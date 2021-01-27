Log in
Itaú Unibanco S A : Itaú Unibanco –Notice Stockholders – Xpart – Newco's New name

01/27/2021 | 04:30pm EST
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS

In accordance with Management's Proposal in connection with the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be held on January 31, 2021 ("ESM"), Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") informs its stockholders that the name of the new company to be incorporated as a result of the partial spin-off of the Company will be XPart S.A.

All information regarding the ESM and XPart S.A. is included in the Management's Proposal, available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores), as well as on the websites of CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

São Paulo (SP), January 27, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 21:29:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
