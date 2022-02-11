Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. - FOURTH QUARTER 2021 RESULT - Form 6-K 02/11/2022 | 03:09pm EST Send by mail :

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001 -23 A Publicly-Listed Company NIRE 35300010230 ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 4th Quarter 2021 Result Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 4th quarter of 2021 ending December 31, 2021 are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations). Additionally, we forward the information described below: • Press Presentation on the quarterly result, scheduled for 02/11/2022 at 9:00 am (Brasília official time) (Attachment 01); • Presentation of the virtual meeting on the quarterly result, scheduled for Friday, 02/11/2022 at 08:00 am (EDT) (Attachment 02); • Institutional Presentation of the 4th quarter of 2021 (Attachment 03). The expectations and tendencies presented are based on information available up to the moment and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may be beyond our control. These information's strengthen our commitment to transparency in our disclosures to the many strategic audiences we have. São Paulo - SP, February 11, 2022. Renato Lulia Jacob Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. teleconferência com a imprensa 4T21 Milton MaluhyFilho Alexsandro Broedel Renato Lulia Jacob Presidente ChiefFinancial Officer (CFO) Diretor de Relações com Investidores e Inteligência de Mercado São Paulo, 11 de fevereiro de 2022 Attachment 02 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings review 4Q21 São Paulo, February 11th, 2022 quarter highlights 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 change recurring credit managerial result portfolio credit mortgage for personalloans consolidated Brazil cards individuals R$7.2 bn R$6.6 bn R$1,027 bn 15.5% 8.3% 9.6% 5.6% 2.9% 6.7% margin # of cards commissions efficiency recurring with clients issued and insurance ratio managerial ROE Brazil consolidated Brazil R$19.9 bn #4.8 mm R$11.9 bn 43.0% 40.7% 20.2% 20.9% 13.2% 3.0% 2.9% 1.0 p.p. 1.4 p.p. 0.5 p.p. 0.4 p.p. tier I 14.6 million capital of clients 13.0% + 8.8 million 54% in Dec-21 0.1 p.p. clients vs. 3Q21 digitally acquired 4.7 mm 86% new non-account in 4Q21 clients holders in 4Q21 2 Corporativo | Interno 2021 guidance vs. actual credit portfolio total credit portfolio consolidated Brazil between 8.5% and 11.5% between 12.5% and 15.5% 18.1% 23.2% in R$ billions Dec-21Sep-21 D Dec-20 D individuals 332.6 303.7 9.5% 255.6 30.1% credit card loans 112.1 97.0 15.5% 86.3 30.0% personal loans 42.0 38.3 9.6% 35.1 19.8% payroll loans 63.2 61.2 3.3% 55.3 14.3% auto loans 29.7 28.1 5.6% 23.3 27.2% mortgage 85.6 79.1 8.3% 55.7 53.7% very small, small and middle market loans 157.5 146.3 7.6% 127.6 23.4% individuals + SMEs loans 490.0 450.0 8.9% 383.2 27.9% corporate loans (includes private securities) 313.7 295.1 6.3% 269.0 16.6% total Brazil 803.7 745.1 7.9% 652.2 23.2% Latin America 223.5 217.3 2.8% 217.3 2.8% total with financial guarantees 1,027.2 962.3 6.7% 869.5 18.1% total (ex-foreign exchange rate variation) 1,027.2 960.3 7.0% 858.9 19.6% 3 2021 guidance vs. actual financial margin with clients financial margin with clients consolidated Brazil between 2.5% and 6.5% between 3.0% and 7.0% 8.3% 7.5% consolidated annualized average margin Brazil annualized average margin 8.6% 8.5% 8.6% 8.5% 8.8% 7.3% 7.3% 7.4% 7.4% 7.7% 5.4% 5.3% 5.2% 5.3% financial margin with clients 4.5% 6.2% 6.2% 5.9% 6.0% 5.9% risk-adjusted financial margin with clients 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 change in the financial margin with clients In R$ billions R$2.3 bn (+13.2%) 0.8 0.1 0.3 18.3 1.6 19.9 17.6 16.4 0.6 (1.2) 3Q21 3Q21 3Q21 average volume product mix2 spreads and Latin America and 4Q21 4Q21 4Q21 1 3 1 working capital spread-sensitive liabilities' margin others spread-sensitive working capital and others operations operations and others (1) Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury), in addition to the corporation's working capital, (2) Changein the composition of assets with credit risk between periods in Brazil, (3) Others considers structured wholesale operations. 4 Corporativo | Interno 2021 guidance vs. actual financial margin with the market financial margin with the market consolidated Brazil between 6.5 bn and 8.0 bn between 3.9 bn and 5.4 bn R$7.7 bn R$4.9 bn 1-year moving average Brazil¹ Latin America² 2.0 in the year in R$ billions 1.7 1.8 1.9 7.7 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.3 2.5 5.0 1.6 2.0 1.9 4.9 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.3 1.3 3.2 0.8 1.1 1.1 1.5 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.4 1.0 2.8 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.7 1.8 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2020 2021 (1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Excludes Brasil. 5 2021 guidance vs. actual commissions and insurance commissions and results from insurance consolidated Brazil between 2.5% and 6.5% between 2.5% and 6.5% 5.8% 5.3% in R$ billions 4Q21 3Q21 D 2021 2020 D credit and debit cards 3.6 3.3 11.3% 12.8 11.5 11.8% cards issued card issuance 2.8 2.6 9.7% 10.1 8.8 14.0% â-ª in 4Q21 record of issued cards: 4.8 million acquiring 0.8 0.7 17.1% 2.7 2.6 4.2% â-ª transaction volume: +14.8% vs. 3Q21 e +21.2% vs. 4Q20 current account services 2.0 1.9 4.9% 7.5 7.6 -1.8% asset management¹ (1) 1.4 1.5 -9.5% 5.7 5.6 2.0% acquiring advisory services and brokerage 0.7 1.0 -25.3% 4.3 4.1 5.1% advisory services and brokerage 0.7 1.0 -25.3% 3.6 2.9 24.5% â-ª revenues grow 17.1% in the quarter and 4.2% in the year result of investment in XP Inc. --0.7 1.2 -39.8% â-ª transaction volume: +11.4% vs. 3Q21 and 16.6% vs. 4Q20 credit operations and guarantees provided 0.7 0.7 1.1% 2.7 2.3 15.7% investment banking³ collection services 0.5 0.5 -0.1% 2.0 1.9 6.9% â-ª in 2021, first place in equity, mergers and acquisitions and other 0.5 0.4 16.9% 1.6 1.4 17.3% local fixed income rankings Latin America (ex-Brazil) 0.9 0.8 4.2% 3.3 3.0 12.7% commissions and fees 10.2 10.1 1.8% 39.9 37.2 7.1% insurance4 | relevant growth in earned premiums result from insurance operations² (2) 1.7 1.5 10.1% 6.0 6.1 -1.9% commissions and insurance 11.9 11.6 2.9% 45.8 43.3 5.8% 9.0% 9.4% 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 2021 vs. 2020 comissions and insurance ex- XP Inc 11.9 11.6 2.9% 45.1 42.1 7.2% (1) Includes fund management fees and "consórcio" management fees, (2) Result from insurance includes the revenues from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations net of retained claims and selling expenses; (3) Source Dealogic and 6 Anbima; (4) insurance activities include bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life and third-party policies. 2021 guidance vs. actual credit quality costof credit consolidated Brasil between 19.0 bn and 22.0 bn between 17.0 bn and 20.0 bn R$20.2 bn R$18.2 bn cost of credit¹ in R$ billions coverage ratio - NPL 90 days (%) annualized cost of credit / loan portfolio² -(%) 930% 952% 922% 3.3% 835% 2.8% 519% 2.5% 30.2 443% 588% wholesale Brazil 2.2% 430% 1.9% 2.1% 20.2 320% 355% Latin America 238% 298% 283% 248% 5.8 6.0 5.2 6.2 229% 235% 241% total 4.1 4.7 236% 230% 234% 1,2 224% 221% 218% retail Brazil 183% 4Q19 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2020 2021 Dec-19Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21Sep-21Dec-21 15 -90 days NPL -% 3.9% 90 days NPL -% 3.1% 2.8% 4.8% 2.6% 2.7% 4.2% individuals 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% 3.9% 3.8% 2.0% 3.6% 3.6% 1.9% 3.4% Brazil 2.3% 2.0% 2.5% 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% 1.8% 3.0% 2.7% 2.7% 2.7% 2.8% 2.8% 2.3% 2.0% 1.7% 2.3% 2.5% 2.6% total 1.8% 1.9% 2.3% 2.6% 2.5% 1.6% 1.7% 1.5% 1.7% 2.3% 2.6% 2.3% 1.8% 1.6% 2.3% very small, small and 1.4% 1.3% 1.9% 1.2% 1.2% 1.5% 2.0% 1.6% middle market companies 0.8% 1.3% 1.4% 0.5% 1.1% Latin America 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% 0.4% 0.3% corporate Dec-19Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21Sep-21Dec-21Dec-19Dec-20Mar-21Jun-21Sep-21Dec-21 (1) provision for loan losses + recovery of loans + impairment + discounts granted; (2) average loan portfolio balance with financial guarantees provided and corporate securities considers the last two quarters 7 2021 guidance vs. actual non-interest expenses non-interestexpenses consolidated Brazil between -2.0% and 2.0% between -2.0% and 2.0% 2.0% 0.5% in R$ billions salary efficiency ratio 4Q21 3Q21 D 2021 2020 2019 D 21 x 19 readjustment personnel (5.4) (5.3) 2.1% (20.6) (19.3) (20.0) 3.1% 12.63% 47.6% 47.1% administrative and other(1) (5.7) (5.6) 1.8% (22.4) (23.5) (24.1) -7.3% 45.5% IPCA 44.0% total-Brazil (11.1) (10.9) 1.9% (43.0) (42.8) (44.1) -2.6% 15.0% 45.9% 45.0% consolidated (2) IGPM 43.9% Latin America (ex-Brazil) (2.3) (1.9) 17.3% (8.2) (7.4) (6.5) 26.2% 42.0% Brazil 45.0% non-interest expenses (13.4) (12.8) 4.2% (51.2) (50.2) (50.6) 1.1% 2018 2019 2020 2021 change, highlighting investments 2021 vs. 2020 Investments R$1.6 bn(-3.8%) (8.2) (51.2) (50.2) 7.4 (42.8) (0.6) (1.3) (44.7) 2.1 (0.6) 0.1 (43.0) 2020 Latin Brazil technology business Brazil with efficiency transactional other 2021 Latin 2021 America 2020 investments program Brazil America (1) Includes operating expenses, provision expenses and other tax expenses (Includes IPTU, IPVA, IOF and others. Does not include PIS, Cofins and ISS), (2) Does not consider overhead allocation. 8 Corporativo | Interno capital 12.9% + 0.7% -0.5%-0.1% 13.0% 1.6% 1.7% 11.3% 11.3% Sep-21 net income in the credit risk - securities AFS -MtM Dec-21 Tier I capital quarter and prudential weighted assets- Tier I capital adjustments portfolio common equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier I (AT1) 9 2022 perspectives macroeconomic outlook 2021 2022e GDP - Brazil1 4.4% -0.5% SELIC (end of year) 9.25% 12.50% Inflation (IPCA) 10.1% 5.5% Formal jobs2 11.7% 13.1% Dollar³ 5.57 5.50 (1) GDP 2021 data projected; (2) measured by PNAD Contínua (IBGE), end of year; (3) end of year. 11 Corporativo | Interno guidance 2022 Consolidated Brazil¹ total credit portfolio² between 9.0% and 12.0% between 11.5% and 14.5% financialmargin with clients between 20.5% and 23.5% between 22.0% and 25.0% the hedge of the capital ratio financial margin with the market between R$1.0 bn and R$3.0 bn between R$0.3 bn and R$2.3 bn with an impact of approximately R$2 billion costof credit³ between R$25.0 bn and R$29.0 bn between R$23.0 bn and R$27.0 bn commissions and fees and results considers the adjusted 2021 between 3.5% and 6.5% between 4.0% and 7.0% result excluding participation from insurance operations4 in XP Inc. efficiencyratio in Brazil below 40% non-interest expenses between 3.0% and 7.0% between 3.0% and 7.0% in 4Q22. Core cost nominally stable in 2022 effectivetax rate between 30.0% and 33.0% between 31.0% and 34.0% recurringmanagerialROE - sustainableROE around20% capital - tierI capital above risk appetite (1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed ofresult from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and 12 premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses. credit portfolio, margin with clientspanel1 and cost of credit André Rodrigues, retail banking, digital channels and insurance Flávio Souza, Itaú BBA Matias Granata, risk and capital management 2022 guidance total credit financial margin costof Consolidated portfolio withclients credit between 9.0% between 20.5% between R$25.0 bn and 12.0% and 23.5% and R$29.0 bn 13 Corporativo | Interno panel2 commissions and fees, result from insurance and margin with the market André Sapoznik, payments, operationsand marketing Carlos Constantini, wealthmanagement and services 2022 guidance commissions, fees and financial margin Consolidated result from insurance with the market between 3.5% between R$1.0 bn and 6.5% and R$3.0 bn 14 Corporativo | Interno technologyand efficiency panel3 Ricardo Guerra, technology Alexsandro Broedel, CFO 2022 guidance non-interest Consolidated expenses between 3.0% and 7.0% 15 Corporativo | Interno Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings review 4Q21 São Paulo, February 11th, 2022 additional information results in R$ billions 4Q21 3Q21 D 4Q20 D 2021 2020 D operating revenues 33.4 31.5 6.1% 29.2 14.6% 125.6 114.8 9.4% managerial financial margin 21.2 19.5 8.7% 17.6 20.6% 78.1 70.1 11.5% financial margin with clients 19.9 17.6 13.2% 16.0 24.3% 70.5 65.1 8.3% financial margin with the market 1.3 1.9 -32.6% 1.6 -17.1% 7.7 5.0 53.3% commissions and fees 10.2 10.1 1.8% 9.9 4.0% 39.9 37.2 7.1% revenues from insurance 2.0 1.9 3.3% 1.7 14.3% 7.6 7.5 1.7% cost of credit (6.2) (5.2) 18.5% (6.0) 2.8% (20.2) (30.2) -33.0% provision from loan losses (6.8) (5.5) 23.5% (5.6) 21.0% (21.6) (29.9) -27.8% impairment 0.4 0.0 1729.0% (0.8) -146.2% 0.4 (1.5) -130.4% discounts granted (0.6) (0.6) -1.3% (0.4) 29.3% (2.2) (2.1) 3.5% recovery of loans written off as losses 0.8 0.9 -4.4% 0.9 -7.5% 3.1 3.3 -5.4% retained claims (0.3) (0.4) -21.1% (0.3) -3.2% (1.6) (1.4) 18.2% other operating expenses (15.4) (14.8) 4.2% (15.2) 1.5% (58.9) (57.0) 3.4% non-interest expenses (13.4) (12.8) 4.2% (13.3) 0.3% (51.2) (50.2) 2.0% tax expenses and other (2.1) (2.0) 4.2% (1.9) 10.1% (7.7) (6.8) 13.0% income before tax and minority interests 11.5 11.1 3.9% 7.6 51.0% 44.9 26.2 71.1% income tax and social contribution (4.0) (4.0) 0.5% (2.8) 45.8% (16.4) (8.1) 103.3% minority interests in subsidiaries (0.3) (0.3) 10.3% 0.5 -154.8% (1.6) 0.4 -517.1% recurring managerial result 7.2 6.8 5.6% 5.4 32.9% 26.9 18.5 45.0% 18 business model the allocation of principal capital (Common Equity Tier 1) in the bank's business is made at 12%, according to our risk appetite. 2021 2020 change (2021 vs 2020) Trading Insurance Excess Trading Insurance Excess Trading Insurance Excess in R$ billions Total Credit Total Credit Total Credit & services capital & services capital & services capital Operating revenues 125.6 67.9 2.0 55.6 0.1 114.8 62.7 1.8 50.3 (0.1) 10.8 5.1 0.2 5.3 0.2 Managerial financial margin 78.1 54.7 2.0 21.4 0.1 70.1 51.1 1.8 17.2 (0.1) 8.1 3.5 0.2 4.2 0.2 Commissions and fees 39.9 13.2 0.0 26.7-37.2 11.6 0.0 25.6-2.6 1.6 (0.0) 1.1 -Revenues from insurance ¹ 7.6 - 7.6-7.5 - 7.5-0.1 - 0.1-Cost of credit (20.2) (20.2) --(30.2) (30.2) --10.0 10.0 - -Retained claims (1.6) - (1.6)-(1.4) - (1.4)-(0.2) - (0.2) -Non-interested expenses and other² (60.5) (30.2) (0.7) (29.6) 0.0 (56.6) (27.9) (0.6) (28.2) 0.0 (3.9) (2.3) (0.1) (1.5) (0.0) Recurring managerial result 26.9 10.7 0.8 15.4 0.0 18.5 3.9 0.8 14.2 (0.3) 8.3 6.8 0.0 1.1 0.4 Average regulatory capital 139.3 86.8 2.5 47.3 2.7 129.3 77.0 1.3 52.6 (1.5) 10.0 9.8 1.2 (5.2) 4.2 Value creation 9.3 (0.1) 0.5 9.2 (0.3) 2.6 (5.5) 0.6 7.6 (0.2) 6.7 5.4 (0.2) 1.6 (0.2) Recurring managerial ROE 19.3% 12.3% 32.2% 32.5% 0.6% 14.5% 5.0% 61.4% 27.1%-4.8 p.p. 7.3 p.p. -29.2 p.p. 5.4 p.p.-(1) Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (2) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other), Insurance Selling Expenses and Minority Interestsin Subsidiaries 19 Corporativo | Interno 2021 guidance Consolidated Brazil¹ Actual Forecast Actual Forecast total credit portfolio² 18.1% between 8.5% and 11.5% 23.2% between 12.5% and 15.5% financialmargin with clients 8.3% between 2.5% and 6.5% 7.5% between 3.0% and 7.0% financial margin with the market R$7.7 bn betweenR$6.5 bn andR$8.0 bn R$4.9 bn betweenR$3.9 bn and R$5.4 bn costof credit³ R$20.2 bn betweenR$19,0 bn andR$22,0 bn R$18.2 bn betweenR$17.0 bn andR$20,0 bn commissions and fees and results 4 5.8% between 2.5% and 6.5% 5.3% between 2.5% and 6.5% from insurance operations non-interest expenses 2.0% between -2.0% and 2.0% 0.5% between -2.0% and 2.0% effectivetax rate 36.5% between 34.5% and 36.5% 37.5% between 34.0% and 36.0% (1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed ofresult from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, 20 pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings review 4Q21 São Paulo, February 11th, 2022 Attachment 03 4Q21 institutional presentation marketvalue¹ total assets² recurringROE³ US$46.2 bn R$2,166 bn 20.2% _with 97 years of history, most valuable4 Brazilian Brand R$40.5 bn we are a 99.6k employees full-servicebank in Brazil and overseas the best bank to work for in Brazil and winner of LinkedIn's Diversity award (1) In 02/02/2022; (2) December2021; (3) In 4Q21; (4) 2021 InterbrandRanking 2 we are present in 18 countries of which nineare in Latin America 2021 Recurring Loan 3 4Q21 4 4Q21 main Managerial Portfolio ROE Efficiency Brazil Colombia Paraguay Result Dec/21 2 Ratio highlights (%) Argentina Mexico Peru (BRL million) (BRL billion) (%) Chile Panama Uruguay Brazil 25,079 803.7 20.9% 40.7% Itaú Corpbanca1 654 182.6 9.1% 57.4% we support our clients around the world Argentina 415 10.7 16.8% 70.8% Germany Spain England Bahamas USA Paraguay 371 12.2 23.5% 49.4% Portugal Cayman France Switzerland Uruguay 391 17.8 17.4% 67.4% (1) Includes Chile, Colombia and Panama. (2) Considers financial guarantees provided and private securities. (3) Recurring Managerial ROE calculated by dividing Recurring Managerial Result by Average Equity. (4) Reached by dividing Non-InterestExpenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other). Note: Latin America (ex-Brazil) information is presented in nominal currency. 3 with the most complete portfolio of products and services ...and brands and partnerships to Private Bank Ultra serve different profiles >BRL5 million in total > BRL4 billion investment some of our brands and partnerships Personnalité checking accounts Large >BRL15k or > BRL500 >BRL250 k million up to in total cards pension plans BRL4 billion investments investments mortgage premium bonds Uniclass consórcio Middle >BRL4 k insurance > BRL30 million up to BRL15k up to BRL500 vehicles million Itaú branches Very Small and up to BRL4k Small Companies up to BRL30 million personal payroll loans investment acquiring working credit banking capital Individuals Companies 4 The values mentioned above for individuals refer to monthly income and the values for companies refer to annual revenue, except when indicated our clients choose how they want to be served physical remote 223 digital branches more than4.1 k branches WhatsApp click to human more than45 k email ATMs Bankline telephone Mobile banking in Brazil and in the rest 100 % functionalityin theapp chat of our Latin American¹ operations the online account opening flow grew 114% yoy4 products and services digital acquisition³ up+2.8x yoy4 we serve clients how, when and where they want to (1) Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay andUruguay, (2) for individuals; (3) It includes: unsecured loans, payroll loans, personalized credit, renegotiation, investments, funds, time deposits, savings accounts, pension plans, foreign 5 exchange, premium bonds, creditcard, consórcio, overdraft, card bill installment, and card protection, residential, travel, credit life insurance policies; (4) 4Q21vs4Q20 ourability to adapt, innovate and change Click here for has enabled us to get where we are now more info one of the four top data purchaseof ZUP processing firstbank mergerof speeds up digital Casa Moreira Banco Itaú and centersin Brazil transformation Salles 1983 with no Unibanco is set up (Unibanco) first ATM in physical creates the opens in 1924 Brazil branches in Brazil's largest Itaú announces and Banco Brazil, the private bank a BRL11.1 billion newBrazilian beyond Central de Banco1.net investment in marketplace is Payment banking Crédito (Itaú) in 1979 technology, launched System is set up (iPhone 1943 Itautecis innovation and forever) is created client service launched 1924 1960 1970 1980 1990 1995 2002 2007 2008 2012 2014 2019 2020 2021 change in regulation mobile (PIX and Open Finance) banking firstcredit in Brazil fintechs banking first Internet firstiPhone and debit start to gain automation providers is launched • new client solutions developed cards momentum begins • checkingaccount fees package 2003 itiis optimization Itaú • new products launched (Íon) acquisition of BBA launches launched Technical gives rise to the Operations the first largest investment banking Center (CTO) is bank in Brazil set up app Events in Brazil and in the world Itaú Unibanco 6 solid governance Click here for governance pillars more info ensures business sustainability Meritocracy-based Focus on performance and Decisions made jointly management long-term value creation family control, professional IUPAR Family control ensures a long-term vision management and listed capital Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Stockholders' Meeting Deliberates on significant topics Fiscal Council Board of Directors Responsible for defining strategy we have eight committees reporting directly 3 Effective Members to the Board of Directors 3 Alternate Members 12 members 8 committees 2 Co-Chairmen 1. Audit 5. Social Responsibility 1 Vice Chairman 2. Compensation 6. Related Parties 9 Members (5 independent) 3. Personnel 7. Risk and Capital Management 4. Strategy 8. Nomination and Corporate Governance Partners' program Executive Committee Professional management for strategy and day-to-day long-term incentives 12 members execution 7 supported by our risk culture, we operate based on strict models A three line-of-defense model: business areas have the primary responsibility for risk management, followed then by the risk department and at last by the audit area, reporting directly to the Board of Directors Discussion of metrics risk appetite Audit and the outcome of Capital and Committee Risk Appetite, as well as Risk Board of Definesthe nature and level of the risks acceptable to our organization, the main risks factors Management Directors delimiting the conditions in which management will strive to maximize value Internal creation, consisting of a four-layerstructure: Committee Audit (1) risk management principles Monthly risk appetite (2) board of Directors' statement monitoring (3) riskand metrics dimensions 3rd line of defense (4) coordinatethe set of risk taking guidelines Independent review of the It is monitored, discussed and reported periodically to the executive Itaú Unibanco Holding activities developed by the levels, Board of Directors and Audit Committee institution Business Risk Where is Risk risk appetite Board of Directors departments department Appetite inserted? Executive Level globallimits 1st line of defense 2nd line of defense specific limits Manages the risks Ensures that risks are managed and sustained on generated, responsible the principles of risk management: authoritylevels and policies for identifying, assessing, • Risk appetite controlling and reporting • Policies • Procedures • Disseminating risk culture in business 8 1. Client Centricity 2. Digital Transformation We want to be the benchmark in satisfaction, Technology is the great enabler of transforming our culture so that the client is at this transformation, leveraging our the center of everything. commercial potential. Our actions and efforts are designed for our We invest tirelessly to find the best cultural transformation clients' satisfaction, a key metric for the entire services and solutions for our clients. tobuild a more efficient, organization. simple and agile bank for our clients 3. Efficiency 4. Growth Key to be competitive in pricing and agile Expand the client base and intensify in customer service. the relationship with our clients, in This ranges from internal process addition to offering solutions that go automation to new ways of interacting beyond traditional banking needs with customers. aiming to maximize the customer experience. 9 _proactivecontact to understand satisfied clients create the client is atthe the client experience more value > than520 thousandfeedbacks¹ center of GlobalNPS everything we do _executivesexperience our + 25 points clients' day-to-day banking Our commitment: toserve activities in all service channels + 20 points our clients where, when and >290 visits¹ + 15 points how they want to be served > than14 k initiatives¹based on _Omnichannel client feedback to improve their experience 2021 vs2018 2022 vs 2018 2023 vs 2018 Access to the same type of service regardless of channel _themost complete shelf of the _Phygital Brazilian financial sector,using data to providethe best offer _we want to be amongthe world's productsand best companies in client Freedom to choose the type of _personalfinanceplatformandan satisfaction relationship: we are a digital bank services app thattransformedthe with the advantage of in-person investmentjourney(íon) service 1: In 2021 10 technologyenabling our clients to have the best service applying technologies to focus on solving artificial solve problems with clients' issues intelligence big data & agile speeds and using data to cloud and machine communities quickly analytics management develop products for a learning better experience for our customers we work with multidisciplinary systems update agiledelivery tech hub teams under the communities ambition Itaú + Cubo¹ partial results model that include members from the update and migrate 50% of we reduced new feature >35 projects business, technology, operations, more than 4,000 lead time by 89% between the bank and services to the cloud by Cubostartups UX departments, among others. the end of 2022 (2021x2020) _improved efficiency and speed in data _ourdeliveries are aligned with our _> than350 startups and 35 large structuring and use clients' needs corporate partnershipsresulting in + In 2022 1000 matches made(+53% YoY) 21,000 100% _flexible and adaptable platform _ourwork models deliver outstanding _launched AgroHub and Cubosmart employees of eligible employees designed to evolve outcomes mobility with over eight large corporations and over 25 startups ¹ In 2021 11 continuous investingin we create value in a consistent way clientcentricity technology non-interest expenses growing at a slower pace than inflation and digital 2021 vs 2018 + 2x -32% transformation solution infrastructure development costs with efficiency investments gains strengthening culture ongoing challenging activities and processes to seek efficiency gains our commitment: developing and _goal implementing structural progressively reducing the bank's core efficiency gains initiatives costs in the coming three years 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 _>1,200 planned initiatives reviewing, streamlining and optimizing processes, automating activities, using efficiency ratio data and analytics non-interest expenses growth compared to the same period of the previous year >930 initiatives non-interest expenses growth compared under implementation to the same period of the previous year (deflated by IPCA¹) ¹IPCA: Brazilian consumer price index 12 leadership in several businessand growth opportunities Mortgage Cards Agribusiness Ourcredit portfolio grew over 35%, per year, in the Ranked #1 among private banks Marketleader last two years 21.1% marketshare in Nov/21¹ 29.3% market share in revenue in Sep/21 Strong growth agenda in the coming years Demand for 30.7 million new households by 2030² The most completecompleteshelf of cards Agribusiness GDP has doubled in ten years Housing deficit of 5.8 million³in Brazil Growth estimated at 20% and share in household 27% of Brazil's GDP in 2020 consumption at 52.9% in 2022 Mortgage +6 p.p. vs 20205 + 6.4 p.p. from +3% to 5% growth inagribusiness GDP in loans/ 2022 vs 9.4% in 20216 Brazil's GDP4 9.6% 9.8% 8.3% 3.4% Payroll SMEs Loans Ranked #1 in private sectorand 12.4% market share in credit INSS (Sep/21)7 #2 in Brazil 2010 2015 2020 2021 porfolioin Nov/21 with growth opportunitiesin the Full ecosystem of products and USA: 48% | Chile: 28%8 public sector services ¹In origination ² Brazilian Association of Real State Developers (ABRAINC -AssociaçãoBrasileirade IncorporadorasImobiliárias), 2020. https://www.abrainc.org.br/abrainc/2020/09/29/abrainc-brasil-tera-demanda-por-mais-307-milhoes-de-novas-residencias-ate-2030/ ³ FundaçãoJoão Pinheiro, 2021. 2019 data. http://fjp.mg.gov.br/deficit-habitacional-no-brasil/ 4 Source: Central Bank of Brazil 5 Brazilian association of services and credit card companies (ABECS -AssociaçãoBrasileiradas Empresasde Cartõesde Créditoe Serviços):https://www.abecs.org.br/ 6 Agriculture and Lifestockconfederation (CAN -Confederaçãoda Agricultura e Pecuáriado Brasil) , 2021. Agribusiness GDP data in 2021 estimated by the entity. https://www.cnabrasil.org.br/noticias/cna-preve-safra-recorde-e-custos-de-producao-elevados-em-2022 7 Competitive comparisons are released quarterly 13 82020 leadership in several businessand growth opportunities Asset Management Insurance Largest private asset manager in Potential growth in the sector 23.9% market share in acquiring Latin America in Sep/21 Complete portfolio with proprietary and third-11.4% market sharein Dec/21 2 party products #2 player >20 products and services sold onour open platform >BRL2 trillion AUM and >15 partners TPV in Brazil estimated 13 times elected as at BRL3 trillion in 2022 Best fund manager (by Guiade FundosFGV) revenue/GDP (%) vs 1.8 trillion by Sep/21 ¹ 3.7 3.8 3.8 3.6 3.8 3.7 Open platform with proprietary and 3.2 3.3 3.4 2.9 3.0 third-party products Investment app with all products 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 in one place Chile: 4.5 | EUA: 11.5 Investment 13 consecutive years #1 in M&A, In 2021, we advised 52 Distributed volume of In 2021, we participated Banking inthe Top 3 in Brazil DCM and transactions in Brazil, totaling BRL41 billion until in 63 variable income of M&A, DCM and ECM³ ECM BRL190 billion in mergers and Nov/21 in local fixed operations, totaling (by Dealogicand Anbima) acquisitions income BRL23 billion ¹ Brazilian association of services and credit card companies (ABECS -AssociaçãoBrasileiradas Empresasde Cartõesde Créditoe Serviços): https://www.abecs.org.br/ ² ANBIMA Ranking ³ M&A, DCM and ECM correspond to "Mergers and Acquisitions", "Debt Capital Markets" and "Equity Capital Markets" respectively. 14 growth alongside innovation new products, channels and client strength of client solutions services launched base relationship offer new products and Itaú services Meu Negócio investment solutions rewards relationship platform program platform platform that goes beyond the a rewards program a free of charge account for with a full range of products that fits banking needs of our with benefits in clients demanding simple every investor's profile needs, available clients products, services, products and services through personalized digital and human and cashback interaction channels, with the capability 14.6 million clients in 2021 to be an investment aggregator > 500,000 clients with dedicated service Beyondbanking: anecosystem of partnerships to serve all the needs of our clients 15 ESG initiatives integrated into business ensure the bank's Click here for more info sustainability strategy based on tenpositive impact commitments financial inclusion and financing positive responsible transparency in citizenship entrepreneurship impact sectors + investment communication To take care of people's To support To finance sectors of the To offer products and To reinforce the financial health entrepreneurship economy that encourage services for a more transparency to enhance social social and environmental sustainable of our business beyond the development development economy financial results inclusive management ethics in relations responsible Amazon private social (employees) and business management To preserve and investment To promote a diverse, To maintain an ethical To work with more promote apositive To reaffirm our pact with inclusive and healthy work financial ecosystem ecoefficiency and good impact in the region Brazilian society environment practices in our value chain 16 ESG initiatives integrated into business ensure the bank's Click here for more info sustainability discoversome of our initiatives business corporatebehavior accountability BRL400 billion for sustainable Itaú Unibanco is the best bank to We are among the most development up to 2025 work for in Brazil transparent companies in ESG Fixed and variable-income ESG One of the ten best companies for APIMEC/IBRI Award for best IR practice portfolios for different investor profiles professionals with disabilities and best IR professional 14.6 million accounts with iti Training for trans developers country development Itaú signs up to the Net-Zero Amazon Plan in partnership with Bradesco Commitment by 2050 and Santander Todos pela Saúde Institute 17 solid results and 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 sustainable value BRL billion creation recurring managerial result value creation cost of capital 18 higher revenue with a cost discipline financial margin with clients financial margin with the market cost of credit 24.3 % 17.1 % 2.8 % 4Q21 4Q21 4Q21 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 BRL19.9 bn 13.2 % BRL1.3 bn 32.6 % BRL6.2 bn 18.5 % 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 2021 8.3 % 2021 53.3 % 2021 33.0 % BRL70.5 bn 2021 vs. 2020 BRL7.7 bn 2021 vs. 2020 BRL20.2 bn 2021 vs. 2020 62.2 63.6 69.1 65.1 6.3 5.5 5.6 5.0 18.0 14.1 18.1 30.2 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 ( BRL billion ) ( BRL billion) ( BRL billion ) commissions and insurance non-interest expenses recurring managerial result 5.8 % 0.3 % 32.9 % 4Q21 4Q21 4Q21 BRL11.9 bn 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 BRL13.4 bn 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 BRL7.2 bn 4Q21 vs. 4Q20 2.9 % 4.2 % 5.6 % 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 4Q21 vs. 3Q21 2021 5.8 % 2021 2.0 % 2021 45.0 % BRL45.8 bn 2021 vs. 2020 BRL51.2 bn 2021 vs. 2020 BRL26.9 bn 2021 vs. 2020 39.3 41.4 43.9 43.3 47.0 49.4 50.6 50.2 24.9 25.7 28.4 18.5 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 (BRL billion ) ( BRL billion ) ( BRL billion ) 19 without overlooking risk management credit portfolio¹ 90 days NPL 15-90 days NPL coverage ratio Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21 BRL1,027 bn 2.5% 1.8% 241% 6.7 % 18.1 % 0.1 p.p. 0.2 p.p. 0.1 p.p. 0.0 p.p. 7.0 p.p. 79.0 p.p. Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20 617 655 723 869 3.1 2.9 3.0 2.3 2.7 2.3 2.3 1.8 245 221 229 320 Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20 ( BRL billion ) ( % ) ( % ) ( % ) funding² LCR³ NSFR 4 tier I capital ratio Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21 BRL1,121 bn 159.1% 121.1% 13.0% 3.7 % 4.9 % 12.0 p.p. 35.5 p.p. 0.5 p.p. 4.9 p.p. 0.1 p.p. 0.2 p.p. Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20Dec-21 vs. Sep-21Dec-21 vs. Dec-20 664 688 760 1,069 190 172 149 195-128 122 126 15.3 15.9 14.4 13.2 Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20Dec-17Dec-18Dec-19Dec-20 ( BRL billion ) ( % ) ( % ) ( % ) ¹ Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities. ² Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending. ³ LCR -Liquidity Coverage Ratio; 4 NSFR -Net Stable Funding Ratio. 20 capital structure suitable for Our Tier I capital target: 13.5% carrying out our growth strategy Tier 1 (T1) = CET1 + AT1 T1= 9.0% T1= 13.5% T1= 13.0% Itaú Unibanco Minimum required capital Common Additional Tier II Equity Tier 1 Tier I (AT1) (CET1) 21 ¹ Composed by, at least, 12% CET1. diversified shareholders base with high liquidity Free float* | Non-voting shares 28% 27% 25% 4.8 billion Daily average volume of shares traded (BRL million) - ITUB4 of shares 38% 38% 39% 488 k 1,048 direct shareholders Brazilians B3 893 732 in December2021 36% 36% Foreigners B3 34% NYSE 4Q19 4Q20 4Q21 4Q19 4Q20 4Q21 (*) Excluding controlling shareholders and treasury we are listed at B3 we are the only Latin America bank making up the Dow Jones Sustainability Index since it was launched and NYSE and make up top market indices 22 2022 guidance Consolidated Brazil¹ total creditportfolio² between 9.0% and 12.0% between 11.5% and 14.5% financial marginwithclients between 20.5% and 23.5% between 22.0% and 25.0% the hedge of the capital ratio with financial margin with the market between R$1.0 bn and R$3.0 bn between R$0.3 bn and R$2.3 bn an impact of approximately R$2 billion costofcredit³ between R$25.0 bi and R$29.0 bn between R$23.0 bn and R$27.0 bn commissions and fees and results considers the adjusted 2021 between 3.5% and 6.5% between 4.0% and 7.0% result excluding participation from insurance operations4 in XP Inc. efficiency ratio in Brazil below 40% non-interestexpenses between 3.0% and 7.0% between 3.0% and 7.0% in 4Q22. Core cost nominally stable in 2022 effectivetaxrate between 30.0% and 33.0% between 31.0% and 34.0% recurringmanagerialROE - sustainableROE around20% capital - tier I capital above risk appetite Note:2022 guidace based on the macroeconomic forecast in 02/10. For more details, please refer to the 4Q21 conference call.(1) Includes units abroad ex-Latin America; (2) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (3) Composed of result from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (4) commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 23 selling expenses Investor Relations (11) 2794-3547 | ri@itau-unibanco.com.br | www.itau.com.br/ri Attachments Original Link

