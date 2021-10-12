Itaú Unibanco S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 2020 Reference Form - Form 6-K 10/12/2021 | 06:32am EDT Send by mail :

REFERENCE FORM Base Date: 12.31.2020 (in accordance with Attachment 24 to CVM Instruction No. 480 of December 7, 2009 "CVM Instruction No. 480", as amended) Identification Head Office Investor Relations Office Independent Auditors Firm Bookkeeping Agent Stockholders Service Newspapers from which the Company discloses Information Website Last update of this Reference Form Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a corporation enrolled under the National Register of Legal Entities/ Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under No. 60.872.504/0001-23, with its Articles of Incorporation registered with the Trade Board of the State of São Paulo under NIRE No. 35.3.0001023-0, and registered as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") under No. 19348 ("Bank" or "Issuer") The Issuer's head office is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100 - Torre Olavo Setubal, in the City and State of São Paulo, CEP 04344-902. The Investor Relations department is located at Avenida Engenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira, 707 - Torre Eudoro Villela Térreo, in the City and State of São Paulo. The Group Head of Investor Relations is Mr. Renato Lulia Jacob. The Investor Relations Department's telephone number is (0xx11) 2794-3547, fax number is +55 11 5019-8717, and email is relacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br. PricewaterhouseCoopers AuditoresIndependentes, for the years ended 12/31/2020, 12/31/2019 and 12/31/2018. Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. The Issuer's stockholders' service is carried out at the branches of Itaú Unibanco S.A., the head office of which is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100 Torre Olavo Setubal, in the City and State of São Paulo, CEP 04344-902. n Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo (Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo) and O Estado de São Paulo newspaper. www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The information included in the Company's website is not an integral part of this Reference Form. 10/08/2021 Historical resubmission Version Reasons for resubmission Date of update V2 Updated items: 3.3, 10.3, 12.12, 15.7, 17.1 and 17.5. 06/02/2021 V3 Updated items: 4.1 and 12.12 06/10/2021 V4 Updated items: 12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12 06/21/2021 V5 Updated items: 5.6, 10.3, 11, 12.5/6, 12.7/8, 15.7 and 17.5 08/02/2021 V6 Updated items: 10.3, 12.5/6, 12.7/8, 15.7 and 21.3 08/25/2021 V7 Updated items: 10.3 and 15.7 10/08/2021 3 10.3. Executive officers should comment on the material effects that may have been caused or are expected to be caused to the Issuer's financial statements and their results a) Introduction or disposal of operating segments Disclosure of results by segment The current business segments of Itaú Unibanco are described below: ✓ Retail Banking: The results of the Retail Banking segment derive from the offers of products and services to retail banking clients, high income clients and to very small and small companies. This segment comprises banking products and services provided to account holders and non-account holders. Products and services offered include: Personal credit, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and capitalization, and acquiring services, among others. ✓ Wholesale Banking: The results of the Wholesale Banking segment derive from: i) Itaú BBA's operations, the unit responsible for business with large companies and investment banking operations, ii) the results of our foreign units; and iii) products and services offered to middle-market companies, high net worth clients (Private Banking), and institutional clients. ✓ Trading & Institutional: The results of this segment derive from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and net balance of tax credits and debits. It also underlines the financial margin with the market, treasury operating costs, and equity in earnings of companies not associated with either of these segments. b) incorporation, acquisition or disposal of ownership interest XP Investimentos S.A. On May 11, 2017, we entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with XP Controle Participações S.A., G.A. Brasil IV Fundo de Investimento em Participações, and Dyna III Fundo de Investimento em Participações, among others, as sellers, to acquire 49.9% of the capital stock (corresponding to 30.06% of the common shares) of XP Investimentos S.A., a holding company that consolidates all the investments of the XP group, including XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. In the first tranche, we contributed to a capital increase of R$600 million and acquired of XP Investimentos S.A.'s shares from the Sellers for R$5.7 billion, provided that such amounts are subject to contractual adjustments. The value attributed to 100% of the total capital stock of XP Investimentos S.A. (before the first tranche) was approximately R$12 billion. In August 2018, we closed the First Tranche and, together with some of the Sellers, entered into a shareholders' agreement which contains, among others, provisions with respect to our rights as a minority shareholder, including our right to appoint two out of the seven members of the Board of Directors of XP Investimentos S.A. On November 29, 2019, there was a corporate reorganization of XP Investimentos S.A., in which the shareholders of XP Investimentos S.A., including us, exchanged their shares of XP Investimentos S.A., incorporated in Brazil, for Class A common shares and Class B common shares of XP Inc., incorporated in the Cayman Islands, remaining with the percentages in the capital stock. Each Class A common share entitles its holder to one vote and each Class B common share entitles its holder to ten votes in all shareholders' resolutions of XP Inc. As a result of the contribution mentioned above, XP Inc. issued to us 792,861,320 Class A common shares and 223,595,962 Class B common shares, which represent 49.9% of the total capital of XP Inc. and 30.06% of its voting rights. XP Inc. became the sole shareholder of XP Investimentos S.A., owning 100% of its total and voting capital. Subsequently, on November 30, 2019, XP Inc. carried out a reverse stock split of one share for each four shares and, as a result, the number of shares held by us was adjusted to 198,215,329 Class A common shares and 55,898,991 Class B common shares. 4 In December 2019, XP Inc., a company in which we held 49.9% of capital stock, completed its initial primary offer (IPO) and listing on Nasdaq. We did not sell XP Inc. shares in such offer and immediately after the completion of the IPO, we now hold 46.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock. Additionally, on November 29, 2019, the stockholders of XP Inc. entered into a shareholder agreement substantially similar to then existing shareholder agreement of XP Investimentos S.A. XP Inc. has a board of directors composed of 13 members, of which XP Controle A Participações S.A. appointed 7 members, we appointed 2 members, the General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, LP (successor to GA Brasil IV Fundo de lnvestimento em Participações) appointed 1 member, and the 3 remaining members are independent directors. These independent directors are also members of the audit committee of XP lnc., which is composed of 3 members appointed as follows: we appointed 2 members, and XP Controle Participações SA appointed one member of the audit committee. On November 26, 2020, we announced that the Board of Directors approved the partial spin-off of the investment in XP INC for a new company (XPart S.A.). In December 2020 XP Inc. held a follow-on on Nasdaq, whereby we sold approximately 4.51% of XP Inc.'s capital. In that same offering, XP Inc. issued new shares, resulting in the dilution of our stake to 41% of its share capital. At the Extraordinary Stockholders' Meeting held on January 31, 2021, the corporate reorganization was decided in order to segregate the business line related to interest in XP Inc's capital to the new company named XPart S.A., constituted by a part of the investment owned by us at XP Inc. and cash worth R$10 million. With the segregation of the business line represented by our investment in XP Inc. into a new company (XPart SA) our stockholders became entitled to equity interest in XPart SA in the same number, type and proportion of the shares they hold in Itaú Unibanco, as per the Material Fact disclosed on December 31, 2020. Therefore, the main benefit of the Transaction is value creation for our stockholders. The completion of this transaction was subject to regulatory approval to be obtained by our controlling shareholders. On May 28, 2021, the favorable approval of the Federal Reserve Board ("FED") was obtained, effective on May 31, 2021, the date from which the legal and accounting segregation of Itaú Unibanco Holding and XPart materialized. XP Inc's capital stock held by XPart S.A. was 40.52%, totaling R$9,371, as of December 31, 2020. On July 27, 2021, after the receipt of the approval of the operation by the Central Bank of Brazil, on that same date, XPart S.A. had its articles of association registered with the JUCESP (São Paulo state's Board of Trade). XP Inc. expressed its interest in merging XPart and, accordingly, XP Inc. and Itaúsa announced to the market on May 28, 2021, that they have reached a final understanding regarding the merger to be resolved at the General Stockholders' Meetings of XPart and XP Inc.. Right after XPart S.A. had its articles of association registered and obtained with the JUCESP (São Paulo state's Board of Trade), on August 20, 2021, XP Inc. and XPart announced that their General Stockholders' Meetings to resolve the merger of XPart into XP Inc. were called to be held on October, 1 2021. The merger was approved by XPart's stockholders and XP's stockholders, at their respective Merger Shareholders' Meetings, and, for that reason, shares issued by Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Unibanco American Depositary Receipts - ADRs, which were being traded with the right to receive securities issued by XPart up to the closing of the trading session of October 1, 2021, entitled (a) the controlling stockholders of the Company - IUPAR - Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. and Itaúsa S.A., and the holders of Itaú Unibanco's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), to receive Class A shares issued by XP, and (b) the remaining XPart's stockholders to receive Level I sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) backed by Class A shares issued by XP. As for Itaú Unibanco's ADRs, the Bank of New York, the depositary bank for these securities, suspended the issuance and cancellation of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs from the closing of the trading session of September 28, 2021 to the opening of the trading session of October 6, 2021, to enable the delivery operation of the Class A shares issued by XP to the holders of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs, due to the merger approval. During this period, holders of ADRs issued by Itaú Unibanco could not receive shares issued by Itaú Unibanco underlying the ADRs, and holders of preferred shares issued by Itaú Unibanco could not deposit their shares 5 to receive ADRs. However, closing of the issuance and cancellation books did not impact the trading of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs, which continued to be carried out normally during this period. Further information on the exercise of the right of dissent and appraisal in connection with the shares issued by XPart, due to the merger of XPart into XP, is available in its General Stockholders' Meeting Manual. This right is not extended to the holders of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs. Lastly, conditioned on approval from the Central Bank of Brazil, pursuant to the purchase and sale agreement signed in 2017, we will purchase an additional stake of approximately 11.38% of XP Inc.'s capital stock, in 2022. The management and conduct of business of all companies within XP group, including XP Inc., remains independent, segregated and autonomous, preserving the same principles and values that are currently in force. XP Controle's partners will maintain control of the XP group, and the current directors, officers and executives of XP Investimentos S.A. and other subsidiaries will remain at the forefront of their respective businesses, in order to ensure that XP Investimentos S.A. will continue to act as an open and independent platform, offering a diversified range of proprietary and third party products to its clients, competing freely with other brokers and capital market distributors, including those controlled by us, without any restrictions or barriers. ZUP On October 31, 2019, we entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with ZUP LLC, and Bruno Cesar Pierobon, Gustavo Henrique Cunha Debs, Felipe Liguabue Almeida, Flavio Henrique Zago, among others ("Sellers"), for the acquisition of 100% of the voting share capital of Zup I.T. Serviços em Tecnologia e Inovação Ltda. ("Zup") for R$575 million, and such amount is subject to contractual adjustments. Such acquisition will be implemented in three tranches over four years. In the first tranche, which closing occurred in March 31, 2020, Itaú acquired 52.96% of the total voting share capital of Zup (in fully diluted basis)for approximately R$293 million and will control the company. On the third year after the completion of the operation, Itaú will acquire an additional 19.6% stake, and on the fourth year Itaú will acquire the remaining stockholders' interest, holding, therefore, 100% of the voting share capital by 2024. This acquisition is linked to our digital transformation process. ZUP is a benchmark company in digital transformation, which has boosted our development of our IT systems. The operation and management of business affairs of Zup will continue to be totally independent and self-governing in relation to Itaú, preserving its current principles and values. IRB Initial Public Offering of IRB In July 2017, IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (IRB) made an initial public offering of its common shares, which consisted of a public offering at a price of R$27.24 per share, and a secondary offering by its controlling shareholders of 63,960,000 registered book-entry common shares with no par value to (i) the public in Brazil, (ii) certain qualified institutional buyers in the United States (as defined in Rule 144A, or Rule 144A, under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act), and (iii) institutional and other investors elsewhere outside the United States and Brazil that are not U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, or Regulation S). As a result of the initial public offering, Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. sold 677,400 common shares, representing the total interest held by Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. in IRB's capital stock, and Itaú Seguros S.A. sold 9,618,600 common shares, representing 3.1% of IRB's capital stock, reducing its interest in IRB to 11.64% of IRB's capital stock, remaining among the controlling block shareholders pursuant to the company's shareholders agreement. The proceeds received by Itaú Seguros S.A. and Itaú Vida e Previdência S.A. in the initial public offering totaled R$280,463,040.00. In accordance with Article 24 of CVM Normative Rule No. 400, the number of common shares initially offered could be increased by up to 9,594,000 common shares, representing up to 15% of the common shares initially offered, if the stabilizing agent (or any person acting on behalf of the stabilizing agent) exercises the over-allotment option. As a result of the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the stabilizing agent on August 28, 2017, Itaú Seguros S.A. became the owner of 11.14% of IRB's capital stock. 6 On July 10, 2019, the IRB conducted a secondary public offering of its common shares. With the sale of the entire participation held by the União and BB Seguros in IRB except in the case of the União, by Golden Share, the previously existing control block of the Company was dissolved, and its share capital was pulverized. c) Unusual events or operations In addition to the items underlined in item 10.3 b hereof, we highlight the following unusual events: In 2020: (i) decrease in goodwill impairment and intangible assets of Itaú Corpbanca in the amount of R$(1,452) million, net of tax effects and interest of non-controlling stockholders; (ii) donations made for the Todos pela Saúde (All for Health) program in the total amount of R$(1,047) million; (iii) the mark-to-market effect of securities pledged as collateral of R$(1,031) million; (iv) the adjustment to market value of IRB shares in the amount of R$379 million; and (v) the provision for restructuring in the amount of R$(220) million, mainly related to closing branches, returning administrative buildings, among others. In 2019: (i) Revaluation of inventory of deferred tax assets, including the annual revaluation of balances, and the effects of Constitutional Amendment No. 103/2019 on Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) rate, which increased from 15%to 20%, in conformity with the provisions of item I, paragraph 1 of Article1 of Supplementary Law No. 105 of January 10, 2001, totaling R$2,024, and (ii) the effect of the Voluntary Severance Program, with the adherence of approximately 3,500 employees, the net effect of which was R$1,431. This severance program is aimed to:(i) provide the opportunity of a secure and voluntary career transition for employees interested in leaving the bank, benefiting employees who meet certain established prerequisites, and (ii) adjust our structures to the market reality. In 2018 there were no material unusual events. 7 15.7. Describe the main corporate operations carried out in the group that have a significant effect for the issuer, such as takeovers, mergers, spin-offs, mergers of shares, sales and acquisitions of ownership interest, acquisitions and disposals of important assets, indicating when the issuer or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates is involved: a) event; b) main business conditions; c) companies involved; d) effects arising from the transaction on the corporate structure, particularly on the ownership interest of the issuer's parent company, stockholders with more than 5% of the capital, and management members; e) corporate structure before and after the transaction; f) mechanisms adopted to ensure equitable treatment among stockholders For purposes of this item, we adopted as materiality criterion operations involving amounts higher than R$772.6 million, which accounts for 0.5% of Itaú Unibanco Holding's stockholders' equity under IFRS (R$154,525 million on December 31, 2020). 2020 XP Inc. Event Acquisition of shareholding in XP Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on Nasdaq. XP Inc. owns 100% of XP Investimentos S.A. ("XP Investimentos"), which, in turn, consolidates all investments of XP Group ("XP Group"), including XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. ("XP Corretora"). Main business conditions On May 11, 2017, we entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with XP Controle Participações S.A., G.A. Brasil IV Fundo de Investimento em Participações, and Dyna III Fundo de Investimento em Participações, among others, as sellers, to acquire 49.9% of total capital stock (corresponding to 30.06% of common shares) of XP Investimentos S.A., a holding company that consolidates all the investments of the XP group, including XP Investimentos Corretora de Câmbio, Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A. In the first tranche ("First Tranche"), we contributed to a capital increase of R$600 million and acquired shares issued by XP Investimentos S.A. held by Sellers for R$5.7 billion, with such amounts subject to contractual adjustments. The value attributed to 100% of total capital stock of XP Investimentos S.A. (before the first tranche) was approximately R$12 billion. In August 2018, we closed the First Tranche and Itaú Unibanco S.A., together with some of the Sellers, entered into a shareholder agreement which contains, among others, provisions with respect to Itaú Unibanco S.A.'s rights as a minority shareholder of XP Investimentos S.A., including its right to appoint two out of the seven members of the Board of Directors of XP Investimentos S.A. On November 29, 2019, there was a corporate restructuring of XP Investimentos S.A., where the stockholders of XP Investimentos S.A., including Itaú Unibanco, exchanged all their shares in XP Investimentos S.A., a company incorporated in Brazil, for Class A common shares and Class B common shares in XP Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, remaining with the percentages in the capital stock. Each Class A common share entitles its holder to one vote and each Class B common share entitles its holder to ten votes in all stockholders' resolutions of XP Inc. As a result of the contribution mentioned above, XP Inc. issued to Itaú Unibanco 792,861,320 Class A common shares and 223,595,962 Class B common shares, which represent 49.9% of total capital of XP Inc. and 30.06% of its voting capital. XP Inc. became the sole shareholder of XP Investimentos S.A., owning 100% of its total and voting capital. Subsequently, on November 30, 2019, XP Inc. carried out a reverse stock split of one share for each four shares and, as a result, the number of shares held by Itaú Unibanco was adjusted to 198,215,329 Class A common shares and 55,898,991 Class B common shares. 8 In December 2019, XP Inc., a company in which we held 49.9% of capital stock, completed its initial primary offer (IPO) and listing on Nasdaq. We did not sell XP Inc. shares in such offer and immediately after the completion of the IPO, we now hold 46.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock. Additionally, on November 29, 2019, the stockholders of XP Inc. entered into a shareholder agreement substantially similar to then existing shareholder agreement of XP Investimentos S.A. XP Inc. has a board of directors composed of 13 members, of which XP Controle A Participações S.A. appointed 7 members, we appointed 2 members, the General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, LP (successor to GA Brasil IV Fundo de lnvestimento em Participações) appointed 1 member, and the 3 remaining members are independent directors. These independent directors are also members of the audit committee of XP lnc., which is composed of 3 members appointed as follows: we appointed 2 members, and XP Controle Participações SA appointed one member of the audit committee. On November 26, 2020, we announced that our Board of Directors had approved the partial spin-off of the investment in XP lnc. to be transferred to a new company (XPart S.A.). In December 2020, XP Inc. carried out a public stock offer (follow-on) on Nasdaq, through which we sold approximately 4.51% of capital in XP Inc. In that same offer, XP Inc. issued new shares, which resulted in the dilution of our interest to 41% of its capital stock. The Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting (ESM) held on January 31, 2021 resolved on the corporate restructuring aimed at segregating the business line related to the interest in XP lnc's capital to a new company named XPart S.A., constituted by a part of the investment owned by us at XP Inc. and cash worth R$10 million. With the segregation of the business line represented by our investment in XP Inc. into a new company (XPart SA) our stockholders became entitled to equity interest in XPart SA in the same number, type and proportion of the shares they hold in Itaú Unibanco, as per the Material Fact disclosed on December 31, 2020. Therefore, the main benefit of the Transaction is value creation for our stockholders. The completion of this transaction was subject to regulatory approval to be obtained by our controlling shareholders. On May 28, 2021, the favorable approval of the Federal Reserve Board ("FED") was obtained, effective on May 31, 2021, the date from which the legal and accounting segregation of Itaú Unibanco Holding and XPart materialized. XP Inc's capital held by XPart S.A. was 40.52%,totaling R$9,371, as of December 31, 2020. On July 27, 2021, after the receipt of the approval of the operation by the Central Bank of Brazil, on that same date, XPart S.A. had its articles of association registered with the JUCESP (São Paulo state's Board of Trade). XP Inc. expressed its interest in merging XPart and, accordingly, XP Inc. and Itaúsa announced to the market on May 28, 2021, that they have reached a final understanding regarding the merger to be resolved at the General Stockholders' Meetings of XP Inc, and XPart. Right after XPart S.A. had its articles of association registered and obtained with the JUCESP(São Paulo state's Board of Trade), on August 20, 2021, XP Inc. and XPart announced that their General Stockholders' Meetings to resolve the merger of XPart into XP Inc. were called to be held on October, 1 2021. The merger was approved by XPart's stockholders and XP's stockholders, at their respective Merger Shareholders' Meetings, and, for that reason, shares issued by Itaú Unibanco and Itaú Unibanco American Depositary Receipts - ADRs, which were being traded with the right to receive securities issued by XPart up to the closing of the trading session of October 1, 2021, entitled (a) the controlling stockholders of the Company - IUPAR - Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A. and Itaúsa S.A., and the holders of Itaú Unibanco's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), to receive Class A shares issued by XP, and (b) the remaining XPart's stockholders to receive Level I sponsored Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) backed by Class A shares issued by XP. As for Itaú Unibanco's ADRs, the Bank of New York, the depositary bank for these securities, suspended the issuance and cancellation of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs from the closing of the trading session of September 28, 2021 to the opening of the trading session of October 6, 2021, to enable the delivery operation of the Class A shares issued by XP to the holders of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs, due to the merger approval. During this period, holders of ADRs issued by Itaú Unibanco could not receive shares 9 issued by Itaú Unibanco underlying the ADRs, and holders of preferred shares issued by Itaú Unibanco could not deposit their shares to receive ADRs. However, closing of the issuance and cancellation books did not impact the trading of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs, which continued to be carried out normally during this period. Further information on the exercise of the right of dissent and appraisal in connection with the shares issued by XPart, due to the merger of XPart into XP, is available in its General Stockholders' Meeting Manual. This right is not extended to the holders of Itaú Unibanco's ADRs Lastly, conditioned on approval from the Central Bank of Brazil, pursuant to the purchase and sale agreement signed in 2017, we will purchase an additional stake of approximately 11.38% of XP Inc.'s capital stock, considering the number of shares in XP Inc. as of December 31, 2020. The management and conduct of business of all companies of the XP group, including XP Inc., will remain independent, segregated and autonomous, preserving the same principles and values in force before the First Tranche. XP Controle's partners will keep on controlling the XP group, and current directors, officers and executives of XP Investimentos S.A. and other subsidiaries will remain at the forefront of their respective business, in order to ensure that XP Investimentos S.A. continue to operate as an open and independent platform, offering a diversified range of proprietary and third party products to its clients, competing freely with other capital market brokers and distributors, including those controlled by Itaú Unibanco conglomerate, without any restrictions or barriers. Companies involved ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda., Itaú Unibanco S.A., XP Inc., XP Investimentos S.A., General Atlantic (XP) Bermuda, LP (successor of G.A. Brasil IV Fundo de Investimento em Participações), Dyna III Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia, XP Controle Participações S.A., and XPart S.A. Effects arising from the transaction on the corporate structure, particularly on the ownership interest of the issuer's parent company, stockholders holding more than 5% of the capital, and management members There will not be any change in the Issuer's corporate structure. Corporate structure before and after the transaction There will not be any change in the Issuer's corporate structure. Mechanisms adopted to ensure the equitable treatment among stockholders Not applicable, since it has had no effects on the equitable treatment of the Issuer's stockholders. 10 Attachments Original document

