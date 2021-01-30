Itaú Unibanco S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - January 31, 2021
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Consolidated summarized remote voting map
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the underwriter and the voting instructions directly received by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on January 31, 2021, 11: 00 a.m., with the purpose to:
Item
Description - extraordinary agenda
Candidates
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions
Approve
4.535.157.556
99,97361
for the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into
1
Reject
-
-
the Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco
S.A. representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"):
Abstain
1.197.113
0,02639
Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers
Approve
4.535.156.346
99,97358
2
AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the
Reject
appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged
-
-
into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"):
Abstain
1.198.323
0,02642
Approve
4.535.157.556
99,97361
Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco
3
Reject
-
-
S.A. as of September 30, 2020:
Abstain
1.198.323
0,02642
Approve
4.535.157.556
99,97361
4
Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock:
Reject
-
-
Abstain
1.197.113
0,02639
If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and
Approve
Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the
4.535.157.556
99,97361
5
Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun-
Reject
off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company
-
-
("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary
Abstain
General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"):
1.197.113
0,02639
Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers
Approve
4.535.156.346
99,97358
AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the
6
Reject
-
-
appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off
and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2"):
Abstain
1.198.323
0,02642
Approve
4.535.156.346
99,97358
Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company
7
Reject
-
-
as of September 30, 2020:
Abstain
1.198.323
0,02642
Resolve on
Transaction
2 and
the
resulting
set-up
of a NewCo, to be
Approve
incorporated
for such
purpose
on
the
date
this
Extraordinary General
4.535.157.556
99,97361
Stockholders' Meeting is held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and
8
4,845,844,989 NewCo preferred
shares to
be
assigned to the Company's
Reject
stockholders in the same proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve
265.000
0,00584
the draft of NewCo's
bylaws,
which is
attached to the "Protocol and
Abstain
Justification" for Transaction 2:
932.113
0,02055
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Approve
4.534.450.060
99,95801
10
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Geraldo José Carbone
Reject
706.517
0,01557
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
1.198.092
0,02641
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Approve
4.534.450.060
99,95801
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes
11
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Reject
706.517
0,01557
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
de Santana
Abstain
1.198.092
0,02641
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Approve
4.534.450.060
99,95801
12
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Roberto Egydio Setubal
Reject
706.517
0,01557
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
1.198.092
0,02641
Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members
Approve
4.531.629.830
99,89585
13
of the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount
Reject
1.738.996
0,03833
of R$633,000.00:
Abstain
2.985.843
0,06582
Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to
Approve
4.535.157.556
99,97361
14
carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing
Reject
-
-
and formalizing the approved resolutions:
Abstain
1.197.113
0,02639
Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency
Approve
4.535.155.367
99,97356
15
of election
and period
of term
of
office
for
the members of the Audit
Reject
2.189
0,00005
Committee from annual to every five years:
Abstain
1.197.113
0,02639
Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing
Approve
4.535.157.556
99,97361
16
item "15"; and (ii) the
capital
reduction
as a
result of Transaction 2, in
Reject
-
-
accordance with item 5 hereof:
Abstain
1.197.113
0,02639
Approve
4.515.092.642
99,83996
New wording of item 9, above:
17
9. If item 8 above is approved:
Reject
Set at four (4) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of
-
-
Directors:
Abstain
7.237.705
0,16004
Approve
4.515.093.852
99,83998
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho
18
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Neto
Reject
-
-
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
7.236.495
0,16002
São Paulo-SP, January 30, 2021.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Corporativo | Interno
