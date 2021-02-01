Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 4Q2020

02/01/2021
4Q

20

Management discussion & analysis and complete financial statements

Fourth quarter of 2020

Contents

Management discussion & analysis

Page 03

Executive Summary

03

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis

11

Managerial Financial Margin

12

Cost of Credit

13

Credit Quality

15

Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance

17

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

19

Non-interest Expenses

20

Balance Sheet

22

Credit Portfolio

23

Funding

25

Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios

26

Results by Business Segments

27

Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America

29

Activities Abroad

30

Additional Information

31

Itaú Unibanco Shares

32

Glossary

33

Independent Auditor's Report

35

Complete financial statements

Page 37

4Q

20

Management discussion & analysis

Fourth quarter of 2020

(This page was intentionally left blank)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

04

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Managerial Income Summary

We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco up to the end of each period.

In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period

Results

Recurring Managerial Result

Operating Revenues

(1)

(2)

Managerial Financial Margin

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated

(3)

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil

(3)

Performance

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets - Annualized

(4)

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America

Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue)

(5)

Efficiency Ratio (IE)

(6)

Recurring Managerial Result per Share (R$)

(7)

Net Income per Share (R$)

(7)

Shares

Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions

Book Value per Share (R$)

(8)

Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes

Market Capitalization

(9)

Market Capitalization

(9)

(US$ million)

Total Assets

Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending

Sheet

(10)

Loan Portfolio/Funding

(10)

Balance

Stockholders' Equity

Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio)

Tier I Capital - BIS III

Common Equity Tier I - BIS III

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds

Total Number of Employees

Other

Brazil

Abroad

Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches

ATM - Automated Teller Machines

(11)

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

5,388

5,030

7,296

18,536

28,363

29,180

28,389

31,833

114,785

119,790

17,587

16,928

19,439

70,095

74,630

16.1%

15.7%

23.7%

14.5%

23.7%

17.8%

16.8%

25.1%

15.3%

24.9%

1.0%

1.0%

1.7%

0.9%

1.7%

2.3%

2.2%

3.0%

2.3%

3.0%

2.7%

2.6%

3.4%

2.7%

3.4%

1.3%

1.2%

1.9%

1.3%

1.9%

320%

339%

229%

320%

229%

49.4%

48.0%

44.0%

47.1%

45.5%

0.55

0.52

0.75

0.78

0.46

0.77

9,762

9,762

9,746

13.99

13.37

13.54

1,814

1,095

7,729

310,641

219,948

362,147

59,777

38,993

89,847

2,112,586

2,110,120

1,738,713

869,532

846,994

722,567

1,068,926

1,038,945

760,322

66.5%

66.3%

76.7%

136,593

130,559

131,987

14.5%

13.7%

15.8%

13.2%

12.4%

14.4%

11.5%

10.7%

13.2%

194.6%

195.0%

149.1%

126.0%

123.6%

122.2%

1,423,641

1,377,413

1,387,457

96,540

96,948

94,881

83,919

84,272

81,691

12,621

12,676

13,190

4,337

4,432

4,504

45,556

45,889

46,271

Note: (1) Operating Revenues represent the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in the Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) The Annualized Recurring Managerial Return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The bases for the calculation of returns were adjusted by the amounts of dividends not yet approved at Shareholders' or Board Meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of the allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details of the Efficiency Ratio calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; (9) Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (10) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (11) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

05

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Managerial Income Statement

In this report, besides the adjustment of extraordinary items, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In the accounting statements, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement, but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge on investments abroad, which were originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS), and the income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to financial margin. The devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the currencies of the countries in which the Company has investments meant that the impact of the overhedging strategy on these investments was material in this quarter.

These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and a reconciliation of the management and accounting figures is shown in the table below.

Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 4th quarter of 2020

Accounting

Extraordinary

Tax Effect

Managerial

Managerial

In R$ millions

Items

of Hedge

Reclassifications

Oper ating Revenues

35,321

(4,570)

(1,855)

284

29,180

Managerial Financial Margin

17,972

2

(1,855)

1,469

17,587

Financial Margin with Clients

13,987

2

-

2,031

16,020

Financial Margin with the Market

3,985

-

(1,855)

(563)

1,567

Commissions and Fees

10,470

-

-

(615)

9,855

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

1,141

(18)

-

615

1,738

Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Other Operating Income

722

-

-

(722)

-

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments

448

(4)

-

(444)

-

Non-operating Income

4,569

(4,551)

-

(18)

-

Cost of Cr edit

(4,943)

689

-

(1,780)

(6,033)

Provision for Loan Losses

(5,760)

689

-

(570)

(5,641)

Impairment

-

-

-

(832)

(832)

Discounts Granted

-

-

-

(445)

(445)

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

817

-

-

68

885

Retained Claims

(340)

-

-

-

(340)

Other Oper ating Expenses

(18,502)

1,393

232

1,674

(15,203)

Non-interest Expenses

(16,560)

1,495

-

1,743

(13,322)

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(1,936)

(103)

232

(69)

(1,875)

Insurance Selling Expenses

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing

11,536

(2,488)

(1,623)

179

7,604

Income Tax and Social Contr ibution

(4,816)

656

1,623

(221)

(2,758)

Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y

(42)

-

-

42

-

Minor ity Inter ests

914

(372)

-

-

543

Net Income

7,592

(2,204)

-

-

5,388

Extraordinary Items Net of Tax Effects

In R$ millions

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Net Income

7,592

4,492

7,482

18,909

26,583

(-) Extraordinary Items

2,204

(539)

186

373

(1,780)

Gain on the the partial sale of XP Inc. shares

3,193

-

-

3,193

-

Provision for restructuring (1)

(220)

-

-

(220)

-

Mark to market of collateralized securities

(379)

(346)

-

(1,031)

-

Goodwill amortization

(179)

(169)

(155)

(739)

(622)

Donation to 'Todos pela Saúde'

-

-

-

(834)

-

Reclassification of investment in IRB

-

-

-

379

-

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - Itaú Corpbanca

-

-

-

(19)

-

Voluntary severance program

-

-

-

-

(1,431)

Liability adequacy test

10

-

9

10

(59)

Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Inc. shares

-

-

1,974

-

1,974

Impairment, mainly related to technology

(92)

-

(37)

(92)

(37)

Revaluation of the tax credit balance

-

-

2,303

-

2,303

Civil, fiscal and labor contingencies

-

-

(1,307)

-

(1,307)

Constitution of provision for loan losses

-

-

(2,453)

-

(2,453)

Other

(128)

(24)

(148)

(272)

(148)

Recurring Managerial Result

5,388

5,030

7,296

18,536

28,363

(1) Mainly closing branches, returning administrative buildings, among others.

06

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary

4th quarter of 2020 Income Statement

In R$ millions

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Operating Revenues

29,180

28,389

2.8%

31,833

-8.3%

114,785

119,790

-4 .2%

Managerial Financial Margin

17,587

16,928

3.9%

19,439

-9.5%

70,095

74,630

-6.1%

Financial Margin with Clients

16,020

15,554

3.0%

18,132

-11.6%

65,087

69,056

-5.7%

Financial Margin with the Market

1,567

1,373

14.1%

1,307

19.9%

5,008

5,573

-10.1%

Commissions and Fees

9,855

9,465

4.1%

10,356

-4.8%

37,230

37,307

-0.2%

Revenues from Insurance

1

1,738

1,996

-12.9%

2,038

-14.7%

7,460

7,853

-5.0%

Cost of Credit

(6,033)

(6,319)

-4 .5%

(5,811)

3.8%

(30,209)

(18,154)

66.4%

Provision for Loan Losses

(5,641)

(6,337)

-11.0%

(6,145)

-8.2%

(29,938)

(19,680)

52.1%

Impairment

(832)

(346)

140.4%

(230)

261.3%

(1,463)

(372)

292.8%

Discounts Granted

(445)

(617)

-27.9%

(379)

17.4%

(2,078)

(1,377)

51.0%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

885

981

-9.8%

943

-6.2%

3,270

3,275

-0.1%

Retained Claims

(340)

(363)

-6.3%

(330)

3.0%

(1,354)

(1,265)

7.0%

Other Operating Expenses

(15,203)

(14,298)

6.3%

(14,972)

1.5%

(57,004)

(57,819)

-1.4%

Non-interest Expenses

(13,322)

(12,678)

5.1%

(13,011)

2.4%

(50,164)

(50,626)

-0.9%

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(1,875)

(1,615)

16.1%

(1,959)

-4.3%

(6,815)

(7,168)

-4.9%

Insurance Selling Expenses

(6)

(4)

45.2%

(2)

175.7%

(25)

(25)

-2.5%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

7,604

7,409

2.6%

10,719

-29.1%

26,219

42,552

-38.4%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(2,758)

(2,428)

13.6%

(3,384)

-18.5%

(8,063)

(13,496)

-40.3%

Minority Interests in Subsidiar ies

543

50

994 .2%

(39)

-1476.5%

380

(693)

-154 .8%

Recurring Managerial Result

5,388

5,030

7.1%

7,296

-26.1%

18,536

28,363

-34 .6%

  1. Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

Credit Portfolio including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

In R$ billions, end of period

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

In d ivid u als

255.6

237 .7

7 .5%

239.8

6.6%

Credit Card Loans

86.3

77.5

11.3%

90.9

-5.1%

Personal Loans

35.1

36.6

-4.3%

34.6

1.5%

Payroll Loans 1

55.3

50.8

8.9%

49.4

11.9%

Vehicle Loans

23.3

21.5

8.6%

19.0

23.0%

Mortgage Loans

55.7

51.3

8.6%

45.9

21.2%

V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2

127 .6

122.5

4 .1%

95.3

33.9%

Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans

383.2

360 .2

6.4%

335.0

14 .4%

Cor por ate Loans

269.0

264 .8

1.6%

221.3

21.6%

Credit Operations

179.0

178.1

0.5%

148.4

20.6%

Corporate Securities 3

90.0

86.7

3.9%

72.8

23.6%

Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and

652.2

625.0

4 .4%

556.3

17 .2%

Cor por ate Secur ities

Latin Amer ica

Argentina

Chile

Colombia

Paraguay

Panama

Uruguay

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation) 4

217 .3

222.0

-2.1%

166.3

30 .7%

8.6

9.5

-10.0%

8.2

4.2%

150.8

154.0

-2.1%

111.8

34.9%

33.5

33.2

0.8%

27.5

21.6%

9.7

10.1

-3.7%

7.4

30.6%

1.6

2.0

-20.2%

1.3

20.3%

13.2

13.3

-0.2%

10.0

32.3%

869.5

847.0

2.7%

722.6

20 .3%

869.5

840 .9

3.4%

793.0

9.6%

  1. Includes operations originated by the institution, plus acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commer- cial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. Dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: The Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated based on the client's size. Further details are provided on pages 23 and 24.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

07

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Performance analysis for the quarter and for the year 2020

Management commentary

Recurring managerial result reached R$5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 7.1% increase on the previous quarter. The recurring managerial return on equity was 16.1%. Our loan portfolio grew 4.4% in Brazil for all segments. Credit origination for individuals in Brazil grew 15% when compared to the previous quarter. The vehicle and mortgage loan portfolios are still highlights, and in this quarter, credit cards loan portfolio increased due to the typical seasonality effects during the period. In addition to these portfolios, the payroll loan book also presented significant growth during the quarter. We continue to support our very small and small companies clients with new financing from the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI BNDES), a government-backedline facility. The cost of credit has decreased again and reached R$6.0 billion. Financial margin with clients grew driven by the higher average credit volume and increased margin in Latin America. These positive effects were partially offset by the ongoing change in the product mix, moving from the use of revolving credit lines due to the typical fourth quarter seasonality, and towards the higher use of installment credit instead. Margin with the market reached R$1.6 billion as a result of higher gains from balance sheet management. Commissions and fees were up due to the impact of: (i) higher levels of economic activity on revenue from cards (both issuer and acquirer), and (ii) higher revenue from performance fees on asset management activities. Non-interestexpenses increased in the quarter driven by the higher variable costs associated with higher economic activity, higher personnel expenses and the impact of foreign exchange variation on expenses in Latin America. In this quarter we closed 95 branches and client service points, which brings additional cost pressure in the period, but increases the potential for efficiency in the medium term.

In 2020, recurring managerial result reached R$18.5 billion, down 34.6% from the same period of the previous year. The recurring managerial return on equity was 14.5%. The change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March 2020 led to a 66.4% increase in the cost of credit, which reached R$30.2 billion. This change, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, generated a higher provision for loan losses, both for our operations in Brazil and across the rest of Latin America. Financial margin with clients decreased by 5.7%, driven by the negative effects of regulatory changes in overdraft rates, the credit mix and a reduced interest rate on working capital, which were partially offset by an increase in credit volume. Margin with the market decreased by 10.1%, mainly driven by unexpected market volatility in the first quarter of 2020. The relative stability in fees and commissions was due to the 11.9% lower result from credit and debit cards, due to the drop-off in economic activity (mainly in the first half of the year), which was partially offset by the increase of 45.3% in revenue from advisory services and brokerage. Strategic costs management and our investments in technology led to a 0.9% reduction in non-interest expenses during 2020. In Brazil, expenses went down by 3.0%, which represents a real decrease of 7.6% (deflated by inflation). In Latin America, the growth in expenses is related to the exchange rate variation in the period. Throughout 2020, we added more than 3,700 employees to our technology team. In the same period, we closed 117 brick and mortar branches in Brazil. This reinforces our commitment to continue increasing our investment in technology and evolving in our journey of digital transformation.

main figures

recurring managerial result

R$5.4 bn

+7.1%

4Q20

4Q20 x 3Q20

credit portfolio

R$869.5 bn

+2.7%

4Q20

4Q20 x 3Q20

financial margin with clients

R$16.0 bn

+3.0%

4Q20

4Q20 x 3Q20

cost of credit

R$6.0 bn

-4.5%

4Q20

4Q20 x 3Q20

fees and insurance

R$11.2 bn

+1.4%

4Q20

4Q20 x 3Q20

non-interest expenses

R$13.3 bn

+5.1%

4Q20

4Q20 x 3Q20

15,000

30.0%

13,000

23.7%

25.0%

11,000

15.7%

16.1%

20.0%

9,000

7,296

12.8%

13.5%

7,000

5,388

15.0%

5,030

5,000

3,912

4,205

10.0%

3,000

5.0%

1,000

(1,000)

0.0%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Recurring Managerial Result

Annualized Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity (quarterly)

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity16.1%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

08

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Customer support during the crisis

Since the beginning of the crisis, we have sought to support our customers with complete and sustainable solutions. In the second half of March 2020, we launched the 60+ initiative, which granted, among other benefits, a 60-day grace period for repayments under credit contracts without delay. In mid-April 2020, we launched a more comprehensive support program called Travessia.

Loan portfolio reprofiling for individuals, very small and small companies

Balances at December 31, 2020

Portfolio

Portfolio

R$50.8 billion

risk profile

Non-overdueportfolio

Solutions offered to customers

86.5%

Grace periods of up to

Extended loan terms of up to

120 days for individuals and

6 years for individuals and

180 days for small and medium companies

5 years for small and medium companies

December 31st ,2020

Performing

82.6%

Within grace period

3.9%

Overdue between 15-90 days

8.3%

Overdue over 90 days

5.2%

New interest rate conditions

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

9

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

ESG highlights

In 2020, we significantly intensified our performance in sustainability, reinforcing our socio-environmental responsibility and our role in transforming Society.

As the largest private bank in Latin America, we have spared no effort in contributing to solving the complex problems in the Amazon region.

In a partnership with Bradesco and Santander, we have released an integrated plan aimed at effectively contributing to the sustainable development of the Amazon region. This plan includes ten measures designed from three actions fronts identified as priority for the region: environmental conservation and bioeconomy development; investment in sustainable infrastructure; and guarantee of basic rights for the population of the Amazon region. Among the ten measures, four were prioritized: encouraging sustainable chains, land regularization, zero illegal deforestation in the meat production chain and foster bioeconomy.

In December 2020, we held the Conference of the Amazon with the objective of raising relevant issues and debates on matters involving the region, as well as raising funds for projects in forest recovery and the generation of local income. The event was transmitted over three days and had more than twelve thousand participants. It brought together investors and managers of Brazilian and international funds, as well as clients of the bank. As a result, 380 thousand native trees will be planted with the donated resources.

todos pela saúde donation of more than R$ 1.2 billion to combat Covid-19

Todos pela Saúde

On April 13, 2020, we announced the creation of the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health) whose purpose is to fight COVID-19 and its effects on Brazilian society. This initiative is guided by four pillars of action: inform, protect, care and return. A team of seven recognized specialists was designated to define the actions to be financed. Donations were made for the production of vaccines, test processing centers were created for the detection of the new coronavirus, individual protection equipment was distributed to hospitals throughout Brazil, among other measures.

Subsequent event: US$500 million raised in sustainable Tier 2 subordinated notes in January 2021

In January 2021, Itaú approached the international capital markets to raise funds through sustainable debt instrument. We raised U$ 500 million whose proceeds will be allocated to finance or refinance eligible green and social projects according to the criteria defined by the Framework for Sustainable Finance. The securities carry a term of 10 years and 3 months. This was the first issuance of Tier 2 capital by a financial institution to finance or refinance green and social projects in Latin America. The proceeds may be allocated to eight eligible catego- ries, namely: renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable transport, sustainable water and waste management, pollution prevention and control, sustainable management of natural resources and land use, green buildings, access to essential services and inclusive finance. The issuance of these debt securities is yet another step by the bank to demonstrate how sustainability has been incorporated into the business of Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

10

Income Statement

and Balance Sheet

Analysis

Management Discussion and Analysis and Complete Financial Statements

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Managerial Financial Margin

Highlights

  • Financial margin with clients was up 3.0% in the quarter, driven by the higher average credit volume. This positive effect was partially offset by the ongoing change in the credit product mix, with a higher share of guaranteed installment credit and the narrower spread in the quarter. During the year, the margin with clients decreased by 5.7% due to the negative effects of the regulatory change in the interest rate on overdrafts and the change in the credit product mix, partially offset by the increase in the balance of credit.
  • The 14.1% increase in financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by higher gains from the management of assets and liabilities.

In R$ millions

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Financial Margin with Clients

16,020

15,554

3.0%

18,132

-11.6%

65,087

69,056

-5.7%

Financial Margin with the Market

1,567

1,373

14.1%

1,307

19.9%

5,008

5,573

-10.1%

Total

17,587

16,928

3.9%

19,439

-9.5%

70,095

74,630

-6.1%

Financial Margin with Clients

Breakdown of changes in the Financial Margin with Clients

R$ billions

15.6

2.0%

0.9

16.0

14.8

0.6

0.2

15.1

(0.8)

(0.4)

(0.1)

1

2

3

4

1

3Q20

(1)

Spread-Sensitive

Product Mix

Asset spreads

Average Asset

Latin America and

Spread-Sensitive

(1)

4Q20

Working Capital and

Working Capital and

other 3Q20

Operations 3Q20

Portfolio

other(2)

Operations 4Q20

other 4Q20

(1) Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes Latin America margin, liability financial margin and structured operations from the wholesale segment.

  1. Working capital and other (+ R$0.2 billion): the positive impact of the higher average balance as a consequence of the net income for the period.
    Product mix (- R$0.4 billion): lower use of revolving credit facilities related to typical fourth quarter seasonality and the increased use of
  2. guaranteed installment credit (payroll loans, vehicle and mortgage loans), in addition to the impact of the government-backed credit lines for very small and small companies.
  3. Asset spreads (- R$0.1 billion): reduction in the spreads on credit products for individuals, especially credit cards, personal and payroll loans.
  4. Average asset portfolio (+ R$0.6 billion): increase in loans for both individuals and companies, including the effect of the higher average balance of government-backed credit lines.

Annualized Average Rate of Financial Margin with Clients

4Q20

Average

Financial

Average Rate

In R$ millions, end of period

(1)

Margin

(p.a.)

Balance

Financial Margin with Clients

883,859

16,020

7.3%

Spread-Sensitive Operations

776,490

15,072

7.9%

Working Capital and Other

107,369

948

3.5%

Cost of Credit

(6,033)

Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients

883,859

9,986

4.5%

  1. Average daily balance.

Average

(1)

Balance

843,664

744,938

98,726

843,664

3Q20

Financial

Average Rate

Margin

(p.a.)

15,554

7.5%

14,771

8.1%

784

3.2%

(6,319)

9,235

4.4%

Consolidated

Brazil

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

10.0%

9.2%

12.1%

12.2%

12.2%

11.9%

11.1%

8.4%

10.2%

7.5%

7.3%

9.2%

9.2%

9.0%

9.0%

8.4%

8.6%

7.6%

7.5%

7.4%

6.7%

5.2%

5.4%

6.2%

4.3%

4.4%

4.5%

4.1%

3.7%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Financial margin with clients

Risk-adjusted financial margin with clients

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

12

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Cost of Credit

Highlights

  • The decrease in the cost of credit in the quarter was driven by the lower provision for loan losses in Brazil. There was risk rating upgrade for Wholesale Banking segment clients, and a lower provision amount was required in the Retail Banking segment from the third quarter of 2020.
  • In 2020, the increase in the cost of credit was due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial prospects of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, impacting the provision for loan losses.

In R$ millions

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Provision for Loan Losses

(5,641)

(6,337)

-11.0%

(6,145)

-8.2%

(29,938)

(19,680)

52.1%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

885

981

-9.8%

943

-6.2%

3,270

3,275

-0.1%

Result from Loan Losses

(4,756)

(5,356)

-11.2%

(5,202)

-8.6%

(26,668)

(16,405)

62.6%

Impairment

(832)

(346)

140.4%

(230)

261.3%

(1,463)

(372)

292.8%

Discounts Granted

(445)

(617)

-27.9%

(379)

17.4%

(2,078)

(1,377)

51.0%

Cost of Credit

(6,033)

(6,319)

-4.5%

(5,811)

3.8%

(30,209)

(18,154)

66.4%

The cost of credit decreased by R$286 million from the previous quarter, driven by a lower provision for loan losses in Brazil, due to the risk rating upgrade of Wholesale Banking segment clients and to the lower provisioning requirement for expected losses in the Retail Banking segment. Additionally, discounts granted were down R$172 million, mainly in the Retail Banking segment in Brazil. Impairment charges on corporate securities increased for a single specific client in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil, for which a provision was already made, and also reversed in this quarter, with no effect on the cost of credit.

Changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial prospects of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, led to a R$10,258 million year-on-year increase in the provision for loan losses, mainly focused on Brazil. Impairment charges on corporate securities increased by R$1,090 million, and discounts granted increased R$702 million in the same period. These effects resulted in a R$12,055 million increase in the cost of credit for the year.

Cost of Credit

5.3%

R$ millions

3.3%

3.9%

3.0%

2.8%

10,087

266

7,770

89

6,319

5,811

750

6,033

379

196

617

445

230 '

9,732

'

346

832

5,202

6,823

5,356

4,756

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Discounts Granted

Impairment

Result from Loan Losses

Cost of Credit

Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) - Annualized (%)

  1. The average loan portfolio balance, including financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, for the last two quarters.

Provision for Loan Losses by Segment

6.8

R$ millions

4.2

4.7

3.8

3.2

10,398

808

7,561

6,337

6,145

2,441

795

5,641

1,076

1,252

1,845

2,335

99

412

7,149

5,162

4,481

4,922

4,645

-1,339

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Latin America ex-Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

Retail Banking - Brazil

Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) - Annualized (%)

(*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters.

Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provision expenses in the Corporation segment. In the business segment, Latin America is a part of Wholesale Banking.

The decrease in the provision for loan losses in Brazil, especially in the Wholesale Banking segment, was driven by the reversal of the provision for a specific client, which also had impairment recorded during in this quarter, without any effect on the cost of credit. Still in Wholesale Banking, there were risk rating upgrades for other clients in the segment. The provision for loan losses also decreased in the Retail Banking segment in Brazil driven by the lower provisioning requirements in the quarter. In Latin America, an increase occurred at Itaú Corpbanca, driven by uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic scenario and downgrades in the risk ratings of corporate clients.

Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses

R$ millions

943

'

738

981

885

666

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

In the quarter, the balance of portfolios already written off as losses were sold for R$822 million, generating a positive impact of R$31 million in loan recoveries and of R$17 million in recurring managerial result.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

13

Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis

Loan Portfolio by Risk Level

Allowance for Loan Losses and Financial Guarantees

Provided

Brazil¹

Consolidated

Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million)

32,825

39,915

38,582

39,747

51,140

52,158

Loan Portfolio by Risk Level

43.6%

50.5%

49.4%

44.6%

48.7%

47.9%

36.1%

30.8%

32.0%

31.3%

26.8%

27.8%

5.7%

5.3%

6.1%

9.7%

10.2%

10.0%

6.2%

5.7%

5.1%

6.0%

6.2%

6.2%

8.3%

7.7%

7.4%

8.3%

8.1%

8.1%

Dec-19

Sep-20

Dec-20

Dec-19

Sep-20

Dec-20

AA

A

B

C

D-H

Compared to the end of December 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided were up 31.2%, mainly driven by the allowances for potential losses related to the macroeconomic scenario, which reflects our expectation of future losses. These changes are captured in our expected loss provisioning model. During the period, the allowances made for overdue operations were in line with the growth of the portfolio.

R$ millions

47,083

49,267

51,140

52,158

39,747

14,521

16,349

18,004

17,742

10,023

843

981

932

754

858

28,865

31,719

31,937

32,204

33,662

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Complementary Allowance

Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided

Minimum Allowance

The total allowance allocation by type of risk is as set out below

Overdue Risk: allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the balances of loans subject to a 100% provision and loans not subject to a 100% provision.

Aggravated Risk: allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. For renegotiated loans, we segregated allowances above the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations.

Potential Risk: allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which include allowances for financial guarantees provided.

R$ millions

Allocation of the Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated

Dec-20

10,618

11,363

30,176

52,158

Sep-20

11,147

11,021

28,971

51,140

Dec-19

11,523

10,828

17,396

39,747

Overdue operations

Aggravated risk rating

Potential Loss

Provision < 100%

551

203

31%

Renegotiations

1,366

2,648

88%

5,937

28,971 30,176

8,128 10,104

17,396

2,548

Fully Provisioned

Overdue

3,999

3,859

7,042 4,745

11,523

11,147

10,618

1,419

1,509

1,591

524

721

743

9,579

8,917

8,285

Dec-19

Sep-20

Dec-20

1,039

540 69%

5,737

10,828 11,021 11,363

1,504 1,587 1,880

3,576 2,628 2,857

5,748 6,807 6,626

Dec-19Sep-20Dec-20

514

12% 689

209

13,801 15,326

9,538

Dec-19Sep-20Dec-20

Retail - Brazil ¹

Wholesale - Brazil ¹

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Latin America ²

14

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Credit Quality

Highlights

  • The NPL 90 days overdue ratio (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter in both Brazil and Latin America. In Brazil, this increase is concentrated in very small, small and middle-market companies, mainly driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods.
  • The NPL 15 to 90 days overdue ratio (NPL 15-90) decreased in the quarter, mainly driven by the quality of loans recently granted in the individuals segment in Brazil, and the typical seasonality effects during the period. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in the very small, small and middle market companies segment, reflecting the end of the grace period.

Nonperforming Loans

R$ billions

19.7

17.3

16.1

17.5

16.3

14.4

14.7

15.1

13.7

12.7

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total

Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹

  • Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total: the 8.2% increase from the previous quarter is driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods to help our clients cope with the effects of the pandemic.

NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days

NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days

2.4

2.6

2.3

2.4

1.7

2.0

1.8

1.7

1.9

1.8

3.5

3.1

2.4

3.0

2.3

3.0

2.4

1.6

1.9

1.9

1.7

1.9

1.1

1.8

1.0

1.2

0.7

0.9

0.7

0.6

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Total

Brazil¹

Latin America²

Individuals

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies

Corporate

4.8

5.1

5.0

2.3

2.3

2.0

1.9

2.0

1.4

1.1

0.5

0.7

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Total

Individuals

Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies

4.3

4.2

1.41.7

1.2

1.3

0.5

0.4

Sep-20

Dec-20

Brazil¹

Corporate

Latin America²

Both the total NPL 15-90 days ratio and that of Brazil decreased compared to the previous quarter due to the reduction in non- performing loans to individuals in Brazil, driven by the quality of loans recently granted and the typical seasonality effects during the period. This ratio increased for very small, small and middle-market companies, reflecting the ends of the grace periods, and the impacts of the pandemic on credit quality, while in June this ratio reached its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco, driven by the reprofiling of the loan portfolio. The ratio for the corporate segment decreased from the previous quarter due to the renegotiation with a specific client. In Latin America, the increase in the NPL 15-90 ratio was mainly driven by the corporate segment in Chile.

The total NPL 90 days ratio for both Brazil and Latin America increased compared to the previous quarter. In Brazil, this growth is concentrated in very small, small and middle-market companies, mainly driven by the end of the grace period of the loans reprofiled in previous periods. For individuals this ratio declined, driven by the increase in loans, to reach its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco, and did not yet reflect the impacts of the crisis on credit quality. The ratio for the corporate segment decreased compared the previous quarter, mainly due to renegotiations with specific clients that were already subject to adequate provision, with no concentration in any specific sector. The increase in Latin America was mainly driven by the individuals segment in Chile and Colombia and by the companies segment in Chile and Uruguay.

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

15

Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis

Coverage Ratio | 90 days

339%

320%

281%

229%

239%

97%

102%

100%

106%

112%

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Total

Total (Expanded)

930%

920%

1013%

952%

638%

519%

470%

341%

238%

247%

315%

282%

269%

236%

228%

238%

253%

212%

183%

193%

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Total - Brazil¹

Latin America ex-Brazil

Retail Banking - Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

The 1,900 basis point decrease in the total coverage ratio resulted from an increase in non-performing loans overdue past 90 days, driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods. However, the provision recognized due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March, which is captured by our expected loss provisioning model, maintains a high coverage ratio.

¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.

Loan Portfolio Write-Off

'

'

R$ millions

4,305

4,919

5,436

5,261

4,467

0.7%

0.8%

0.8%

0.8%

0.6%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Write-Off

Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*)

(*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters.

Loan portfolio write-offs decreased by 15.1% on the previous quarter in all segments, driven by the lower level of overdue loans in the portfolio, due to the loans reprofiled in previous periods. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of the loan portfolio also decreased compared to the last quarters, driven both by the write -off reduction and the growth of the loan portfolio.

NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*)

1.6%

1.7%

1.7%

1.2%

1.1%

0.9%

0.8%

0.9%

0.8%

0.5%

0.7%

0.8%

0.4%

0.3%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.0%

-0.1%

-0.3%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Total

Retail Banking - Brazil

Wholesale Banking - Brazil

Latin America ex-Brazil

Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was mainly driven by the increase in non-performing loans overdue for longer than 90 days in the Retail Banking segment in Brazil, as a result of the end of completion of loan portfolio reprofiling. This increase raised the ratio to the level observed before the pandemic.

  1. Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate

securities

Renegotiated Loans Operations

By overdue period measured at the time of renegotiation

The decrease of 1.0% in renegotiated loan operations was mainly due

R$ billions

to individual loans which were not overdue at the time of

Brasil

renegotiation, due to typical seasonality effects during the period,

25.7

28.9

32.6

32.4

32.0

partially offset by the increase in the balance of portfolios overdue for

31.7

35.7

36.3

35.9

30 days at the time of renegotiation. Due to the reduction in the

28.1

3.2

3.9

4.0

balance of this better quality portfolio, both the coverage ratio and

2.4

2.7

1.6

1.7

1.7

the NPL 90 ratio increased in the quarter.

2.0

1.7

9.8

9.8

9.9

7.9

7.3

7.6

8.1

39.3%

37.8%

6.1

8.4

34.8%

5.5

33.7%

32.6%

1.0

1.1

1.3

1.1

1.3

12.5

11.9

11.8

10.9

9.6

15.3%

17.0%

16.2%

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

11.5%

8.9%

Non-overdue

Up to 30 days overdue

31-90 days overdue

Over 90 days overdue

Written-off as a Loss

Latin America

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio)

Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

16

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹

Highlights

  • Commissions and fees increased by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, driven by the growth in revenues from cards, for both issuing and acquiring activities, and higher gains from performance fees on fund management. These increases were partially offset by lower gains from: (i) advisory services, driven by lower volumes in capital markets, and (ii) current account services due to exemptions from fees as from November 2020.
  • Compared to 2019, commissions and fees remained practically stable due to the 11.9% decrease in revenue from credit and debit cards, driven by the economic activity downturn (mainly in the first half of 2020), partially offset by the 45.3% increase in revenue from advisory services and brokerage.

In R$ millions

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

Credit and Debit Cards

3,109

2,836

9.6%

3,368

-7.7%

11,480

13,034

-11.9%

Card Issuance

2,381

2,194

8.5%

2,460

-3.2%

8,844

9,125

-3.1%

Acquiring

728

642

13.4%

908

-19.8%

2,635

3,909

-32.6%

Current Account Services

1,877

1,919

-2.2%

1,979

-5.2%

7,592

7,537

0.7%

Asset Management

1,440

1,322

9.0%

1,759

-18.1%

5,555

5,471

1.5%

Fund Management Fees

1,317

1,159

13.6%

1,584

-16.8%

4,940

4,771

3.5%

Consórcio Administration Fees

123

162

-24.1%

175

-29.7%

615

700

-12.1%

Advisory Services and Brokerage

1,155

1,245

-7.3%

1,143

1.0%

4,105

2,826

45.3%

Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided

612

575

6.5%

615

-0.5%

2,312

2,481

-6.8%

Collection Services

499

480

3.9%

488

2.1%

1,869

1,943

-3.8%

Other

379

359

5.6%

269

40.9%

1,365

1,098

24.3%

Latin America (ex-Brazil)

784

730

7.5%

734

6.8%

2,952

2,917

1.2%

Commissions and Fees

9,855

9,465

4.1%

10,356

-4.8%

37,230

37,307

-0.2%

Result from Insurance Operations¹

1,392

1,629

-14.5%

1,706

-18.4%

6,081

6,563

-7.3%

Total

11,247

11,094

1.4%

12,062

-6.8%

43,312

43,870

-1.3%

¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses.

Credit and Debit Cards

Revenue from credit and debit card issuing activities were up 8.5% in the quarter, driven by the higher revenue from interchange fees related to the higher transaction volume in the period. In the year, the 3.1% decrease is related to lower revenues driven by the reduced economic activity in the first half of 2020 and the lower gains from annuity fees.

Revenue from acquiring activities was up 13.4% in the quarter, driven by the higher revenue from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates) due to the increase in the transaction volume. In 2020, lower revenue from MDR and the rental of machinery led to a decrease of 32.6%.

Card Issuance Activities

R$ millions

Acquiring Activities

R$ millions

Transaction Volume

4Q20

R$155.4 billion

+ 20.0% (vs. 3Q20) + 3.2% (vs. 4Q19)

credit

+ 17.9% (vs. 3Q20) + 0.2% (vs. 4Q19)

debit

+ 25.7% (vs. 3Q20) + 12.3% (vs. 4Q19

34.5

32.5

33.3

29.5

29.7

30.0

155,364

150,490

37,740

129,502

42,384

33,706

112,751

95,796

112,980

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

Debit Card Transactions Volume

Credit Card Transactions Volume

Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions)

Note: Debit cards include account holders only.

Transaction Volume

1,463

4Q20

1,349

1,330

R$154.5 billion

141,862

154,475

130,959

+ 18.0% (vs. 3Q20)

62,029

51,362

+ 8.9% (vs. 4Q19)

51,929

credit

90,499

92,447

+ 17.0% (vs. 3Q20)

79,030

+ 2.2% (vs. 4Q19)

debit

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

+ 19.5% (vs. 3Q20)

Credit Card Transactions Volume Debit Card Transactions Volume

+ 20.8% (vs. 4Q19)

Equipment Base (thousands)

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

17

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Current Account Services

Revenue from current account services decreased by 2.2% on the previous quarter, driven by exemptions from fees as from November 2020 due to the launch of PIX (the Central Bank of Brazil's instant payment system), partially offset by the higher revenue from current account packages, after months of granting exemptions to support our clients in coping with the effects of the pandemic.

In 2020, current account services recorded a slight increase of 0.7%, evidencing recovery after months of fee exemptions as a way of helping our clients cope with the effects of the pandemic.

Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided

Revenue from the loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 6.5% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in the vehicle loans portfolio.

Compared to 2019, this revenue was down 6.8%, driven by a lower volume of financial guarantees provided.

Asset Management

  • Fund Management

Fund management fees were up 13.6% driven by the higher revenue from performance fees and a 3.3% increase in managed portfolios and investment funds, which offset the effects of the lower number of business days compared to the previous quarter.

Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds

R$ billions

+3.3%

+1.8%

1,363

1,276

1,343

1,387

1,299

Dec-19

Mar-19

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil).

  • Consórcio Administration Fees

Consórcio administration fees were down 24.1% in the quarter, driven by changes in the provisioning model and in dealer's commission.

Collection Services

Revenue from collection services was up 3.9% on the previous quarter, as a result of the higher transaction volume arising from the higher level of economic activity in the period.

Compared to 2019, this revenue was down 3.8% driven by the lower volume, explained by the decrease in the payment of bank bills as a result of the economic activity during the period

Advisory Services and Brokerage

Revenue from advisory and brokerage services decreased by R$90 million on the previous quarter, driven by the lower volume of operations in capital markets. Despite this decrease in the quarter, this revenue grew by 1.0% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Compared to 2019, this revenue increased by R$1,279 million due to the higher levels of capital market activity.

Fixed Income: we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization transactions, which totaled R$6,936 million in 2020, ranked first in the ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking.

Equities: we took part in 39 transactions in South America in 2020, which totaled US$3,060 million, ranking first in the Dealogic ranking.

Mergers and Acquisitions: in 2020, we provided financial advisory services on 47 transactions in South America, totaling US$8,139 million and remaining first ranked in the Dealogic ranking.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

18

Management Discussion and Analysis

Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Highlights

  • The decrease in result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds in the quarter was driven by the lower managerial financial margin and a decrease in the equity in the earnings of affiliates.
  • In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic mainly impacted earned premiums, revenues from premium bonds and retained claims, giving rise to lower result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds.

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

In R$ millions

4Q20

Earned Premiums

1,123

Revenues from Pension Plan

(0)

Revenues from Premium Bonds

90

Managerial Financial Margin

(96)

Commissions and Fees

537

Earnings of Affiliates

85

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

1,738

Retained Claims

(340)

Insurance Selling Expenses

(6)

Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

1,392

Recurring Managerial Result

474

The decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds in the quarter was driven by lower managerial financial margin, due to lower returns on assets, mainly in relation to pension plans. This effect was partially offset by the increase in earned premiums, mainly in the credit life and protected card insurance portfolios. In 2020, this result decreased, driven by the lower premiums earned, the lower revenue from premium bonds, and the increase in retained claims, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on a year-on-year basis. These effects more than offset the increase in commission from third party insurance policies in the period. Additionally, managerial financial margin decreased in the period driven by lower return on assets, and gains from the liability adequacy test carried out in pension plan were up in the second quarter of 2019.

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

1,095

2.6%

1,195

-6.0%

4,482

4,636

-3.3%

(8)

-95.2%

(35)

-98.9%

(30)

(13)

135.2%

92

-2.4%

104

-13.4%

350

426

-17.8%

148

-

90

-

43

141

-69.5%

536

0.2%

553

-2.9%

2,118

2,114

0.2%

133

-36.2%

132

-35.9%

496

549

-9.5%

1,996

-12.9%

2,038

-14.7%

7,460

7,853

-5.0%

(363)

-6.3%

(330)

3.0%

(1,354)

(1,265)

7.0%

(4)

45.2%

(2)

175.7%

(25)

(25)

-2.5%

1,629

-14.5%

1,706

-18.4%

6,081

6,563

-7.3%

687

-31.0%

656

-27.8%

2,425

2,624

-7.6%

Earned Premiums Breakdown

R$ millions

1,195

1,151

1,113

1,095

1,123

10.0%

7.5%

7.0%

7.1%

7.1%

8.8%

9.4%

9.8%

10.0%

10.3%

5.9%

6.0%

6.0%

6.2%

5.8%

16.3%

16.3%

15.4%

14.7%

14.0%

14.9%

15.2%

15.8%

15.6%

16.2%

44.1%

45.6%

46.0%

46.4%

46.7%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Life and Personal Accidents

Protected Card

Credit Life

Familiar Protection

Mortgage

Other

Retained Claims Breakdown

R$ millions

27.6%

28.6%

28.8%

33.1%

30.3%

330

329

321

363

340

25.1%

17.8%

16.4%

16.0%

14.5%

4.0%

5.6%

6.2%

4.5%

6.2%

4.0%

4.2%

4.6%

6.2%

2.0%

11.2%

12.4%

11.1%

10.5%

11.3%

18.6%

14.5%

13.2%

13.2%

15.6%

51.1%

39.9%

44.4%

47.0%

48.9%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Life and Personal Accidents

Protected Card

Credit Life

Familiar Protection

Mortgage

Other

Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums

Technical Provisions

3.8 3.5 8.4

46.7 R$223.5

161.0 billion

R$ billions

Insurance

- 4.7% (vs. 4Q19)

Premiums Bonds

+ 0.4% vs. 4Q19)

Traditional

+ 21.6% (vs. 4Q19)

PGBL

+ 4.1% (vs. 4Q19)

VGBL

+ 1.3% vs. 4Q19)

Pro Forma Income Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities)

In R$ millions

4Q20

4Q19

The results of recurring insurance activities, which consist of

Earned Premiums

1,060

1,110

-4.5%

bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life and

Retained Claims

(297)

(287)

3.6%

third party insurance policies, decreased by 12.7% year-on-year

Selling Expenses

(5)

(4)

19.0%

basis. This reduction was driven by lower earned premiums, due to

Underwriting Margin

758

819

-7.5%

the sale of the insurance company in Chile, and by lower sales of

Managerial Financial Margin

(17)

15

-

Commissions and Fees

123

114

8.2%

credit life insurance, lower managerial financial margin, and an

Other Income and Expenses ¹

(486)

(516)

-5.7%

increase in retained claims, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recurring Managerial Result

377

432

-12.7%

Recurring Return on Allocated

71.5%

104.4%

-32.9 p.p.

Combined Ratio

63.9%

54.8%

9.1 p.p.

1 Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests.

Note: As from 4Q20, the Familiar Protection products are considered as Insurance Recurring Activities. Previously this was treated as a Pension Plan product.

19

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Management Discussion & Analysis

Income Statement Analysis

Non-interest Expenses

Highlights

  • Compared to the previous quarter, non-interest expenses increased by 5.1%, driven by higher variable costs due to growth in economic activity and increased personnel expenses. Increase in expenses in Latin America were driven by foreign exchange variations.
  • Ongoing efficiency measures reduced expenses by 0.9% in 2020. In Brazil, the reduction was 3.0% in the year, which corresponds to a real reduction of 7.6% (deflated by IPCA). In Latin America, the increase in expenses is related to the exchange variations during the period.
  • Throughout 2020 we added more than 3,700 employees to our technology team. In this same period, we closed 117 brick and mortar branches in Brazil. This reinforces our commitment to continue increasing our investment in technology and to continue the evolution in our digital transformation journey.

In R$ millions

Per sonnel Expenses

Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits

(1)

Management and Employees' Profit Sharing

Employee Terminations and Labor Claims

Training

Administr ative Expenses

Third-Party Services, Security and Transportation

Data Processing and Telecommunications

Facilities and Materials

Depreciation and Amortization

Advertising, Promotions and Publications

Financial System Services

Other

Oper ating Expenses

Selling - Credit Cards

Contingencies, Claims and Other

Other Tax Expenses

( 2 )

Total - Br azil

Latin Amer ica (ex-Br azil)

( 3 )

Total

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

(5,720)

(5,333)

7 .3%

(5,664)

1.0%

(21,369)

(22,144)

-3.5%

(3,727)

(3,732)

-0.1%

(3,411)

9.3%

(14,482)

(14,099)

2.7%

(1,355)

(1,015)

33.5%

(1,426)

-5.0%

(4,470)

(5,346)

-16.4%

(596)

(571)

4.5%

(777)

-23.2%

(2,325)

(2,538)

-8.4%

(41)

(15)

171.4%

(50)

-16.5%

(92)

(161)

-42.9%

(4,373)

(4,083)

7 .1%

(4,262)

2.6%

(16,499)

(16,777)

-1.7%

(1,603)

(1,418)

13.1%

(1,507)

6.4%

(5,784)

(5,580)

3.6%

(958)

(871)

10.0%

(919)

4.2%

(3,469)

(3,800)

-8.7%

(640)

(692)

-7.6%

(741)

-13.6%

(2,725)

(2,965)

-8.1%

(629)

(643)

-2.2%

(587)

7.1%

(2,534)

(2,221)

14.1%

(296)

(214)

38.4%

(222)

33.3%

(946)

(1,069)

-11.4%

(162)

(166)

-2.5%

(166)

-2.3%

(665)

(585)

13.6%

(85)

(79)

7.1%

(120)

-29.0%

(376)

(558)

-32.5%

(1,132)

(1,200)

-5.7%

(1,284)

-11.9%

(4,563)

(4,844)

-5.8%

(674)

(516)

30.6%

(759)

-11.2%

(2,445)

(2,645)

-7.6%

(458)

(684)

-33.0%

(525)

-12.8%

(2,118)

(2,199)

-3.7%

(48)

(95)

-49.5%

(98)

-51.0%

(352)

(361)

-2.6%

(11,273)

(10,711)

5.2%

(11,307)

-0 .3%

(42,783)

(44,126)

-3.0%

(2,048)

(1,967)

4 .2%

(1,704)

20 .2%

(7,381)

(6,500)

13.6%

(13,322)

(12,678)

5.1%

(13,011)

2.4%

(50,164)

(50,626)

-0 .9%

(1) Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and COFINS. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation.

In Brazil, the increase in non-interest expenses in the quarter was driven by higher personnel expenses, due to increased expenses related to profit sharing, the higher number of employee terminations and investments in training in connection with corporate projects and the hiring of new employees. Additionally, the increase in administrative expenses was driven by higher levels of economic activity in the quarter, with increases in expenses for third party services, advisory and consulting services, and data processing. Advertising expenses have also increased due to marketing campaigns carried out in the period. In Latin America expenses increased driven by the foreign exchange variation during the period.

Cost efficiency measures, such as the closure of brick and mortar branches, leading to reduced fixed costs, the voluntary severance program offered in the second half of 2019, and lower employee profit sharing expenses were the main reasons for this decrease in non- interest expenses in 2020. Expenses related to data processing and telecommunication, facilities and materials, and credit card selling activities also decreased, mainly driven by lower economic activity as a result of the pandemic. Expenses increased by 13.6% in Latin America, mainly driven by foreign exchange variation in the period. The sum of these effects led to a 0.9% decrease in non-interest expenses year-on- year.

Number of Employees - in thousands

94.9

95.3

97.4

96.9

96.5

12.7

12.7

12.6

12.1

12.1

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.5

74.5

74.5

74.5

73.8

72.9

7.2

7.6

9.9

10.5

11.0

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

ZUP and IT team

Brazil (ex-Tech team)

Abroad (ex-Latin America)

Latin America

Note: Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank.

96.5 thousand

employees at the end of the 4Q20

- 0.4% (4Q20/3Q20) + 1.7% (4Q20/4Q19)

Committed to speeding up our digital transformation process, we have hired more personnel for the technology area and, as from the second quarter of 2020, the employees of Zup are taken into account, leading our workforce to increase by 1.7% year-on-year. In March 2020 we temporarily suspended dismissals without cause, among the various initiatives taken in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. In September 2020, all people management activities, including hiring, promotions and dismissals, were resumed.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

20

Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis

Efficiency Ratio

Efficiency Ratio:

46.5

48.0

49.4

44.0

44.4

45.5

45.0

45.1

45.7

47.1

Non-interest expenses in Brazil

1.7%

3.1%

2.9%

-0.6%

-3.0%

-1.3%

-1.4%

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%)

Quarterly Efficiency Ratio (%)

12-month period: increase of 160 basis points year-on-year. These cost efficiency actions allowed a 0.9% decrease in non-interest expenses, whereas revenue decreased by 4.2%.

Digitalization

Branches Efficiency Ratio in 4Q20

Brick and Mortar Branches

Digital Branches

76.7%31.8%

-7.6%

2017

2018

2019

2020

Non-interest expenses growth year over year

Non-interest expenses growth year over year (deflated by IPCA)

Non-interest expenses in Brazil were down 3.0% year-on-year. In the same period, inflation rate was 4.5% (IPCA). The actual decrease in 2020, inflation-adjusted, was 7.6% year-on-year.

Complete digital

More speed

offering

(less Time to Market)

+81% (2020 vs. 2019)

-25% (2020 vs. 2019)

The investment in technology enabled the modernization of our platform. We delivered 81% more technology solutions to our clients in 2020, bringing new services and features to our digital platforms. In addition, this investment allowed the increase in productivity and the reduction in the technology solutions implementation time by 25% in the last 12 months.

Distribution Network

Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad

The number of available ATMs in our own network in Brazil decreased by 3.3% year-on-years, driven by the closure of brick and mortar branches.

46,271

45,701

45,809

45,889

45,556

23,780

23,268

23,386

23,676

23,798

1,107

1,091

1,085

1,066

1,071

576

576

571

572

570

20,808

20,766

20,767

20,575

20,117

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Brazil

ESB

Latin America

Banco24Horas

Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad

The search for efficiency and higher demand for services through digital channels led to an annual decrease of 3.7% in the number of brick and mortar branches in Brazil.

4,504

4,501

4,488

4,432

4,337

196

196

196

196

196

3,158

3,156

3,155

3,127

3,041

671

671

669

664

656

479

478

468

445

444

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil)

CSB - Brazil

Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil

Digital Branches - Brazil

  1. Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*)

Number of Branches and Client Service Branches

North

Northeast

Midwest

Southeast

South

106

298

276

2,610

590

(*) In December 2020. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA.

21

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Balance Sheet

Highlights

  • Total assets were up 0.1% in the quarter and 21.5% in the last 12 months. Compared to the previous quarter, there was a 13.4% increase in securities and derivatives and 3.1% in loan operations.
  • Deposits grew by 5.8% in the quarter and 59.5% in the last 12 months, mainly due to the increase in time deposits (77.2% p. a.), demand deposits (63.8% p. a.) and savings deposits (24.2% p. a.).

Assets (In R$ millions, end of period)

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

Current and Long-term Assets

0.1%

1,702,123

22.0%

2,076,112

2,073,487

Cash

46,224

47,069

-1.8%

30,367

52.2%

Interbank Investments

294,486

380,300

-22.6%

232,362

26.7%

Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments

712,071

628,175

13.4%

545,286

30.6%

Interbank and Interbranch Accounts

134,640

131,196

2.6%

135,499

-0.6%

Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations

710,553

689,327

3.1%

583,017

21.9%

(Allowance for Loan Losses)

(51,404)

(50,208)

2.4%

(38,888)

32.2%

Other Assets

229,542

247,628

-7.3%

214,480

7.0%

Permanent Assets

36,474

36,633

-0.4%

36,591

-0.3%

Total Assets

2,112,586

2,110,120

0.1%

1,738,713

21.5%

Liabilities (In R$ millions, end of period)

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

Current and Long-Term Liabilities

1,961,718

1,964,550

-0.1%

1,593,167

23.1%

Deposits

809,010

765,019

5.8%

507,060

59.5%

Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements

280,541

315,624

-11.1%

269,838

4.0%

Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities

136,638

139,783

-2.2%

143,568

-4.8%

Interbank and Interbranch Accounts

59,147

60,847

-2.8%

54,180

9.2%

Borrowings and Onlendings

83,200

91,073

-8.6%

76,393

8.9%

Technical Provisions for Insurance

79,599

78,426

1.5%

47,815

66.5%

Provisions

16,250

16,255

0.0%

16,620

-2.2%

Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided

754

932

-19.1%

858

-12.1%

Bonds

223,469

218,584

2.2%

220,666

1.3%

Other Liabilities

273,110

278,007

-1.8%

256,169

6.6%

Deferred Income

3,163

3,203

-1.2%

2,698

17.2%

Minority Interest in Subsidiaries

11,112

11,808

-5.9%

10,861

2.3%

Stockholders' Equity

136,593

130,559

4.6%

131,987

3.5%

Total Liabilities and Equity

2,112,586

2,110,120

0.1%

1,738,713

21.5%

Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies

We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate the impacts of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on the consolidated results.

Brazilian tax legislation provides for that gains and losses from exchange rate variations on permanent foreign investments are not to be included in the tax basis. Gains and losses on financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are otherwise impacted by tax effects. Therefore, to prevent income being exposed to exchange rate variations, a short position must be built at a volume higher than the balance of the hedged assets.

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q20

3Q20

Investments Abroad

60,699

66,665

-8.9%

Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad)

(81,912)

(122,374)

-33.1%

Total

(21,213)

(55,708)

-61.9%

Total in US$

(4,082)

(9,877)

-58.7%

The net foreign exchange position not only includes the hedge positions of our investments abroad, but also directional positions in foreign currencies.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

22

Management Discussion & Analysis

Balance Sheet

Credit Portfolio

Highlights

  • The individual loans portfolio was up 7.6% in the quarter, and the highlight was the economic recovery-driven increase in the credit card portfolio, wich is seasonally higher in the fourth quarter. Additionally, worthy of note is the increase in payroll loans, specifically in the INSS portfolio, associated with a higher payroll loan margin due to regulatory changes. The increased demand for vehicle and mortgage loans led to significant increases both in the fourth quarter and year-on-year.
  • The companies loan portfolio grew by 3.0% in the quarter, boosted by vehicles, driven by higher client demand and working capital, due to the granting of credit lines through the National Support Program for Micro and Very Small Businesses (Pronampe) and the Investment Guarantee Fund (Fundo Garantidor de Investimentos - FGI). In the 12 month period, the portfolio grew by 33.3%, with major increases in working capital, vehicles, and rural loans.

Credit Portfolio by Product

In R$ billions, end of period

4Q20

3Q20

7.6%

4Q19

6.6%

Individuals - Brazil

( 1 )

254.8

236.9

239.0

Credit Card Loans

86.3

77.5

11.3%

90.9

-5.1%

Personal Loans

34.2

35.8

-4.4%

33.7

1.5%

Payroll Loans

(2)

55.3

50.8

8.9%

49.4

11.9%

Vehicle Loans

23.3

21.5

8.6%

19.0

23.0%

Mortgage Loans

55.7

51.3

8.6%

45.9

21.2%

Rural Loans

0.0

0.0

-20.1%

0.1

-58.6%

Companies - Brazil

( 1 )

253.8

246.4

3.0%

190.4

33.3%

Working Capital

(3)

169.4

153.4

10.4%

108.2

56.6%

BNDES/Onlending

8.6

9.4

-8.4%

10.6

-18.6%

Export / Import Financing

48.4

57.5

-15.9%

48.6

-0.5%

Vehicle Loans

12.3

11.0

11.9%

9.1

35.2%

Mortgage Loans

4.5

4.7

-4.7%

4.3

4.2%

Rural Loans

10.6

10.3

2.8%

9.5

10.8%

Latin America

( 4 )

201.9

206.1

-2.0%

153.7

31.4%

Total without Financial Guarantees Provided

710.6

689.3

3.1%

583.0

21.9%

Financial Guarantees Provided

68.9

71.0

-2.9%

66.7

3.3%

Total with Financial Guarantees Provided

779.5

760.3

2.5%

649.7

20.0%

Corporate Securities

(5)

90.0

86.7

3.9%

72.8

23.6%

Total Risk

869.5

847.0

2.7%

722.6

20.3%

  1. Includes units abroad excluding Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds.

Credit Concentration

Companies Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees by Business Sectors

Largest debtors, as of December 31, 2020

In R$ billions, end of period

4Q20

3Q20

Only 14.4% of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100

-5.3%

Public Sector

5.5

5.8

largest debtors.

-0.2%

Private Sector

433.6

434.6

4.0%

Real Estate

31.6

30.4

In R$ billions

Risk*

Risk / Total credits

Risk / Total assets

2.3%

Transportation

27.4

26.8

0.7%

Food and beverages

25.0

24.9

Largest debtor

7.2

0.9%

0.3%

-3.2%

Agribusiness and fertilizers

23.3

24.1

10 Largest debtors

37.9

4.9%

1.8%

0.2%

Vehicles and auto parts

19.9

19.9

20 Largest debtors

54.8

7.0%

2.6%

6.6%

Energy and water treatment

19.5

18.3

50 Largest debtors

83.4

10.7%

3.9%

1.6%

Banks and financial institutions

17.7

17.4

100 Largest debtors

112.3

14.4%

5.3%

-0.6%

Petrochemical and chemical

15.0

15.1

(*) Including Financial Guarantees Provided.

1.4%

Infrastructure work

13.0

12.8

0.4%

Steel and metallurgy

11.1

11.0

Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees

1.3%

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

10.9

10.8

Provided by Vintage

583

689

711

-0.2%

Telecommunications

9.8

9.8

3.4%

Electronics and IT

9.7

9.4

In R$ billions

31.9%

-20.2%

Mining

9.4

11.7

32.7%

32.9%

6.0%

Entertainment and tourism

8.9

8.4

q = <-5

-4.7%

Oil and gas

7.6

8.0

q - 4

4.7%

4.5%

5.0%

-1.2%

Capital Assets

6.6

6.7

5.4%

6.7%

6.0%

-1.4%

Construction Materials

5.9

6.0

q - 3

8.8%

7.9%

11.2%

11.4%

2.3%

Health

5.5

5.4

15.1%

14.2%

-2.2%

Services - Other

53.5

54.7

q - 2

-0.8%

Commerce - Other

29.5

29.7

37.0%

q - 1

32.8%

31.7%

-12.9%

Industry - Other

11.3

13.0

Actual quarter (q)

1.7%

Other

61.5

60.5

-0.3%

Total

439.1

440.4

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

23

Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet

Credit Portfolio¹ (individuals and companies) - Brazil

Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals

Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies

Credit cards

Payroll loans

Mortgage

Personal

Vehicles

Corporate

Very small, small and middle market

Dec-20

33.9%

21.7%

21.9%

9.2%

52.1%

47.9%

Dec-19

38.1%

20.7%

19.2%

14.1%

7.9%

52.6%

47.4%

32.0%

21.8%

15.6%

15.1%

15.6%

68.0%

32.0%

Dec-14

Payroll loans

R$55.3 bn as of December 31, 2020

+ 8.9% (vs. Sep-20)

+ 11.9% (vs. Dec-19)

The payroll loan portfolio for INSS pensioners was up 10.6% from the end of September 2020.

Portfolio by origination (%)

4th Quarter of 2020

45% 55%

Branches

Itaú Consignado S.A.

Portfolio by sector (R$ billions)

4th Quarter of 2020

3.6

6.8

INSS

Private sector

44.9

Public sector

Credit cards

R$86.3 bn as of December 31, 2020

+ 11.3% (vs. Sep-20)- 5.1% (vs. Dec-19)

8.7%

8.9%

6.6%

6.9%

8.6%

7.9%

86.4%

82.7%

83.2%

Dec-19

Sep-20

Dec-20

  1. Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue;
  2. includes installments without interest.

Mortgage loans 2

R$60.2 bn as of December 31, 2020

+ 7.5% (vs. Sep-20)

+ 19.7% (vs. Dec-19)

92.5%

of the mortgage portfolio

is Individuals

99.8%

guaranteed by

fiduciary alienation

Originations

4th Quarter of 2020

R$9.3 bn

vs. 4Q19)

83.7%

of total credit mortgage

is done by borrowers

Loan-to-value

Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of real estate property.

Vintage (quarterly average)

Portfolio

64.6%

35.7%

Vehicle financing

R$23.3 bn as of December 31, 2020

+ 8.6% (vs. Sep-20)

+ 23.0% (vs. Dec-19)

Originations

4th Quarter of 2020

R$4.8 bn

vs. 4Q19)

% Average

Average Term

Down Payment

Average Ticket

45 months

38%

R$39.0 thousand

Loan-to-value

Vintage (quarterly average)

Portfolio

60.4%

61.4%

Corporate loans

R$132.3 bn as of December 31, 2020

+ 2.0% (vs. Sep-20)

+ 32.2% (vs. Dec-19)

In the fourth quarter of 2020, credit origination3 was up 38% year-on-year.

Very small, small and middle market

R$121.6 bn as of December 31, 2020

+ 4.1% (vs. Sep-20)

+ 34.5% (vs. Dec-19)

In the fourth quarter of 2020, credit origination3 for very small, small and middle- market companies increased 5% year-on- year.

  1. Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see to our Institutional Presentation, available on our Investor Relations website.

Funding

Highlights

  • Funding from clients grew by 5.0% in the quarter and 44.8% in the last 12 months, boosted by (i) time deposits, up 6.6% in the quarter and 77.2% in the last 12 months, (ii) demand deposits, up 5.5% in the quarter and 63.8% in the last 12 months, and (iii) savings deposits, up 4.1% in the quarter and 24.2% in the last 12 months. This growth is associated with the positive flow of funds, noted from the second half of March 2020.
  • The assets under management grew by 4.5% in the quarter and 14.2% in the last 12 months, represented by the increase of 14.7% in own products and 11.2% in open platform, year-on-year.

In R$ m illions , e nd of pe r iod

4Q 20

3Q20

4Q19

Funding from Clients (A)

881,561

839,765

5.0%

608,990

44.8%

Demand Deposits

134,805

127,827

5.5%

82,306

63.8%

Savings Deposits

179,470

172,391

4.1%

144,558

24.2%

Time Deposits

491,234

460,926

6.6%

277,166

77.2%

Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations)

1,985

2,729

-27.3%

5,258

-62.2%

Funds from Bills¹ and Structured Operations Certificates

74,067

75,891

-2.4%

99,703

-25.7%

Other Funding (B)

187,366

199,180

-5.9%

151,331

23.8%

Onlending

11,456

11,464

-0.1%

11,648

-1.6%

Borrowing

71,744

79,609

-9.9%

64,745

10.8%

Securities Obligations Abroad

62,571

63,891

-2.1%

43,866

42.6%

Other²

41,594

44,215

-5.9%

31,073

33.9%

Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C)

1,423,641

1,377,413

3.4%

1,387,457

2.6%

Total (A) +(B) + (C)

2,492,567

2,416,358

3.2%

2,147,779

16.1%

Assets under Management

1,951,233

1,867,200

4.5%

1,709,196

14.2%

Own Products

1,646,827

1,578,374

4.3%

1,435,408

14.7%

Open Platform

304,406

288,826

5.4%

273,788

11.2%

(1) Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt not included in the Tier II Referential Equity.

Loans and funding

The ratio of loan portfolio to funding net of compulsory deposits and cash and cash equivalents reached 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

91.9%

81.2%

75.6%

76.8%

76.7%

76.7%

71.1%

65.1%

66.3%

66.5%

In R$ Billions

1,069

1,010

1,039

927

900

897

760

788

870

657

689

711

635

583

640

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios

Itaú Unibanco assesses the adequacy of its capital to face the risks incurred, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil implementing the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil.

Tier I Capital Ratio

On December 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital reached 13.2%, consisting of 11.5% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.7% Additional Tier I.

12.4%

0.2%

0.3%

0.3%

13.2%

1.7%

1.7%

10.7%

11.5%

Tier I

Follow On+ Sell XP Inc.

Net Income and Dividends

Credit risk-weighted assets

Tier I

Sep-20

Dec-20

Common Equity Tier I (CET I)

Additional Tier I (AT1)

Capital Ratios

Main changes in the quarter:

Referential Equity: increase of 3.0% driven by the net income for the period and gains from the sale of XP Inc., partially offset by the payment of mandatory minimum dividends.

RWA: decrease of R$26,532 million. The reduction amount of credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD) was mainly driven by foreign exchange variations in the period.

BIS ratio: increase of 80 basis points, mainly driven by the net income for the period. In December 2020, our BIS ratio was 425 basis points above the minimum required with capital buffers (10.25%).

In R$ million, end of period

4Q20

3Q20

Common Equity Tier I

119,960

113,910

Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital)

137,157

132,272

Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II)

151,244

146,894

Total Risk-weighted Assets (RWA)

1,042,207

1,068,739

Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D)

921,934

948,063

Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D)

92,792

92,792

Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT )

27,481

27,884

Common Equity Tier I Ratio

11.5%

10.7%

Tier I Capital Ratio

13.2%

12.4%

BIS Ratio (Referential Equity / Total Risk-

weighted Assets)

14.5%

13.7%

Liquidity Ratios

These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with the Basel III international guidelines.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

The average LCR in the quarter was 194.6%, above the 100% limit, which means that we have sufficient stable resources available to support losses in stress scenarios.

In R$ millions

Dec-20

Sep-20

HQLA

343,174

328,202

Potential Cash Outflows

176,355

168,331

LCR (%)

194.6%

195.0%

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

The NSFR was 126.0% at the end of the quarter, above the 100% limit, which means that we have stable resources available to support the stable resources required in the long term.

In R$ millions

Dec-20

Sep-20

Available Stable Funding

956,033

932,718

Required Stable Funding

758,907

754,386

NSFR (%)

126.0%

123.6%

For 2020, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%.

Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate retains substantially all of the risks and benefits.

Value at Risk - VaR 1

This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the potential economic losses expected in normal market conditions.

In R$ millions, end of period

4Q20

3Q20

VaR by Risk Factor

Interest Rates

431

337

Currency

24

12

Shares on the Stock Exchange

30

11

Commodities

1

2

Diversification Effects

(263)

(177)

Total VaR

223

185

Maximum VaR in the quarter

228

250

Average VaR in the quarter

206

208

Minimum VaR in the quarter

180

171

(1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level.

Note: Further information on risk and capital management is available on the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks.

Results by Business Segment

The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models which more accurately reflect the activities of the business units.

Retail Banking

Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies.

Highlights

  • Increase in recurring managerial result in the quarter was driven by higher commissions and fees, mainly for cards. Additionally, cost of credit was down 15.3%, driven by lower provisioning requirement in the quarter. These positive effects were partially offset by increased non-interest expenses.
  • The 54.4% reduction in recurring managerial result was due to lower revenues from financial margin and card services on a year-on-year basis.

In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

17,851

17,433

2.4%

20,965

-14.9%

9,822

9,761

0.6%

12,452

-21.1%

6,255

5,913

5.8%

6,667

-6.2%

1,774

1,759

0.8%

1,846

-3.9%

Cost of Credit

(4,270)

(5,040)

-15.3%

(4,230)

0.9%

Retained Claims

(339)

(360)

-6.0%

(315)

7.7%

Other Operating Expenses

(10,618)

(9,927)

7.0%

(10,698)

-0.7%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

2,624

2,105

24.7%

5,722

-54.1%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(890)

(660)

35.0%

(2,032)

-56.2%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(74)

(20)

269.5%

(47)

56.2%

Recurring Managerial Result

1,660

1,426

16.4%

3,643

-54.4%

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

14.7%

12.5%

2.2 p.p.

35.2%

-20.5 p.p.

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

57.6%

55.0%

2.6 p.p.

48.3%

9.3 p.p.

Loan Portfolio (R$ billion)

+ 8.1%

+ 11.8%

316.5

283.1

282.6

292.9

274.4

Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20

Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking

Use of Digital Channels 1

number of current account holders (in millions)

Share of Transactions through digital channels*

Online account opening flow

Individuals accounts (in thousands)

11.1

14.3

12.5

2020

2018

Credit

25%

19%

Investments

47%

41%

514

225268

1.1

1.2

1.2

Payments

85%

76%

4Q18

4Q19

4Q20

Dec-18

Dec-19

Dec-20

* Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of

Individuals

Companies

transactions in the Retail Bank segment.

¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank.

Wholesale Banking

Wholesale Banking is comprised of: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) Itaú Asset Management, a specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients.

Highlights

  • The 15.9% increase in recurring managerial result in the quarter was driven by increases in: (i) financial margin due to higher credit volume in Brazil and Latin America, and (ii) commissions and fees due to higher asset management fees. These effects were partially offset by higher cost of credit in Latin America.
  • The increase was 13.9% on a year-on-year basis and was driven by the increase in financial margin, partially offset by lower commissions and fees, and increases in cost of credit and non-interest expenses.

In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

8,595

8,211

4.7%

8,451

1.7%

5,306

4,966

6.8%

4,787

10.8%

3,247

3,067

5.9%

3,470

-6.4%

42

178

-76.5%

194

-78.5%

Cost of Credit

(1,764)

(1,279)

37.9%

(1,581)

11.6%

Retained Claims

(1)

(3)

-44.0%

(16)

-90.4%

Other Operating Expenses

(4,286)

(4,235)

1.2%

(4,092)

4.7%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

2,543

2,695

-5.6%

2,762

-7.9%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(898)

(813)

10.5%

(788)

13.9%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

629

80

684.7%

23

2607.4%

Recurring Managerial Result

2,274

1,962

15.9%

1,997

13.9%

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Allocated Capital

15.9%

13.1%

2.8 p.p.

17.2%

- 1.3 p.p.

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

47.2%

49.2%

-2.0 p.p.

45.8%

1.4 p.p.

Loan Portfolio (R$ billion)

- 0.6%

+ 31.4%

396.4

394.1

357.1

383.1

299.9

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Activities with the Market + Corporation

Assets under management - ANBIMA ranking (R$ billion)

+ 1.5%

- 2.3%

770.8

724.8

720.2

741.8

752.7

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

Dec-20

Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag)

Includes: (i) results of the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to any segment.

In R$ millions

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

Operating Revenues

2,735

2,745

-0.4%

2,417

13.2%

Managerial Financial Margin

Commissions and Fees

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

2,459

2,201

11.7%

2,201

11.7%

353

485

-27.1%

218

62.3%

(77)

59

-231.7%

(2)

4590.7%

Cost of Credit

(0)

0

-

0

-

Other Operating Expenses

(299)

(136)

119.6%

(182)

64.3%

Income before Tax and Minority Interests

2,436

2,609

-6.6%

2,235

9.0%

Income Tax and Social Contribution

(969)

(955)

1.5%

(564)

71.9%

Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

(12)

(11)

15.8%

(15)

-20.5%

Recurring Managerial Result

1,455

1,643

-11.5%

1,656

-12.1%

Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital

18.7%

28.5%

-9.8 p.p.

18.9%

- 0.2 p.p.

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

3.8%

3.1%

0.7 p.p.

1.4%

2.4 p.p.

Results by Region (Brazil and Latin America)

We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which includes units abroad excluding Latin America,

and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 99.6% of the recurring managerial result for the quarter.

Brazil¹ (In R$ millions, end of period)

Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

Recurring Managerial Result Share Return on Average Equity - Annualized

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

25,890

25,427

1.8%

28,701

-9.8%

102,462

107,844

-5.0%

15,081

14,696

2.6%

17,073

-11.7%

60,725

65,727

-7.6%

13,984

13,616

2.7%

16,333

-14.4%

57,494

61,958

-7.2%

1,097

1,080

1.5%

740

48.2%

3,231

3,769

-14.3%

9,071

8,735

3.8%

9,622

-5.7%

34,278

34,390

-0.3%

1,738

1,996

-12.9%

2,006

-13.4%

7,460

7,726

-3.4%

(3,821)

(5,363)

-28.8%

(4,624)

-17.4%

(25,602)

(15,492)

65.3%

(3,307)

(5,261)

-37.1%

(4,893)

-32.4%

(24,924)

(16,734)

48.9%

(832)

(346)

140.4%

(230)

261.3%

(1,463)

(372)

292.8%

(433)

(611)

-29.2%

(344)

26.0%

(2,052)

(1,300)

57.8%

751

856

-12.3%

843

-11.0%

2,837

2,914

-2.6%

(340)

(363)

-6.3%

(316)

7.8%

(1,354)

(1,216)

11.3%

(12,947)

(12,221)

5.9%

(13,134)

-1.4%

(49,167)

(50,790)

-3.2%

(11,176)

(10,658)

4.9%

(11,208)

-0.3%

(42,513)

(43,716)

-2.8%

(1,770)

(1,564)

13.2%

(1,926)

-8.1%

(6,654)

(7,074)

-5.9%

8,782

7,480

17.4%

10,628

-17.4%

26,340

40,346

-34.7%

(3,328)

(2,605)

27.7%

(3,546)

-6.1%

(8,493)

(13,110)

-35.2%

(86)

(31)

181.1%

(63)

37.4%

(221)

(249)

-11.1%

5,368

4,844

10.8%

7,019

-23.5%

17,626

26,987

-34.7%

99.6%

96.3%

3.3 p.p

96.2%

3.4 p.p

95.1%

95.1%

0.0 p.p

17.8%

16.8%

1.0 p.p

25.1%

- 7.4 p.p

15.3%

24.9%

-9.6 p.p

Latin America (In R$ millions, end of period)

Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries

Recurring Managerial Result

Share

Return on Average Equity - Annualized

4Q20

3Q20

4Q19

2020

2019

3,290

2,962

11.1%

3,132

5.1%

12,323

11,946

3.2%

2,506

2,232

12.3%

2,365

5.9%

9,371

8,902

5.3%

2,036

1,938

5.0%

1,799

13.2%

7,593

7,098

7.0%

471

293

60.3%

567

-17.0%

1,777

1,804

-1.5%

784

730

7.5%

734

6.8%

2,952

2,917

1.2%

-

-

-

32

-

-

127

-

(2,213)

(956)

131.4%

(1,187)

86.5%

(4,607)

(2,662)

73.1%

(2,335)

(1,076)

116.9%

(1,252)

86.5%

(5,014)

(2,946)

70.2%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(12)

(6)

109.4%

(35)

-65.4%

(26)

(76)

-65.8%

134

126

6.7%

100

34.0%

433

361

20.0%

-

-

-

(15)

-

-

(49)

-

(2,256)

(2,076)

8.7%

(1,838)

22.7%

(7,837)

(7,029)

11.5%

(2,145)

(2,020)

6.2%

(1,803)

19.0%

(7,652)

(6,910)

10.7%

(111)

(56)

99.2%

(36)

210.3%

(185)

(120)

54.7%

(1,179)

(71)

1557.1%

92

-1384.3%

(121)

2,206

-105.5%

570

177

221.9%

161

253.7%

429

(386)

-211.3%

629

80

683.8%

23

2607.3%

601

(444)

-235.4%

20

186

-89.0%

276

-92.6%

910

1,376

-33.9%

0.4%

3.7%

-3.3 p.p

3.8%

-3.4 p.p

4.9%

4.9%

0.0 p.p

0.6%

5.7%

-5.1 p.p

9.8%

-9.2 p.p

7.4%

12.0%

-4.6 p.p

Main foreign exchange variations compared to the Brazilian Real (BRL)

BRL vs. U.S. Dollar

Colombian Peso vs. BRL

Uruguayan Peso vs. BRL

Argentine Peso vs. BRL

Chilean Peso vs. BRL

Paraguayan Guarani vs. BRL

- 7.9% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20)

- 3.7% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20)

+ 7.7% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20)

+ 19.6% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20)

- 2.0% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20)

+ 7.1% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20)

+ 28.9%

(4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 19.3%

(4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 11.9%

(4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

+ 8.8%

(4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 26.7%

(4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

- 17.1%

(4Q20 vs. 4Q19)

R$ 5.641

R$ 5.197

813.67

9.21

7.53

8.11

16.16

186.43

681.66

14.85

13.50

139.41

1,598

1,325

R$ 4.031

656.60

1,237

136.57

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

4Q20

  1. Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) The result from Insurance includes the Revenue from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (3) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Information for Latin America is presented in nominal currencies.

Global Footprint

France1

England1 2

Germany

Our business

Spain 1

Switzerland

USA 1 2 3

Portugal 1

abroad focuses

on the following

Mexico 1

Cayman 1

2 3

activities:

Bahamas 1 3

Panama 1

4

Colombia

1

4

Brazil 1

1

Corporate &

Peru

1

2 3 4

Investment

Paraguay

2

Asset Management

1

2

3

4

Chile

Uruguay 1

3

Private Banking

1

2

3 4

4

1

3

4 Retail

Argentina 1 2 4

Countries

Uruguay ¹

Chile

Argentina

Paraguay

Colombia ²

Latin America ³

Other countries

Total

Employees

1,065

5,340

1,584

975

3,098

12,062

559

96,540

Branches & CSBs

24

185

84

40

111

444

-

4,337

ATMs

62

408

175

301

125

1,071

-

45,556

Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include OCA's 33 Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay).

Latin America

In R$ millions (in constant currency)

Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial Margin with Clients Financial Margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses Other Operating Expenses Non-InterestExpenses Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other Taxes Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries ¹

Recurring Managerial Result Return on Average Equity - Annualized Efficiency Ratio

Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Argentina

Itaú Paraguay

Itaú Uruguay

4Q20

3Q20

4Q20

3Q20

4Q20

3Q20

4Q20

3Q20

1,928

1,845

5%

456

371

23%

271

272

0%

456

463

-2%

1,540

1,496

3%

370

293

26%

192

203

-5%

247

254

-3%

1,371

1,370

0%

259

218

19%

160

143

12%

214

213

1%

168

126

33%

111

75

47%

33

60

-46%

33

41

-21%

389

349

11%

86

78

10%

79

69

14%

209

209

0%

(2,127)

(461)

362%

(36)

(454)

-92%

(2)

(11)

-82%

(25)

(17)

47%

(2,240)

(574)

290%

(37)

(454)

-92%

(6)

(16)

-62%

(28)

(20)

43%

123

117

5%

1

1

50%

4

5

-20%

5

4

17%

(1,359)

(1,357)

0%

(274)

(226)

21%

(169)

(129)

31%

(309)

(288)

7%

(1,358)

(1,357)

0%

(240)

(201)

20%

(165)

(125)

32%

(309)

(288)

7%

(1)

(1)

-1%

(35)

(25)

37%

(4)

(4)

1%

(0)

(0)

-

(1,557)

27

-5831%

146

(308)

-147%

100

131

-24%

122

158

-23%

686

89

668%

(56)

147

-138%

(27)

(53)

-48%

(47)

(62)

-25%

627

84

643%

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(244)

201

-222%

90

(161)

-156%

72

78

-8%

75

96

-21%

-15.5%

11.9%

-27.4 p.p.

24.1%

-45.2%

69.3 p.p.

20.6%

23.3%

-2.7 p.p.

14.8%

19.5%

-4.7 p.p.

70.4%

73.6%

-3.1 p.p.

56.9%

58.0%

-1.1 p.p.

61.8%

46.8%

15.0 p.p.

67.7%

62.2%

5.6 p.p.

(1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP.

Highlights of Latin America in constant currency, eliminating the effects of exchange rate variations and using the managerial concept.

Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Argentina

Itaú Paraguay

Itaú Uruguay

Higher margin with the market

Higher margin with the market

Operating revenue remained

Lower margin with the mar-

due to volatility of local interest

driven by gains on derivatives.

stable from the previous quarter.

ket driven by a decrease in

and inflation rates.

Provision for corporate clients in

Lower cost of credit driven by

revenue from securities.

Higher cost of credit driven by

the third quarter of 2020 driven

upgrades and debt settlements in

Higher cost of credit driven

additional provisions due to the

by the macroeconomic scenario.

the fourth quarter in the corpo-

by credit downgrades of

macroeconomic scenario and

Higher personnel expenses due to

rate and companies segments.

companies.

credit downgrades of corporate

the collective labor agreement

Increase in operating expenses

Higher personnel expenses

clients.

related adjustments and higher

due to the settlement of adminis-

due to increased variable

variable compensation.

trative proceedings.

compensation.

Itaú Unibanco Shares

Our capital stock is comprised of common

Market Capitalization

shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares

R$311 billion

US$60 billion

(ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock

Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded

The market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares

as deposit receipts (ADRs) on the New York

(common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per

Stock Exchange (NYSE).

non-voting share on the last trading day in the period.

Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation

Free Float*

Egydio de Souza

Moreira Salles Family

Non Voting Shares

Aranha Family

Free Float

100.00% Total

Foreigners

Brazilian Investors

36.73% ON

63.27% ON

in B3

in NYSE

81.87% PN

18.13% PN

Cia. E. Johnston de

36%

4.8 bn

27%

66.36% Total

33.64% Total

Participações

(number of

shares)

38%

50.00% ON

Foreigners

33.47% Total

in B3

Itaúsa

50.00% ON

IUPAR

Free Float*

100.00% PN

66.53% Total

7.76% ON

39.21% ON

51.71% ON

99.62% PN

0.004% PN

26.26% Total

52.96% Total

19.91% Total

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares.

Market Consensus (ITUB4) -12/29/20

Sell

Buy

Buy 11

Hold 04

Sell 00

Source: Thomson Reuters .

Sell

Buy

Buy 13

Hold 04

Sell 01

Source: Bloomberg.

Strengths of our ownership

  • Family ownership and control ensuring a long-term view
  • Professional management team
  • Broad shareholder base
    (52.96% of our shares are free floating)
  • Strong corporate governance

Performance in the Capital Market

(R$)

(R$)

(US$)

Price and volume

ITUB4

ITUB3

ITUB

(Common Shares)

(Non-voting shares)

(ADR)

Closing price at 12/31/2020

31.63

27.93

6.09

Maximum Price During the Quarter

32.43

28.60

4.96

Average Price During the Quarter

27.63

25.05

4.87

Minimum Price During the Quarter

22.18

21.10

4.80

Closing Price at 09/30/2020

22.50

21.38

3.98

Closing Price at 12/31/2019

37.10

32.03

9.15

Change in 4Q20

40.6%

30.6%

53.0%

Change in the last 12 months

-14.7%

-12.8%

-33.4%

Average Daily Trading Volume in 4Q20 - million

1,047.6

19.3

189.5

Average Daily Trading Financial Volume in 12 months - million

1,028.7

23.9

172.3

Shareholder base and indicators

12/31/20

09/30/20

12/31/19

Number of Shares - million

9,804

9,804

9,804

Common Shares (ON) - million

4,958

4,958

4,958

Non-voting Shares (PN) - million

4,846

4,846

4,846

Treasury Shares - million

41.7

41.7

58.5

Number of Outstanding Shares - million

9,762

9,762

9,746

Number of Shareholders

466,560

513,451

241,166

Recurring Managerial Result per Share During the Quarter (R$)

0.55

0.52

0.75

Net Income per Share During the Quarter (R$)

0.78

0.46

0.77

Book value per Share (R$)

13.99

13.37

13.54

Price/Earnings (P/E) ¹

16.32

11.67

13.59

Price/Book value (P/B) ²

2.26

1.68

2.74

  1. Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings for the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period.

Glossary

Executive Summary

Operating Revenues

The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

Managerial Financial Margin

The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market.

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized

Obtained by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting amount is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved at annual Stockholders' or Board meetings.

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets - Annualized

Obtained by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets.

Coverage Ratio

Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue.

Efficiency Ratio

Obtained by dividing the Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other Taxes).

Recurring Managerial Result per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period, including stock splits when they take place.

Dividends and Interest on Own

Capital Net of Taxes

Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity.

Market Capitalization

Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price per non-voting share on the last trading day of the period.

Tier I Capital Ratio

The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets.

Cost of Credit

Composed of the Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted.

Managerial Financial Margin

Financial margin with clients

Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations include: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received from loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. The working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the SELIC interest rate.

Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches between assets and liabilities - Asset and Liability Management (ALM), terms, the rates of interest, foreign exchange and others, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite.

Mix of Products

Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods.

Average asset portfolio

Includes the portfolio of credit and private securities net of loans more than 60 days overdue, but excluding the effects of average exchange rate variations during the periods.

Asset spreads

Variation in the spreads on credit risk assets between periods.

Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients

Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate.

Credit Quality

NPL Ratio (over 90 days)

Calculated by dividing the balance of loans which are non-performing for longer than 90 days by the total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue.

NPL Creation

The balance of loans that became more than 90 days overdue during the quarter.

Cost of Credit over Total Risk

Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio for the last two quarters.

Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

Underwriting Margin

The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses.

Combined Ratio

The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS and other taxes divided by earned premiums.

Credit Portfolio

Loan-to-Value

Ratio of the amount of financing to the value of the underlying real estate.

Funding

Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding

Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding (Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowing and Others) at the end of the period.

Common Equity Tier I

The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments.

Additional Tier I Capital

Consists of instruments of aperpetual nature, which meet the eligibility requirements.

Tier I Capital

The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital.

Tier II Capital

Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet the eligibility requirements.

Total Capital

The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital.

Total Risk Weighted Assets

Consists of the sum of the portions related to the credit risk exposure (RWACPAD), the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD).

Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the results of the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also includes the financial margin with the market, the costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro.

Our Shares

Book Value per Share

Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity on the last day of the period by the number of outstanding shares.

Currency

Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency.

Capital, Liquidity and

Market Indicators

Value at Risk (VaR)

A statistical metric that quantifies the potential economic loss to be expected in normal market conditions. The consolidated VaR of Itaú Unibanco is calculated based on a Historical Simulation of the bank's total exposure to market risk, at a confidence level of 99%, a historical period of four years (1000 business days) and a holding period of one day. In addition, using a conservative approach, the VaR is calculated daily, whether volatility-weighted or otherwise, and the final VaR is the most restrictive of the two methodologies.

Results by Business

Segment

Retail Banking

Consists of the offering of banking products and services to both current account and non -current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others.

Wholesale Banking

Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients.

4Q

20

Complete financial statements

December 31, 2020

Management

Report

2020

Recurrent

Managerial

managerial income

ROE

R$ 18.5 bi

14.5%

Composition or

recurrent managerial

Non-interest expense

income per business

-0.9 %

R$ 50.2 bi

VS. 2019

Credit

3,863

Capital Surplus

Number of shareholders

18,536

436& Trading

in thousands

Total

467

14,236

Services

& Insurance

241

In millions of Reais

150

2018 2019 2020

Credit portfolio1

+20.3%

+10.4%

in billions of Reais

869.5

722.6

Individuals

654.5

255.6

239.8

211.3

Very Small, Small and

127.6

95.3

Middle Market Companies

75.5

269.0

Large Companies

221.3

204.6

Latin America

217.3

163.2

166.3

2018

2019

2020

(1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities

Dear reader,

Since March 2020, Brazil has faced an unprecedented health crisis that has affected all sectors of the economy and society.

As a Brazilian bank with the majority of our operations in this country, we have been significantly affected by the economic, political and social conditions, of Brazil. Brazil's GDP, which grew by 1.4% in 2019, is expected to decline by 4.1% at the close of 2020, affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Quarterly comparison show a decline of 1.5% and 9.6% in 1Q20 and 2Q20, respectively. In 3Q20, the fiscal response, the loosening of monetary policy and the gradual recovery of economic activity from June onward saw GDP recover by 7.7%, also in a quarterly comparison.

We are forecasting GDP growth of 4.0% for 2021, even though the reduction in emergency assistance is expected to impact consumption in the first half-year; the hope is for the recovery to gain pace once vaccination begins here. In addition, the growth in private credit in this scenario of low interest rates should contribute to the expansion of the Brazilian economy.

The SELIC rate stood at 2.0% in August 2020 and has remained at this level ever since. Bank loans in proportion to GDP grew to 53.1% in November 2020, in comparison with 46.4% for the same month of the previous year. Inflation reached 4.4% for the year ended December 31, against 4.3% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

It is important to highlight that the measures adopted to deal with the COVID-19 crisis affected the government accounts. The twelve-month deficit in the balance of the country's primary budget in 2020 was 8.9% of GDP in November, after deficits of 0.8% in 2019, 1.5% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2017. However, the ceiling on expenditures, notwithstanding the challenging scenario, should be met in the years ahead.

Keeping the customer at the center of everything we do, we were able to reinvent ourselves without forgetting about our teams, and there is no doubt that we have reached the end of the year even stronger as an organization and even more convinced of our role in society.

In 2020, we had 56,444 employees trained to work from home office, in addition to supporting our employees in the physical branches with protection and safety procedures and equipment.

As a result of this effort to provide our teams with the best possible conditions, we achieved 90 points in the E-NPS (the index that measures employee satisfaction), a record milestone, in addition to having been elected by Valor Career and UOL as the best place in people management and to work, respectively.

Having secured the best possible well-being for our teams, we were able to devote ourselves to supporting our customers during such a challenging period, with all-in, sustainable solutions. We continued to see growth in our digital channels in the fourth quarter of the year. Via the digital channel, we opened 514 thousand individual and 6.9 thousand business accounts, growth of 92% and 87% respectively over the same period of the previous year.

During the second fortnight of March 2020 we launched the 60+ program which, among other measures, provided a grace period of 60 days on payments of delinquent loan agreements. In mid-April 2020, we rolled out a wider ranging program called Travessia (Crossing). On December 31, 2020, the balance of the portfolio of personal, very small and small company loans with flexible repayment terms stood at R$ 50.8 billion.

We provided support to very small and small companies under the National Support Program for Very Small and Small Companies (Pronampe) and through the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI BNDES), within the scope of the Emergency Program for Access to Credit intended for Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies, self-employed truck drivers and individual entrepreneurs. Under the latter, in the fourth quarter we made available R$ 3.2 billion to over 8.6 thousand companies.

We are pleased to see the result of the efforts in favor of our customers, having won the Reclame Aqui Award in five categories, in addition to having reached the target we had set ourselves two years ago of increasing our NPS (the customer satisfaction index) by 10 points by 2020. In November we reached the mark of 58 points, 10 points more than in 2018, even with the challenges that we could not have foreseen.

Last, but not least, we have reached 2021 with an optimistic outlook on the future, aware of the complexities that lie ahead. Our new CEO as from February 2021, Milton Maluhy, announced in December the new members of the Executive Committee, which has been configured with the main objective of getting even closer to the business while simplifying our operations and the bank's management model, enabling greater autonomy and speed in decision making.

We are addressing the customers' demands for investment solutions against a scenario of low interest rates.

We have introduced our new Itaú Personnalité investment recommendation model which, based on 12 million monthly simulations and with around 300,000 portfolio combinations for each investor profile, allows our team of specialists to test each combination in 10,000 different scenarios until the best option for each investor profile is identified.

We also announced a new investment advisory model based on the agile work model. By opening this platform to products of other companies, we offer services supported by a system of algorithms for recommending investments in an unbiased manner. We will hire 1,700 specialists for this new structure, allocated to the 120 offices to be created nationwide.

Besides these initiatives, we will integrate our customers' experience with investments in the bank and in our brokerage firm, Itaú Corretora, using an ion application whose objective is to provide an intuitive, digital and integrated experience. The application, still exclusive to the bank's customers, offers a wide variety of products of Itaú and other asset managers in the market, with graphic analysis, comparisons, recommendations and news, providing a unique experience for each profile.

Private pension products now have the option of 100% international exposure.

We launched the Itaú International Private Pension Portfolio, the first product in this category in the Brazilian market which can have up to 100% exposure to the market international. In line with the bank's movement in working to democratizing investments in Brazil, this plan is accessible to all ranges of clients, with an initial investment of just R$ 1.00.

We have strengthened our tradition of recognizing the value of environmental, social and governance criteria with new funds.

We have Brazil's largest private asset management company, and we continue advancing in favor of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria with three new investment funds. These are: The Itaú International ESG Portfolio, which aims for the best combination of strategies where the focus is on assets positioned in ESG criteria; the Itaú ESG H2O Ações, whose objective is to invest in the shares of 50 global companies linked in a positive way to the water business, and Itaú ESG Energia Limpa Ações whose focus is to invest in 30 'clean energy' companies involved in the biofuel, ethanol, geothermal, hydroelectric, solar and wind energy sectors.

With the aim of strengthening transaction security and accelerating the delivery of financial services, we have selected AWS as our partner in our Digital Transformation process.

We have chosen Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as our long-term, strategic cloud services provider. We will use the world's leading cloud services provider to accelerate our digital transformation and to enhance the banking experience of our clients worldwide. As part of the 10-year agreement that expands our relationship with AWS, we will migrate the largest portion of our IT Infrastructure from mainframes and our data centers to the cloud.

To reinforce its solutions package, iti is launching its first annual charge-free credit card.

In both the virtual and physical versions, this is the first solution of iti involving credit. To make access to credit more dramatic, the card will be automatically available in the iti portfolio and, in addition to its traditional functions, it can be used for functionalities within the app itself, such as payments using QR Code. Reflecting our concern about accessibility, the physical credit card will be identified in Braille. Moreover, the new card contains no type of written numbering: all data are accessed using the client's app, increasing security and reducing the chances of fraud.

Additionally, the singer and entrepreneur Anitta is the star in a series of videos demonstrating the various functionalities of iti, which won the award for the best digital onboarding among financial institutions in Brazil, in a study undertaken by consulting company idwall. In effect, this award means the best digital experience for opening accounts among Brazil's leading 25 digital banks and portfolios.

In a series of rollouts, Credicard is going beyond financial services focused solely on credit cards, with the aim of becoming a payment solutions business unit.

One of the hallmarks of this new phase is the rollout of a technology platform that will enable the brand to offer a more all-in payment experience, with an account already configured for free transfers via Pix and a new card, in addition to a more extensive and accessible credit access model focused on financial inclusion and guidance. Currently undergoing tests at Credicard Beta, with the client-developerco-creation model, the new system already provides for the possibility of connecting to partners using APIs and, therefore, is ready for Open Banking.

With the emphasis on creating value for our shareholders, we have taken a decision about the future of the investment in XP Inc. ("XP").

On January 31, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the segregation of the business line of the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate regarding its participation¹ in the capital of XP Inc. to XPart., a company to be constituted after obtaining by the controllers a favorable statement from the regulatory authority.

  • After the favorable opinion of the regulatory authority, there is a term of up to 120 days² for listing on B3 and for distribution of the new shares of XPart, with the cut-off date ("ex") and procedures to be informed in due course.
  • By the cut-off date (close to the listing date), Itaú Unibanco shares will continue to be traded with the entitlement to receive shares of XPart.
  • Once the new company is listed, the shareholders will receive an equity holding in XPart of the same quantity, type and proportion as the shares they hold in Itaú Unibanco.
  • The shareholders will continue to retain their current equity holding in Itaú Unibanco and will also become shareholders of XPart.
  • The percentage of XP's capital that will be hold by XPart represented 40.52% at 12.31.2020, due to the capitalization of XP in December.
  1. Equivalent to 41.05% of the capital of XP Inc on the base date of September 30, 2020.
  2. According to the Corporate Law.

As the largest private bank in Latin America, we have spared no effort in contributing to solving the complex problems in the Amazon region.

In a partnership with Bradesco and Santander, we have released an integrated plan for the purpose of making an effective contribution to the sustainable development of the Amazon. The material includes 10 measures allocated to three fronts identified as priorities for the region: environmental conservation and development of the bioeconomy; investment in sustainable infrastructure; and guarantees of the basic rights of the population of the Amazon region.

The 10 measures of the Amazon Plan are:

Zero deforestation in the beef chain

Promoting sustainable chains;

Encourage the development of sustainable

Enabling investment in basic infrastructure;

transport infrastructure;

Climate information for credit and investment

Green financial instruments;

policies;

Financial guidance and inclusion;

Land title regularization;

Social and economic development;

Driving the bioeconomy.

Among our initiatives, in December we held the Conference of the Amazon whose objective was to raise relevant issues and debates on matters involving the region, as well as raising funds for projects in forest recovery and the generation of local income. The event was transmitted over 3 days and brought together well-known investors and managers of Brazilian and international funds, as well as clients of the bank as special guests.

One year on, we are presenting the performance results of the first twelve months since the launch of our Positive Impact Commitments.

Our Positive Impact Commitments guide the decisions we take, ensuring a much view of the risks and opportunities inherent to the business. It is they that model the products and services we offer on the premise that they generate social and environmental benefits. In 2019 we introduced 8 initial commitments: Transparency in Reports and Communication, Responsible Investment, Financial Citizenship, Financing in Sectors with a Positive Impact, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship, Responsible Management, Inclusive Management and Ethics in Relations and in Business.

In 2020, we published the first report with the results of the established goals obtained so far, in addition to the inclusion of the commitment to Private Social Investment.

42

We want to foster access to and the expansion of rights, improve the quality of urban life and strengthen people's transformative power through private social investment. We are reiterating our pact with Brazilian society through our Commitment to Private Social Investment.

In the face of the covid-19 pandemic, private social investment has become even more relevant by spurring the initiatives needed to weather this difficult period. Creating the commitment to Private Social Investment means reaffirming the pact of Itaú Unibanco with Brazilian society, thereby strengthening the bonds of trust amidst uncertainty. The bank's Private Social Investment agenda, which like its other commitments is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Objectives, is directed toward four major spheres of operation: Education, Culture, Mobility and Longevity, areas in which Itaú has an operational track record.

BRAZIL

LATAM3

Total

Amount (R$ millions)

Number of Projects

Amount (R$ millions)

Number of Projects

(R$ millions)

Sponsorship 2020

Non-incentivated1

1,880.3

1,095

33.8

98

1,914.0

Education

270.8

605

2.9

30

273.7

Sport

0.6

3

0.0

0.0

0.6

Culture

109.3

179

3.1

36

112.3

Urban Mobility

58.8

40

18.4

4

77.2

Diversity

3.7

22

0.0

0.0

3.7

Innovation and Entrepreneuship

35.8

22

0.2

6

36.0

Local Develop. and Participation

7.3

55

6.3

19

13.6

Healthcare

1,394.0

169

2.9

3

1,396.9

Incentivated2

96.5

216

0.4

2

96.9

Culture

47.6

117

0.1

1

47.7

Sport

11.3

31

0.0

0.0

11.3

Education

11.3

34

0.3

1

11.6

Healthcare

14.9

16

0.0

0.0

14.9

Senior Citizens

11.4

18

0.0

0.0

11.4

Total

1,976.8

1,311

34.2

100

2,011.0

  1. Own funds of the bank's companies and in-house budgets of the foundations and institutions. (2) Tax incentive resources under laws such as the Rouanet Law, Sports Incentive and so on. (3) Foreign currency amounts were converted to Brazilian Reais as at December 31, 2020

Recognition of the Investor Relations area in two categories at the Apimec Ibri Awards.

We were recognized in the "Large Cap Investor Relations Best Practice and Initiative" category, while Geraldo Soares as voted "Best Investor Relations Professional" at the APIMEC Awards (Association of Capital Market Investment Analysts and Professionals) and by the IBRI (the Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations).

Creating value is to obtain financial results that exceed the cost of capital to remunerate our shareholders and other stakeholders through ethical and responsible relations based on trust and transparency and focused on the sustainability of the business.

We present below the key indicators comprising our results:

In R$ bilions

2020

2019

Income information

Operating Revenues 1

114.8

119.8

Managerial Financial Margin

70.1

74.6

Financial Margin with Clients

65.1

69.1

Financial Margin with the Market

5.0

5.6

Commissions and Fees

37.2

37.3

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium

7.4

7.9

Bonds before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Cost of Credit

(30.2)

(18.2)

Non-interest Expenses

(50.2)

(50.6)

Recurrent managerial income

18.5

28.4

Net Income

18.9

26.6

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity -

14.5%

23.7%

Annualized 2

2020

2019

Balance Sheet information

Total Assets

2,113

1,739

Total Loan Portfolio 3

869.5

722.6

NPL Ratio (90 days)

2.3%

3.0%

Tier 1 Capital

13.2%

14.4%

2020

2019

Shares

Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions

9,760

9,740

Net Income per Share - Basic - R$

1.94

2.73

Book Value per Share - R$ (Outstanding on 12/31)

13.99

13.54

Dividends and Net Interest on Own Capital4

4.50

18.78

2020

2019

Others

Branches

4,337

4,504

Physical and Client Service Branches (CSBs)

4,141

4,308

Digital Branches

196

196

Employees (in thousands)

96.5

94.9

Brazil

83.9

81.7

Abroad

12.6

13.2

Variation

-4.2%

-6.1%

-5.7%

-10.1%

-0.2%

-5.0%

66.4%

-0.9%

-34.6%

-28.9%

-920 bps

Variation

21.5%

20.3%

-70 bps

-120 bps

Variation

0.2%

-28.9%

3.3%

-76.0%

Variation

-3.7%

-3.9%

0.0%

1.7%

2.7%

-4.3%

(1)The sum of Commissions and Fees and the Revenues from Insurance Transactions and Private Pensions before Retained Claims and Sales Expenses, net of Reinsurance.

(2)The return is calculated by dividing the recurrent Net Income by the Average Shareholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation of the returns were adjusted for the amounts of proposed dividends after the closure dates of the balance sheets not yet approved in ordinary meetings of shareholders or at meetings of the Board of Directors. (3)Total loan portfolio includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Bonds and Corporate Securities. (4) Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and highlighted in the shareholders' equity.

The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison between the accumulated figures for the year 2020 in relation to the same period of 2019, unless otherwise indicated.

In 2020, our recurrent managerial income stood at R$ 18.5 billion, down by 34.6% over the same period of the previous year. The recurring Return on Shareholders' Equity was 14.5%.

The highlight was growth de 20.3% in the total credit portfolio. We give below the growth of the portfolios in the main segments:

  • 6.6% for private individuals;
  • 33.9% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil;
  • 21.6% in large companies in Brazil;
  • 30.7% in our Latin America operations, affected primarily by exchange rate variance; In comparison with 2019, there was growth of 31.9% in credit origination in Brazil, namely:
  • 14.1% for private individuals;
  • 24.0% for very small, small and middle market companies; and
  • 51.7% for large companies.

Portfolio growth notwithstanding, we suffered a reduction of 5.7% in the financial margin with clients on account of the lower spreads on credit products, changes in the regulations on interest rates on overdraft accounts, and the adverse impact of the reduction in the interest rate on our own working capital and liabilities margin. These negative effects were partially offset by the higher volume of credit.The high market volatility during the first quarter of 2020 led to a reduction of 10.1% in the financial margin with the market. Revenues from services and insurance fell by 1.3% during the year. This reduction was due to lower revenues from the acquiring business related to the lower billings year-on-year. It is worth pointing out that in the fourth quarter de 2020 the volume of credit and debit transactions grew by 8.9% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and by 18.0% over the third quarter of 2020. The reduction in revenue from acquiring business was partially offset by a 45.3% increase in economic and financial advisory and brokerage fees arising from a more active capital market scenario.

The cost of credit rose by 66.4% over the same period of the previous year. This can be attributed to material changes in the macroeconomic scenario as from the second week of March 2020 which, when captured by our provisioning model for expected losses, led to higher expenses with allowances for doubtful accounts.

Continuous investment in technology has enabled a cost efficiency drive such as the closure of 117 physical branches in Brazil in the last 12 months and the voluntary redundancy program to which 3,500 employees had signed up at the end of 2019, reducing expenses by during 2020.

Another highlight in 2020 was the increase in funding:

  • 77.2% in time deposits;
  • 63.8% in demand deposits; and
  • 24.2% in savings deposits.

These growth figures reflect the positive flow of resources from the second fortnight of March 2020 onward.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratio of the bank's capital to the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in case of severe events.

By managing our capital we aim to optimize how we invest our shareholders' resources while ensuring the bank's solidness. We present below the main events that affected our ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020:

Tier I Capital Ratio

Commom Equity Tier I (CET I)

Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1)

On December 31, 2020, our Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at 13.2%, 495 bps above the minimum regulatory level with capital buffers (8.25%). Our Tier 1 Capital consists of 11.5% of Core Capital and 1.7% of Additional Tier 1 Capital.

The following graph shows the financial volume traded daily with our shares, which have a relevant participation in market indices in Brazil and abroad

Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 53% in the average daily trading volume since 2018

Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions)

+53%

1,912

1,388

1,253

1,053

B3 (ON+PN)

744

653

NYSE (ADR)

859

600

644

2018

2019

2020

Additionally, our shares end the period quoted at R$ 31.63 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) e R$ 27.93 (ITUB3 - acommon shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested on the date prior to the merger in november of 2008.

560

328

319

293

246

nov-08jun-09feb-10oct-10jun-11

feb-12oct-12jun-13feb-14oct-14nov-15jul-16

jun-17jan-18

aug-18jul-19mar-20dec-20

ITUB4 dividend-adjusted

ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends

CDI Rate

Ibovespa

US Dollar

Subsequent event

In January 2021, Itaú approached the international capital markets to raise funds through sustainable debt instrument. We raised U$ 500 million whose proceeds will be allocated to finance or refinance eligible green and social projects according to the criteria defined by the Framework for Sustainable Finance. The securities carry a term of 10 years and 3 months, remunerating investors at 3.95%. This was the first issuance of Tier 2 capital by a financial institution to finance or refinance green and social projects in Latin America. The proceeds may be allocated to eight eligible categories, namely: renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable transport, sustainable water and waste management, pollution prevention and control, sustainable management of natural resources and land use, green buildings, access to essential services and inclusive finance. The issuance of these debt securities is yet another step by the bank to demonstrate how sustainability has been incorporated into the business of Itaú Unibanco.

Acknowledgements

Our sincere thanks to our employees who, in the face of the current crisis, have answered the call and committed themselves to keeping our operations functioning, enabling us to continue producing solid results and our thanks to our customers and shareholders for their understanding, interest and trust, which spur us on to always do our best.

(Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on February 1, 2021)

Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381

Procedures Adopted by the Company

Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests.

In the period from January to December 2020, we hired from the independent auditors the amount of R$ 72,156 thousand, which R$ 66,631 thousand are non-externalaudit-related services.

Bellow we list the agreements dates and the nature of the services provided, all of which did not exceed one year:

  • Audit Related Services: January 23 and 27, February 06, March 16, June 19, July 14, August 06 and 18, October 19 and 30, December 15 and 22 - Independent assurance about: subsidiary system implementation aspects; internal controls, including certain services provided to customers; sustainability report, MD&A, Integrated Report and Consolidated Annual Report; certain agreements signed with regulatory authorities and compliance with financial covenants. Appraisal reports at book value, and previously agreed procedures of acquired companies balance sheets and about profit share calculation. - R$ 4,896 thousand (7.35% of the external audit fees).
  • Tax Servicers: January 23, February 06 and 12 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations - R$ 541 thousand (0.81% of the external audit fees).
  • Other Services: May 27 and December 21 - use of technical materials and an independent review of the financial and prudential information reporting process. - R$ 88 thousand (0.13% of the external audit fees).

Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers

The non-externalaudit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non- external audit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee.

Central Bank - Circular No. 3.068/01

We declare having the financial capacity and the intention to hold to the maturity those securities classified in the category "Held to Maturity", in the amount of R$ 48.9 billion, representing 7.2% of the total securities and derivative financial instruments in December 2020.

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP 01/13. The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period January to December 2020, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Isurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The information in both the Management Report and the Complete Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in this material are available on the Itaú Unibanco Investor Relations (IR) website at: www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores > Menu > Results Center > Results.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Co-Chairmen

Pedro Moreira Salles

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Vice President

Ricardo Villela Marino

Members

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola João Moreira Salles

José Galló

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Chairman

Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola

Members

Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto Diego Fresco Gutierrez

Luciana Pires Dias Otavio Yazbek

Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres

FISCAL COUNCIL

Chairman

José Caruso Cruz Henriques

Members

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura

Eduardo Azevedo do Valle

Accountant

Arnaldo Alves dos Santos

CRC 1SP210058/O-3

BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

Chief Executive Officer

Candido Botelho Bracher

Senior Vice Presidents ("Diretores Gerais")

Caio Ibrahim David

Márcio de Andrade Schettini (2)

Executive Vice-Presidents

André Sapoznik

Claudia Politanski (2)

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Officers

Alexsandro Broedel Lopes

Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta

Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo

Paulo Sergio Miron

Officers

Adriano Cabral Volpini Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Andre Balestrin Cestare Daniel Sposito Pastore Emerson Macedo Bortoloto Gilberto Frussa

José Virgilio Vita Neto

Renato Barbosa do Nascimento Renato da Silva Carvalho Renato Lulia Jacob (1)

Sergio Mychkis Goldstein (2) Tatiana Grecco

Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes

  1. Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence.
  2. Resignations recorded: (i) Officer Sergio Mychkis Goldstein, since 12/30/2020; (ii) Senior Vice President Márcio de Andrade Schettini and Vice President Claudia Politanksi, since 01/04/21.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A.

Senior Vice President ("Diretores Gerais")

Caio Ibrahim David

Márcio de Andrade Schettini (3)

Executive Vice-Presidents

André Sapoznik

Claudia Politanski (3)

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Officers Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Carlos Orestes Vanzo

Carlos Rodrigo Formigari

Christian George Egan (3) Cristiano Guimarães Duarte Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha Marcos Antônio Vaz de Magalhães Paula Magalhães Cardoso Neves Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman

Officers

Adriana Maria dos Santos Adriano Cabral Volpini Adriano Maciel Pedroti Alessandro Anastasi Alexandre Borin Ribeiro

Álvaro de Alvarenga Freire Pimentel (1) Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues

Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo Andre Balestrin Cestare

André Henrique Caldeira Daré Andrea Carpes Blanco

Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Bruno Bianchi

Bruno Machado Ferreira Carlos Augusto Salamonde Carlos Eduardo de Almeida Mazzei Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Claudio César Sanches

Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte

Daniel Nascimento Goretti (1) Daniel Sposito Pastore Danilo Aleixo Caffaro Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Eduardo Corsetti

Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin

Officers (continued) Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Emerson Savi Junqueira Emilio Pedro Borsari Filho Eric André Altafim Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Fabiana Pascon Bastos Fábio Napoli

Fabíola Bianca Gonçalves Lima Marchiori Felipe de Souza Wey

Felipe Weil Wilberg Fernando Della Torre Chagas Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira Gilberto Frussa

Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes Gustavo Andres

Gustavo Trovisco Lopes

João Filipe Fernandes da Costa Araujo José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho

José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Junior (2) José Virgilio Vita Neto

Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio Leandro Roberto Dominiquini

Leon Gottlieb

Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade Luís Fernando Staub

Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan Luiz Fernando Butori Reis Santos Luiz Severiano Ribeiro

Manoela Varanda

Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva

Marco Antonio Sudano (3)

Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires

Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita Matias Granata

Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins Moisés João do Nascimento

Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho (3)

Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes Renata Cristina de Oliveira Renato Cesar Mansur

Renato da Silva Carvalho Renato Lulia Jacob

Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves Rodnei Bernardino de Souza Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa

Sergio Mychkis Goldstein (3) Tatiana Grecco

Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes Thales Ferreira Silva

Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero

Valéria Aparecida Marretto Vanessa Lopes Reisner Wagner Bettini Sanches

  1. Elected at the A/ESM of December 11, 2020, in phase of approval by Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).
  2. Elected at the A/ESM of January 04, 2021, in phase of approval by Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN).
  3. Resignations recorded: (i) Officer Sergio Mychkis Goldstein on December 30, 2020; (ii) Senior Vice President Márcio de Andrade Schettini, Executive Vice President Claudia Politanski, Executive Officer Christian George Egan and Officer Marco Antonio Sudano, on January 04, 2021; and (iii) Officer Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho on January 15, 2021.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais)

Assets

Note

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Current assets

1,435,937

1,220,457

Cash

0

46,224

30,367

Interbank investments

3b and 4

287,308

228,694

Money market

0

237,771

196,558

Money market and Interbank deposits - assets guaranteeing technical provisions

8b

1,074

1,066

Interbank deposits

0

48,463

31,070

Securities and derivative financial instruments

3c, 3d and 5

491,311

363,880

Own portfolio

0

209,058

85,505

Subject to repurchase commitments

0

11,664

35,468

Pledged in guarantee

0

11,059

7,893

Securities under resale agreements with free movement

0

5,603

3,628

Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil

0

5,016

3,572

Derivative financial instruments

0

34,710

17,764

Assets guaranteeing technical provisions

8b

214,201

210,050

Interbank accounts

0

134,260

135,116

Pending settlement

0

44,171

43,466

Central Bank of Brazil deposits

0

90,059

91,248

National Housing System (SFH)

0

13

4

Correspondents

0

17

41

Interbank onlending

0

-

357

Interbranch accounts

0

381

373

Loan, lease and other credit operations

6

348,636

313,282

Operations with credit granting characteristics

3e

369,446

333,017

(Provision for Loan Losses)

3f

(20,810)

(19,735)

Other receivables

126,055

146,254

Current tax assets

2,881

7,082

Sundry

10a

123,174

139,172

Other assets

3g

1,762

2,491

Assets held for sale

0

870

1,220

(Valuation allowance)

0

(539)

(642)

Unearned reinsurance premiums

7

6

Prepaid expenses

10c

1,424

1,907

Long term receivables

0

640,175

481,665

Interbank investments

3b and 4

7,178

3,668

Money market

0

88

162

Interbank deposits

0

7,090

3,506

Securities and derivative financial instruments

3c, 3d and 5

220,759

181,406

Own portfolio

0

93,566

93,082

Subject to repurchase commitments

0

37,606

34,240

Pledged in guarantee

0

3,228

2,771

Securities under resale agreements with free movement

0

34,775

16,589

Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil

1,000

591

Derivative financial instruments

0

41,414

23,912

Assets guaranteeing technical provisions

8b

9,170

10,221

Interbank accounts

0

-

9

Pending settlement

-

9

National Housing System (SFH)

-

-

Loan, lease and other credit operations

6

310,513

230,847

Operations with credit granting characteristics

3e

341,107

250,000

(Provision for Loan Losses)

3f

(30,594)

(19,153)

Other receivables

100,551

64,697

Current tax assets

7,222

3,974

Deferred tax assets

11b I

64,080

45,933

Sundry

10a

29,249

14,790

Other assets

1,174

1,038

Prepaid expenses

3g and 10c

1,174

1,038

Permanent assets

0

36,474

36,591

Investments

3h

16,202

15,853

Investments in associates and joint ventures

0

15,891

15,577

Other investments

0

520

485

(Allowance for losses)

0

(209)

(209)

Real estate

3i and 13

6,493

6,412

Fixed assets

0

4,360

4,301

Other fixed assets

0

15,323

14,153

(Accumulated depreciation)

0

(13,190)

(12,042)

Goodwill and Intangible assets

3j, 3k and 14

13,779

14,326

Goodwill

0

989

925

Intangible assets

0

29,692

25,876

(Accumulated amortization)

0

(16,902)

(12,475)

Total assets

2,112,586

1,738,713

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais)

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Note

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Current liabilities

1,134,166

956,618

Deposits

3b and 7b

511,015

334,197

Demand deposits

-

134,805

82,306

Savings deposits

-

179,470

144,558

Interbank deposits

-

3,185

2,866

Time deposits

-

193,484

104,458

Other deposits

-

71

9

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements

3b and 7c

232,358

237,131

Own portfolio

-

47,905

72,303

Third-party portfolio

-

156,602

148,021

Free portfolio

-

27,851

16,807

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities

3b and 7d

42,327

51,352

Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes

-

35,101

41,567

Foreign loans through securities

-

6,648

9,210

Funding from structured operations certificates

578

575

Interbank accounts

-

51,202

48,771

Pending settlement

-

50,862

48,061

Correspondents

-

340

710

Interbranch accounts

-

7,945

5,408

Third-party funds in transit

-

7,896

5,294

Internal transfer of funds

-

49

114

Borrowing and onlending

3b and 7e

60,093

63,796

Borrowing

-

56,422

59,932

Onlending

-

3,671

3,864

Derivative financial instruments

3d and 5f

36,277

18,825

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds

3m and 8a

3,022

3,068

Allowance for financial guarantees provided

6c

484

532

Provisions

9b

5,928

7,489

Other liabilities

-

183,515

186,049

Current tax liabilities

3n, 3p and 11c

5,374

10,367

Subordinated debt

7f

12,125

4,099

Sundry

10d

166,016

171,583

Long term liabilities

-

827,551

636,549

Deposits

3b and 7b

297,995

172,863

Interbank deposits

-

245

155

Time deposits

-

297,750

172,708

Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements

3b and 7c

48,183

32,707

Own portfolio

-

565

2,696

Free portfolio

-

47,618

30,011

Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities

3b and 7d

94,311

92,217

Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes

-

38,007

57,026

Foreign loans through securities

-

55,923

34,656

Funding from structured operations certificates

381

535

Borrowing and onlending

3b and 7e

23,107

12,597

Borrowing

-

15,322

4,813

Onlending

-

7,785

7,784

Derivative financial instruments

3d and 5f

43,322

28,990

Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds

3m and 8a

220,447

217,598

Allowance for financial guarantees provided

6c

270

327

Provisions

9b

10,322

9,131

Other liabilities

-

89,594

70,119

Current tax liabilities

3n, 3p and 11c

3,983

2,044

Deferred tax liabilities

11b II

3,845

6,294

Subordinated debt

7f

37,294

38,711

Debt instruments eligible as capital

7f

25,497

16,652

Sundry

10d

18,975

6,418

Deferred income

3q

3,163

2,698

Capital

-

97,148

97,148

Capital reserves

-

2,323

1,979

Revenue reserves

-

40,734

36,568

Other comprehensive income

3c and 3d

(2,705)

(2,434)

(Treasury shares)

-

(907)

(1,274)

Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders

15

136,593

131,987

Non-controlling interests

15e

11,113

10,861

Total stockholders' equity

147,706

142,848

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

2,112,586

1,738,713

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Income (Note 2a)

(In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information)

Note

2nd Half of

01/01 to

01/01 to

2020

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Income related to financial operations

53,032

137,164

147,454

Loan, lease and other credit operations

-

36,221

79,701

81,994

Securities and derivative financial instruments

-

10,276

46,020

41,719

Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations

8c

8,083

8,535

17,326

Foreign exchange operations

-

(2,390)

666

1,786

Compulsory deposits

-

842

2,242

4,629

Expenses related to financial operations

-

(21,986)

(90,010)

(80,065)

Money market

-

(15,578)

(54,882)

(53,859)

Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds

8c

(7,684)

(8,121)

(16,720)

Borrowing and onlending

1,276

(27,007)

(9,486)

Income related to financial operations before loan losses

-

31,046

47,154

67,389

Result of provision for loan losses

6

(10,392)

(26,760)

(19,826)

Expenses for provision for loan losses

-

(12,369)

(30,140)

(23,896)

Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss

-

1,977

3,380

4,070

Gross income related to financial operations

-

20,654

20,394

47,563

Other operating revenues (expenses)

-

(9,573)

(18,410)

(18,192)

Commissions and banking fees

10e

20,376

39,574

40,568

Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations

8c

1,601

3,334

3,579

Personnel expenses

10f

(11,794)

(22,415)

(23,799)

Other administrative expenses

10g

(11,114)

(22,162)

(20,580)

Provision expenses

9b

(2,095)

(3,575)

(5,119)

Provision for lawsuits civil

(504)

(889)

(727)

Provison for labor claims

(1,031)

(2,110)

(3,160)

Provison for tax and social security obligations

(10)

(29)

(830)

Other risks

(550)

(547)

(402)

Tax expenses

3p and 11a II

(3,873)

(6,190)

(7,502)

Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments

862

1,530

1,408

Other operating revenues

1,172

2,082

1,500

Other operating expenses

10h

(4,708)

(10,588)

(8,247)

Operating income

-

11,081

1,984

29,371

Non-operating income

2d and 22e

4,660

4,999

2,096

Income before taxes on income and profit sharing

-

15,741

6,983

31,467

Income tax and social contribution

3p and 11a I

(4,648)

9,798

(4,257)

Due on operations for the period

-

(2,474)

(9,670)

(10,125)

Related to temporary differences

-

(2,174)

19,468

5,868

Profit sharing - Management Members - Statutory

16b

(64)

(112)

(363)

Non-controlling interests

15e

1,055

2,240

(264)

Net income

12,084

18,909

26,583

Earnings per share - Basic

18

Common

1.24

1.94

2.73

Preferred

1.24

1.94

2.73

Earnings per share - Diluted

18

Common

1.23

1.93

2.72

Preferred

1.23

1.93

2.72

Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Basic

18

Common

4,958,290,359

4,958,290,359

4,958,290,359

Preferred

4,804,166,394

4,801,324,161

4,781,855,588

Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Diluted

18

Common

4,958,290,359

4,958,290,359

4,958,290,359

Preferred

4,859,066,982

4,843,233,835

4,826,925,107

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais)

Note

2nd Half of

01/01 to

01/01 to

2020

12/31/2020

12/31/2019

Consolidated net income

11,029

16,669

26,847

Financial assets at available for sale

1,306

(790)

1,103

Change in fair value

2,821

(93)

2,775

Tax effect

(1,386)

(88)

(1,107)

(Gains) / losses transferred to income statement

(234)

(1,107)

(1,027)

Tax effect

105

498

462

Hedge

60

(3,587)

220

Cash flow hedge

5f V

208

503

161

Change in fair value

413

970

157

Tax effect

(205)

(467)

4

Hedge of net investment in foreign operation

5f V

(148)

(4,090)

59

Change in fair value

(292)

(7,671)

157

Tax effect

144

3,581

(98)

Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*)

(222)

(192)

(338)

Remeasurements

19

(401)

(349)

(629)

Tax effect

179

157

291

Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments

(162)

4,298

(541)

Total other comprehensive income

982

(271)

444

Total comprehensive income

12,011

16,398

27,291

Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company

13,066

18,638

27,027

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1,055)

(2,240)

264

(*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais)

Attributed to owners of the parent company

Total

Total

Other comprehensive income

stockholders'

stockholders'

Conversion

Capital

Treasury

Capital

Revenue

Available for sale

Remeasurements of

Gains and

Retained

equity - owners

equity - non-

Total

adjustments of

of the parent

controlling

shares

reserves

reserves

securities

liabilities of post-

losses -

earnings