPAR) and ITAÚSA, direct and indirect shareholders of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING; · The associates, non-financial subsidiaries and joint ventures of ITAÚSA, in particular Duratex S.A., Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A., Alpargatas S.A. and XPart S.A.; · Investments in associates and joint ventures, in particular Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A., BSF Holding S.A. and XP Inc. (note 2d); · Pension Plans: Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar and FUNBEP - Fundo de Pensão Multipatrocinado, closed-end supplementary pension entities, that administer retirement plans sponsored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, created exclusively for employees; · Associations: Associação Cubo Coworking Itaú - a partner entity of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL its purpose is to encourage and promote the discussion and development of alternative and innovative technologies, business models and solutions; the produce and disseminate the resulting technical and scientific knowledge; the attract and bring in new information technology talents that may be characterized as startups; and to research, develop and establish ecosystems for entrepreneur and startups; · Foundations and Institutes maintained by donations from ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and by the proceeds generated by their assets, so that they can accomplish their objectives and to maintain their operational and administrative structure: Fundação Itaú para a Educação e Cultura - promotes education, culture, social assistance, defense and guarantee of rights, and strengthening of civil society. Instituto Unibanco - supports projects focused on social assistance, particularly education, culture, promotion of integration into the labor market, and environmental protection, directly or as a supplement to civil institutions. Instituto Unibanco de Cinema - promotes culture in general and provides access of low-income population to cinematography, videography and similar productions, for which it should maintain movie theaters and movie clubs owned or managed by itself to screen films, videos, video-laser discs and other related activities, as well as to screen and disseminate movies in general, especially those produced in Brazil. Associação Itaú Viver Mais - provides social services for the welfare of beneficiaries, on the terms defined in its Internal Regulations, and according to the funds available. These services may include the promotion of cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and healthcare activities. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.58 a) Transactions with related parties: Assets / (Liabilities) Revenues / (Expenses) Annual rate 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Interbank investments - 18,539 33 33 Other - 18,539 33 33 Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities) 2,268 1,609 41 -Copagaz-Distribuidora de Gás S.A. CDI + 1.7% to 2.95% 1,097 950 23 -Itaúsa S.A. CDI + 2% to 2.4% 1,169 771 18 -Other 2 (112) -Loan operations 641 727 15 44 Alpargatas S.A. 2.5% to 6% / 100% CDI 92 65 4 35 Duratex S.A. CDI + 1.45% 526 515 10 8 Other CDI + 1.3 to 1.5% 23 147 1 1 Foreign exchange portfolio (assets and liabilities) (6) 34 (6) (5) Itaú Europa Luxembourg S.A. (6) 34 (6) (5) Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements (91) (5,304) (39) (24) ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda. (4,915) (33) -Itaú Rent Administração e Participações Ltda. (45) (128) (1) (2) Duratex S.A. 82% to 99% CDI (18) (49) (1) (2) 100% SELIC / 100% to 101% Other (28) (212) (4) (20) CDI Deposits (2,396) (5,142) (52) (175) Itauseg Participações S.A. 100% CDI (34) (838) (11) (103) Itaú Corretora de Seguros S.A. 100% CDI (471) (1,044) (12) (16) ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda. 100% CDI (246) (191) (3) (8) Itaú Rent Administração e Participações Ltda. 100% CDI (30) (864) (8) (13) Itau Chile Inversiones, Servicios Y Administracion S.A. 100% CDI (363) (596) -(2) Other 100% CDI (1,252) (1,609) (18) (33) Amounts receivable (payable) / Commissions and banking fees, (494) (150) (248) 68 Administrative expenses and/or Other operational Itaú Seguros S.A. (126) (117) 202 207 Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar (79) (93) 18 19 ConectCar Soluções de Mobilidade Eletrônica S.A. (36) (46) 3 2 Itau Chile Inversiones, Servicios Y Administracion S.A. (202) (7) -Other (51) 113 (471) (160) Rent - (131) (135) Itaú Rent Administração e Participações Ltda. - (77) (76) Itaú Seguros S.A. - (19) (19) Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar - (15) (15) Other - (20) (25) Sponsorship 9 12 (5) (6) Associação Cubo Coworking Itaú 9 12 (5) (6) Donation (500) (942) Fundação Itaú para Educação e Cultura (500) (942) b) Compensation and Benefits of Key Management Personnel Compensation and benefits attributed to Management Members, members of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL in the period correspond to: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Fees (225) (254) Profit sharing (97) (47) Post-employment benefits (7) (5) Share-based payment plan (48) (90) Total (377) (396) Total amounts related to share-based payment plan, personnel expenses and post-employment benefits are detailed in Notes 13f, 9f and 17, respectively. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.59 Note 15 - Fair value of financial instruments In cases where market prices are not available, fair values are based on estimates using discounted cash flows or other valuation techniques. These techniques are significantly affected by the assumptions adopted, including the discount rate and estimate of future cash flows. The estimated fair value obtained through these techniques cannot be substantiated by comparison with independent markets and, in many cases, cannot be achieved on immediate settlement of the instrument. The following table summarizes the book values and estimated fair values for financial instruments: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Book value Fair value (*) Book value Fair value Assets Cash (a) 39,749 39,749 46,099 46,099 Central Bank of Brazil Deposits (a) 98,217 98,217 90,059 90,059 Money market (a) 159,040 159,040 237,668 237,668 Interbank deposits (b) 56,180 56,390 55,553 55,751 Trading securities (c) 155,516 155,516 167,625 167,625 Available for sale securities (c) 206,747 206,747 197,779 197,779 Held to maturity securities (c) 71,409 73,001 42,677 45,207 Derivatives financial instruments (c) 70,736 70,736 76,104 76,104 Loan, lease and other credit operations (d) 723,970 727,905 710,687 718,958 (Provision for loan losses) (47,120) (47,120) (51,463) (51,463) Liabilities Deposits (b) 796,672 796,646 814,689 814,644 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements (a) 250,248 250,248 285,680 285,680 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (b) 127,625 127,660 136,638 136,698 Borrowings and onlending (b) 85,777 85,832 83,200 83,271 Derivatives financial instruments (c) 65,713 65,713 79,620 79,620 Subordinated debts (b) 68,999 70,406 74,916 77,097 Allowance for financial guarantees provided 742 742 753 753 (*) In the period, the result of Derivative Financial Instruments, as well as Adjustment to Fair Value of Securities (particularly private securities) had their amounts affected by oscillations of rates and other market variables arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic scenario in the period (Note 20d). The methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair value are defined below: a) Cash, Central Bank of Brazil Deposits, Money market and Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements-The carrying amounts for these instruments are close to their fair values. b) Interbank deposits, Deposits, Funds from Acceptances and Issuance of Securities, Borrowings and Onlending and Subordinate Debts - They are calculated by discounting estimated cash flows at market interest rates. c) Securities and Derivatives Financial instruments-Under normal conditions, the prices quoted in the market are the best indicators of the fair values of these financial instruments. However, not all instruments have liquidity or quoted market prices and, in such cases, it is necessary to adopt present value estimates and other techniques to establish their fair value. In the absence of prices quoted by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (ANBIMA), the fair values of government securities are determined based on the interest rates provided by brokers. The fair values of corporate securities are calculated by discounting estimated cash flows at market interest rates. The fair values of shares are based on the prices quoted in the market. The fair values of derivative financial instruments were determined as follows: · Swaps: The cash flows are discounted to present value based on yield curves that reflect the appropriate risk factors, mainly following swap prices on B3 for derivatives, of Brazilian government securities in the secondary market or derivatives and securities traded abroad. These yield curves may be used to obtain the fair value of currency swaps, interest rate swaps and swaps based on other risk factors (commodities, stock exchange indices, etc.). · Futures and Forwards: Quotations on exchanges or using criteria identical to those applied to swaps. · Options: Determined through mathematical models, such as Black-Scholes, using data, in general from Bloomberg, for implicit volatility, interest rate yield curve and fair value of the underlying asset. Current market prices of options are used to compute the implicit volatilities. · Credit Derivatives: They are inversely related to the probability of default (PD) in a financial instrument subject to credit risk. The process of adjusting the market price of these spreads is based on the differences between the yield curves with and without credit risk. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.60 d) Loan, lease and other credit operations - Fair value is estimated for groups of loans with similar financial and risk characteristics, using valuation models. The fair value of fixed-rate loans was determined by discounting estimated cash flows, at interest rates applicable to similar loans. For the majority of loans at floating rates, the carrying amount was considered to be close to their market value. The fair value of loan and lease operations not overdue was calculated by discounting the expected payments of principal and interest to maturity. The fair value of overdue loan and lease transactions was based on the discount of estimated cash flows, using a rate proportional to the risk associated with the estimated cash flows, or on the underlying collateral. The assumptions for cash flows and discount rates rely on information available in the market and knowledge of the individual debtor. Trading securities and Available for sale securities Level 1: Highly-liquid securities with prices available in an active market and derivatives traded on stock exchanges. This classification level includes most of the Brazilian government securities, other foreign government securities, shares and debentures traded on stock exchanges and other securities traded in an active market. Level 2: When pricing information is not available for a specific security, valuation is usually based on prices quoted in the market for similar instruments, pricing information obtained from pricing services, such as Bloomberg, Reuters and brokers (only when the prices represent actual transactions) or discounted cash flows, which use information for assets actively traded in an active market. These securities are classified at Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy and consist of certain Brazilian government securities, debentures, some government securities quoted in a less liquid market than for Level 1, and some share prices in investment funds. Derivatives included in Level 2 are credit default swaps, cross-currency swaps, interest rate swaps, simple options and some forwards, since information adopted by pricing models is immediately observable in actively quoted markets. The models used for these instruments are Black-Scholes, Garman & Kohlhagen, Monte Carlo and discounted cash flow. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL does not hold positions in alternative investment funds or private equity funds. Level 3: When there is no pricing information in an active market, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL uses internally developed models, from curves generated according to a proprietary model. Level 3 classification includes some Brazilian government and private securities falling due after 2025 which are not usually traded in an active market. Derivatives with fair values classified in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are composed of exotic options, certain swaps indexed to non-observable inputs, and swaps with other products, such as swap with options or with verification, credit derivatives and futures of certain commodities. All the above methods may result in a fair value that is not indicative of the net realizable value or future fair values. However, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL believes that all the method used are appropriate and consistent with other market participants. Moreover, the adoption of different methods or assumptions to estimate fair value may result in different fair value estimates at the balance sheet date. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.61 Distribution by Levels The following table presents the breakdown of fair value hierarchy levels. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Trading securities 139,338 15,924 254 155,516 156,381 11,199 45 167,625 Government securities-Brazil 125,300 6,202 -131,502 141,965 6,836 -148,801 Financial treasury bills 23,093 - 23,093 27,871 - 27,871 National treasury bills 80,180 - 80,180 72,843 - 72,843 National treasury notes 20,716 6,202 - 26,918 38,199 6,836 - 45,035 Brazilian external debt bonds 1,311 - 1,311 3,052 - 3,052 Government securities-abroad 5,373 - 5,373 8,171 3 - 8,174 Argentina 1,605 - 1,605 1,475 - 1,475 Chile 350 - 350 825 3 828 Colombia 1,102 - 1,102 3,603 - 3,603 United States 2,122 - 2,122 2,085 - 2,085 Italy 120 - 120 130 - 130 Mexico 21 - 21 5 -5 Paraguay 4 -4 3 -3 Peru 7 -7 4 -4 Uruguay 42 - 42 41 - 41 Corporate securities 8,665 9,722 254 18,641 6,245 4,360 45 10,650 Shares 4,319 232 - 4,551 2,848 348 - 3,196 Bank deposit certificates 18 18 65 65 Real estate receivables certificates- 138 138 - 45 45 Fund quotas 355 8,418 - 8,773 552 3,402 - 3,954 Credit rights - 4,957 - 4,957 - 2,353 - 2,353 Fixed income 8 3,340 - 3,348 9 972 981 Variable income 347 121 468 543 77 620 Debentures 408 851 113 1,372 643 477 - 1,120 Eurobonds and other 3,583 -3 3,586 2,202 - 2,202 Financial bills -4 -4 -3 -3 Other 199 199 65 65 Available for sale securities 117,270 85,976 3,501 206,747 101,839 92,514 3,426 197,779 Government securities-Brazil 58,609 1,050 153 59,812 64,279 1,118 184 65,581 Financial treasury bills 6 -6 1 -1 National treasury bills 20,288 - 20,288 24,262 - 24,262 National treasury notes 34,270 1,050 - 35,320 26,476 1,118 - 27,594 National treasury / securitization- 153 153 - 184 184 Brazilian external debt bonds 4,045 - 4,045 13,540 - 13,540 Government securities-abroad 43,652 12,227 - 55,879 22,531 30,455 - 52,986 Argentina 54 - 54 2 -2 Chile 22,273 - 22,273 739 21,649 - 22,388 Colombia 3,314 - 3,314 3,986 - 3,986 Korea - 5,297 - 5,297 - 3,936 - 3,936 Spain - 6,930 - 6,930 - 4,870 - 4,870 United States 3,704 - 3,704 3,750 - 3,750 Mexico 11,731 - 11,731 10,227 - 10,227 Paraguay 2,236 - 2,236 2,947 - 2,947 Uruguay 340 - 340 880 - 880 Corporate securities 15,009 72,699 3,348 91,056 15,029 60,941 3,242 79,212 Shares 85 4,245 - 4,330 123 2,990 - 3,113 Rural product note - 9,116 106 9,222 - 5,770 64 5,834 Bank deposit certificates 61 - 61 303 303 Real estate receivables certificates- 1,175 1,175 - 1,010 1,010 Fixed income fund quotas-- 264 264 Debentures 11,324 52,131 2,067 65,522 11,669 40,592 2,168 54,429 Eurobonds and other 3,528 341 - 3,869 3,237 2,166 - 5,403 Financial bills 723 723 636 636 Promissory notes - 4,777 - 4,777 - 7,222 - 7,222 Other 11 1,366 - 1,377 998 998 The following table presents the breakdown of fair value hierarchy levels for derivative assets and liabilities. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets 3 70,621 112 70,736 23 75,976 105 76,104 Swap contracts - Adjustment receivable -33,437 91 33,528- 45,926 93 46,019 Option contracts -18,778 21 18,799 4 20,125 12 20,141 Forward contracts -10,752 -10,752- 1,959- 1,959 Credit derivatives 486 486- 156- 156 NDF-Non Deliverable Forwards - 6,880 - 6,880- 7,596- 7,596 Other derivative financial instruments 3 288 291 19 214- 233 Liabilities (9) (65,622) (82) (65,713) (22) (79,488) (110) (79,620) Swap contracts - Adjustment payable - (31,398) (80) (31,478) - (51,716) (109) (51,825) Option contracts - (20,876) (2) (20,878) (13) (20,318) (1) (20,332) Forward contracts - (8,444) - (8,444) - (905) - (905) Credit derivatives - (125) - (125) - (76) - (76) NDF-Non Deliverable Forwards - (4,751) - (4,751) - (6,426) - (6,426) Other derivative financial instruments (9) (28) - (37) (9) (47) - (56) There were no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 in the periods of 06/30/2021 and 12/31/2020. Transfers to and from Level 3 are presented in movements of Level 3. Measurement of Level 2 fair value based on pricing services and brokers To ensure that the fair value of these instruments is properly classified as Level 2, in-house analysis of information received are conducted, so as to understand the nature of the inputs used by the service provider. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.62 Prices provided by pricing services that meet the following requirements are considered Level 2: input is immediately available, regularly distributed, provided by sources actively involved in significant markets and it is not proprietary. For financial instruments classified as Level 2, the pricing service or brokers were used to price securities substantially represented by: • Debentures: When available, we use price information for transactions recorded in the Brazilian Debenture System (SND), an electronic platform operated by B3, which provides multiple services for transactions involving debentures in the secondary market. Alternatively, prices of debentures provided by ANBIMA are used. Its methodology includes obtaining, on a daily basis, illustrative non-binding prices from a group of market players deemed to be significant. Such information is subject to statistical filters intended to eliminate outliers. • Financial Bills: In order to mark Financial Bills to market, it is necessary to calculate its future value by projecting the notional issue value and its yields established by contract (fixed rate, floating rate or price index) and discounting the fixed curve in reais, obtained through DI Futures prices traded on B3. • Government and corporate securities: The pricing process for these securities consists of capturing from 2 to 8 quotes from Bloomberg, depending on the asset. The method then compares the highest purchase prices and the lowest sale prices of trades provided by Bloomberg for the last day of the month. These prices are compared with information from purchase orders that the Institutional Treasury of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL provides to Bloomberg. Should the difference between them be lower than 0.5%, the average price of Bloomberg is used. If it is higher than 0.5% or if the Institutional Treasury does not provide information on this specific security, the average price gathered directly from other banks is used. The Institutional Treasury price is used as a reference only and never in the computation of the final price. Level 3 recurring fair value measurements The departments in charge of defining and applying the pricing models are segregated from the business areas. The models are documented, submitted to validation by an independent area and approved by a specific committee. The daily process of price capture, calculation and disclosure is periodically checked according to formally defined tests and criteria and the information is stored in a single corporate data base. The most frequent cases of assets classified as Level 3 are justified by the discount factors used. Factors such as the fixed interest curve in Brazilian Reais and the TR coupon curve - and, as a result, their related factors - have inputs with terms shorter than the maturities of fixed-income assets. For swaps, the indexers for both legs are analyzed. There are some cases in which the input periods are shorter than the maturity of the derivative. Recurring changes in fair value of Level 3 The tables below show balance sheet changes for financial instruments classified by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Derivative financial instruments classified in Level 3 correspond to other derivatives indexed to shares. Total gains or losses (Realized/unrealized) Transfers in Total gains or Fair value at Recognized in Fair value at Purchases Settlements and/or out of losses (Realized/ 12/31/2020 Recognized Other 06/30/2021 Level unrealized) in income comprehensive income Trading securities 45 (25)- 295 (61)- 254 4 Corporate securities 45 (25)- 295 (61) 254 4 Real estate receivable certificate 45 21- 108 (36) 138 3 Debentures (41)- 175 (21) 113 3 Eurobonds and other (5)- 12 (4) -3 (2) Available for sale securities 3,426 (277) 377 384 (91) (318) 3,501 (448) Government securities-Brazil 184 (12) (19) 153 32 Corporate securities 3,242 (265) 396 384 (91) (318) 3,348 (480) Rural product note 64 (17) 8 58 -(7) 106 (24) Real estate receivable certificate 1,010 (118) (9) 292 - 1,175 (26) Debentures 2,168 (130) 397 34 (91) (311) 2,067 (430) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.63 Total gains or losses (Realized/Unrealized) Transfers in Total gains or Fair value at Recognized in Fair value at Purchases Settlements and/or out of losses (Realized/ 12/31/2020 Recognized Other 06/30/2021 Level unrealized) in income comprehensive income Derivatives-Assets 105 (11) 197 (173) (6) 112 63 Swap contracts - Adjustment receivable 93 (10) -24 (10) (6) 91 89 Option contracts 12 (1) 173 (163)-21 (26) Derivatives-Liabilities (110) 107 (154) 68 7 (82) (41) Swap contracts - Adjustment payable (109) 28 -(6) - 7 (80) (50) Option contracts (1) 79 (148) 68 -(2) 9 Sensitivity Analysis of Level 3 Operations The fair value of financial instruments classified in Level 3 is measured through valuation techniques based on correlations and associated products traded in active markets, internal estimates and internal models. Significant unobservable inputs used for measurement of the fair value of instruments classified in Level 3 are: interest rates, underlying asset prices and volatility. Significant variations in any of these inputs separately may give rise to substantial changes in the fair value. The table below shows the sensitivity of these fair values in scenarios of changes of interest rates or, asset prices, or in scenarios with varying shocks to prices and volatilities for nonlinear assets: Sensitivity - Level 3 Operations 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Impacts Impacts Market risk factor groups Scenarios Income Stockholders' Income Stockholders' equity equity I (0.33) (1.29) (0.06) (1.17) Interest rate II (8.06) (32.05) (1.39) (28.93) III (15.85) (63.56) (1.89) (57.44) I- - -Commodities, Index and Shares II- - -I (20.72) -(10.85) -Nonlinear II (33.19) -(14.60)-The following scenarios are used to measure sensitivity: Interest rate Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 1, 25 and 50 basis points (scenarios I, II and III respectively) applied to the interest curves, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Commodities, Index and Shares Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 5 and 10 percentage points (scenarios I and II respectively) applied to share prices, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Nonlinear Scenario I: Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 5 percentage points on prices and 25 percentage points on the volatility level, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Scenario II: Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 10 percentage points on prices and 25 percentage points on the volatility level, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.64 Note 16 - Earnings per share a) Basic earnings per share Net income attributable to ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL's shareholders is divided by the average number of outstanding shares in the period, excluding treasury shares. 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 12,960 6,602 Minimum non-cumulative dividends on preferred shares (106) (105) Retained earnings to be distributed to common equity owners in an amount per share equal to the minimum dividend payable to preferred equity owners (109) (109) Retained earnings to be distributed, on a pro rata basis, to common and preferred equity owners: 12,745 6,388 Common 6,466 3,246 Preferred 6,279 3,142 Total net income available to equity owners: Common 6,575 3,355 Preferred 6,385 3,247 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,815,885,208 4,798,481,927 Basic earnings per share - R$ Common 1.33 0.68 Preferred 1.33 0.68 b) Diluted earnings per share Calculated similarly to the basic earnings per share; however, it includes the conversion of all preferred shares potentially dilutable in the denominator. 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Net income available to preferred equity owners 6,385 3,247 Dividends on preferred shares after dilution effects 22 10 Net income available to preferred equity owners considering preferred shares after the dilution effect 6,407 3,257 Net income available to ordinary equity owners 6,575 3,355 Dividend on preferred shares after dilution effects (22) (10) Net income available to ordinary equity owners considering preferred shares after the dilution effect 6,553 3,345 Adjusted weighted average of shares Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,849,089,944 4,826,762,713 Preferred 4,815,885,208 4,798,481,927 Incremental as per share-based payment plans 33,204,736 28,280,786 Diluted earnings per share - R$ Common 1.32 0.67 Preferred 1.32 0.67 There was no potentially antidulitive effect of the shares in share-based payment plans, excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share (365 preferred shares at 06/30/2020). Note 17 - Post-employment benefits ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, through its subsidiaries, sponsors retirement plans to its employees. Retirement plans are managed by Closed-end Private Pension Entities (EFPC) and are closed to new adhesions. These entities have an independent structure and manage their plans according to the characteristics of their regulations. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.65 There are three types of retirement plans: • Defined Benefit Plans (BD): plans which scheduled benefits have their value established in advance, based on salaries and/or length of service of employees, and its cost is actuarially determined; • Defined Contribution Plans (CD): are those plans which scheduled benefits have their value permanently adjusted to the investments balance, kept in favor of the participant, including in the benefit concession phase, considering net proceedings of its investment, amounts contributed and benefits paid; and • Variable Contribution Plans (CV): in this type of plan, scheduled benefits present a combination of characteristics of defined contribution and defined benefit modalities, and the benefit is actuarially determined based on the investments accumulated balance by the participant on the retirement date. Below is a list of benefit plans and their modalities: Entity Benefit Plan Modality Supplementary Retirement Plan Supplementary Retirement Plan - Flexible Premium Annuity Franprev Benefit Plan 002 Benefit Plan Prebeg Benefit Plan Defined Benefit UBB PREV Defined Benefit Plan Benefit Plan II Fundação Itaú Unibanco - Previdência Itaulam Basic Plan Complementar-FIU Itaucard Defined Benefit Plan Itaú Unibanco Main Retirement Plan Itaubanco Defined Contribution Plan Itaubank Retirement Plan Defined Contribution Redecard Pension Plan Unibanco Pension Plan - Intelligent Future Itaulam Supplementary Plan Variable Contribution Itaucard Variable Contribution Plan Itaú Unibanco Supplementary Retirement Plan FUNBEP - Fundo de Pensão Benefit Plan l Defined Benefit Multipatrocinado Benefit Plan ll Variable Contribution Defined Contribution plans include pension funds consisting of the portions of sponsor's contributions not included in a participant's account balance due to loss of eligibility for the benefit, and of monies arising from the migration of retirement plans in defined benefit modality. These funds are used for future contributions to individual participants' accounts, according to the respective benefit plan regulations. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.66 a) Main Actuarial Assumptions Actuarial assumptions of demographic and financial nature should reflect the best estimated about the variables that determine the post-employment benefit obligations. The main demographic assumptions comprise: mortality table and turnover of active participants and the main financial assumptions include: discount rate, future salary increases, growth of plan benefits and inflation. 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Discount rate (1) 7.64% p.a. 7.64% p.a. Mortality table (2) AT-2000AT-2000 Turnover (3) Itaú Experience 2008/2010 Itaú Experience 2008/2010 Future salary growth 4.00% to 7.12 % p.a. 4.00% to 7.12 % p.a. Growth of the pension fund benefits 4.00 % p.a. 4.00 % p.a. Inflation 4.00 % p.a. 4.00 % p.a. Actuarial method Projected Unit Credit Projected Unit Credit (1) Determined based on market yield related to National Treasury Notes (NTN-B) and compatible with the economic scenario observed on the balance sheet closing date, considering the volatility of interest market and models used. (2) Correspond to those disclosed by SOA - Society of Actuaries, by applying a 10% increase in the probabilities of survival regarding the respective basic tables. (3) Updated to the new expectation of mass behavior. Retired plans sponsored by foreign subsidiaries-Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A., Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A.-are structured as Defined Benefit modality and adopt actual assumptions adequate to masses of participants and the economic scenario of each country. b) Risk Management The EFPCs sponsored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING are regulated by the National Council for Complementary Pension (CNPC) and PREVIC, has an Executive Board, Advisory and Tax Councils. Benefits offered have long-term characteristics and the main factors involved in the management and measurement of their risks are financial risk, inflation risk and demographic risk. - Financial Risk - the actuarial liability of the plan is calculated by adopting a discount rate, which may differ from rates earned in investments. If real income from plan investments is lower than yield expected, this may give rise to a deficit. To mitigate this risk and assure the capacity to pay long-term benefits, the plans have a significant percentage of fixed-income securities pegged to the plan commitments, aiming at minimizing volatility and risk of mismatch between assets and liabilities. Additionally, adherence tests are carried out in financial assumptions to ensure their adequacy to obligations of respective plans. - Inflation risk - a large part of liabilities is pegged to inflation risk, making actuarial liabilities sensitive to increase in rates. To mitigate this risk, the same financial risks mitigation strategies are used. - Demographic Risk - plans that have any obligation actuarially assessed are exposed to demographic risk. In the event the mortality tables used are not adherent to the mass of plan participants, a deficit or surplus may arise in actuarial evaluation. To mitigate this risk, adherence tests to demographic assumptions are conducted to ensure their adequacy to liabilities of respective plans. For purposes of registering in the balance sheet the EFPCs that manage them, actuarial liabilities of plans use discount rate adherent to its asset portfolio and income and expense flows, according to a study prepared by an independent consulting company. The actuarial method used is the aggregate method, through which the plan costing Is defined by the difference between its equity coverage and the current value of its future liabilities. Observing the methodology established in the respective actuarial technical note. In the event deficit is verified in the concession period above the settlement limits set forth by the legislation in force, a debt agreement is entered into with the sponsor with financial guarantees. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.67 c) Asset management The purpose of the management of the funds is the long-term balance between pension assets and liabilities with payment of benefits by exceeding actuarial goals (discount rate plus benefit adjustment index, established in the plan regulations). Below is a table with the allocation of assets by category, segmented into Quoted in an Active Market and Not Quoted in an Active Market: Fair value % Allocation Types 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Fixed income securities 21,026 21,172 89.6% 91.2% Quoted in an active market 20,541 20,804 87.5% 89.6% Non quoted in an active market 485 368 2.1% 1.6% Variable income securities 1,768 1,387 7.5% 5.9% Quoted in an active market 1,756 1,378 7.5% 5.9% Non quoted in an active market 12 9 0.1% 0.0% Structured investments 122 82 0.5% 0.4% Quoted in an active market - -0.0% 0.0% Non quoted in an active market 122 82 0.5% 0.4% Real estate 468 506 2.0% 2.2% Loans to participants 77 78 0.3% 0.3% Total 23,461 23,225 100.00% 100.00% The defined benefit plan assets include shares of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, its main parent company (ITAÚSA) and of subsidiaries of the latter, with a fair value of R$ 11 (R$ 11 at 12/31/2020), and real estate rented to Group companies, with a fair value of R$ 388 (R$ 410 at 12/31/2020). d) Other post-employment benefits ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL does not have additional liabilities related to post-employment benefits, except in cases arising from maintenance commitments assumed in acquisition agreements occurred over the years, as well as those benefits originated from court decision in the terms and conditions established, in which there is total or partial sponsorship of health care plan for a specific mass of former employees and their beneficiaries. Its costing is actuarially determined so as to ensure coverage maintenance. These plans are closed to new applicants. Assumptions for discount rate, inflation, mortality table and actuarial method are the same used for retirement plans. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL used the percentage of 4% p.a. for medical inflation and the percentage of 3% p.a. for aging factor, additionally considering, inflation rate of 4% p.a. Particularly in other post-employment benefits, there is medical inflation risk associated to increase in medical costs above expectation. To mitigate this risk, the same financial risks mitigation strategies are used. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.68 e) Change in the net amount recognized in the balance sheet: The net amount recognized in the Balance Sheet is limited by the asset ceiling and it is computed based on estimated future contributions to be realized by the sponsor, so that it represents the maximum reduction amount in the contributions to be made. 06/30/2021 Ohter post- BD and CV plans CD plans employment Total benefit Recognized Pension plan Asset Recognized Recognized Net assets Actuarial liabilities Asset ceiling Liabilities amount fund ceiling amount amount Amounts at the beginning of the period 23,225 (20,662) (3,642) (1,079) 1,454 (951) 503 (922) (1,498) Amounts recognized in income (1+2+3+4) 857 (786) (137) (66) 25 (36) (11) (34) (111) 1-Cost of current service - (26) - (26) - - - - (26) 2-Cost of past service - - - - - - - - - 3-Net interest (1) 857 (760) (137) (40) 54 (36) 18 (34) (56) 4-Other expenses (2) - - - - (29) - (29) - (29) Amounts recognized in stockholders´ equity-other comprehensive income (5+6+7) (10) 35 2 27 - - - - 27 5-Effects on asset ceiling - - 2 2 - - - - 2 6-Remeasurements - - - - - - - - - 7-Exchange variation (10) 35 - 25 - - - - 25 Other (8+9) (611) 653 - 42 - - - 64 106 8-Benefits paid (653) 653 - - - - - 64 64 9-Contributions and investments from sponsor 42 - - 42 - - - - 42 Amounts end of the period 23,461 (20,760) (3,777) (1,076) 1,479 (987) 492 (892) (1,476) Amount recognized in Assets (Note 9a) 84 492-576 Amount recognized in Liabilities (Note 9d) (1,160)-(892) (2,052) 12/31/2020 Ohter post- BD and CV plans CD plans employment Total benefit Recognized Pension plan Asset Recognized Recognized Net assets Actuarial liabilities Asset ceiling Liabilities amount fund ceiling amount amount Amounts at the beginning of the period 22,732 (19,659) (3,761) (688) 1,475 (849) 626 (967) (1,029) Amounts recognized in income (1+2+3+4) 1,731 (1,578) (287) (134) 20 (65) (45) (76) (255) 1-Cost of current service - (80) - (80) - - - - (80) 2-Cost of past service - (1) - (1) - - - - (1) 3-Net interest (1) 1,731 (1,497) (287) (53) 112 (65) 47 (76) (82) 4-Other expenses (2) - - - - (92) - (92) - (92) Amounts recognized in stockholders´ equity-other comprehensive income (5+6+7) (75) (669) 406 (338) (41) (37) (78) 6 (410) 5-Effects on asset ceiling - - 406 406 - (37) (37) - 369 6-Remeasurements (113) (588) - (701) (41) - (41) 6 (736) Changes in demographic assumptions - (11) - (11) - - - - (11) Changes in financial assumptions - 13 - 13 - - - 12 25 Experience of the plan (3) (113) (590) - (703) (41) - (41) (6) (750) 7-Exchange variation 38 (81) - (43) - - - - (43) Other (8+9) (1,163) 1,244 - 81 - - - 115 196 8-Benefits paid (1,244) 1,244 - - - - - 115 115 9-Contributions and investments from sponsor 81 - - 81 - - - - 81 Amounts end of the period 23,225 (20,662) (3,642) (1,079) 1,454 (951) 503 (922) (1,498) Amount recognized in Assets (Note 9a) 82 503-585 Amount recognized in Liabilities (Note 9d) (1,161)-(922) (2,083) (1) Corresponds to the amount calculated at 01/01/2021 based on the initial amount (Net Assets, Actuarial Liabilities and Asset Ceiling), taking into account the estimated amount of payments/ receipts of benefits/ contributions, multiplied by the discount rate of 7.64% p.a. (At 01/01/2020 the rate used was 7.64% p.a.). (2) Corresponds to the use of asset amounts allocated in pension funds of the defined contribution plans. (3) Correspond to the income obtained above/below the expected return and comprise the contributions made by participants. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.69 f) Defined benefit contribution Estimated Contributions made contribution 01/01 to 01/01 to 2021 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Pension plan-FIU 47 19 20 Pension plan-FUNBEP 3 5 3 Total 50 24 23 g) Maturity profile of defined benefit liabilities Duration (*) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 to 2030 Pension plan-FIU 11.65 882 915 949 985 1,021 5,595 Pension plan-FUNBEP 10.51 457 472 488 503 517 2,757 Other post-employment benefits 9.51 124 125 136 131 35 198 Total 1,463 1,512 1,573 1,619 1,573 8,550 (*) Average duration of plan´s actuarial liabilities. h) Sensitivity analysis To measure the effects of changes in the key assumptions, sensitivity tests were conducted in actuarial liabilities. The sensitivity analysis considers a vision of the impacts caused by changes in assumptions, which could affect the income for the period and stockholders' equity at the balance sheet date. This type of analysis is usually carried out under the ceteris paribus condition, in which the sensitivity of a system is measured when only one variable of interest is changed and all the others remain unchanged. The results obtained are shown in the table below: BD and CV plans Other post-employment benefits Present Main assumptions Present value Income Stockholders´ value of Income Stockholders´ of liability equity (*) equity (*) liability Discount rate Increase by 0.5% (1,019) - 346 (39) - 39 Decrease by 0.5% 1,116 - (533) 44 - (44) Mortality table Increase by 5% (281) - 94 (14) - 14 Decrease by 5% 295 - (99) 15 - (15) Medical inflation Increase by 1% - - - 101 - (101) Decrease by 1% - - - (81) - 81 (*) Net of effects of asset ceiling. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.70 Note 18 - Information on foreign subsidiaries ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL has subsidiaries abroad, basically compose of: Itaú Unibanco S.A. -Grand Cayman Branch, Miami Branch, Nassau Branch, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.-Grand Cayman Branch, Itau Bank, Ltd., ITB Holding Ltd., Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A., Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A., Itaú CorpBanca S.A., Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A. and Itau BBA International plc; only at 06/30/2020 New York Branch and Tokyo Branch. Net income 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Foreign consolidated 4,007 771 Note 19 - Risk, Capital Management and Fixed Assets Limits a) Corporate Governance ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED invests in robust risk management processes and capital management that are the basis for its strategic decisions to ensure business sustainability and maximize shareholder value creation. These processes are aligned with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executive which, through collegiate bodies, define the global objectives expressed as targets and limits for the business units that manage risk. Control and capital management units, in turn, support ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's management by monitoring and analyzing risk and capital. The Board of Directors is the main body responsible for establishing guidelines, policies and approval levels for risk and capital management. The Risk and Capital Management Committee (CGRC), in turn, is responsible for supporting the Board of Directors in managing capital and risk. At the executive level, collegiate bodies, presided over by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, are responsible for capital and risk management, and their decisions are monitored by the CGRC. Additionally, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has collegiate bodies with capital and risk management responsibilities delegated to them, under the responsibility of CRO (Chief Risk Officer). To support this structure, the Risk Area has departments to ensure, on an independent and centralized basis, that the institution's risks and capital are managed in compliance with defined policies and procedures. b) Risk Management Risk Appetite The risk appetite of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is based on the Board of Director's statement: 'We are a universal bank, operating mainly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we insist on with strict ethical standards and regulatory compliance, seeking high and increasing returns, with low volatility, through lasting relationships with our customers, accurate risk pricing, widespread funding and proper use of capital.' Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.71 Based on this statement, five dimensions have been defined (Capitalization, Liquidity, Composition of Earnings, Operating Risk and Reputation). Each dimension consists of a set of metrics associated with the main risks involved, combining supplementary measurement methods, to give a comprehensive vision of our exposure. The Board of Directors is responsible for approving guidelines and limits for risk appetite, with the support of CGRC and the CRO (Chief Risk Officer). The limits for risk appetite are monitored regularly and reported to risk committees and to the Board of Directors, which will oversee the preventive measures to be taken to ensure that exposure is aligned with the strategies of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. Foremost among BACEN's requirements for proper risk and capital management are the Risk Appetite Statement (RAS) and the implementation of a continuous, integrated risk management structure, the stress test program, the establishment of a Risk Committee, and the nomination at BACEN of a Chief Risk Officer (CRO), with roles and responsibilities assigned, and requirements for independence. Risk appetite, risk management and guidelines for employees of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED for routine decision-making purposes are based on: · Sustainability and customer satisfaction: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's vision is to be the leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction and, accordingly, we are committed to creating shared value for staff, customers, stockholders and society, ensuring the continuity of the business. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is committed to doing business that is good both for the customer and the institution itself; · Risk culture: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures or processes, reinforcing the individual and collective responsibility of all employees so that they will do the right thing at the right time and in the proper manner, respecting the ethical way of doing business; · Risk pricing: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids the ones that are unknown or that do not provide competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios; · Diversification: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has little appetite for volatility in earnings, and it therefore operates with a diverse base of customers, products and business, seeking to diversify risks and giving priority to lower risk business; · Operational excellence: It is the wish of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED to be an agile bank, with a robust and stable infrastructure enabling us to offer top quality services; · Ethics and respect for regulation: for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, ethics is non-negotiable, and it therefore promotes an institutional environment of integrity, encouraging staff to cultivate ethics in relationships and business and to respect the rules, thus caring for the institution's reputation. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has various ways of disseminating risk culture, based on four principles: conscious risk-taking, discussion of the risks the institution faces, the corresponding action taken, and the responsibility of everyone for managing risk. These principles serve as a basis for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's guidelines, helping employees to conscientiously understand, identify, measure, manage and mitigate risks. I - Credit risk The possibility of losses arising from failure by a borrower, issuer or counterparty to meet their financial obligations, the impairment of a loan due to downgrading of the risk rating of the borrower, the issuer or the counterparty, a decrease in earnings or remuneration, advantages conceded on renegotiation or the costs of recovery. There is a credit risk control and management structure, centralized and independent from the business units, that provides for operating limits and risk mitigation mechanisms, and also establishes processes and tools to measure, monitor and control the credit risk inherent in all products, portfolio concentrations and impacts of potential changes in the economic environment. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.72 The credit policy of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is based on internal criteria such as: classification of customers, portfolio performance and changes, default levels, rate of return and economic capital allocated, and external factors such as interest rates, market default indicators, inflation, changes in consumption, and so on. In compliance with CMN Resolution 4,557, of February 23, 2017, the document 'Public Access Report - Credit Risk', which includes the guidelines established by our credit risk control policy, can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. II-Market risk The possibility of incurring financial losses from changes in the market value of positions held by a financial institution, including the risks of transactions subject to fluctuations in currency rates, interest rates, share prices, price indexes and commodity prices, as set forth by CMN. Price Indexes are also treated as a risk factor group. Market risk is controlled by an area independent from the business areas, which is responsible for the daily activities of (i) risk measurement and assessment, (ii) monitoring of stress scenarios, limits and alerts, (iii) application, analysis and testing of stress scenarios, (iv) risk reporting to those responsible within the business areas, in compliance with the governance of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, (v) monitoring of actions required to adjust positions and risk levels to make them realistic, and (vi) providing support for the safe launch of new financial products. The market risk structure categorizes transactions as part of either the banking portfolio or the trading portfolio, in accordance with general criteria established by CMN Resolution 4,557, of February 23, 2017, and BACEN Circular 3,354, of June 27, 2007. The trading portfolio consists of all transactions involving financial instruments and commodities, including derivatives, which are held for trading. The banking portfolio is basically characterized by transactions for the banking business, and transactions related to the management of the balance sheet of the institution, where there is no intention of sale and time horizons are medium and long term. Market risk management is based on the following metrics: · Value at risk (VaR): a statistical measure that estimates the expected maximum potential economic loss under normal market conditions, considering a certain time horizon and confidence level; · Losses in stress scenarios (Stress Test): simulation technique to assess the behavior of assets, liabilities and derivatives of a portfolio when several risk factors are taken to extreme market situations (based on prospective and historical scenarios); · Stop loss: metric used to revise positions, should losses accumulated in a fixed period reach a certain level; · Concentration: cumulative exposure of a certain financial instrument or risk factor, calculated at fair value (MtM - Mark to Market); and · Stressed VaR: statistical metric derived from the VaR calculation, with the purpose is of simulating higher risk in the trading portfolio, taking returns that can be seen in past scenarios of extreme volatility. Management of interest rate risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB) is based on the following metrics: · ÄEVE (Delta Economic Value of Equity): difference between the present value of the sum of repricing flows of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario and the present value of the sum of repricing flows of these instruments in a scenario of shock in interest rates; · ÄNII (Delta Net Interest Income): difference between the result of financial intermediation of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario and the result of financial intermediation of these instruments in a scenario of shock in interest rates. In addition, sensitivity and loss control measures are also analyzed. They include: · Mismatching analysis (GAPS): accumulated exposure by risk factor of cash flows expressed at fair value, allocated at the maturity dates; · Sensitivity (DV01- Delta Variation): impact on the fair value of cash flows when a 1 basis point change is applied to current interest rates or on the index rates; and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.73 · Sensitivity to Sundry Risk Factors (Greeks): partial derivatives of an option portfolio in relation to the prices of underlying assets, implied volatilities, interest rates and time. In order to operate within the defined limits, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED hedges transactions with customers and proprietary positions, including its foreign investments. Derivatives are commonly used for these hedging activities, which can be either accounting or economic hedges, both governed by the institutional polices of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED (Note 5 - Securities and derivative financial instruments). The structure of limits and alerts obeys the Board of Directors' guidelines, and it is reviewed and approved on an annual basis. This structure has specific limits aimed at improving the process of monitoring and understanding risk, and at avoiding concentration. These limits are quantified by assessing the forecast balance sheet results, the size of stockholders' equity, market liquidity, complexity and volatility, and ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's appetite for risk. The consumption of market risk limits is monitored and disclosed daily through exposure and sensitivity maps. The market risk area analyzes and controls the adherence of these exposures to limits and alerts and reports them timely to the Treasury desks and other structures foreseen in the governance. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses proprietary systems to measure the consolidated market risk. The processing of these systems occurs in a high-availability access-controlled environment, which has data storage and recovery processes and an infrastructure that ensures business continuity in contingency (disaster recovery) situations. At 06/30/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED presented a Total VaR of R$ 479, an increase in relation to prior year (R$ 223 at 12/31/2020) due to higher exposure in interest rates. The document 'Public Access Report - Market Risk', which includes which includes our internal policy guidelines for market risk control, is not an integral part of the financial statements, but can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. III - Liquidity risk The possibility that the institution may be unable to efficiently meet its expected and unexpected obligations, both current and future, including those arising from guarantees issued, without affecting its daily operations and without incurring significant losses. Liquidity risk is controlled by an area independent from the business area and responsible for establishing the reserve composition, estimating the cash flow and exposure to liquidity risk in different time horizons, and for monitoring the minimum limits to absorb losses in stress scenarios for each country where ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED operates. All activities are subject to verification by independent validation, internal control and audit areas. The document Public Access Report-Liquidity Risk, which includes our internal policy guidelines for liquidity risk control, is not an integral part of the financial statements, but can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.74 IV - Operating risk Defined as the possibility of losses from failures, defects or shortcomings in internal processes, people or systems, or from external events impacting the realization of strategic, tactical or operational objectives. It includes the legal risk of inadequacies or defects in agreements signed by the institution, as well as sanctions for failing to comply with legal provisions and compensation to third parties for losses arising from the institution's activities. The managers of executive areas use corporate methods developed and supplied by the internal controls, compliance and operating risk area. As part of governance of the risk management process, consolidated reports on risk monitoring, controls, action plans and operating losses are periodically presented to the business areas' executives. In line with the principles of CMN Resolution 4,557, of February, 23, 2017, the document entitled 'Public Access Report - Integrated Operational Risk Management and Internal Controls', a summarized version of the institutional operating risk management policy, may be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports. V-Insurance, private pension and premium bonds risks The main risks related to Insurance, Private Pension and Premium Bonds portfolios are described below and defined in their respective chapters. · Underwriting risk: possibility of losses arising from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations contrary to the institution's expectations of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, directly or indirectly associated with technical and actuarial bases adopted to calculate premiums, contributions and provisions; · Credit risk; · Market risk; · Liquidity risk; · Operating risk. These risks are managed independently, according to their special characteristics. VI - Social and Environmental Risk ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED understands the Social and Environmental risk as the possibility of losses incurred due to social and/or environmental events related to the activities developed by the institution, pursuant to CMN Resolution 4,327/14. The Policy on Sustainability and Social and Environmental Responsibility (PRSA) establishes the guidelines, strategies and underlying principles for social and environmental management, based on institutional issues and addressing, through specific procedures, the most significant risks for the Institution's operation. Actions to mitigate the Social and Environmental Risk are taken based on the mapping of processes, risks and controls, monitoring of new standards related to the theme and record of occurrence sin internal systems. In addition to the identification, the phases of prioritization, response to risk, monitoring and reporting of assessed risks supplement the management of this risk at ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The management of social and environmental risk adopts the strategy of three defense lines: the first defense line (business areas) manages the risk in its daily activities, following the PRSA guidelines, specific processes, with the support of specialized assessment from dedicated technical teams located in Corporate Compliance, Credit Risk and Modeling, and Institutional Legal teams, that act on an integrated way in the management of all dimensions of the Social and Environmental Risk related to the conglomerate's activities. As an example of the specific guidelines to manage this risk, business units count on the governance for approval of new products and services, which contemplates, in its assessments, the Social and Environmental Risk, ensuring the compliance with this requirement in new products approved by the Institution, as well as specific social and environmental procedures for the Institution's operation (stockholders' equity, branch infrastructure and technology), suppliers, credit, investments and key controls. The second line of defense, in turn, is represented by the Credit Risk and Modeling, by Internal Controls, as well as Compliance, through the Corporate Social and Environmental Risk Management, which supports and ensures the governance of the first line's activities. The third line of defense composed of the Internal Audit, acts on an independent manner, mapping and assessing risk management, controls and governance. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.75 Governance also counts on the Social and Environmental Risk Committee, whose main responsibility is to assess and deliberate about institutional and strategic matters, as well as to resolve on products, operations, and services, among others involving the Social and Environmental Risk, including Climate Risk. Further details on environmental and social risk, which is not an integral part of the financial statements, can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks / Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3. c) Capital management governance ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is subject to the regulations of BACEN, which determines minimum capital requirements, procedures to obtain information to assess the global systemic importance of banks, fixed asset limits, loan limits and accounting practices, and requires banks to conform to the regulations based on the Basel Accord for capital adequacy. Additionally, CNSP and SUSEP issue regulations on capital requirements that affect our insurance operations and private pension and premium bonds plans. The capital statements were prepared in accordance with BACEN's regulatory requirements and with internationally accepted minimum requirements according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). I - Composition and Capital Adequacy The Board of Directors is the body responsible for approving the institutional capital management policy and guidelines for the capitalization level of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The Board is also responsible for the full approval of the ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) report, the purpose of which is to assess the capital adequacy of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The result of the last ICAAP, which comprises stress tests - which was dated December 2020 - indicated that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has, in addition to capital to cover all material risks, a significant capital surplus, thus assuring the solidity of the institution's equity position. In order to ensure that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is sound and has the capital needed to support business growth, the institution maintains PR levels above the minimum level required to face risks, as demonstrated by the Common Equity, Tier I Capital and Basel ratios. 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Available capital (amounts) Common Equity Tier 1 124,964 119,960 Tier 1 141,674 137,157 Total capital (PR) 156,561 151,244 Risk-weighted assets (amounts) Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 1,048,628 1,042,207 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 11.9% 11.5% Tier 1 ratio (%) 13.5% 13.2% Total capital ratio (%) 14.9% 14.5% Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA Capital conservation buffer requirement (%) (*) 1.625% 1.25% Countercyclical buffer requirement (%) 0.0% 0.0% Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%) 1.0% 1.0% Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) 2.625% 2.25% (*) For purposes of calculating the Conservation capital buffer, BACEN Resolution 4,783 establishes, for defined periods, percentages to be applied to the RWA value with a gradual increase until April/2022, when it reaches 2.5%. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.76 The Basel Ratio reached 14.9% on June 30, 2021, with an increase of 0.4 percentage point as compared to December 31, 2020. The main positive effects were the accumulated income for the period, net of mandatory minimum dividends and issues of Tier II Subordinated Notes, partially offset by the exchange variation on Tier I Subordinated Notes and an increase in credit risk weighted assets. Additionally, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has a surplus over the required minimum Referential Equity of R$ 72,671 (R$ 67,867 at 12/31/2020), well above the ACP of R$ 27,526 (R$ 23,450 at 12/31/2020), generously covered by available capital. The fixed assets ratio shows the commitment percentage of adjusted Referential Equity with adjusted permanent assets. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED falls within the maximum limit of 50% of adjusted PR, established by BACEN. At 06/30/2021, fixed assets ratio reached 18.0% (24.0% at 12/31/2020), showing a surplus of R$ 50,177 (R$ 39,274 at 12/31/2020). Further details on Risk and Capital Management of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and indicators of the Global Systemic Importance Index, which are not included in the financial statements, may be viewed on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks. II-Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA) For calculating minimum capital requirements, RWA must be obtained by taking the sum of the following risk exposures: RWA = RWACPAD + RWAMINT + RWAOPAD · portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using the standardized approach; · portion related to capital required for market risk, composed of the maximum between the internal model and 80% of the standardized model, regulated by BACEN Circulars nº 3,646 and nº 3,674; · = portion related to capital required for operational risk, calculated based on the standardized approach. RWA 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Credit Risk standardized approach 941,021 921,934 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 817,765 778,153 Counterparty credit risk (CCR) 43,576 45,674 Of which: standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) 27,400 27,119 Of which: other CCR 16,176 18,555 Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 7,222 5,960 Equity investments in funds-look-through approach 6,223 4,897 Equity investments in funds-mandate-based approach 63 623 Equity investments in funds-fall-back approach 794 716 Securitisation exposures-standardized approach 1,352 1,506 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction 64,026 84,405 Market Risk 25,581 27,481 Of which: standardized approach (RWAMPAD) 31,976 34,351 Of which: internal models approach (RWAMINT) 22,864 22,362 Operational Risk 82,026 92,792 Total 1,048,628 1,042,207 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.77 III-Recovery Plan In response to the latest international crises, the Central Bank published Resolution No. 4,502, which requires the development of a Recovery Plan by financial institutions within Segment 1, with total exposure to GDP of more than 10%. This plan aims to reestablish adequate levels of capital and liquidity above regulatory operating limits in the face of severe systemic or idiosyncratic stress shocks. In this way, each institution could preserve its financial viability while also minimizing the impact on the National Financial System. More details on the Recovery Plan can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3. IV-Stress testing The stress test is a process of simulating extreme economic and market conditions on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's results, liquidity and capital. The institution has been carrying out this test in order to assess its solvency in plausible scenarios of crisis, as well as to identify areas that are more susceptible to the impact of stress that may be the subject of risk mitigation. For the purposes of the test, the economic research area estimates macroeconomic variables for each stress scenario. The elaboration of stress scenarios considers the qualitative analysis of the Brazilian and the global conjuncture, historical and hypothetical elements, short and long term risks, among other aspects, as defined in CMN Resolution 4,557. In this process, the main potential risks to the economy are assessed based on the judgment of the bank's team of economists, endorsed by the Chief Economist of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and approved by the Board of Directors. Projections for the macroeconomic variables (such as GDP, basic interest rate, exchange rates and inflation) and for variables in the credit market (such as raisings, lending, rates of default, margins and charges) used are based on exogenous shocks or through use of models validated by an independent area. Then, the stress scenarios adopted are used to influence the budgeted result and balance sheet. In addition to the scenario analysis methodology, sensitivity analysis and the Reverse Stress Test are also used. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses the simulations to manage its portfolio risks, considering Brazil (segregated into wholesale and retail) and External Units, from which the risk-weighted assets and the capital and liquidity ratios are derived. The stress test is also an integral part of the ICAAP, the main purpose of which is to assess whether, even in severely adverse situations, the institution would have adequate levels of capital and liquidity, without any impact on the development of its activities. This information enables potential offenders to the business to be identified and provides support for the strategic decisions of the Board of Directors, the budgeting and risk management process, as well as serving as an input for the institution's risk appetite metrics. V - Leverage Ratio The Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio of Capital Tier I to Total Exposure, calculated pursuant to BACEN Circular 3,748, of February 27, 2015. The purpose of this ratio is to be a simple measure of leverage not sensitive to risk, thus it does not consider weighting or mitigation factors. According to instructions in BACEN Circular Letter 3,706, of May 5, 2015, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has sent the Leverage Ratio monthly to BACEN, whose minimum requirement is 3%. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.78 Note 20 - Supplementary information a) Insurance policy-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, despite the reduced risk exposure due to the low physical concentration of its assets, has a policy of insuring valuables and assets at amounts considered sufficient to cover possible losses. b) Foreign currency - The balances in Reais linked to the foreign currencies were as follows: 06/30/2021 12/31/2020 Permanent foreign investments 39,149 38,739 Net amount of other assets and liabilities indexed to foreign currency, including (84,105) (82,241) derivatives Net foreign exchange position (44,956) (43,502) The net foreign exchange position, considering the tax effects on the net balance of other assets and liabilities indexed to foreign currencies, reflects the low exposure to exchange variations. c) Agreements for offsetting and settlement of liabilities within the scope of the National Financial System Offset agreements are in force in relation to derivative contracts, as well as agreements for the offsetting and settlement of receivables and payables pursuant to CMN Resolution 3,263, of February 24, 2005, the purpose of which is to enable the offsetting of credits and debits with the same counterparty, and where the maturity dates of receivables and payables can be brought forward to the date of an event of default by one of the parties or in the event of bankruptcy of the debtor. d) 'Coronavirus' COVID-19 relief efforts ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL monitors the economic effects of this COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the other countries where it operates, which may adversely affect its Profit or Loss. At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Institutional Crisis Management Committee was set up. The Executive Committee established an intensified agenda to manage the crisis, which is responsible for the monitoring the pandemic and its impacts on its operations, in addition to the government actions to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. In Brazil, measures were taken to mitigate the impacts caused by COVID-19 throughout 2020 and 2021, by the Federal Government, the National Monetary Council (CMN) and the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), particularly: i) CMN Resolution No. 4,782/20, and amendments made by CMN Resolutions No. 4,791/20 and No. 4,856/20, which established, for a determined period of time, criteria for characterization of restructuring of loan operations; ii) CMN Resolution No. 4,803/20 and Resolution No. 4,855/20, which establish criteria for measurement of the allowance for loan losses of renegotiated operations and transactions carried out under programs established to face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economy; iii) CMN Resolution No. 4,838/20, which regulates the Working Capital Program for Business Preservation (CGPE); iv) CMN Resolution No. 4,846/20 which provides for loan operations for financing of payroll carried out by financial institutions, under the Emergency Employment Support Program (PESE); v) Law No. 13,999/20, and amendments made by Law No. 14,161/21, that instituted the National Support Program for Micro and Small Companies (PRONAMPE) with the purpose of developing and strengthening small businesses; vi) Law No. 14,042/20 that established the Emergency Program for Access to Credit (PEAC), with the purpose of making easier the access to credit and preserving companies, for the protection of jobs and income. The PEAC has two modalities: Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the modality of guarantee (PEAC-FGI) and Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the modality guarantee of receivables (PEAC-Maquininhas); vii) Law No. 14,148/21 which established the Emergency Program for the Recovery of the Events Sector (PERSE), which aims at creating conditions for the events sector to mitigate losses arising from the state of calamity and the Guarantee Program for Critical Sectors (PGSC), guaranteeing loan operations contracted within 180 days after the law becomes effective; and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.79 viii) BACEN Circular No. 3,990/20 and amendments made by BACEN Circular 3,992/20 which permits to carry out repurchase agreements in foreign currency by BACEN; ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL identified the following impacts on its results, as well as effects on estimates and critical judgments for the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements: (a) increase in 2020 in loan and financing operations, especially for micro, small and medium-sized companies due to the measures adopted for mitigation of the impacts of COVID-19 by the authorities with the creation of programs such as PESE, PRONAMPE, PEAC-FGI and CGPE, which balance in June 2021 is R$ 22,288. Through timely monitoring of credit standards and behavior of clients, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL maintained the regularity of its operations, despite the adverse conditions, and helped clients in the sustainable search for their financial rebalancing; (b) with the purpose of treating indebtedness in a structured way and giving financial impetus to clients, initiatives were established that allowed the extension of grace periods, terms and better interest rate conditions for individuals, and micro and small business clients. In June 2021 this portfolio amount to R$ 40.7 billion. In March 2020, the Program 60+ was established, which, among other measures, allowed a 60-day grace period for defaulting agreements and in mid-April the Travessia (Crossing) Program. Travessia allowed the extension of grace periods between 120 and 180 days and terms of operations between 5 and 6 years, respectively, for individual and micro and small companies clients, under better interest rate conditions; (c) 0.9% increase in the period in applications of renegotiation and extension of terms for loan operations as the economic situation changed. In June 2021, 77.2% of the loan operations portfolio generated by means of these initiatives was current, 3.2% was in a grace period, 6.9% was past due between 15 and 90 days and 12.7% was past due for over 90 days; (d) the allowance for loan losses in the amount of R$ 47,862 was affected due to the level of risk and default, due to the changes in the financial perspectives of clients and the visible deterioration of macroeconomic variables. To fully reflect the risk of its loan operations, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL adopts the expected loss model for provisioning of operations since the moment they are granted and it is periodically updated according to the macroeconomic variables and circumstances of the client, and in 2020, in view of the pandemic, a weighting in the economic scenarios was added. In June 2021, the level of coverage of provisions in the loan portfolio of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL accounted for 283% as compared to 320% in December 2020. Specifically for the expected loss of operations that have not shown any signs of deterioration so far (default or downgrading of the client's rating), provisioning posted a decrease of 17.9% in the period. The credit risk governance allowed ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL a quick response for monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio, permitting quick access to the information needed for discussions and actions of the crisis management daily forums; (e) the mark-to-market component of the securities portfolio was -2.0% in the first quarter of 2020, partially due to rate fluctuations and high price volatility in the markets in the beginning of the pandemic, influencing the measurement of items stated at fair value in their different levels. In subsequent periods, variations observed in the mark-to-market component are not necessarily related to the effects of the pandemic; (f) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2020, the instability in the variable income market was noted causing a migration to fixed income instruments with liquidity. This movement resulted in the increase in the Bank Deposit Certificates portfolio; however, over 2021, a small drop was noted as the portfolio gets back to normal. With the purpose of mitigating the system's liquidity risk, BACEN made available in 2020 to financial institutions credit lines through repurchase agreements in foreign currency and purchase of financial bills with guarantee, and operations in the total amount of R$ 30,547 were contracted during the period of life of these lines; and (g) increase in the recognition of deferred income tax and social contribution in 2020 due to the greater volume of deductible temporary differences recorded for the period. The pandemic reduced the projections of taxable income, however, it was not responsible for the generation of tax loss and social contribution loss carryforwards in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL. In the period, there were no significant impacts of the pandemic in the recognition of deferred income tax and social contribution in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.80 There was a reduction in the face-to-face service staff and an increase in the spacing between people in call centers to reduce the circulation of people and the possibilities of contagion. The average number of people circulating in administrative centers was reduced, since they started to work remotely. Employees in the central management, service centers and digital branches are substantially working from home. It should be noted that despite the aforementioned measures, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL maintains its operating activities. In order to reduce the effects of the crisis and ensure the employee's health and safety, self-declaration was encouraged for employees who consider themselves at risk and those who cannot work remotely were put on vacation. In 2020, with the purpose of supporting those who possibly had additional expenses due to the current crisis, the 13th salary was advanced in full. Additionally, a process of communication and transparency with employees was established through e-mails, internal employee's portal and periodic videos prepared by our Chief Executive Officer communicating news related to COVID-19. At the branches, masks were delivered to all employees who work in customer service, acrylic protections were implemented and cleaning protocols were reviewed. The adaptation of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL in the crisis is the result not only of investments in technology, which allows for these virtual interactions, but also of investments in flexibility in the work environment, such as work from home, communities integrated between different areas of the bank and new layouts in the administrative centers that promote the employees' mobility. In 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED created the initiative 'Todos pela Saúde' (All for Health) from the donation of R$ 1 billion, with the purpose of combating the new Coronavirus and its effects on Brazilian society. 'Todos Pela Saúde' is conducted based on four axes: Informing, Protecting, Caring, and Resuming. In February 2021, the 'Todos pela Saúde' initiative was formalized as an Institute, and ongoing actions are being maintained. The mission of the 'Todos pela Saúde' Institute is to contribute to strengthening and innovation in the health surveillance area in Brazil. The activities to be developed include both research funding and genomic (or metagenomic) surveys, in addition to the training of field epidemiologists. In April 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED worked together with competitors to combat hunger resulting from the pandemic and the economic crisis. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED contributed for the purchase and distribution of food staples. e) Regulatory non-recurring result Presentation of regulatory non-recurring result of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL, net of tax effects, in accordance with the criteria established by BCB Resolution No. 2/2020: 01/01 to 01/01 to 06/30/2021 06/30/2020 Regulatory non-recurring result 436 (799) Revaluation of deferred tax assets increase in social contribution 1,275 - Donation to 'Todos pela Saúde' ('All for Health') - (834) Provision for restructuring (747) - Reclassification-Investment IRB - 379 Mark to market of collateralized securities - (307) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - Itaú CorpBanca - (19) Other (92) (18) f) Subsequent event Bidding for payroll management in Minas Gerais On July 16, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING PRUDENTIAL won the bidding conducted by the Government of the State of Minas Gerais for the provision of payment services to state civil servants and suppliers of state legal entities, for 5 years, totaling the monthly amount of approximately R$ 4.8 billion. The operation involves 618 thousand civil servants in the state of Minas Gerais, with a payroll loan balance of R$ 7.7 billion, and 6.3 thousand suppliers that are legal entities in the State. The proposal sets forth the payment of R$ 2.4 billion for the Payroll management, which will be registered as intangible assets and the recognition in income will be deferred. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Prudencial Financial Statements - June 30, 2021 4.81 www.pwc.com.br Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and subsidiaries - Prudential Conglomerate Financial statements at June 30, 2021 and independent auditor's report Corporativo | Interno (A free translation of the original in Portuguese) Independent auditor's report on the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate To the Board of Directors and Stockholders Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (the 'Bank'), which comprise the prudential consolidated balance sheet as at June 30, 2021 and the prudential consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies. These special purpose consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with specified procedures as established in Resolution 4,280, from October 31, 2013, issued by National Monetary Council (CMN), and supplementary regulations of the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), described in Note 2-'Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements'. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Prudential Conglomerate of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. as at June 30, 2021, and the consolidated financial performance and cash flows for the six-month period then ended, in accordance with the provisions for the preparation of consolidated financial statements of prudential conglomerates established by Resolution 4,280 of the CMN and supplementary regulations of BACEN, for the preparation of these special purpose consolidated financial statements, as described in the Notes 2-'Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements' and 3-'Significant Accounting Policies' to the consolidated financial statements. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the 'Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements'. We are independent of the Bank and of its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Accountant's Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion. 2 Corporativo | Interno Emphasis of matter-basis of preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate Without modifying our opinion, we draw attention to the Note 2-'Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements', which discloses that the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate were prepared by the management of the Bank to comply with the requirements of Resolution 4,280 of the CMN, and supplementary regulations of BACEN. Consequently, our report on these consolidated financial statements was prepared exclusively for the compliance with these specific requirements and, accordingly, may not be suitable for another purpose. Others matters Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. prepared a set of parent company and consolidated financial statements for general purposes referring to the six-month period ended at June 30, 2021, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil, applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Brazilian Central Bank BACEN. Our independent auditor's report on those statements, dated August 2, 2021, was unmodified. Other information accompanying the consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report The Bank's management is responsible for the other information, which comprise the Management Report. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management report, and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon. In connection with the audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and, in doing so, consider whether this report is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in the Management Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate in accordance with Resolution 4,280 of CMN, and supplementary regulations of BACEN, whose main criteria and accounting policies are disclosed in the Notes 2-'Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements ' and 3-' Significant Accounting Policies', and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. 3 Corporativo | Interno In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Bank's ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance in the Bank are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate, prepared in accordance with Resolution 4,280 of CMN, and supplementary regulations of BACEN, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that the audit conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, taking into consideration the NBC TA 800 (Special Conditions - Audit Financial Statements in accordance with special purpose accounting conceptual structures), we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. • Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal controls of the Bank and its subsidiaries. • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Bank's ability to continue as going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as going concern. 4 Corporativo | Interno • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. • Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. São Paulo, August 27, 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes CRC 2SP000160/O-5 Emerson Laerte da Silva Contador CRC 1SP171089/O-3 5 Corporativo | Interno Attachments Original document

