Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-03 pm EDT
29.75 BRL   +6.08%
05:55pItaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Perpetual Subordinated Financial Bills - Form 6-K
PU
05:55pItaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Final Detailed Voting Map - Form 6-K
PU
05:10pItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Final Detailed Voting Map - Form 6-K

10/03/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Final Detailed Voting Map
According to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in exclusively digital on the matters submitted for the resolution of the at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on September 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. exclusively held online, of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly-Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast:
CPF/CNPJ Balance of Common Shares Deliberations
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
13.066*** 589,593 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
10.205*** 1,605 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
37.806*** 1,955 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
32.106*** 8,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
06.239*** 2,300 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
44.500*** 3,116 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
97.539*** 38,653 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
07.516*** 22,424 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
97.539*** 20,381 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
97.539*** 60,452 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.986*** 22,800 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.479*** 985,800 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
26.784*** 1,388 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.838*** 30,838 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
12.120*** 49,900 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
30.254*** 40,201 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
38.756*** 2,884 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
07.496*** 890,811 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
42.680*** 5,700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
07.140*** 645 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
07.140*** 3,795 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
28.394*** 32,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
28.990*** 341,000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
31.577*** 49,600 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
20.813*** 740,440 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
23.384*** 41,800 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
11.455*** 7,300 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
13.289*** 23,400 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
15.206*** 111,800 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
34.825*** 2,285 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
09.001*** 485,400 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
44.216*** 41,100 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
41.222*** 67,600 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
09.063*** 391,200 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
11.324*** 8,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
28.360*** 913 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
14.494*** 9,577 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
08.731*** 3,951 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
21.881*** 9,457 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
29.264*** 2,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
44.602*** 3,073 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.479*** 998,011 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.987*** 7,433 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
12.094*** 103,864 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
26.160*** 12,000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
09.470*** 72,700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
24.917*** 4,206 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.839*** 351,100 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
33.580*** 46,400 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
31.050*** 215,600 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.839*** 82,700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
36.131*** 153,000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.479*** 10,004 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
11.741*** 448,700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
13.208*** 12,700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
41.272*** 25,400 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
28.580*** 58,200 Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs.
11.100*** 550,380 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
18.407*** 1,096,005 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
09.294*** 155,100 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
17.718*** 396,000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
41.081*** 2,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
19.244*** 2,200 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
18.830*** 10,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
10.916*** 824,989 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
11.311*** 297,523 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
23.572*** 25,157 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
05.840*** 217,203 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
18.550*** 9,800 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
07.247*** 86,117 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
29.322*** 3,797,712 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
31.240*** 161,000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
32.329*** 388,573 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
35.693*** 3,831,800 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
41.199*** 5,200 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
14.541*** 368,200 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
23.794*** 606,200 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
37.113*** 60,100 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
26.311*** 57,200 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
97.540*** 1,769,305 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
09.559*** 241,586 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
31.591*** 46,529 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
34.714*** 28,300 Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs.
59.573*** 12,266,374 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
52.041*** 14,150,965 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
61.532*** 1,943,906,577 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
04.676*** 2,564,084,404 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
41.902*** 71,636 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
42.479*** 3,749 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
45.510*** 13,212 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
14.623*** 56,500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
39.332*** 259,661 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
39.332*** 470 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
61.544*** 8,863,879 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap.
Deliberations:
Extraordinary agenda
1) Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" which establishes the terms and conditions of the partial spin-off of Banco Itaucard S.A. with the merger with and into the Company of the spun-off portion, considering the period ended as of June 30, 2022;
2) Ratify the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes Limited (PwC) as the specialized company responsible for the preparation of the appraisal report on the net book equity of Banco Itaucard S.A.'s to be merged with and into the Company;
3) Resolve on the appraisal report, based on the balance sheet of Banco Itaucard S.A. as of June 30, 2022;
4) Resolve on the merger of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaucard S.A. and its merger with and into the Company, without increasing the Company's capital stock;
5) Authorize the Company's managers, as provided for in its Bylaws, to take all actions and sign all documents necessary to implement and formalize the resolutions;
6) Amend the Bylaws, notably Article 2 thereof, to update the Company's corporate purpose in light of the merger of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaucard S.A. and the consequent absorption of its activities;
7) Amend the Bylaws, notably Article 9, in item 91. changing the maximum number of members of the Executive Board, from 05 (five) to 35 (thirty-five) members;
8) Consolidate the Bylaws to reflect the amendment mentioned in the previous itens.
Subtitle:
Ap. = Approved Rej. = Reject Abs. = Abstain
São Paulo-SP, September 30, 2022.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 21:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:55pItaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Perpetual Subordinated Fi..
PU
05:55pItaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Final Detailed Voting Map - Form 6-K
PU
05:10pItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of September 3..
PU
04:50pItaú Unibanco S A : Procedure for Hiring Distributors of Internally Issued Investment Prod..
PU
10/03ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30Itaú Unibanco S A : Final Detailed Voting Map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meetin..
PU
09/30Announcement To The Market : Perpetual Subordinated Financial Bills
PU
09/30Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRE..
PU
09/30Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Consolidated summarized remote voting map - Form 6-K
PU
09/29Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Septemb..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 140 B 27 001 M 27 001 M
Net income 2022 30 337 M 5 860 M 5 860 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,51x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 253 B 48 777 M 48 777 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 29,75 BRL
Average target price 32,15 BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.33.94%46 653
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%307 369
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%242 664
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%205 541
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-16.17%152 556
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.93%146 489