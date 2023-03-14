Advanced search
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-03-13 pm EDT
23.78 BRL   -1.20%
Itaú Unibanco S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

03/14/2023 | 06:05am EDT
MATERIAL FACT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved, at the meeting held on this date, the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, in the amount of R$0.262 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.2227 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune or exempt from such withholding, which will be made on August 31, 2023, as usually done by the Company, based on the final stockholding position recorded on March 23, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting March 24, 2023.

For further information, please visit on www.itau.com.br/investor-relations as follows: Contact IR > IR Service.

São Paulo (SP), March 13, 2023.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Note: The amounts paid per share as interest on capital are the same for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2023 10:04:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
