Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/03
24.04 BRL   +2.39%
08:26aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Conference Call Presentation 3Q20
PU
05:03aBANCO ITAU : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:46aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 3Q20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Conference Call Presentation 3Q20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:26am EST

Conference call

3Q20 Earnings review

São Paulo, November 4th, 2020

Candido Botelho Bracher

President and CEO

Alexsandro Broedel

Executive Director, Group Head of Finance

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Context MomentoCurrentutlookatual

Economic activity

Prospect of Brazilian GDP¹ quarterly growth (base 100 = 4Q19)

100

98

95

88

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Our Quarter Highlights

Mortgage origination

NEW RELEASES

Mortgage Loans with Savings Deposit Interest Credit Line Secured by Financed Property

3Q20 vs. 3Q19

65%

Public debt to GDP¹ (%)

92.5%

76.5%

75.8%

2018

2019

2020

Itaú Economic Activity Index² 2020 (base 100 = March level, pre-crisis)

100

92

57

03/13

03/28

10/17

Auto loans

3Q20 vs. 3Q19

47%

origination

Equity issuance

~USD9.5 bn

in Brazil

In 28 operations

Government sponsored

R$16.4 bi

Facilities

  • Emergency credit line (Pronampe³)
  • Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI BNDES)

(1) Forecast by Itaú Unibanco Economic Team, (2) Considers the consumption of goods, services (in Itaucard operations) and a proxy for industrial electricity, (3) Pronampe is a national support program for very small and small companies.

2

Financial Highlights

3Q20 Financial Highlights

In R$ billions

3Q20 vs. 2Q20

Credit portfolio

Recurring

net income

R$5.0 bn

+ 19.6%

7.2

7.3

3.9

4.2

5.0

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

R$847.0 bn

+ 4.4%

Financial margin with clients

R$15.6 bn

- 5.5%

Cost of Credit¹

Recurring ROE

23.5%

23.7%

15.7 %

12.8%

13.5%

15.7%

Recurring ROE (%)

12.5%

12.5%

12.5%

13.0%

13.0%

Average Cost of Capital (%)

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

R$6.3 bn

- 18.7%

Commissions, fees and result from insurance operations2

R$11.1 bn

+ 12.0%

(1) Provision for Loan Losses + Recovery of Loans + Impairment + Discounts Granted.; Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations after Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

4

Espaço reservado para rodapé

3Q20 Credit portfolio

In R$ billions

Sep-20

Jun-20

Sep-19

Individuals

237.7

228.8

3.9%

229.7

3.5%

Credit card loans

77.5

72.9

6.4%

83.3

-7.0%

Personal loans

36.6

37.3

-1.7%

34.2

7.0%

Payroll loans

50.8

50.4

0.8%

49.3

2.9%

Vehicle loans

21.5

19.5

10.4%

18.0

19.6%

Mortgage loans

51.3

48.8

5.1%

44.8

14.3%

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Loans

122.5

107.4

14.0%

89.5

36.9%

Banking loans

104.5

105.8

-1.2%

89.5

16.7%

Government sponsored/guaranteed facilities

18.0

1.6

1003.2%

-

-

Individuals + SME's Loans

360.2

336.2

7.1%

319.2

12.8%

Corporate loans

264.8

259.2

2.1%

213.2

24.2%

Credit operations

178.1

175.4

1.6%

151.5

17.5%

Corporate Securities

86.7

83.9

3.4%

61.7

40.6%

Total Brazil

625.0

595.5

5.0%

532.4

17.4%

Latin America

222.0

215.9

2.9%

171.0

29.8%

Total with Financial Guarantees and Corporate Securities

847.0

811.3

4.4%

703.4

20.4%

Credit origination¹

In the quarter

3Q20

2Q20

vs. 2Q20

vs. 1Q20

Individuals

+ 23%

-

7%

Very Small, Small and Middle Market

+

57%

-

1%

Corporate

-

19%

+

19%

Total Brazil2

+ 10%

+

7%

Private securities issuance³

-

57%

+ 172%

Change in credit for individuals

Average

Sep-20

balance

vs. Jun-20

Personalised credit

+

10%

stable

Overdraft

-

16%

-

10%

Installment credit

-

15%

-

3%

Revolving credit card

-

16%

-

16%

Note: (1) Does not consider origination of credit card, overdraft, debt renegotiation and other revolving credits. Average origination per working day in the period, except for private securities issuance, (2) Does not include private securities issuance, (3) Source: ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association).

Considers total volume of fixed income and hybrid private securities issuance arranged by Itaú Unibanco on the local market (includes distributed volumes).

5

3Q20 Financial margin with clients

Annualized average margin % - Consolidated

9.8%

9.8%

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

9.2%

8.4%

7.5%

7.7%

7.6%

7.6%

7.5%

7.4%

6.7%

3.7%

4.3%

4.4%

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Financial Margin with Clients

Annualized average margin % - Brazil

12.1%

11.8%

12.1%

12.2%

12.2%

11.9%

11.1%

10.2%

9.0%

9.6%

9.2%

9.2%

9.2%

9.0%

8.4%

4.1%

5.2%

5.4%

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Risk-adjusted Financial Margin with Clients

Change in financial margin with clients

R$ billion

16.5

R$0.6 bn

15.6

15.4

0.1

0.01

14.8

0.8

(1.0)

(0.4)

(0.4)

(0.03)

2Q20

2Q20

2Q20

Segment Mix

Retail Product Mix 2 Asset Spreads

Average volume Latin America and

3Q20

3Q20

1

3Q20

Working Capital 1

Spread-Sensitive

others 3

Spread-Sensitive

Working Capital

and Other

Operations

Operations

and Other

(1) Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury), in addition to the corporation's working capital, (2) Change in the composition of assets with credit risk between periods in Brazil and the impact of government sponsored facilities, (3) Others

6

considers: the effect of the greater number of calendar days in the quarter, the liability financial margin and structured wholesale operations.

Retail

Loan portfolio reprofiling

R$53.5 billion

(6% of credit portfolio)

Reprofiled portfolio by product (in R$ billions)

September 30th, 2020

Balance of reprofiled loans for individuals, micro and small businesses

100%

performing in February

56%

are collateralized

88%

in ratings AA to C

(*) Considers performing and grace period to be due portfolio

Individuals

39.8

17% of Individuals

portfolio

Mortgage loans

16.6

Personal loans

14.8

Vehicle loans

4.6

Cards

2.7

Payroll loans

1.1

Portfolio risk profile

September 2020

Performing

Grace period to be due

Overdue between 15-90 days

Overdue over 90 days

Very small and small companies

Working capital

Vehicle loans

0,6%

6,4%

93.1%

24,8%current*

13.7

11% of Small and very

small companies portfolio

11.8

1.9

68,3%

7

In R$ billions
Provision for loan losses

3Q20

Expected loss provisioning model

Cost of credit¹

5.3%

3.9%

ratio between

3.3%

3.0%

Allocation oftotal provisions

2.6%

the annualized

cost of credit¹

10.1

7.8

Sep-20 vs. Sep-19

and the loan

5.8

6.3

Total

4.5

49.3

51.1

+ 48.3%

portfolio² - (%)

Expected loss

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

34.5

Potential loss

+ 120.5%

25.7

29.0

Related to expected loss in retail

Coverage ratio

segment and potential loss in the

R$15.8 bn

13.1

wholesale segment

(90 days NPL - %)

Aggravated risk ratings

+ 8.9%

920%

1013%

Wholesale - Brazil

11.4

Related to aggravated risk rating of

R$0.9 bn

470%

Latin America

10.1

11.0

overdue and renegotiated operations

487%

341%

339%

Total

Overdue operations

- 0.6%

12.1

215%

281%

253%

Retail - Brazil

11.2

11.1

Related to minimum provision required

R$(0.1) bn

208%

212%

due to overdue operations

169%

Sep-19Jun-20

Sep-20

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

(1) Provision for Loan Losses + Recovery of Loans + Impairment + Discounts Granted, (2) Average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities considers the last two quarters.

8

3Q20

Credit quality

15-90 days NPL (%)

90 days NPL (%)

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

2.3%

2.4%

2.6%

3.4%

3.4%

3.5%

3.2%

2.6%

1.7%

2.0%

2.3%

2.4%

2.9%

3.0%

3.1%

2.7%

2.2%

2.2%

1.9%

1.7%

3.5%

4.7%

4.8%

5.1%

5.0%

3.2%

3.1%

3.0%

4.3%

3.0%

2.5%

2.3%

2.4%

1.9%

1.9%

1.4%

1.6%

1.7%

2.3%

2.3%

2.3%

2.0%

1.1%

1.4%

1.4%

1.0%

1.9%

2.0%

1.2%

1.4%

1.4%

0.7%

0.7%

0.9%

0.7%

1.1%

1.2%

0.7%

0.5%

0.5%

Total

Brazil

Latin America

Individuals

Corporate

Very Small, Small and Middle Market companies

9

3Q20Financial margin with the market

In R$ billions

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.3

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.3

1.6

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.1

1.2

1.0

0.5

0.9

1.1

1.0

0.7

0.8

0.7

1.1

0.2

0.4

0.6

0.6

0.3

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.4

0.4

0.3

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Financial margin with

Sale of shares - B3

Financial margin with

1 year moving average of

the market - Brazil¹

the market- Latin America²

financial margin with the market

(1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America, (2) Excludes Brazil.

10

3Q20 Commissions, fees and result from insurance operations

In R$ billions

3Q20

2Q20

Credit and debit cards

2.8

2.5

12.9%

Card issuance

2.2

2.0

10.6%

Acquiring

0.6

0.5

21.5%

Current account services

1.9

1.8

4.5%

Asset management¹

1.3

1.3

1.8%

Advisory services and brokerage

1.2

0.8

59.8%

Credit operations and guarantees provided

0.6

0.5

14.3%

Collection Services

0.5

0.4

12.2%

Other

0.4

0.3

12.4%

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

0.7

0.7

1.2%

Commissions and fees

9.5

8.4

12.7%

Result from insurance operations²

1.6

1.5

8.0%

Commissions, fees and result from insurance

11.1

9.9

12.0%

9M20 9M19

8.4

9.7

-13.4%

6.5

6.7

-3.0%

1.9

3.0

-36.5%

5.7

5.6

2.8%

4.1

3.7

10.8%

3.0

1.7

75.4%

1.7

1.9

-8.9%

1.4

1.5

-5.8%

1.0

0,8

18,9%

2.2

2.2

-0.7%

27.4

27.0

1.6%

  1. 4.9 -3.4%
  1. 31.8 0.8%

Main investment bank rankings in 2020

M&A (Brazil and LatAm)³

1st place

ECM (Brazil and LatAm)³

1st place

Local DCM4

1st place

Own Products and Open Plataform

In RS billions

Sep-20

1,578

289

1,867

1,613

Sep-19

1,361

253

+ 16.0%

+ 14.3%

+ 15.7%

Own Products

Open

Total

(Ex-Open Plataform)

Plataform

(1) Includes fund management fees and "consórcio" management fees, (2) Result from insurance includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations net of retained claims and selling expenses, (3) Source: Dealogic,

11

(4) Source: ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association).

3Q20 ESG at Itaú Asset Management and Fixed Income

Itaú Asset Management

R$741 billion

95% of Assets under Management covered by ESG criteria

Largest private Asset Manager in Brazil¹ and pioneer in integrating environmental, social and governance aspects in asset selection analysis since 2010.

ESG product offering

"Momento ESG" Fund | 15 to 25 assets

Equity with active management

ESG assessment in asset management

Total America (AuM) % ESG coverage

ESG integration goes beyond evaluation

  • Engagement with companies to promote the adoption of ESG practices
  • Participation in meetings of investees to exercise the right to focusing on sustainable practices

ISUS11 ETF | 36 assets

Equity that replicates the ISE-B3 portfolio.

GOVE11 ETF | 141 assets

Equity that replicates the "Índice de Governança Corporativa Trade - B3" portfolio

2008

Sep-20

Fixed income

Year to date, Itaú BBA underwrote 75% of the ESG-related international bonds from Brazilian issuers.

(1) According to ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) data from August 2020.

12

3Q20 Non-interest expenses

Investment in technology

Base 100, in development hours

+ 39%

9M20 vs. 9M19

139

100

9M199M20

  1. Includes operating expenses and other tax expenses (Includes IPTU, IPVA, IOF and others. Does not include PIS, Cofins and ISS), (2) Does not consider overhead allocation.

In R$ billions

Personnel Expenses

Administrative Expenses

Other1

Total - Brazil

Latin America (ex-Brazil)²

Non-interest expenses

Non-interest expenses

growing at a slower pace than inflation

Non-interest expenses growth year over year

Non-interest expenses growth compared to the same period of the previous year (deflated by IPCA)

3Q20

3Q19

9M20

9M19

(5.3)

(5.6)

-5.3%

(15.6)

(16.5)

-5.0%

(4.1)

(4.2)

-2.0%

(12.1)

(12.5)

-3.1%

(1.3)

(1.4)

-6.4%

(3.7)

(3.8)

-2.3%

(10.7)

(11.2)

-4.2%

(31.5)

(32.8)

-4.0%

(2.0)

(1.6)

22.2%

(5.3)

(4.8)

11.2%

(12.7)

(12.8)

-0.9%

(36.8)

(37.6)

-2.1%

2.4%

1.8%

-0.7%

-4.

-0.5%

-6.8%

-4.2%

-2.5%

-4.0%

-9.0%

-7.4%

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

13

3Q20 Digital

Growth and digital quality

Annual increase of 16.2% of digital clients¹

13.7

Digital clients

12.2

Individuals

8.8

10.7

6.9

Credit card holders

Companies

5.5

1.2

1.2

1.1

Sep-18

Sep-19

Sep-20

Availability (%)

99.7%

The availability of digital

channels is at the

highest level ever

98.9%

Jan-19

Sep-20

Digital channels: the new standard

Online account opening flow

In thousands, in the quarter

645

512

Individuals

276

268

341

Companies

8

6

4

2

3

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

For individuals

Share of digital channels in 2020 (%)

3Q20

2Q20

Transfers

98%

97%

Payments

89%

87%

Investments

50%

46%

Credit

24%

25%

(1) Considers account holders (individuals and companies) and digital credit card holders.

14

3Q20 Capital

12,1%

12,4%

0.2%

0.4%

(0.3%)

1,7%

1,7%

10,4%

10,7%

Jun-20

Net income

Prudential

RWA of credit²

Sep-20

Tier I Capital

less minimum

adjustments¹

Tier I Capital

mandatory dividends

(1) Mainly tax credits, (2) Credit risk weighted assets.

15

Perspectives

Capital and liquidity at appropriate levels considering our internal stress test scenarios.

Expansion of the loan portfolio driven mainly by the individuals' portfolio, in line with the resumption of economic activity and customer

confidence levels. This growth should be supported by lower risk and lower interest rate products, such as payroll, mortgage and vehicle financing. Declining demand in the large corporate segment as access to the capital market presents the companies with more efficient opportunities for funding and liquidity.

Additional reduction in the average rate of financial margin with clients (NIM) due to the progressive change in the credit portfolio mix between products and the impact of the lower interest rate on the remuneration of our own working capital and liability margin.

Growth in service and insurance revenues in line with the recovery trend of economic activity, the reopening of capital markets and the launch of new channels, products and services.

Progressive reduction in the cost of credit anchored in the expected loss model and in economic activity recovery. However, the model will react promptly to changes in the country's macroeconomic scenario and in the financial conditions of our clients.

Strategic cost management based on continuous investment in technology, new ways of working, optimization of distribution channels, in addition to structural efficiency projects will continue to bring benefits in the coming quarters.

Note: The perspectives presented on this slide should not be taken as a formal projection of financial performance for the year 2020.

16

InvestmentMomentoXPIncatual.

Historic

May-2017

August-2018

Itaú Unibanco announces its intention to acquire control of XP Inc. in stages

Itaú Unibanco discloses its commitment to BACEN not to acquire control of XP Inc.

Studies in advanced stages about our

46.05%

stake on XP Inc.

Book value as of Sep-20

R$9.6 billions

1. Spin-off of this business line

The eventual spin-off would not take place before December 31, 2020. If it occurs::

  • Segregation into a new Company ("Newco"), to be listed on the stock exchange, that will exclusively hold 41.05% of XP Inc. shares
  • Itaú Unibanco's shareholders will receive an equity interest in the Newco
  • The Newco would become part of the XP Shareholders' Agreement and keep the same control structure of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

2. Selling 5% of XP's capital

  • In order to monetize part of the investment, generating an increase in the Basel III Common Equity Tier I Capital
  • If completed, and depending on market conditions, it would be through one or more public offers on stocks exchanges.

These transactions still depend on the approval of Itaú Unibanco's Board of Directors, which will assess in detail the applicable conditions their respective effects.

In 2022

After BACEN's approval, Itaú Unibanco will acquire an additional 11.5% of shares capital of XP Inc.

Any eventual new decision, negotiation or transaction related to the Itaú Unibanco's stake in XP will be promptly communicated to the market

17

Appendix

3Q20 Results

In R$ billions

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

9M20

9M19

Operating revenues

28.4

30.3

-6.2%

28.0

1.4%

85.6

88.0

-2.7%

Managerial financial margin

16.9

19.1

-11.2%

17.8

-4.8%

52.5

55.2

-4.9%

Financial margin with clients

15.6

17.6

-11.7%

16.5

-5.5%

49.1

50.9

-3.6%

Financial margin with the market

1.4

1.5

-5.3%

1.3

5.1%

3.4

4.3

-19.3%

Commissions and fees

9.5

9.3

2.1%

8.4

12.7%

27.4

27.0

1.6%

Commissions and fees

2.0

1.9

4.0%

1.8

8.6%

5.7

5.8

-1.6%

Cost of credit

(6.3)

(4.5)

40.6%

(7.8)

-18.7%

(24.2)

(12.3)

95.9%

Provision from loan losses

(6.3)

(4.9)

28.8%

(7.6)

-16.2%

(24.3)

(13.5)

79.5%

Impairment

(0.3)

(0.1)

397.1%

(0.2)

76.5%

(0.6)

(0.1)

344.0%

Discounts granted

(0.6)

(0.3)

105.9%

(0.8)

-17.8%

(1.6)

(1.0)

63.7%

Recovery of loans written off as losses

1.0

0.8

23.3%

0.7

32.9%

2.4

2.3

2.3%

Retained claims

(0.4)

(0.3)

7.3%

(0.3)

13.0%

(1.0)

(0.9)

8.4%

Other operating expenses

(14.3)

(14.6)

-1.9%

(13.8)

4.0%

(41.8)

(42.8)

-2.4%

Non-interest expenses

(12.7)

(12.8)

-0.9%

(12.1)

4.7%

(36.8)

(37.6)

-2.1%

Tax expenses and other

(1.6)

(1.8)

-8.8%

(1.6)

-1.4%

(5.0)

(5.2)

-5.2%

Income before tax and minority interests

7.4

10.9

-31.7%

6.2

20.1%

18.6

31.8

-41.5%

Income tax and social contribution

(2.4)

(3.5)

-30.9%

(1.9)

27.7%

(5.3)

(10.1)

-47.5%

Minority interests in subsidiaries

0.0

(0.2)

-127.8%

(0.1)

-181.0%

(0.2)

(0.7)

-75.1%

Recurring net income

5.0

7.2

-29.7%

4.2

19.6%

13.1

21.1

-37.6%

19

9M20 Business model

The allocation of principal capital (Common Equity Tier 1) in the bank's business is made at 12%, according to our risk appetite.

Consolidated

Credit

Trading

Insurance

Excess

& services

capital

Operating Revenues

85.6

47.2

1.3

37.1

0.0

Managerial Financial Margin

52.5

38.7

1.3

12.5

0.0

Commissions and Fees

27.4

8.5

0.0

18.9

-

Revenues from Insurance ¹

5.7

-

-

5.7

-

Cost of Credit

(24.2)

(24.2)

-

-

-

Retained Claims

(1.0)

-

-

(1.0)

-

Non-Interested Expenses and

(42.0)

(20.8)

(0.4)

(20.8)

0.0

Other Expenses ²

Recurring Net Income

13.1

2.1

0.6

10.6

(0.2)

Average Regulatory Capital

127.8

76.3

1.2

51.6

(1.4)

Value Creation

1.4

(4.8)

0.5

5.7

(0.1)

Recurring ROE

14.0%

3.7%

67.8%

27.3%

Consolidated

Credit

Trading

Insurance

Excess

& services

capital

88.0

46.8

1.2

38.9

1.1

55.2

37.7

1.2

15.2

1.1

27.0

9.0

0.0

17.9

-

5.8

-

-

5.8

-

(12.3)

(12.3)

-

-

-

(0.9)

-

-

(0.9)

-

(43.5)

(21.4)

(0.6)

(21.5)

(0.1)

21.1

9.0

0.4

10.8

0.9

124.1

63.4

1.5

40.5

18.7

9.4

3.0

0.3

7.0

(0.9)

23.5%

18.9%

33.5%

35.6%

6.3%

Consolidated

Credit

Trading

Insurance

Excess

& services

capital

(2.4)

0.4

0.1

(1.8)

(1.1)

(2.7)

0.9

0.1

(2.7)

(1.1)

0.4

(0.5)

0.0

1.0

-

(0.1)

-

-

(0.1)

-

(11.8)

(11.8)

-

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

(0.1)

-

1.5

0.6

0.2

0.6

0.1

(7.9)

(6.9)

0.2

(0.2)

(1.1)

3.7

12.9

(0.3)

11.2

(20.1)

(8.0)

(7.7)

0.3

(1.3)

0.8

-9.6 p.p.

-15.2 p.p.

34.3 p.p.

-8.3 p.p.

(1) Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (2) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other), Insurance Selling Expenses and Minority Interests in

20

Subsidiaries

3Q20 Renegotiated Loans Operations

25.7

25.2

25.4

24.7

26.0

25.7

28.9

32.6

32.4

Portfolio in Brazil

31.7

35.7

36.3

27.9

27.3

27.6

26.9

28.4

28.1

3.2

3.9

2.7

1.6

1.7

2.2

2.1

2.3

2.3

2.5

2.4

1.7

9.8

9.8

2.0

1.8

1.8

1.8

1.3

2.0

7.9

7.6

7.3

8.7

8.2

8.0

7.3

6.1

7.6

8.1

5.2

4.9

4.9

5.5

5.1

4.8

1.3

1.0

1.1

1.3

1.3

1.4

1.4

1.4

1.3

12.5

8.8

9.0

9.2

9.8

9.9

9.6

11.9

11.8

Sep-18

Dec-18

Mar-19

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Latin America Written-off as a Loss Over 90 days overdue 31-90 days overdue Up to 30 days overdue Non-overdue

21

Conference call

3Q20 Earnings review

São Paulo, November 4th, 2020

Candido Botelho Bracher

President and CEO

Alexsandro Broedel

Executive Director, Group Head of Finance

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 13:25:14 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
08:26aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Conference Call Presentation 3Q20
PU
05:03aBANCO ITAU : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:46aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 3Q20
PU
04:46aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Conference call Invitation
PU
04:46aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 11/03/2020 Reference Form 2019
PU
11/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Holding 3Q Recurring Net Income Falls 29.7% to BRL5 Billion
DJ
11/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market – IFRS – Results for ..
PU
11/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors ..
PU
11/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of N..
PU
11/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Press release on the results of the third quarter of 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 19 421 M 19 421 M
Net income 2020 19 603 M 3 413 M 3 413 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 3,33%
Capitalization 226 B 39 493 M 39 346 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 94 910
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,56 BRL
Last Close Price 24,04 BRL
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-35.20%39 493
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.82%315 214
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%251 406
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.90%213 588
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.20%183 951
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.74%152 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group