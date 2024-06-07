Itaú Unibanco's Commitment to Human rights Institutional Relations Office - 2024

1. GENERAL PRINCIPLES The purpose of this document is to reinforce Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.'s commitment to respecting human rights in its relations with our employees, clients, suppliers, partners and society. This commitment is guided by the United Nations (UN) Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, according to the "Protect, Respect and Remedy" parameter, set out in John Ruggie's Final Report and approved by the UN Human Rights Council on June 16, 2011. We are committed to respecting Human Rights as set out in the UN International Charter of Human Rights, which incorporates the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights of 1966, and the International Covenant on Economic and Social and Cultural Rights of 1966. We also signed up to the United Nations Global Compact, the Corporate Charter for Human Rights and the Promotion of Decent Work of the Ethos Institute, managed by the Institute of the same name, and the Standards of Conduct for Companies proposed by the UN Free & Equal. In the field of Human Rights, our initiatives are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and address, in particular, the following objectives: 3

2. GOVERNANCE The Institutional Relations and Sustainability Office is responsible for managing the agenda and its mission is to engage the departments so that they take responsibility for and ensure the respect for and protection and promotion of key rights and guarantees of common interest. Itaú Unibanco's Human Rights Commitment, approved by a member of the Executive Committee, has national coverage and serves is the performance benchmark of our international units. It is through the listed guidelines and actions that we carry out the prevention of direct1 and indirect2 human rights risks, including employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and investors, the public sector, the third sector and society in general. 2.1 The Bank's Policies The guidelines are expressed in Environmental, Social and Climate Responsibility Policy, which introduces the environmental, climate and social principles, strategies and - including Human Rights-to be observed when performing our business, activities, and processes, as well as in our relations with stakeholders. Respect for and protection of Human Rights is translated into this document by promoting diversity equity, and inclusion, preventing moral and sexual harassment, the fight against discrimination of any type and degrading work in violation of the law (child, forced, or compulsory labor), and the commitment to ethical and transparent conduct. Direct Risks: in line with the UN Guiding Principles on Human Rights, direct risks refer to an entity's direct accountability, in potential damages caused by the entity, i.e., as a result of actions taken by its employees and managers. For example: risks of discrimination and lack of accessibility in the workplace, moral and sexual harassment, disrespect for labor laws in the provision of a safe and healthy workplace, acts of corruption, data leakage, etc. Indirect Risks: these refer to possible human rights violations committed by a player with whom the Bank has a business, contractual, or partnership relationship, where co-responsibility may entail financial, legal, and reputational consequences. Violations can be committed by clients, suppliers, business partners, etc. For example: Risks of Human Trafficking, Slave Labor, Child Labor, Child Abuse, Corruption, Fraud, Data Leakage, Financing of Illegal Activities. 4

In addition, within the context of Human Rights, the Code of Ethics and Conductguides our labor relations, which ensure, among other aspects, the rights to collective bargaining and free party, religious, and union association, based on the Union Relations Policy. We also have the details of all of Itaú Unibanco's reporting channels for guidance and complaints. 2.2 Due Diligence Procedure Since 2015, the bank has been carrying out, on a regular basis, a Due Diligence process in human rights to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for how the direct and indirect impact on the human rights of its employees, clients, suppliers and society is addressed. Through the contracting of an independent consulting firm, the bank assessed its exposure and treatment to the main affronts to and violations of human rights in the past two years related to its activities, considering Brazil only. The assessment took into consideration both the direct risks, which are associated with the operations of, and services provided by the bank itself, and indirect risks, which are the responsibility of clients, suppliers or partners with whom we have commercial relations. Interviews were conducted with people from different bank departments and, as a result of this process, eight risks were listed as improvement agendas. The implementation of the actions plan will take place over the course of 2023 and 2024 with a focus on strengthening the already existing prevention and mitigation mechanisms. Further details on the process were presented in our ESG Report 2023 (pg.211). 5

3. RESPECT AND PROTECTION To ensure respect for and the protection of Human Rights, the competent governance department and forums are in charge of the implementation, operation, and monitoring of the guidelines, and add these guidelines to our current policies and processes. Get to know some examples of this work. The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (2011) provide that when conducting a human rights risk analysis as part of due diligence, businesses should take into consideration responsibility and co-responsibility factors in assessing human rights risks and impacts. This means that human rights risks can be caused either directly or indirectly. 3.1 Direct Risks Direct risks refer to an entity's direct responsibility for potential offenses such entity causes, i.e., related to actions taken by its employees or managers. Learn below about respect and protection practices related to this type of risk. 3.1.1 Diversity and inclusion We are committed to appreciating diversity by promoting inclusion and equal opportunities in a safe and respectful environment. Promoting diversity means respecting and understanding the different realities and needs of our clients, employees, stockholders, investors, suppliers, business partners and society in general, recognizing the plurality of origins, affective and sexual orientations, races, genders, ages, cultures, beliefs, nationalities, social or civic status, and disabilities. We continuously work to avoid all forms of discrimination, whether in the hiring, promotion, compensation and dismissal processes or in our communications with clients, encouraging uniqueness and equal treatment for all. To this end, we have adopted policies and practices that reinforce our ethical and social commitment in an agenda of transformation for our employees and society as a whole. 6

3.1.2 Treatment equity among employees and third parties The respect and treatment equity themes are provided for in our Code of Ethics and Conduct,in the following topics: Work relations: "We appreciate our employees by respecting Human Rights and promoting diversity. For this reason, we have adopted policies and practices to prevent and combat all types of discrimination, harassment, prejudice and indecent working conditions (such as child or forced labor)."

"We appreciate our employees by respecting Human Rights and promoting diversity. For this reason, we have adopted policies and practices to prevent and combat all types of discrimination, harassment, prejudice and indecent working conditions (such as child or forced labor)." Professional attitude: "It is necessary to promote relations based on cooperation and respect for dignity and equal treatment, thus contributing to an environment that is conducive to development and healthy interactions, aiming at maintaining a participative and friendly environment." As part of this commitment, when hiring third parties, measures are adopted to promote such practices, such as the inclusion of specific clauses in contracts to ensure compliance with labor legislation, as well as adherence to sustainability recommendations (e.g., combating moral and sexual harassment and any form of discrimination, promoting a safe and respectful environment, appreciating, training and employing people with disabilities, appreciating diversity, ensuring inclusion and equal opportunities for all, ensuring proper working conditions and combating child, forced or compulsory labor). 3.1.3 Accessibility Accessibility is a constant concern in our work with clients. The concept goes beyond disability-related aspects and we believe that it plays an essential role in the ability to exercise financial citizenship. For our clients to be able to effectively manage their resources, it is necessary that all of them, with or without disabilities, can have easy access to and understand information, products and services, resulting in inclusion and positive user experience. We have a team dedicated to accessibility testing, which includes people with disabilities, who ensure that all our products, services and journeys in our applications and websites are developed in an accessible way, allowing any user to be able to perform any type of 7

transaction, contract services or manage their finances in an independent, agile and secure way. To this end, we follow the international WCAG - Web Content Accessibility Guidelines standard, which is currently in the 2.1 version. We implemented guidelines provided for in this standard in our channels and carried out tests for the implemented guidelines so as to ensure that they have all been correctly applied. Accessibility is evolving and we still have opportunities to improve accessibility in our channels. However, today, we are already accessible through accessory tools, such as the Chat or videoconference. In addition to the concern with digital clients, we seek to ensure accessibility at our branches, including for our employees. To this end, we comply with, among other laws, Federal Law No. 13.146-2015 - Brazilian Law for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities (Statute of People with Disabilities). Our accessibility initiatives include: Architectural and furniture accessibility for people with disabilities;

Branches with ATMs that can be independently and safely used regardless of their level of mobility or perception limitations;

Accessible equipment;

Credit card bills printed in Braille and/or large print for blind or clients with visual disability. Additionally, these bills are available in our digital channels;

Checking account, card, consortium, payroll loan, vehicle financing, and real estate clients, both individuals and companies, are provided with accessible service through voice and digital channels, such as: Chat, Itaú Virtual Assistant (AVI) and Contact Us.

Additionally, we implemented a video center for service in the Brazilian Sign Language (LIBRAS) that serves current account holders and credit card holders via digital channels and the network of physical branches. 3.1.4 Freedom of association We assure our employees the right to free union association, as well as absolute freedom to participate in union activities, always recognizing the rights and prerogatives of those 8

elected to executive positions in the unions, in compliance with the Brazilian legislation in effect and the collective bargaining agreement of each professional category to which we are a party in the industry we operate. In Brazil, we have in our workforce 989 active employees who have union work duties. As provided for in the collective bargaining agreement for bank employees, 473 employees work full time for these unions. In addition, we allow unions the possibility of carrying out unionization campaigns and, when requested, hold meetings with the unions, our supervisors and employees, in order to seek negotiated solutions in a respectful manner and in line with ethical principles. In the Foreign Units, free union association is in compliance with applicable local legislation and in line with ethical principles of the Code of Ethics and Conduct. Find out more in ESG Report 2023 (pg. 184). 3.1.5 Health and safety We work in all stages of health and safety governance, from prevention to rehabilitation, observing different indicators such as absenteeism rate and the epidemiologic profile of the population. We recognize that enjoying physical and mental health is essential for a dignified existence. To preserve health and safety in the work environment, we carry out inspections to assess the workplaces, regularly survey strategic indicators and maintain open communication channels with employees to manage the actions. The information is discussed by a team of experts to define priorities and provides for the involvement of the bank's senior management. Additionally, meetings specifically focused on the Occupational Health and Safety agenda are regularly held with representatives of the employees. Among the actions scheduled for the control of the main requirements in Health and Safety are the program of support to return to work, program of support to the employee and their dependents with a multi-professional team (psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, 9