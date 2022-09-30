Advanced search
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-30 pm EDT
28.06 BRL   +0.47%
Itaú Unibanco S A : Final Detailed Voting Map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of September 30, 2022

09/30/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Final Detailed Voting Map

According to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in exclusively digital on the matters submitted for the resolution of the at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. exclusively held online, of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly-Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast:

CPF/CNPJ

Balance of Common

Deliberations

Shares

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

13.066***

589,593

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

10.205***

1,605

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

37.806***

1,955

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

32.106***

8,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

06.239***

2,300

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

44.500***

3,116

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

97.539***

38,653

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

07.516***

22,424

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

97.539***

20,381

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

97.539***

60,452

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.986***

22,800

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.479***

985,800

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

26.784***

1,388

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.838***

30,838

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

12.120***

49,900

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

30.254***

40,201

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

38.756***

2,884

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

07.496***

890,811

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

42.680***

5,700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

07.140***

645

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

07.140***

3,795

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

28.394***

32,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

28.990***

341,000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

31.577***

49,600

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

20.813***

740,440

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

23.384***

41,800

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

11.455***

7,300

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

13.289***

23,400

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

15.206***

111,800

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

34.825***

2,285

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.001***

485,400

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

44.216***

41,100

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.222***

67,600

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.063***

391,200

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

11.324***

8,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

28.360***

913

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

14.494***

9,577

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

08.731***

3,951

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

21.881***

9,457

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

29.264***

2,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

44.602***

3,073

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.479***

998,011

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.987***

7,433

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

12.094***

103,864

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

26.160***

12,000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.470***

72,700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

24.917***

4,206

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.839***

351,100

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

33.580***

46,400

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

31.050***

215,600

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.839***

82,700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

36.131***

153,000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.479***

10,004

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

11.741***

448,700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

13.208***

12,700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.272***

25,400

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

28.580***

58,200

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

11.100***

550,380

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

18.407***

1,096,005

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.294***

155,100

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

17.718***

396,000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.081***

2,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

19.244***

2,200

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

18.830***

10,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

10.916***

824,989

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

11.311***

297,523

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

23.572***

25,157

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.840***

217,203

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

18.550***

9,800

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

07.247***

86,117

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

29.322***

3,797,712

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

31.240***

161,000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

32.329***

388,573

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

35.693***

3,831,800

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.199***

5,200

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

14.541***

368,200

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

23.794***

606,200

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

37.113***

60,100

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

26.311***

57,200

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

97.540***

1,769,305

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.559***

241,586

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

31.591***

46,529

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

34.714***

28,300

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

59.573***

12,266,374

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

52.041***

14,150,965

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

61.532***

1,943,906,577

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

04.676***

2,564,084,404

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.902***

71,636

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

42.479***

3,749

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

45.510***

13,212

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

14.623***

56,500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

39.332***

259,661

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

39.332***

470

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

61.544***

8,863,879

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Deliberations:

Extraordinary agenda

  1. Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" which establishes the terms and conditions of the partial spin-off of Banco Itaucard S.A. with the merger with and into the Company of the spun-off portion, considering the period ended as of June 30, 2022;
  2. Ratify the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Limited (PwC) as the specialized company responsible for the preparation of the appraisal report on the net book equity of Banco Itaucard S.A.'s to be merged with and into the Company;
  3. Resolve on the appraisal report, based on the balance sheet of Banco Itaucard S.A. as of June 30, 2022;
  4. Resolve on the merger of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaucard S.A. and its merger with and into the Company, without increasing the Company's capital stock;
  5. Authorize the Company's managers, as provided for in its Bylaws, to take all actions and sign all documents necessary to implement and formalize the resolutions;
  6. Amend the Bylaws, notably Article 2 thereof, to update the Company's corporate purpose in light of the merger of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaucard S.A. and the consequent absorption of its activities;
  7. Amend the Bylaws, notably Article 9, in item 91. changing the maximum number of members of the Executive Board, from 05 (five) to 35 (thirty-five) members;
  8. Consolidate the Bylaws to reflect the amendment mentioned in the previous itens.

Subtitle:

Ap. = Approved

Rej. = Reject

Abs. = Abstain

São Paulo-SP, September 30, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 21:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
