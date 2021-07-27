Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET— Brazilian Central Bank Approves XParts spin-off (Form 6-K)

07/27/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 Announcement to the Market Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A ('Itaú Unibanco' or 'Company') informs its stockholders and the general market that, in line with the Material Facts disclosed on November 3 and 26, December 31, 2020, January 31, 2021 and May 31 2021 and in accordance with document received today, the Central Bank of Brazil approved on July 26, 2021 the corporate restructuring aimed at segregating the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate's business line in connection with the equity interest in XP Inc. ('XP'), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on Nasdaq, represented by two hundred twenty-six million, five hundred twenty-three thousand, three hundred and four (226,523,304) shares issued by XP, equivalent, as of September 30, 2020, to 41.05% of the capital of the latter, to be transferred to XPart S.A. ('XPart'), as approved by Itaú Unibanco's Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting as of January 31, de 2021. With the approval of the proper authorities, XPart will have, on this date, its incorporation documents duly filed with the registration bodies. The shares issued by Itaú Unibanco, as well as the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) will continue to be traded including the right to receive securities issued by XPart until the cut-off date (date of ex-right), or securities issued by XP (considering that XP expressed its interest in merging XPart), should the said merger be approved by the stockholders of XP and XPart at the General Stockholders' Meetings of these companies at a date to be defined, which are expected to be held in the middle of the second half of 2021. As previously disclosed, should the said merger be approved by the stockholders of XP and XPart, Itaú Unibanco's stockholders, who until the cut-off date will be entitled to receive securities issued by XPart, will receive: (a) as for the Company's controlling stockholders, IUPAR - Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. and Itaúsa, and the holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), Class A shares issued by XP, and (b) as for the remaining stockholders, Level I sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs), replacing the securities they would receive from XPart. Note that, in case XPart is not merged or is not listed on a stock exchange within a period of 120 days as from the date of approval from the Central Bank of Brazil above mentioned, stockholders will be entitled to withdraw from XPart, in accordance with paragraphs 3 and 4 of Article 223 of Law No. 6,404/76. São Paulo (State of São Paulo), July 27, 2021. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 17:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
01:40pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET— Brazilia..
PU
01:03pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itau Unibanco's XParts Spinoff Approved by Brazil's Central ..
MT
11:20aANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET : Brazilian Central Bank approves XParts spin-off.
PU
07/26ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL ..
PU
07/20ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Brazilian oncology chain Oncoclinicas files for $670 million..
RE
07/19ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MANAGEMENT MEMBERS' COMPENSATION POLICY (For..
PU
07/19ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MATERIAL FACT - ITAÚ WINS THE BIDDING PROCES..
PU
07/19Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Wins Payroll Management Services Contract
CI
07/19A scandal cost Brazil billionaire bank CEO his job, but not control
RE
07/15ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - 2Q21 RESULTS CO..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 22 634 M 22 634 M
Net income 2021 23 761 M 4 604 M 4 604 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 273 B 52 711 M 52 914 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,34x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 97 097
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 29,53 BRL
Average target price 34,87 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-6.64%52 711
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%453 161
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.53%243 313
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.05%187 373
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY49.14%184 901