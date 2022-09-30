Itaú Unibanco S A : Final Detailed Voting Map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of September 30, 2022
09/30/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Final Detailed Voting Map
According to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in exclusively digital on the matters submitted for the resolution of the at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. exclusively held online, of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly-Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast:
CPF/CNPJ
Balance of Common
Deliberations
Shares
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
13.066***
589,593
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Deliberations:
Extraordinary agenda
Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" which establishes the terms and conditions of the partial spin-off of Banco Itaucard S.A. with the merger with and into the Company of the spun-off portion, considering the period ended as of June 30, 2022;
Ratify the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Limited (PwC) as the specialized company responsible for the preparation of the appraisal report on the net book equity of Banco Itaucard S.A.'s to be merged with and into the Company;
Resolve on the appraisal report, based on the balance sheet of Banco Itaucard S.A. as of June 30, 2022;
Resolve on the merger of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaucard S.A. and its merger with and into the Company, without increasing the Company's capital stock;
Authorize the Company's managers, as provided for in its Bylaws, to take all actions and sign all documents necessary to implement and formalize the resolutions;
Amend the Bylaws, notably Article 2 thereof, to update the Company's corporate purpose in light of the merger of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaucard S.A. and the consequent absorption of its activities;
Amend the Bylaws, notably Article 9, in item 91. changing the maximum number of members of the Executive Board, from 05 (five) to 35 (thirty-five) members;
Consolidate the Bylaws to reflect the amendment mentioned in the previous itens.
Subtitle:
Ap. = Approved
Rej. = Reject
Abs. = Abstain
São Paulo-SP, September 30, 2022.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:23:08 UTC.