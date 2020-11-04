Itaú Unibanco S A : Conference Call Presentation 3Q20

Capital and liquidity at appropriate levels considering our internal stress test scenarios.

Expansion of the loan portfolio driven mainly by the individuals' portfolio, in line with the resumption of economic activity and customer

confidence levels. This growth should be supported by lower risk and lower interest rate products, such as payroll, mortgage and vehicle financing. Declining demand in the large corporate segment as access to the capital market presents the companies with more efficient opportunities for funding and liquidity.

Additional reduction in the average rate of financial margin with clients (NIM) due to the progressive change in the credit portfolio mix between products and the impact of the lower interest rate on the remuneration of our own working capital and liability margin.

Growth in service and insurance revenues in line with the recovery trend of economic activity, the reopening of capital markets and the launch of new channels, products and services.

Progressive reduction in the cost of credit anchored in the expected loss model and in economic activity recovery. However, the model will react promptly to changes in the country's macroeconomic scenario and in the financial conditions of our clients.

Strategic cost management based on continuous investment in technology, new ways of working, optimization of distribution channels, in addition to structural efficiency projects will continue to bring benefits in the coming quarters.