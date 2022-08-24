Log in
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:15 2022-08-24 am EDT
26.47 BRL   +0.23%
Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - LIVE ITAÚ DAY - Form 6-K

08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT

08/24/2022 | 09:08am EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 ANNOUCEMENT TO THE MARKET In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event "Itaú Day 2022", about "Itaú Unibanco's strategy." Participants: Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal All members of the Executive Committee: Alexandre Grossmann Zancani, Alexsandro Broedel, André Luis Teixeira Rodrigues, André Sapoznik, Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini, Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza, Leila Cristiane Barbosa Braga de Melo, Matias Granata, Milton Maluhy Filho (CEO), Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra and Sergio Guillinet Fajerman. Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence: Renato Lulia Jacob Date and time: Sept. 1st, 2022. From 8 am to 11 am (EDT). Fully digital event. Links to access: https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday2022/Default_eng.aspx https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations https://www.youtube.com/BancoItau São Paulo (State of São Paulo), August 23, 2022. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 13:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 138 B 27 170 M 27 170 M
Net income 2022 30 751 M 6 052 M 6 052 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,27x
Yield 2022 3,49%
Capitalization 239 B 46 970 M 46 970 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 100 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 26,41 BRL
Average target price 31,42 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.26.06%46 970
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.05%338 771
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.66%276 493
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-9.09%214 663
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.52%168 298
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.37%155 921