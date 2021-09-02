Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - LIVE ITAÚSA (Form 6-K)

09/02/2021 | 08:42am EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ('Company') announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event as follows: Topic Organizer Executive/Position Subject Date and Link to access matter Time Panorama Itaúsa S.A. Milton Maluhy Filho Itaú September, https://www.youtube.com/itausaholding Itaúsa - CEO Unibanco's 28, from strategy and 10am to perspectives 12:30pm https://panorama.itausa.com.br/ São Paulo (State of São Paulo), September 1st, 2021. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 118 B 22 863 M 22 863 M
Net income 2021 25 479 M 4 930 M 4 930 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 294 B 56 861 M 56 911 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 98 300
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,06 BRL
Average target price 36,16 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-1.80%56 861
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.88%477 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.90%346 610
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%244 216
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.56%200 628
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.74%184 147