Itaú Unibanco S A : Conference Call Presentation 3Q20

(1) Forecast by Itaú Unibanco Economic Team, (2) Considers the consumption of goods, services (in Itaucard operations) and a proxy for industrial electricity, (3) Pronampe is a national support program for very small and small companies.
2
Financial Highlights
3Q20 Financial Highlights
In R$ billions
3Q20 vs. 2Q20
Credit portfolio
Recurring
net income
R$5.0 bn
+ 19.6%
7.2
7.3
3.9
4.2
5.0
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
R$847.0 bn
+ 4.4%
Financial margin with clients
R$15.6 bn
- 5.5%
Cost of Credit¹
Recurring ROE
23.5%
23.7%
15.7 %
12.8%
13.5%
15.7%
Recurring ROE (%)
12.5%
12.5%
12.5%
13.0%
13.0%
Average Cost of Capital (%)
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
R$6.3 bn
- 18.7%
Commissions, fees and result from insurance operations2
R$11.1 bn
+ 12.0%
(1) Provision for Loan Losses + Recovery of Loans + Impairment + Discounts Granted.; Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations after Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.
3Q20 Credit portfolio
In R$ billions
Sep-20
Jun-20
∍
Sep-19
∍
Individuals
237.7
228.8
3.9%
229.7
3.5%
Credit card loans
77.5
72.9
6.4%
83.3
-7.0%
Personal loans
36.6
37.3
-1.7%
34.2
7.0%
Payroll loans
50.8
50.4
0.8%
49.3
2.9%
Vehicle loans
21.5
19.5
10.4%
18.0
19.6%
Mortgage loans
51.3
48.8
5.1%
44.8
14.3%
Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans
122.5
107.4
14.0%
89.5
36.9%
Banking loans
104.5
105.8
-1.2%
89.5
16.7%
Government sponsored/guaranteed facilities
18.0
1.6
1003.2%
-
-
Individuals + SME's Loans
360.2
336.2
7.1%
319.2
12.8%
Corporate loans
264.8
259.2
2.1%
213.2
24.2%
Credit operations
178.1
175.4
1.6%
151.5
17.5%
Corporate Securities
86.7
83.9
3.4%
61.7
40.6%
Total Brazil
625.0
595.5
5.0%
532.4
17.4%
Latin America
222.0
215.9
2.9%
171.0
29.8%
Total with Financial Guarantees and Corporate Securities
847.0
811.3
4.4%
703.4
20.4%
Credit origination¹
In the quarter
3Q20
2Q20
vs. 2Q20
vs. 1Q20
Individuals
+ 23%
-
7%
Very Small, Small and Middle Market
+
57%
-
1%
Corporate
-
19%
+
19%
Total Brazil2
+ 10%
+
7%
Private securities issuance³
-
57%
+ 172%
Change in credit for individuals
Average
Sep-20
balance
vs. Jun-20
Personalised credit
+
10%
stable
Overdraft
-
16%
-
10%
Installment credit
-
15%
-
3%
Revolving credit card
-
16%
-
16%
Note: (1) Does not consider origination of credit card, overdraft, debt renegotiation and other revolving credits. Average origination per working day in the period, except for private securities issuance, (2) Does not include private securities issuance, (3) Source: ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association).
Considers total volume of fixed income and hybrid private securities issuance arranged by Itaú Unibanco on the local market (includes distributed volumes).
3Q20 Financial margin with clients
Annualized average margin % - Consolidated
9.8%
9.8%
10.0%
10.0%
10.0%
10.0%
9.2%
8.4%
7.5%
7.7%
7.6%
7.6%
7.5%
7.4%
6.7%
3.7%
4.3%
4.4%
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Financial Margin with Clients
Annualized average margin % - Brazil
12.1%
11.8%
12.1%
12.2%
12.2%
11.9%
11.1%
10.2%
9.0%
9.6%
9.2%
9.2%
9.2%
9.0%
8.4%
4.1%
5.2%
5.4%
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Risk-adjusted Financial Margin with Clients
Change in financial margin with clients
R$ billion
16.5
R$0.6 bn
15.6
15.4
0.1
0.01
14.8
0.8
(1.0)
(0.4)
(0.4)
(0.03)
2Q20
2Q20
2Q20
Segment Mix
Retail Product Mix 2 Asset Spreads
Average volume Latin America and
3Q20
3Q20
1
3Q20
Working Capital 1
Spread-Sensitive
others 3
Spread-Sensitive
Working Capital
and Other
Operations
Operations
and Other
(1) Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury), in addition to the corporation's working capital, (2) Change in the composition of assets with credit risk between periods in Brazil and the impact of government sponsored facilities, (3) Others
considers: the effect of the greater number of calendar days in the quarter, the liability financial margin and structured wholesale operations.
Retail
Loan portfolio reprofiling
R$53.5 billion
(6% of credit portfolio)
Reprofiled portfolio by product (in R$ billions)
September 30th, 2020
Balance of reprofiled loans for individuals, micro and small businesses
100%
performing in February
56%
are collateralized
88%
in ratings AA to C
(*) Considers performing and grace period to be due portfolio
Individuals
39.8
17% of Individuals
portfolio
Mortgage loans
16.6
Personal loans
14.8
Vehicle loans
4.6
Cards
2.7
Payroll loans
1.1
Portfolio risk profile
September 2020
Performing
Grace period to be due
Overdue between 15-90 days
Overdue over 90 days
Very small and small companies
Working capital
Vehicle loans
0,6%
6,4%
93.1%
24,8%current*
13.7
11% of Small and very
small companies portfolio
11.8
1.9
68,3%
7
In R$ billions
Provision for loan losses
3Q20
Expected loss provisioning model
Cost of credit¹
5.3%
3.9%
ratio between
3.3%
3.0%
Allocation oftotal provisions
2.6%
the annualized
cost of credit¹
10.1
7.8
Sep-20 vs. Sep-19
and the loan
5.8
6.3
Total
4.5
49.3
51.1
+ 48.3%
portfolio² - (%)
Expected loss
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
34.5
Potential loss
+ 120.5%
25.7
29.0
Related to expected loss in retail
Coverage ratio
segment and potential loss in the
R$15.8 bn
13.1
wholesale segment
(90 days NPL - %)
Aggravated risk ratings
+ 8.9%
920%
1013%
Wholesale - Brazil
11.4
Related to aggravated risk rating of
R$0.9 bn
470%
Latin America
10.1
11.0
overdue and renegotiated operations
487%
341%
339%
Total
Overdue operations
- 0.6%
12.1
215%
281%
253%
Retail - Brazil
11.2
11.1
Related to minimum provision required
R$(0.1) bn
208%
212%
due to overdue operations
169%
Sep-19Jun-20
Sep-20
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Sep-20
(1) Provision for Loan Losses + Recovery of Loans + Impairment + Discounts Granted, (2) Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities considers the last two quarters.
3Q20
Credit quality
15-90 days NPL (%)
90 days NPL (%)
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Sep-20
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Sep-20
2.3%
2.4%
2.6%
3.4%
3.4%
3.5%
3.2%
2.6%
1.7%
2.0%
2.3%
2.4%
2.9%
3.0%
3.1%
2.7%
2.2%
2.2%
1.9%
1.7%
3.5%
4.7%
4.8%
5.1%
5.0%
3.2%
3.1%
3.0%
4.3%
3.0%
2.5%
2.3%
2.4%
1.9%
1.9%
1.4%
1.6%
1.7%
2.3%
2.3%
2.3%
2.0%
1.1%
1.4%
1.4%
1.0%
1.9%
2.0%
1.2%
1.4%
1.4%
0.7%
0.7%
0.9%
0.7%
1.1%
1.2%
0.7%
0.5%
0.5%
Total
Brazil
Latin America
Individuals
Corporate
Very Small, Small and Middle Market companies
3Q20Financial margin with the market
In R$ billions
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.3
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.3
1.6
1.5
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.1
1.2
1.0
0.5
0.9
1.1
1.0
0.7
0.8
0.7
1.1
0.2
0.4
0.6
0.6
0.3
0.5
0.3
0.5
0.4
0.4
0.3
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Financial margin with
Sale of shares - B3
Financial margin with
1 year moving average of
the market - Brazil¹
the market- Latin America²
financial margin with the market
(1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America, (2) Excludes Brazil.
3Q20 Commissions, fees and result from insurance operations
In R$ billions
3Q20
2Q20
Credit and debit cards
2.8
2.5
12.9%
Card issuance
2.2
2.0
10.6%
Acquiring
0.6
0.5
21.5%
Current account services
1.9
1.8
4.5%
Asset management¹
1.3
1.3
1.8%
Advisory services and brokerage
1.2
0.8
59.8%
Credit operations and guarantees provided
0.6
0.5
14.3%
Collection Services
0.5
0.4
12.2%
Other
0.4
0.3
12.4%
Latin America (ex-Brazil)
0.7
0.7
1.2%
Commissions and fees
9.5
8.4
12.7%
Result from insurance operations²
1.6
1.5
8.0%
Commissions, fees and result from insurance
11.1
9.9
12.0%
9M20 9M19
8.4
9.7
-13.4%
6.5
6.7
-3.0%
1.9
3.0
-36.5%
5.7
5.6
2.8%
4.1
3.7
10.8%
3.0
1.7
75.4%
1.7
1.9
-8.9%
1.4
1.5
-5.8%
1.0
0,8
18,9%
2.2
2.2
-0.7%
27.4
27.0
1.6%
4.9 -3.4%
31.8 0.8%
Main investment bank rankings in 2020
M&A (Brazil and LatAm)³
1st place
ECM (Brazil and LatAm)³
1st place
Local DCM4
1st place
Own Products and Open Plataform
In RS billions
Sep-20
1,578
289
1,867
1,613
Sep-19
1,361
253
+ 16.0%
+ 14.3%
+ 15.7%
Own Products
Open
Total
(Ex-Open Plataform)
Plataform
(1) Includes fund management fees and "consórcio" management fees, (2) Result from insurance includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations net of retained claims and selling expenses, (3) Source: Dealogic,
(4) Source: ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association).
3Q20 ESG at Itaú Asset Management and Fixed Income
Itaú Asset Management
R$741 billion
95% of Assets under Management covered by ESG criteria
Largest private Asset Manager in Brazil¹ and pioneer in integrating environmental, social and governance aspects in asset selection analysis since 2010.
ESG product offering
"Momento ESG" Fund | 15 to 25 assets
Equity with active management
ESG assessment in asset management
Total America (AuM) % ESG coverage
ESG integration goes beyond evaluation
Engagement with companies to promote the adoption of ESG practices
Participation in meetings of investees to exercise the right to focusing on sustainable practices
ISUS11 ETF | 36 assets
Equity that replicates the ISE-B3 portfolio.
GOVE11 ETF | 141 assets
Equity that replicates the "Índice de Governança Corporativa Trade - B3" portfolio
2008
Sep-20
Fixed income
Year to date, Itaú BBA underwrote 75% of the ESG-related international bonds from Brazilian issuers.
(1) According to ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) data from August 2020.
3Q20 Non-interest expenses
Investment in technology
Base 100, in development hours
+ 39%
9M20 vs. 9M19
139
100
9M199M20
Includes operating expenses and other tax expenses (Includes IPTU, IPVA, IOF and others. Does not include PIS, Cofins and ISS), (2) Does not consider overhead allocation.
In R$ billions
Personnel Expenses
Administrative Expenses
Other1
Total - Brazil
Latin America (ex-Brazil)²
Non-interest expenses
Non-interest expenses
growing at a slower pace than inflation
Non-interest expenses growth year over year
Non-interest expenses growth compared to the same period of the previous year (deflated by IPCA)
3Q20
3Q19
9M20
9M19
(5.3)
(5.6)
-5.3%
(15.6)
(16.5)
-5.0%
(4.1)
(4.2)
-2.0%
(12.1)
(12.5)
-3.1%
(1.3)
(1.4)
-6.4%
(3.7)
(3.8)
-2.3%
(10.7)
(11.2)
-4.2%
(31.5)
(32.8)
-4.0%
(2.0)
(1.6)
22.2%
(5.3)
(4.8)
11.2%
(12.7)
(12.8)
-0.9%
(36.8)
(37.6)
-2.1%
2.4%
1.8%
-0.7%
-4.
-0.5%
-6.8%
-4.2%
-2.5%
-4.0%
-9.0%
-7.4%
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
3Q20 Digital
Growth and digital quality
Annual increase of 16.2% of digital clients¹
13.7
Digital clients
12.2
Individuals
8.8
10.7
6.9
Credit card holders
Companies
5.5
1.2
1.2
1.1
Sep-18
Sep-19
Sep-20
Availability (%)
99.7%
The availability of digital
channels is at the
highest level ever
98.9%
Jan-19
Sep-20
Digital channels: the new standard
Online account opening flow
In thousands, in the quarter
645
512
Individuals
276
268
341
Companies
8
6
4
2
3
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
For individuals
Share of digital channels in 2020 (%)
3Q20
2Q20
Transfers
98%
97%
Payments
89%
87%
Investments
50%
46%
Credit
24%
25%
(1) Considers account holders (individuals and companies) and digital credit card holders.
Capital and liquidity at appropriate levels considering our internal stress test scenarios.
Expansion of the loan portfolio driven mainly by the individuals' portfolio, in line with the resumption of economic activity and customer
confidence levels. This growth should be supported by lower risk and lower interest rate products, such as payroll, mortgage and vehicle financing. Declining demand in the large corporate segment as access to the capital market presents the companies with more efficient opportunities for funding and liquidity.
Additional reduction in the average rate of financial margin with clients (NIM) due to the progressive change in the credit portfolio mix between products and the impact of the lower interest rate on the remuneration of our own working capital and liability margin.
Growth in service and insurance revenues in line with the recovery trend of economic activity, the reopening of capital markets and the launch of new channels, products and services.
Progressive reduction in the cost of credit anchored in the expected loss model and in economic activity recovery. However, the model will react promptly to changes in the country's macroeconomic scenario and in the financial conditions of our clients.
Strategic cost management based on continuous investment in technology, new ways of working, optimization of distribution channels, in addition to structural efficiency projects will continue to bring benefits in the coming quarters.
Note: The perspectives presented on this slide should not be taken as a formal projection of financial performance for the year 2020.
InvestmentMomentoXPIncatual.
Historic
May-2017
August-2018
Itaú Unibanco announces its intention to acquire control of XP Inc. in stages
Itaú Unibanco discloses its commitment to BACEN not to acquire control of XP Inc.
Studies in advanced stages about our
46.05%
stake on XP Inc.
Book value as of Sep-20
R$9.6 billions
1. Spin-off of this business line
The eventual spin-off would not take place before December 31, 2020. If it occurs::
Segregation into a new Company ("Newco"), to be listed on the stock exchange, that will exclusively hold 41.05% of XP Inc. shares
Itaú Unibanco's shareholders will receive an equity interest in the Newco
The Newco would become part of the XP Shareholders' Agreement and keep the same control structure of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
2. Selling 5% of XP's capital
In order to monetize part of the investment, generating an increase in the Basel III Common Equity Tier I Capital
If completed, and depending on market conditions, it would be through one or more public offers on stocks exchanges.
These transactions still depend on the approval of Itaú Unibanco's Board of Directors, which will assess in detail the applicable conditions their respective effects.
In 2022
After BACEN's approval, Itaú Unibanco will acquire an additional 11.5% of shares capital of XP Inc.
Any eventual new decision, negotiation or transaction related to the Itaú Unibanco's stake in XP will be promptly communicated to the market
Appendix
3Q20 Results
In R$ billions
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
9M20
9M19
Operating revenues
28.4
30.3
-6.2%
28.0
1.4%
85.6
88.0
-2.7%
Managerial financial margin
16.9
19.1
-11.2%
17.8
-4.8%
52.5
55.2
-4.9%
Financial margin with clients
15.6
17.6
-11.7%
16.5
-5.5%
49.1
50.9
-3.6%
Financial margin with the market
1.4
1.5
-5.3%
1.3
5.1%
3.4
4.3
-19.3%
Commissions and fees
9.5
9.3
2.1%
8.4
12.7%
27.4
27.0
1.6%
Commissions and fees
2.0
1.9
4.0%
1.8
8.6%
5.7
5.8
-1.6%
Cost of credit
(6.3)
(4.5)
40.6%
(7.8)
-18.7%
(24.2)
(12.3)
95.9%
Provision from loan losses
(6.3)
(4.9)
28.8%
(7.6)
-16.2%
(24.3)
(13.5)
79.5%
Impairment
(0.3)
(0.1)
397.1%
(0.2)
76.5%
(0.6)
(0.1)
344.0%
Discounts granted
(0.6)
(0.3)
105.9%
(0.8)
-17.8%
(1.6)
(1.0)
63.7%
Recovery of loans written off as losses
1.0
0.8
23.3%
0.7
32.9%
2.4
2.3
2.3%
Retained claims
(0.4)
(0.3)
7.3%
(0.3)
13.0%
(1.0)
(0.9)
8.4%
Other operating expenses
(14.3)
(14.6)
-1.9%
(13.8)
4.0%
(41.8)
(42.8)
-2.4%
Non-interest expenses
(12.7)
(12.8)
-0.9%
(12.1)
4.7%
(36.8)
(37.6)
-2.1%
Tax expenses and other
(1.6)
(1.8)
-8.8%
(1.6)
-1.4%
(5.0)
(5.2)
-5.2%
Income before tax and minority interests
7.4
10.9
-31.7%
6.2
20.1%
18.6
31.8
-41.5%
Income tax and social contribution
(2.4)
(3.5)
-30.9%
(1.9)
27.7%
(5.3)
(10.1)
-47.5%
Minority interests in subsidiaries
0.0
(0.2)
-127.8%
(0.1)
-181.0%
(0.2)
(0.7)
-75.1%
Recurring net income
5.0
7.2
-29.7%
4.2
19.6%
13.1
21.1
-37.6%
9M20 Business model
The allocation of principal capital (Common Equity Tier 1) in the bank's business is made at 12%, according to our risk appetite.
Consolidated
Credit
Trading
Insurance
Excess
& services
capital
Operating Revenues
85.6
47.2
1.3
37.1
0.0
Managerial Financial Margin
52.5
38.7
1.3
12.5
0.0
Commissions and Fees
27.4
8.5
0.0
18.9
-
Revenues from Insurance ¹
5.7
-
-
5.7
-
Cost of Credit
(24.2)
(24.2)
-
-
-
Retained Claims
(1.0)
-
-
(1.0)
-
Non-Interested Expenses and
(42.0)
(20.8)
(0.4)
(20.8)
0.0
Other Expenses ²
Recurring Net Income
13.1
2.1
0.6
10.6
(0.2)
Average Regulatory Capital
127.8
76.3
1.2
51.6
(1.4)
Value Creation
1.4
(4.8)
0.5
5.7
(0.1)
Recurring ROE
14.0%
3.7%
67.8%
27.3%
Consolidated
Credit
Trading
Insurance
Excess
& services
capital
88.0
46.8
1.2
38.9
1.1
55.2
37.7
1.2
15.2
1.1
27.0
9.0
0.0
17.9
-
5.8
-
-
5.8
-
(12.3)
(12.3)
-
-
-
(0.9)
-
-
(0.9)
-
(43.5)
(21.4)
(0.6)
(21.5)
(0.1)
21.1
9.0
0.4
10.8
0.9
124.1
63.4
1.5
40.5
18.7
9.4
3.0
0.3
7.0
(0.9)
23.5%
18.9%
33.5%
35.6%
6.3%
Consolidated
Credit
Trading
Insurance
Excess
& services
capital
(2.4)
0.4
0.1
(1.8)
(1.1)
(2.7)
0.9
0.1
(2.7)
(1.1)
0.4
(0.5)
0.0
1.0
-
(0.1)
-
-
(0.1)
-
(11.8)
(11.8)
-
-
-
(0.1)
-
-
(0.1)
-
1.5
0.6
0.2
0.6
0.1
(7.9)
(6.9)
0.2
(0.2)
(1.1)
3.7
12.9
(0.3)
11.2
(20.1)
(8.0)
(7.7)
0.3
(1.3)
0.8
-9.6 p.p.
-15.2 p.p.
34.3 p.p.
-8.3 p.p.
(1) Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (2) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other), Insurance Selling Expenses and Minority Interests in
Subsidiaries
3Q20 Renegotiated Loans Operations
25.7
25.2
25.4
24.7
26.0
25.7
28.9
32.6
32.4
Portfolio in Brazil
31.7
35.7
36.3
27.9
27.3
27.6
26.9
28.4
28.1
3.2
3.9
2.7
1.6
1.7
2.2
2.1
2.3
2.3
2.5
2.4
1.7
9.8
9.8
2.0
1.8
1.8
1.8
1.3
2.0
7.9
7.6
7.3
8.7
8.2
8.0
7.3
6.1
7.6
8.1
5.2
4.9
4.9
5.5
5.1
4.8
1.3
1.0
1.1
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.4
1.4
1.3
12.5
8.8
9.0
9.2
9.8
9.9
9.6
11.9
11.8
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Sep-20
Latin America Written-off as a Loss Over 90 days overdue 31-90 days overdue Up to 30 days overdue Non-overdue
Conference call
3Q20 Earnings review
São Paulo, November 4th, 2020
Candido Botelho Bracher
President and CEO
Alexsandro Broedel
Executive Director, Group Head of Finance
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:25:14 UTC