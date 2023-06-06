Advanced search
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-06-05 pm EDT
27.15 BRL   +0.22%
Itaú Unibanco S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 09:02am EDT
MATERIAL FACT

Considering the news published in the Argentine press, entitled "Banco Itaú le pone el cartel de venta a sua filial argentina", Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco") clarifies that is in preliminary negotiation with Banco Macro S.A., headquartered in Argentina, with the object of divest its operations in that country.

Listed on the Buenos Aires and New York stock exchanges, Banco Macro S.A. is one of the main private banks in Argentina. It has an extensive network of branches in the country and offers financial products and services throughout the Argentine territory, serving all segments, from individuals to large companies.

Itaú Unibanco informs that until the present moment has not signed a binding contract about this possible sale and will immediately inform the market of any relevant information regarding this fact.

São Paulo (SP), June 6, 2023.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 13:01:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
