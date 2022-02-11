Homepage Equities Brazil Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. News Summary ITUB4 BRITUBACNPR1 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11 03:19:05 pm 26.45 BRL +5.59% 02:49p ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND COMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - DECEMBER, 2021 - Form 6-K PU 11:08a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 4Q 21 Risk and capital management Pillar 3 Fourth quarter of 2021 - Form 6-K PU 09:28a ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL OF FEBRUARY 10, 2022 - Form 6-K PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND COMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - DECEMBER, 2021 - Form 6-K 02/11/2022 | 02:49pm EST Send by mail :

The year 2022 has arrived with an air of optimism, but also one of caution in the light of the challenges facing us, and we will push ahead with our projects of technological and cultural transformation, with the client at the center of everything we do.

As a Brazilian bank with the majority of our operations in this country, we have been significantly affected by Brazil's economic, political and social conditions. Brazilians GDP declined by 3.9% in 2020, affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The fiscal response, the quantitative easing and the gradual resumption of economic activities led to a recovery in the second half of 2020. Following a significant advance in the 1st quarter of 2021, GDP fell back in the 2nd quarter. The volatility in the farming sector and the supply side restrictions in industry were behind this drop in performance. There was a slight reduction in the 3rd quarter because of the decline in the performance of agriculture, strongly affected by climatic problems, as well as that of the consumer goods sectors. GDP will probably shrink even further in the 4th quarter, and we are projecting growth of 4.3% for 2021. The significantly high level of the SELIC interest rate is already affecting economic activity; consequently, for 2022 we are expecting a reduction of 0.5% in GDP, due in the main to the impact of high interest rates on aggregate demand.

After reaching 2.0% p.a. in August 2020, the Central Bank of Brazil began an upward cycle starting in March 2021, with the Selic rate reaching 9.25% p.a. in December of the same year, a level considered restrictive. The tightening cycle monetary policy continued in early 2022, with the Copom decision to raise the interest rate to 10.75% p.a. in February. We expect a further increase to 11.75% at the committee meeting in March and that the Selic rate ends the cycle of growth at 12.50%, a level at which we expect it to remain until the end of this year.

The extended consumer price index, IPCA, ended the year at 10.06%. This result arose from subsequent price shocks during the year, primarily in energy prices on account of the water shortage, the tariff flag system, and gasoline prices due to higher crude oil prices. Food and industrial items also came under inflationary pressure during the year. In 2022, inflation should fall back to 5.5% because of the lower impact of past shocks and the SELIC rate, significantly above neutral. Therefore, we are expecting deflation in consumer and energy prices.

The commitment to clients remains a priority and at the end of the year our credit portfolio exceeded R$ 1 trillion

During the 1st half of 2021, we launched the #Feito com Você campaign, which is leading us to recognize that who really understands what clients want are the clients themselves . The success of our actions is due to openly listening to their needs.

Our clients are now digital, and in Itaú they are looking for the comfort and convenience of being able to have the entire offering of services and products in the palm of their hand. To that end, we initiated the implementation of an ambitious project called iVarejo 2030, which involves

completely changing clients' experiences, giving a new meaning to the value proposal of our business on two key fronts, the Phygital and the Omnichannel approach, but not only confined to them.

Client

With these innovations in mind, we were the first Brazilian bank to

Client create a WhatsApp-based service for opening checking accounts, which speeds up this

process while being fully secure. The functionality is in the pilot phase with government

employees of Minas Gerais, but should be extended to all clients very soon. The aim is to reduce

bureaucracy, something still significantly attributed to the larger banks, and to afford clients the

possibility of initiating their relationship with us in the manner they prefer, while also enabling a more customized experience right from when they start their relationship with us.

40 We have also expanded our services through the WhatsApp channels, and in 2021 almost 5.8 million clients of the bank used the platform as a service channel, resulting in 12.6 million chats covering a range of functionalities, such as checking balances and card limits, sending 2 nd copies of credit card invoices and real estate financing payment slips, renegotiations, among others.

Our credit portfolio exceed R$1 trillion at the end of 2021

We had a growth of 18.1% compared to 2020, with important growth in all business lines in Brazil, with highlitght on the portfolio of individuals, which grew 30.1%.

We broke production records in real estate credit for private individuals, consolidating our position as the largest private bank in this market. In 2021, we originated R$46 billions, growth of 128% over the previous year. Thanks to our new digital, less bureaucratized journey, we saw an increase in our transactional NPS, which rose from 35 points in March, to 73 points in December.

Pula Parcela (Skipping Installments)

Our clients can now skip up to two consecutive installments of their real estate financing every 12 months. Adhering to Pula Parcela is 100% digital, only through the Itaú SuperApp.

Our main intention is to help our clients realize their dreams at each moment of their lives, by being close to them and supporting them during the entire real estate financing journey. The innovation of Pula Parcela will help clients organize their finances, affording them more day-to-day autonomy and flexibility.

online process specialized response from youruse your FGTSextra helphome insurance

Submit your proposal consultants credit analysisTo compose theInclude notaryIn case of emergency,

and track it through Contact via Return in up to 1 hourentry value orexpenses andsecurity for you

our channels WhatsApp and for financing up toduring yourtaxes in yourand your property

support throughout BRL 1.5 million contractfinancing

the process

We reached important milestones with iti

4.7 millions of clients this quarter, of whom 86.3% are not account holders

+ 14.6 millions + 66% of clients up

of accounts* to the age of 35

41

*Until December 31, 2021. The iti inclusive card wins the Brazil Impact Design Awards

We won the 11th edition of the Brazil Design Awards in the Positive Impact category, the country's most important design awards ceremony, for having been the first movers in Brazil to launch cards that offer attributes of accessibility for persons with impaired vision, such as Braille, the absence of numbers in plastic and lateral cut-outs for identifying which side has to be inserted in the machines at time of payment.

With iti, our digital bank, we have expanded our strategy of attracting to our operations a new public who never had access to a full products and services portfolio before. More than 66% of the clients of iti are less than 35 years of age, which shows we are achieving our objective of attracting a younger public which, besides a less bureaucratic and more personalized journey, is seeking the convenience of having all the services they need in the palm of their hand. Confirming that we have chosen the right strategy, we have seen robust numbers of accounts being opened, 2 million of them in the last month of the year alone, amounting to 14.6 million clients on December 31, 2021. With open finance, which we have begun to implement at iti since the second quarter of 2021, we give clients with accounts at Itaú the possibility of viewing their aggregate balance on the app, with the expectation that in the future it will also be possible to consolidate the balance with other financial institutions. In 2022, open finance will bring new applications and possibilities for us to continue to increasingly innovate.

This entire strategic and technological change depends on a change of mentality, which is pervading every area of the institution. Since September, we have been testing three work formats: Hybrid with a rota system in which people have days and frequencies to work in the office; flexible hybrid, where according to necessity, specific days with a physical presence are agreed; and in-person, going to the bank on a daily basis to attend to the needs of clients, such as the commercial, wholesale and investment bank areas. Each area has been given operational autonomy to decide which formats produce the best results and greatest efficiency for their type of activity.

Reduction of the minority interest in XP Inc.

On November 26, 2020, we announced that the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco had approved the partial spin-off of the investment in XP inc. to a new company, XPart S.A. Following a favorable response from the US Federal Reserve Board, XPart S.A. was constituted on May 31, 2021 using the portion of the investment in XP Inc. plus R$ 10 million in cash, as determined by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on January 31, 2021. On October 1, 2021, approval was given for the takeover of XPart S.A. by XP Inc. Following the takeover, and the consequent extinguishment of XPart S.A., by XP Inc., the shareholders of Itaú Unibanco Holding who then also acquired an equity stake in XPart S.A received in substitution an equity stake in XP Inc.

Following all the events described, Itaú Unibanco Holding no longer had an equity stake in XP Inc.

However, we wish to inform that we have obtained Central Bank approval to acquire approximately 11.38% of the total capital stock of XP Inc. (bearing in mind the current volume of shares issued), as provided for in the Stock Purchase Agreement and Other Arrangements entered into on May 11, 2017 between some of our affiliates.

This transaction is expected to be consummated in 2022 following disclosure of the audited financial statements of XP Inc. for the business year ended December 31, 2021. Approval is also required from the overseas regulatory bodies in order to proceed with this acquisition.

42 We have zeroed the annual fee on the Instituto Ayrton Senna card, part of whose revenue is channeled to education

We continue to expand our initiative of including annual fee-free cards in our product portfolio. This time, we have removed

the tariff from a product that supports a very special cause: we are referring to the Instituto Ayrton Senna Itaucard Platinum card, which for over 20 years has contributed to education in Brazil, having helped to bring quality education to thousands of children and young people. Created under a partnership with Instituto Ayrton Senna, the product channels part of the amount its clients spend on purchases to education projects, without charging the client for this. The allocation of the resources can be monitored on the Institute's site.

We have extended foreign currency withdrawals through the 24-Hour Banking service to all clients

Individual clients in all segments can purchase dollars and euros in cash at the 24-Hour Banking automatic teller machines The exclusive ATMs for this service are identified in gray and with the dollar and euro symbols. They are currently to be found in the Cidade Jardim, Bourbon, Villa Lobos, Pamplona and Tiete Plaza Shopping Malls in the city of São Paulo. Expansion to other points, including airports, should occur in the months ahead.

We have launched a range of personal loans for e-commerce purchases

Known as Itaú Parcela Fácil (Easy Installments), the new range is intended for those wanting to purchase higher value items for their home, family or personal use, with plans of up to 60 installments (exceeding the 24 installments on regular credit cards) and 90 days before the first payment is due. The new solution is already available for purchases of Electrolux products on the brand's site, and will be expanded to other partners in the months ahead. This new departure is available to clients of Itaú with pre-approved personal loan limits - and in addition to the extended terms, the major advantage is that it doesn't eat into their credit card limits.

RECLAME AQUI

Amid so many changes and challenges, we have received recognition for the best service in the following categories: banking, credit cards, co-branded credit cards, purchasing pools, auto financing, card operators and administrators at the 2021 Reclame AQUI Awards, held between September and October 2021, in which more than 800 Brazilian companies participated. This is a very important award for us, given the seriousness with which the survey is undertaken and the importance of Reclame Aqui for consumers.

We have increased our equity holding in Itaú Corpbanca

We have increased ou equity holding from 39.22% to 56.60% in the voting and total capital of Itaú Corpbanca. This increase in our equity holding took place within the scope of the capital increase of Itaú Corpbanca, by exercising subscription rights. The expected effect on our capital ratios is insignificant.

Issuance of Level 2 Subordinated Financial Notes

In September 2021, we issued Level 2 Subordinated Financial Notes in the amount of R$ 5.5 billion in a private placement with professional investors. These financial notes carry a 10-year maturity period and a repurchase option commencing 2026, subject to prior approval from the Central Bank of Brazil. The notes have been approved as part of our Common Equity Capital Level 2.

43 We remain committed to contributing R$400 billion to sustainable development by 2025 by through business initiatives that promote a sustainable, increasingly green and inclusive economy. Below, the status of this initiative:

R$ 170 billion allocated

from Aug 2019 to Dec 2021

400

Dec/25 R$ 128 bnR$ 23 bnR$ 19 bn¹

credit for positive ESG products for thestructuring of capital

impact sectors retail industrymarket operations

renewable energy, health +• credit for women,with ESG label

+

Dec/21 and education,financing for electricoperations in local and

infrastructure, pulp and and hybrid cars,foreign market (green,

paper, and agribusiness microcreditsustainable and

43% sustainability-linked

Dec/19 bonds, etc.)

goal

(1) The calculated value proportionally considers the share of Itaú participation in the structuring of ESG operations, with the total value of these operations corresponding to R$58 billion.

We have been chosen again to be part of the DJSI World Index, the ISE and the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

For the 22nd consecutive year, in the 2021/2022 edition, we are part of the portfolio of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), being the only Latin American bank to be part of this index since its creation in 1999. The DJSI World Index consists of global companies that are leaders in sustainability, representing 10% of the 2,500 largest companies on the

S&P Global BMI Index, with the best evaluation in economic, environmental and social factors. We have also been chosen to be part of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of the B3, for the 17th consecutive year, and we remain on the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Itaú Unibanco is part of the IGPTW Index of B3

Launched in early January of 2022, the new B3 IGPTW index is a partnership between B3 and Great Place to Work (GPTW), which seeks to capture the positive results generated by companies that invest in the work environment, in other words, those that have embarked on a constant process of cultural transformation that promotes interpersonal relationships and employee development . The first portfolio of the recently launched index consists of the shares of 45 companies. Eleven of these are part of the ranking of the 150 best companies to work for, and have double the weight on the index of the other 34 companies certified by Great Place to Work (GPTW). The "As Melhores Companhias para Trabalhar" (the Brazilian version of Best Companies to Work For) Survey has been undertaken since 1997 by GPTW and the Época Negócios business magazine, and we have qualified for the 13th year. This year, we took 2nd place among companies with more than 10,000 employees. We are the best bank to work for in Brazil and one of the ten best companies for professionals with disabilities, also according to GPTW.

We have launched Brazil's first recommended ESG portfolio consisting of fixed and variable income assets

We have made available a ground-breaking monthly portfolio of recommended fixed and variable income assets based on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria. The first edition offers 11 products, including ESG funds, social funds, stocks and shares, ETFs, COEs, certificates and bonds and securities. The document indicates different portfolio compositions, according to different profiles and bearing in mind ordinary and qualified investors. The main objectives of the initiative are to provide recommendations to clients who see ESG criteria as fundamental for their investment decisions, not only confined to indicating stocks and shares, and to use the reach of our brand as an agent of change to encourage managers, issuers and investors to consider new options and solutions for sustainable investments.

44 We want to foster access to and the expansion of rights, improve the quality of life in cities and strengthen people's transformative power. That is why we have reiterated our pact with Brazilian society under our Commitment to Private Social Investment

Brazil LATAM³ Total

Value (R$ millions) Number of Projects Value (R$ millions)Number of ProjectsValue (R$ millions)

Non-incentivated1 613.3 1,12326.7109640.1

Education 315.0 7353.740318.8

Sport 0.5 5--0.5

Culture 129.5 8711.627141.1

Urban mobility 58.2 214.4462.6

Diversity 6.7 27--6.7

Innovation and Entrepreneurship 50.5 240.4950.9

Local Develop. and Participation 46.1 2204.92851.0

Healthcare 6.8 41.718.5

Incentivated² 114.7 2256.53121.3

Culture 56.4 966.2262.6

Education 10.0 370.3110.3

Sport 9.6 36--9.6

Healthcare 24.8 20--24.8

Senior Citizens 14.0 36--14.0

Total 728.1 1,34833.3112761.3

(1) Own funds of the bank's companies and in-house budgets of the foundations and institutions. (2) Tax incentive resources under laws such as the Rouanet Law, Sports Incentive and so on. (3) Foreign currency amounts were converted to Brazilian Reais as at December 31, 2021.

Given the covid-19 pandemic, private social investment has become increasingly relevant, promoting the initiatives needed to weather this difficult period. Creating the commitment to Private Social Investment means reiterating our pact with Brazilian society, strengthening bonds of trust amidst uncertainty. Our Private Social Investment agenda, which like the other commitments is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, is focused on four major operating fronts: Education, Culture, Mobility and Longevity, areas in which we have an active track record.

Recognition of the Investor Relations area in two categories

APIMEC IBRI Award

For the 2nd consecutive year, we have been recognized by the APIMEC (the Association of Capital Market Analysts and Investment Professionals) and by the IBRI (the Brazilian Investor Relations Institute), in the categories: Best Investor Relations Professional; and Best Investor Relations Practice and Initiative.

ABRASCA Award for the Best Annual Report

We were also winners at the 23rd ABRASCA Awards for the Best Annual Report in the publicly-listed company category, with net revenues equal to or exceeding R$3 billion. This is the third time we have achieved this award, recognizing that our reports are prepared with greater clarity, transparency, quality of information and innovation.

45 Creating value is to obtain financial results that exceed the cost of capital to remunerate our shareholders and other stakeholders through ethical and responsible relations based on trust and transparency and focused on the sustainability of the business

We present below the key indicators comprising our results:

In R$ billions 2021 2020

Income information

Operating Revenues 1 125.6 114.8

Managerial Financial Margin 78.1 70.1

Financial Margin with Clients 70.5 65.1

Financial Margin with the Market 7.7 5.0

Commissions and Fees 39.9 37.2

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds 7.6 7.5

before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit (20.2) (30.2)

Non-interest Expenses (51.2) (50.2)

Recurring Managerial Income 26.9 18.5

Net Income 25.0 18.9

Recurring Managerial Return on 19.3% 14.5%

Annualized Average Equity2

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Balance Sheet information

Total Assets 2,166.0 2,116.1

Total Loan Portfolio 3 1,027.2 869.5

NPL Ratio (90 days) 2.5% 2.3%

Tier 1 Capital 13.0% 13.2%

2021 2020

Shares

Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions 9,777 9,760

Net Income per Share-Basic-R$ 2.56 1.94

Book Value per Share-R$ (Outstanding on 12/31) 14.8 14.0

2021 2020

Others

Branches 4,335 4,336

Physical and Client Service Branches (CSBs) 4,112 4,141

Digital Branches 223 195

Employees (in thousands) 99.6 96.5

Brazil 87.3 83.9

Abroad 12.3 12.6

Variation

9.4%

11.5%

8.3%

53.3%

7.1%

1.7%

-33.0%

2.0%

45.0%

32.1%

480 bps

Variation

2.4%

18.1%

20 bps

-20 bps

Variation

0.2%

31.9%

5.6%

Variation

0.0%

-0.7%

14.4%

3.2%

4.1%

-2.9%

(1)The sum of Commissions and Fees and the Revenues from Insurance Transactions and Private Pensions before Retained Claims and Sales Expenses, net of

Reinsurance. (2)The return is calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Income by the Average Shareholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the

number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation of the returns were adjusted for the amounts of proposed dividends after the closure

dates of the balance sheets not yet approved in ordinary meetings of shareholders or at meetings of the Board of Directors. (3)Total loan portfolio includes 46

Financial Guarantees Provided and Bonds and Corporate Securities. Results Analysis

The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison between the accumulated figures for the year 2021 in relation to the same period of 2020, unless otherwise indicated.

In 2021, net income stood at R$ 25.0 billion, up by 32.1% over the same period of the previous year.

After adjusting for exceptional items, our recurring managerial income came to R$ 26.9 billion, an increase of 45.0% over the same period of the previous year. The recurring managerial return on annualized average equity was 19.3%. The highlight was growth de 18.1% in the total credit portfolio. We give below the growth of the portfolios in the main segments:

30.1% for private individuals;

23.4% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil;

16.6% in large companies in Brazil;

2.8% in Latin America, growth of 10.9% after stripping out the impact of exchange rate variance in the period.

In comparison with 2020, there was growth of 11.0% in credit origination in Brazil, namely:

35.8% for private individuals, The highlight was record production in the real estate and vehicle credit portfolios;

growth of 6.3% for very small, small and middle market companies; and

growth of 0.1% for large companies.

The positive effect of the growth in the portfolio, combined with the gradual change in the portfolio mix to retail sector-related loans, resulted in growth of 8.3% in net interest margin with customers. Worthy of note is the growth observed in the final months of 2021 in credit lines like credit card financing, overdraft accounts and personal loans, products with better spreads. In addition, higher interest rates during the year had a positive effect on the return on our own working capital and on the liabilities margin. These positive effects were partially offset by lower spreads on credit products. Adding to this growth in the margin with clients, we also saw an increase in net interest margin with the market and a reduction in the cost of credit. Both movements reflect the high volatility in the market during the 1st quarter of 2020. Fees from services and insurance rose by 5.8% for the year. This income was the result of higher billings in issuing credit cards and higher returns from economic and financial advisory services on account of the increased activity on the capital markets.

Non-recurring interest expense rose by 0.5% in Brazil, even with accumulated inflation of 10.1% in the period. It is worth pointing out that we continue to invest in technology and in our business, and our efficiency program has made a decisive contribution to this performance. The increase of 2.0% in expenses in the consolidated figures refers to exchange rate variance in our Latin America operations.

47 The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratio of the bank's capital to the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in case of severe events

By managing our capital we aim to optimize how we invest our shareholders' resources while ensuring the bank's solidness. We present below the main events that affected our ratio in the first quarter of 2021:

Tier I Capital Ratio 12.9% 0.7%-0.5%-0.1%13.0%

1.7%

1.6%

Common Equity (CET I) 11.3%11.3%

Net income in theRisk-WeightedSecurities

Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) quarter and prudentialAssetsAFSMtM-

adjustments

Sep/21Dec/21

On December 31, 2021, our Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at 13.0%, 4.0 p.p. above the minimum regulatory level with capital buffers (9.0%). Our Tier 1 Capital consists of 11.3% of Core Capital and 1.7% of Additional Tier 1 Capital.

The following graph shows the financial volume traded daily with our shares, which have a relevant participation in market indices in Brazil and abroad.

Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 50.7% in the average daily trading volume since 2019. In 2021, our payout was 23.2% and our dividend yield was 2.7%.

Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions)

50.7%

2,107

1,931

1,398 1,059

1,053

B3 (ON+PN) 744

NYSE (ADR) 1,049

654 878

2019 20202021

48 Additionally, our shares end the period quoted at R$ 20.95 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) and R$ 19.09 (ITUB3 -acommon shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested on the date prior to the merger in november of 2008.

466

306

263

281

264

100

Oct-08 Dec-09 Dec-10Dec-11 Dec-12 Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16Dec-17Dec-18 Dec-19Dec-20Dec-21

ITUB4 dividend-adjusted ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends CDIIbovespa´ D° - -ar

Subsequent event: acquisition of the brokerage house, Idealt

In January 2022, we entered into an agreement with Ideal Holding Financeira S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Ideal") to purchase 100% of its capital stock. The purchase will take place in two phases over the next 5 years. In the first phase, we will acquire 50.1% of the capital and voting stock of Ideal through a primary cash injection and secondary acquisition of shares amounting to approximately R$ 650 million, thereby giving us control of the company. In the second phase, 5 years later, we can exercise the right to purchase the remaining percentage (49.9%) of the capital stock of Ideal. The management and conduct of business at Ideal will remain independent in relation to Itaú Unibanco. Within this context, Ideal will continue to serve its clients, and Itaú Unibanco will not enjoy exclusivity in providing services.

This acquisition bolsters our investment ecosystem and will enable us to (i) count on the talent and expertise of the professionals of Ideal, recognized for its high innovation capability; (ii) the offer of financial products and services ("broker as a service") under the B2B2C model using a white label platform; (iii) possible acceleration of entry into the autonomous investment agents market; and (iv) enhancement of the distribution of investment products and services to individual clients. Ideal is a 100% digital broker currently providing electronic trading and DMA (direct market access) solutions within a flexible, cloud-based platform. The investment in Ideal strengthens the commitment to our clients to search for transformative solutions in a rapidly expanding market, enabling us to expand the offering of products and services in the channels most convenient to each client profile, and the sustainable development of the business.

Conclusion of this transaction is subject to approval by the Brazilian Antitrust Authority (CADE) and the Central Bank.

Publication of the financial statements

On April 25, 2019, Law No. 13,818/19 was published in the Federal Official Gazette, amending Article 289 of Brazilian Corporate Law (Law No. 6,404/76) and removing the obligation to make the publication required by Brazilian Corporate Law in the Federal, State or the Federal District Official Gazette. Therefore, since January 1, 2022, the companies will only have to make the mandatory publications in widely-circulated newspapers published in the location where the head office is established. Our financial statements will be published in a summarized form in the "O Estado de São Paulo" newspaper and simultaneously disclosed, in full, on the website https://estadaori.estadao.com.br/publicacoes/.

Acknowledgements

Our sincere thanks to our employees who, in the face of the current crisis, have answered the call and committed themselves to keeping our operations functioning, enabling us to continue producing solid results and our thanks to our customers and shareholders for their understanding, interest and trust, which spur us on to always do our best.

(Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on January 27, 2022). 49 Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381

Procedures Adopted by the Company

Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-external audit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests.

In the period from January to December 2021, we hired from the independent auditors the amount of R$ 81,658 thousand, of which R$ 75,536 thousand correspond to external audit services.

Bellow we list the agreements dates and the nature of the services provided, all of which did not exceed one year:

Audit Related Services: February 25, March 04 and 22, July 29, September 23 and November 23 - Independent assurance on internal controls, including certain services provided to customers; on our sustainability report, MD&A (Management Discussion & Analysis) report and Integrated Annual Report; on certain agreements signed with regulatory authorities; compliance with financial covenants and due diligence. - R$ 4,472 thousand (5.9% of the external audit fees).

Tax Servicers: February 05 and 25, March 04 and December 21 - Review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations. - R$ 688 thousand (0.9% of the external audit fees).

Other Services: February 05, May 26, June 21 and July 12 - Training acquisition, consultancy of risk management system implemented in subsidiary, and gap assessment on internal controls' adequacy and use of technical materials. - R$ 962 thousand (1.3% of the external audit fees).

Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers

The non-external audit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non-external audit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee.

BACEN - Circular nº 3,068/01

We declare having the financial capacity and the intention to hold to the maturity those securities classified in the category "Held to Maturity", in the amount of R$ 145.3 billion, representing 20.6% of the total securities and derivative financial instruments in December 2021.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP 01/13. The complete financial statements are available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > results and reports > results center).

50 The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period January to December 2021, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Isurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).The information in both the Management Report and the Complete Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in this material are available on the Itaú Unibanco Investor Relations (IR) website at: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations > Results and Reports > Results Center.

51 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Co-Chairmen

Pedro Moreira Salles

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Vice President

Ricardo Villela Marino

Members

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Candido Botelho Bracher

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues João Moreira Salles

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Members

Alexandre de Barros

Luciana Pires Dias

Otavio Yazbek

Ricardo Baldin

Rogério Carvalho Braga

FISCAL COUNCIL

Chairman

José Caruso Cruz Henriques

Members

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura

Artemio Bertholini

Accountant

Arnaldo Alves dos Santos

CRC 1SP210058/O-3

(1) Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence.

BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee

Milton Maluhy Filho

Officers and Members of the Executive Committee

Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues André Sapoznik

Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza

Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Matias Granata

Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman

Officers

Adriano Cabral Volpini Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Andre Balestrin Cestare Daniel Sposito Pastore Emerson Macedo Bortoloto

José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Júnior José Virgilio Vita Neto

Paulo Sergio Miron

Renato Barbosa do Nascimento Renato da Silva Carvalho Renato Lulia Jacob (1)

Tatiana Grecco

Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 52 ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A.

Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee

Milton Maluhy Filho

Officers (continued)

Officers and Members of the Executive Committee Fabio Rodrigo Villa

Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Felipe de Souza Wey

Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Felipe Sampaio Nabuco

André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Felipe Weil Wilberg

André Sapoznik Fernando Della Torre Chagas

Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral (3)

Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira

Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias

Matias Granata Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto

Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira

Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira

Sergio Guillinet Fajerman Guilherme Pessini Carvalho (1)

Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes

Officers Gustavo Andres

Adriana Maria dos Santos Gustavo Trovisco Lopes

Adriano Cabral Volpini João Carlos do Amaral dos Santos

Adriano Maciel Pedroti João Filipe Fernandes da Costa Araujo

Adriano Tchen Cardoso Alves José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho

Alessandro Anastasi José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Junior

Alexandre Borin Ribeiro José Virgilio Vita Neto

Álvaro de Alvarenga Freire Pimentel Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio

Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Leandro Roberto Dominiquini

Andre Balestrin Cestare Leon Gottlieb

André Henrique Caldeira Daré Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade

André Mauricio Geraldes Martins Luciana Nicola Schneider

Andrea Carpes Blanco Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha

Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Luís Fernando Staub

Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan

Bruno Bianchi Marcelo Bevilacqua Gambarini

Bruno Machado Ferreira Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva

Carlos Augusto Salamonde Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli

Carlos Eduardo de Almeida Mazzei Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires

Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita

Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Mário Newton Nazareth Miguel (1)

Carlos Orestes Vanzo Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins

Carlos Rodrigo Formigari Moisés João do Nascimento

Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Paula Magalhães Cardoso Neves

Claudio César Sanches Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes

Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte Rafael Bastos Heringer

Cristiano Guimarães Duarte Renata Cristina de Oliveira

Daniel Nascimento Goretti Renato Cesar Mansur

Daniel Sposito Pastore Renato da Silva Carvalho

Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Renato Giongo Vichi

Eduardo Corsetti Renato Lulia Jacob

Eduardo Coutinho de Oliveira Amorim (2) Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves

Eduardo Nogueira Domeque Rita Rodrigues Ferreira Carvalho

Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Rodnei Bernardino de Souza

Eric André Altafim Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira

Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia

Fábio Napoli Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa

Rubens Fogli Netto

Sandra Cristina Mischiatti Lancellotti

Tatiana Grecco

Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes

Thales Ferreira Silva

Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero

Valéria Aparecida Marretto

Wagner Bettini Sanches

(1) Elected at the ESM of December 07, 2021, in phase of approval by BACEN.

(2) Elected at the ESM of January 07, 2022, in phase of approval by BACEN.

(3) Resignation recorded of Officer Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral on January 31, 2022.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 53 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In millions of Reais)

Assets Note 12/31/202112/31/2020

Current and Non-current assets 2,136,4982,079,608

Cash 0 44,51246,224

Interbank investments 3b and 4 243,916294,486

Money market 0 166,931237,859

Money market and Interbank deposits - assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 1,5241,074

Interbank deposits 0 69,66155,553

Voluntary investments with the Central Bank of Brazil 5,800-

Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 706,306712,070

Own portfolio 0 247,666302,624

Subject to repurchase commitments 0 104,94149,270

Pledged in guarantee 0 29,10214,287

Securities under resale agreements with free movement 0 39,94140,378

Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 0 56,016

Derivative financial instruments 0 68,85676,124

Assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 215,795223,371

Interbank accounts 0 160,354134,260

Pending settlement 0 55,72744,171

Central Bank of Brazil deposits 0 104,59290,059

National Housing System (SFH) 0 2113

Correspondents 0 1417

Interbranch accounts 0 369381

Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 774,927662,645

Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 819,074710,553

(Provision for Loan Losses) 3f (44,147)(47,908)

Other receivables 202,661226,606

Current tax assets 8,51310,103

Deferred tax assets 11b I 58,30764,080

Sundry 10a 135,841152,423

Other assets 3g 3,4532,936

Assets held for sale 0 728870

(Valuation allowance) 0 (356)(539)

Unearned reinsurance premiums 107

Prepaid expenses 3g and 10c 3,0712,598

Permanent assets 0 29,52136,474

Investments 3h 6,67616,202

Investments in associates and joint ventures 0 6,34615,891

Other investments 0 538520

(Allowance for losses) 0 (208)(209)

Real estate 3i and 13 6,4176,493

Fixed assets 0 4,5874,360

Other fixed assets 0 16,23915,323

(Accumulated depreciation) 0 (14,409)(13,190)

Goodwill and Intangible assets 3j, 3k and 14 16,42813,779

Goodwill 0 793989

Intangible assets 0 35,20429,692

(Accumulated amortization) 0 (19,569)(16,902)

Total assets 2,166,0192,116,082

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 54 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In millions of Reais)

Liabilities and stockholders' equity Note 12/31/202112/31/2020

Current and Non-current liabilities 2,007,3371,965,213

Deposits 3b and 7b 850,372809,010

Demand deposits 158,116134,805

Savings deposits 190,601179,470

Interbank deposits 3,7763,430

Time deposits 497,051491,234

Other deposits 82871

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 271,051280,541

Own portfolio 102,66648,470

Third-party portfolio 115,511156,602

Free portfolio 52,87475,469

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 143,138136,638

Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes 79,42173,108

Foreign loans through securities 62,96062,571

Funding from structured operations certificates 757959

Interbank accounts 64,30751,202

Pending settlement 64,01150,862

Correspondents 296340

Interbranch accounts 8,9927,945

Third-party funds in transit 8,9917,896

Internal transfer of funds 149

Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 97,00583,200

Borrowing - 86,22971,744

Onlending - 10,77611,456

Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 63,96979,599

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 3m and 8a 217,558223,469

Allowance for financial guarantees provided and loan commitments 6c 4,7844,250

Provisions 9b 16,24016,250

Other liabilities - 269,921273,109

Current tax liabilities 3n, 3p and 11c 10,2069,357

Deferred tax liabilities 11b II 2,9043,845

Subordinated debt 7f 75,03674,916

Sundry 10d 181,775184,991

Deferred income 3q 3,1063,163

Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders 15 144,554136,593

Capital - 90,72997,148

Capital reserves - 2,2472,323

Revenue reserves - 57,05840,734

Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (4,952)(2,705)

(Treasury shares) - (528)(907)

Non-controlling interests 15e 11,02211,113

Total stockholders' equity 155,576147,706

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,166,0192,116,082

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 55 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income

(In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information)

Note2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Income related to financial operations 93,359152,239137,164

Loan, lease and other credit operations - 54,24193,73979,701

Securities and derivative financial instruments - 33,43646,95046,020

Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 2,0155,3998,535

Foreign exchange operations - 1,1202,538666

Compulsory deposits - 2,5473,6132,242

Expenses related to financial operations - (57,058)(81,184)(90,010)

Money market - (35,468)(51,245)(54,882)

Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds (1,810)(5,344)(8,121)

Borrowing and onlending (19,780)(24,595)(27,007)

Income related to financial operations before loan losses - 36,30171,05547,154

Result of provision for loan losses 6 (10,458)(15,284)(26,760)

Expenses for provision for loan losses - (12,170)(18,484)(30,140)

Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss - 1,7123,2003,380

Gross income related to financial operations - 25,84355,77120,394

Other operating revenues / (expenses) - (7,190)(17,038)(18,410)

Commissions and banking fees 10e 22,69543,27339,574

Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 2,3693,8433,334

Personnel expenses 10f (12,799)(24,836)(22,415)

Other administrative expenses 10g (11,512)(21,657)(22,162)

Provision expenses 9b (1,198)(3,492)(3,575)

Provision for lawsuits civil (432)(820)(889)

Provision for labor claims (812)(2,652)(2,110)

Provision for tax and social security obligations 7765(29)

Other risks (31)(85)(547)

Tax expenses 3p and 11a II (4,152)(8,238)(6,190)

Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments 3391,3451,530

Other operating revenues 2,0793,4122,082

Other operating expenses 10h (5,011)(10,688)(10,588)

Operating income - 18,65338,7331,984

Non-operating income 2d 3801,0904,999

Income before taxes on income and profit sharing - 19,03339,8236,983

Income tax and social contribution 3p and 11a I (6,501)(13,394)9,798

Due on operations for the period - (2,710)(7,502)(9,670)

Related to temporary differences - (3,791)(5,892)19,468

Profit sharing - Management Members-Statutory 16b (109)(208)(112)

Non-controlling interests 15e (409)(1,233)2,240

Net income 12,01424,98818,909

Earnings per share-Basic 18

Common 1.232.561.94

Preferred 1.232.561.94

Earnings per share-Diluted 18

Common 1.222.541.93

Preferred 1.222.541.93

Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Basic 18

Common 4,958,290,3594,958,290,3594,958,290,359

Preferred 4,818,741,5794,818,741,5794,801,324,161

Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Diluted 18

Common 4,958,290,3594,958,290,3594,958,290,359

Preferred 4,883,534,9584,873,042,1144,843,233,835

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 56 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of Reais)

Note 2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Consolidated net income 12,42326,22116,669

Financial assets at available for sale (1,898)(2,735)(790)

Change in fair value (3,908)(6,084)(93)

Tax effect 1,6362,640(88)

(Gains) / losses transferred to income statement 8091,418(1,107)

Tax effect (435)(709)498

Hedge (596)706(3,587)

Cash flow hedge 5f V (79)551503

Change in fair value (193)994970

Tax effect 114(443)(467)

Hedge of net investment in foreign operation 5f V (517)155(4,090)

Change in fair value (1,060)190(7,671)

Tax effect 543(35)3,581

Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*) 4145(192)

Remeasurements 19 7074(349)

Tax effect (29)(29)157

Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments 782(263)4,298

Total other comprehensive income (1,671)(2,247)(271)

Total comprehensive income 10,75223,97416,398

Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company 10,34322,74118,638

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 4091,233(2,240)

(*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 57 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15)

(In millions of Reais)

Attributed to owners of the parent company

TotalTotal

Other comprehensive income

stockholders'stockholders'

Conversion

CapitalTreasuryCapitalRevenueAvailable for saleRemeasurements ofGains andRetainedequity - ownersequity - non-Total

adjustments ofof the parentcontrolling

sharesreservesreservessecuritieslosses -earnings

liabilities of post-

foreigncompanyinterests

Adjustments (1)employment benefitsHedge (2)

investments

Balance at 07/01/2021 90,729(528)1,98747,118(365)(1,527)5,228(6,617)-136,02510,617146,642

Transactions with owners --260------26054314

Recognition of share-based payment plans --260------260-260

(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) ----------5454

Corporate reorganization (Note 2d and 3l) ---1,547-----1,547-1,547

Other ---5-----5-5

Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital --------2828-28

Total comprehensive income ----(1,898)41782(596)12,01410,34340910,752

Consolidated net income --------12,01412,01440912,423

Other comprehensive income ----(1,898)41782(596)-(1,671)-(1,671)

Appropriations:

Legal reserve ---672----(672)---

Statutory reserve ---7,716----(7,716)---

Dividends --------(586)(586)(58)(644)

Interest on capital --------(3,068)(3,068)-(3,068)

Balance at 12/31/2021 90,729 (528)2,24757,058(2,263)(1,486)6,010(7,213)-144,55411,022155,576

Change in the period - -2609,940(1,898)41782(596)-8,5294058,934

Balance at 01/01/2020 97,148(1,274)1,97936,5681,262(1,339)1,975(4,332)-131,98710,861142,848

Transactions with owners -367344------7112,9983,709

Result of delivery of treasury shares -367200------567-567

Recognition of share-based payment plans --144------144-144

(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) ----------2,9982,998

Other ---(62)-----(62)-(62)

Dividends-declared after previous period ---(4,709)-----(4,709)-(4,709)

Interest on capital-declared after previous period ---(5,102)-----(5,102)-(5,102)

Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital --------118118-118

Total comprehensive income ----(790)(192)4,298(3,587)18,90918,638(2,240)16,398

Consolidated net income --------18,90918,909(2,240)16,669

Other comprehensive income ----(790)(192)4,298(3,587)-(271)-(271)

Appropriations:

Legal reserve ---948----(948)---

Statutory reserves ---13,091----(13,091)---

Dividends --------(1,756)(1,756)(506)(2,262)

Interest on capital --------(3,232)(3,232)-(3,232)

Balance at 12/31/2020 97,148 (907)2,32340,734472(1,531)6,273(7,919)-136,59311,113147,706

Change in the period - 3673444,166(790)(192)4,298(3,587)-4,6062524,858

Balance at 01/01/2021 97,148(907)2,32340,734472(1,531)6,273(7,919)-136,59311,113147,706

Transactions with owners -379111------490(1,194)(704)

Result of delivery of treasury shares -379193------572-572

Recognition of share-based payment plans --(82)------(82)-(82)

(Increase) / Decrease to the owners of the parent company (Note 15) ----------(1,194)(1,194)

Partial spin-off (Note 2d) (6,419)-(187)(3,392)77-(23)24-(9,920)-(9,920)

Corporate reorganization (Note 2d and 3l) ---1,547-----1,547-1,547

Other ---(14)-----(14)-(14)

Reversal of Dividends or Interest on capital-declared after previous period ---166-----166-166

Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital --------102102-102

Total comprehensive income ----(2,812)45(240)68224,98822,6631,23323,896

Consolidated net income --------24,98824,9881,23326,221

Other comprehensive income ----(2,812)45(240)682-(2,325)-(2,325)

Appropriations:

Legal reserve ---1,312----(1,312)---

Statutory reserves ---16,705----(16,705)---

Dividends --------(1,466)(1,466)(130)(1,596)

Interest on capital --------(5,607)(5,607)-(5,607)

Balance at 12/31/2021 90,729 (528)2,24757,058(2,263)(1,486)6,010(7,213)-144,55411,022155,576

Change in the period (6,419) 379(76)16,324(2,735)45(263)706-7,961(91)7,870

(1) Includes the share in Other Comprehensive Income of Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures related to Available for sale securities.

(2) Includes Cash flow hedge and hedge of net investment in foreign operation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 58 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In millions of Reais)

Note2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Adjusted net income 64,39894,23359,570

Net income 12,01424,98818,909

Adjustments to net income: 52,38469,24540,661

Share-based payment 260(20)217

Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 22,25619,94111,677

Provision for loan losses 6c12,17018,48430,140

Interest and foreign exchange income related to operations with subordinated debt 18,76824,27920,774

Change in technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 5,0049,85110,332

Depreciation and amortization 2,8415,4035,007

Expense from update / charges on the provisions for lawsuits civil, labor claims, tax and social 144578893

security lawsuits and other risks 9b

Provisions for lawsuits civil, labor claims, tax and social security lawsuits and other risks 9b1,2373,5653,602

Interest income related to deposits in guarantee 9b(229)(376)(344)

Deferred taxes (excluding hedge tax effects) 6,7718,730(1,767)

Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments (339)(1,345)(1,530)

Income from foreign exchange and income related to available for sale securities (11,798)(16,220)(22,166)

Income from foreign exchange and income related to held to maturity securities (5,976)(6,646)(8,544)

Income from sale of available for sale financial assets 8091,418(1,107)

Income from sale of investments, assets held for sale and fixed assets (24)(573)(4,197)

Income from non-controlling interests 15e4091,233(2,240)

Other 81943(86)

Change in assets and liabilities (7,376)(3,541)22,563

(Increase) / decrease in assets

Interbank investments (15,214)50,549(40,675)

Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets / liabilities) 33,44639,271(84,172)

Compulsory deposits with the Central Bank of Brazil (6,375)(14,533)1,189

Interbank and interbranch accounts (assets / liabilities) (2,904)2,6034,636

Loan, lease and other credit operations (107,009)(131,024)(145,499)

Other receivables and other assets (176)11,418(11,370)

(Decrease) / increase in liabilities

Deposits 56,87141,362301,950

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 20,861(9,490)10,703

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 15,5136,500(6,931)

Borrowing and onlending 11,22813,8056,807

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds (9,271)(16,008)(7,505)

Provisions and Other liabilities (2,359)7,948(1,208)

Deferred income (101)(57)465

Payment of income tax and social contribution (1,886)(5,885)(5,827)

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 57,02290,69282,133

Dividends / Interest on capital received from associates and joint ventures 254661487

Funds received from sale of available for sale securities 28,96141,42831,149

Funds received from redemption of held to maturity securities 6,38717,67412,172

(Purchase) / Disposal of Assets held for sale 209402725

Disposal of Investments 2008484,013

Cash and Cash equivalents, net of assets and liabilities arising from the spin-off of XP Inc. 2d -(10)-

Disposal of Fixed assets 43172331

Termination of Intangible asset agreements 740309

(Purchase) of Available for sale securities (20,690)(60,479)(58,745)

(Purchase) of Held to maturity securities (13,212)(32,832)(4,331)

(Purchase) of Investments (38)(67)(66)

(Purchase) of Fixed assets (804)(1,414)(1,716)

(Purchase) of Intangible assets 14 (5,369)(7,667)(3,591)

Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities (4,052)(41,244)(19,263)

Subordinated debt obligations raisings 5,5008,2295,260

Subordinated debt obligations redemptions (18,231)(32,388)(10,581)

Change in non-controlling interests 97(1,194)2,998

Income from delivery of treasury shares 15a -510494

Dividends and interest on capital paid to non-controlling interests (101)(130)(506)

Dividends and interest on capital paid (3,065)(6,267)(11,552)

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (15,800)(31,240)(13,887)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37,17018,20848,983

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 82,81199,45862,152

Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (22,256)(19,941)(11,677)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3a 97,72597,72599,458

Cash 44,51246,224

Interbank deposits 12,4403,886

Securities purchased under agreements to resell-Collateral held 34,97349,348

Voluntary investments with the Central Bank of Brazil 5,800-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 59 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Added Value

(In millions of Reais)

Note2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Income 113,405191,412178,094

Financial operations 96,340155,078154,865

Commissions and Banking Fees 10e 22,69543,27339,574

Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 2,3693,8433,334

Result from loan losses 6 (10,458)(15,284)(26,760)

Other 2,4594,5027,081

Expenses (62,455)(92,712)(102,063)

Financial operations (57,058)(81,184)(90,010)

Other (5,397)(11,528)(12,053)

Inputs purchased from third parties (8,749)(16,179)(16,763)

Materials, energy and others 10g (273)(465)(321)

Third party services, Financial system services, Security and Transportation 10g (3,839)(7,356)(7,237)

Other (4,637)(8,358)(9,205)

Data processing and telecommunications 10g(2,046)(3,962)(3,987)

Advertising, promotions and publication 10g(954)(1,389)(1,095)

Installations (949)(1,744)(1,822)

Travel expenses 10g(42)(59)(84)

Other (646)(1,204)(2,217)

Gross added value 42,20182,52159,268

Depreciation and amortization 10g (2,062)(4,084)(3,960)

Net added value produced by the company 40,13978,43755,308

Added value received through transfer-Results of equity method 3391,3451,530

Total added value to be distributed 40,47879,78256,838

Distribution of added value 40,47879,78256,838

Personnel 12,32324,97922,046

Compensation 9,51719,50317,002

Benefits 2,3074,4944,232

FGTS - government severance pay fund 499982812

Taxes, fees and contributions 15,03127,18816,684

Federal 14,16325,53015,130

Municipal 8681,6581,554

Return on third parties' capital-Rent 7011,3941,439

Return on capital 12,42326,22116,669

Dividends and interest on capital 3,6547,0734,988

Retained earnings attributable to controlling shareholders 8,36017,91513,921

Retained earnings / (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 4091,233(2,240)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 60 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Balance Sheet

(In millions of Reais)

Assets Note 12/31/202112/31/2020

Current and Non-current assets 76,31675,857

Cash - 2341

Interbank investments 3b and 4 65,75266,254

Money market -7,4292,729

Interbank deposits -58,32363,525

Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 434297

Own portfolio -160201

Derivative financial instruments -27496

Other receivables - 10,0649,224

Current tax assets 3,3843,500

Deferred tax assets 1,7562,172

Income receivable 3,7142,129

Deposits in guarantee of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations 10678

Sundry 1,1041,345

Other assets 3g 4341

Prepaid expenses 4341

Permanent assets - 142,141134,542

Investments 3h and 12 142,141134,542

Investments in subsidiaries 142,141134,542

Total assets 218,457210,399

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current and Non-current liabilities 73,89373,700

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 8,7547,898

Foreign loans through securities 8,7547,898

Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 367-

Provisions 230226

Other liabilities - 64,54265,576

Current tax liabilities 3n, 3p and 11c12492

Deferred tax liabilities 248249

Social and statutory 2,8003,138

Subordinated debt 7f61,30961,559

Sundry 61538

Stockholders' equity 15 144,564136,699

Capital - 90,72997,148

Capital reserves 2,2472,323

Revenue reserves - 55,16539,126

Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (3,049)(991)

(Treasury shares) - (528)(907)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 218,457210,399

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 61 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Income

(In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information)

Note 2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Income related to financial operations 1,8904,2974,102

Securities and derivative financial instruments 0 1,8914,2984,101

Foreign exchange operations (1)(1)1

Expenses related to financial operations 0 (1,975)(3,657)(3,425)

Money market (1,975)(3,657)(3,425)

Gross income related to financial operations (85)640677

Other operating revenues / (expenses) 0 12,83325,51415,877

Personnel expenses 0 (62)(127)(152)

Other administrative expenses 0 (26)452(837)

Provision expenses --17

Provision for lawsuits civil --(6)

Provison for tax and social security obligations --23

Tax expenses 11a II (96)(280)(163)

Equity in earnings of subsidiaries 12 12,99025,48517,066

Other operating revenues / (expenses) 0 27(16)(54)

Operating income 0 12,74826,15416,554

Non-operating income 0 427435355

Income before taxes on income and profit sharing 0 13,17526,58916,909

Income tax and social contribution 3p 276(337)2,062

Due on operations for the period 69940211

Related to temporary differences (423)(377)1,851

Profit sharing - Management Members-Statutory (8)(16)(10)

Net income 13,44326,23618,961

Earnings per share-Basic

Common 1.372.681.94

Preferred 1.372.681.94

Earnings per share-Diluted

Common 1.372.671.93

Preferred 1.372.671.93

Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Basic

Common 4,958,290,3594,958,290,3594,958,290,359

Preferred 4,819,741,5794,818,741,5794,801,324,161

Weighted average number of outstanding shares-Diluted

Common 4,958,290,3594,958,290,3594,958,290,359

Preferred 4,883,534,9584,873,042,1144,843,233,835

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 62 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of Reais)

Note 2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Net income 13,44326,23618,961

Financial assets at available for sale (1,781)(2,539)(820)

Associates / Subsidiaries (1,781)(2,539)(820)

Hedge (597)699(3,847)

Cash flow hedge (81)544521

Change in fair value 77-

Tax effect (3)(3)-

Associates / Subsidiaries (85)540521

Hedge of net investment in foreign operation (516)155(4,368)

Change in fair value 601,064(5,968)

Tax effect 21(445)2,738

Associates / Subsidiaries (597)(464)(1,138)

Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*) 4044(191)

Associates / Subsidiaries 4044(191)

Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments 783(262)4,322

Change in fair value 115(337)1,592

Associates / Subsidiaries 668752,730

Total other comprehensive income (1,555)(2,058)(536)

Total comprehensive income 11,88824,17818,425

(*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 63 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15)

(In millions of Reais)

Other comprehensive income

Treasury Capital RevenueAvailable forRemeasurements ofConversion

Capital adjustments

shares reserves reservessale securitiesliabilities of post-

of foreign

Adjustmentsemployment benefits

investments

Gains and Retained Total

losses - earnings

Hedge (1)

Balance at 07/01/2021 90,729 (528)1,98745,348(316)(1,526)4,360(4,012)-136,042

Transactions with owners - -260------260

Recognition of share-based payment plans - -260------260

Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - -------2828

Total comprehensive income - ---(1,781)40783(597)13,44311,888

Net income - -------13,44313,443

Other comprehensive income - -----11585-200

Portion of other comprehensive income from investments in associates and subsidiaries - ---(1,781)40668(682)-(1,755)

Appropriations:

Legal reserve - --672----(672)-

Statutory reserve - --9,145----(9,145)-

Dividends - -------(586)(586)

Interest on capital - -------(3,068)(3,068)

Balance at 12/31/2021 90,729 (528)2,24755,165(2,097)(1,486)5,143(4,609)-144,564

Change in the period - -2609,817(1,781)40783(597)-8,522

Balance at 01/01/2020 97,148 (1,274)1,97934,8461,262(1,339)1,083(1,461)-132,244

Transactions with owners - 367344------711

Result of delivery of treasury shares - 367200------567

Recognition of share-based payment plans - -144------144

Dividends-declared after previous period - --(4,709)-----(4,709)

Interest on capital-declared after previous period - --(5,102)-----(5,102)

Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - -------118118

Total comprehensive income - ---(820)(191)4,322(3,847)18,96118,425

Net income - -------18,96118,961

Other comprehensive income - -----1,592(3,230)-(1,638)

Portion of other comprehensive income from investments in associates and subsidiaries - ---(820)(191)2,730(617)-1,102

Appropriations:

Legal reserve - --948----(948)-

Statutory reserves - --13,143----(13,143)-

Dividends - -------(1,756)(1,756)

Interest on capital - -------(3,232)(3,232)

Balance at 12/31/2020 97,148 (907)2,32339,126442(1,530)5,405(5,308)-136,699

Change in the period - 3673444,280(820)(191)4,322(3,847)-4,455

Balance at 01/01/2021 97,148 (907)2,32339,126442(1,530)5,405(5,308)-136,699

Transactions with owners - 379111------490

Result of delivery of treasury shares - 379193------572

Recognition of share-based payment plans - -(82)------(82)

Partial spin-off (Note 2d) (6,419) -(187)(3,392)77-(23)24-(9,920)

Reversal of Dividends or Interest on capital-declared after previous period - --166-----166

Unclaimed dividends and Interest on capital - -------102102

Total comprehensive income - ---(2,616)44(239)67526,23624,100

Net income - -------26,23626,236

Other comprehensive income - -----(337)623-286

Portion of other comprehensive income from investments in associates and subsidiaries - ---(2,616)449852-(2,422)

Appropriations:

Legal reserve - --1,312----(1,312)-

Statutory reserves - --17,953----(17,953)-

Dividends - -------(1,466)(1,466)

Interest on capital - -------(5,607)(5,607)

Balance at 12/31/2021 90,729 (528)2,24755,165(2,097)(1,486)5,143(4,609)-144,564

Change in the period (6,419) 379(76)16,039(2,539)44(262)699-7,865

(1) Includes Cash flow hedge and hedge of net investment in foreign operation.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 64 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Cash Flows

(In millions of Reais)

Note 2nd Half of 01/01 to01/01 to

2021 12/31/202112/31/2020

Adjusted net income 8,5408,43316,803

Net income 13,44326,23618,961

Adjustments to net income: (4,903)(17,803)(2,158)

217

Share-based payment 260(20)

Interest and foreign exchange expense related to operations with subordinated debt 7,3987,29816,494

Deferred taxes 423377(1,851)

Equity in earnings of subsidiaries 12 (12,990)(25,485)(17,066)

Amortization of goodwill 224545

Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (16)(18)3

Change in assets and liabilities 8785,151(3,816)

(Increase) / decrease in assets

Interbank investments (814)5,202(19,168)

Securities and derivative financial instruments 2,1682308,491

Other receivables and Other assets (338)181(661)

(Decrease) / increase in liabilities

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 9018567,898

Provisions and Other liabilities (989)(1,268)(366)

Payment of income tax and social contribution (50)(50)(10)

Net cash provided by / (used in) operating activities 9,41913,58412,987

Dividends and interest on capital received 3,2416,1677,682

(Purchase) / disposal of Investments (2,076)(1,772)(10,027)

Cash and Cash equivalents, net of assets and liabilities arising from the merger with XP Inc. 2d -(10)-

Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities 1,1644,385(2,345)

Subordinated debt obligations raisings 5,5008,2295,260

Subordinated debt obligations redemptions (7,338)(15,777)(8,807)

Income from delivery of treasury shares -510494

Dividends and interest on capital paid (3,065)(6,267)(11,552)

Net cash provided by / (used in) financing activities (4,903)(13,305)(14,605)

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,6804,664(3,963)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 1,7562,7706,736

Effects of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1618(3)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 3a 7,4527,4522,770

Cash 2341

Securities purchased under agreements to resell-Collateral held 7,4292,729

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 65 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Statement of Added Value

(In millions of Reais)

Note2nd Half of01/01 to01/01 to

202112/31/202112/31/2020

Income 2,0114,4746,646

Financial operations 1,8914,2984,101

Other 1201762,545

Expenses (2,039)(3,741)(3,492)

Financial operations (1,975)(3,657)(3,425)

Other (64)(84)(67)

Inputs purchased from third parties (27)451(831)

Third party services, Financial system services, Security and Transportation (27)(61)(87)

Advertising, promotions and publication -(13)(7)

Other -525(737)

Gross added value (55)1,1842,323

Deprecitation and amortization (22)(45)(45)

Net added value produced by the company (77)1,1392,278

Added value received through transfer-Results of equity method 12 12,99025,48517,066

Total added value to be distributed 12,91326,62419,344

Distribution of added value 12,91326,62419,344

Personnel 62117130

Compensation 61114127

Benefits 133

Taxes, fees and contributions (593)270247

Federal (594)269246

Municipal 111

Return on third parties' capital-Rent 116

Return on capital 13,44326,23618,961

Dividends and interest on capital 3,6547,0734,988

Retained earnings for the period 9,78919,16313,973

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 66 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Notes to the Financial Statements

At 12/31/2021 and 12/31/2020 for balance sheet accounts and from 01/01 to 12/31 of 2021 and 2020 for income statement

(In millions of Reais, except information per share)

Note 1-Operations

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING) is a publicly-held company, organized and existing under the laws of Brazil. The head office is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, n° 100, in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, Brazil.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING has a presence in 18 countries and territories and offers a wide variety of financial products and services to personal and corporate customers in Brazil and abroad, not necessarily related to Brazil, through its branches, subsidiaries and international affiliates. It offers a full range of banking services, through its different portfolios: commercial banking; investment banking; real estate lending; loans, financing and investment; leasing and foreign exchange business.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING is a financial holding company controlled by Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. ("IUPAR"), a holding company which owns 51.71% of our common shares, and which is jointly controlled by (i) Itaúsa S.A. ("ITAÚSA"), a holding company controlled by members of the Egydio de Souza Aranha family, and (ii) Companhia E. Johnston de Participações ("E. JOHNSTON"), a holding company controlled by the Moreira

Salles family. Itaúsa also directly holds 39.21% of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's common shares.

These individual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on February 10, 2022.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 67 Note 2 - Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements

a) Presentation

The financial statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and its subsidiaries (ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED) have been prepared in accordance with the Brazilian Corporate Law, as amended by Laws 11,638, of December 28, 2007, and 11,941, of May 27, 2009, and with instructions issued by the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), the National Council of Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence of Private Insurance (SUSEP) and the National Superintendence of Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC), which include the use of accounting estimates for setting up provisions and valuing financial assets. The information in the financial statements and accompanying notes evidence all relevant information inherent in the financial statements, and only them, which are consistent with information used by management in its administration.

With the entry into force of the BCB Resolution nº 2/2020, as from January 2021, the Balance Sheet accounts are presented in order of liquidity and enforceability.

The presentation of the Statements of Value Added is required by the Brazilian corporate legislation and by the accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to publicly-held companies. This Statement was prepared in accordance with the criteria established by Technical Pronouncement CPC 09 - Statement of Value Added.

Leases are shown at present value in the Consolidated Balance Sheet. The related income and expenses, representing the financial results of these operations, are grouped together under Loan, Lease and Other Credit Operations in the Consolidated Statement of Income. Advances on exchange contracts have been reclassified from Other Liabilities - Foreign Exchange Portfolio to Loan Operations. Foreign exchange income consists of exchange rate differences on balance sheet accounts denominated in foreign currencies. The expected credit loss for loan commitments is presented in liabilities under Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided and Loan Commitments, but it is detailed in the notes with the Supplementary Allowance for Loan Losses.

b) Consolidation

The consolidated financial statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING relate to transactions carried out by its branches and subsidiaries in Brazil and abroad and investment funds which it controls.

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, goodwill recorded in subsidiaries is amortized on the basis of anticipated future profitability and appraisal reports, or upon realization of the investment, according to the rules and guidance of CMN and BACEN.

The difference in Net Income and Shareholders' Equity between ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED (Note 15d) results substantially from the adoption of different criteria for the amortization of goodwill originating from acquisitions of investments, for recognizing transactions with minority shareholders where there is no change in control (Note 3I) and for recognizing exchange differences, prior to January 1, 2017, on foreign investments and hedging these investments, which are denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the parent company, net of the corresponding tax effects.

The effects of foreign exchange differences on foreign investments are classified under the heading Income on Securities and Derivatives Financial Instruments in the Consolidated Statement of Income for subsidiaries with the same functional currency as the parent company, and in Other Comprehensive Income for subsidiaries with a different functional currency.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 68 The following table shows the main consolidated companies, which together represent over 95% of total consolidated assets, as well as the interests of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING in their voting capital:

Country of Interest in voting capitalInterest in total capital

Functional currency (1) Activity%%

Incorporation

12/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/2020

In Brazil

Banco Itaú BBA S.A. Real BrazilFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Banco Itaú Consignado S.A. Real BrazilFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Banco Itaucard S.A. Real BrazilFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Banco Itauleasing S.A. Real BrazilFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Cia. Itaú de Capitalização Real BrazilPremium Bonds100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Dibens Leasing S.A.-Arrendamento Mercantil Real BrazilLeasing100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Real BrazilConsumer Finance Credit50.00%50.00%50.00%50.00%

Hipercard Banco Múltiplo S.A. Real BrazilFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itauseg Seguradora S.A. Real BrazilInsurance100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. Real BrazilSecurities Broker100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itaú Seguros S.A. Real BrazilInsurance100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itaú Unibanco S.A. Real BrazilFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. Real BrazilPension Plan100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Luizacred S.A. Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento Real BrazilConsumer Finance Credit50.00%50.00%50.00%50.00%

Redecard Instituição de Pagamento S.A. (2) Real BrazilAcquirer100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Foreign

Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. Colombian Peso ColombiaFinancial institution49.30%34.16%49.30%34.16%

Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A. Swiss Franc SwitzerlandFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. Argentine Peso ArgentinaFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A. Guarani ParaguayFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. Uruguayan Peso UruguayFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itau Bank, Ltd. Real Cayman IslandsFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itau BBA International plc US Dollar United KingdomFinancial institution100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itau BBA USA Securities Inc. Real United StatesSecurities Broker100.00%100.00%100.00%100.00%

Itaú CorpBanca (3) Chilean Peso ChileFinancial institution56.60%39.22%56.60%39.22%

(1) All overseas offices of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED have the same functional currency as the parent company, except for CorpBanca New York Branch, which uses the US Dollar.

(2) New company name of Redecard S.A.

(3) ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING controls ITAÚ CORPBANCA due to the shareholders' agreement.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 69 c) Critical accounting estimates and judgments

The preparation of Consolidated and Individual Financial Statements requires Management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, and contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements, due to uncertainties and the high level of subjectivity involved in the recognition and measurement of certain items. Estimates and judgments that present a significant risk and may have a material impact on the values of assets and liabilities are disclosed below. Actual results may differ from those established by these estimates and judgments.

Topic Notes

Consolidation 2c (I) and 2b

Fair value of financial instruments 2c (II) and 17

Provision for loan losses 2c (III) and 6

Goodwill impairment 2c (IV) and 14

Deferred income tax and social contribution 2c (V) and 11

Defined benefit pension plans 2c (VI) and 19

Provisions, contingencies and legal obligations 2c (VII) and 9

Technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 2c (VIII) and 8

(I) Consolidation-subsidiaries are all those in which ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, either directly or through other subsidiaries, is the holder of partner rights that permanently ensure preponderance in corporate resolutions and the power to elect the majority of managers. The existence of control is assessed continuously. Subsidiaries are consolidated from the date control is established to the date on which it ceases to exist.

The consolidated financial statements are prepared using consistent accounting policies. Intercompany asset and liability account balances, income accounts and transaction values have been eliminated.

(II) Fair value of financial instruments-the fair value of financial instruments, including derivatives that are not traded in active markets, is calculated by using valuation techniques based on assumptions that consider market information and conditions. The main assumptions are: historical data, information on similar transactions and pricing techniques. For more complex or illiquid instruments, significant judgment is necessary to determine the model used with the selection of specific inputs and, in certain cases, evaluation adjustments are applied to the model amount our price quoted for financial instruments that are not actively traded.

The methodologies used to estimate the fair value of certain financial instruments are described in Note 17.

(III) Provision for loan losses-The analysis of the provision for loan losses from the operations granted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is conducted based on the assessment of the default classification (Ratings AA-H), on an individual or collective basis, established in CMN Resolution No. 2,682, of December 21, 1999. Management exercises its judgment in the assessment of the adequacy of the expected loss amounts resulting from models and, according to its experience, makes adjustments that may result from certain clients' credit condition or from temporary adjustments resulting from new situations or circumstances that have not yet been reflected in modeling. In addition to the default classification the following aspects are also considered:

12-month horizon, using base macroeconomic scenarios, i.e., with no weighting; and

Highest risk classification according to the operation, client, default, renegotiation, among others.

The criteria for the provision for loan losses are detailed in Note 21.

(IV) Goodwill impairment-The review of goodwill due to impairment reflects the Management's best estimate for future cash flows of Cash Generating Units (CGU), with the identification of the CGU and estimate of their fair value less costs to sell and/or value in use.

To determine this estimate, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED adopts the discounted cash flow methodology for a period of 5 years, macroeconomic assumptions, growth rate and discount rate.

The discount rate generally reflects financial and economic variables, such as the risk-free interest rate and a risk premium.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 70 Cash-Generating Units or CGU groups are identified at the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored for internal management purposes.

(V) Deferred income tax and social contribution-deferred tax assets are recognized only in relation to deductible temporary differences, tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards for offset to the extent that i) it is considered probable that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED will generate future taxable income for its use; and ii) it presents a history of taxable income or income in at least three of the last five fiscal years. The expected realization of deferred tax assets is based on the projection of future taxable profits and technical studies, as disclosed in Note 11.

(VI) Defined benefit pension plans-the current amount of pension plans is obtained from actuarial calculations, which use assumptions such as discount rate, which is appropriated at the end of each year and used to determine the present value of estimated future cash outflows. To determine the appropriate discount rate, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED considers the interest rates of National Treasury Notes that have maturity terms similar to the terms of the respective liabilities.

The main assumptions for Pension plan obligations are partly based on current market conditions. Additional information is disclosed in Note 19.

(VII) Provisions, Contingencies and Legal Obligations-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED periodically reviews its contingencies. These contingencies are evaluated based on management´s best estimates, taking into account the opinion of legal counsel when there is a likelihood that financial resources will be required to settle the obligations and the amounts may be reasonably estimated.

Contingencies classified as probable losses are recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under Provisions.

Contingent amounts are measured using appropriate models and criteria, despite the uncertainty surrounding the ultimate timing and amounts. Provisions, contingencies and other commitments are detailed in Note 9.

(VIII) Technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds-technical provisions are liabilities arising from obligations of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED to its policyholders and participants. These obligations may be short term liabilities (property and casualty insurance) or medium and long term liabilities (life insurance and pension plans).

The determination of the actuarial liability is subject to several uncertainties inherent in the coverage of insurance and pension contracts, such as assumptions of persistence, mortality, disability, life expectancy, morbidity, expenses, frequency and severity of claims, conversion of benefits into annuities, redemptions and return on assets.

The estimates for these assumptions are based on the historical experience of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, benchmarks and the experience of the actuary, in order to comply with best market practices and constantly review of the actuarial liability. The adjustments resulting from these continuous improvements, when necessary, are recognized in the statement of income for the corresponding period. Additional information is described in Note 8.

d) Business development

Reduction of non-controlling interest in XP Inc.

On November 26, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING disclosed that the Board of Directors approved the partial spin-off of the investment held in XP Inc. (XP INC) to a new company (XPart S.A.).

On December 2 and 17, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING sold 4.44% and 0.07%, respectively, of its investments in XP INC, through the public offering on the Nasdaq, giving a result before taxes of R$ 4,001. Concurrently with the sales, XP INC completed a public offering (follow-on) which resulted in the dilution of the interest held by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING to 41.00% of capital, giving a result in XP INC primary subscription of R$ 546.

Additionally, on May 14, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING sold 0.48% of its interest in XP INC, generating income before taxes of R$ 486.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 71 After a favorable opinion of the US Federal Reserve Board, XPart S.A. was constituted on May 31, 2021 by the portion of investment in XP INC plus a cash amount corresponding to R$ 10, as approved in the

Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting held on January 31, 2021. The percentage of XP INC's capital spun-off to XPart S.A. was 40.52%, which corresponded to XPart S.A. stockholders' equity value of R$ 9,985 on the base date May 31, 2021.

In General Meetings on October 1, 2021, the merger of XPart S.A. into XP INC. was approved.

In view of the merger and subsequent extinction of XPart S.A. into XP INC, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's stockholders that hold an ownership interest in XPart S.A., received in replacement, an ownership interest of XP INC.

After all the events described above, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING no longer holds an equity interest in XP INC.

However, the original agreement establishes an additional acquisition of interest of XP INC in 2022 by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, approved by BACEN and subject to future approval by foreign regulatory bodies, as disclosed in Announcement to the Market of November 08, 2021.

Itaú CorpBanca

The Itaú CorpBanca (ITAÚ CORPBANCA) is controlled as of April 1st, 2016 by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING. On the same date, ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING entered into a shareholders' agreement with Corp Group, which sets forth, among others, the right of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and Corp Group to appoint members for the Board of Directors of ITAÚ CORPBANCA in accordance to their interests in capital stock, and this group of shareholders have the right to appoint the majority of members of the Board of Directors of ITAÚ CORPBANCA and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING are be entitled to appoint the majority of members elected by this block.

On September 10, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda, indirectly acquired additional ownership interest of 1.08% (5,558,780,153 shares) in the

ITAÚ CORPBANCA's capital for the amount of R$ 229, and now it holds 39.22%.

The effective acquisition and financial settlement occurred on September 14, 2020, after obtaining the regulatory authorizations.

At the Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting of Itaú CorpBanca held on July 13, 2021, the capital increase of Itaú CorpBanca in the total amount of CLP 830 billion was approved, through the issuance of 461,111,111,111 shares, which were fully subscribed, paid in and settled in October and November 2021, after regulatory approvals. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING subscribed the total of 350,048,242,004 shares for the amount of CLP 630 billion (approximately R$ 4,296), then holding 56.60% of the capital of ITAÚ CORPBANCA.

Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A.

On December 31, 2015, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary Itaú Unibanco S.A. (ITAÚ UNIBANCO), entered into an agreement for purchase and sale and other covenants with Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG) and with Misben S.A. for acquisition of 89.08% of interest in capital of Recovery do Brasil Consultoria S.A. (RECOVERY), corresponding to total interest of RECOVERY's parties, for the amount of R$ 735. On July 7, 2016 an additional interest of 6.92% was acquired from International Finance Corporation, for the amount of R$ 59, then holding 96% of its capital.

On May 26, 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary ITAÚ UNIBANCO, acquired from International Finance Corporation an additional interest of 4% for the amount of R$ 20.7, then holding 100% of capital of RECOVERY.

The effective acquisition and financial settlement occurred on May 28, 2020.

Acquisition of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação S.A.

On October 31, 2019, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, through its subsidiary Redecard Instituição de Pagamento S.A. (REDE), entered into a purchase and sale agreement of 100% of the capital of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação S.A. (ZUP). The purchase will be carried out in three phases over four years. In the first phase, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING acquired 52.96% of ZUP's total voting capital for approximately R$ 293, then holding the company's control. In the third year, after the operation is closed,

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING will acquire an additional 19.6% interest; in the fourth year, the remaining interest, so as to achieve 100% of ZUP's capital.

Effective acquisitions and financial settlements occurred on March 31, 2020, after obtaining the regulatory authorizations required.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 72 Note 3 - Significant accounting policies

a) Cash and cash equivalents-Defined as cash and current accounts with banks, shown in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under the heading Cash, Interbank Deposits, Money Market (Collateral Held) and Voluntary investments with the Central Bank of Brazil with original maturities not exceeding 90 days.

b) Interbank investments, Remunerated restricted Credits held at the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), Remunerated deposits, deposits received under securities repurchase agreements, funds from acceptances and issuance of securities, borrowing and onlending, subordinated debt and other receivables and payables - Operations with fixed interest and charges are booked at present value. Operations with floating interest and charges are booked at the adjusted principal amount. Operations subject to foreign exchange variation are booked at the corresponding amount in local currency. Liabilities are presented net of the transaction costs incurred, if significant, calculated pro rata on a daily basis.

c) Securities-Recorded at the cost of acquisition restated by the index and/or effective interest rate and presented in the Balance Sheet as required by BACEN Circular 3,068, of November 08, 2001. Securities are classified into the following categories:

Trading securities - Securities acquired to be actively and frequently traded. They are measured at fair value, with a counterparty to the results for the period;

Available for sale securities - Securities that can be negotiated but are not acquired for the purposes of active and frequent trading. They are measured at fair value, with a counterparty to a specific account in stockholders' equity;

Held to maturity securities - Securities, other than non-redeemable shares, which the bank has the financial capacity and intends, or is required, to hold in the portfolio to maturity. They are recorded at the cost of acquisition, or at fair value, whenever these are transferred from another category. Securities are adjusted up to maturity date, but are not measured at fair value.

Gains and losses on available for sale securities, when realized, are recognized on the trade date in the statement of income, with a counterparty to a specific account in stockholders' equity.

Decreases in the fair value of available for sale and held to maturity securities below to cost, resulting from causes not considered to be temporary, are recorded in the results as realized losses.

d) Derivative financial instruments-These are classified on the date of their acquisition, according to whether or not management intends to use them for hedging, according to BACEN Circular 3,082, of January 30, 2002. Transactions involving financial instruments, carried out at a customer's request, for the bank's own account, or which do not comply with the hedging criteria (mainly derivatives used to manage overall risk exposure), are stated at fair value, including realized and unrealized gains and losses, which are recorded directly in the statement of income.

Derivatives that are used for protection against risk exposure or to modify the characteristics of financial assets and liabilities, where changes in fair value are closely related to those of the items being protected at the beginning and throughout the duration of the contract, and which are considered to be effective in reducing the risk exposure in question, are classified as hedges of the following types:

Market Risk Hedge - Financial assets and liabilities, as well as their related financial instruments, are booked at fair value, plus realized and unrealized gains and losses, which are recorded directly in the statement of income;

Cash Flow Hedge-The effective portion of a hedge of financial assets and liabilities, and the related financial instruments, are booked at fair value plus realized and unrealized gains and losses, net of tax effects, when applicable, and recorded in a specific account in stockholders' equity. The ineffective portion is recorded directly in the statement of income;

Hedge of Net Investments in Foreign Operations-Accounted for similarly to a cash flow hedge, i.e. the portion of gains or losses on a hedging instrument that is determined to be an effective hedge is recognized in stockholders' equity, and reclassified to income for the period in the event of the disposal of the foreign operation. The ineffective portion is recognized in income for the period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 73 e) Loans, leases and other credit operations (operations with lending characteristics) - These transactions are recorded at present value and calculated pro rata on a daily basis in line with variations in a defined indexer and interest rate, and are adjusted up to the 60th day of arrears, according to the expectation of payment. After the 60th day, income is recognized only on actual receipt of payments. Credit card operations include receivables arising from purchases made by cardholders. Funds corresponding to these amounts to be paid to the credit card companies are shown as liabilities, under the heading Interbank Accounts - Receipts and Payments Pending Settlement.

f) Provision for loan losses-The balance of the provision for loan losses is recorded based on a credit risk analysis, at an amount considered sufficient to cover loan losses in accordance with the rules determined by CMN Resolution Nº. 2,682 of December 21, 1999, which include the following:

Provisions are recorded from the date on which loans are granted, based on the customer's risk rating and on a periodic quality assessment of customers and business sectors, and not only in the event of default;

Exclusively in the case of default, losses are written off 360 days after the credits have matured, or after 540 days for operations with maturities longer than 36 months.

g) Other assets - They are comprised of Assets Held for Sale, relating to real estate, vehicles and other assets available for sale (owned but deactivated, received as payment in kind or resulting from execution of guarantees). These assets are adjusted to fair value by setting up a provision in accordance with current regulations. This heading also covers Unearned Reinsurance Premiums (Note 3m) and Prepaid Expenses, corresponding to disbursements which will produce benefits in future years.

h) Investments - Include goodwill identified in the acquisition of associates and joint ventures, net of any accumulated impairment loss. They are initially recognized at acquisition cost and are subsequently accounted for under the equity method.

Associates: are companies over which ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has significant influence, but which it does not control.

Joint Ventures: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has joint venture whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets.

i) Fixed assets-Are booked at their acquisition cost less accumulated depreciation and adjusted for impairment, if applicable. Depreciation is calculated on the straight-line method using rates based on the estimated useful lives of these assets. Such rates and other details are presented in Note 13.

The residual values and useful lives of assets are reviewed and adjusted, if appropriate, at the end of each period.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED reviews its assets in order to identify indications of impairment in their recoverable amounts. The recoverable amount of an asset is defined as the higher of its fair value less the cost to sell and its value in use. For the purposes of assessing impairment, assets are grouped at the lowest level for which independent cash flows can be identified (cash-generating units). The assessment may be made at an individual asset level when the fair value less the cost to sell can be reliably determined.

j) Goodwill - Corresponds to the amount paid in excess in the acquisition of investments and it is amortized based on the expected future profitability or on its realization. It is semiannually submitted to the asset impairment test with the adoption of an approach that involves the identification of cash-generating units (CGU) and the estimate of its fair value less the cost to sell and/or its value in use.

The breakdown of intangible assets is described in Note 14.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 74 k) Intangible assets - Composed of: (i) Goodwill paid upon acquisition of a company, transferred to intangible assets due to merger of the acquired company's equity into the acquirer company; (ii) Rights on the acquisition of payrolls and association agreements, amortized according to agreement terms or as economic benefits flow to the company; and (iii) Software, amortized over five years, and customer portfolios, amortized within ten years.

Intangible assets with definite useful lives are amortized using the straight-line method over their estimated useful lives and those with indefinite useful lives are tested on a semiannually basis to identify possible impairment losses.

l) Capital Transactions with Non-Controlling Stockholders-Changes in an ownership interest in a subsidiary, which do not result in a loss of control, are accounted for as capital transactions and any difference between the amount paid and the carrying amount of non-controlling stockholders is recognized directly in consolidated stockholders' equity.

m) Insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations - Insurance contracts establish, for one of the parties, upon payment (premium) by the other party, the obligation to pay the latter a certain amount in the event of a claim. Insurance risk is defined as a future and uncertain event, of a sudden and unforeseeable nature, independent of the insured's will, which may cause economic loss when it occurs.

Once a contract is classified as an insurance contract, it remains as such until the end of its life, even if the insurance risk is significantly reduced during the period, unless all rights and obligations are extinguished or expire.

Insurance premiums, coinsurance accepted and selling expenses are accounted for upon issue of the insurance policy or in accordance with term of the insurance, through the establishment and reversal of a provision for unearned premiums and deferred selling expenses. Interest arising from fractioning of insurance premiums is accounted for as incurred. Revenues from pension contributions, gross revenue from premium bonds certificates and the respective technical provisions are recognized upon receipt.

Private pension plans

Contracts that provide for retirement benefits after an accumulation period (known as PGBL, VGBL and FGB) provide a guarantee, at the commencement date of the contract, of the basis for calculating the retirement benefit (mortality table and minimum interest rates). The contracts specify the annuity rates and, therefore, the insurance risk is transferred to the issuer from the start. These contracts are classified as insurance contracts.

Insurance premiums

Insurance premiums are recognized upon issue of an insurance policy or over the period of the contracts in proportion to the amount of the insurance coverage.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 75 If there is evidence of impairment losses with respect to receivables for insurance premiums, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognizes a provision, sufficient to cover this loss, based on a risk analysis of realization of insurance premiums receivable with installments overdue for over 60 days.

Reinsurance

In the ordinary course of business, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED reinsures a portion of the risks underwritten, particularly property and casualty risks that exceed the maximum limits of responsibility that determine to be appropriate for each segment and product (after a study which considers size, experience, special features, and the capital necessary to support these limits). These reinsurance agreements allow the recovery of a portion of losses from the reinsurer, although they do not release the insurer from the main obligation as direct insurer of the risks covered by the reinsurance.

Acquisition Costs

Acquisition costs include direct and indirect costs related to the origination of insurance. These costs are recorded directly in result as incurred, expect for deferred acquisition costs (commissions paid for brokerage services, agency and prospecting efforts), which are recorded proportionally to the recognition of premium revenues, i.e. over the term corresponding to the insurance contract.

Insurance Contract Liabilities

Reserves for claims are established based on past experience, claims in process of payment, estimated amounts of claims incurred but not yet reported, and other factors relevant to the required reserve levels.

Liability Adequacy Test

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED tests liability adequacy by adopting current actuarial assumptions for future cash flows of all insurance contracts in force at the balance sheet date.

Should the analysis show insufficiency, any shortfall identified will immediately be accounted for in income for the period.

n) Provisions, Contingent Assets and Contingent Liabilities - these are possible rights and potential obligations arising from past events for which realization depends on uncertain future events.

Contingent assets are not recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet, except when Management of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED considers that realization is practically certain. In general they correspond to lawsuits with favorable outcomes in final and unappealable judgments and to the withdrawal of lawsuits as a result of a settlement payment received or an agreement for set-off against an existing liability.

These contingencies are evaluated based on Management's best estimates, and are classified as:

Probable: in which liabilities are recognized in the Consolidated Balance Sheet under Provisions;

Possible: which are disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements, but no provision is recorded;

Remote: which require neither a provision nor disclosure.

The amount of deposits in guarantee is adjusted in compliance with current legislation.

Contingencies guaranteed by indemnity clauses in privatization processes and others, and with liquidity are recognized upon judicial notification with simultaneous recognition of receivables, without any effect on results.

Legal Obligations and Tax and Social Security Obligations

Represented by amounts payable for tax liabilities, the legality or constitutionality of which are subject to judicial challenge, recognized for the full amount under discussion.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 76 o) Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided - Recognized based on the expected loss model, in an amount sufficient to cover any probable losses over the whole guarantee period.

p) Income Tax and Social Contribution - There are two components of the provision for income tax and social contribution: current and deferred.

The current component is approximately the total of taxes to be paid or recovered during the reporting period.

Deferred income tax and social contribution, represented by deferred tax assets and liabilities, is obtained based on the differences between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and the amounts reported in the financial statements at each period.

The income tax and social contribution expense is recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Income Tax and Social Contribution, except when it refers to items directly recognized in Stockholders' Equity, such as tax on marking available for sale financial assets to fair value, post-employment benefits and tax on cash flow hedges and hedge of net investment in foreign operations. Subsequently, these items are recognized in income upon realization of the gain/loss on the instruments.

Changes in tax legislation and rates are recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Income tax and social contribution in the period in which they are enacted. Interest and fines are recognized in the Consolidated statement of income under Other administrative expenses.

Tax rates, as well as their calculation bases, are detailed in Note 11.

q) Deferred income - this refers to: (i) interest received in advance on which there is no prospect of demand for payment and which depends only on the passage of time to be appropriated to effective income, and (ii) the negative goodwill on acquisition of investments, which has not been absorbed in the consolidation process.

r) Post-employments benefits

Pension plans-defined benefit plans

The liability (or asset, as the case may be) is recognized in the consolidated balance sheet with respect to a defined benefit plan corresponds to the present value of the defined benefit obligations at the balance sheet date less the fair value of the plan assets. The defined benefit obligations are calculated annually using the projected unit credit method. The present value of the defined benefit obligation is determined by discounting the estimated amount of future cash flows of benefit payments at the rate for Brazilian treasury long term securities denominated in Reais and with maturity periods similar to the term of the pension plan liabilities.

Pension plans-defined contribution

For defined contribution plans, contributions to plans made by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, through pension plan funds, are recognized as expenses, when due.

Other post-employment benefit obligations

Like defined benefit pension plans, these obligations are assessed annually by independent, qualified actuaries, and the costs expected from these benefits are accrued over the period of employment. Gains and losses arising from changes in practices and variations in actuarial assumptions are recognized in Stockholders' equity, in the period in which they occur.

s) Foreign currency translation

I-Functional and presentation currency

The Financial Statements of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED are presented in Brazilian Reais, its functional and presentation currency. For each subsidiary, joint venture or investment in associates, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED defines the functional currency as the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates.

II-Foreign Currency Operations

Foreign currency operations are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing on the dates of the transactions. Foreign exchange gains and losses are recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income, unless they are related to cash flow hedges and hedge of net investments in foreign operations, which are recognized in Stockholders' Equity.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 77 Note 4-Interbank investments

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180 181-365Over 365 daysTotal%Total%

Money market 139,619 26,537-775166,93168.4237,85980.7

Collateral held (1) 33,744 7,183-77541,70217.155,86319.0

Collateral repledge 101,812 12,634--114,44646.9155,82552.8

Assets received as collateral with right to sell or repledge 14,218 12,634--26,85211.024,1578.2

Assets received as collateral without right to sell or repledge 87,594 ---87,59435.9131,66844.6

Short position 4,063 6,720--10,7834.426,1718.9

Money market and Interbank deposits - assets guaranteeing 1,524 ---1,5240.61,0740.4

technical provisions (Note 8b)

Interbank deposits 50,913 7,0315,8405,87769,66128.655,55318.9

Voluntary investments with the Central Bank of Brazil 5,800 ---5,8002.4-0.0

Total (2) 197,856 33,5685,8406,652243,916100.0294,486100.0

% per maturity date 81.1 13.82.42.7100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 229,917 49,0388,3537,178294,486

% per maturity date 78.1 16.72.82.4100.0

(1) Includes R$ 9,266 (R$ 11,119 at 12/31/2020) related to Money market-Assets received as collateral with right to sell or repledge, in which securities are restricted to guarantee transactions at the B3 S.A.-Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) and BACEN.

(2) Includes a securities valuation allowance in the amount of R$ (57) (R$ (6) at 12/31/2020).

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING the portfolio is composed of Money market - Collateral held, amounting to R$ 7,429 (R$ 2,729 at 12/31/2020) with maturity up to 30 days, Interbank deposits, with no amount at the current period (R$ 8,408 at 12/31/2020) with maturity up to 30 days, R$ 7,087 (with no amount at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 31 to 180 days, R$ 7,843 (R$ 5,448 at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 181 to 365 days and R$ 43,393 (R$ 49,669 at 12/31/2020) with maturity over 365 days.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 78 Note 5 - Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities)

See below the composition by Securities and Derivatives financial instruments type, maturity and portfolio already adjusted to their respective fair values.

a) Summary per maturity

12/31/202112/31/2020

Adjustment to fair value

Cost reflected in: Fair value%0-3031-9091-180181-365366-720Over 720Fair value

days

Income Stockholders'

equity

Government securities-Brazil 236,168 (1,609)(1,778)232,78133.02,0202,3072,42929,36952,514144,142269,533

Financial treasury bills 27,833 2-27,8353.9-2,240-14,1725,5485,87530,129

National treasury bills 66,548 (945)(163)65,4409.32,009-2,3692,76520,45337,844100,008

National treasury notes 90,286 (652)(1,585)88,04912.510676012,43221,08654,39486,830

National treasury / Securitization 110 -301400.0-----140184

Brazilian external debt bonds 51,391 (14)(60)51,3177.31---5,42745,88952,382

Government securities-abroad 60,978 (20)(332)60,6268.612,10110,1569,00315,0993,21811,04961,751

Argentina 1,311 29(4)1,3360.256422625924723171,497

Chile 21,553 (2)(160)21,3913.08,8103,979-26527,94823,231

Colombia 3,938 (12)(95)3,8310.541184698272572,5798,089

Korea 5,604 --5,6040.8--1,1134,121370-3,936

Spain 6,132 --6,1320.9-210-3,9321,990-4,870

United States 7,227 (35)(2)7,1901.06548412,2983,205-1925,835

Italy - ---0.0------130

Mexico 12,424 -(16)12,4081.81,7693,7524,2552,613-1910,232

Paraguay 1,526 -(57)1,4690.249339586591232412,950

Peru 7 --70.0-----74

Uruguay 1,256 -21,2580.221462532248346977

Corporate securities 147,825 (183)(1,247)146,39520.714,5982,6425,2057,93616,08999,92598,842

Shares 8,576 11(862)7,7251.17,725-----7,709

Rural product note 12,639 -11412,7531.82847052,1972,5811,1715,8155,834

Bank deposit certificates 311 -(1)3100.0551197714612529

Real estate receivables certificates 4,760 (16)(42)4,7020.7-344204,6715,347

Fund quotas 10,209 9-10,2181.43,576-167-3,4613,0144,990

Credit rights 6,916 --6,9161.0274-167-3,4613,0142,524

Fixed income 2,359 --2,3590.32,359-----1,846

Variable income 934 9-9430.1943-----620

Debentures 88,965 (114)(501)88,35012.52,4863991,0952,3506,53275,48856,908

Eurobonds and other 10,244 (39)110,2061.4373451092,1522,0355,4927,607

Financial bills 2,746 (16)(1)2,7290.441150622781,1121,0861,438

Promissory and commercial notes 7,457 -307,4871.1581,2011,3934291,4282,9787,222

Other 1,918 (18)151,9150.3-138159651841,3691,258

PGBL / VGBL fund quotas (1) 197,648 --197,64828.0197,648-----205,820

Subtotal-securities 642,619 (1,812)(3,357)637,45090.3226,36715,10516,63752,40471,821255,116635,946

Trading securities 331,452 (1,812)-329,64046.7206,8612,8683,46923,94143,48549,016381,598

Available for sale securities 165,860 -(3,357)162,50323.019,46512,02411,43920,13412,93286,509205,491

Held to maturity securities (2) 145,307 --145,30720.6412131,7298,32915,404119,59148,857

Derivative financial instruments 41,857 26,999-68,8569.715,3376,1616,0295,6288,83126,87076,124

Total securities and derivative financial

instruments (assets) 684,476 25,187(3,357)706,306100.0241,70421,26622,66658,03280,652281,986712,070

Derivative financial instruments (liabilities)

(41,664) (22,305) -(63,969)-(7,107)(7,066)(9,108)(7,642)(8,679)(24,367)(79,599)

(1) The PGBL and VGBL plans securities portfolios, the ownership and embedded risks of which are the customer's responsibility, are recorded as securities - trading securities, with a counterparty to liabilities in Pension Plan Technical Provisions account (Note 8a).

(2) Unrecorded adjustment to fair value in the amount of R$ (477) (R$ 3,604 at 12/31/2020), according to Note 5e.

During the period, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognized impairment of R$ (170) (R$ (1,453) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) of Financial assets available for sale. The income related to Securities and derivative financial instruments totaled R$ 2,029 (R$ (741) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020).

In the period from 01/01 to 12/31/2020, the result of Derivative financial instruments as well as Adjustment to fair Value of securities (particularly private securities) had their amounts affected by oscillations of rates and other market variables arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic scenario in the period (Note 22d).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 79 b) Summary by portfolio

12/31/2021

Restricted toDerivativeAssets guaranteeing

Pledged

Own portfolio Repurchase Free portfolioCentral Bankfinancialtechnical provisionsTotal

agreements guarantees (*)instruments(Note 8b)

Government securities-Brazil 102,512 75,04638,9092,6885-13,621232,781

Financial treasury bills 24,226 256-1,1195-2,22927,835

National treasury bills 45,551 18,223-1,302--36465,440

National treasury notes 18,613 56,5671,574267--11,02888,049

National treasury / Securitization 140 ------140

Brazilian external debt bonds 13,982 -37,335----51,317

Government securities-abroad 49,586 2,3831738,473--1160,626

Argentina 1,156 --180---1,336

Chile 19,923 1,429-39---21,391

Colombia 3,583 -75173---3,831

Korea 3,284 --2,320---5,604

Spain 3,952 --2,180---6,132

United States 6,513 --677---7,190

Mexico 9,514 --2,894---12,408

Paraguay 496 954-8--111,469

Peru 7 ------7

Uruguay 1,158 -982---1,258

Corporate securities 95,568 27,51285917,941--4,515146,395

Shares 7,042 --1--6827,725

Rural product note 12,753 ------12,753

Bank deposit certificates 225 -----85310

Real estate receivables certificates 4,689 -----134,702

Fund quotas 9,886 --2--33010,218

Credit rights 6,730 -----1866,916

Fixed income 2,215 -----1442,359

Variable income 941 --2---943

Debentures 44,414 27,512-14,779--1,64588,350

Eurobonds and other 9,344 -859---310,206

Financial bills 1,144 -----1,5852,729

Promissory and commercial notes 4,156 --3,159--1727,487

Other 1,915 ------1,915

PGBL / VGBL fund quotas - -----197,648197,648

Subtotal-securities 247,666 104,94139,94129,1025-215,795637,450

Trading securities 67,586 52,8221,8452,6605-204,722329,640

Available for sale securities 97,206 45,8723,1388,731--7,556162,503

Held to maturity securities 82,874 6,24734,95817,711--3,517145,307

Derivative financial instruments - ----68,856-68,856

Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) 247,666 104,94139,94129,102568,856215,795706,306

Total securities and derivative financial instruments (assets) - 12/31/2020 302,624 49,27040,37814,2876,01676,124223,371712,070

(*) Represent securities deposited with Contingent Liabilities (Note 9d), Stock Exchanges and the Clearing Houses.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 80 c) Trading securities

See below the composition of the portfolio of trading securities by type, stated at cost and fair value and by maturity term.

12/31/202112/31/2020

Cost Adjustment to fair Fair value%0-3031-9091-180181-365366-720Over 720 daysFair value

value (in income)

Government securities-Brazil 104,364 (1,609)102,75531.02,0062,2512,32620,79937,73737,636153,646

Financial treasury bills 23,886 223,8887.2-2,184-10,2825,5475,87530,111

National treasury bills 30,559 (945)29,6149.01,995-2,26697112,62211,76075,448

National treasury notes 47,524 (652)46,87214.11067609,54619,56117,62845,035

Brazilian external debt bonds 2,395 (14)2,3810.71---72,3733,052

Government securities-abroad 5,084 (20)5,0641.57342937141,7932481,2828,232

Argentina 902 299310.3564221169023171,482

Chile 380 (2)3780.116310-217825843

Colombia 1,071 (12)1,0590.3--5-431,0113,603

United States 2,634 (35)2,5990.8-496771,681-1922,085

Italy - --0.0------130

Mexico 19 -190.0-----195

Paraguay 10 -100.0-6--133

Peru 7 -70.0-----74

Uruguay 61 -610.07716203877

Corporate securities 24,356 (183)24,1737.56,4733244291,3495,50010,09813,900

Shares 2,841 112,8520.92,852-----3,403

Bank deposit certificates 182 -1820.11312151447219

Real estate receivables certificates 151 (16)1350.0----2011568

Fund quotas 10,003 910,0123.13,370-167-3,4613,0144,520

Credit rights 6,916 -6,9162.1274-167-3,4613,0142,524

Fixed income 2,153 -2,1530.72,153-----1,376

Variable income 934 99430.3943-----620

Debentures 3,345 (114)3,2311.0-12141823832,6402,479

Eurobonds and other 5,480 (39)5,4411.719735141,0391,0243,1322,202

Financial bills 1,648 (16)1,6320.5411506265416898802

Promissory and commercial notes 230 -2300.1--11347169-

Other 476 (18)4580.1-126159455123207

PGBL / VGBL fund quotas 197,648 -197,64860.0197,648-----205,820

Total 331,452 (1,812)329,640100.0206,8612,8683,46923,94143,48549,016381,598

% per maturity date 62.70.91.17.213.214.9

Total - 12/31/2020 380,559 1,039381,598100.0220,1749,45542,84323,16135,43250,533

% per maturity date 57.72.511.26.19.313.2

At 12/31/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's portfolio comprises National treasury notes in the amount of R$ 160 with maturity over 365 days (R$ 201 at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 81 d) Available for sale securities

See below the composition of the portfolio of available for sale securities by type, stated at cost and fair value and by maturity term.

12/31/202112/31/2020

Adjustments to fair

Cost value (in Fair value%0-3031-9091-180181-365366-720Over 720 daysFair value

stockholders' equity)

Government securities-Brazil 47,234 (1,778)45,45628.014561038,5701,94134,77271,874

Financial treasury bills 3,947 -3,9472.4-56-3,8901-18

National treasury bills 3,331 (163)3,1682.014-1031,794-1,25724,560

National treasury notes 35,246 (1,585)33,66120.7---2,8861,52529,25033,572

National treasury / Securitization 110 301400.1-----140184

Brazilian external debt bonds 4,600 (60)4,5402.8----4154,12513,540

Government securities-abroad 37,467 (332)37,13522.911,3269,6536,5644,9816104,00152,999

Argentina 409 (4)4050.3-5243157--15

Chile 15,429 (160)15,2699.48,6473,969--4742,17922,388

Colombia 1,942 (95)1,8471.1-18481-141,5683,986

Korea - --0.0------3,936

Spain - --0.0------4,870

United States 4,593 (2)4,5912.86547921,6211,524--3,750

Mexico 12,405 (16)12,3897.71,7693,7524,2552,613--10,227

Paraguay 1,516 (57)1,4590.949333586591222382,947

Uruguay 1,173 21,1750.720761830628-16880

Corporate securities 81,159 (1,247)79,91249.18,1252,3154,7726,58310,38147,73680,618

Shares 5,735 (862)4,8733.04,873-----4,306

Rural product note 12,639 11412,7537.82847052,1972,5811,1715,8155,834

Bank deposit certificates 129 (1)1280.142-176225310

Real estate receivables certificates 1,074 (42)1,0320.6-----1,0321,010

Fund quotas of fixed income 206 -2060.1206-----470

Debentures 46,845 (501)46,34428.52,4863871,0812,1685,94134,28154,429

Eurobonds and other 4,764 14,7652.917610951,1131,0112,3605,403

Financial bills 1,098 (1)1,0970.7---213696188636

Promissory and commercial notes 7,227 307,2574.5581,2011,3824261,3812,8097,222

Other 1,442 151,4570.9-12-201791,246998

Total 165,860 (3,357)162,503100.019,46512,02411,43920,13412,93286,509205,491

% per maturity date 12.07.47.012.48.053.2

Total - 12/31/2020 202,377 3,114205,491100.019,53110,06116,64219,11129,268110,878

% per maturity date 9.54.98.19.314.254.0

(*) In order to reflect the current risk management strategy, in the period ended at 12/31/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED changed the classification of Trading securities, being R$ 4,415 of Government Securities - Brazil and R$ 162 of Government securities-abroad.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 82 e) Held to maturity securities

See below the composition of the portfolio of Held to maturity securities by type, stated at cost and by maturity term. The cost includes an added/(reduced) value of R$ (783) (R$ 119 at 12/31/2020) referring to the adjustment to fair value of securities reclassified from Available for sale to Held to maturity.

12/31/202112/31/2020

Cost % 0-3031-9091-180181-365366-720Over 720 daysFair valueCostFair value

Government securities-Brazil 84,570 58.2----12,83671,73484,78944,01347,712

National treasury bills 32,658 22.4----7,83124,82731,548--

National treasury notes 7,516 5.2-----7,5168,1198,2239,664

Brazilian external debt bonds 44,396 30.6----5,00539,39145,12235,79038,048

Government securities-abroad 18,427 12.7412101,7258,3252,3605,76618,423520527

Chile 5,744 4.0-----5,7445,744--

Colombia 925 0.641-612272--913500493

Correia 5,604 3.9--1,1134,121370-5,604--

Espanha 6,132 4.2-210-3,9321,990-6,128--

Uruguay 22 ------22342034

Corporate securities 42,310 29.1-34420842,09141,6184,3244,222

Real estate receivables certificates 3,535 2.4-344-3,5243,3684,2694,167

Debentures 38,775 26.7----20838,56738,250--

Eurobonds and other - --------22

Other - --------5353

Total (*) 145,307 100.0412131,7298,32915,404119,591144,83048,85752,461

% per maturity date -0.11.25.710.682.2

Total - 12/31/2020 48,857 100.06,568-2,5475433739,16252,461

% per maturity date 13.4-5.21.20.180.1

(*) In order to reflect the current risk management strategy, in the period ended at 12/31/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED changed the classification of Available for sale securities, being R$ 19,138 of Government Securities - Brazil, R$ 38,338 of Debentures and R$ 17,139 of Sovereign Bonds.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 83 f) Derivative financial instruments

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED trades in derivative financial instruments with various counterparties to manage its overall exposure and to assist its customers in managing their own exposure.

Futures - Interest rate and foreign currency futures contracts are commitments to buy or sell a financial instrument at a future date, at an agreed price or yield, and may be settled in cash or through delivery. The notional amount represents the face value of the underlying instrument. Commodity futures contracts or financial instruments are commitments to buy or sell commodities (mainly gold, coffee and orange juice) at a future date, at an agreed price, which are settled in cash. The notional amount represents the quantity of such commodities multiplied by the future price on the contract date. Daily cash settlements of price movements are made for all instruments.

Forwards - Interest rate forward contracts are agreements to exchange payments on a specified future date, based on the variation in market interest rates from trade date to contract settlement date. Foreign exchange forward contracts represent agreements to exchange the currency of one country for the currency of another at an agreed price, on an agreed settlement date. Financial instrument forward contracts are commitments to buy or sell a financial instrument on a future date at an agreed price and are settled in cash.

Swaps - Interest rate and foreign exchange swap contracts are commitments to settle in cash on a future date or dates the differentials between specific financial indices (either two different interest rates in a single currency or two different rates each in a different currency), as applied to a notional principal amount. Swap contracts shown under Other in the table below correspond substantially to inflation rate swap contracts.

Options - Option contracts give the purchaser, for a fee, the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell a financial instrument within a limited time, including a flow of interest, foreign currencies, commodities, or financial instruments at an agreed price that may also be settled in cash, based on the differential between specific indices.

Credit Derivatives - Credit derivatives are financial instruments with value deriving from the credit risk on debt issued by a third party (the reference entity), which permits one party (the buyer of the hedge) to transfer the risk to the counterparty (the seller of the hedge). The seller of the hedge must pay out as provided for in the contract if the reference entity undergoes a credit event, such as bankruptcy, default or debt restructuring. The seller of the hedge receives a premium for the hedge but, on the other hand, assumes the risk that the underlying instrument referenced in the contract undergoes a credit event, and the seller may have to make payment to the purchaser of the hedge for up to the notional amount of the credit derivative.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED buys and sells credit protection in order to meet the needs of its customers, management and mitigation of its portfolios' risk.

CDS (Credit Default Swap) is a credit derivative in which, upon a default related to the reference entity, the protection buyer is entitled to receive the amount equivalent to the difference between the face value of the CDS contract and the fair value of the liability on the date the contract was settled, also known as the recovered amount. The protection buyer does not need to hold the reference entity's debt instrument in order to receive the amounts due when a credit event occurs, as per the terms of the CDS contract.

TRS (Total Return Swap) is a transaction in which a party swaps the total return of an asset or of a basket of assets for regular cash flows, usually interest and a guarantee against capital loss. In a TRS contract, the parties do not transfer the ownership of the assets.

The total value of margins pledged in guarantee by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED was R$ 4,206 (R$ 14,964 at 12/31/2020) and was basically comprised of government securities.

Further information on internal controls and parameters used to manage risks may be found in Note 21-Risk, Capital Management and Fixed Asset Limits.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 84 I-Derivatives Summary

See below the composition of the Derivative Financial Instruments portfolio (assets and liabilities) by type of instrument, stated at cost, fair value and maturity date.

12/31/202112/31/2020

Adjustments to fair

Cost value (in income / Fair value%0-3031-9091-180181-365366-720Over 720 daysFair value

stockholders' equity)

Assets

Swaps - adjustment receivable 13,409 24,60438,01355.21,8193708372,5967,34125,05046,019

Option agreements 20,340 89021,23030.810,5253,5043,7871,90868881820,161

Forwards 2,954 (13)2,9414.31,5151,078289563-1,959

Credit derivatives (271) 5132420.4--7822205156

NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 5,256 6875,9438.61,1931,2071,1091,0537526297,596

Other Derivative Financial Instruments 169 3184870.72852-725168233

Total 41,857 26,99968,856100.015,3376,1616,0295,6288,83126,87076,124

% per maturity date 22.48.98.88.212.838.9

Total - 12/31/2020 43,376 32,74876,124100.017,3075,5042,8289,0716,47534,939

% per maturity date 22.77.23.711.98.546.0

12/31/202112/31/2020

Adjustments to fair

Cost value (in income / Fair value%0-3031-9091-180181-365366-720Over 720 daysFair value

stockholders' equity)

Liabilities

Swaps - adjustment payable (15,271) (19,375)(34,646)54.2(1,562)(638)(1,057)(2,275)(6,944)(22,170)(51,789)

Option agreements (20,213) (3,099)(23,312)36.4(4,040)(5,170)(7,479)(4,264)(869)(1,490)(20,347)

Forwards (762) -(762)1.2(762)-----(905)

Credit derivatives (261) 63(198)0.3--(1)(1)(8)(188)(76)

NDF-Non Deliverable Forward (5,017) 121(4,896)7.7(739)(1,256)(565)(1,097)(822)(417)(6,426)

Other Derivative Financial Instruments (140) (15)(155)0.2(4)(2)(6)(5)(36)(102)(56)

Total (41,664) (22,305)(63,969)100.0(7,107)(7,066)(9,108)(7,642)(8,679)(24,367)(79,599)

% per maturity date 11.111.014.211.913.638.2

Total - 12/31/2020 (47,485) (32,114)(79,599)100.0(16,630)(4,267)(2,712)(12,668)(6,895)(36,427)

% per maturity date 20.95.43.415.98.745.7

The result of derivative financial instruments in the period totaled R$ 8,558 (R$ (8,925) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020).

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, market values related to Swaps contract positions, involving Interest, in asset position, totaled R$ 274 (R$ 69 at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 31 to 180 days. The market values related to Swaps contract positions, involving Foreign currency, in liability position, totaled R$ 367 (with no amount at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 31 to 180 days. The market values related to Options contract positions, involving Shares, in asset position, with no amount at the current period (R$ 4 with maturity from 181 to 365 days and R$ 23 with maturity over 365 days at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 85 II-Derivatives by index and Risk Fator

Off-balance sheet / Balance sheet account Adjustment to fair value

receivable / (received) (in income / stockholders'Fair value

Notional amount

(payable) / paid equity)

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/202112/31/202112/31/202112/31/2020

Future contracts 857,781 781,453----

Purchase commitments 470,895 338,165----

Shares 14,627 8,300----

Commodities 703 1,170----

Interest 429,862 304,454----

Foreign currency 25,703 24,241----

Commitments to sell 386,886 443,288----

Shares 14,181 7,535----

Commodities 3,308 2,201----

Interest 342,575 397,157----

Foreign currency 26,822 36,395----

Swap contracts (1,862)5,2293,367(5,770)

Asset position 1,338,457 1,442,44913,40924,60438,01346,019

Commodities 2 278---1

Interest 1,318,082 1,423,13410,33823,83534,17341,983

Foreign currency 20,373 19,0373,0717693,8404,035

Liability position 1,338,457 1,442,449(15,271)(19,375)(34,646)(51,789)

Shares 497 108(37)(3)(40)(10)

Commodities 130 341-(1)(1)(9)

Interest 1,309,778 1,425,904(13,331)(19,377)(32,708)(47,696)

Foreign currency 28,052 16,096(1,903)6(1,897)(4,074)

Option contracts 1,627,399 1,743,520127(2,209)(2,082)(186)

Purchase commitments-long position 147,475 133,40417,9071,54819,45516,109

Shares 11,907 12,3805211,1351,6561,339

Commodities 471 35620204027

Interest 65,782 53,0615315520857

Foreign currency 69,315 67,60717,31323817,55114,686

Commitments to sell-long position 668,380 743,5732,433(658)1,7754,052

Shares 18,928 14,6598783391,217790

Commodities 306 759(3)61

Interest 582,086 659,826154(148)62,460

Foreign currency 67,060 69,0131,392(846)546801

Purchase commitments-short position 83,334 131,551(17,548)(3,593)(21,141)(15,816)

Shares 14,045 13,080(348)(1,186)(1,534)(1,467)

Commodities 274 899(8)(1)(9)(46)

Interest 6,884 57,770(21)(859)(880)(299)

Foreign currency 62,131 59,802(17,171)(1,547)(18,718)(14,004)

Commitments to sell-short position 728,210 734,992(2,665)494(2,171)(4,531)

Shares 16,545 13,200(648)(368)(1,016)(680)

Commodities 266 246(19)11(8)(4)

Interest 642,475 653,376(227)211(16)(2,295)

Foreign currency 68,924 68,170(1,771)640(1,131)(1,552)

Forward operations 26,129 23,9892,192(13)2,1791,054

Purchases receivable 1,016 18,6661,016(27)989885

Shares 948 304948(27)921301

Interest 68 58468-68584

Foreign currency - 17,778----

Purchases payable obligations - -(68)-(68)(584)

Interest - -(68)-(68)(584)

Sales receivable 20,765 1,1321,938141,9521,074

Shares 1,258 7701,244(1)1,243766

Interest - -694-694308

Foreign currency 19,507 362-1515-

Sales deliverable obligations 4,348 4,191(694)-(694)(321)

Interest 694 308(694)-(694)(308)

Foreign currency 3,654 3,883---(13)

Credit derivatives 21,556 20,060(532)5764480

Asset position 13,414 15,877(271)513242156

Shares 1,784 2,796(37)1016488

Commodities 18 19---1

Interest 11,612 13,062(234)41217867

Liability position 8,142 4,183(261)63(198)(76)

Shares 1,865 1,154(63)17(46)(34)

Commodities - 3----

Interest 6,277 3,026(198)46(152)(42)

NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 278,531 313,4632398081,0471,170

Asset position 144,123 156,5425,2566875,9437,596

Shares 5 -----

Commodities 2,489 1,715478(1)477262

Foreign currency 141,629 154,8274,7786885,4667,334

Liability position 134,408 156,921(5,017)121(4,896)(6,426)

Commodities 1,104 975(50)3(47)(38)

Foreign currency 133,304 155,946(4,967)118(4,849)(6,388)

Other derivative financial instruments 6,217 6,58529303332177

Asset position 5,256 5,352169318487233

Shares 202 126-882

Interest 4,993 5,22416628194174

Foreign currency 61 2328228557

Liability position 961 1,233(140)(15)(155)(56)

Shares 576 799(9)(11)(20)(37)

Interest 376 434(131)(3)(134)(19)

Foreign currency 9 --(1)(1)-

Asset 41,85726,99968,85676,124

Liability (41,664)(22,305)(63,969)(79,599)

Total 1934,6944,887(3,475)

Derivatives contracts mature as follows (in days)

Off-balance sheet / notional amount 0-30 31-180181-365Over 365 days12/31/202112/31/2020

Future contracts 370,243 248,92274,456164,160857,781781,453

Swap contracts 131,681 155,022121,040930,7141,338,4571,442,449

Option contracts 1,230,470 268,25446,11782,5581,627,3991,743,520

Forwards 3,173 13,4029,551326,12923,989

Credit derivatives - 6,60282614,12821,55620,060

NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 77,962 113,35948,09139,119278,531313,463

Other derivative financial instruments 199 7396484,6316,2176,585

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 86 III-Derivatives by notional amount

See below the composition of the Derivative Financial Instruments portfolio by type of instrument, stated at their notional amounts, per trading location (organized or over-the-counter market) and counterparties.

12/31/2021

NDF-NonOther

Future Swap OptionCreditderivative

ForwardsDeliverable

contracts contracts contractsderivativesfinancial

Forward

instruments

Stock exchange 857,781 817,6291,530,73025,3687,53565,035-

Over-the-counter market - 520,82896,66976114,021213,4966,217

Financial institutions - 413,65157,54076114,02176,4154,861

Companies - 103,75838,078--136,2701,353

Individuals - 3,4191,051--8113

Total 857,781 1,338,4571,627,39926,12921,556278,5316,217

Total - 12/31/2020 781,453 1,442,4491,743,52023,98920,060313,4636,585

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 87 IV-Credit derivatives

See below the composition of the Credit Derivatives portfolio stated at their notional amounts, and their effect on the calculation of Required Reference Equity.

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Notional amount Notional amount of credit Notional amount ofNotional amount of credit

of credit protection purchased with Net positioncredit protectionprotection purchased withNet position

protection sold identical underlying amount soldidentical underlying amount

CDS (9,837) 6,109(3,728)(8,501)3,705(4,796)

TRS (5,610) -(5,610)(7,854)-(7,854)

Total (15,447) 6,109(9,338)(16,355)3,705(12,650)

The effect of the risk received on the reference equity (Note 21c) was R$ 135 (R$ 86 at 12/31/2020).

During the period, there were no credit events relating to the taxable events provided for in the agreements.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 88 V-Hedge accounting

I) Cash flow-the purpose of this hedge of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is to hedge cash flows of interest receipt and payment (CDB / Syndicated Loans / Assets Transactions / Funding and agreements to resell) and exposures to future exchange rate (anticipated transactions and unrecognized firm commitments) related to its variable interest rate risk (CDI / LIBOR / UF* / TPM* / Selic), and foreign exchange rate risk, making the cash flow constant (fixed rate) and regardless of the variations of DI CETIP Over, LIBOR / UF*/ TPM* / Selic and foreign exchange rate.

*UF-(Chilean Unit of Account) / TPM (Monetary Policy Rate).

12/31/2021

Hedge Item Hedge Instruments

Strategies Book value Variation in the amountsVariation in the

Cash flow hedgeamounts used to

recognized inNotional amount

reservecalculate hedge

Stockholders' Equity (*)

Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness

Interest rate risk

Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell - 38,4451,0641,06438,0801,072

Hedge of assets transactions 8,621 -(409)(409)8,213(409)

Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 40,526 -(1,686)(1,686)39,962(1,698)

Hedge of assets denominated in UF 14,558 -(127)(127)14,683(127)

Hedge of funding - 5,74930305,77930

Hedge of loan operations 131 ---1311

Foreign exchange risk

Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 3,508 -1856533,508185

Total 67,344 44,194(943)(475)110,356(946)

12/31/2020

Hedge Item Hedge Instruments

Strategies Book value Variation in the amountsVariation in the

Cash flow hedgeamounts used to

recognized inNotional amount

reservecalculate hedge

Stockholders' Equity (*)

Assets Liabilities ineffectiveness

Interest rate risk

Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell - 101,929(2,423)(2,464)103,417(2,433)

Hedge of assets transactions 5,673 -66665,74366

Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 29,533 -69769731,417699

Hedge of assets denominated in UF 16,674 -(4)(4)16,677(1)

Hedge of funding - 2,007(10)(10)1,996(11)

Hedge of loan operations 327 -121231615

Variable costs risks

Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 31,594 -(3)(3)15,803(3)

Foreign exchange risk

Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 1,314 -(105)521,314(105)

Total 85,115 103,936(1,770)(1,654)176,683(1,773)

(*) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 89 12/31/2021

Book value (1)Variation in theVariation in valueHedgeAmount reclassified

Hedge Instruments Notional amounts used torecognized inineffectivenessfrom Cash flow

amount calculate hedgeStockholders'recognized inhedge reserve into

Assets LiabilitiesineffectivenessEquity (2)incomeincome

Interest rate risk (3)

Futures 86,255 144-(1,035)(1,031)(4)(16)

Swap 20,593 5,74914,688(96)(97)1-

Foreign exchange risk (4)

Futures 3,508 -3,665185185--

Total 110,356 5,89318,353(946)(943)(3)(16)

12/31/2020

Book value (1)Variation in theVariation in valueHedgeAmount reclassified

Hedge Instruments Notional amounts used torecognized inineffectivenessfrom Cash flow

amount calculate hedgeStockholders'recognized inhedge reserve into

Assets LiabilitiesineffectivenessEquity (2)incomeincome

Interest rate risk (3)

Futures 140,577 146-(1,668)(1,660)(8)(657)

Swap 18,989 2,00717,0063(2)5-

Foreign exchange risk (4)

Futures 17,117 5298(108)(108)--

Total 176,683 2,15817,304(1,773)(1,770)(3)(657)

(1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments.

(2) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income.

(3) DI Futures negotiated on B3 and interest rate swap negotiated on Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

(4) DDI Futures contracts and Dollar Purchase Options negotiated on B3.

The gains or losses related to the accounting hedge of cash flows that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED expect to recognize in results in the following 12 months, totaling R$ 378 (R$ (1,728) at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 90 II) Market risk - The hedging strategies against market risk of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED consist of hedge of exposure to variation in market risk, in interest receipts, which are attributable to changes in interest rates relating to recognized assets and liabilities.

12/31/2021

Hedge ItemHedge Instruments

Book value Fair valueVariation in the

Strategies Variation in valueamounts

recognized inNotional amountused to calculate

Assets LiabilitiesAssetsLiabilitiesincome (*)hedge

ineffectiveness

Interest rate risk

Hedge of loan operations 8,890 -8,917-278,890(28)

Hedge of funding - 11,051-10,66139011,051(388)

Hedge of available for sale securities 11,765 -10,328-(1,437)11,3591,432

Hedge of other financial assets 19,551 -19,121-(430)19,289422

Total 40,206 11,05138,36610,661(1,450)50,5891,438

12/31/2020

Hedge ItemHedge Instruments

Book value Fair valueVariation in the

Strategies Variation in valueamounts

recognized inNotional amountused to calculate

Assets LiabilitiesAssetsLiabilitiesincome (*)hedge

ineffectiveness

Interest rate risk

Hedge of loan operations 9,205 -9,616-4119,205(423)

Hedge of funding - 10,200-11,591(1,391)10,2001,390

Hedge of available for sale securities 24,677 -25,857-1,18026,866(1,186)

Total 33,882 10,20035,47311,59120046,271(219)

(*) Recorded under heading Results from Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments.

In the period, the amount of R$ 24,447 was reversed from the hedge relationship, which effective portion is R$ 587, with no effect on the result because it is a market risk hedge of Available for sale securities.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 91 12/31/2021

Book value(1)Variation in theHedge

Hedge Instruments

Notional amount amounts used toineffectiveness

calculate hedgerecognized in

AssetsLiabilitiesineffectivenessincome

Interest rate risk

Swap 24,689210,13015(4)

Other Derivatives 2,491-7,1641,700-

Futures 23,409-13,347(277)(8)

Total 50,589230,6411,438(12)

12/31/2020

Book value(1)Variation in theHedge

Hedge Instruments

Notional amount amounts used toineffectiveness

calculate hedgerecognized in

AssetsLiabilitiesineffectivenessincome

Interest rate risk

Swap 23,9852,871-750(19)

Other Derivatives 22,286-21,336(969)-

Total 46,2712,87121,336(219)(19)

(1) Recorded under heading Derivative Financial Instruments.

To protect against market risk variation upon receipt and payment of interest, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses interest rate swap contracts. Hedge items refer to prefixed assets and liabilities denominated in Chilean Unit of Account - UF, fixed rate and denominated in Euros and US dollars, issued by subsidiaries in Chile, London and Colombia, respectively.

Receipts (payments) of interest flows are expected to occur and will affect the statement of income in monthly periods.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 92 III) Hedge of net investment in foreign operations - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's strategies for net investments in foreign operations consist of a hedge of the exposure in foreign currency arising from the functional currency of foreign operations, compared to the functional currency of the head office.

12/31/2021

Hedge itemHedge Instruments

Book value Variation in valueVariation in the

Strategies amounts

recognized inForeign currencyNotional amount

used to calculate

Stockholders'convertion reserve

hedge

Assets Liabilities Equity (*)

ineffectiveness

Foreign exchange risk

Hedge of net investment in foreign operations 9,646 -(12,695)(12,695)13,888(12,730)

Total 9,646 -(12,695)(12,695)13,888(12,730)

12/31/2020

Hedge itemHedge Instruments

Book value Variation in valueVariation in the

Strategies amounts

recognized inForeign currencyNotional amount

used to calculate

Stockholders'convertion reserve

hedge

Assets Liabilities Equity (*)

ineffectiveness

Foreign exchange risk

Hedge of net investment in foreign operations 15,277 -(12,595)(12,595)24,619(12,645)

Total 15,277 -(12,595)(12,595)24,619(12,645)

(*) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income.

In the period, the amount of R$ 11,752 was reversed from the hedge relationship, which remaining balance in the Foreign currency convertion reserve (Stockholders' equity) is R$ (6,196), with no effect on the result as foreign investments were maintained.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 93 12/31/2021

Book value (1)Variation in theVariation in theHedgeAmount reclassified

amountsamount

Hedge Instruments ineffectivenessfrom foreign

Notional amount used to calculaterecognized in

recognized incurrency convertion

hedgeStockholders'

Assets Liabilitiesincomereserve into income

ineffectivenessEquity (2)

Foreign exchange risk (3)

Futures 2,126 286-(2,780)(2,765)(15)-

Futures / NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 6,000 208-(3,049)(3,062)13-

Futures / Financial Assets 5,762 6,5663,653(6,901)(6,868)(33)-

Total 13,888 7,0603,653(12,730)(12,695)(35)-

12/31/2020

Book value (1)Variation in theVariation in theHedgeAmount reclassified

amountsamount

Hedge Instruments ineffectivenessfrom foreign

Notional amount used to calculaterecognized in

recognized incurrency convertion

hedgeStockholders'

Assets Liabilitiesincomereserve into income

ineffectivenessEquity (2)

Foreign exchange risk (3)

Futures 5,052 -31(3,310)(3,298)(12)-

Futures / NDF-Non Deliverable Forward 15,196 445-(7,282)(7,250)(32)-

Futures / Financial Assets 4,371 4,5562,762(2,053)(2,047)(6)-

Total 24,619 5,0012,793(12,645)(12,595)(50)-

(1) Recorded under heading Derivative financial instruments.

(2) Recorded under heading Other comprehensive income.

(3) Futures negotiated on B3 and Financial Assets or NDF contracts entered into by our subsidiaries abroad.

Receipts (payments) of interest flows are expected to occur and will affect the statement of income upon the total or partial disposal of investments.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 94 IV) We present below the maturity terms of cash flow hedge, market risk hedge strategies and Hedge of net investiment in foreign operations:

12/31/2021

0-1year 1-2 years 2-3years3-4years4-5years5-10 yearsOver 10 yearsTotal

Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 10,680 13,8386,7715,257-1,534-38,080

Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 3,508 ------3,508

Hedge of assets transactions 2,198 -6,015----8,213

Hedge of assets denominated in UF 10,148 4,535-----14,683

Hedge of funding (Cash flow) 2,147 3,632-----5,779

Hedge of loan operations (Cash flow) 131 ------131

Hedge of loan operations (Market risk) 3,377 1,5227978388091,547-8,890

Hedge of funding (Market risk) 1,206 1,0723022732,9203,9161,36211,051

Hedge of available for sale securities 326 2,1081,1532,4876803,67093511,359

Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 2,322 14,9638,97613,098-603-39,962

Hedge of net investment in foreign operations (*) 13,888 ------13,888

Hedge of other financial assets (Market risk) 13,602 4854567791,1062,07878319,289

Total 63,533 42,15524,47022,7325,51513,3483,080174,833

12/31/2020

0-1year 1-2 years 2-3years3-4years4-5years5-10 yearsOver 10 yearsTotal

Hedge of deposits and securities purchased under agreements to resell 70,202 9,07713,0595,5044,856719-103,417

Hedge of highly probable forecast transactions 17,117 ------17,117

Hedge of assets transactions 3,604 2,139-----5,743

Hedge of assets denominated in UF 15,400 1,277-----16,677

Hedge of funding (Cash flow) 1,765 27204----1,996

Hedge of loan operations (Cash flow) 212 104-----316

Hedge of loan operations (Market risk) 2,999 1,7931,2974478981,771-9,205

Hedge of funding (Market risk) 213 6575491765815,4482,57610,200

Hedge of available for sale securities 5,897 1,6682,5892,3182,10510,9311,35826,866

Hedge of asset-backed securities under repurchase agreements 22,186 2,2976,130-804--31,417

Hedge of net investment in foreign operations (*) 24,619 ------24,619

Total 164,214 19,03923,8288,4459,24418,8693,934247,573

(*) Classified as current, since instruments are frequently renewed.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 95 g) Sensitivity analysis (trading and banking portfolios)

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED carried out a sensitivity analysis for each market risk factor considered significant. The biggest losses arising, by risk factor, in each scenario, were stated together with their impact on the results, net of tax effects, providing an overview of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's exposure under exceptional scenarios.

The sensitivity analyses of the banking and the trading portfolio shown in this report are a static evaluation of the portfolio exposure and, therefore, do not take into account management's quick response capacity (treasury and control areas), which triggers risk mitigating measures whenever a situation of loss or high risk is identified, thus minimizing the possibility of significant losses. In addition, the study's sole purpose is to show the exposure to risk and the respective protective actions, taking into account the fair value of financial instruments, irrespective of the accounting practices adopted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED.

Trading portfolio Exposures 12/31/2021 (*)

Risk factors Risk of variations in: Scenarios

I IIIII

Fixed Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rates in Reais (0.3)(86.5)(167.4)

Currency Coupon Foreign Exchange Coupon Rates (0.1)(42.7)(78.2)

Foreign Currency Foreign Exchange Rates (3.1)(13.2)(38.7)

Price Indices Inflation Coupon Rates -(37.3)(80.5)

TR TR Coupon Rates ---

Equities Prices of Equities 0.256.5169.7

Other Exposures that do not fall under the definitions above (0.1)5.415.4

Total (3.4)(117.8)(179.7)

(*) Amounts net of tax effects.

Trading and Banking portfolios Exposures 12/31/2021 (*)

Risk factors Risk of variations in: Scenarios

I IIIII

Fixed Interest Rate Fixed Interest Rates in Reais (12.8)(3,447.2)(6,666.7)

Currency Coupon Foreign Exchange Coupon Rates (3.2)(304.5)(575.4)

Foreign Currency Foreign Exchange Rates 1.6(110.4)(236.2)

Price Indices Inflation Coupon Rates (0.3)(183.7)(473.8)

TR TR Coupon Rates 1.1(243.8)(535.0)

Equities Prices of Equities 6.0(89.0)(121.3)

Other Exposures that do not fall under the definitions above -1.80.8

Total (7.6)(4,376.8)(8,607.6)

(*) Amounts net of tax effects.

The following scenarios are used to measure these sensitivities:

Scenario I: Addition of 1 base point in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation and interest rate index, and 1 percentage point in currency and share prices;

Scenario II: Shocks of 25 percent in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes and currency and share prices, both up and down, taking the highest resulting losses per risk factor;

Scenario III: Shocks of 50 percent in fixed interest rates, currency coupon, inflation, interest rate indexes and currency and share prices, both up and down, taking the highest resulting losses per risk factor.

Derivative financial instruments contracted by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED are shown in the item Derivative financial instruments in this note.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 96 Note 6-Loan, lease and other credit operations

a) Composition of the portfolio with credit granting characteristics

I - By type of operations and risk level

Risk levels 12/31/202112/31/2020

AA A BCDEFGHTotalTotal

Loan operations 411,535 110,31667,37844,84814,1605,5695,6526,87910,988677,325598,916

Loans and discounted trade receivables 200,895 85,80450,87534,91110,1884,4044,5315,9199,656407,183363,855

Financing 81,925 12,16712,4037,5783,353815506730848120,325118,810

Farming financing 9,905 1,0722672392892611,32110,598

Real estate financing 118,810 11,2733,8332,336610322606228478138,496105,653

Lease operations 3,151 3,91368054182464782758,6179,278

Credit card operations 1,045 102,4776,8534,5921,5331,0511,0198433,614123,02795,008

Advance on exchange contracts (1) 7,747 34328163369304118,5515,250

Other sundry receivables (2) 115 52413310-39366701,5542,101

Total operations with credit granting characteristics 423,593 217,57375,32550,05415,8116,6786,8417,85115,348819,074710,553

Financial guarantees provided (3)

82,91068,933

Total with Financial guarantees provided 423,593 217,57375,32550,05415,8116,6786,8417,85115,348901,984779,486

Total operations with credit granting characteristics at

12/31/2020 340,273 197,75170,95544,20713,6647,80812,5438,67114,681710,553

(1) Includes advances on exchange contracts and Income receivable from advances granted, reclassified from Liabilities - Foreign exchange portfolio / Other receivables (Note 2a).

(2) Includes securities and credits receivable, debtors for purchase of assets and Endorsements and sureties honored.

(3) Recorded in Offsetting accounts.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 97 II - By maturity and risk level

12/31/202112/31/2020

AA A BCDEFGHTotalTotal

Overdue Operations (1) (2)

Falling due installments - -1,9912,5382,0671,6231,6391,6794,54816,08514,061

01 to 30 - -9411089767872217736597

31 to 60 - -7911586737471210708627

61 to 90 - -7210789767876219717515

91 to 180 - -1942722211801911885331,7791,453

181 to 365 - -3224533722943413168812,9792,430

Over 365 days - -1,2301,4811,2109248779562,4889,1668,439

Overdue installments - -6809441,2621,2951,5193,0167,38116,09713,505

01 to 14 - -104435313229103284222

15 to 30 - -643145120113107741931,3951,007

31 to 60 - -277202772251721253481,8941,810

61 to 90 - --247681312891303121,6541,437

91 to 180 - --11627458452,5421,1235,3283,202

181 to 365 - ----50741165,0205,2605,538

Over 365 days - -------282282289

Subtotal (a) - -2,6713,4823,3292,9183,1584,69511,92932,18227,566

Subtotal-12/31/2020 - -2,0232,7803,7052,3812,8482,76011,06927,566

Non-overdue Operations

Falling due installments 422,728 216,51672,50046,39212,3783,7093,6093,1253,363784,320680,146

01 to 30 31,188 48,1529,1537,1062,51332938218863099,64178,053

31 to 60 34,125 23,0474,5442,69854413312911525165,58652,351

61 to 90 21,303 14,6484,0702,39243516532911417943,63540,074

91 to 180 44,120 29,8588,9275,3611,01032427414533590,35483,715

181 to 365 57,955 30,04210,7727,3831,553711641395435109,88793,285

Over 365 days 234,037 70,76935,03421,4526,3232,0471,8542,1681,533375,217332,668

Overdue up to 14 days 865 1,057154180104517431562,5722,841

Subtotal (b) 423,593 217,57372,65446,57212,4823,7603,6833,1563,419786,892682,987

Subtotal-12/31/2020 340,273 197,75168,93241,4279,9595,4279,6955,9113,612682,987

Total Portfolio (a + b) 423,593 217,57375,32550,05415,8116,6786,8417,85115,348819,074710,553

Existing allowance (2,494) (1,918)(2,979)(5,064)(4,465)(3,339)(4,788)(7,718)(15,348)(48,931)(52,158)

Minimum - (1,087)(750)(1,487)(1,551)(1,997)(3,401)(5,337)(15,348)(30,958)(33,662)

Financial Guarantees Provided - --------(818)(754)

Additional (3) (2,494) (831)(2,229)(3,577)(2,914)(1,342)(1,387)(2,381)-(17,155)(17,742)

Existing current provision (20,770)(21,294)

Existing non-current provision (28,161)(30,864)

Total Portfolio at 12/31/2020 340,273 197,75170,95544,20713,6647,80812,5438,67114,681710,553

Existing allowance at 12/31/2020 (2,042) (1,867)(1,286)(5,282)(6,095)(3,299)(8,185)(8,667)(14,681)(52,158)

Minimum - (987)(705)(1,303)(1,325)(2,339)(6,257)(6,065)(14,681)(33,662)

Financial Guarantees Provided - --------(754)

Additional (3) (2,042) (880)(581)(3,979)(4,770)(960)(1,928)(2,602)-(17,742)

(1) Operations with overdue installments for more than 14 days or under control of administrators or in companies in the process of declaring bankruptcy.

(2) The balance of non-accrual operations amounts to R$ 23,938 (R$ 19,925 at 12/31/2020).

(3) Related to expected and potential loss. Includes Provision for Loan Commitments.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 98 III - By business sector

12/31/2021 % 12/31/2020%

Public Sector 3,4880.4%3,7870.5%

Petrochemical and chemical 6480.1%2,3600.3%

State and local governments 1,6200.2%1,1250.2%

Sundry 1,2200.1%3020.0%

Private sector 815,586 99.6%706,76699.5%

Companies 395,597 48.3%367,23351.7%

Sugar and alcohol 4,0640.4%4,5690.6%

Agribusiness and fertilizers 27,0533.3%22,6403.2%

Food and beverage 22,0302.7%21,0433.0%

Banks and other financial institutions 16,0642.0%14,2792.0%

Capital assets 6,4840.8%5,0110.7%

Pulp and paper 3,7210.5%1,6680.2%

Publishing and printing 1,9370.2%1,6280.2%

Electronic and IT 8,7541.1%7,5961.1%

Packaging 5,7580.7%3,1960.4%

Energy and sewage 6,6990.8%9,0071.3%

Education 3,2870.4%3,1190.4%

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics 9,2941.1%8,7301.2%

Real estate agents 29,9093.6%29,4574.1%

Entertainment and tourism 8,0801.0%8,4091.2%

Wood and furniture 7,1550.9%4,9690.7%

Construction materials 6,4790.8%4,5930.6%

Steel and metallurgy 11,8161.4%10,1991.5%

Media 7000.1%7340.1%

Mining 5,5100.7%5,3290.8%

Infrastructure work 9,4701.2%10,9041.5%

Oil and gas (*) 9,5041.2%7,2231.0%

Petrochemical and chemical 12,7541.6%12,7641.8%

Health care 5,6120.7%5,0050.7%

Insurance, reinsurance and pension plans 950.0%540.0%

Telecommucations 2,6650.3%2,8230.4%

Third sector 3,5340.4%3,6560.5%

Tradings 3,4840.4%2,5890.4%

Transportation 30,0733.7%25,8093.7%

Domestic appliances 3,3990.4%2,8940.4%

Vehicles and autoparts 15,8531.9%16,5302.4%

Clothing and shoes 6,2770.8%5,2770.7%

Commerce-sundry 30,8903.8%26,8493.8%

Industry-sundry 13,1561.6%10,9821.5%

Services-sundry 47,2635.8%48,5786.9%

Sundry 16,7742.0%19,1202.7%

Individuals 419,989 51.3%339,53347.8%

Credit cards 120,154 14.7%93,10213.1%

Mortgage loans 129,894 15.8%96,60313.6%

Consumer loans / checking account 140,042 17.1%126,34517.8%

Vehicles 29,8993.7%23,4833.3%

Grand total 819,074 100.0%710,553100.0%

(*) Comprises trade of fuel.

IV-Financial guarantees provided by type

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Type of guarantees Portfolio ProvisionPortfolioProvision

Endorsements or sureties pledged in legal and administrative tax proceedings 26,346 (189)27,190(188)

Sundry bank guarantees 34,036 (351)26,448(357)

Other financial guarantees provided 10,112 (193)8,248(153)

Tied to the distribution of marketable securities by Public Offering 5,698 (6)1,445(1)

Restricted to bids, auctions, service provision or execution of works 3,422 (44)3,543(27)

Restricted to international trade of goods 2,120 (33)1,295(26)

Restricted to supply of goods 1,176 (2)764(2)

Total 82,910 (818)68,933(754)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 99 b) Credit concentration

12/31/202112/31/2020

Loan, lease and other credit operations (*)

Risk% ofRisk% of

totaltotal

Largest debtor 6,4140.77,2430.9

10 largest debtors 33,6943.737,8634.9

20 largest debtors 49,5415.554,8127.0

50 largest debtors 79,4028.883,43810.7

100 largest debtors 111,11512.3112,33414.4

(*) Amounts include Financial guarantees provided.

Loan, lease and other credit operations, securities and derivative 12/31/202112/31/2020

financial instruments of companies and financial institutions (*) % of% of

Risk Risk

totaltotal

Largest debtor 15,9411.413,1451.4

10 largest debtors 64,5705.873,6097.8

20 largest debtors 97,0468.8107,10011.3

50 largest debtors 158,88614.4164,32317.3

100 largest debtors 217,11419.6214,90722.6

(*) Amounts include Financial guarantees provided.

c) Changes in the provision for loan losses and allowance for Financial guarantees provided

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Opening balance-01/01 (52,158) (39,747)

Net increase for the period (18,484) (30,140)

Minimum (19,007) (22,526)

Financial Guarantees Provided (64) 105

Additional (1) 587 (7,719)

Write-Off 18,214 20,083

Other 3,497 (2,354)

Closing balance (2) (48,931) (52,158)

Minimum (30,958) (33,662)

Financial Guarantees Provided (818) (754)

Additional (3) (17,155) (17,742)

Existing provision (48,931) (52,158)

Provision delay (13,733) (10,618)

Provision aggravated (10,137) (11,364)

Provision potential (25,061) (30,176)

(1) In the period from 01/01 to 12/31/2020, the impact in the Provision for Expected Loan Loss - Supplementary is related to the change in the macroeconomic scenario as from the second half of March 2020 and that impacted our provisioning model for expected loss (Note 22d).

(2) The provision for loan losses regarding the lease portfolio amounts to: R$ (220) (R$ (367) at 12/31/2020).

(3) Includes Provision for Loan Commitments.

At 12/31/2021, the balance of the provision regarding the loan portfolio is equivalent to 6.0% (7.3% at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 100 d) Renegotiation of credits

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Portfolio (1) Provision for %Portfolio (1)Provision for%

Loan Losses Loan Losses

Total renegotiated loans 33,981 (12,845)37.8%35,919(12,490)34.8%

(-) Renegotiated loans overdue up to 30 days(2) (12,246) 2,94424.0%(12,684)2,24917.7%

Renegotiated loans overdue over 30 days(2) 21,735 (9,901)45.6%23,235(10,241)44.1%

(1) The amounts related to renegotiated loans up to 30 days of the Lease Portfolio are: R$ 106 (R$ 146 at 12/31/2020).

(2) Delays determined upon renegotiation.

e) Restricted operations on assets

See below the information related to the restricted operations involving assets, in accordance with CMN Resolution nº. 2,921, of January 17, 2002.

12/31/202112/31/202001/01 to01/01 to

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180 181-365Over 365TotalTotalIncomeIncome

days(Expenses)(Expenses)

Restricted operations on assets

Loan operations 108 13-5,7105,8316,7847821,965

Liabilities-restricted operations on assets

Foreign loans through securities 108 13-5,7095,8306,784(783)(1,963)

Net revenue from restricted operations (1)2

At 12/31/2021 and 12/31/2020 there were no balances in default.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 101 f) Operations of sale or transfers and acquisition of financial assets

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED carried out operations of sale or transfer of financial assets in which there was retention of credit risks of financial assets transferred under co-obligation covenants. Thus these credits are still recorded in the Consolidated Balance Sheet and are represented as follows:

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Nature of operation Assets Liabilities (1)AssetsLiabilities (1)

Book value Fair value Book valueFair valueBook valueFair valueBook valueFair value

Mortgage Loan 209 209209209315326313324

Working capital 800 8007957951,2971,2991,3101,312

Total 1,009 1,0091,0041,0041,6121,6251,6231,636

(1) Under Other liabilities Sundry.

From 01/01 to 12/31/2021 operations of transfers of financial assets with no retention of risks and benefits generated impact on the result of R$ 810, net of the Provision for Loan Losses (R$ 309 from 01/01 to 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 102 g) Government Programs for Granting Credit

Risk levels 12/31/202112/31/2020

AA A BCDEFGHTotalTotal

Emergency Employment Support Program (PESE) 278 1963295613552746451551,9922,938

Existing Allowance (1) - -(1)(3)(5)(1)(3)(5)(23)(41)(17)

National Support Program for Micro and Small Companies

(PRONAMPE) 4,054 93987613871717165,2363,917

Existing Allowance (2) - (5)(1)(2)(4)(2)(8)(12)(16)(50)(35)

Emergency Program for Access to Credit (PEAC) 10,447 1,0261,121237161122109636513,35115,984

Existing Allowance (2) - (5)(11)(7)(16)(37)(55)(44)(65)(240)(54)

(1) Provision recognized on the loan portion which risk is of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, i.e., 15% of the loan portfolio.

(2) Allowance considers the double counting of delay periods for risk level classification purposes.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 103 Note 7 - Funding, borrowing and onlending a) Summary

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180181-365Over 365 daysTotalTotal

Deposits 402,930 52,25938,563356,620850,372809,010

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 258,004 2,6277259,695271,051280,541

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 2,310 18,07716,235106,516143,138136,638

Borrowing and onlending 7,386 30,47029,62729,52297,00583,200

Subordinated debt - 7,10514,09853,83375,03674,916

Total 670,630 110,53899,248556,1861,436,6021,384,305

% per maturity date 46.7 7.76.938.7100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 637,414 134,110109,034503,7471,384,305

% per maturity date 46.0 9.77.936.4100.0

b) Deposits

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180181-365Over 365 daysTotalTotal

Interest-bearing deposits 243,986 52,25938,563356,620691,428674,134

Savings deposits 190,601 ---190,601179,470

Interbank deposits 822 1,3341,3342863,7763,430

Time deposits 52,563 50,92537,229356,334497,051491,234

Non-interest bearing deposits 158,944 ---158,944134,876

Demand deposits 158,116 ---158,116134,805

Other deposits 828 ---82871

Total 402,930 52,25938,563356,620850,372809,010

% per maturity date 47.4 6.24.541.9100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 370,604 80,45659,955297,995809,010

% per maturity date 45.8 9.97.436.9100.0

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 104 c) Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180 181-365Over 365TotalTotal

days

Own portfolio 100,786 1,15164881102,66648,470

Government securities 74,728 117-74,74624,032

Corporate securities 24,862 815--25,67720,773

Own issue - 1-20211,985

Foreign 1,196 334631612,2221,680

Third-party portfolio 115,511 ---115,511156,602

Free portfolio 41,707 1,476779,61452,87475,469

Total 258,004 2,6277259,695271,051280,541

% per maturity date 95.1 1.00.33.6100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 250,035 3,0011,96225,543280,541

% per maturity date 89.1 1.10.79.1100.0

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 105 d) Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180181-365Over 365 daysTotalTotal

Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes 1,871 16,13911,89349,51879,42173,108

Financial bills 1,093 12,3136,9043,74924,05943,589

Real estate credit bills 555 1,5031,5707,03510,6634,205

Rural credit bills 214 2,2421,8869,35913,70114,285

Guaranteed real estate bills 9 811,53329,37530,99811,029

Forign loans through securities 422 1,8954,25956,38462,96062,571

Brazil risk note programme 37 57441211,98513,00813,048

Structure note issued 216 6141,0794,8676,7766,220

Bonds - 4082,31930,37833,10531,939

Fixed rate notes 86 --5,5815,6676,685

Eurobonds 2 --606253

Mortgage notes - -6152158223

Other 81 2994433,3614,1844,403

Funding from structured operations certificates (*) 17 4383614757959

Total 2,310 18,07716,235106,516143,138136,638

% per maturity date 1.6 12.711.374.4100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 1,978 20,47719,87294,311136,638

% per maturity date 1.5 15.014.569.0100.0

(*) The fair value of the funding from structured operations certificates issued is R$ 790 (R$ 1,018 at 12/31/2020).

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING's portfolio is composed of Brazil Risk Note Programme in the amount of R$ 8,754 (R$ 7,898 at 12/31/2020) with maturity over 365 days.

Guaranteed Real Estate Notes

Guaranteed Real Estate Bills (LIGs) are registered, transferrable and free trade credit securities, that are guaranteed by asset portfolio of the issuer itself, submitted to the fiduciary system.

The "Instrument of LIG Issue", which details the conditions of LIG transactions, is available on the website www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores , section resultados e relatórios / documentos regulatórios / letra imobiliária garantida.

I - Breakdown of Asset Portfolio

The asset portfolio linked to LIGs corresponds to 2.01% of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's total assets. Its composition is presented in the table below. Further details are available in the Statement of Asset Portfolio - SAP, in section resultados e relatórios / documentos regulatórios / letra imobiliária garantida.

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Real estate loans 42,362 12,286

Government securities-Brazil 1,147 2

Total asset portfolio 43,509 12,288

Total adjusted asset portfolio 43,509 12,287

Liabilities for issue of LIGs 30,998 11,029

Remuneration of the Fiduciary Agent 2 1

II-Requirements of asset portfolio

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Breakdown 97.4% 100.0%

Sufficiency

Notional amount 140.4% 111.4%

Present value under stress 117.4% 111.5%

Weighted average term

Of the asset portfolio 149.0 monthly 138.8 monthly

Of outstandings LIGs 45.6 monthly 47.1 monthly

Liquidity

Net assets 1,147 2

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 106 e) Borrowing and onlending

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180181-365Over 365 daysTotalTotal

Borrowing 7,095 28,82927,63022,67586,22971,744

In Brazil 1,770 ---1,7701,809

Foreign (*) 5,325 28,82927,63022,67584,45969,935

Onlending-In Brazil - official institutions 291 1,6411,9976,84710,77611,456

BNDES 151 7669823,7455,6446,779

FINAME 134 6427722,6404,1883,947

Other 6 233243462944730

Total 7,386 30,47029,62729,52297,00583,200

% per maturity date 7.6 31.430.630.4100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 8,140 30,17621,77723,10783,200

% per maturity date 9.8 36.326.227.7100.0

(*) Foreign borrowing are basically represented by foreign exchange trade transactions relating to export pre-financing and import financing.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 107 f) Subordinated debt, including perpetual debts

12/31/202112/31/2020

0-30 31-180181-365Over 365 daysTotalTotal

Financial bills - 1106,31613,63920,06513,196

Euronotes - 6,9967,74832,67447,41853,818

(-) Transaction costs incurred (Note 3b) - (1)(2)(6)(9)(19)

Bonds - -367,5267,5627,921

Grand total - 7,10514,09853,83375,03674,916

% per maturity date 0.0 9.518.871.7100.0

Total - 12/31/2020 6,657 -5,46862,79174,916

% per maturity date 8.9 0.07.383.8100.0

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, the portfolio is composed of Subordinated Euronotes with no amount at the current period (R$ 6,661 at 12/31/2020) with maturity up to 30 days, R$ 7,087 (with no amount at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 31 to 180 days, R$ 7,842 (R$ 5,468 at 12/31/2020) with maturity from 181 to 365 days and R$ 32,741 (R$ 41,770 at 12/31/2020) with maturity over 365 days, totaling R$ 47,670 (R$ 53,899 at 12/31/2020) and Subordinated Financial Bills in the amount of R$ 13,639 (R$ 7,660 at 12/31/2020) with maturity over 365 days.

Name of security / currency Principal amount IssueMaturityReturn p.a.12/31/202112/31/2020

(original currency)

Subordinated financial bills-BRL

6 2011 2021109.25% to 110.5% of CDI-14

2,313 2012 2022IPCA + 5.15% to 5.83%6,3805,484

20 2012 2022IGPM + 4.63%4438

2,146 2019 Perpetual114% of SELIC2,1872,143

935 2019 PerpetualSELIC + 1.17% to 1.19%976963

50 2019 2028CDI + 0.72%5552

2,281 2019 2029CDI + 0.75%2,5022,379

450 2020 2029CDI + 2%481452

106 2020 2030IPCA + 4.64%125109

1,556 2020 2030CDI + 2%1,6641,562

5,488 2021 2031CDI + 2%5,651-

Total20,06513,196

Subordinated euronotes-USD

1,000 2010 20215.75%-5,361

1,042 2011 20215.75% to 6.2%-3,891

550 2012 20216.2%-2,858

2,592 2012 20225.5% to 5.65%14,74213,839

1,858 2012 20235.13%10,4329,762

1,250 2017 Perpetual6.13%6,9976,510

750 2018 Perpetual6.5%4,2623,967

750 2019 20294.5%4,2053,915

700 2020 Perpetual4.6%3,9673,696

500 2021 20313.9%2,804-

Total47,40953,799

Subordinated bonds-CLP 27,776 199720227.45% to 8.30%3674

180,351 2008 20333.50% to 4.92%1,4231,515

97,962 2009 20354.75%1,0791,135

1,060,250 2010 20324.35%106111

1,060,250 2010 20353.90% to 3.96%244255

1,060,250 2010 20364.48%1,160885

1,060,250 2010 20383.9%8451,215

1,060,250 2010 20404.15% to 4.29%651682

1,060,250 2010 20424.45%317332

57,168 2014 20343.8%414434

Total6,2756,638

Subordinated bonds-COP 104,000 20132023IPC + 2%145160

146,000 2013 2028IPC + 2%203224

648,171 2014 2024LIB939899

Total1,2871,283

Total 75,03674,916

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 108 Note 8-Insurance, private pension plan and premium bonds operations

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, technical provisions aim to reduce the risks involved in insurance contracts, private pension plans and premium bonds, and are recognized according to the technical notes approved by SUSEP.

I-Insurance and private pension plan:

Provision for unearned premiums (PPNG) - this provision is recognized, based on insurance premiums, to cover amounts payable for future claims and expenses. In the calculation, the term to maturity of risks assumed and issued and risks in effect but not issued (PPNG-RVNE) in the policies or endorsements of contracts in force is taken pro rata on a daily basis;

Provision for unsettled claims (PSL)-this provision is recognized to cover expected amounts for reported and unpaid claims, including administrative and judicial claims. It includes amounts related to indemnities, reserve funds and past-due income, all gross of reinsurance operations and net of coinsurance operations, when applicable. When necessary, it must cover adjustments for IBNER (claims incurred but not sufficiently reported) for the total of claims reported but not yet paid, a total which may change during the process up to final settlement;

Provision for claims incurred and not reported (IBNR)-this provision is recognized for the coverage of expected amounts for settlement of claims incurred but not reported up to the calculation base date, including administrative and judicial claims. It includes amounts related to indemnities, reserve funds and income, all gross of reinsurance operations and net of coinsurance operations;

Mathematical provisions for benefits to be granted (PMBAC)-recognized for the coverage of commitments assumed to participants or policyholders, based on the provisions of the contract, while the event that gives rise to the benefit and/or indemnity has not occurred;

Mathematical provisions for granted benefits (PMBC)-recognized for the coverage of commitments to pay indemnities and/or benefits to participants or insured parties, based on the provisions of the contract, after the event has occurred;

Provision for financial surplus (PEF)-it is recognized to guarantee amounts intended for the distribution of financial surplus, if provided for in the contract. Corresponds to the financial income exceeding the minimum return guaranteed in the product;

Supplemental Coverage Reserve (PCC)-recognized when technical reserves are found to be insufficient, as shown by the Liability Adequacy Test, as provided for in the regulations;

Provision for redemptions and other amounts to be regularized (PVR)-this provision is recognized for the coverage of amounts related to redemptions to be regularized, returned premiums or funds, transfers requested but, for any reason, not yet transferred to the recipient insurance company or open private pension entity, and where premiums have been received but not quoted;

Provision for related expenses (PDR)-recognized for the coverage of expected amounts related to expenses on benefits and indemnities, due to events which have occurred or will occur.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 109 II - Premium Bonds:

Mathematical provision for premium bonds (PMC)-recognized until the event triggering the benefit occurs, and covers of the portion of the amounts collected for premium bonds;

Provision for redemption (PR)-recognized from the date of the event triggering the redemption of the certificate and/or the event triggering the distribution of the bonus until the date of financial settlement, or the date on which the evidence of payment of the obligation is received;

Provision for prize draws to be held (PSR)-recognized for each bond for which prize draws have been funded, but which, on the recognition date, had not yet been held;

Provision for prize draws payable (PSP)-recognized from the date when a prize draw is held until the date of financial settlement, or the date when the evidence of payment of the obligation is received;

Supplementary provision for prize draws (PCS)-recognized to supplement the provision for prize draws to be held. Used for coverage of possible shortfall on the expected amount of prize draws to be held;

Provision for administrative expenses (PDA)-recognized for the coverage of the expected amounts of administrative expenses for the premium bonds plans.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 110 a) Technical provisions balances

InsurancePension planPremium bondsTotal

12/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/2020

Unearned premiums (PPNG) 2,8462,2981212--2,8582,310

Mathematical provisions for benefits to be granted (PMBAC) and granted benefits (PMBC) 19 17209,196215,216--209,215215,233

Redemptions and other unsettled amounts (PVR) 1916358332--377348

Financial surplus (PEF) 12691655--692657

Unsettled claims (PSL) 5065157968--585583

Claims / events incurred but not reported (IBNR) 3342942722--361316

Administrative (PDA) and related expenses (PDR) 29296588-194118

Mathematical provision for premium bonds (PMC) and redemption (PR) - ---3,2383,4533,2383,453

Prize draws payable (PSP) and to be held (PSR) ----911911

Other provisions 129132-308--129440

Total technical provisions (a) 3,8833,303210,428216,7013,2473,465217,558223,469

Current 3,1022,5375415263,2473,4656,8906,528

Non-current 781766209,887216,175--210,668216,941

b) Assets guaranteeing technical provisions

InsurancePension planPremium bondsTotal

12/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/2020

Interbank investments 1873229691793685731,5241,074

Securities and derivative financial instruments 2,3261,964210,455218,3513,0143,056215,795223,371

PGBL / VGBL fund quotas (1) --197,648205,820--197,648205,820

Government securities-Brazil --149,276161,222--149,276161,222

National treasury bills, Financial treasury bills and National treasury notes - -129,741152,910--129,741152,910

Repurchase agreements --19,5358,312--19,5358,312

Corporate securities --36,71233,263--36,71233,263

Shares, Repurchase Agreements, Debentures, Bank Deposit Certificates and - -28,88718,814--28,88718,814

Promissory and Commercial Notes

Financial bills --7,43814,346--7,43814,346

Other --387103--387103

PGBL / VGBL fund quotas --9,9199,215--9,9199,215

Other securities (2) --1,7412,120--1,7412,120

Other government securities and private securities 2,3261,96412,80712,5313,0143,05618,14717,551

Receivables from insurance and reinsurance operations (3) 1,4851,204----1,4851,204

Credit rights 1,2701,036----1,2701,036

Other credit 215168----215168

Total Guarantee Assets (b) 3,9983,490211,424218,5303,3823,629218,804225,649

Total Excess Coverage (b-a) 1151879961,8291351641,2462,180

(1) The PGBL and VGBL plans securities portfolios, the ownership and embedded risks of which are the customer's responsibility, are recorded as securities - trading securities, with a counterparty to lliabilitie in Pension plan technical provision accounts (Note 8a).

(2) Includes Derivative financial instruments, Share Loans and Accounts Receivable/Payable.

(3) Recorded under Other receivables and Other assets.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 111 Note 9 - Provisions, Contingent Assets and Contingent Liabilities

In the ordinary course of its business, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED may be a party to legal proceedings to labor, civil and tax nature. The contingencies related to these lawsuits are classified as follows:

a) Contingent Assets: There are no contingent assets recorded.

b) Provisions and contingencies: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's provisions for judicial and administrative challenges are long-term, considering the time required for their questioning, and this prevents the disclosure of a deadline for their conclusion.

The legal advisors believe that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is not a party to this or any other administrative proceedings or lawsuits, in addition to those highlighted troughout this note, that could significantly affect the results of its operations.

Civil lawsuits

In general, provisions and contingencies arise from claims related to the revision of contracts and compensation for material and moral damages. The lawsuits are classified as follows:

Collective lawsuits: Related to claims of a similar nature and with individual amounts that are not considered significant. Provisions are calculated on a monthly basis and the expected amount of losses is accrued according to statistical references that take into account the nature of the lawsuit and the characteristics of the court (Small Claims Court or Regular Court). Contingencies and provisions are adjusted to reflect the amounts deposited into court as guarantee for their execution when realized.

Individual lawsuits: Related to claims with unusual characteristics or involving significant amounts. The probability of loss is ascertained periodically, based on the amount claimed and the special nature of each case. The amounts considered as probable losses are recorded as provisions.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, despite having complied with the rules in force at the time, is a defendant in lawsuits filed by individuals referring to payment of inflation adjustments to savings accounts resulting from economic plants implemented in the 1980s and the 1990s, as well as in collective lawsuits filed by: (i) consumer protection associations; and (ii) the Public Attorney's Office, on behalf of the savings accounts holders. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognizes provisions upon receipt of summons, and when individuals demand the enforcement of a ruling handed down by the courts, using the same criteria as for provisions for individual lawsuits.

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has issued some decisions favorable to savings account holders, but it has not established its understanding with respect to the constitutionality of the economic plans and their applicability to savings accounts. Currently, the appeals involving these matters are suspended, by order of the STF, until it pronounces its final decision.

In December 2017, through mediation of the Federal Attorney's Office (AGU) and supervision of the BACEN, savers (represented by two civil associations, FEBRAPO and IDEC) and FEBRABAN entered into an instrument of agreement aiming at resolving lawsuits related the economic plans, and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has already accepted its terms. Said agreement was approved on March 1, 2018, by the Plenary Session of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and savers could adhere to its terms for a 24-month period.

Due to the end of this term, the parties signed an amendment to the instrument of agreement to extend this period in order to contemplate a higher number of holders of savings accounts and, consequently, to increase the end of lawsuits. In May, 2020 the Federal Supreme Court (STF) approved this amendment and granted a 30-month term for new adhesions, and this term may be extended for another 30 months, subject to the reporting of the number of adhesions over the first period.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 112 Labor claims

Provisions and contingencies arise from lawsuits in which labor rights provided for in labor legislation specific to the related profession are discussed, such as: overtime, salary equalization, reinstatement, transfer allowance and, pension plan supplement. These lawsuits are classified as follows:

Collective lawsuits: related to claims considered similar and with individual amounts that are not considered significant. The expected amount of loss is determined and accrued on a monthly basis in accordance with a statistical model which calculates the amount of the claims and it is reassessed taking into account court rulings. Provisions and contingencies are adjusted to reflect the amounts deposited into court as security for execution.

Individual lawsuits: related to claims with unusual characteristics or involving significant amounts. These are periodically calculated based on the amounts claimed. The probability of loss is estimated in accordance with the actual and legal characteristics of each lawsuit.

Other Risks

These are quantified and accrued on the basis of the value of rural credit transactions with joint liability and FCVS (salary variations compensation fund) credits assigned to Banco Nacional.

I-Civil, labor and other risks provisions

Below are the changes in civil, labor and other risks provisions:

12/31/202112/31/2020

Civil LaborOtherTotalTotal

Risks

Opening balance-01/01 3,511 8,0151,48313,00913,189

(-) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) (216) (950)-(1,166)(1,196)

Subtotal 3,295 7,0651,48311,84311,993

Adjustment / Interest 221 155-376673

Changes in the period reflected in results 820 2,652853,5573,546

Increase (*) 1,176 2,8881194,1834,025

Reversal (356) (236)(34)(626)(479)

Payment (1,244) (2,532)(10)(3,786)(4,369)

Subtotal 3,092 7,3401,55811,99011,843

(+) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) 225 879-1,1041,166

Closing balance 3,317 8,2191,55813,09413,009

Current 1,266 2,5281,5585,3525,862

Non-current 2,051 5,691-7,7427,147

Closing balance at 12/31/2020 3,511 8,0151,48313,009

(*) Includes, in the labor provision, the effects of the provision for restructuring (Note 22e).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 113 II-Tax and social security provisions

Tax and social security provisions correspond to the principal amount of taxes involved in administrative or judicial tax arguments, subject to tax assessment notices, plus interest and, when applicable, fines and charges.

The table below shows the changes in the provisions:

12/31/202112/31/2020

Legal Tax and Social

Obligation SecurityTotalTotal

(Note 11c) Obligations

Opening balance-01/01 3,569 3,2416,8108,266

(-) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) - (71)(71)(68)

Subtotal 3,569 3,1706,7398,198

Adjustment / Interest 59 143202220

Changes in the period reflected in results 90 (82)856

Increase 100 80180142

Reversal (10) (162)(172)(86)

Payment (366) (157)(523)(1,735)

Subtotal 3,352 3,0746,4266,739

(+) Provisions guaranteed by indemnity clause (Note 3n) - 727271

Closing balance 3,352 3,1466,4986,810

Current - 101065

Non-current 3,352 3,1366,4886,745

Closing balance at 12/31/2020 3,569 3,2416,810

The main discussions related to Tax and Social Security Obligations are described below:

INSS - Non-compensatory Amounts - R$ 1,823: the non-levy of social security contribution on amounts paid as profit sharing is defended. The balance of the deposits in guarantee is R$ 1,032;

PIS and COFINS - Calculation Basis - R$ 641: defending the levy of PIS and COFINS on revenue, a tax on revenue from the sales of assets and services. The balance of the deposits in guarantee is R$ 628.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 114 III-Contingencies not provided for in the Balance Sheet

Amounts involved in administrative and judicial arguments with the risk of loss estimated as possible are not provided for and they are basically composed of:

Civil and Labor Claims

In Civil Lawsuits with possible loss, total estimated risk is R$ 4,903 (R$ 4,470 at 12/31/2020), and in this total there are no amounts arising from interests in Joint Ventures.

For Labor Claims with possible loss, estimated risk is R$ 448 (R$ 389 at 12/31/2020).

Tax and Social Security Obligations:

The tax and social security obligations of possible loss totaled R$ 35,855 (R$ 31,330 at 12/31/2020), and the main cases are described below:

INSS - Non-compensatory Amounts - R$ 8,119: defends the non-levy of this contribution on these amounts, among which are profit sharing and stock options;

IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and COFINS - Funding Expenses - R$ 4,923: the deductibility of raising costs (Interbank deposits rates) for funds that were capitalized between Group companies;

ISS - Banking Activities - R$ 4,680: the levy and/or payment place of ISS for certain banking revenues are discussed;

IRPJ and CSLL - Goodwill - Deduction - R$ 3,479: the deductibility of goodwill for future expected profitability on the acquisition of investments;

PIS and COFINS-Reversal of Revenues from Depreciation in Excess - R$ 2,428: discussing the accounting and tax treatment of PIS and COFINS upon settlement of leasing operations;

IRPJ, CSLL, PIS and COFINS - Requests for Offsetting Dismissed - R$ 1,517: cases in which the liquidity and the certainty of credits offset are discussed;

IRPJ and CSLL - Disallowance of Losses - R$ 1,233: discussion on the amount of tax loss (IRPJ) and/or social contribution (CSLL) tax loss carryforwards used by the Federal Revenue Service when drawing up tax assessment notes that are still pending a final decision;

c) Accounts receivables - Reimbursement of provisions

The receivables balance arising from reimbursements of contingencies totals R$ 888 (R$ 919 at 12/31/2020) (Note 10a), arising basically from the collateral established in Banco Banerj S.A. privatization process occurred in 1997, when the State of Rio de Janeiro created a fund to guarantee the equity recomposition in provisions for Civil, Labor and Tax and Social Security Claims.

d) Guarantees of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations

The guarantees related to legal proceedings involving ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and basically consist of:

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Civil LaborTaxTotalTotal

Deposits in guarantee (Note 10a) 1,427 1,9908,84712,26412,693

Investment fund quotas 408 20478690987

Surety 70 483,9974,1154,012

Insurance bond 1,710 1,32515,73618,77118,402

Guarantee by government securities 7 -235242249

Total 3,622 3,56728,89336,08236,343

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 115 Note 10-Breakdown of accounts a) Other receivables-Sundry

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 10b) 89,604 97,627

Trading and intermediation of securities 17,465 28,254

Deposits in guarantee of contingencies, provisions and legal obligations (Note 9d) 12,264 12,693

Operations without credit granting characteristics, net of provisions 4,716 3,529

Income receivable 3,344 3,092

Sundry domestic 2,973 2,443

Receivables from insurance and reinsurance operations 1,565 1,322

Sundry foreign 621 717

Net amount receivables from reimbursement of provisions (Note 9c) 888 919

Assets of post-employment benefit plans (Note 19e) 493 585

Other 1,908 1,242

Total 135,841 152,423

Current 116,940 123,174

Non-current 18,901 29,249

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 116 b) Foreign exchange portfolio

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Assets-other receivables (Note 10a) 89,604 97,627

Exchange purchase pending settlement - foreign currency 49,597 49,592

Bills of exchange and term documents - foreign currency 36 18

Exchange sale rights - local currency 40,615 48,334

(Advances received) - local currency (644) (317)

Liabilities - other liabilities (Note 2a and Note 10d) 90,876 98,487

Exchange sales pending settlement - foreign currency 40,864 49,522

Liabilities from purchase of foreign currency - local currency 49,722 48,701

Other 290 264

Offsetting accounts 3,949 3,624

Outstanding import credits - foreign currency 2,238 2,057

Confirmed export credits - foreign currency 1,711 1,567

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 117 c) Prepaid expenses

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Publicity and advertising 482 542

Commissions related to software maintenance 640 716

Commissions 265 268

Related to payroll loans 32 38

Related to insurance and pension plan 17 14

Related to vehicle financing 4 7

Other 212 209

Credit Card Operating Expenses 292 370

Legal Protection Insurance 188 118

Municipal Tax 1 3

Other 1,203 581

Total 3,071 2,598

Current 2,665 1,558

Non-current 406 1,040

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 118 d) Other liabilities-Sundry

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Foreign exchange portfolio (Note 10b) 90,876

Payment transactions 46,025

Trading and intermediation of securities 12,539

Charging and collection of taxes and similar 385

Social and statutory 7,853

Transactions related to credit assignments (Note 6f) 1,004

Provisions for sundry payments 2,679

Sundry foreign 4,692

Sundry domestic 3,398

Personnel provision 2,244

Funds to be released 4,405

Obligations on official agreements and rendering of payment services 1,261

Liabilities from post-employment benefit plans (Note 19e) 2,209

Other 2,205

Total 181,775

Current 168,530

Non-current 13,245

98,487

41,808

15,046

224

6,759

1,623

3,126

4,034

3,056

1,901

3,934

1,326

2,083

1,584

184,991

166,016

18,975

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 119 e) Commissions and Banking Fees

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Credit and debit cards 16,049 13,812

Current account services 7,803 8,002

Asset management 7,754 7,694

Funds 6,972 7,043

Consortia 782 651

Credit operations and Financial guarantees provided 2,859 2,566

Credit operations 1,655 1,232

Financial guarantees provided 1,204 1,334

Collection services 2,020 1,897

Advisory services and Brokerage 3,584 2,891

Custody services 605 573

Other 2,599 2,139

Total 43,273 39,574

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 120 f) Personnel expenses

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Compensation (10,276) (10,204)

Employees' profit sharing (5,579) (4,079)

Welfare benefits (4,376) (4,125)

Payroll charges (3,639) (3,330)

Dismissals (*) (719) (329)

Training (118) (107)

Share-based payment (Note 15f) (129) (241)

Total (24,836) (22,415)

(*) Includes the effects of the provision for restructuring (Note 22e).

g) Other administrative expenses

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Third party services, financial system services, security and transportation (7,356) (7,237)

Data processing and telecommunications (3,962) (3,987)

Installations (3,138) (3,261)

Depreciation and amortization (4,084) (3,960)

Advertising, promotions and publicity (1,389) (1,095)

Materials (465) (321)

Travel expenses (59) (84)

Other (*) (1,204) (2,217)

Total (21,657) (22,162)

(*) At 12/31/2020, comprises R$ (1,047) related to donations for the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health) (Note 22d).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 121 h) Other operating expenses

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Selling-credit cards (4,950) (4,133)

Operations without no credit granting characteristics, net of provision (955) (656)

Amortization of goodwill (503) (497)

Claims losses (590) (474)

Refund of interbank costs (394) (314)

Impairment (*) (478) (2,559)

Other (2,818) (1,955)

Total (10,688) (10,588)

(*) At 12/31/2020, comprises the effects of impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of Itaú CorpBanca, net of tax effects and ownership interest of non-controlling shareholders total R$ (19).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 122 Note 11-Taxes

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and each one of its subsidiaries calculate separately, in each fiscal year, Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income.

Taxes are calculated at the rates shown below and consider, for effects of respective calculation bases, the legislation in force applicable to each charge.

Income tax 15.00% PIS (1)0.65%

Additional income tax 10.00% COFINS (1)4.00%

Social contribution on net income (2) 25.00% ISS up to5.00%

(1) For non-financial subsidiaries that fall into the non-cumulative calculation system, the PIS rate is 1.65% and COFINS rate is 7.60%.

(2) Law No. 14,183/21 (conversion of Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,034/21): published on July 15, 2021, sets forth the increase in the rate of Social Contribution on Net Income of banks, which increased to 25%. For insurance, capitalization and other financial companies, it increased to 20% and for non-financial companies it remained at 9%. The increase in rate is applied as from July 1 to December 31, 2021.

a) Expenses for taxes and contributions

I-Breakdown of Income tax and social contribution calculation on net income:

Due on operations for the period 01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Income before income tax and social contribution 39,823 6,983

Charges (income tax and social contribution) at the rates in effect (1) (18,872) (3,142)

Increase / decrease in income tax and social contribution charges arising from:

Equity income in affiliates and joint ventures 815 378

Foreign exchange variations on investments abroad 437 7,201

Interest on capital 2,889 2,765

Other nondeductible expenses net of non taxable income (2) 7,229 (16,872)

Income tax and social contribution expenses (7,502) (9,670)

Related to temporary differences

Increase / (reversal) for the period (5,892) 19,468

(Expenses) / Income from deferred taxes (5,892) 19,468

Total income tax and social contribution expenses (13,394) 9,798

(1) It considers that in the first half of 2021 the current IRPJ and CSLL rate is equal to 45% and, in the second half of 2021, it is equal to 50%.

(2) Includes temporary (additions) and exclusions.

II - Tax expenses:

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

PIS and COFINS (5,966) (3,846)

ISS (1,509) (1,385)

Other (763) (959)

Total (8,238) (6,190)

The tax expenses of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING amount to R$ (280) (R$ (163) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) and are mainly composed of PIS and COFINS.

III-Tax effects of foreign exchange management of investments abroad

In order to minimize the effects on income of foreign exchange variations on investments abroad, net of the respective tax effects, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED carries out derivative transactions in foreign currency (hedging), as mentioned in Note 22b.

The result of these transactions is computed in the calculation of the tax bases, according to their nature and the tax legislation in force, as well as the foreign exchange variation of the portion of hedged investments abroad, that, according to the new regulations established by Law 14,031, of July 28, 2020, should be computed in the proportion of 50% in 2021 and 100% as from 2022.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 123 b) Deferred taxes

I-The deferred tax assets balance and its changes, segregated based on its origin and disbursements, are represented by:

Origin Deferred Tax Assets

12/31/2021 12/31/202012/31/2020Realization /Increase12/31/2021

Reversal

Reflected in income 62,622(22,951)16,22655,897

Provision for loan losses 69,506 73,42131,560(6,274)6,59831,884

Related to tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards 5,245(1,744)1253,626

Provision for profit sharing 5,249 4,3771,903(1,903)2,2652,265

Provision for devaluation of securities with permanent impairment 2,310 3,4361,546(915)4091,040

Adjustments to fair value of Trading securities and Derivative financial instruments 6,342 17,0918,521(8,521)3,1793,179

Adjustments of operations carried out on the futures settlement market - 11556(56)--

Goodwill on purchase of investments 816 829345(5)9349

Provisions 13,431 13,4625,845(1,923)1,9265,848

Civil lawsuits 3,091 3,2941,331(591)5171,257

Labor claims 7,194 6,9273,056(1,188)1,3073,175

Tax and social security obligations 3,146 3,2411,458(144)1021,416

Legal obligations 1,965 1,858774(36)84822

Provision related to health insurance operations 906 891356-6362

Other non-deductible provisions 14,371 14,5696,471(1,574)1,6256,522

Reflected in stockholders' equity 1,458(375)1,3272,410

Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities 3,030 17560(30)1,3271,357

Cash flow hedge 1,026 1,685841(329)-512

Post-employment benefits 1,202 1,240557(16)-541

Total (1) (2) 120,154 133,14964,080(23,326)17,55358,307

Social contribution for offsetting arising from Option established in article 8º of 65--65

Provisional Measure nº. 2,158-35 of August 24, 2001

(1) The accounting records of deferred tax assets on income tax losses and/or social contribution loss carryforwards, as well as those arising from temporary differences, are based on technical feasibility studies which consider the expected generation of future taxable income, considering the history of profitability for each subsidiary individually, and for the consolidated taken as a whole.

(2) Deferred Tax Assets are classified in their totality as Non-Current.

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, deferred tax assets totaled R$ 1,756 (R$ 2,172 at 12/31/2020) and are mainly represented by Tax losses and social contribution loss carryforwards of R$ 1,538 (R$ 1,979 at 12/31/2020), Administrative provisions of R$ 68 (R$ 77 at 12/31/2020), Provisions for legal, tax and social security obligations of R$ 70 (R$ 68 at 12/31/2020), the realization of which is contingent upon the outcome of the respective lawsuits, and Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities of R$ 6 (R$ 1 at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 124 II-The provision for deferred tax liabilities and its changes are represented by:

12/31/2020 Realization / Increase12/31/2021

Reversal

Reflected in income 3,305 (1,065)5442,784

Depreciation in excess - finance lease 145 (8)-137

Adjustment of deposits in guarantee and provisions 1,404 (21)391,422

Post-employment benefits 180 (178)46

Adjustments to fair value of trading securities and derivative financial instruments 148 (148)121121

Adjustments of operations carried out on the future settlement market 488 (488)252252

Other 940 (222)128846

Reflected in stockholders' equity 540 (513)93120

Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities 537 (513)90114

Post-employment benefits 3 -36

Total (*) 3,845 (1,578)6372,904

(*) Deferred Tax Liabilities are classified in their totality as Non-Current.

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, deferred tax liabilities totaled R$ 248 (R$ 249 at 12/31/2020) and are represented by Adjustment of deposits in guarantee and provisions of R$ 7 (R$ 6 at 12/31/2020), Adjustments to fair value of trading securities and derivative financial instruments of R$ 2 (R$ 47 at 12/31/2020), Adjustments to fair value of available for sale securities of R$ 67 (R$ 21 at 12/31/2020), and Temporary adjustments on differences between accounting GAAP in interest abroad of R$ 172 (R$ 175 at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 125 III - The estimate of realization and present value of deferred tax assets and social contribution to offset, arising from Provisional Measure 2,158-35 of 08/24/2001 and from the deferred tax liabilities are:

Deferred tax assets

SocialDeferred taxNet deferred

Tax loss/social

Year of realization Temporary contribution for%%%

% contribution loss%Total%liabilitiestaxes

differences offsetting

carryforwards

2022 15,448 28.3%61316.9%16,06127.5%-0.0%(146)5.0%15,91528.7%

2023 17,326 31.7%66718.4%17,99330.9%-0.0%(309)10.6%17,68431.9%

2024 10,724 19.6%55815.4%11,28219.3%-0.0%(55)1.9%11,22720.2%

2025 2,102 3.8%2988.2%2,4004.1%-0.0%(37)1.3%2,3634.3%

2026 2,004 3.7%3048.4%2,3084.0%-0.0%(94)3.2%2,2144.0%

After 2026 7,07712.9% 1,18632.7%8,26314.2%65100.0%(2,263)78.0%6,06510.9%

Total 54,681100.0% 3,626100.0%58,307100.0%65100.0%(2,904)100.0%55,468100.0%

Present Value (*) 48,773 3,09651,86952(2,256)49,665

(*) The average funding rate, net of tax effects, was used to determine the present value.

Projections of future taxable income include estimates of macroeconomic variables, exchange rates, interest rates, volumes of financial operations and service fees and other factors, which can vary in relation to actual data and amounts.

Net income in the financial statements is not directly related to the taxable income for income tax and social contribution, due to differences between accounting criteria and the tax legislation, in addition to corporate aspects. Accordingly, it is recommended that changes in realization of deferred tax assets presented below are not considered as an indication of future net income.

IV - At 12/31/2021, deferred tax assets not accounted for correspond to R$ 1,909 and result from

Management's evaluation of their perspectives of realization in the long term (R$ 780 at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 126 c) Current tax liabilities

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Taxes and contributions on income payable 3,401 3,455

Other taxes and contributions payable 3,453 2,333

Legal obligations (Note 9b II) 3,352 3,569

Total 10,206 9,357

Current 6,662 5,374

Non-current 3,544 3,983

In ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, the balance of current tax liabilities totals R$ 124 (R$ 92 at 12/31/2020) and it is mainly comprised of Taxes and contributions on income payable and Other Taxes and Contributions payable of R$ 108 (R$ 76 at 12/31/2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 127 Note 12-Investiments-Change of investments-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING (1)

Balance at 12/31/2020Changes from 01/01 to 12/31/2021

Book valueEquity in earnings of subisidiariesChanges in

Changes inexchangeEquity in

rates andAdjustments in

exchange ratesearnings of

Functional DividendsInvestimentmarketableBalance at

Companies and InvestimentAdjustmentsAmortizationAdjustmentsUnrealizedCorporatesubsidiaries

currency Stockholders' Unrealized resultsGoodwillTotalpaid/accruedNet IncomeTotal (4)Hedge -securities of12/31/2021

Hedge -to investorof goodwill(3)to investorresultssubsidiariesEvents (5)from 01/01 to

equity Functionalcriteria (2)/ (Loss)criteria (2)and otherFunctional12/31/2020

and other

currency othercurrency

other than the

than the Real

Real

In Brazil 125,3511,366862(82)-127,497-(7,630)25,008(112)(613)24,283(365)(1,294)(9,744)132,74717,508

Itaú Unibanco S.A. 109,6931,368786(43)-111,804-(5,657)20,861(102)(625)20,134(363)(866) (9,499)115,55315,277

Banco Itaucard S.A. 9,71816(40)-9,685-(793)2,188(1)202,207-(301)-10,798478

Banco Itaú BBA S.A. 1,889(3)60--1,946-(316)1,060(7)-1,053(1)(128)-2,554912

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. 1,862-101-1,873-(144)548(2)(1)545-2(5)2,271479

Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A. 2,189----2,189-(703)266--266(1)(1) (670)1,080362

Other Participation --(17)85-(7)78--430491-

Foreign 5,2881,530-(10)2377,045(45)(122)1,277-(75)1,202(447)1551,6069,394(442)

Itaú CorpBanca Chilean peso 2,474992--2373,703(45)-317-28345(418)682,0165,669(1,035)

Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. Uruguayan peso 2,26187---2,348--396-139730(22)-2,753520

Other Participation (6) 553451-(10)-994-(122)564-(104)460(59)109(410)97273

Grand total 130,6392,896862(92)237134,542(45)(7,752)26,285(112)(688)25,485(812)(1,139)(8,138)142,14117,066

(1) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.-Cayman Branch, consolidated in these financial statements, has its functional currency equal to that of the controlling company. The exchange variation of this investment is R$ 131 (R$ 390 from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) and is allocated in the heading Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments in the Statement of Income.

(2) Adjustment arising from the standardization of the investee's financial statements according to the investor's accounting policies.

(3) Dividends approved and not paid are recorded as Income receivable.

(4) The exchange variation of indirect investments in functional currency equal to the controlling company corresponds to R$ 1,799 (R$ 16,241 from 01/01 to 12/31/2020).

(5) Corporate events arising from acquisitions, spin-offs, merges, takeovers, and capital increases or reductions.

(6) At 05/31/2021 occurred the spin-off of the investment in XP Inc. (Note 2d).

Stockholders' Net Income /Number of shares/quotas owned byEquity share in capital

Companies Capital ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING12/31/2021 (%)

equity (Loss)

CommonPreferredQuotasVotingShare

In Brazil

Itaú Unibanco S.A. 69,873 115,50920,8613,390,407,2653,283,608,963-100.00%100.00%

Banco Itaucard S.A. 4,812 10,8212,188237,962,639,7811,277,933,118-99.99%99.99%

Banco Itaú BBA S.A. 946 2,5541,0604,474,4354,474,436-99.99%99.99%

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. 922 2,27154827,482,523811,503-99.99%99.99%

Itaú Consultoria de Valores Mobiliários e Participações S.A. 656 1,080266548,9541,097,907-100.00%100.00%

Foreign

Itaú CorpBanca 17,642 20,7801,341256,035,852,654--26.30%26.30%

Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A. 559 2,7523964,465,133,954--100.00%100.00%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 128 Note 13-Fixed assets

12/31/202112/31/2020

Fixed assets (1) Anual

depreciation CostDepreciationImpairmentResidualResidual

rates

Real Estate 6,796(3,910)(110)2,7762,947

Land -855--855871

Buildings and Improvements 4% to 10% 5,941(3,910)(110)1,9212,076

Other fixed assets 14,177(10,499)(37)3,6413,546

Installations and Furniture and equipament 10% to 20% 3,114(2,318)(10)786924

Data processing systems 20% to 50%8,817(6,983)(27)1,8071,768

Other (2) 10% to 20%2,246(1,198)-1,048854

Total 20,973(14,409)(147)6,4176,493

(1) The contractual commitments for purchase of the fixed assets totaled R$ 3, achievable unitl 2022.

(2) Other refer to negotiations of Fixed assets in progress and other Communication, Security and Transportation equipment.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 129 Note 14-Goodwill and Intangible assets

Intangible assets

Goodwill and

Association for the

intagible from promotion and offer of Software acquiredInternally developedOther intangibleTotal

acquisition financial products and softwareassets (1)

services

Annual amortization rates Up to 20% 8%20%20%10% to 20%

Cost

Balance at 12/31/2020 14,041 2,8126,3017,6643,22034,038

Acquisitions (3) - 57383,5113,4137,667

Rescissions / disposals (61) -(63)(13)(200)(337)

Exchange variation (895) (155)(238)-(19)(1,307)

Other (4) - (15)(562)(5)-(582)

Balance at 12/31/2021 13,085 2,6476,17611,1576,41439,479

Amortization

Balance at 12/31/2020 (7,742) (1,339)(3,527)(3,288)(1,394)(17,290)

Amortization expenses (2) (1,190) (109)(801)(942)(791)(3,833)

Rescissions / disposals 61 -2610200297

Exchange variation 435 68125-3631

Other (4) - 14265-(1)278

Balance at 12/31/2021 (8,436) (1,366)(3,912)(4,220)(1,983)(19,917)

Impairment (Note 10h)

Balance at 12/31/2020 (1,593) (789)(204)(383)-(2,969)

Increase - --(440)-(440)

Disposals - -33--33

Exchange variation 165 77---242

Balance at 12/31/2021 (1,428) (712)(171)(823)-(3,134)

Book value

Balance at 12/31/2021 3,221 5692,0936,1144,43116,428

Balance at 12/31/2020 4,706 6842,5703,9931,82613,779

(1) Includes amounts paid for acquisition of rights to provide services of payment of salaries, proceeds, retirement and pension benefits and similar benefits.

(2) Amortization expenses related to the rights for acquisition of payrolls and associations, in the amount of R$ (860) (R$ (594) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) are disclosed in the expenses on financial operation.

(3) Other intangible assets: includes the effect of R$ 2,422 related to acquisition on 07/16/2021 of payroll management of the Government of the State of Minas Gerais.

(4) Includes reclassifications of Software licenses necessary to put data processing systems into use, in the net amount of R$ 327.

Goodwill and Intangible Assets from Acquisition are mainly represented by Itaú CorpBanca's goodwill in the amount of R$ 2,714 (R$ 3,707 at 12/31/2020).

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED recognized on June 30, 2020, adjustments to the recoverable amount of goodwill and intangible assets related to Itaú CorpBanca, in the amounts of R$ 1,593 and R$ 789. The value in use of the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) in which Itáu CorpBanca is allocated was considered and cash flows were based on the result of June 2020 and internal projects of results until 2025.

The adjustment to recoverable amount results from economic conditions on June 30, 2020, of Itaú CorpBanca's market capitalization, discount rates applicable and other changes in variables triggered by the current uncertain macroeconomic condition that, when combined, resulted in a CGU amount lower than its book value. The discount rates used for the impairment test were 10.4% for operations in Chile and 12.3% for operations in Colombia, determined by the cost of capital calculated based on CAPM model. Long-term interest rates considered were 5.2% p.a. and 6.5% p.a. for Chile and Colombia, respectively. The most sensitive assumptions are cost of capital and perpetuity growth rate.

Impairment was recognized in the Consolidated Statement of Income under Other operating expenses (Note 10h).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 130 Note 15 - Stockholders' equity

a) Capital

Capital is represented by 9,804,135,348 book-entry shares with no par value, of which 4,958,290,359 are common shares and 4,845,844,989 are preferred shares with no voting rights, but with tag-along rights in a public offering of shares, in an eventual transfer of control, assuring them a price equal to eighty per cent (80%) of the amount paid per voting share in the controlling block, and a dividend at least equal to that of the common shares.

The breakdown and change in shares of paid-in capital in the beginning and end of the period are shown below:

12/31/2021

Number Amount

Common Preferred Total

Residents in Brazil at 12/31/2020 4,929,824,281 1,820,159,6576,749,983,93866,885

Residents abroad at 12/31/2020 28,466,078 3,025,685,3323,054,151,41030,263

Shares of capital stock at 12/31/2020 4,958,290,359 4,845,844,9899,804,135,34897,148

Shares of capital stock at 12/31/2021 (2) 4,958,290,359 4,845,844,9899,804,135,34890,729

Residents in Brazil at 12/31/2021 4,929,997,183 1,771,808,6456,701,805,82862,020

Residents abroad at 12/31/2021 28,293,176 3,074,036,3443,102,329,52028,709

Treasury shares at 12/31/2020 (1) - 41,678,45241,678,452(907)

Result of delivery of treasure shares - (17,433,727)(17,433,727)379

Treasury shares at 12/31/2021 (1) - 24,244,72524,244,725(528)

Outstanding shares at 12/31/2021 4,958,290,359 4,821,600,2649,779,890,623

Outstanding shares at 12/31/2020 4,958,290,359 4,804,166,5379,762,456,896

(1) Own shares, purchased based on authorization of the Board of Directors, to be held in Treasury, for subsequent cancellation or replacement in the market.

(2) Partial spin-off (Note 2d).

Below is the average cost of treasury shares and their market price in reais. In 2021, there was none acquisition of treasury shares.

12/31/2021

Cost / Market value Common Preferred

Average cost - 21.76

Market value at 12/31/2021 19.09 20.95

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 131 b) Dividends

Shareholders are entitled to a minimum mandatory dividend in each fiscal year, corresponding to 25% of adjusted net income, as set forth in the Bylaws. Common and preferred shares participate equally in income distributed, after common shares have received dividends equal to the minimum annual priority dividend payable to preferred shares (R$ 0.022 non-cumulative per share).

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED monthly advances the mandatory minimum dividend, using the share position of the last day of the previous month as the calculation basis, and the payment made on the first business day of the subsequent month in the amount of R$ 0.015 per share.

On October 14, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED approved the payment of interest on capital, replacing the monthly dividend for November and December, in the net amount of R$ 0.015 per share, having as calculation basis the final ownership position registered on October 29, 2021 and November 30, 2021. Additionally, the payment of interest on supplementary capital was also approved, in the net amount of R$ 0.224868 per share, resulting in the total amount of R$ 2,199 million to be distributed net of taxes.

I-Breakdown of dividends and interest on capital

12/31/2021

Statutory individual net income 26,236

Adjustments:

(-) Legal reserve-5%(1,312)

Dividend calculation basis 24,924

Minimum mandatory dividend-25% 6,231

Dividends and Interest on Capital Paid / Accrued 6,231

II - Stockholders' yields

Gross valueGrossWHT (WithNet

per share (R$)holding tax)

Paid / Prepaid 4,179(407)3,772

Dividends-10 monthly installments paid from February to November 20210.01501,466-1,466

Interest on capital-1 monthly installment paid on December 20210.0150173(26)147

Interest on capital-paid on 08/26/20210.22072,540(381)2,159

Accrued (Recorded in Other Liabilities - Social and Statutory) 2,894(435)2,459

Interest on capital-1 monthly installment paid on 01/03/20220.0150173(26)147

Interest on capital-credited on 11/26/2021 to be paid until 04/29/20220.22492,587(388)2,199

Interest on capital0.0116134(21)113

Total from 01/01 to 12/31/20217,073(842)6,231

Total from 01/01 to 12/31/20204,988(485)4,503

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 132 c) Capital reserves and profit reserves-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Capital reserves

2,247 2,323

Premium on subscription of shares 284 284

Share-based payment plan 1,962 2,038

Reserves from tax incentives, restatement of equity securities and other 1 1

Profit reserves 55,165 39,126

Legal (1) 13,586 12,274

Statutory (2) 41,579 26,852

(1) It purpose is to ensure the integrity of capital, compensate loss or increase capital.

(2) Its main purpose is to ensure the remuneration flow to shareholders.

d) Reconciliation of net income and stockholders' equity (Note 2b)

Net income Stockholders' equity

01/01 to 01/01 to 12/31/202112/31/2020

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING 26,236 18,961144,564136,699

Amortization of goodwill 31 217(101)(108)

Corporate reorganizations (Note 2d and 3l) (1,547) ---

Conversion adjustments of foreign investments (Note 3s) (278) (269)642

Foreign exchange variations of investments - 25--

Hedge of net investments in foreign operations (427) (513)1222

Tax effects - hedge of net investments in foreign operations 149 219(58)-

Other 546 -27-

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED 24,988 18,909144,554136,593

e) Non-controlling interests

Stockholders' equity Income

12/31/2021 12/31/2020 01/01 to01/01 to

12/31/202112/31/2020

Itaú CorpBanca 9,075 9,392(828)2,462

Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. 469 503(19)(1)

Financeira Itaú CBD S.A. Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento 708 576(177)(119)

Luizacred S.A. Soc. de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento 558 457(137)(50)

Other 212 185(72)(52)

Total 11,022 11,113(1,233)2,240

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 133 f) Share-based payment

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and its subsidiaries have share-based payment plans aimed at involving its management members and employees in the medium and long term corporate development process.

The grant of these benefits is only made in years in which there are sufficient profits to permit the distribution of mandatory dividends, limiting dilution to 0.5% of the total shares held by the controlling and minority stockholders at the balance sheet date. These programs are settled through the delivery of ITUB4 treasury shares to stockholders.

Expenses on share-based payment plans are presented in the table below:

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Partner Plan (Note 10f) (129) (241)

Share-based plan (381) (489)

Total (510) (730)

l - Partner Plan

The program enables employees and managers of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING to invest a percentage of their bonus to acquire shares and share-based instruments. There is a lockup period of from three to five years, counted from the initial investment date, and the shares are thus subject to market price variations. After complying with the preconditions outlined in the program, beneficiaries are entitled to receive shares as consideration, in accordance with the number of shares indicated in the regulations.

The acquisition price of shares and share-based instruments is established every six months as the average of the share price over the last 30 days, which is performed on the seventh business day prior to the remuneration grant date.

The fair value of the consideration in shares is the market price at the grant date, less expected dividends.

Change in the Partner Program

01/01 to

12/31/2021

Quantity

Opening balance 36,291,760

New (1) 14,583,318

Delivered (11,652,700)

Cancelled (2,278,382)

Closing balance 36,943,996

Weighted average of remaining contractual life (years) 1.80

Market value weighted average (R$) 16.71

01/01 to 12/31/2020

Quantity

39,305,211

10,488,126

(11,408,109)

(2,093,468)

36,291,760

1.69

23.37

(1) As a result of the reduction of the minority interest in XP Inc. and subsequent merger of XPart S.A. (Note 2d), as from October 2021, there was an increase in the number of ITUB4 shares to be delivered under the variable compensation plans.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 134 II-Variable Compensation

In this plan, part of the administrators variable remuneration is paid in cash and part in shares during a period of three years. Shares are delivered on a deferred basis, of which one-third per year, upon compliance with the conditions provided for in internal regulation. The deferred unpaid portions may be reversed proportionally to a significant reduction in the recurring income realized or the negative income for the period.

Management members become eligible for the receipt of these benefits according to individual performance, business performance or both. The benefit amount is established according to the activities of each management member who should meet at least the performance and conduct requirements.

The fair value of the share is the market price at its grant date.

Change in share-based variable compensation

01/01 to

12/31/2021

Quantity

Opening balance 27,407,231

New (1) 21,767,235

Delivered (10,818,958)

Cancelled (1,541,260)

Closing balance 36,814,248

Weighted average of remaining contractual life (years) 1.04

Market value weighted average (R$) 23.59

01/01 to 12/31/2020

Quantity

20,220,934

18,329,108

(10,574,321)

(568,490)

27,407,231

1.21

31.22

(1) As a result of the reduction of the minority interest in XP Inc. and subsequent merger of XPart S.A. (Note 2d), as from October 2021, there was an increase in the number of ITUB4 shares to be delivered under the variable compensation plans.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 135 Note 16 - Related parties

Transactions between related parties are carried out for amounts, terms and average rates in accordance with normal market practices during the period, and under reciprocal conditions.

Transactions between companies and investment funds, included in consolidation (Note 2b), have been eliminated and do not affect the consolidated statements.

The principal unconsolidated related parties are as follows:

Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. (IUPAR), Companhia E. Johnston de Participações S.A. (shareholder of IUPAR) and ITAÚSA, direct and indirect shareholders of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING.

The associates, non-financial subsidiaries and joint ventures of ITAÚSA, in particular: Dexco S.A. (1), Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A., Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A., Águas do Rio 1 SPE S.A., Águas do Rio 4 SPE S.A., Alpargatas S.A. and XP Inc. (Note 2d).

Investments in associates and joint ventures, in particular: Porto Seguro Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A., BSF Holding S.A. and XP Inc. (Note 2d).

Pension Plans: Fundação Itaú Unibanco - Previdência Complementar and FUNBEP - Fundo de Pensão Multipatrocinado, closed-end supplementary pension entities, that administer retirement plans sponsored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, created exclusively for employees.

Associations: Associação Cubo Coworking Itaú - a partner entity of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED its purpose is to encourage and promote the discussion and development of alternative and innovative technologies, business models and solutions; the produce and disseminate the resulting technical and scientific knowledge; the attract and bring in new information technology talents that may be characterized as startups; and to research, develop and establish ecosystems for entrepreneur and startups.

Foundations and Institutes maintained by donations from ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and by the proceeds generated by their assets, so that they can accomplish their objectives and to maintain their operational and administrative structure:

Fundação Itaú para a Educação e Cultura - promotes education, culture, social assistance, defense and guarantee of rights, and strengthening of civil society.

Instituto Unibanco - supports projects focused on social assistance, particularly education, culture, promotion of integration into the labor market, and environmental protection, directly or as a supplement to civil institutions.

Instituto Unibanco de Cinema - promotes culture in general and provides access of low-income population to cinematography, videography and similar productions, for which it should maintain movie theaters and movie clubs owned or managed by itself to screen films, videos, video-laser discs and other related activities, as well as to screen and disseminate movies in general, especially those produced in Brazil.

Associação Itaú Viver Mais - provides social services for the welfare of beneficiaries, on the terms defined in its Internal Regulations, and according to the funds available. These services may include the promotion of cultural, educational, sports, entertainment and healthcare activities.

(1) New legal name of Duratex S.A.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 136 a) Transactions with related parties:

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDINGITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED

Assets / (Liabilities)Revenues / (Expenses)Assets / (Liabilities)Revenues / (Expenses)

Annual rate 12/31/202112/31/202001/01 to01/01 toAnnual rate12/31/202112/31/202001/01 to01/01 to

12/31/202112/31/202012/31/202112/31/2020

Interbank investments 65,74466,2503,2983,3822,30118,5398463

Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch 1.57% to 6.61%58,31554,3392,9042,660----

Other 9.15% 7,42911,9113947229.15%2,30118,5398463

Loan operations ----6547273556

Dexco S.A. ----CDI + 1.45%5465153119

Other ----100% CDI / 2.5% to 6%108212437

Securities and derivative financial instruments (assets and liabilities) (93)69862695,3971,7163036

Investment funds (93)69859691831073414

Copagaz - Distribuidora de Gás S.A. ----CDI + 1.7% to 2.95%1,082950711

Itaúsa S.A. ----CDI + 2% to 2.4%1,200771741

Águas do Rio 4 SPE S.A. ----CDI + 3.5%1,574-60-

Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A. ----CDI + 1.5% to 2.9%844-34-

Other --3-CDI + 3.5%514(112)30(10)

Deposits --(9)---(2)(1)

Other --(9)---(2)(1)

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements ----(443)(165)(34)(13)

Alpargatas S.A. ----99% to 101% CDI(22)(107)(1)(11)

Dexco S.A. ----82% to 99% CDI(15)(49)(1)(2)

Águas do Rio 4 SPE S.A. ----99% CDI(32)-(3)-

Águas do Rio 1 SPE S.A. ----99% CDI(13)-(1)-

Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A. ----97% to 99.3% CDI(158)-(5)-

Other ----75% to 96% CDI(203)(9)(23)-

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (596)(14)------

Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch (596)(14)------

Amounts receivable (payable) / Commissions and banking fees, (191)(66)(22)(14)(273)(26)(122)26

Administrative expenses and/or Other operational

Instituto Unibanco -----12333

Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar ----(78)(93)3742

ConectCar Soluções de Mobilidade Eletrônica S.A. ----(8)(46)(4)7

Olímpia Promoção e Serviços S.A. ----(5)(9)-(45)

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (1)(1)(16)(14)----

Itaú Unibanco S.A. Nassau Branch (260)(100)-1----

FUNBEP-Fundo de Pensão Multipatrocinado ----(158)(1)(172)7

Itaú Unibanco S.A. 7635------

Itaúsa S.A. ----(10)11312

Águas do Rio 4 SPE S.A. ----(20)---

Águas do Rio 1 SPE S.A. ----(12)---

Other (6)-(6)(1)18(1)1-

Rent ---2--(37)(31)

Fundação Itaú Unibanco-Previdência Complementar ------(34)(28)

FUNBEP-Fundo de Pensão Multipatrocinado ------(3)(3)

Other ---2----

Donation -(500)500(744)-(500)-(1,002)

Fundação Itaú para a Educação e Cultura -(500)500(742)-(500)-(1,000)

Other ---(2)---(2)

Sponsorship ----1212(14)(16)

Associação Cubo Coworking Itaú ----1212(14)(16)

Operations with Key Management Personnel of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED present Assets of R$ 100, Liabilities of R$ (6,136) and Result of R$ (20) (R$ 65, R$ (6,623) at 12/31/2020 and R$ (58) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020, respectively).

In addition to the aforementioned operations, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and non-consolidated related parties, as an integral part of the Agreement for apportionment of common costs of Itaú Unibanco, recorded in Other Administrative Expenses in the amount of R$ (6) (R$ (5) from 01/01 to 12/31/2020) in view of the use of the common structure.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 137 b) Compensation and Benefits of Key Management Personnel

Compensation and benefits attributed to Management Members, members of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED in the period correspond to:

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Fees (460) (578)

Profit sharing (208) (112)

Post-employment benefits (9) (9)

Share-based payment plan (120) (228)

Total (797) (927)

Total amounts related to share-based payment plan, personnel expenses and post-employment benefits is detailed in Notes 15f, 10f and 19, respectively.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 138 Note 17 - Fair value of financial instruments

In cases where market prices are not available, fair values are based on estimates using discounted cash flows or other valuation techniques. These techniques are significantly affected by the assumptions adopted, including the discount rate and estimate of future cash flows. The estimated fair value obtained through these techniques cannot be substantiated by comparison with independent markets and, in many cases, cannot be achieved on immediate settlement of the instrument.

The following table summarizes the book values and estimated fair values for financial instruments:

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Book value Fair valueBook valueFair value (*)

Assets

Central Bank of Brazil Deposits (a) 104,592104,59290,05990,059

Money market (a) 168,455168,455238,933238,933

Voluntary investments with the Central Bank of Brazil (a) 5,8005,800--

Interbank deposits (b) 69,66169,83155,55355,751

Trading securities (c) 329,640329,640381,598381,598

Available for sale securities (c) 162,503162,503205,491205,491

Held to maturity securities (c) 145,307144,83048,85752,461

Derivatives financial instruments (c) 68,85668,85676,12476,124

Loan, lease and other credit operations (d) 819,074820,183710,553718,824

(Provision for loan losses) (44,147)(44,147)(47,908)(47,908)

Other receivables-Sundry 15715766

Liabilities

Deposits (b) 850,372850,277809,010808,965

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements (a) 271,051271,051280,541280,541

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities (b) 143,138143,057136,638136,698

Borrowings and onlending (b) 97,00597,04183,20083,271

Derivatives financial instruments (c) 63,96963,96979,59979,599

Subordinated debts (b) 75,03675,70774,91677,097

Allowance for financial guarantees provided and loan commitments 4,7844,7844,2504,250

Other liabilities-Sundry 16116155

(*) In the period, the result of Derivative Financial Instruments, as well as Adjustment to Fair Value of Securities (particularly private securities) had their amounts affected by oscillations of rates and other market variables arising from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the macroeconomic scenario in the period (Note 22d).

The methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair value are defined below:

a) Central Bank of Brazil Deposits, Money market and Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements-The carrying amounts for these instruments are close to their fair values.

b) Interbank deposits, Deposits, Funds from Acceptances and Issuance of Securities, Borrowings and Onlending and Subordinate Debts - They are calculated by discounting estimated cash flows at market interest rates.

c) Securities and Derivatives Financial instruments-Under normal conditions, the prices quoted in the market are the best indicators of the fair values of these financial instruments. However, not all instruments have liquidity or quoted market prices and, in such cases, it is necessary to adopt present value estimates and other techniques to establish their fair value. In the absence of prices quoted by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Markets Entities (ANBIMA), the fair values of government securities are calculated by discounting estimated cash flows at market interest rates, as well as corporate securities.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 139 d) Loan, lease and other credit operations - Fair value is estimated for groups of loans with similar financial and risk characteristics, using valuation models. The fair value of fixed-rate loans was determined by discounting estimated cash flows, at interest rates applicable to similar loans. For the majority of loans at floating rates, the carrying amount was considered to be close to their market value. The fair value of loan and lease operations not overdue was calculated by discounting the expected payments of principal and interest to maturity. The fair value of overdue loan and lease transactions was based on the discount of estimated cash flows, using a rate proportional to the risk associated with the estimated cash flows, or on the underlying collateral. The assumptions for cash flows and discount rates rely on information available in the market and knowledge of the individual debtor.

Trading securities and Available for sale securities

Level 1: Securities with liquid prices available in an active market and derivatives traded on stock exchanges. This classification level includes most of the Brazilian government securities, government securities from other countries, shares, debentures with price published by ANBIMA and other securities traded in an active market.

Level 2: Bonds, securities and derivatives that do not have price information available and are priced based on conventional or internal models. The inputs used by these models are captured directly or built from observations of active markets. Most of derivatives traded over-the-counter, certain Brazilian government bonds, debentures and other private securities whose credit component effect is not considered relevant, are at this level.

Level 3: Bonds, securities and derivatives for which pricing inputs are generated by statistical and mathematical models. Debentures and other private securities that do not fit into level 2 rule and derivatives with maturities greater than the last observable vertices of the discount curves are at this level.

All the above methods may result in a fair value that is not indicative of the net realizable value or future fair values. However, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED believes that all the method used are appropriate and consistent with other market participants. Moreover, the adoption of different methods or assumptions to estimate fair value may result in different fair value estimates at the balance sheet date.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 140 Distribution by Levels

The following table presents the breakdown of fair value hierarchy levels.

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Level 1 Level 2 Level 3TotalLevel 1Level 2Level 3Total

Trading securities 116,494 213,10244329,640162,570218,96068381,598

Government securities-Brazil 100,776 1,979-102,755146,8106,836-153,646

Financial treasury bills 23,888 --23,88830,111--30,111

National treasury bills 29,614 --29,61475,448--75,448

National treasury notes 44,893 1,979-46,87238,1996,836-45,035

Brazilian external debt bonds 2,381 --2,3813,052--3,052

Government securities-abroad 5,064 --5,0648,232--8,232

Argentina 931 --9311,482--1,482

Chile 378 --378843--843

Colombia 1,059 --1,0593,603--3,603

United States 2,599 --2,5992,085--2,085

Italy - ---130--130

Mexico 19 --195--5

Paraguay 10 --103--3

Peru 7 --74--4

Uruguay 61 --6177--77

Corporate securities 10,654 13,4754424,1737,5286,3046813,900

Shares 2,852 --2,8523,055348-3,403

Bank deposit certificates - 182-182-219-219

Real estate receivables certificates - 135-135--6868

Fund quotas 652 9,360-10,0125763,944-4,520

Credit rights - 6,916-6,916-2,524-2,524

Fixed income 33 2,120-2,153331,343-1,376

Variable income 619 324-94354377-620

Debentures 1,717 1,478363,2311,695784-2,479

Eurobonds and other 5,433 -85,4412,202--2,202

Financial bills - 1,632-1,632-802-802

Promissory and commercial notes - 230-230----

Other - 458-458-207-207

PGBL / VGBL fund quotas - 197,648-197,648-205,820-205,820

Available for sale securities 89,187 71,0312,285162,503133,11568,9503,426205,491

Government securities-Brazil 39,760 5,55614045,45670,5731,11718471,874

Financial treasury bills 3,947 --3,94718--18

National treasury bills 3,168 --3,16824,560--24,560

National treasury notes 28,105 5,556-33,66132,4551,117-33,572

National treasury / securitization - -140140--184184

Brazilian external debt bonds 4,540 --4,54013,540--13,540

Government securities-abroad 37,135 --37,13544,1938,806-52,999

Argentina 405 --40515--15

Chile 15,269 --15,26922,388--22,388

Colombia 1,847 --1,8473,986--3,986

Korea - ----3,936-3,936

Spain - ----4,870-4,870

United States 4,591 --4,5913,750--3,750

Mexico 12,389 --12,38910,227--10,227

Paraguay 1,459 --1,4592,947--2,947

Uruguay 1,175 --1,175880--880

Corporate securities 12,292 65,4752,14579,91218,34959,0273,24280,618

Shares 704 4,169-4,8731,3162,990-4,306

Rural product note - 12,6718212,753-5,770645,834

Bank deposit certificates - 128-128109201-310

Real estate receivables certificates - 1,032-1,032--1,0101,010

Fixed income fund quotas - 206-206-470-470

Debentures 7,264 37,0172,06346,34411,66940,5922,16854,429

Eurobonds and other 4,312 453-4,7655,255148-5,403

Financial bills - 1,097-1,097-636-636

Promissory and commercial notes - 7,257-7,257-7,222-7,222

Other 12 1,445-1,457-998-998

Other receivables-Sundry - 157-157-6-6

Other liabilities-Sundry - 161-161-5-5

The following table presents the breakdown of fair value hierarchy levels for derivative assets and liabilities.

12/31/202112/31/2020

Level 1 Level 2Level 3TotalLevel 1Level 2Level 3Total

Assets 6 68,69815268,8562375,99610576,124

Swap contracts - Adjustment receivable - 37,9239038,013-45,9269346,019

Option contracts 3 21,1656221,230420,1451220,161

Forward contracts - 2,941-2,941-1,959-1,959

Credit derivatives - 242-242-156-156

NDF-Non Deliverable Forwards - 5,943-5,943-7,596-7,596

Other derivative financial instruments 3 484-48719214-233

Liabilities (3) (63,841)(125)(63,969)(22)(79,467)(110)(79,599)

Swap contracts - Adjustment payable - (34,535)(111)(34,646)-(51,680)(109)(51,789)

Option contracts (2) (23,296)(14)(23,312)(13)(20,333)(1)(20,347)

Forward contracts - (762)-(762)-(905)-(905)

Credit derivatives - (198)-(198)-(76)-(76)

NDF-Non Deliverable Forwards - (4,896)-(4,896)-(6,426)-(6,426)

Other derivative financial instruments (1) (154)-(155)(9)(47)-(56)

There were no significant transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 in the periods of 12/31/2021 and 12/31/2020. Transfers to and from Level 3 are presented in movements of Level 3.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 141 Governance of Level 3 recurring fair value measurement

The departments in charge of defining and applying the pricing models are segregated from the business areas. The models are documented, submitted to validation by an independent area and approved by a specific committee. The daily process of price capture, calculation and disclosure is periodically checked according to formally defined tests and criteria and the information is stored in a single corporate data base.

The most frequent cases of assets classified as Level 3 are justified by the discount factors used and corporate bonds whose credit component is relevant. Factors such as the fixed interest curve in Brazilian Reais and the TR coupon curve - and, as a result, their related factors - have inputs with terms shorter than the maturities of fixed-income assets.

Recurring changes in fair value of Level 3

The tables below show balance sheet changes for financial instruments classified by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy. Derivative financial instruments classified in Level 3 correspond to other derivatives indexed to shares.

Total gains or losses

(Realized/unrealized)Transfers inTotal gains or

Fair value at Recognized inFair value at

PurchasesSettlementsand/or out oflosses (Realized/

12/31/2020 RecognizedOther12/31/2021

Levelunrealized)

in incomecomprehensive

income

Trading securities 68 (151)-495(265)(103)44(4)

Corporate securities

68 (151)-495(265)(103)44(4)

Real estate receivable certificate 68 (5)-220(175)(108)--

Debentures - (136)-251(84)536(2)

Eurobonds and other - (10)-24(6)-8(2)

Available for sale securities 3,426 (656)2461,009(406)(1,334)2,285(471)

Government securities-Brazil

184 (23)(21)---14030

Corporate securities 3,242 (633)2671,009(406)(1,334)2,145(501)

Rural product note 64 (18)(3)88(45)(4)82(28)

Real estate receivable certificate 1,010 (192)(24)361(144)(1,011)--

Debentures 2,168 (423)294560(217)(319)2,063(473)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 142 Total gains or losses

(Realized/unrealized) Transfers inTotal gains or

Fair value at Recognized inFair value at

PurchasesSettlementsand/or out oflosses (Realized/

12/31/2020 Recognized in Other12/31/2021

Levelunrealized)

income comprehensive

income

Derivatives-Assets 105 46-327(284)(42)15256

Swap contracts - Adjustment receivable 93 26-56(43)(42)9090

Option contracts 12 20-271(241)-62(34)

Derivatives-Liabilities (110) 72-(233)148(2)(125)(24)

Swap contracts - Adjustment payable (109) 8-(30)22(2)(111)(46)

Option contracts (1) 64-(203)126-(14)22

Sensitivity Analysis of Level 3 Operations

The fair value of financial instruments classified in Level 3 is measured through valuation techniques based on correlations and associated products traded in active markets, internal estimates and internal models.

Significant unobservable inputs used for measurement of the fair value of instruments classified in Level 3 are: interest rates, underlying asset prices and volatility. Significant variations in any of these inputs separately may give rise to substantial changes in the fair value.

The table below shows the sensitivity of these fair values in scenarios of changes of interest rates or, asset prices, or in scenarios with varying shocks to prices and volatilities for nonlinear assets:

Sensitivity - Level 3 Operations 12/31/202112/31/2020

Impacts Impacts

Market risk factor groups Scenarios IncomeStockholders'IncomeStockholders'

equityequity

I (1.1) (0.6)(0.1)(1.2)

Interest rate II (27.5)(13.9)(1.7)(28.9)

III (55.1) (27.7)(2.3)(57.4)

Commodities, Index and Shares I ----

II - ---

Nonlinear I (56.5)-(8.3)-

II (93.3) -(11.6)-

The following scenarios are used to measure sensitivity:

Interest rate

Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 1, 25 and 50 basis points (scenarios I, II and III respectively) applied to the interest curves, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario.

Commodities, Index and Shares

Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 5 and 10 percentage points (scenarios I and II respectively) applied to share prices, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario.

Nonlinear

Scenario I: Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 5 percentage points on prices and 25 percentage points on the volatility level, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario.

Scenario II: Based on reasonably possible changes in assumptions of 10 percentage points on prices and 25 percentage points on the volatility level, both up and down, taking the largest losses resulting in each scenario.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 143 Note 18 - Earnings per share

a) Basic earnings per share

Net income attributable to ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's shareholders is divided by the average number of outstanding shares in the period, excluding treasury shares.

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Net income attributable to owners of the parent company 24,988 18,909

Minimum non-cumulative dividends on preferred shares (106) (106)

Retained earnings to be distributed to common equity owners in an amount per

share equal to the minimum dividend payable to preferred equity owners (109) (109)

Retained earnings to be distributed, on a pro rata basis, to common and preferred

equity owners: 24,773 18,694

Common 12,563 9,498

Preferred 12,210 9,196

Total net income available to equity owners:

Common 12,672 9,607

Preferred 12,316 9,302

Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359

Preferred 4,818,741,579 4,801,324,161

Basic earnings per share - R$

Common 2.56 1.94

Preferred 2.56 1.94

b) Diluted earnings per share

Calculated similarly to the basic earnings per share, however, it includes the conversion of all preferred shares potentially dilutable in the denominator.

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Net income available to preferred equity owners 12,316 9,302

Dividends on preferred shares after dilution effects 70 41

Net income available to preferred equity owners considering preferred shares after the dilution effect 12,386 9,343

Net income available to ordinary equity owners 12,672 9,607

Dividend on preferred shares after dilution effects (70) (41)

Net income available to ordinary equity owners considering preferred shares after the dilution effect 12,602 9,566

Adjusted weighted average of shares

Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359

Preferred 4,873,042,114 4,843,233,835

Preferred 4,818,741,579 4,801,324,161

Incremental as per share-based payment plans 54,300,535 41,909,674

Diluted earnings per share - R$

Common 2.54 1.93

Preferred 2.54 1.93

There was no potentially antidulitive effect of the shares in share-based payment plans in both periods.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 144 Note 19 - Post-employment benefits

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, through its subsidiaries, sponsors retirement plans to its employees.

Retirement plans are managed by Closed-end Private Pension Entities (EFPC) and are closed to new adhesions. These entities have an independent structure and manage their plans according to the characteristics of their regulations.

There are three types of retirement plans:

Defined Benefit Plans (BD): plans which scheduled benefits have their value established in advance, based on salaries and/or length of service of employees, and its cost is actuarially determined;

Defined Contribution Plans (CD): are those plans which scheduled benefits have their value permanently adjusted to the investments balance, kept in favor of the participant, including in the benefit concession phase, considering net proceedings of its investment, amounts contributed and benefits paid; and

Variable Contribution Plans (CV): in this type of plan, scheduled benefits present a combination of characteristics of defined contribution and defined benefit modalities, and the benefit is actuarially determined based on the investments accumulated balance by the participant on the retirement date.

Below is a list of benefit plans and their modalities:

Entity Benefit Plan Modality

Supplementary Retirement Plan

Supplementary Retirement Plan - Flexible Premium Annuity

Franprev Benefit Plan

002 Benefit Plan

Prebeg Benefit Plan Defined Benefit

UBB PREV Defined Benefit Plan

Benefit Plan II

Fundação Itaú Unibanco - Previdência Itaulam Basic Plan

Complementar-FIU Itaucard Defined Benefit Plan

Itaú Unibanco Main Retirement Plan

Itaubanco Defined Contribution Plan

Itaubank Retirement Plan Defined Contribution

Redecard Pension Plan

Unibanco Pension Plan - Intelligent Future

Itaulam Supplementary Plan Variable Contribution

Itaucard Variable Contribution Plan

Itaú Unibanco Supplementary Retirement Plan

FUNBEP - Fundo de Pensão Benefit Plan l Defined Benefit

Multipatrocinado Benefit Plan ll Variable Contribution

Defined Contribution plans include pension funds consisting of the portions of sponsor's contributions not included in a participant's account balance due to loss of eligibility for the benefit, and of monies arising from the migration of retirement plans in defined benefit modality. These funds are used for future contributions to individual participants' accounts, according to the respective benefit plan regulations.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 145 a) Main Actuarial Assumptions

Actuarial assumptions of demographic and financial nature should reflect the best estimates about the variables that determine the post-employment benefit obligations.

The most relevant demographic assumption comprise of mortality table and the most relevant financial assumptions include: discount rate and inflation.

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Mortality table (1) AT-2000AT-2000

Discount rate (2) 9.46% p.a. 7.64% p.a.

Inflation (3) 4.00% p.a. 4.00% p.a.

Actuarial method Projected Unit Credit Projected Unit Credit

(1) Correspond to those disclosed by SOA - "Society of Actuaries", by applying a 10% increase in the probabilities of survival regarding the respective basic tables.

(2) Determined based on market yield relating to National Treasury Notes (NTN-B) and compatible with the economic scenario observed on the balance sheet closing date, considering the volatility of interest market and models used.

(3) Refers to estimated long-term projection.

Retired plans sponsored by foreign subsidiaries-Banco Itaú (Suisse) S.A., Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A. and PROSERV-Promociones y Servicios S.A. de C.V.-are structured as Defined Benefit modality and adopt actual assumptions adequate to masses of participants and the economic scenario of each country.

b) Risk Management

The EFPCs sponsored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING are regulated by the National Council for Complementary Pension (CNPC) and PREVIC, has an Executive Board, Advisory and Tax Councils.

Benefits offered have long-term characteristics and the main factors involved in the management and measurement of their risks are financial risk, inflation risk and demographic risk.

- Financial Risk - the actuarial liability of the plan is calculated by adopting a discount rate, which may differ from rates earned in investments. If real income from plan investments is lower than yield expected, this may give rise to a deficit. To mitigate this risk and assure the capacity to pay long-term benefits, the plans have a significant percentage of fixed-income securities pegged to the plan commitments, aiming at minimizing volatility and risk of mismatch between assets and liabilities. Additionally, adherence tests are carried out in financial assumptions to ensure their adequacy to obligations of respective plans.

- Inflation risk - a large part of liabilities is pegged to inflation risk, making actuarial liabilities sensitive to increase in rates. To mitigate this risk, the same financial risks mitigation strategies are used.

- Demographic Risk - plans that have any obligation actuarially assessed are exposed to demographic risk. In the event the mortality tables used are not adherent to the mass of plan participants, a deficit or surplus may arise in actuarial evaluation. To mitigate this risk, adherence tests to demographic assumptions are conducted to ensure their adequacy to liabilities of respective plans.

For purposes of registering in the balance sheet the EFPCs that manage them, actuarial liabilities of plans use discount rate adherent to its asset portfolio and income and expense flows, according to a study prepared by an independent consulting company. The actuarial method used is the aggregate method, through which the plan costing Is defined by the difference between its equity coverage and the current value of its future liabilities. Observing the methodology established in the respective actuarial technical note.

When deficit in the concession period above the legally defined limits is noted, debt agreements are entered into with the sponsor according to costing policies, which affect the future contributions of the plan, and a plan for solving such deficit is established respecting the guarantees set forth by the legislation in force. The plans that are in this situation are resolved through extraordinary contributions that affect the values of the future contribution of the plan.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 146 c) Asset management

The purpose of the management of the funds is the long-term balance between pension assets and liabilities with payment of benefits by exceeding actuarial goals (discount rate plus benefit adjustment index, established in the plan regulations).

Below is a table with the allocation of assets by category, segmented into Quoted in an Active Market and Not Quoted in an Active Market:

Types Fair value % Allocation

12/31/2021 12/31/202012/31/202112/31/2020

Fixed income securities 19,904 21,17290.8%91.2%

Quoted in an active market 19,508 20,80489.0%89.6%

Non quoted in an active market 396 3681.8%1.6%

Variable income securities 1,323 1,3876.1%5.9%

Quoted in an active market 1,312 1,3786.0%5.9%

Non quoted in an active market 11 90.1%0.0%

Structured investments

Non quoted in an active market

Real estate

Loans to participants

Total

150 82 0.7%0.4%

150 82 0.7%0.4%

462 506 2.1%2.2%

73 78 0.3%0.3%

21,912 23,225 100.0%100.0%

The defined benefit plan assets include shares of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING, its main parent company (ITAÚSA) and of subsidiaries of the latter, with a fair value of R$ 11 (R$ 11 at 12/31/2020), and real estate rented to Group companies, with a fair value of R$ 374 (R$ 410 at 12/31/2020).

d) Other post-employment benefits

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED does not have additional liabilities related to post-employment benefits, except in cases arising from maintenance commitments assumed in acquisition agreements occurred over the years, as well as those benefits originated from court decision in the terms and conditions established, in which there is total or partial sponsorship of health care plan for a specific mass of former employees and their beneficiaries. Its costing is actuarially determined so as to ensure coverage maintenance. These plans are closed to new applicants.

Assumptions for discount rate, inflation, mortality table and actuarial method are the same used for retirement plans. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED used the percentage of 4% p.a. for medical inflation, additionally considering, inflation rate of 4% p.a.

Particularly in other post-employment benefits, there is medical inflation risk associated to increase in medical costs above expectation. To mitigate this risk, the same financial risks mitigation strategies are used.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 147 e) Change in the net amount recognized in the balance sheet:

The net amount recognized in the Balance Sheet is limited by the asset ceiling and it is computed based on estimated future contributions to be realized by the sponsor, so that it represents the maximum reduction amount in the contributions to be made.

12/31/2021

Other post-

BD and CV plansCD plansemploymentTotal

benefit

Net assets Actuarial liabilitiesAsset ceilingRecognizedPension planAsset ceilingRecognizedLiabilitiesRecognized

amountfundamountamount

Amounts at the beginning of the period 23,225 (20,662)(3,642)(1,079)1,454(951)503(922)(1,498)

Amounts recognized in income (1+2+3+4) 1,722 (1,575)(278)(131)41(68)(27)(66)(224)

1 - Cost of current service -(53)-(53)----(53)

2 - Cost of past service ---------

3 - Net interest (1) 1,722(1,522)(278)(78)104(68)36(66)(108)

4 - Other expenses (2) ----(63)-(63)-(63)

Amounts recognized in stockholders´ equity-other comprehensive income (5+6+7) (1,764) 817665(282)(725)1,0172928191

5 - Effects on asset ceiling (4) --665665(484)1,017533-1,198

6 - Remeasurements (1,766)801-(965)(241)-(241)81(1,125)

Changes in demographic assumptions - 4-4----4

Changes in financial assumptions - 3,708-3,708---1133,821

Experience of the plan (3) (1,766) (2,911)-(4,677)(241)-(241)(32)(4,950)

7 - Exchange variation 216-18----18

Other (8+9+10) (1,271) 1,381-110(323)-(323)128(85)

8 - Receipt by destination of resources (4) ----(323)-(323)-(323)

9 - Benefits paid (1,381)1,381-----128128

10-Contributions and investments from sponsor 110 --110----110

Amounts at end of the period 21,912 (20,039)(3,255)(1,382)447(2)445(779)(1,716)

Amount recognized in Assets (Note 10a) 48445-493

Amount recognized in Liabilities (Note 10d) (1,430)-(779)(2,209)

12/31/2020

Other post-

BD and CV plansCD plansemploymentTotal

benefit

Net assets Actuarial liabilitiesAsset ceilingRecognizedPension planAsset ceilingRecognizedLiabilitiesRecognized

amountfundamountamount

Amounts at the beginning of the period 22,732 (19,659)(3,761)(688)1,475(849)626(967)(1,029)

Amounts recognized in income (1+2+3+4) 1,731 (1,578)(287)(134)20(65)(45)(76)(255)

1 - Cost of current service -(80)-(80)----(80)

2 - Cost of past service -(1)-(1)----(1)

3 - Net interest (1) 1,731(1,497)(287)(53)112(65)47(76)(82)

4 - Other expenses (2) ----(92)-(92)-(92)

Amounts recognized in stockholders´ equity-other comprehensive income (5+6+7) (75) (669)406(338)(41)(37)(78)6(410)

5 - Effects on asset ceiling --406406-(37)(37)-369

6 - Remeasurements (113)(588)-(701)(41)-(41)6(736)

Changes in demographic assumptions - (11)-(11)----(11)

Changes in financial assumptions - 13-13---1225

Experience of the plan (3) (113) (590)-(703)(41)-(41)(6)(750)

7 - Exchange variation 38(81)-(43)----(43)

Other (8+9) (1,163) 1,244-81---115196

8 - Benefits paid (1,244)1,244-----115115

9 - Contributions and investments from sponsor 81--81----81

Amounts at end of the period 23,225 (20,662)(3,642)(1,079)1,454(951)503(922)(1,498)

Amount recognized in Assets (Note 10a) 82503-585

Amount recognized in Liabilities (Note 10d) (1,161)-(922)(2,083)

(1) Corresponds to the amount calculated at 01/01/2021 based on the initial amount (Net Assets, Actuarial Liabilities and Asset Ceiling), taking into account the estimated amount of payments/ receipts of benefits/ contributions, multiplied by the discount rate of 7.64% p.a. (At 01/01/2020 the rate used was 7.64% p.a.).

(2) Corresponds to the use of asset amounts allocated in pension funds of the defined contribution plans.

(3) Correspond to the income obtained above/below the expected return and comprise the contributions made by participants.

(4) Includes the effects of the allocation of the surplus from the pension fund of Itaubanco Defined Contribution Plan.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 148 f) Defined benefit contribution

EstimatedContributions made

contribution

202201/01 to01/01 to

12/31/202112/31/2020

Pension plan-FIU 344345

Pension plan-FUNBEP 22325

Total 567550

g) Maturity profile of defined benefit liabilities

Duration (*) 202220232024202520262027 to 2031

Pension plan-FIU 9.80 1,0509439841,0251,0725,862

Pension plan-FUNBEP 9.10 5946146346526673,541

Other post-employment benefits 7.09 1401571493637209

Total 1,7841,7141,7671,7131,7769,612

(*) Average duration of plan´s actuarial liabilities. h) Sensitivity analysis

To measure the effects of changes in the key assumptions, sensitivity tests are conducted in actuarial liabilities annually. The sensitivity analysis considers a vision of the impacts caused by changes in assumptions, which could affect the income for the period and stockholders' equity at the balance sheet date. This type of analysis is usually carried out under the ceteris paribus condition, in which the sensitivity of a system is measured when only one variable of interest is changed and all the others remain unchanged. The results obtained are shown in the table below:

BD and CV plans Other post-employment benefits

Main assumptions Present value IncomeStockholders´Present valueIncomeStockholders´

of liability equity (*)of liabilityequity (*)

Discount rate

Increase by 0.5% (835) -308(24)-24

Decrease by 0.5% 905 -(420)27-(27)

Mortality table

Increase by 5% (234) -87(10)-10

Decrease by 5% 245 -(91)11-(11)

Medical inflation

Increase by 1% - --63-(63)

Decrease by 1% - --(53)-53

(*) Net of effects of asset ceiling.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 149 Note 20 - Information on foreign subsidiaries

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has subsidiaries abroad, subdivided into:

Foreign branches: Itaú Unibanco S.A., Grand Cayman Branch, Itaú Unibanco S.A. Miami Branch, Nassau Branch, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Grand Cayman Branch and Itaú CorpBanca New York Branch; only at 12/31/2020:Tokyo Branch and Itaú Unibanco S.A. New York Branch.

Latin America consolidated: basically compose of subsidiaries Banco Itaú Argentina S.A., Banco Itaú Uruguay S.A., Banco Itaú Paraguay S.A., Itaú CorpBanca and Itaú CorpBanca Colombia S.A.

Other foreign companies: basically compose of subsidiaries Itaú Bank Ltd., ITB Holding Ltd. and Itau BBA International plc.

Further information on results of foreign units are available in the Management's Discussion and Analysis Report.

Net income

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Foreign branches 3,954 271

Latin America consolidated 1,914 (94)

Other foreign companies 664 430

Foreign consolidated 6,595 383

Note 21 - Risk, Capital Management and Fixed Assets Limits

a) Corporate Governance

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED invests in robust risk management processes and capital management that are the basis for its strategic decisions to ensure business sustainability and maximize shareholder value creation.

These processes are aligned with the guidelines of the Board of Directors and Executive which, through collegiate bodies, define the global objectives expressed as targets and limits for the business units that manage risk. Control and capital management units, in turn, support ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's management by monitoring and analyzing risk and capital.

The Board of Directors is the main body responsible for establishing guidelines, policies and approval levels for risk and capital management. The Risk and Capital Management Committee (CGRC), in turn, is responsible for supporting the Board of Directors in managing capital and risk. At the executive level, collegiate bodies, presided over by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, are responsible for capital and risk management, and their decisions are monitored by the CGRC.

Additionally, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has collegiate bodies with capital and risk management responsibilities delegated to them, under the responsibility of CRO (Chief Risk Officer). To support this structure, the Risk Area has departments to ensure, on an independent and centralized basis, that the institution's risks and capital are managed in compliance with defined policies and procedures.

b) Risk Management Risk Appetite

The risk appetite of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is based on the Board of Director's statement:

"We are a universal bank, operating mainly in Latin America. Supported by our risk culture, we insist on with strict ethical standards and regulatory compliance, seeking high and increasing returns, with low volatility, through lasting relationships with our customers, accurate risk pricing, widespread funding and proper use of capital."

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 150 Based on this statement, five dimensions have been defined (Capitalization, Liquidity, Composition of Earnings, Operating Risk and Reputation). Each dimension consists of a set of metrics associated with the main risks involved, combining supplementary measurement methods, to give a comprehensive vision of our exposure.

The Board of Directors is responsible for approving guidelines and limits for risk appetite, with the support of CGRC and the CRO (Chief Risk Officer).

The limits for risk appetite are monitored regularly and reported to risk committees and to the Board of Directors, which will oversee the preventive measures to be taken to ensure that exposure is aligned with the strategies of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED.

Foremost among BACEN's requirements for proper risk and capital management are the Risk Appetite

Statement (RAS) and the implementation of a continuous, integrated risk management structure, the stress test program, the establishment of a Risk Committee, and the nomination at BACEN of a Chief Risk Officer (CRO), with roles and responsibilities assigned, and requirements for independence.

Risk appetite, risk management and guidelines for employees of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED for routine decision-making purposes are based on:

Sustainability and customer satisfaction: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's vision is to be the leading bank in sustainable performance and customer satisfaction and, accordingly, we are committed to creating shared value for staff, customers, stockholders and society, ensuring the continuity of the business. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is committed to doing business that is good both for the customer and the institution itself;

Risk culture: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's risk culture goes beyond policies, procedures or processes, reinforcing the individual and collective responsibility of all employees so that they will do the right thing at the right time and in the proper manner, respecting the ethical way of doing business;

Risk pricing: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's operates and assumes risks in business that it knows and understands, avoids the ones that are unknown or that do not provide competitive advantages, and carefully assesses risk-return ratios;

Diversification: ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has little appetite for volatility in earnings, and it therefore operates with a diverse base of customers, products and business, seeking to diversify risks and giving priority to lower risk business;

Operational excellence: It is the wish of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED to be an agile bank, with a robust and stable infrastructure enabling us to offer top quality services;

Ethics and respect for regulation: for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, ethics is non-negotiable, and it therefore promotes an institutional environment of integrity, encouraging staff to cultivate ethics in relationships and business and to respect the rules, thus caring for the institution's reputation.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has various ways of disseminating risk culture, based on four principles: conscious risk-taking, discussion of the risks the institution faces, the corresponding action taken, and the responsibility of everyone for managing risk.

These principles serve as a basis for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's guidelines, helping employees to conscientiously understand, identify, measure, manage and mitigate risks.

I-Credit risk

The possibility of losses arising from failure by a borrower, issuer or counterparty to meet their financial obligations, the impairment of a loan due to downgrading of the risk rating of the borrower, the issuer or the counterparty, a decrease in earnings or remuneration, advantages conceded on renegotiation or the costs of recovery.

There is a credit risk control and management structure, centralized and independent from the business units, that provides for operating limits and risk mitigation mechanisms, and also establishes processes and tools to measure, monitor and control the credit risk inherent in all products, portfolio concentrations and impacts of potential changes in the economic environment.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 151 The credit policy of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is based on internal criteria such as: classification of customers, portfolio performance and changes, default levels, rate of return and economic capital allocated, and external factors such as interest rates, market default indicators, inflation, changes in consumption, and so on.

In compliance with CMN Resolution 4,557, of February 23, 2017, the document "Public Access Report - Credit Risk", which includes the guidelines established by our credit risk control policy, can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, under Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports.

II-Market risk

The possibility of incurring financial losses from changes in the market value of positions held by a financial institution, including the risks of transactions subject to fluctuations in currency rates, interest rates, share prices, price indexes and commodity prices, as set forth by CMN. Price Indexes are also treated as a risk factor group.

Market risk is controlled by an area independent from the business areas, which is responsible for the daily activities of (i) risk measurement and assessment, (ii) monitoring of stress scenarios, limits and alerts, (iii) application, analysis and testing of stress scenarios, (iv) risk reporting to those responsible within the business areas, in compliance with the governance of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, (v) monitoring of actions required to adjust positions and risk levels to make them realistic, and (vi) providing support for the safe launch of new financial products.

The market risk structure categorizes transactions as part of either the banking portfolio or the trading portfolio, in accordance with general criteria established by CMN Resolution 4,557, of February 23, 2017, and BACEN Circular 3,354, of June 27, 2007. The trading portfolio consists of all transactions involving financial instruments and commodities, including derivatives, which are held for trading. The banking portfolio is basically characterized by transactions for the banking business, and transactions related to the management of the balance sheet of the institution, where there is no intention of sale and time horizons are medium and long term.

Market risk management is based on the following metrics:

Value at risk (VaR): a statistical measure that estimates the expected maximum potential economic loss under normal market conditions, considering a certain time horizon and confidence level;

Losses in stress scenarios (Stress Test): simulation technique to assess the behavior of assets, liabilities and derivatives of a portfolio when several risk factors are taken to extreme market situations (based on prospective and historical scenarios);

Stop loss: metric used to revise positions, should losses accumulated in a fixed period reach a certain level;

Concentration: cumulative exposure of a certain financial instrument or risk factor, calculated at fair value (MtM - Mark to Market); and

Stressed VaR: statistical metric derived from the VaR calculation, with the purpose is of simulating higher risk in the trading portfolio, taking returns that can be seen in past scenarios of extreme volatility.

Management of interest rate risk in the Banking Book (IRRBB) is based on the following metrics:

Î"EVE (Delta Economic Value of Equity): difference between the present value of the sum of repricing flows of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario and the present value of the sum of repricing flows of these instruments in a scenario of shock in interest rates;

Î"NII (Delta Net Interest Income): difference between the result of financial intermediation of instruments subject to IRRBB in a base scenario and the result of financial intermediation of these instruments in a scenario of shock in interest rates.

In addition, sensitivity and loss control measures are also analyzed. They include:

Mismatching analysis (GAPS): accumulated exposure by risk factor of cash flows expressed at fair value, allocated at the maturity dates;

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 152 Sensitivity (DV01- Delta Variation): impact on the fair value of cash flows when a 1 basis point change is applied to current interest rates or on the index rates; and

Sensitivity to Sundry Risk Factors (Greeks): partial derivatives of an option portfolio in relation to the prices of underlying assets, implied volatilities, interest rates and time.

In order to operate within the defined limits, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED hedges transactions with customers and proprietary positions, including its foreign investments. Derivatives are commonly used for these hedging activities, which can be either accounting or economic hedges, both governed by the institutional polices of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED (Note 5 - Securities and derivative financial instruments).

The structure of limits and alerts obeys the Board of Directors' guidelines, and it is reviewed and approved on an annual basis. This structure has specific limits aimed at improving the process of monitoring and understanding risk, and at avoiding concentration. These limits are quantified by assessing the forecast balance sheet results, the size of stockholders' equity, market liquidity, complexity and volatility, and ITAU

UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's appetite for risk.

The consumption of market risk limits is monitored and disclosed daily through exposure and sensitivity maps. The market risk area analyzes and controls the adherence of these exposures to limits and alerts and reports them timely to the Treasury desks and other structures foreseen in the governance.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses proprietary systems to measure the consolidated market risk. The processing of these systems occurs in a high-availability access-controlled environment, which has data storage and recovery processes and an infrastructure that ensures business continuity in contingency (disaster recovery) situations.

At 12/31/2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED presented a Total VaR of R$ 696, an increase in relation to prior year (R$ 223 at 12/31/2020) due to higher exposure and higher volatility in interest rates.

The document "Public Access Report - Market Risk Management and Control Policy", which includes which includes our internal policy guidelines for market risk control, is not an integral part of the financial statements, but can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports.

III - Liquidity risk

The possibility that the institution may be unable to efficiently meet its expected and unexpected obligations, both current and future, including those arising from guarantees issued, without affecting its daily operations and without incurring significant losses.

Liquidity risk is controlled by an area independent from the business area and responsible for establishing the reserve composition, estimating the cash flow and exposure to liquidity risk in different time horizons, and for monitoring the minimum limits to absorb losses in stress scenarios for each country where ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED operates. All activities are subject to verification by independent validation, internal control and audit areas.

The document Public Access Report-Liquidity Risk Management and Control Policy, which includes our internal policy guidelines for liquidity risk control, is not an integral part of the financial statements, but can be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 153 IV - Operating risk

Defined as the possibility of losses from failures, defects or shortcomings in internal processes, people or systems, or from external events impacting the realization of strategic, tactical or operational objectives. It includes the legal risk of inadequacies or defects in agreements signed by the institution, as well as sanctions for failing to comply with legal provisions and compensation to third parties for losses arising from the institution's activities.

The managers of executive areas use corporate methods developed and supplied by the internal controls, compliance and operating risk area.

As part of governance of the risk management process, consolidated reports on risk monitoring, controls, action plans and operating losses are periodically presented to the business areas' executives.

In line with the principles of CMN Resolution 4,557, of February, 23, 2017, the document entitled "Public

Access Report - Integrated Operational Risk Management and Internal Controls", a summarized version of the institutional operating risk management policy, may be viewed on the website www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in the section Itaú Unibanco, Corporate Governance, Regulations and Policies, Reports.

V-Insurance, private pension and premium bonds risks

The main risks related to Insurance, Private Pension and Premium Bonds portfolios are described below and defined in their respective chapters.

Underwriting risk: possibility of losses arising from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations contrary to the institution's expectations of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, directly or indirectly associated with technical and actuarial bases adopted to calculate premiums, contributions and provisions;

Credit risk;

Market risk;

Liquidity risk;

Operating risk.

These risks are managed independently, according to their special characteristics.

VI-Emerging risks

They are those with a potentially material impact on the business in the medium and long terms, but for which there are not enough elements yet for their complete assessment and mitigation due to the number of factors and impacts not yet totally known, such as technological alternatives in replacement of traditional banking services and the demographic transition of clients in contrast to technological innovations. Their causes can be originated by external events and result in the emergence of new risks or in the intensification of risks already monitored by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED.

The identification and monitoring of Emerging Risks are ensured by ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING

CONSOLIDATED's governance, allowing these risks to be incorporated into risk management processes too.

VII - Social and Environmental Risk and Climate Risk

Social and Environmental risk is the possibility of losses due to exposure to social and/or environmental events related to the activities developed by the ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED.

Social and environmental factors are considered relevant to the business of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, since they may affect the creation of shared value in the short, medium and long term.

The Policy on Sustainability and Social and Environmental Responsibility (PRSA) establishes the guidelines, strategies and underlying principles for social and environmental risk management, based on institutional issues and addressing, through specific procedures, the most significant risks for the Institution's operation.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 154 Actions to mitigate the Social and Environmental Risk are taken based on the mapping of processes, risks and controls, monitoring of new standards related to the theme and record of occurrence in internal systems. In addition to the identification, the phases of prioritization, response to risk, mitigation, monitoring and reporting of assessed risks supplement the management of this risk at ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED.

The management of social and environmental risk adopts the strategy of three defense lines: the first defense line (business areas) manages the risk in its daily activities, following the PRSA guidelines, specific processes, with the support of specialized assessment from dedicated technical teams located in Corporate Compliance, Credit Risk and Modeling, and Institutional Legal teams, that act on an integrated way in the management of all dimensions of the Social and Environmental Risk related to the conglomerate's activities. As an example of the specific guidelines to manage this risk, business units count on the governance for approval of new products and services, which contemplates, in its assessments, the Social and Environmental Risk, ensuring the compliance with this requirement in new products approved by the Institution, as well as specific social and environmental procedures for the Institution's operation (stockholders' equity, branch infrastructure and technology), suppliers, credit, investments and key controls. The second line of defense, in turn, is represented by the Credit Risk and Modeling, by Internal Controls, as well as Compliance, through the Corporate Social and Environmental

Risk Management, which supports and ensures the governance of the first line's activities. The third line of defense composed of the Internal Audit, acts on an independent manner, mapping and assessing risk management, controls and governance.

Governance also counts on the Social and Environmental Risk Committee, whose main responsibility is to assess and deliberate about institutional and strategic matters, as well as to resolve on products, operations, and services, among others involving the Social and Environmental Risk, including Climate Risk.

Climate Risk includes: (i) physical risks, arising from changes in weather patterns, such as increased rainfall and temperature and extreme weather events, and (ii) transition risks, resulting from changes in the economy as a result of climate actions, such as carbon pricing, climate regulation, market risks and reputational risks.

Considering its relevance, climate risk has become one of the main priorities for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, which supports the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and it is committed to its implementation of its recommendations. With this purpose, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is strengthening the governance and strategy related to Climate Risk and developing tools and methodologies to assess and manage these risks.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED measures the sensitivity of the credit portfolio to climate risks by applying the Climate Risk Sensitivity Assessment Tool, developed by Febraban. The tool combines relevance and proportionality criteria to identify the sectors and clients within the portfolio that are more sensitive to climate risks, considering physical and transition risks.

The sectors with the highest probability of suffering financial impacts from climate change for ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED are: energy, transport, materials and construction, agriculture, food and forestry products.

Further details on environmental and social risk, which is not an integral part of the financial statements, can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks / Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3.

c) Capital management governance

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is subject to the regulations of BACEN, which determines minimum capital requirements, procedures to obtain information to assess the global systemic importance of banks, fixed asset limits, loan limits and accounting practices, and requires banks to conform to the regulations based on the Basel Accord for capital adequacy. Additionally, CNSP and SUSEP issue regulations on capital requirements that affect our insurance operations and private pension and premium bonds plans.

The capital statements were prepared in accordance with BACEN's regulatory requirements and with internationally accepted minimum requirements according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 155 I - Composition and Capital Adequacy

The Board of Directors is the body responsible for approving the institutional capital management policy and guidelines for the capitalization level of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. The Board is also responsible for the full approval of the ICAAP (Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process) report, the purpose of which is to assess the capital adequacy of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED.

The result of the last ICAAP, which comprises stress tests - which was dated December 2020 - indicated that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has, in addition to capital to cover all material risks, a significant capital surplus, thus assuring the solidity of the institution's equity position.

In order to ensure that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED is sound and has the capital needed to support business growth, the institution maintains PR levels above the minimum level required to face risks, as demonstrated by the Common Equity, Tier I Capital and Basel ratios.

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Available capital (amounts)

Common Equity Tier 1 130,716 119,960

Tier 1 149,912 137,157

Total capital (PR) 169,797 151,244

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 1,153,841 1,042,207

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 11.3% 11.5%

Tier 1 ratio (%) 13.0% 13.2%

Total capital ratio (%) 14.7% 14.5%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA

Capital conservation buffer requirement (%) (*) 2.00% 1.25%

Countercyclical buffer requirement (%) 0.0% 0.0%

Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional requirements (%) 1.0% 1.0%

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements (%) 3.00% 2.25%

(*) For purposes of calculating the Conservation capital buffer, BACEN Resolution 4,783 establishes, for defined periods, percentages to be applied to the RWA value with a gradual increase until April/2022, when it reaches 2.5%.

As of December 31, 2021 the amount of perpetual subordinated debt that makes up Tier I capital is R$ 18,167 (R$17,078 as of December 31, 2020) and the amount of subordinated debt that makes up Tier II capital is R$19,469 (R$14,024 as of December 31, 2020).

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 156 The Basel Ratio reached 14.7% on December 31, 2021, with an increase of 0.2 percentage point as compared to 12/31/2020. The main change was the income for the period offset by the increase in loan portfolio.

Additionally, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has a surplus over the required minimum Referential Equity of R$ 77,490 (R$ 67,867 at 12/31/2020), well above the ACP of R$ 34,615 (R$ 23,450 at 12/31/2020), generously covered by available capital.

The fixed assets ratio shows the commitment percentage of adjusted Referential Equity with adjusted permanent assets. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED falls within the maximum limit of 50% of adjusted PR, established by BACEN. At 12/31/2021, fixed assets ratio reached 16.9% (24.0% at 12/31/2020), showing a surplus of R$ 56,280 (R$ 39,274 at 12/31/2020).

Further details on Risk and Capital Management of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and indicators of the Global Systemic Importance Index, which are not included in the financial statements, may be viewed on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.

II-Risk-Weighted Assets (RWA)

For calculating minimum capital requirements, RWA must be obtained by taking the sum of the following risk exposures:

RWA = RWACPAD + RWAMINT + RWAOPAD

portion related to exposures to credit risk, calculated using the standardized approach;

portion related to capital required for market risk, composed of the maximum between the

internal model and 80% of the standardized model, regulated by BACEN Circulars nº 3,646 and nº

3,674;

= portion related to capital required for operational risk, calculated based on the standardized

approach.

RWA

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Credit Risk standardized approach 1,044,344 921,934

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 922,824 778,153

Counterparty credit risk (CCR) 42,898 45,674

Of which: standardized approach for counterparty credit risk (SA-CCR) 27,616 27,119

Of which: other CCR 15,282 18,555

Credit valuation adjustment (CVA) 8,102 5,960

Equity investments in funds-look-through approach 5,001 4,897

Equity investments in funds-mandate-based approach 95 623

Equity investments in funds-fall-back approach 824 716

Securitisation exposures-standardized approach 2,195 1,506

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction 62,405 84,405

Market Risk 22,985 27,481

Of which: standardized approach (RWAMPAD) 28,731 34,351

Of which: internal models approach (RWAMINT) 14,751 22,362

Operational Risk 86,512 92,792

Total 1,153,841 1,042,207

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 157 III-Recovery Plan

In response to the latest international crises, the Central Bank published Resolution No. 4,502, which requires the development of a Recovery Plan by financial institutions within Segment 1, with total exposure to GDP of more than 10%. This plan aims to reestablish adequate levels of capital and liquidity above regulatory operating limits in the face of severe systemic or idiosyncratic stress shocks. In this way, each institution could preserve its financial viability while also minimizing the impact on the National Financial System.

More details on the Recovery Plan can be viewed at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, section Results and Reports, Regulatory Reports, Pillar 3 and Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3.

IV-Stress testing

The stress test is a process of simulating extreme economic and market conditions on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED's results, liquidity and capital. The institution has been carrying out this test in order to assess its solvency in plausible scenarios of crisis, as well as to identify areas that are more susceptible to the impact of stress that may be the subject of risk mitigation.

For the purposes of the test, the economic research area estimates macroeconomic variables for each stress scenario. The elaboration of stress scenarios considers the qualitative analysis of the Brazilian and the global conjuncture, historical and hypothetical elements, short and long term risks, among other aspects, as defined in CMN Resolution 4,557.

In this process, the main potential risks to the economy are assessed based on the judgment of the bank's team of economists, endorsed by the Chief Economist of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED and approved by the Board of Directors. Projections for the macroeconomic variables (such as GDP, basic interest rate, exchange rates and inflation) and for variables in the credit market (such as raisings, lending, rates of default, margins and charges) used are based on exogenous shocks or through use of models validated by an independent area.

Then, the stress scenarios adopted are used to influence the budgeted result and balance sheet. In addition to the scenario analysis methodology, sensitivity analysis and the Reverse Stress Test are also used.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED uses the simulations to manage its portfolio risks, considering Brazil (segregated into wholesale and retail) and External Units, from which the risk-weighted assets and the capital and liquidity ratios are derived.

The stress test is also an integral part of the ICAAP, the main purpose of which is to assess whether, even in severely adverse situations, the institution would have adequate levels of capital and liquidity, without any impact on the development of its activities.

This information enables potential offenders to the business to be identified and provides support for the strategic decisions of the Board of Directors, the budgeting and risk management process, as well as serving as an input for the institution's risk appetite metrics.

V - Leverage Ratio

The Leverage Ratio is defined as the ratio of Capital Tier I to Total Exposure, calculated pursuant to BACEN Circular 3,748, of February 27, 2015. The purpose of this ratio is to be a simple measure of leverage not sensitive to risk, thus it does not consider weighting or mitigation factors. According to instructions in BACEN Circular Letter 3,706, of May 5, 2015, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED has sent the Leverage Ratio monthly to BACEN, whose minimum requirement is 3%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 158 Note 22 - Supplementary Information

a) Insurance policy-ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, despite the reduced risk exposure due to the low physical concentration of its assets, has a policy of insuring valuables and assets at amounts considered sufficient to cover possible losses.

b) Foreign currency - The balances in Reais linked to the foreign currencies were as follows:

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Permanent foreign investments 73,646 60,699

Net balance of other assets and liabilities indexed to foreign currency,

including derivatives (54,737) (81,912)

Net foreign exchange position 18,909 (21,213)

The net foreign exchange position, considering the tax effects on the net balance of other assets and liabilities indexed to foreign currencies, reflects the low exposure to exchange variations.

c) Agreements for offsetting and settlement of liabilities within the scope of the National Financial System

Offset agreements are in force in relation to derivative contracts, as well as agreements for the offsetting and settlement of receivables and payables pursuant to CMN Resolution 3,263, of February 24, 2005, the purpose of which is to enable the offsetting of credits and debits with the same counterparty, and where the maturity dates of receivables and payables can be brought forward to the date of an event of default by one of the parties or in the event of bankruptcy of the debtor.

d) "Coronavirus" COVID-19 relief efforts

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED monitors the economic effects of this COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the other countries where it operates, which may adversely affect its Profit or Loss. At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Institutional Crisis Management Committee was set up. The Executive Committee established an intensified agenda to manage the crisis, which is responsible for the monitoring the pandemic and its impacts on its operations, in addition to the government actions to mitigate the effects of this pandemic.

In Brazil, measures were taken to mitigate the impacts caused by COVID-19 throughout 2020 and 2021, by the Federal Government, the National Monetary Council (CMN) and the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN), particularly:

i) CMN Resolution No. 4,782/20, and amendments made by CMN Resolutions No. 4,791/20 and No. 4,856/20, which established, for a determined period of time, criteria for characterization of restructuring of loan operations;

ii) CMN Resolution No. 4,803/20 and Resolution No. 4,855/20, which establish criteria for measurement of the allowance for loan losses of renegotiated operations and transactions carried out under programs established to face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economy;

iii) CMN Resolution No. 4,838/20, which regulates the Working Capital Program for Business Preservation (CGPE), which contracting term ended in the fourth quarter of 2020;

iv) CMN Resolution No. 4,846/20 which provides for loan operations for financing of payroll carried out by financial institutions, under the Emergency Employment Support Program (PESE);

v) CMN Resolution No. 4,937/21 which regulates the Credit Incentive Program (PEC) established by Provisional Measure No. 1,057/21, with conditions similar to those of the CGPE and contracting term scheduled until December 31, 2021;

vi) Law No. 13,999/20, and amendments made by Law No. 14,161/21, that instituted the National Support Program for Micro and Small Companies (PRONAMPE) with the purpose of developing and strengthening small businesses;

vii) Law No. 14,042/20 that established the Emergency Program for Access to Credit (PEAC), with the purpose of making easier the access to credit and preserving companies, for the protection of jobs and income. The PEAC has two modalities: Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the modality of guarantee (PEAC-FGI) and Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the modality guarantee of receivables (PEAC-Maquininhas);

viii) Law No. 14,148/21 which established the Emergency Program for the Recovery of the Events Sector (PERSE), which aims at creating conditions for the events sector to mitigate losses arising from the state of calamity and the Guarantee Program for Critical Sectors (PGSC), guaranteeing loan operations contracted within 180 days after the law becomes effective; and

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 159 ix) BACEN Circular No. 3,990/20 and amendments made by BACEN Circular 3,992/20 which permits to carry out repurchase agreements in foreign currency by BACEN;

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED identified the following impacts on its results, as well as effects on estimates and critical judgments for the preparation of the Consolidated Financial Statements:

(a) increase in 2020 and 2021 in loan and financing operations, especially for micro, small and medium-sized companies due to the measures adopted for mitigation of the impacts of COVID-19 by the authorities with the creation of programs such as PESE, PRONAMPE, PEAC-FGI e CGPE, which balance in December 2021 is R$ 21,492. Through timely monitoring of credit standards and behavior of clients, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED maintained the regularity of its operations, despite the adverse conditions, and helped clients in the sustainable search for their financial rebalancing;

(b) with the purpose of treating indebtedness in a structured way and giving financial impetus to clients, initiatives were established that allowed the extension of grace periods, terms and better interest rate conditions for individuals, and micro and small business clients. In December 2021 this portfolio amount to R$ 31.1 billion. In March 2020, the Program 60+ was established, which, among other measures, allowed a 60-day grace period for defaulting agreements and in mid-April the Travessia (Crossing) Program. Travessia allowed the extension of grace periods between 120 and 180 days and terms of operations between 5 and 6 years, respectively, for individual and micro and small companies clients, under better interest rate conditions;

(c) 5.4% decrease at the current period in applications of renegotiation and extension of terms for loan operations as the economic situation changed. In December 2021, 80.1% of the loan operations portfolio generated by means of these initiatives was current, 1.8% was in a grace period, 6.5% was past due between 15 and 90 days and 11.6% was past due for over 90 days;

(d) the allowance for loan losses in the amount of R$ 48,931 was affected due to the level of risk and default, due to the changes in the financial perspectives of clients and the visible deterioration of macroeconomic variables. To fully reflect the risk of its loan operations, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED adopts the expected loss model for provisioning of operations since the moment they are granted and it is periodically updated according to the macroeconomic variables and circumstances of the client, and in 2020, in view of the pandemic, a weighting in the economic scenarios was added. In December 2021, the level of coverage of provisions in the loan portfolio of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED accounted for 241% as compared to 320% in December 2020. Specifically for the expected loss of operations that have not shown any signs of deterioration so far (default or downgrading of the client's rating), provisioning presented a decrease of 16.9% at the current period. The credit risk governance allowed ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED a quick response for monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio, permitting quick access to the information needed for discussions and actions of the crisis management daily forums;

(e) the mark-to-market component of the securities portfolio was -0.5% in the first quarter of 2020, partially due to rate fluctuations and high price volatility in the markets in the beginning of the pandemic, influencing the measurement of items stated at fair value in their different levels. In subsequent periods, variations observed in the mark-to-market component are not necessarily related to the effects of the pandemic;

(f) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2020, the instability in the variable income market was noted causing a migration to fixed income instruments with liquidity. This movement resulted in the increase in the Bank Deposit Certificates portfolio; however, over 2021, variation in the portfolio was noted, with changes not necessarily related to the effects of the pandemic. With the purpose of mitigating the system's liquidity risk, BACEN made available in 2020 to financial institutions credit lines through repurchase agreements in foreign currency and purchase of financial bills with guarantee, and operations in the total amount of R$ 30,547 were contracted during the period of life of these lines;

(g) increase in the recognition of deferred income tax and social contribution in 2020 due to the greater volume of deductible temporary differences recorded for the period. The pandemic reduced the projections of taxable income, however, it was not responsible for the generation of tax loss and social contribution loss carryforwards in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED. In the period, there were no significant impacts of the pandemic in the recognition of deferred income tax and social contribution in ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED; and

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 160 (h) increase in expenses with claims related to COVID-19 of R$ 361 in the period, mainly related to credit life and life insurance.

There was a reduction in the face-to-face service staff and an increase in the spacing between people in call centers to reduce the circulation of people and the possibilities of contagion. The average number of people circulating in administrative centers was reduced, since they started to work remotely. Employees in the central management, service centers and digital branches are substantially working from home. It should be noted that despite the aforementioned measures, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED maintains its operating activities.

In order to reduce the effects of the crisis and ensure the employee's health and safety, self-declaration was encouraged for employees who consider themselves at risk and those who cannot work remotely were put on vacation. In 2020, with the purpose of supporting those who possibly had additional expenses due to the current crisis, the 13th salary was advanced in full. Additionally, a process of communication and transparency with employees was established through e-mails, internal employee's portal and periodic videos prepared by our Chief Executive Officer communicating news related to COVID-19. At the branches, masks were delivered to all employees who work in customer service, acrylic protections were implemented and cleaning protocols were reviewed.

The adaptation of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED in the crisis is the result not only of investments in technology, which allows for these virtual interactions, but also of investments in flexibility in the work environment, such as work from home, communities integrated between different areas of the bank and new layouts in the administrative centers that promote the employees' mobility.

In 2020, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED created the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for

Health) from the donation of R$ 1 billion, with the purpose of combating the new Coronavirus and its effects on Brazilian society. "Todos Pela Saúde" is conducted based on four axes: Informing, Protecting, Caring, and Resuming.

In February 2021, the "Todos pela Saúde" initiative was formalized as an Institute, and ongoing actions are being maintained. The mission of the "Todos pela Saúde" Institute is to contribute to strengthening and innovation in the health surveillance area in Brazil. The activities to be developed include both research funding and genomic (or metagenomic) surveys, in addition to the training of field epidemiologists.

In April 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED worked together with competitors to combat hunger resulting from the pandemic and the economic crisis. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED contributed for the purchase and distribution of food staples.

e) Regulatory non-recurring result

Presentation of regulatory non-recurring result of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, net of tax effects, in accordance with the criteria established by BCB Resolution No. 2/2020:

01/01 to 01/01 to

12/31/2021 12/31/2020

Regulatory non-recurring result (1,307) 1,340

Provision for restructuring (747) (220)

Gain on the partial disposal of interest in XP INC - 3,193

Mark to market of collateralized securities - (1,031)

Donation to "Todos pela Saúde" ("All for Health") - (834)

Reclassification - Investment IRB - 379

Increase in the rate Social Contribution (233) -

Impairment, provision for property return and amortization (445) -

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - Itaú CorpBanca - (19)

Other 118 (128)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 161 f) Subsequent Event

Acquisition of Ideal Holding Financeira S.A.

On January 13, 2022, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED entered into a purchase and sale agreement of up to 100% of capital of Ideal Holding Financeira S.A. (IDEAL). The purchase will be carried out in three phases over five years. In the first phase, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED will acquire

50.1% of IDEAL's total voting capital for approximately R$ 650, then holding the company's control. In the second phase, after five years, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED may exercise the right to purchase the remaining ownership interest, in order to reach 100% of IDEAL's capital.

IDEAL is a 100% digital broker and currently offers electronic trading and DMA (direct market access) solutions, within a flexible and cloud-based platform.

The management and development of IDEAL's business will continue to be autonomous in relation to ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED, according to the terms and conditions of the Shareholders' Agreement for this transaction and ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING CONSOLIDATED will not have exclusivity in the provision of services.

The effective acquisitions and financial settlements will occur after the required regulatory approvals.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 162 (A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Independent auditor's report

To the Board of Directors and Stockholders

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying parent company financial statements of Itaú Unibanco

Holding S.A. ("Bank"), which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2021 and the statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period and year then ended, as well as the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Consolidated"), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet as at December 31, 2021 and the consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month period and year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion, the financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2021, and the financial performance and cash flows, as well as the consolidated financial performance and cash flows, for the six-month period and year then ended, in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Parent Company and Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Bank and of its subsidiaries in accordance with the ethical requirements established in the Accountant's Code of Professional Ethics and Professional Standards issued by the Brazilian Federal Accounting Council, and we have fulfilled other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our 2021 audit.

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Matters

Why it is a

Key Audit

Matter

How the matter was addressed

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Corporativo | Interno Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit

Provision for Loan Losses (Notes 2 (c) III, 3(f) and 6)

The calculation of the provision for loan losses is subject to Management's judgment. The identification of situations relating to the recoverable value of receivables and the determination of the provision for loan losses is a process that involves a number of assumptions and factors, including the counterparty's financial condition, the expected future cash flows, the estimated amounts of recovery and realization of guarantees.

The utilization of different modeling techniques and assumptions could result in a different estimate of recoverable amounts. Furthermore, managing the credit risk is complex and depends on the completeness and integrity of the related database, including guarantees and renegotiations as these are important aspects on determining the provision for loan losses.

Furthermore, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic environment, management revised some of the judgments and estimates used in determining the Provision for Loan Losses, such as the weighting of macroeconomic scenarios, in order to adapt the assumptions previously applied to the current scenario of the Bank's operations and its subsidiaries.

Considering the matters mentioned above, this continued to be an area of focus in our audit.

Our audit procedures considered, among others:

Tests of the design and effectiveness of the main controls used to calculate the provision for loan losses, including: (i) totality and integrity of the database; (ii) models and assumptions adopted by Management to determine the recoverable value of the credit portfolio; (iii) monitoring and valuation of guarantees; (iv) identification, approval, and monitoring of renegotiated transactions; and

(v) processes established by Management to meet the standards of the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN) and National Monetary Council (CMN) in relation to the provision for loan losses, as well as the disclosures in notes to the financial statements.

For the individually calculated provision for loan losses, we tested the relevant assumptions adopted to identify instances of impairment and the resulting rating of the debtors, as well as the expected future cash flows, underlying guarantees, and the estimates of recovery of overdue receivables.

For the provision for loan losses calculated on a collective basis, we tested the models and complementary criteria, including the model approval process and the validation of the assumptions used to determine the loss and recovery estimates, as well as the consistency of the models with those applied in

previous periods.

Tests of the data inputs for these models, and, when available, compared the data and assumptions used with market information.

We believe that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management in determining and recording the provision for loan losses are appropriate and consistent.

Measurement of the fair value of financial instruments with low liquidity and/or without active market (Notes 2 (c) II, 3(c),

Corporativo | Interno Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit

3(d),5 and 17)

The fair value measurement of financial instruments with low liquidity and/or without an active market requires subjectivity, considering that it depends on valuation techniques based on internal models that involve Management's assumptions for their valuation.

In addition, management of market risk is complex, especially during periods of high volatility, as well as in situations where observable prices or market parameters are not available. These financial instruments are substantially comprised of investments in securities issued by companies and

derivative contracts.

This continues as an area of focus of our audit since the utilization of different valuation techniques and assumptions could lead to materially different fair value estimates.

Our audit procedures consider, among others:

Tests of the design and the effectiveness of the main controls established for the fair valuation of these financial instruments, as well as the approval of models and related disclosures.

With the support of our specialists we analyzed the main methodologies used to fair value these financial instruments and the assumptions adopted by Management, by comparing them with independent methodologies and assumptions. We reperformed, on a sampling basis, the fair valuation of certain operations and compared the assumptions and methodologies used by Management with our knowledge about fair valuation practices, which are commonly adopted as well as evaluated the consistency of these methodologies with the ones applied in prior periods.

We considered that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management to measure the fair value of these financial instruments and derivatives are appropriate and consistent with the information disclosed in the notes of the financial statements.

Information technology environment

The Bank and its subsidiaries rely on their technology structure to process their operations and prepare their financial statements. Technology represents a fundamental aspect on the Bank and its subsidiaries' business evolution and, over the last years, significant short and long-term investments have been made in the information technology systems and processes.

The technology structure is comprised of more than one environment with different processes and segregated controls. Additionally, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic, a substantial part of the Bank and its subsidiaries' teams are still performing their activities remotely (home office), which generates the need to adapt technology processes and infrastructure to maintain the continuity of operations.

As part of our audit procedures, with the support of our specialists, we assessed the information technology environment, including the automated controls of the application systems that are significant for the preparation of the financial statements.

The procedures we performed comprised the combination of assessment and tests of relevant controls, as well as the performance of tests related to the information security, including the access management control segregation of duties and monitoring the operating capacity of technology infrastructure.

The audit procedures applied resulted in appropriate evidence that were considered in determining the nature, timing and extent of other audit procedures.

Corporativo | Interno Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Why it is a Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit

The lack of adequacy of the general controls of the technology environment and of the controls that depend on technology systems may result in the incorrect processing of critical information used to prepare the financial statements, as well as risks related to information security and cybersecurity. Accordingly, this continued as an area of focus in our audit.

Provision and contingent liabilities (Notes 2 (c) VII, 3(n) and 9)

The Bank and its subsidiaries have provisions and contingent liabilities mainly arising from judicial and administrative proceedings, inherent to the normal course of their business, filed by third parties, former employees, and public agencies, involving civil, labor, tax, and social security matters.

In general, the settlement of these proceedings takes a long time and involve not only discussions on the matter itself, but also complex process-related aspects, depending on the applicable legislation.

Besides the subjective aspects in determining the possibility of loss attributed to each case, the evolution of case law on certain causes is not always uniform. Considering the materiality of the amounts and the uncertainties and judgments involved, as described above, in determining, recording and disclosing the required items, we continue to consider this an area of audit focus.

We confirmed our understanding and tested the design and the effectiveness of the main controls used to identify, assess, monitor, measure, record, and disclose the provision for contingent liabilities, including the totality and the integrity of the database.

We tested the models used to quantify judicial proceedings of civil and labor natures considered on a group basis. We were supported by our specialists in the labor, legal, and fiscal areas, according to the nature of each proceeding.

Also, we performed external confirmation procedures with both internal and external lawyers responsible for the proceedings.

We considered that the criteria and assumptions adopted by Management for determining the provision, as well as the information disclosed in the explanatory notes, are appropriate.

Others matters

Statements of added value

The parent company and consolidated statements of added value for the six-month period and year ended on December 31, 2021, prepared under the responsibility of the Bank's management, which presentation is required by the Brazilian Corporate Law for listed companies and treated as supplementary information for purposes of BACEN, were submitted to audit procedures performed in conjunction with the audit of the financial statements. For the purposes of forming our opinion, we evaluated whether these statements are reconciled with the financial statements and accounting records, as applicable, and if their form and content are in accordance with the criteria defined in Technical Pronouncement CPC 09, "Statement of Added Value". In our opinion, these statements of added value have been properly prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the criteria established in the Technical Pronouncement and are consistent with the parent company and consolidated financial statements taken as a whole.

Corporativo | Interno Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Other information accompanying the parent company and consolidated financial statements and the auditor's report

The Bank's management is responsible for the other information which comprise the Management Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

Our opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements does not cover the Management Report or the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, and we do not express any form of audit conclusion thereon.

In connection with the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the Management Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report and, in doing so, consider whether these reports are materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appear to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement in the Management Report or in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the parent company and consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the parent company and consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting practices adopted in Brazil applicable to institutions authorized to operate by BACEN, and for such internal control as Management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the parent company and consolidated financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Bank's ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance in the Bank and its subsidiaries are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the parent company and the consolidated financial statements, as a whole, are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that the audit conducted in accordance with the Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Brazilian and International Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Corporativo | Interno Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control of the Bank and its subsidiaries.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Bank's ability to continue as going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the parent company and consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank and its subsidiaries to cease to continue as going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the parent company and consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the parent company and consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and that we communicated to them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the parent company and consolidated financial statements of the year ended December 31, 2021 and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

São Paulo, February 10, 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Auditores Independentes Ltda.

CRC 2SP000160/O-5

Emerson Laerte da Silva

Contador CRC 1SP171089/O-3

Corporativo | Interno ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Listed Company NIRE. 35300010230

SUMMARY OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE REPORT

SECOND HALF OF 2021.

The Audit Committee (Committee) is a statutory body reporting to the Board of Directors (Board) and operating in accordance with the provisions set forth in its Charter (available at: https://www.itau.com.br/investor-relations/). It is currently made up of six independent full-time members, one of whom is a member of the Board, all of them elected in accordance with the criteria stipulated in the regulations of the National Monetary Council (CMN), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the NYSE rules, in the last two cases concerning what is applicable to Foreign Private Issuers (FPIs). Ricardo Baldin meets the requirement for at least one of the Committee's members to have the expertise to be qualified as a financial expert.

The Committee is the sole one for institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) and for the companies supervised by the Superintendence for Private Insurance (SUSEP) that are part of the Itaú Unibanco Financial Conglomerate, which encompasses Itaú Unibanco and its direct and indirect subsidiaries (Conglomerate). As it concerns its operations, the Committee complies with the regulatory requirements of the CMN, CNSP, Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and those applicable to FPIs, and it is responsible for overseeing internal control and risk management processes and the activities carried out by the internal audit and the Conglomerate's independent auditors.

The Committee's oversight process is based on information received from Management, presentations submitted by the different business and support departments, the results of the work undertaken by the independent auditors, internal audit and those responsible for risk and capital management, internal controls and compliance, as well as on its own direct observation analysis.

Management is responsible for preparing the financial statements of the Conglomerate and for setting out the procedures required to ensure the quality of the processes producing the information used in the preparation of the financial statements and financial reports. Management is also responsible for risk control and monitoring activities, supervising the corporate internal control and ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The mission of Internal Audit is to ascertain the quality and adherence of the internal control, risk and capital management systems, and the compliance with defined policies and procedures, including those employed in the preparation of accounting and financial reports.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (PwC) is responsible for the independent audit of the individual and consolidated financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., and must certify whether these statements fairly represent, in all material respects, the individual and consolidated financial position of the Conglomerate and the individual and consolidated performance of operations in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices and international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). PwC is also responsible for auditing the financial statements of the Prudential Conglomerate. Additionally, these auditors must issue an annual opinion on the quality and effectiveness of the internal control over financial reporting.

Ernst & Young Auditores Independentes is responsible for the independent audit of the financial statements of the Conglomerate group companies prepared in accordance with Brazilian accounting practices.

Activities of the Committee

The Committee's annual work plan is prepared early in each year, taking into account the main products and processes related to the Conglomerate's business and supporting departments, as well as their potential impacts on the financial statements and internal control and risk management system; it is periodically reviewed as activities progress.

Based on corporate decisions, the Committee held virtual meetings, with changes and ad hoc rescheduling, in order to ensure that the main risks were monitored. These actions included discussions with the technology and security departments about the infrastructure for supporting remote environment operations, and, in fulfilling its duties, the Committee has engaged in the following activities, among others:

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 163 Structure of Risk and Capital Management, Internal Controls and Compliance - Meetings were held with the internal control and operational risk, compliance, corporate security and business departments at which the Committee took notice of the significant aspects involving the quality and effectiveness of the Conglomerate's current internal control, risk and capital management systems, the processes verifying management's compliance with legal and regulatory provisions and internal rules and regulations, including those associated with social and environmental risks and sustainability, as well as the evolution of the risk appetite governance and the risk culture. The role of the Compliance department in the Conglomerate's key projects was discussed and the Operational Risk Office submitted its work plan for 2022.

Independent Auditor - There is a regular communication channel with the independent auditor for discussing the scope, planning and results of their work, attention points and significant accounting issues. Aspects involving SOX Certification, IFRS/SEC (20F) and the independent auditor's assessment of the quality and adequacy of the internal control systems were presented and discussed with the Committee. The independent auditor of the Conglomerate, and the auditor in charge of the independent audit of the group companies, informed the Committee that, during the audit work on the financial statements, they did not identify any aspects that could have a material impact on the regulatory capital, other regulatory indicators or information provided to the regulator. The Committee has been monitoring the developments of a lawsuit involving PwC Chile and its potential impacts on the reputational risk and continuity of service provision, which require the assessment of measures to be adopted in the future.

PwC and EY have reported the internal quality control process for audit and independence and the results of quality reviews internally carried out by peers or regulators. Additionally, the independent auditors have also provided information on compliance with approval requirements for certification exam and the minimum number of hours in continuing education programs that professionals with managerial roles must have.

As part of its duties, the Committee has led the 2022 fee negotiation process with the Conglomerate Independent Auditor.

Internal Audit - Monthly meetings were held with the Chief Internal Audit Executive and with the departments comprising the Internal Audit (IA) department of the Conglomerate to monitor the execution of the planning and the proposed changes, the results of the work undertaken, the main reports issued, conclusions and recommendations.

The Internal Audit submitted to the Committee the indicators of the activities carried out by the department in 2021, the aspects of the work plan for 2022 and the results of the Quality Assessment Review related to the first half of 2021. The Committee resolved on the approval of the Internal Audit's work plan for 2022 and on recommending its approval from the Board. The Committee has been monitoring the Internal Audit's initiatives regarding the proposal to act on the 2nd and 3rd lines of defense on an integrated basis, taking into account the possibility of using the work performed by each department, and to carry out a review of the dynamic planning. It should be noted that the Internal Audit operations in international units are aligned with the IA operations in Brazil.

Financial Statements - The main criteria adopted in the preparation of the financial statements, as well as the notes thereto, the management report and the report of the independent auditors were submitted by Management and the independent auditors to the Committee. The Committee also received information about the preparation and disclosures of the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Meetings were held with the Operations and Payment Office to monitor the control environment of the finance, personnel, tax and payment, labor, civil and official communication areas, as well as of the Finance department in connection with significant regulations.

Allowance for loans losses - At a joint meeting between the Executive Finance Office and the Internal Audit, the main aspects related to allowance for loans losses were presented to the Committee. Management, the internal audit department and the independent auditors discussed the consistency over time in applying the criteria for calculating the allowance for loan losses, the changes arising from the new information and the variances in this provision in key segments.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 164 Client Relations - Meetings were held with the Conduct Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Brazil

(DECON) and the business, support, legal and internal ombudsman's offices to monitor the control environment and the progress of client-impacting issues, including discussions about suitability, quality of sales of products and services, consequence management, root-cause of claims and integrated view of clients' demands.

Regulators - The Committee was informed about the results of inspections and findings of regulators, and the corresponding management's responses, receiving information from the IA and the Compliance departments about the follow-up of the issues raised by regulators in Brazil and those of the international units. Meetings were also held with supervisors of the Banking Supervision (BACEN DESUP) and of the Conduct Supervision (BACEN DECON) Departments of the Central Bank.

The Committee held meetings with several executives of the Conglomerate to monitor the implementation process of Circular No. 3952/2019 and Resolution No. 4734/19, and has been monitoring the potential impacts of CMN Resolution No. 4941/2021 on the Committee's activities.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Prevention - Meetings were held with the internal audit and risk departments about the outcome of their assessments of the anti-money laundering and fraud processes, the inspections by regulators and the analysis of impacts of the new standards issued by the Central Bank of Brazil and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

Business and Products - Annual meetings are held with the officers responsible for the different business and product departments to present the governance and risk management structure and, more frequently, with the digital business/electronic channels, insurance and credit/debit cards, and new business departments. The Committee has quarterly meetings with the office in charge of the iti project and new retail strategies and meets, on a half-yearly basis, with the offices in charge of mortgage and consortium, and Wealth Management and Services to monitor control environment and activities.

Information Technology and Security - Monitoring of the post-implementation process of the Brazilian General Personal Data Protection Act (LGPD), with quarterly meetings held with the Corporate Security Office about information security and cyber security issues, Cloud migration process, IT-support automation and digital transformation and agile communities. Meetings were held with the internal audit and the offices in charge for monitoring the status of the implementation, governance and risk management of the PiX instant payment system and the Open Banking.

Environmental and Social Risk - The Committee has been monitoring the environmental and social risk governance and the main climate risk and ESG agenda-related challenges of the Conglomerate at regular meetings held with the Committee, Chief Executive Officers (CEO), Corporate Compliance Office, Credit Risk and Modeling Office (DRCM) and Sustainability department. The Committee has also been accompanying the activities of the Environmental and Social Risk Committee (CRSA) and the application of the Sustainability and Environmental and Social Responsibility Policy.

Foreign Units - The Committee has monitored the aspects of risk management by the foreign units, with a special emphasis on those that could more significantly impact the Conglomerate, such as information security, cyber security and anti-money laundering. In particular, it made recommendations and monitored the governance model of those risks from the head office. It also monitored the activities of the different Audit Committees in the light of the internal policies about their composition, number of members, frequency of meetings and agenda of operations.

In the period, the Committee held meetings with local executives and members of the audit committees of several foreign units, as well as with those responsible for this business at the head office to discuss operations and internal controls.

Other activities undertaken in the period - The Committee coordinates its activities with those of the Risk and Capital Management Committee, including participation as observer of the Chairman of the Committee. The Committee has supervised the Corporate Illicit Acts Prevention Program based on information gathered and provided by the departments and other available tools.

Periodic reports about its activities were presented to the Board, while quarterly meetings were held with the Co-chairmen of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to discuss relevant issues arising from the work performed. The Committee meets with the Fiscal Council once a year.

To undertake its activities and carry out the procedures described above, the Committee held a total of 167 meetings over 33 days in the period from August 02, 2021 to January 31, 2022, all properly formalized in minutes.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 165 In the course of carrying out its work, the Committee did not identify incidents of fraud or non-compliance with rules and regulations or errors on the internal control, accounting and audit areas that could jeopardize the Conglomerate's continuity.

Conclusions

Having duly considered its responsibilities and the limitations inherent in the scope of its operations, and based on the activities undertaken in the period, the Committee has concluded that in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021:

The internal control systems, compliance policy and the risk and capital management structures are appropriate for the size and complexity of the Conglomerate and the approved risk appetite;

The coverage and quality of the Internal Audit work are satisfactory, and it operates with appropriate independence;

The significant accounting practices adopted by the Conglomerate are in line with those adopted in Brazil, including those required by the Central Bank of Brazil, and the international accounting standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); and

The information provided by PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes (PwC), on which the Committee bases its recommendations on the financial statements, is adequate, and no situation has been identified that could impair the objectivity and independence of the Independent Auditor.

Based on the work and the assessments undertaken and taking into account the context and limitation of its duties, the Committee recommends the approval, by the Board of Directors, of the consolidated financial statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. for the year and the six-month period ended December 31, 2021.

São Paulo, February 10, 2022.

Audit Committee

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola - Chairman

Alexandre Barros

Luciana Pires Dias

Otavio Yazbek

Rogério Carvalho Braga

Ricardo Baldin (Financial Expert)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 166 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 Listed Company NIRE. 35300010230

OPINION OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

The effective members of the Fiscal Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A., after having examined the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and verified the accuracy of all items examined, and in view of the unqualified opinion of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, understand that these documents adequately reflect the company's capital structure, financial position and the activities conducted during the period, and they have the conditions to be submitted to the appreciation and approval of the Stockholders.

São Paulo (SP), February 10, 2022.

JOSÉ CARUSO CRUZ HENRIQUES

President

ALKIMAR RIBEIRO MOURA ARTEMIO BERTHOLINI

Member Member

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 167 Praça Alfredo Egydio Sousa Aranha nº 100,

Parque Jabaquara, Zip Code 04344.902,

São Paulo/SP-Brazil

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company NIRE 35300010230

Financial Statements in BRGAAP as of December 31, 2021.

The Officers responsible for the preparation of the consolidated and individual financial statements, in compliance with the provisions of article 29, paragraph 1, item II; article 25, paragraph 1, items V and VI of CVM Instruction No. 480/2009; and article 45, paragraph 3, item V of BCB Resolution No. 2/2020, represent that: a) they are responsible for the information included in this file; b) they have reviewed, discussed and agree with the opinions expressed in the report of independent auditors about these financial statements; and c) they have reviewed, discussed and agree with the Company's financial statements.

This file includes:

. Management Report;

. Balance Sheet;

. Statement of Income;

. Statement of Comprehensive Income;

. Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity;

. Statement of Cash Flows;

. Statement of Value Added;

. Notes to the Financial Statements;

. Summary of The Audit Committee Report;

. Report of Independent Auditors;

. Opinion of the Fiscal Council.

The statements referred to were disclosed on February 10, 2022, on the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) and Investor Relations of this institution (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Milton Maluhy Filho Alexsandro Broedel Lopes

Chief Executive Officer Officer

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Chairman of the Audit Committee

Arnaldo Alves dos

Santos

Accountant

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2021 168 Attachments Original Link

