ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Itaú Unibanco S A : Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - January 31, 2021

01/30/2021 | 05:40am EST
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Consolidated summarized remote voting map

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the underwriter and the voting instructions directly received by the Company for each item presented in the remote voting form on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on January 31, 2021, 11: 00 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item

Description - extraordinary agenda

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions

Approve

4.535.157.556

99,97361

for the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into

1

Reject

-

-

the Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco

S.A. representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"):

Abstain

1.197.113

0,02639

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers

Approve

4.535.156.346

99,97358

2

AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the

Reject

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged

-

-

into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"):

Abstain

1.198.323

0,02642

Approve

4.535.157.556

99,97361

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco

3

Reject

-

-

S.A. as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain

1.198.323

0,02642

Approve

4.535.157.556

99,97361

4

Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock:

Reject

-

-

Abstain

1.197.113

0,02639

If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and

Approve

Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the

4.535.157.556

99,97361

5

Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun-

Reject

off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company

-

-

("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary

Abstain

General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"):

1.197.113

0,02639

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers

Approve

4.535.156.346

99,97358

AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the

6

Reject

-

-

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off

and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2"):

Abstain

1.198.323

0,02642

Approve

4.535.156.346

99,97358

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company

7

Reject

-

-

as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain

1.198.323

0,02642

Resolve on

Transaction

2 and

the

resulting

set-up

of a NewCo, to be

Approve

incorporated

for such

purpose

on

the

date

this

Extraordinary General

4.535.157.556

99,97361

Stockholders' Meeting is held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and

8

4,845,844,989 NewCo preferred

shares to

be

assigned to the Company's

Reject

stockholders in the same proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve

265.000

0,00584

the draft of NewCo's

bylaws,

which is

attached to the "Protocol and

Abstain

Justification" for Transaction 2:

932.113

0,02055

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Approve

4.534.450.060

99,95801

10

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Geraldo José Carbone

Reject

706.517

0,01557

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

1.198.092

0,02641

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Approve

4.534.450.060

99,95801

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

11

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Reject

706.517

0,01557

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

de Santana

Abstain

1.198.092

0,02641

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Approve

4.534.450.060

99,95801

12

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

706.517

0,01557

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

1.198.092

0,02641

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members

Approve

4.531.629.830

99,89585

13

of the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount

Reject

1.738.996

0,03833

of R$633,000.00:

Abstain

2.985.843

0,06582

Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to

Approve

4.535.157.556

99,97361

14

carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing

Reject

-

-

and formalizing the approved resolutions:

Abstain

1.197.113

0,02639

Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency

Approve

4.535.155.367

99,97356

15

of election

and period

of term

of

office

for

the members of the Audit

Reject

2.189

0,00005

Committee from annual to every five years:

Abstain

1.197.113

0,02639

Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing

Approve

4.535.157.556

99,97361

16

item "15"; and (ii) the

capital

reduction

as a

result of Transaction 2, in

Reject

-

-

accordance with item 5 hereof:

Abstain

1.197.113

0,02639

Approve

4.515.092.642

99,83996

New wording of item 9, above:

17

9. If item 8 above is approved:

Reject

Set at four (4) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of

-

-

Directors:

Abstain

7.237.705

0,16004

Approve

4.515.093.852

99,83998

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho

18

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Neto

Reject

-

-

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

7.236.495

0,16002

São Paulo-SP, January 30, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Corporativo | Interno

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 10:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 108 B 19 841 M 19 841 M
Net income 2020 17 353 M 3 177 M 3 177 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 265 B 48 485 M 48 580 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 96 900
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,56 BRL
Last Close Price 28,34 BRL
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-10.17%48 485
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.39%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.03%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
