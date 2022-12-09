Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-09 pm EST
24.33 BRL   -1.25%
05:33pItaú Unibanco S A : MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
04:33pItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of December 09, 2022
PU
12/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K

12/09/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF DECEMBER 9, 2022

DATE AND TIME: On December 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-Chairmen.

QUORUM: The majority of the members, with the participation of the Directors as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Corporate Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTED:

The Board members resolved ad referendum the General Stockholders' Meeting, and based on sub item 6.8, X, of the Bylaws, on the monthly payment of earnings of the 2023 base period to be made as interest on capital, in lieu of the monthly dividend, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding.

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues, secretary of the Meeting, drafted this minute, which, after being read and approved by all, were signed. São Paulo (SP), December 9, 2022. (undersigned) Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen; Ricardo Villela Marino - Vice President; Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela, Candido Botelho Bracher, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, João Moreira Salles, Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes - Board members.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Attachments

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 22:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:33pItaú Unibanco S A : MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
04:33pItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Decembe..
PU
12/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/29Itaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K
PU
11/29Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Novembe..
PU
11/17Itaú Unibanco S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
11/16Announcement To The Market : Live Itaúsa
PU
11/14Itaú Unibanco S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
11/14Itaú Unibanco S A : Itaú Unibanco, Marfrig, Rabobank, Santander, Suzano and Vale unite to ..
PU
11/14Itaú Unibanco S A : Itaú Unibanco's profit totals R$8.1 billion in the third quarter of 20..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 26 946 M 26 946 M
Net income 2022 29 786 M 5 697 M 5 697 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,02x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 229 B 43 744 M 43 744 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,05 BRL
Average target price 33,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.19.52%43 869
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.96%389 764
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.08%260 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.73%209 262
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.53%162 251
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 226