Itaú Unibanco S A : Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 4Q2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. (ITUB4)
Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements (BRGAAP) - 4Q2020
02/01/2021

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 4Q 20 Management discussion & analysis and complete financial statements Fourth quarter of 2020 Contents Management discussion & analysis Page 03 Executive Summary 03 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis 11 Managerial Financial Margin 12 Cost of Credit 13 Credit Quality 15 Commissions and Fees & Result from Insurance 17 Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 19 Non-interest Expenses 20 Balance Sheet 22 Credit Portfolio 23 Funding 25 Capital, Liquidity and Market Ratios 26 Results by Business Segments 27 Results by Region - Brazil and Latin America 29 Activities Abroad 30 Additional Information 31 Itaú Unibanco Shares 32 Glossary 33 Independent Auditor's Report 35 Complete financial statements Page 37 4Q 20 Management discussion & analysis Fourth quarter of 2020 (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 04 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Managerial Income Summary We present below the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco up to the end of each period. In R$ millions (except where indicated), end of period Results Recurring Managerial Result Operating Revenues (1) (2) Managerial Financial Margin Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated (3) Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil (3) Performance Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets - Annualized (4) Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue) (5) Efficiency Ratio (IE) (6) Recurring Managerial Result per Share (R$) (7) Net Income per Share (R$) (7) Shares Number of Outstanding Shares at the end of the period - in millions Book Value per Share (R$) (8) Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes Market Capitalization (9) Market Capitalization (9) (US$ million) Total Assets Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending Sheet (10) Loan Portfolio/Funding (10) Balance Stockholders' Equity Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio) Tier I Capital - BIS III Common Equity Tier I - BIS III Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds Total Number of Employees Other Brazil Abroad Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches ATM - Automated Teller Machines (11) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 5,388 5,030 7,296 18,536 28,363 29,180 28,389 31,833 114,785 119,790 17,587 16,928 19,439 70,095 74,630 16.1% 15.7% 23.7% 14.5% 23.7% 17.8% 16.8% 25.1% 15.3% 24.9% 1.0% 1.0% 1.7% 0.9% 1.7% 2.3% 2.2% 3.0% 2.3% 3.0% 2.7% 2.6% 3.4% 2.7% 3.4% 1.3% 1.2% 1.9% 1.3% 1.9% 320% 339% 229% 320% 229% 49.4% 48.0% 44.0% 47.1% 45.5% 0.55 0.52 0.75 0.78 0.46 0.77 9,762 9,762 9,746 13.99 13.37 13.54 1,814 1,095 7,729 310,641 219,948 362,147 59,777 38,993 89,847 2,112,586 2,110,120 1,738,713 869,532 846,994 722,567 1,068,926 1,038,945 760,322 66.5% 66.3% 76.7% 136,593 130,559 131,987 14.5% 13.7% 15.8% 13.2% 12.4% 14.4% 11.5% 10.7% 13.2% 194.6% 195.0% 149.1% 126.0% 123.6% 122.2% 1,423,641 1,377,413 1,387,457 96,540 96,948 94,881 83,919 84,272 81,691 12,621 12,676 13,190 4,337 4,432 4,504 45,556 45,889 46,271 Note: (1) Operating Revenues represent the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in the Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) The Annualized Recurring Managerial Return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The bases for the calculation of returns were adjusted by the amounts of dividends not yet approved at Shareholders' or Board Meetings, proposed after the balance sheet closing date; (4) The return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of the allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details of the Efficiency Ratio calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; (9) Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per non-voting share on the last trading day in the period; (10) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (11) Includes ESBs (electronic service branches) and service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 05 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Managerial Income Statement In this report, besides the adjustment of extraordinary items, we apply managerial criteria to present our income statement. In the accounting statements, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement, but not the net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of the hedge on investments abroad, which were originally included in tax expenses (PIS and COFINS), and the income tax and social contribution on net income, which are reclassified to financial margin. The devaluation of the Brazilian Real against the currencies of the countries in which the Company has investments meant that the impact of the overhedging strategy on these investments was material in this quarter. These reclassifications enable us to carry out business analyses from the management point of view and a reconciliation of the management and accounting figures is shown in the table below. Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements Reconciliation | 4th quarter of 2020 Accounting Extraordinary Tax Effect Managerial Managerial In R$ millions Items of Hedge Reclassifications Oper ating Revenues 35,321 (4,570) (1,855) 284 29,180 Managerial Financial Margin 17,972 2 (1,855) 1,469 17,587 Financial Margin with Clients 13,987 2 - 2,031 16,020 Financial Margin with the Market 3,985 - (1,855) (563) 1,567 Commissions and Fees 10,470 - - (615) 9,855 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,141 (18) - 615 1,738 Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Other Operating Income 722 - - (722) - Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments 448 (4) - (444) - Non-operating Income 4,569 (4,551) - (18) - Cost of Cr edit (4,943) 689 - (1,780) (6,033) Provision for Loan Losses (5,760) 689 - (570) (5,641) Impairment - - - (832) (832) Discounts Granted - - - (445) (445) Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 817 - - 68 885 Retained Claims (340) - - - (340) Other Oper ating Expenses (18,502) 1,393 232 1,674 (15,203) Non-interest Expenses (16,560) 1,495 - 1,743 (13,322) Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (1,936) (103) 232 (69) (1,875) Insurance Selling Expenses (6) - - - (6) Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing 11,536 (2,488) (1,623) 179 7,604 Income Tax and Social Contr ibution (4,816) 656 1,623 (221) (2,758) Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y (42) - - 42 - Minor ity Inter ests 914 (372) - - 543 Net Income 7,592 (2,204) - - 5,388 Extraordinary Items Net of Tax Effects In R$ millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Net Income 7,592 4,492 7,482 18,909 26,583 (-) Extraordinary Items 2,204 (539) 186 373 (1,780) Gain on the the partial sale of XP Inc. shares 3,193 - - 3,193 - Provision for restructuring (1) (220) - - (220) - Mark to market of collateralized securities (379) (346) - (1,031) - Goodwill amortization (179) (169) (155) (739) (622) Donation to 'Todos pela Saúde' - - - (834) - Reclassification of investment in IRB - - - 379 - Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - Itaú Corpbanca - - - (19) - Voluntary severance program - - - - (1,431) Liability adequacy test 10 - 9 10 (59) Gain due to the primary issuance of XP Inc. shares - - 1,974 - 1,974 Impairment, mainly related to technology (92) - (37) (92) (37) Revaluation of the tax credit balance - - 2,303 - 2,303 Civil, fiscal and labor contingencies - - (1,307) - (1,307) Constitution of provision for loan losses - - (2,453) - (2,453) Other (128) (24) (148) (272) (148) Recurring Managerial Result 5,388 5,030 7,296 18,536 28,363 (1) Mainly closing branches, returning administrative buildings, among others. 06 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary 4th quarter of 2020 Income Statement In R$ millions 4Q20 3Q20 ∍ 4Q19 ∍ 2020 2019 ∍ Operating Revenues 29,180 28,389 2.8% 31,833 -8.3% 114,785 119,790 -4 .2% Managerial Financial Margin 17,587 16,928 3.9% 19,439 -9.5% 70,095 74,630 -6.1% Financial Margin with Clients 16,020 15,554 3.0% 18,132 -11.6% 65,087 69,056 -5.7% Financial Margin with the Market 1,567 1,373 14.1% 1,307 19.9% 5,008 5,573 -10.1% Commissions and Fees 9,855 9,465 4.1% 10,356 -4.8% 37,230 37,307 -0.2% Revenues from Insurance 1 1,738 1,996 -12.9% 2,038 -14.7% 7,460 7,853 -5.0% Cost of Credit (6,033) (6,319) -4 .5% (5,811) 3.8% (30,209) (18,154) 66.4% Provision for Loan Losses (5,641) (6,337) -11.0% (6,145) -8.2% (29,938) (19,680) 52.1% Impairment (832) (346) 140.4% (230) 261.3% (1,463) (372) 292.8% Discounts Granted (445) (617) -27.9% (379) 17.4% (2,078) (1,377) 51.0% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 885 981 -9.8% 943 -6.2% 3,270 3,275 -0.1% Retained Claims (340) (363) -6.3% (330) 3.0% (1,354) (1,265) 7.0% Other Operating Expenses (15,203) (14,298) 6.3% (14,972) 1.5% (57,004) (57,819) -1.4% Non-interest Expenses (13,322) (12,678) 5.1% (13,011) 2.4% (50,164) (50,626) -0.9% Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes (1,875) (1,615) 16.1% (1,959) -4.3% (6,815) (7,168) -4.9% Insurance Selling Expenses (6) (4) 45.2% (2) 175.7% (25) (25) -2.5% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 7,604 7,409 2.6% 10,719 -29.1% 26,219 42,552 -38.4% Income Tax and Social Contribution (2,758) (2,428) 13.6% (3,384) -18.5% (8,063) (13,496) -40.3% Minority Interests in Subsidiar ies 543 50 994 .2% (39) -1476.5% 380 (693) -154 .8% Recurring Managerial Result 5,388 5,030 7.1% 7,296 -26.1% 18,536 28,363 -34 .6% Revenues from Insurance includes the Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Credit Portfolio including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities In R$ billions, end of period 4Q20 3Q20 ∍ 4Q19 ∍ In d ivid u als 255.6 237 .7 7 .5% 239.8 6.6% Credit Card Loans 86.3 77.5 11.3% 90.9 -5.1% Personal Loans 35.1 36.6 -4.3% 34.6 1.5% Payroll Loans 1 55.3 50.8 8.9% 49.4 11.9% Vehicle Loans 23.3 21.5 8.6% 19.0 23.0% Mortgage Loans 55.7 51.3 8.6% 45.9 21.2% V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2 127 .6 122.5 4 .1% 95.3 33.9% Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 383.2 360 .2 6.4% 335.0 14 .4% Cor por ate Loans 269.0 264 .8 1.6% 221.3 21.6% Credit Operations 179.0 178.1 0.5% 148.4 20.6% Corporate Securities 3 90.0 86.7 3.9% 72.8 23.6% Total Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and 652.2 625.0 4 .4% 556.3 17 .2% Cor por ate Secur ities Latin Amer ica Argentina Chile Colombia Paraguay Panama Uruguay Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation) 4 217 .3 222.0 -2.1% 166.3 30 .7% 8.6 9.5 -10.0% 8.2 4.2% 150.8 154.0 -2.1% 111.8 34.9% 33.5 33.2 0.8% 27.5 21.6% 9.7 10.1 -3.7% 7.4 30.6% 1.6 2.0 -20.2% 1.3 20.3% 13.2 13.3 -0.2% 10.0 32.3% 869.5 847.0 2.7% 722.6 20 .3% 869.5 840 .9 3.4% 793.0 9.6% Includes operations originated by the institution, plus acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commer- cial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. (4) Calculated based on the conversion of the foreign currency portfolio (U.S. Dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: The Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated based on the client's size. Further details are provided on pages 23 and 24. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 07 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Performance analysis for the quarter and for the year 2020 Management commentary Recurring managerial result reached R$5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 7.1% increase on the previous quarter. The recurring managerial return on equity was 16.1%. Our loan portfolio grew 4.4% in Brazil for all segments. Credit origination for individuals in Brazil grew 15% when compared to the previous quarter. The vehicle and mortgage loan portfolios are still highlights, and in this quarter, credit cards loan portfolio increased due to the typical seasonality effects during the period. In addition to these portfolios, the payroll loan book also presented significant growth during the quarter. We continue to support our very small and small companies clients with new financing from the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI BNDES), a government-backedline facility. The cost of credit has decreased again and reached R$6.0 billion. Financial margin with clients grew driven by the higher average credit volume and increased margin in Latin America. These positive effects were partially offset by the ongoing change in the product mix, moving from the use of revolving credit lines due to the typical fourth quarter seasonality, and towards the higher use of installment credit instead. Margin with the market reached R$1.6 billion as a result of higher gains from balance sheet management. Commissions and fees were up due to the impact of: (i) higher levels of economic activity on revenue from cards (both issuer and acquirer), and (ii) higher revenue from performance fees on asset management activities. Non-interestexpenses increased in the quarter driven by the higher variable costs associated with higher economic activity, higher personnel expenses and the impact of foreign exchange variation on expenses in Latin America. In this quarter we closed 95 branches and client service points, which brings additional cost pressure in the period, but increases the potential for efficiency in the medium term. In 2020, recurring managerial result reached R$18.5 billion, down 34.6% from the same period of the previous year. The recurring managerial return on equity was 14.5%. The change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March 2020 led to a 66.4% increase in the cost of credit, which reached R$30.2 billion. This change, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, generated a higher provision for loan losses, both for our operations in Brazil and across the rest of Latin America. Financial margin with clients decreased by 5.7%, driven by the negative effects of regulatory changes in overdraft rates, the credit mix and a reduced interest rate on working capital, which were partially offset by an increase in credit volume. Margin with the market decreased by 10.1%, mainly driven by unexpected market volatility in the first quarter of 2020. The relative stability in fees and commissions was due to the 11.9% lower result from credit and debit cards, due to the drop-off in economic activity (mainly in the first half of the year), which was partially offset by the increase of 45.3% in revenue from advisory services and brokerage. Strategic costs management and our investments in technology led to a 0.9% reduction in non-interest expenses during 2020. In Brazil, expenses went down by 3.0%, which represents a real decrease of 7.6% (deflated by inflation). In Latin America, the growth in expenses is related to the exchange rate variation in the period. Throughout 2020, we added more than 3,700 employees to our technology team. In the same period, we closed 117 brick and mortar branches in Brazil. This reinforces our commitment to continue increasing our investment in technology and evolving in our journey of digital transformation. main figures recurring managerial result R$5.4 bn +7.1% 4Q20 4Q20 x 3Q20 credit portfolio R$869.5 bn +2.7% 4Q20 4Q20 x 3Q20 financial margin with clients R$16.0 bn +3.0% 4Q20 4Q20 x 3Q20 cost of credit R$6.0 bn -4.5% 4Q20 4Q20 x 3Q20 fees and insurance R$11.2 bn +1.4% 4Q20 4Q20 x 3Q20 non-interest expenses R$13.3 bn +5.1% 4Q20 4Q20 x 3Q20 15,000 30.0% 13,000 23.7% 25.0% 11,000 15.7% 16.1% 20.0% 9,000 7,296 12.8% 13.5% 7,000 5,388 15.0% 5,030 5,000 3,912 4,205 10.0% 3,000 5.0% 1,000 (1,000) 0.0% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Recurring Managerial Result Annualized Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity (quarterly) Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity16.1% Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 08 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary Customer support during the crisis Since the beginning of the crisis, we have sought to support our customers with complete and sustainable solutions. In the second half of March 2020, we launched the 60+ initiative, which granted, among other benefits, a 60-day grace period for repayments under credit contracts without delay. In mid-April 2020, we launched a more comprehensive support program called Travessia. Loan portfolio reprofiling for individuals, very small and small companies Balances at December 31, 2020 Portfolio Portfolio R$50.8 billion risk profile Non-overdueportfolio Solutions offered to customers 86.5% Grace periods of up to Extended loan terms of up to 120 days for individuals and 6 years for individuals and 180 days for small and medium companies 5 years for small and medium companies December 31st ,2020 Performing 82.6% Within grace period 3.9% Overdue between 15-90 days 8.3% Overdue over 90 days 5.2% New interest rate conditions Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 9 Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary ESG highlights In 2020, we significantly intensified our performance in sustainability, reinforcing our socio-environmental responsibility and our role in transforming Society. As the largest private bank in Latin America, we have spared no effort in contributing to solving the complex problems in the Amazon region. In a partnership with Bradesco and Santander, we have released an integrated plan aimed at effectively contributing to the sustainable development of the Amazon region. This plan includes ten measures designed from three actions fronts identified as priority for the region: environmental conservation and bioeconomy development; investment in sustainable infrastructure; and guarantee of basic rights for the population of the Amazon region. Among the ten measures, four were prioritized: encouraging sustainable chains, land regularization, zero illegal deforestation in the meat production chain and foster bioeconomy. In December 2020, we held the Conference of the Amazon with the objective of raising relevant issues and debates on matters involving the region, as well as raising funds for projects in forest recovery and the generation of local income. The event was transmitted over three days and had more than twelve thousand participants. It brought together investors and managers of Brazilian and international funds, as well as clients of the bank. As a result, 380 thousand native trees will be planted with the donated resources. todos pela saúde donation of more than R$ 1.2 billion to combat Covid-19 Todos pela Saúde On April 13, 2020, we announced the creation of the initiative "Todos pela Saúde" (All for Health) whose purpose is to fight COVID-19 and its effects on Brazilian society. This initiative is guided by four pillars of action: inform, protect, care and return. A team of seven recognized specialists was designated to define the actions to be financed. Donations were made for the production of vaccines, test processing centers were created for the detection of the new coronavirus, individual protection equipment was distributed to hospitals throughout Brazil, among other measures. Subsequent event: US$500 million raised in sustainable Tier 2 subordinated notes in January 2021 In January 2021, Itaú approached the international capital markets to raise funds through sustainable debt instrument. We raised U$ 500 million whose proceeds will be allocated to finance or refinance eligible green and social projects according to the criteria defined by the Framework for Sustainable Finance. The securities carry a term of 10 years and 3 months. This was the first issuance of Tier 2 capital by a financial institution to finance or refinance green and social projects in Latin America. The proceeds may be allocated to eight eligible catego- ries, namely: renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable transport, sustainable water and waste management, pollution prevention and control, sustainable management of natural resources and land use, green buildings, access to essential services and inclusive finance. The issuance of these debt securities is yet another step by the bank to demonstrate how sustainability has been incorporated into the business of Itaú Unibanco. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 10 Income Statement and Balance Sheet Analysis Management Discussion and Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Managerial Financial Margin Highlights Financial margin with clients was up 3.0% in the quarter, driven by the higher average credit volume. This positive effect was partially offset by the ongoing change in the credit product mix, with a higher share of guaranteed installment credit and the narrower spread in the quarter. During the year, the margin with clients decreased by 5.7% due to the negative effects of the regulatory change in the interest rate on overdrafts and the change in the credit product mix, partially offset by the increase in the balance of credit.

The 14.1% increase in financial margin with the market in the quarter was driven by higher gains from the management of assets and liabilities. In R$ millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Financial Margin with Clients 16,020 15,554 3.0% 18,132 -11.6% 65,087 69,056 -5.7% Financial Margin with the Market 1,567 1,373 14.1% 1,307 19.9% 5,008 5,573 -10.1% Total 17,587 16,928 3.9% 19,439 -9.5% 70,095 74,630 -6.1% Financial Margin with Clients Breakdown of changes in the Financial Margin with Clients R$ billions 15.6 2.0% 0.9 16.0 14.8 0.6 0.2 15.1 (0.8) (0.4) (0.1) 1 2 3 4 1 3Q20 (1) Spread-Sensitive Product Mix Asset spreads Average Asset Latin America and Spread-Sensitive (1) 4Q20 Working Capital and Working Capital and other 3Q20 Operations 3Q20 Portfolio other(2) Operations 4Q20 other 4Q20 (1) Includes capital allocated to business areas (except treasury) and the corporation working capital. (2) Includes Latin America margin, liability financial margin and structured operations from the wholesale segment. Working capital and other (+ R$0.2 billion): the positive impact of the higher average balance as a consequence of the net income for the period.

Product mix (- R$0.4 billion): lower use of revolving credit facilities related to typical fourth quarter seasonality and the increased use of guaranteed installment credit (payroll loans, vehicle and mortgage loans), in addition to the impact of the government-backed credit lines for very small and small companies. Asset spreads (- R$0.1 billion): reduction in the spreads on credit products for individuals, especially credit cards, personal and payroll loans. Average asset portfolio (+ R$0.6 billion): increase in loans for both individuals and companies, including the effect of the higher average balance of government-backed credit lines. Annualized Average Rate of Financial Margin with Clients 4Q20 Average Financial Average Rate In R$ millions, end of period (1) Margin (p.a.) Balance Financial Margin with Clients 883,859 16,020 7.3% Spread-Sensitive Operations 776,490 15,072 7.9% Working Capital and Other 107,369 948 3.5% Cost of Credit (6,033) Risk-Adjusted Financial Margin with Clients 883,859 9,986 4.5% Average daily balance. Average (1) Balance 843,664 744,938 98,726 843,664 3Q20 Financial Average Rate Margin (p.a.) 15,554 7.5% 14,771 8.1% 784 3.2% (6,319) 9,235 4.4% Consolidated Brazil 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% 9.2% 12.1% 12.2% 12.2% 11.9% 11.1% 8.4% 10.2% 7.5% 7.3% 9.2% 9.2% 9.0% 9.0% 8.4% 8.6% 7.6% 7.5% 7.4% 6.7% 5.2% 5.4% 6.2% 4.3% 4.4% 4.5% 4.1% 3.7% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Financial margin with clients Risk-adjusted financial margin with clients Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 12 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Cost of Credit Highlights The decrease in the cost of credit in the quarter was driven by the lower provision for loan losses in Brazil. There was risk rating upgrade for Wholesale Banking segment clients, and a lower provision amount was required in the Retail Banking segment from the third quarter of 2020.

In 2020, the increase in the cost of credit was due to changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial prospects of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, impacting the provision for loan losses. In R$ millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Provision for Loan Losses (5,641) (6,337) -11.0% (6,145) -8.2% (29,938) (19,680) 52.1% Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses 885 981 -9.8% 943 -6.2% 3,270 3,275 -0.1% Result from Loan Losses (4,756) (5,356) -11.2% (5,202) -8.6% (26,668) (16,405) 62.6% Impairment (832) (346) 140.4% (230) 261.3% (1,463) (372) 292.8% Discounts Granted (445) (617) -27.9% (379) 17.4% (2,078) (1,377) 51.0% Cost of Credit (6,033) (6,319) -4.5% (5,811) 3.8% (30,209) (18,154) 66.4% The cost of credit decreased by R$286 million from the previous quarter, driven by a lower provision for loan losses in Brazil, due to the risk rating upgrade of Wholesale Banking segment clients and to the lower provisioning requirement for expected losses in the Retail Banking segment. Additionally, discounts granted were down R$172 million, mainly in the Retail Banking segment in Brazil. Impairment charges on corporate securities increased for a single specific client in the Wholesale Banking in Brazil, for which a provision was already made, and also reversed in this quarter, with no effect on the cost of credit. Changes in the macroeconomic scenario and the financial prospects of individuals and companies from the second half of March 2020, captured by our expected loss provisioning model, led to a R$10,258 million year-on-year increase in the provision for loan losses, mainly focused on Brazil. Impairment charges on corporate securities increased by R$1,090 million, and discounts granted increased R$702 million in the same period. These effects resulted in a R$12,055 million increase in the cost of credit for the year. Cost of Credit 5.3% R$ millions 3.3% 3.9% 3.0% 2.8% 10,087 266 7,770 89 6,319 5,811 750 6,033 379 196 617 445 230 ' 9,732 ' 346 832 5,202 6,823 5,356 4,756 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Discounts Granted Impairment Result from Loan Losses Cost of Credit Cost of Credit / Total Risk (*) - Annualized (%) The average loan portfolio balance, including financial guarantees provided and corporate securities, for the last two quarters. Provision for Loan Losses by Segment 6.8 R$ millions 4.2 4.7 3.8 3.2 10,398 808 7,561 6,337 6,145 2,441 795 5,641 1,076 1,252 1,845 2,335 99 412 7,149 5,162 4,481 4,922 4,645 -1,339 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Latin America ex-Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Retail Banking - Brazil Provision for Loan Losses / Loan portfolio (*) - Annualized (%) (*) Average loan portfolio balance, considering the last two quarters. Note: Retail Banking includes loan loss provision expenses in the Corporation segment. In the business segment, Latin America is a part of Wholesale Banking. The decrease in the provision for loan losses in Brazil, especially in the Wholesale Banking segment, was driven by the reversal of the provision for a specific client, which also had impairment recorded during in this quarter, without any effect on the cost of credit. Still in Wholesale Banking, there were risk rating upgrades for other clients in the segment. The provision for loan losses also decreased in the Retail Banking segment in Brazil driven by the lower provisioning requirements in the quarter. In Latin America, an increase occurred at Itaú Corpbanca, driven by uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic scenario and downgrades in the risk ratings of corporate clients. Recovery of Loans Written off as Losses R$ millions 943 ' 738 981 885 666 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 In the quarter, the balance of portfolios already written off as losses were sold for R$822 million, generating a positive impact of R$31 million in loan recoveries and of R$17 million in recurring managerial result. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 13 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Loan Portfolio by Risk Level Allowance for Loan Losses and Financial Guarantees Provided Brazil¹ Consolidated Total Allowance for Loan Losses (R$ million) 32,825 39,915 38,582 39,747 51,140 52,158 Loan Portfolio by Risk Level 43.6% 50.5% 49.4% 44.6% 48.7% 47.9% 36.1% 30.8% 32.0% 31.3% 26.8% 27.8% 5.7% 5.3% 6.1% 9.7% 10.2% 10.0% 6.2% 5.7% 5.1% 6.0% 6.2% 6.2% 8.3% 7.7% 7.4% 8.3% 8.1% 8.1% Dec-19 Sep-20 Dec-20 Dec-19 Sep-20 Dec-20 AA A B C D-H Compared to the end of December 2019, the allowance for loan losses and for financial guarantees provided were up 31.2%, mainly driven by the allowances for potential losses related to the macroeconomic scenario, which reflects our expectation of future losses. These changes are captured in our expected loss provisioning model. During the period, the allowances made for overdue operations were in line with the growth of the portfolio. R$ millions 47,083 49,267 51,140 52,158 39,747 14,521 16,349 18,004 17,742 10,023 843 981 932 754 858 28,865 31,719 31,937 32,204 33,662 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Complementary Allowance Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided Minimum Allowance The total allowance allocation by type of risk is as set out below Overdue Risk: allowances for overdue loans, as required by the Brazilian Central Bank, related to the provision required for overdue operations in accordance with CMN Resolution No. 2,682/1999. We also present the balances of loans subject to a 100% provision and loans not subject to a 100% provision. Aggravated Risk: allowances for overdue loans with aggravated risk ratings above the minimum, and allowances for renegotiated loans. For renegotiated loans, we segregated allowances above the minimum for overdue operations and allowances for non-overdue operations. Potential Risk: allowances for expected losses related to Retail Banking operations and allowances for potential losses related to Wholesale Banking operations, which include allowances for financial guarantees provided. R$ millions Allocation of the Total Allowance by Type of Risk - Consolidated Dec-20 10,618 11,363 30,176 52,158 Sep-20 11,147 11,021 28,971 51,140 Dec-19 11,523 10,828 17,396 39,747 Overdue operations Aggravated risk rating Potential Loss Provision < 100% 551 203 31% Renegotiations 1,366 2,648 88% 5,937 28,971 30,176 8,128 10,104 17,396 2,548 Fully Provisioned Overdue 3,999 3,859 7,042 4,745 11,523 11,147 10,618 1,419 1,509 1,591 524 721 743 9,579 8,917 8,285 Dec-19 Sep-20 Dec-20 1,039 540 69% 5,737 10,828 11,021 11,363 1,504 1,587 1,880 3,576 2,628 2,857 5,748 6,807 6,626 Dec-19Sep-20Dec-20 514 12% 689 209 13,801 15,326 9,538 Dec-19Sep-20Dec-20 Retail - Brazil ¹ Wholesale - Brazil ¹ ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Latin America ² 14 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Credit Quality Highlights The NPL 90 days overdue ratio (NPL 90) increased from the previous quarter in both Brazil and Latin America. In Brazil, this increase is concentrated in very small, small and middle-market companies, mainly driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods.

middle-market companies, mainly driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods. The NPL 15 to 90 days overdue ratio (NPL 15-90) decreased in the quarter, mainly driven by the quality of loans recently granted in the individuals segment in Brazil, and the typical seasonality effects during the period. This positive impact was partially offset by the increase in the very small, small and middle market companies segment, reflecting the end of the grace period. Nonperforming Loans R$ billions 19.7 17.3 16.1 17.5 16.3 14.4 14.7 15.1 13.7 12.7 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Total Nonperforming Loans over 90 days - Brazil¹ Nonperforming loans - 90 days - Total: the 8.2% increase from the previous quarter is driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods to help our clients cope with the effects of the pandemic. NPL Ratio (%) | over 90 days NPL Ratio (%) | 15 to 90 days 2.4 2.6 2.3 2.4 1.7 2.0 1.8 1.7 1.9 1.8 3.5 3.1 2.4 3.0 2.3 3.0 2.4 1.6 1.9 1.9 1.7 1.9 1.1 1.8 1.0 1.2 0.7 0.9 0.7 0.6 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Total Brazil¹ Latin America² Individuals Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies Corporate 4.8 5.1 5.0 2.3 2.3 2.0 1.9 2.0 1.4 1.1 0.5 0.7 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Total Individuals Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies 4.3 4.2 1.41.7 1.2 1.3 0.5 0.4 Sep-20 Dec-20 Brazil¹ Corporate Latin America² Both the total NPL 15-90 days ratio and that of Brazil decreased compared to the previous quarter due to the reduction in non- performing loans to individuals in Brazil, driven by the quality of loans recently granted and the typical seasonality effects during the period. This ratio increased for very small, small and middle-market companies, reflecting the ends of the grace periods, and the impacts of the pandemic on credit quality, while in June this ratio reached its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco, driven by the reprofiling of the loan portfolio. The ratio for the corporate segment decreased from the previous quarter due to the renegotiation with a specific client. In Latin America, the increase in the NPL 15-90 ratio was mainly driven by the corporate segment in Chile. The total NPL 90 days ratio for both Brazil and Latin America increased compared to the previous quarter. In Brazil, this growth is concentrated in very small, small and middle-market companies, mainly driven by the end of the grace period of the loans reprofiled in previous periods. For individuals this ratio declined, driven by the increase in loans, to reach its lowest level since the merger between Itaú and Unibanco, and did not yet reflect the impacts of the crisis on credit quality. The ratio for the corporate segment decreased compared the previous quarter, mainly due to renegotiations with specific clients that were already subject to adequate provision, with no concentration in any specific sector. The increase in Latin America was mainly driven by the individuals segment in Chile and Colombia and by the companies segment in Chile and Uruguay. ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America.² Excludes Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 15 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Coverage Ratio | 90 days 339% 320% 281% 229% 239% 97% 102% 100% 106% 112% Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Total Total (Expanded) 930% 920% 1013% 952% 638% 519% 470% 341% 238% 247% 315% 282% 269% 236% 228% 238% 253% 212% 183% 193% Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Total - Brazil¹ Latin America ex-Brazil Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil The 1,900 basis point decrease in the total coverage ratio resulted from an increase in non-performing loans overdue past 90 days, driven by the ends of the grace periods of loans reprofiled in previous periods. However, the provision recognized due to the change in the macroeconomic scenario from the second half of March, which is captured by our expected loss provisioning model, maintains a high coverage ratio. ¹ Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. Loan Portfolio Write-Off ' ' R$ millions 4,305 4,919 5,436 5,261 4,467 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% 0.8% 0.6% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Write-Off Write-Off / Loan Portfolio (*) (*) Loan portfolio average balance for the previous two quarters. Loan portfolio write-offs decreased by 15.1% on the previous quarter in all segments, driven by the lower level of overdue loans in the portfolio, due to the loans reprofiled in previous periods. The ratio of written-off operations to the average balance of the loan portfolio also decreased compared to the last quarters, driven both by the write -off reduction and the growth of the loan portfolio. NPL Creation over Credit Portfolio(*) 1.6% 1.7% 1.7% 1.2% 1.1% 0.9% 0.8% 0.9% 0.8% 0.5% 0.7% 0.8% 0.4% 0.3% 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% 0.0% -0.1% -0.3% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Total Retail Banking - Brazil Wholesale Banking - Brazil Latin America ex-Brazil Compared to the previous quarter, the increase was mainly driven by the increase in non-performing loans overdue for longer than 90 days in the Retail Banking segment in Brazil, as a result of the end of completion of loan portfolio reprofiling. This increase raised the ratio to the level observed before the pandemic. Credit portfolio of the previous quarter without financial guarantees provided and corporate securities Renegotiated Loans Operations By overdue period measured at the time of renegotiation The decrease of 1.0% in renegotiated loan operations was mainly due R$ billions to individual loans which were not overdue at the time of Brasil renegotiation, due to typical seasonality effects during the period, 25.7 28.9 32.6 32.4 32.0 partially offset by the increase in the balance of portfolios overdue for 31.7 35.7 36.3 35.9 30 days at the time of renegotiation. Due to the reduction in the 28.1 3.2 3.9 4.0 balance of this better quality portfolio, both the coverage ratio and 2.4 2.7 1.6 1.7 1.7 the NPL 90 ratio increased in the quarter. 2.0 1.7 9.8 9.8 9.9 7.9 7.3 7.6 8.1 39.3% 37.8% 6.1 8.4 34.8% 5.5 33.7% 32.6% 1.0 1.1 1.3 1.1 1.3 12.5 11.9 11.8 10.9 9.6 15.3% 17.0% 16.2% Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 11.5% 8.9% Non-overdue Up to 30 days overdue 31-90 days overdue Over 90 days overdue Written-off as a Loss Latin America Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Coverage Ratio (LLP/Portfolio) Total of Renegotiated Loans Portfolio 90-day NPL ratio (%) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 16 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance Operations¹ Highlights Commissions and fees increased by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, driven by the growth in revenues from cards, for both issuing and acquiring activities, and higher gains from performance fees on fund management. These increases were partially offset by lower gains from: (i) advisory services, driven by lower volumes in capital markets, and (ii) current account services due to exemptions from fees as from November 2020.

Compared to 2019, commissions and fees remained practically stable due to the 11.9% decrease in revenue from credit and debit cards, driven by the economic activity downturn (mainly in the first half of 2020), partially offset by the 45.3% increase in revenue from advisory services and brokerage. In R$ millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 Credit and Debit Cards 3,109 2,836 9.6% 3,368 -7.7% 11,480 13,034 -11.9% Card Issuance 2,381 2,194 8.5% 2,460 -3.2% 8,844 9,125 -3.1% Acquiring 728 642 13.4% 908 -19.8% 2,635 3,909 -32.6% Current Account Services 1,877 1,919 -2.2% 1,979 -5.2% 7,592 7,537 0.7% Asset Management 1,440 1,322 9.0% 1,759 -18.1% 5,555 5,471 1.5% Fund Management Fees 1,317 1,159 13.6% 1,584 -16.8% 4,940 4,771 3.5% Consórcio Administration Fees 123 162 -24.1% 175 -29.7% 615 700 -12.1% Advisory Services and Brokerage 1,155 1,245 -7.3% 1,143 1.0% 4,105 2,826 45.3% Credit Operations and Guarantees Provided 612 575 6.5% 615 -0.5% 2,312 2,481 -6.8% Collection Services 499 480 3.9% 488 2.1% 1,869 1,943 -3.8% Other 379 359 5.6% 269 40.9% 1,365 1,098 24.3% Latin America (ex-Brazil) 784 730 7.5% 734 6.8% 2,952 2,917 1.2% Commissions and Fees 9,855 9,465 4.1% 10,356 -4.8% 37,230 37,307 -0.2% Result from Insurance Operations¹ 1,392 1,629 -14.5% 1,706 -18.4% 6,081 6,563 -7.3% Total 11,247 11,094 1.4% 12,062 -6.8% 43,312 43,870 -1.3% ¹ Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations net of retained claims and selling expenses. Credit and Debit Cards Revenue from credit and debit card issuing activities were up 8.5% in the quarter, driven by the higher revenue from interchange fees related to the higher transaction volume in the period. In the year, the 3.1% decrease is related to lower revenues driven by the reduced economic activity in the first half of 2020 and the lower gains from annuity fees. Revenue from acquiring activities was up 13.4% in the quarter, driven by the higher revenue from MDR (Merchant Discount Rates) due to the increase in the transaction volume. In 2020, lower revenue from MDR and the rental of machinery led to a decrease of 32.6%. Card Issuance Activities R$ millions Acquiring Activities R$ millions Transaction Volume 4Q20 R$155.4 billion + 20.0% (vs. 3Q20) + 3.2% (vs. 4Q19) credit + 17.9% (vs. 3Q20) + 0.2% (vs. 4Q19) debit + 25.7% (vs. 3Q20) + 12.3% (vs. 4Q19 34.5 32.5 33.3 29.5 29.7 30.0 155,364 150,490 37,740 129,502 42,384 33,706 112,751 95,796 112,980 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 Debit Card Transactions Volume Credit Card Transactions Volume Credit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Debit card accounts - does not include additional cards (millions) Note: Debit cards include account holders only. Transaction Volume 1,463 4Q20 1,349 1,330 R$154.5 billion 141,862 154,475 130,959 + 18.0% (vs. 3Q20) 62,029 51,362 + 8.9% (vs. 4Q19) 51,929 credit 90,499 92,447 + 17.0% (vs. 3Q20) 79,030 + 2.2% (vs. 4Q19) debit 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 + 19.5% (vs. 3Q20) Credit Card Transactions Volume Debit Card Transactions Volume + 20.8% (vs. 4Q19) Equipment Base (thousands) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 17 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Current Account Services Revenue from current account services decreased by 2.2% on the previous quarter, driven by exemptions from fees as from November 2020 due to the launch of PIX (the Central Bank of Brazil's instant payment system), partially offset by the higher revenue from current account packages, after months of granting exemptions to support our clients in coping with the effects of the pandemic. In 2020, current account services recorded a slight increase of 0.7%, evidencing recovery after months of fee exemptions as a way of helping our clients cope with the effects of the pandemic. Loan Operations and Financial Guarantees Provided Revenue from the loan operations and financial guarantees provided increased by 6.5% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to the increase in the vehicle loans portfolio. Compared to 2019, this revenue was down 6.8%, driven by a lower volume of financial guarantees provided. Asset Management Fund Management Fund management fees were up 13.6% driven by the higher revenue from performance fees and a 3.3% increase in managed portfolios and investment funds, which offset the effects of the lower number of business days compared to the previous quarter. Managed Portfolio and Investment Funds R$ billions +3.3% +1.8% 1,363 1,276 1,343 1,387 1,299 Dec-19 Mar-19 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Note: Does not include Latin America (ex-Brazil). Consórcio Administration Fees Consórcio administration fees were down 24.1% in the quarter, driven by changes in the provisioning model and in dealer's commission. Collection Services Revenue from collection services was up 3.9% on the previous quarter, as a result of the higher transaction volume arising from the higher level of economic activity in the period. Compared to 2019, this revenue was down 3.8% driven by the lower volume, explained by the decrease in the payment of bank bills as a result of the economic activity during the period Advisory Services and Brokerage Revenue from advisory and brokerage services decreased by R$90 million on the previous quarter, driven by the lower volume of operations in capital markets. Despite this decrease in the quarter, this revenue grew by 1.0% compared to the same period of the previous year. Compared to 2019, this revenue increased by R$1,279 million due to the higher levels of capital market activity. Fixed Income: we took part in local operations with debentures, promissory notes and securitization transactions, which totaled R$6,936 million in 2020, ranked first in the ANBIMA (Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association) ranking. Equities: we took part in 39 transactions in South America in 2020, which totaled US$3,060 million, ranking first in the Dealogic ranking. Mergers and Acquisitions: in 2020, we provided financial advisory services on 47 transactions in South America, totaling US$8,139 million and remaining first ranked in the Dealogic ranking. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 18 Management Discussion and Analysis Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Highlights The decrease in result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds in the quarter was driven by the lower managerial financial margin and a decrease in the equity in the earnings of affiliates.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic mainly impacted earned premiums, revenues from premium bonds and retained claims, giving rise to lower result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds. Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds In R$ millions 4Q20 Earned Premiums 1,123 Revenues from Pension Plan (0) Revenues from Premium Bonds 90 Managerial Financial Margin (96) Commissions and Fees 537 Earnings of Affiliates 85 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,738 Retained Claims (340) Insurance Selling Expenses (6) Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds 1,392 Recurring Managerial Result 474 The decrease in the result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds in the quarter was driven by lower managerial financial margin, due to lower returns on assets, mainly in relation to pension plans. This effect was partially offset by the increase in earned premiums, mainly in the credit life and protected card insurance portfolios. In 2020, this result decreased, driven by the lower premiums earned, the lower revenue from premium bonds, and the increase in retained claims, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on a year-on-year basis. These effects more than offset the increase in commission from third party insurance policies in the period. Additionally, managerial financial margin decreased in the period driven by lower return on assets, and gains from the liability adequacy test carried out in pension plan were up in the second quarter of 2019. 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 1,095 2.6% 1,195 -6.0% 4,482 4,636 -3.3% (8) -95.2% (35) -98.9% (30) (13) 135.2% 92 -2.4% 104 -13.4% 350 426 -17.8% 148 - 90 - 43 141 -69.5% 536 0.2% 553 -2.9% 2,118 2,114 0.2% 133 -36.2% 132 -35.9% 496 549 -9.5% 1,996 -12.9% 2,038 -14.7% 7,460 7,853 -5.0% (363) -6.3% (330) 3.0% (1,354) (1,265) 7.0% (4) 45.2% (2) 175.7% (25) (25) -2.5% 1,629 -14.5% 1,706 -18.4% 6,081 6,563 -7.3% 687 -31.0% 656 -27.8% 2,425 2,624 -7.6% Earned Premiums Breakdown R$ millions 1,195 1,151 1,113 1,095 1,123 10.0% 7.5% 7.0% 7.1% 7.1% 8.8% 9.4% 9.8% 10.0% 10.3% 5.9% 6.0% 6.0% 6.2% 5.8% 16.3% 16.3% 15.4% 14.7% 14.0% 14.9% 15.2% 15.8% 15.6% 16.2% 44.1% 45.6% 46.0% 46.4% 46.7% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Familiar Protection Mortgage Other Retained Claims Breakdown R$ millions 27.6% 28.6% 28.8% 33.1% 30.3% 330 329 321 363 340 25.1% 17.8% 16.4% 16.0% 14.5% 4.0% 5.6% 6.2% 4.5% 6.2% 4.0% 4.2% 4.6% 6.2% 2.0% 11.2% 12.4% 11.1% 10.5% 11.3% 18.6% 14.5% 13.2% 13.2% 15.6% 51.1% 39.9% 44.4% 47.0% 48.9% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Life and Personal Accidents Protected Card Credit Life Familiar Protection Mortgage Other Insurance Claims/Earned Premiums Technical Provisions 3.8 3.5 8.4 46.7 R$223.5 161.0 billion R$ billions Insurance - 4.7% (vs. 4Q19) Premiums Bonds + 0.4% vs. 4Q19) Traditional + 21.6% (vs. 4Q19) PGBL + 4.1% (vs. 4Q19) VGBL + 1.3% vs. 4Q19) Pro Forma Income Statement of the Insurance Segment (Recurring Activities) In R$ millions 4Q20 4Q19 The results of recurring insurance activities, which consist of Earned Premiums 1,060 1,110 -4.5% bancassurance products related to life, property, credit life and Retained Claims (297) (287) 3.6% third party insurance policies, decreased by 12.7% year-on-year Selling Expenses (5) (4) 19.0% basis. This reduction was driven by lower earned premiums, due to Underwriting Margin 758 819 -7.5% the sale of the insurance company in Chile, and by lower sales of Managerial Financial Margin (17) 15 - Commissions and Fees 123 114 8.2% credit life insurance, lower managerial financial margin, and an Other Income and Expenses ¹ (486) (516) -5.7% increase in retained claims, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recurring Managerial Result 377 432 -12.7% Recurring Return on Allocated 71.5% 104.4% -32.9 p.p. Combined Ratio 63.9% 54.8% 9.1 p.p. 1 Includes earnings of affiliates, non-interest expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS, income tax/social contribution and minority interests. Note: As from 4Q20, the Familiar Protection products are considered as Insurance Recurring Activities. Previously this was treated as a Pension Plan product. 19 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Non-interest Expenses Highlights Compared to the previous quarter, non-interest expenses increased by 5.1%, driven by higher variable costs due to growth in economic activity and increased personnel expenses. Increase in expenses in Latin America were driven by foreign exchange variations.

non-interest expenses increased by 5.1%, driven by higher variable costs due to growth in economic activity and increased personnel expenses. Increase in expenses in Latin America were driven by foreign exchange variations. Ongoing efficiency measures reduced expenses by 0.9% in 2020. In Brazil, the reduction was 3.0% in the year, which corresponds to a real reduction of 7.6% (deflated by IPCA). In Latin America, the increase in expenses is related to the exchange variations during the period.

Throughout 2020 we added more than 3,700 employees to our technology team. In this same period, we closed 117 brick and mortar branches in Brazil. This reinforces our commitment to continue increasing our investment in technology and to continue the evolution in our digital transformation journey. In R$ millions Per sonnel Expenses Compensation, Charges and Social Benefits (1) Management and Employees' Profit Sharing Employee Terminations and Labor Claims Training Administr ative Expenses Third-Party Services, Security and Transportation Data Processing and Telecommunications Facilities and Materials Depreciation and Amortization Advertising, Promotions and Publications Financial System Services Other Oper ating Expenses Selling - Credit Cards Contingencies, Claims and Other Other Tax Expenses ( 2 ) Total - Br azil Latin Amer ica (ex-Br azil) ( 3 ) Total 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 (5,720) (5,333) 7 .3% (5,664) 1.0% (21,369) (22,144) -3.5% (3,727) (3,732) -0.1% (3,411) 9.3% (14,482) (14,099) 2.7% (1,355) (1,015) 33.5% (1,426) -5.0% (4,470) (5,346) -16.4% (596) (571) 4.5% (777) -23.2% (2,325) (2,538) -8.4% (41) (15) 171.4% (50) -16.5% (92) (161) -42.9% (4,373) (4,083) 7 .1% (4,262) 2.6% (16,499) (16,777) -1.7% (1,603) (1,418) 13.1% (1,507) 6.4% (5,784) (5,580) 3.6% (958) (871) 10.0% (919) 4.2% (3,469) (3,800) -8.7% (640) (692) -7.6% (741) -13.6% (2,725) (2,965) -8.1% (629) (643) -2.2% (587) 7.1% (2,534) (2,221) 14.1% (296) (214) 38.4% (222) 33.3% (946) (1,069) -11.4% (162) (166) -2.5% (166) -2.3% (665) (585) 13.6% (85) (79) 7.1% (120) -29.0% (376) (558) -32.5% (1,132) (1,200) -5.7% (1,284) -11.9% (4,563) (4,844) -5.8% (674) (516) 30.6% (759) -11.2% (2,445) (2,645) -7.6% (458) (684) -33.0% (525) -12.8% (2,118) (2,199) -3.7% (48) (95) -49.5% (98) -51.0% (352) (361) -2.6% (11,273) (10,711) 5.2% (11,307) -0 .3% (42,783) (44,126) -3.0% (2,048) (1,967) 4 .2% (1,704) 20 .2% (7,381) (6,500) 13.6% (13,322) (12,678) 5.1% (13,011) 2.4% (50,164) (50,626) -0 .9% (1) Includes variable compensation and stock option plans. (2) Does not include ISS, PIS and COFINS. (3) Does not consider overhead allocation. In Brazil, the increase in non-interest expenses in the quarter was driven by higher personnel expenses, due to increased expenses related to profit sharing, the higher number of employee terminations and investments in training in connection with corporate projects and the hiring of new employees. Additionally, the increase in administrative expenses was driven by higher levels of economic activity in the quarter, with increases in expenses for third party services, advisory and consulting services, and data processing. Advertising expenses have also increased due to marketing campaigns carried out in the period. In Latin America expenses increased driven by the foreign exchange variation during the period. Cost efficiency measures, such as the closure of brick and mortar branches, leading to reduced fixed costs, the voluntary severance program offered in the second half of 2019, and lower employee profit sharing expenses were the main reasons for this decrease in non- interest expenses in 2020. Expenses related to data processing and telecommunication, facilities and materials, and credit card selling activities also decreased, mainly driven by lower economic activity as a result of the pandemic. Expenses increased by 13.6% in Latin America, mainly driven by foreign exchange variation in the period. The sum of these effects led to a 0.9% decrease in non-interest expenses year-on- year. Number of Employees - in thousands 94.9 95.3 97.4 96.9 96.5 12.7 12.7 12.6 12.1 12.1 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 73.8 72.9 7.2 7.6 9.9 10.5 11.0 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 ZUP and IT team Brazil (ex-Tech team) Abroad (ex-Latin America) Latin America Note: Includes the employees of companies controlled by the Bank. 96.5 thousand employees at the end of the 4Q20 - 0.4% (4Q20/3Q20) + 1.7% (4Q20/4Q19) Committed to speeding up our digital transformation process, we have hired more personnel for the technology area and, as from the second quarter of 2020, the employees of Zup are taken into account, leading our workforce to increase by 1.7% year-on-year. In March 2020 we temporarily suspended dismissals without cause, among the various initiatives taken in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. In September 2020, all people management activities, including hiring, promotions and dismissals, were resumed. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 20 Management Discussion & Analysis Income Statement Analysis Efficiency Ratio Efficiency Ratio: 46.5 48.0 49.4 44.0 44.4 45.5 45.0 45.1 45.7 47.1 Non-interest expenses in Brazil 1.7% 3.1% 2.9% -0.6% -3.0% -1.3% -1.4% 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 Trailing 12-month Efficiency Ratio (%) Quarterly Efficiency Ratio (%) 12-month period: increase of 160 basis points year-on-year. These cost efficiency actions allowed a 0.9% decrease in non-interest expenses, whereas revenue decreased by 4.2%. Digitalization Branches Efficiency Ratio in 4Q20 Brick and Mortar Branches Digital Branches 76.7%31.8% -7.6% 2017 2018 2019 2020 Non-interest expenses growth year over year Non-interest expenses growth year over year (deflated by IPCA) Non-interest expenses in Brazil were down 3.0% year-on-year. In the same period, inflation rate was 4.5% (IPCA). The actual decrease in 2020, inflation-adjusted, was 7.6% year-on-year. Complete digital More speed offering (less Time to Market) +81% (2020 vs. 2019) -25% (2020 vs. 2019) The investment in technology enabled the modernization of our platform. We delivered 81% more technology solutions to our clients in 2020, bringing new services and features to our digital platforms. In addition, this investment allowed the increase in productivity and the reduction in the technology solutions implementation time by 25% in the last 12 months. Distribution Network Points of Service | Brazil and Abroad The number of available ATMs in our own network in Brazil decreased by 3.3% year-on-years, driven by the closure of brick and mortar branches. 46,271 45,701 45,809 45,889 45,556 23,780 23,268 23,386 23,676 23,798 1,107 1,091 1,085 1,066 1,071 576 576 571 572 570 20,808 20,766 20,767 20,575 20,117 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Brazil ESB Latin America Banco24Horas Note: (i) Includes Banco Itaú Argentina and banks in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay; (ii) Includes ESBs (Electronic Service Branches) and points of service in third-parties' establishments. (iii) Does not include points of sale. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Branches and Client Service Branches | Brazil and Abroad The search for efficiency and higher demand for services through digital channels led to an annual decrease of 3.7% in the number of brick and mortar branches in Brazil. 4,504 4,501 4,488 4,432 4,337 196 196 196 196 196 3,158 3,156 3,155 3,127 3,041 671 671 669 664 656 479 478 468 445 444 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Branches + CSB (Latin America ex-Brazil) CSB - Brazil Brick and Mortar Branches - Brazil Digital Branches - Brazil Includes IBBA representative offices abroad. Note: Includes Banco Itaú BBA, Banco Itaú Argentina and companies in Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. Geographical Distribution of Service Network(*) Number of Branches and Client Service Branches North Northeast Midwest Southeast South 106 298 276 2,610 590 (*) In December 2020. Does not include branches and CSBs in Latin America and Itaú BBA. 21 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets were up 0.1% in the quarter and 21.5% in the last 12 months. Compared to the previous quarter, there was a 13.4% increase in securities and derivatives and 3.1% in loan operations.

Deposits grew by 5.8% in the quarter and 59.5% in the last 12 months, mainly due to the increase in time deposits (77.2% p. a.), demand deposits (63.8% p. a.) and savings deposits (24.2% p. a.). Assets (In R$ millions, end of period) 4Q20 3Q20 ∍ 4Q19 ∍ Current and Long-term Assets 0.1% 1,702,123 22.0% 2,076,112 2,073,487 Cash 46,224 47,069 -1.8% 30,367 52.2% Interbank Investments 294,486 380,300 -22.6% 232,362 26.7% Securities and Derivative Financial Instruments 712,071 628,175 13.4% 545,286 30.6% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 134,640 131,196 2.6% 135,499 -0.6% Loan, Lease and Other Loan Operations 710,553 689,327 3.1% 583,017 21.9% (Allowance for Loan Losses) (51,404) (50,208) 2.4% (38,888) 32.2% Other Assets 229,542 247,628 -7.3% 214,480 7.0% Permanent Assets 36,474 36,633 -0.4% 36,591 -0.3% Total Assets 2,112,586 2,110,120 0.1% 1,738,713 21.5% Liabilities (In R$ millions, end of period) 4Q20 3Q20 ∍ 4Q19 ∍ Current and Long-Term Liabilities 1,961,718 1,964,550 -0.1% 1,593,167 23.1% Deposits 809,010 765,019 5.8% 507,060 59.5% Deposits Received under Securities Repurchase Agreements 280,541 315,624 -11.1% 269,838 4.0% Fund from Acceptances and Issue of Securities 136,638 139,783 -2.2% 143,568 -4.8% Interbank and Interbranch Accounts 59,147 60,847 -2.8% 54,180 9.2% Borrowings and Onlendings 83,200 91,073 -8.6% 76,393 8.9% Technical Provisions for Insurance 79,599 78,426 1.5% 47,815 66.5% Provisions 16,250 16,255 0.0% 16,620 -2.2% Allowance for Financial Guarantees Provided 754 932 -19.1% 858 -12.1% Bonds 223,469 218,584 2.2% 220,666 1.3% Other Liabilities 273,110 278,007 -1.8% 256,169 6.6% Deferred Income 3,163 3,203 -1.2% 2,698 17.2% Minority Interest in Subsidiaries 11,112 11,808 -5.9% 10,861 2.3% Stockholders' Equity 136,593 130,559 4.6% 131,987 3.5% Total Liabilities and Equity 2,112,586 2,110,120 0.1% 1,738,713 21.5% Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies We have a foreign exchange risk management policy associated with our asset and liability positions, primarily intended to mitigate the impacts of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates on the consolidated results. Brazilian tax legislation provides for that gains and losses from exchange rate variations on permanent foreign investments are not to be included in the tax basis. Gains and losses on financial instruments used to hedge such asset positions are otherwise impacted by tax effects. Therefore, to prevent income being exposed to exchange rate variations, a short position must be built at a volume higher than the balance of the hedged assets. In R$ millions, end of period 4Q20 3Q20 Investments Abroad 60,699 66,665 -8.9% Net Foreign Exchange Position (Except Investments Abroad) (81,912) (122,374) -33.1% Total (21,213) (55,708) -61.9% Total in US$ (4,082) (9,877) -58.7% The net foreign exchange position not only includes the hedge positions of our investments abroad, but also directional positions in foreign currencies. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 22 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio Highlights The individual loans portfolio was up 7.6% in the quarter, and the highlight was the economic recovery-driven increase in the credit card portfolio, wich is seasonally higher in the fourth quarter. Additionally, worthy of note is the increase in payroll loans, specifically in the INSS portfolio, associated with a higher payroll loan margin due to regulatory changes. The increased demand for vehicle and mortgage loans led to significant increases both in the fourth quarter and year-on-year.

recovery-driven increase in the credit card portfolio, wich is seasonally higher in the fourth quarter. Additionally, worthy of note is the increase in payroll loans, specifically in the INSS portfolio, associated with a higher payroll loan margin due to regulatory changes. The increased demand for vehicle and mortgage loans led to significant increases both in the fourth quarter and year-on-year. The companies loan portfolio grew by 3.0% in the quarter, boosted by vehicles, driven by higher client demand and working capital, due to the granting of credit lines through the National Support Program for Micro and Very Small Businesses (Pronampe) and the Investment Guarantee Fund (Fundo Garantidor de Investimentos - FGI). In the 12 month period, the portfolio grew by 33.3%, with major increases in working capital, vehicles, and rural loans. Credit Portfolio by Product In R$ billions, end of period 4Q20 3Q20 7.6% 4Q19 6.6% Individuals - Brazil ( 1 ) 254.8 236.9 239.0 Credit Card Loans 86.3 77.5 11.3% 90.9 -5.1% Personal Loans 34.2 35.8 -4.4% 33.7 1.5% Payroll Loans (2) 55.3 50.8 8.9% 49.4 11.9% Vehicle Loans 23.3 21.5 8.6% 19.0 23.0% Mortgage Loans 55.7 51.3 8.6% 45.9 21.2% Rural Loans 0.0 0.0 -20.1% 0.1 -58.6% Companies - Brazil ( 1 ) 253.8 246.4 3.0% 190.4 33.3% Working Capital (3) 169.4 153.4 10.4% 108.2 56.6% BNDES/Onlending 8.6 9.4 -8.4% 10.6 -18.6% Export / Import Financing 48.4 57.5 -15.9% 48.6 -0.5% Vehicle Loans 12.3 11.0 11.9% 9.1 35.2% Mortgage Loans 4.5 4.7 -4.7% 4.3 4.2% Rural Loans 10.6 10.3 2.8% 9.5 10.8% Latin America ( 4 ) 201.9 206.1 -2.0% 153.7 31.4% Total without Financial Guarantees Provided 710.6 689.3 3.1% 583.0 21.9% Financial Guarantees Provided 68.9 71.0 -2.9% 66.7 3.3% Total with Financial Guarantees Provided 779.5 760.3 2.5% 649.7 20.0% Corporate Securities (5) 90.0 86.7 3.9% 72.8 23.6% Total Risk 869.5 847.0 2.7% 722.6 20.3% Includes units abroad excluding Latin America. (2) Includes operations originated by the institution and acquired operations. (3) Also includes Overdraft, Receivables, Hot Money, Leasing, and other. (4) Includes Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay. (5) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commercial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. Credit Concentration Companies Credit Portfolio with Financial Guarantees by Business Sectors Largest debtors, as of December 31, 2020 In R$ billions, end of period 4Q20 3Q20 Only 14.4% of the credit risk is concentrated on the 100 -5.3% Public Sector 5.5 5.8 largest debtors. -0.2% Private Sector 433.6 434.6 4.0% Real Estate 31.6 30.4 In R$ billions Risk* Risk / Total credits Risk / Total assets 2.3% Transportation 27.4 26.8 0.7% Food and beverages 25.0 24.9 Largest debtor 7.2 0.9% 0.3% -3.2% Agribusiness and fertilizers 23.3 24.1 10 Largest debtors 37.9 4.9% 1.8% 0.2% Vehicles and auto parts 19.9 19.9 20 Largest debtors 54.8 7.0% 2.6% 6.6% Energy and water treatment 19.5 18.3 50 Largest debtors 83.4 10.7% 3.9% 1.6% Banks and financial institutions 17.7 17.4 100 Largest debtors 112.3 14.4% 5.3% -0.6% Petrochemical and chemical 15.0 15.1 (*) Including Financial Guarantees Provided. 1.4% Infrastructure work 13.0 12.8 0.4% Steel and metallurgy 11.1 11.0 Credit Portfolio without Financial Guarantees 1.3% Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics 10.9 10.8 Provided by Vintage 583 689 711 -0.2% Telecommunications 9.8 9.8 3.4% Electronics and IT 9.7 9.4 In R$ billions 31.9% -20.2% Mining 9.4 11.7 32.7% 32.9% 6.0% Entertainment and tourism 8.9 8.4 q = <-5 -4.7% Oil and gas 7.6 8.0 q - 4 4.7% 4.5% 5.0% -1.2% Capital Assets 6.6 6.7 5.4% 6.7% 6.0% -1.4% Construction Materials 5.9 6.0 q - 3 8.8% 7.9% 11.2% 11.4% 2.3% Health 5.5 5.4 15.1% 14.2% -2.2% Services - Other 53.5 54.7 q - 2 -0.8% Commerce - Other 29.5 29.7 37.0% q - 1 32.8% 31.7% -12.9% Industry - Other 11.3 13.0 Actual quarter (q) 1.7% Other 61.5 60.5 -0.3% Total 439.1 440.4 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 23 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Credit Portfolio¹ (individuals and companies) - Brazil Loan Portfolio Mix - Individuals Loan Portfolio Mix - Companies Credit cards Payroll loans Mortgage Personal Vehicles Corporate Very small, small and middle market Dec-20 33.9% 21.7% 21.9% 9.2% 52.1% 47.9% Dec-19 38.1% 20.7% 19.2% 14.1% 7.9% 52.6% 47.4% 32.0% 21.8% 15.6% 15.1% 15.6% 68.0% 32.0% Dec-14 Payroll loans R$55.3 bn as of December 31, 2020 + 8.9% (vs. Sep-20) + 11.9% (vs. Dec-19) The payroll loan portfolio for INSS pensioners was up 10.6% from the end of September 2020. Portfolio by origination (%) 4th Quarter of 2020 45% 55% Branches Itaú Consignado S.A. Portfolio by sector (R$ billions) 4th Quarter of 2020 3.6 6.8 INSS Private sector 44.9 Public sector Credit cards R$86.3 bn as of December 31, 2020 + 11.3% (vs. Sep-20)- 5.1% (vs. Dec-19) 8.7% 8.9% 6.6% 6.9% 8.6% 7.9% 86.4% 82.7% 83.2% Dec-19 Sep-20 Dec-20 Includes nonperforming loans more than 1 day overdue; includes installments without interest. Mortgage loans 2 R$60.2 bn as of December 31, 2020 + 7.5% (vs. Sep-20) + 19.7% (vs. Dec-19) 92.5% of the mortgage portfolio is Individuals 99.8% guaranteed by fiduciary alienation Originations 4th Quarter of 2020 R$9.3 bn vs. 4Q19) 83.7% of total credit mortgage is done by borrowers Loan-to-value Ratio of the amount of the financing to the value of real estate property. Vintage (quarterly average) Portfolio 64.6% 35.7% Vehicle financing R$23.3 bn as of December 31, 2020 + 8.6% (vs. Sep-20) + 23.0% (vs. Dec-19) Originations 4th Quarter of 2020 R$4.8 bn vs. 4Q19) % Average Average Term Down Payment Average Ticket 45 months 38% R$39.0 thousand Loan-to-value Vintage (quarterly average) Portfolio 60.4% 61.4% Corporate loans R$132.3 bn as of December 31, 2020 + 2.0% (vs. Sep-20) + 32.2% (vs. Dec-19) In the fourth quarter of 2020, credit origination3 was up 38% year-on-year. Very small, small and middle market R$121.6 bn as of December 31, 2020 + 4.1% (vs. Sep-20) + 34.5% (vs. Dec-19) In the fourth quarter of 2020, credit origination3 for very small, small and middle- market companies increased 5% year-on- year. Without financial guarantees provided. (2) Includes Individuals and Companies. (3) Average origination per working day in the quarter. Note: For further information on products, please see to our Institutional Presentation, available on our Investor Relations website. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 24 Management Discussion & Analysis Balance Sheet Funding Highlights Funding from clients grew by 5.0% in the quarter and 44.8% in the last 12 months, boosted by (i) time deposits, up 6.6% in the quarter and 77.2% in the last 12 months, (ii) demand deposits, up 5.5% in the quarter and 63.8% in the last 12 months, and (iii) savings deposits, up 4.1% in the quarter and 24.2% in the last 12 months. This growth is associated with the positive flow of funds, noted from the second half of March 2020.

The assets under management grew by 4.5% in the quarter and 14.2% in the last 12 months , represented by the increase of 14.7% in own products and 11.2% in open platform, year-on-year. In R$ m illions , e nd of pe r iod 4Q 20 3Q20 4Q19 Funding from Clients (A) 881,561 839,765 5.0% 608,990 44.8% Demand Deposits 134,805 127,827 5.5% 82,306 63.8% Savings Deposits 179,470 172,391 4.1% 144,558 24.2% Time Deposits 491,234 460,926 6.6% 277,166 77.2% Debentures (Linked to Repurchase Agreements and Third Parties' Operations) 1,985 2,729 -27.3% 5,258 -62.2% Funds from Bills¹ and Structured Operations Certificates 74,067 75,891 -2.4% 99,703 -25.7% Other Funding (B) 187,366 199,180 -5.9% 151,331 23.8% Onlending 11,456 11,464 -0.1% 11,648 -1.6% Borrowing 71,744 79,609 -9.9% 64,745 10.8% Securities Obligations Abroad 62,571 63,891 -2.1% 43,866 42.6% Other² 41,594 44,215 -5.9% 31,073 33.9% Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds (C) 1,423,641 1,377,413 3.4% 1,387,457 2.6% Total (A) +(B) + (C) 2,492,567 2,416,358 3.2% 2,147,779 16.1% Assets under Management 1,951,233 1,867,200 4.5% 1,709,196 14.2% Own Products 1,646,827 1,578,374 4.3% 1,435,408 14.7% Open Platform 304,406 288,826 5.4% 273,788 11.2% (1) Includes funds from Real Estate, Mortgage, Financial, Credit and Similar Notes. (2) Includes installments of subordinated debt not included in the Tier II Referential Equity. Loans and funding The ratio of loan portfolio to funding net of compulsory deposits and cash and cash equivalents reached 76.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. 91.9% 81.2% 75.6% 76.8% 76.7% 76.7% 71.1% 65.1% 66.3% 66.5% In R$ Billions 1,069 1,010 1,039 927 900 897 760 788 870 657 689 711 635 583 640 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 25 Management Discussion & Analysis Capital and Risk Capital, Liquidity and Market ratios Itaú Unibanco assesses the adequacy of its capital to face the risks incurred, represented by the regulatory capital for credit, market and operational risks and by the capital necessary to cover other risks, in accordance with the rules disclosed by the Central Bank of Brazil implementing the Basel III capital requirements in Brazil. Tier I Capital Ratio On December 31, 2020, our Tier I Capital reached 13.2%, consisting of 11.5% Common Equity Tier I and of 1.7% Additional Tier I. 12.4% 0.2% 0.3% 0.3% 13.2% 1.7% 1.7% 10.7% 11.5% Tier I Follow On+ Sell XP Inc. Net Income and Dividends Credit risk-weighted assets Tier I Sep-20 Dec-20 Common Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier I (AT1) Capital Ratios Main changes in the quarter: Referential Equity: increase of 3.0% driven by the net income for the period and gains from the sale of XP Inc., partially offset by the payment of mandatory minimum dividends. RWA: decrease of R$26,532 million. The reduction amount of credit risk- weighted assets (RWACPAD) was mainly driven by foreign exchange variations in the period. BIS ratio: increase of 80 basis points, mainly driven by the net income for the period. In December 2020, our BIS ratio was 425 basis points above the minimum required with capital buffers (10.25%). In R$ million, end of period 4Q20 3Q20 Common Equity Tier I 119,960 113,910 Tier I (Common Equity + Additional Capital) 137,157 132,272 Referential Equity (Tier I and Tier II) 151,244 146,894 Total Risk-weighted Assets (RWA) 1,042,207 1,068,739 Credit Risk-weighted Assets (RWACP A D) 921,934 948,063 Operational Risk-weighted Assets (RWAOP A D) 92,792 92,792 Market Risk-weighted Assets (RWAM I NT ) 27,481 27,884 Common Equity Tier I Ratio 11.5% 10.7% Tier I Capital Ratio 13.2% 12.4% BIS Ratio (Referential Equity / Total Risk- weighted Assets) 14.5% 13.7% Liquidity Ratios These ratios are calculated based on the methodology defined by the Brazilian Central Bank, which is in line with the Basel III international guidelines. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) The average LCR in the quarter was 194.6%, above the 100% limit, which means that we have sufficient stable resources available to support losses in stress scenarios. In R$ millions Dec-20 Sep-20 HQLA 343,174 328,202 Potential Cash Outflows 176,355 168,331 LCR (%) 194.6% 195.0% Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) The NSFR was 126.0% at the end of the quarter, above the 100% limit, which means that we have stable resources available to support the stable resources required in the long term. In R$ millions Dec-20 Sep-20 Available Stable Funding 956,033 932,718 Required Stable Funding 758,907 754,386 NSFR (%) 126.0% 123.6% For 2020, the minimum liquidity ratio indicators required by the Brazilian Central Bank is 100%. Note: The ratios were calculated based on the Prudential information, which includes financial institutions, consórcio managers, payment institutions, companies that acquire operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk and investment funds in which the conglomerate retains substantially all of the risks and benefits. Value at Risk - VaR 1 This is one of the main market risk indicators and a statistical metric that quantifies the potential economic losses expected in normal market conditions. In R$ millions, end of period 4Q20 3Q20 VaR by Risk Factor Interest Rates 431 337 Currency 24 12 Shares on the Stock Exchange 30 11 Commodities 1 2 Diversification Effects (263) (177) Total VaR 223 185 Maximum VaR in the quarter 228 250 Average VaR in the quarter 206 208 Minimum VaR in the quarter 180 171 (1) Values represented above consider a 1-day time horizon and a 99% confidence level. Note: Further information on risk and capital management is available on the Investor Relations website at www.itau.com.br/investor-relations, in section Reports - Pillar 3 and Global Systemically Important Banks. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 26 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results by Business Segment The Pro Forma financial statements of Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Activities with the Market + Corporation presented below are based on managerial information derived from internal models which more accurately reflect the activities of the business units. Retail Banking Retail banking products and services offered to both current account and non-current account holders include: personal loans, mortgage loans, payroll loans, credit cards, acquiring services, vehicle financing, insurance, pension plan and premium bond products, among others. Current account holders are segmented into: (i) Retail, (ii) Uniclass, (iii) Personnalité and (iv) Very small and small companies. Highlights Increase in recurring managerial result in the quarter was driven by higher commissions and fees, mainly for cards. Additionally, cost of credit was down 15.3%, driven by lower provisioning requirement in the quarter. These positive effects were partially offset by increased non-interest expenses.

non-interest expenses. The 54.4% reduction in recurring managerial result was due to lower revenues from financial margin and card services on a year-on-year basis. In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 17,851 17,433 2.4% 20,965 -14.9% 9,822 9,761 0.6% 12,452 -21.1% 6,255 5,913 5.8% 6,667 -6.2% 1,774 1,759 0.8% 1,846 -3.9% Cost of Credit (4,270) (5,040) -15.3% (4,230) 0.9% Retained Claims (339) (360) -6.0% (315) 7.7% Other Operating Expenses (10,618) (9,927) 7.0% (10,698) -0.7% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,624 2,105 24.7% 5,722 -54.1% Income Tax and Social Contribution (890) (660) 35.0% (2,032) -56.2% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (74) (20) 269.5% (47) 56.2% Recurring Managerial Result 1,660 1,426 16.4% 3,643 -54.4% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 14.7% 12.5% 2.2 p.p. 35.2% -20.5 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 57.6% 55.0% 2.6 p.p. 48.3% 9.3 p.p. Loan Portfolio (R$ billion) + 8.1% + 11.8% 316.5 283.1 282.6 292.9 274.4 Dec-19Mar-20Jun-20Sep-20Dec-20 Digital Transformation in the Retail Banking Use of Digital Channels 1 number of current account holders (in millions) Share of Transactions through digital channels* Online account opening flow Individuals accounts (in thousands) 11.1 14.3 12.5 2020 2018 Credit 25% 19% Investments 47% 41% 514 225268 1.1 1.2 1.2 Payments 85% 76% 4Q18 4Q19 4Q20 Dec-18 Dec-19 Dec-20 * Note: Share of digital channels in the total volume (R$) of Individuals Companies transactions in the Retail Bank segment. ¹ Internet, mobile and SMS on Retail Bank. 27 Management Discussion and Analysis Segment Analysis Results by Business Segment Wholesale Banking Wholesale Banking is comprised of: i) the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, ii) the activities of our units abroad, iii) Itaú Asset Management, a specialized asset manager, and iv) the products and services offered to high net worth clients (Private Banking), middle market companies and institutional clients. Highlights The 15.9% increase in recurring managerial result in the quarter was driven by increases in: (i) financial margin due to higher credit volume in Brazil and Latin America, and (ii) commissions and fees due to higher asset management fees. These effects were partially offset by higher cost of credit in Latin America.

The increase was 13.9% on a year-on-year basis and was driven by the increase in financial margin, partially offset by lower commissions and fees, and increases in cost of credit and non-interest expenses. In R$ millions Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 8,595 8,211 4.7% 8,451 1.7% 5,306 4,966 6.8% 4,787 10.8% 3,247 3,067 5.9% 3,470 -6.4% 42 178 -76.5% 194 -78.5% Cost of Credit (1,764) (1,279) 37.9% (1,581) 11.6% Retained Claims (1) (3) -44.0% (16) -90.4% Other Operating Expenses (4,286) (4,235) 1.2% (4,092) 4.7% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,543 2,695 -5.6% 2,762 -7.9% Income Tax and Social Contribution (898) (813) 10.5% (788) 13.9% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries 629 80 684.7% 23 2607.4% Recurring Managerial Result 2,274 1,962 15.9% 1,997 13.9% Recurring Managerial Return on Average Allocated Capital 15.9% 13.1% 2.8 p.p. 17.2% - 1.3 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 47.2% 49.2% -2.0 p.p. 45.8% 1.4 p.p. Loan Portfolio (R$ billion) - 0.6% + 31.4% 396.4 394.1 357.1 383.1 299.9 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Activities with the Market + Corporation Assets under management - ANBIMA ranking (R$ billion) + 1.5% - 2.3% 770.8 724.8 720.2 741.8 752.7 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Sep-20 Dec-20 Assets under management (Itaú Unibanco e Intrag) Includes: (i) results of the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities; (ii) financial margin with the market; (iii) costs of Treasury operations and (iv) the equity pickup from companies not linked to any segment. In R$ millions 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 Operating Revenues 2,735 2,745 -0.4% 2,417 13.2% Managerial Financial Margin Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses 2,459 2,201 11.7% 2,201 11.7% 353 485 -27.1% 218 62.3% (77) 59 -231.7% (2) 4590.7% Cost of Credit (0) 0 - 0 - Other Operating Expenses (299) (136) 119.6% (182) 64.3% Income before Tax and Minority Interests 2,436 2,609 -6.6% 2,235 9.0% Income Tax and Social Contribution (969) (955) 1.5% (564) 71.9% Minority Interests in Subsidiaries (12) (11) 15.8% (15) -20.5% Recurring Managerial Result 1,455 1,643 -11.5% 1,656 -12.1% Recurring Return on Average Allocated Capital 18.7% 28.5% -9.8 p.p. 18.9% - 0.2 p.p. Efficiency Ratio (ER) 3.8% 3.1% 0.7 p.p. 1.4% 2.4 p.p. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 28 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad Results by Region (Brazil and Latin America) We present below the income statement segregated between our operations in Brazil, which includes units abroad excluding Latin America, and our operations in Latin America excluding Brazil. Our operations in Brazil¹ represent 99.6% of the recurring managerial result for the quarter. Brazil¹ (In R$ millions, end of period) Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries Recurring Managerial Result Share Return on Average Equity - Annualized 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 25,890 25,427 1.8% 28,701 -9.8% 102,462 107,844 -5.0% 15,081 14,696 2.6% 17,073 -11.7% 60,725 65,727 -7.6% 13,984 13,616 2.7% 16,333 -14.4% 57,494 61,958 -7.2% 1,097 1,080 1.5% 740 48.2% 3,231 3,769 -14.3% 9,071 8,735 3.8% 9,622 -5.7% 34,278 34,390 -0.3% 1,738 1,996 -12.9% 2,006 -13.4% 7,460 7,726 -3.4% (3,821) (5,363) -28.8% (4,624) -17.4% (25,602) (15,492) 65.3% (3,307) (5,261) -37.1% (4,893) -32.4% (24,924) (16,734) 48.9% (832) (346) 140.4% (230) 261.3% (1,463) (372) 292.8% (433) (611) -29.2% (344) 26.0% (2,052) (1,300) 57.8% 751 856 -12.3% 843 -11.0% 2,837 2,914 -2.6% (340) (363) -6.3% (316) 7.8% (1,354) (1,216) 11.3% (12,947) (12,221) 5.9% (13,134) -1.4% (49,167) (50,790) -3.2% (11,176) (10,658) 4.9% (11,208) -0.3% (42,513) (43,716) -2.8% (1,770) (1,564) 13.2% (1,926) -8.1% (6,654) (7,074) -5.9% 8,782 7,480 17.4% 10,628 -17.4% 26,340 40,346 -34.7% (3,328) (2,605) 27.7% (3,546) -6.1% (8,493) (13,110) -35.2% (86) (31) 181.1% (63) 37.4% (221) (249) -11.1% 5,368 4,844 10.8% 7,019 -23.5% 17,626 26,987 -34.7% 99.6% 96.3% 3.3 p.p 96.2% 3.4 p.p 95.1% 95.1% 0.0 p.p 17.8% 16.8% 1.0 p.p 25.1% - 7.4 p.p 15.3% 24.9% -9.6 p.p Latin America (In R$ millions, end of period) Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Financial margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Revenues from Insurance² Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Impairment Discounts Granted Recovery of Loan Loans Written Off as Losses Retained Claims Other Operating Expenses Non-interestexpenses Tax Expenses and Other³ Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries Recurring Managerial Result Share Return on Average Equity - Annualized 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 2020 2019 3,290 2,962 11.1% 3,132 5.1% 12,323 11,946 3.2% 2,506 2,232 12.3% 2,365 5.9% 9,371 8,902 5.3% 2,036 1,938 5.0% 1,799 13.2% 7,593 7,098 7.0% 471 293 60.3% 567 -17.0% 1,777 1,804 -1.5% 784 730 7.5% 734 6.8% 2,952 2,917 1.2% - - - 32 - - 127 - (2,213) (956) 131.4% (1,187) 86.5% (4,607) (2,662) 73.1% (2,335) (1,076) 116.9% (1,252) 86.5% (5,014) (2,946) 70.2% - - - - - - - - (12) (6) 109.4% (35) -65.4% (26) (76) -65.8% 134 126 6.7% 100 34.0% 433 361 20.0% - - - (15) - - (49) - (2,256) (2,076) 8.7% (1,838) 22.7% (7,837) (7,029) 11.5% (2,145) (2,020) 6.2% (1,803) 19.0% (7,652) (6,910) 10.7% (111) (56) 99.2% (36) 210.3% (185) (120) 54.7% (1,179) (71) 1557.1% 92 -1384.3% (121) 2,206 -105.5% 570 177 221.9% 161 253.7% 429 (386) -211.3% 629 80 683.8% 23 2607.3% 601 (444) -235.4% 20 186 -89.0% 276 -92.6% 910 1,376 -33.9% 0.4% 3.7% -3.3 p.p 3.8% -3.4 p.p 4.9% 4.9% 0.0 p.p 0.6% 5.7% -5.1 p.p 9.8% -9.2 p.p 7.4% 12.0% -4.6 p.p Main foreign exchange variations compared to the Brazilian Real (BRL) BRL vs. U.S. Dollar Colombian Peso vs. BRL Uruguayan Peso vs. BRL Argentine Peso vs. BRL Chilean Peso vs. BRL Paraguayan Guarani vs. BRL - 7.9% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20) - 3.7% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20) + 7.7% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20) + 19.6% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20) - 2.0% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20) + 7.1% (4Q20 vs. 3Q20) + 28.9% (4Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 19.3% (4Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 11.9% (4Q20 vs. 4Q19) + 8.8% (4Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 26.7% (4Q20 vs. 4Q19) - 17.1% (4Q20 vs. 4Q19) R$ 5.641 R$ 5.197 813.67 9.21 7.53 8.11 16.16 186.43 681.66 14.85 13.50 139.41 1,598 1,325 R$ 4.031 656.60 1,237 136.57 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 4Q19 3Q20 4Q20 Includes units abroad ex-Latin America. (2) The result from Insurance includes the Revenue from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. (3) Include Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and other) and Insurance Selling Expenses. Note: Information for Latin America is presented in nominal currencies. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 29 Management Discussion & Analysis Activities Abroad Global Footprint France1 England1 2 Germany Our business Spain 1 Switzerland USA 1 2 3 Portugal 1 abroad focuses on the following Mexico 1 Cayman 1 2 3 activities: Bahamas 1 3 Panama 1 4 Colombia 1 4 Brazil 1 1 Corporate & Peru 1 2 3 4 Investment Paraguay 2 Asset Management 1 2 3 4 Chile Uruguay 1 3 Private Banking 1 2 3 4 4 1 3 4 Retail Argentina 1 2 4 Countries Uruguay ¹ Chile Argentina Paraguay Colombia ² Latin America ³ Other countries Total Employees 1,065 5,340 1,584 975 3,098 12,062 559 96,540 Branches & CSBs 24 185 84 40 111 444 - 4,337 ATMs 62 408 175 301 125 1,071 - 45,556 Note: The Global Footprint map does not include localities and regions in run-off or closing operations; (1) Does not include OCA's 33 Points of Service; (2) Includes employees in Panamá; (3) Latin America ex-Brazil (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Uruguay). Latin America In R$ millions (in constant currency) Operating Revenues Managerial Financial Margin Financial Margin with Clients Financial Margin with the Market Commissions and Fees Cost of Credit Provision for Loan Losses Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses Other Operating Expenses Non-InterestExpenses Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other Taxes Income before Tax and Minority Interests Income Tax and Social Contribution Minority Interests in Subsidiaries ¹ Recurring Managerial Result Return on Average Equity - Annualized Efficiency Ratio Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay 4Q20 3Q20 4Q20 3Q20 4Q20 3Q20 4Q20 3Q20 1,928 1,845 5% 456 371 23% 271 272 0% 456 463 -2% 1,540 1,496 3% 370 293 26% 192 203 -5% 247 254 -3% 1,371 1,370 0% 259 218 19% 160 143 12% 214 213 1% 168 126 33% 111 75 47% 33 60 -46% 33 41 -21% 389 349 11% 86 78 10% 79 69 14% 209 209 0% (2,127) (461) 362% (36) (454) -92% (2) (11) -82% (25) (17) 47% (2,240) (574) 290% (37) (454) -92% (6) (16) -62% (28) (20) 43% 123 117 5% 1 1 50% 4 5 -20% 5 4 17% (1,359) (1,357) 0% (274) (226) 21% (169) (129) 31% (309) (288) 7% (1,358) (1,357) 0% (240) (201) 20% (165) (125) 32% (309) (288) 7% (1) (1) -1% (35) (25) 37% (4) (4) 1% (0) (0) - (1,557) 27 -5831% 146 (308) -147% 100 131 -24% 122 158 -23% 686 89 668% (56) 147 -138% (27) (53) -48% (47) (62) -25% 627 84 643% - - - - - - - - - (244) 201 -222% 90 (161) -156% 72 78 -8% 75 96 -21% -15.5% 11.9% -27.4 p.p. 24.1% -45.2% 69.3 p.p. 20.6% 23.3% -2.7 p.p. 14.8% 19.5% -4.7 p.p. 70.4% 73.6% -3.1 p.p. 56.9% 58.0% -1.1 p.p. 61.8% 46.8% 15.0 p.p. 67.7% 62.2% 5.6 p.p. (1) Minority interests are calculated based on the accounting result of the transaction in BRGAAP. Highlights of Latin America in constant currency, eliminating the effects of exchange rate variations and using the managerial concept. Itaú Corpbanca Itaú Argentina Itaú Paraguay Itaú Uruguay • Higher margin with the market • Higher margin with the market • Operating revenue remained • Lower margin with the mar- due to volatility of local interest driven by gains on derivatives. stable from the previous quarter. ket driven by a decrease in and inflation rates. • Provision for corporate clients in • Lower cost of credit driven by revenue from securities. • Higher cost of credit driven by the third quarter of 2020 driven upgrades and debt settlements in • Higher cost of credit driven additional provisions due to the by the macroeconomic scenario. the fourth quarter in the corpo- by credit downgrades of macroeconomic scenario and • Higher personnel expenses due to rate and companies segments. companies. credit downgrades of corporate the collective labor agreement • Increase in operating expenses • Higher personnel expenses clients. related adjustments and higher due to the settlement of adminis- due to increased variable variable compensation. trative proceedings. compensation. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 30 Additional Information Management Discussion & Analysis and Complete Financial Statements Management Discussion & Analysis Itaú Unibanco Shares Itaú Unibanco Shares Our capital stock is comprised of common Market Capitalization shares (ITUB3) and non-voting shares R$311 billion US$60 billion (ITUB4), both traded on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange). Non-voting shares are also traded The market capitalization is the total number of outstanding shares as deposit receipts (ADRs) on the New York (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per Stock Exchange (NYSE). non-voting share on the last trading day in the period. Corporate Structure Chart and Free Float Participation Free Float* Egydio de Souza Moreira Salles Family Non Voting Shares Aranha Family Free Float 100.00% Total Foreigners Brazilian Investors 36.73% ON 63.27% ON in B3 in NYSE 81.87% PN 18.13% PN Cia. E. Johnston de 36% 4.8 bn 27% 66.36% Total 33.64% Total Participações (number of shares) 38% 50.00% ON Foreigners 33.47% Total in B3 Itaúsa 50.00% ON IUPAR Free Float* 100.00% PN 66.53% Total 7.76% ON 39.21% ON 51.71% ON 99.62% PN 0.004% PN 26.26% Total 52.96% Total 19.91% Total Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Note: ON = Common Share; PN = Non-voting Share; (*) Excluding shares held by majority owners and treasury shares. Market Consensus (ITUB4) -12/29/20 Sell Buy Buy 11 Hold 04 Sell 00 Source: Thomson Reuters . Sell Buy Buy 13 Hold 04 Sell 01 Source: Bloomberg. Strengths of our ownership Family ownership and control ensuring a long-term view

long-term view Professional management team

Broad shareholder base

(52.96% of our shares are free floating)

(52.96% of our shares are free floating) Strong corporate governance Performance in the Capital Market (R$) (R$) (US$) Price and volume ITUB4 ITUB3 ITUB (Common Shares) (Non-voting shares) (ADR) Closing price at 12/31/2020 31.63 27.93 6.09 Maximum Price During the Quarter 32.43 28.60 4.96 Average Price During the Quarter 27.63 25.05 4.87 Minimum Price During the Quarter 22.18 21.10 4.80 Closing Price at 09/30/2020 22.50 21.38 3.98 Closing Price at 12/31/2019 37.10 32.03 9.15 Change in 4Q20 40.6% 30.6% 53.0% Change in the last 12 months -14.7% -12.8% -33.4% Average Daily Trading Volume in 4Q20 - million 1,047.6 19.3 189.5 Average Daily Trading Financial Volume in 12 months - million 1,028.7 23.9 172.3 Shareholder base and indicators 12/31/20 09/30/20 12/31/19 Number of Shares - million 9,804 9,804 9,804 Common Shares (ON) - million 4,958 4,958 4,958 Non-voting Shares (PN) - million 4,846 4,846 4,846 Treasury Shares - million 41.7 41.7 58.5 Number of Outstanding Shares - million 9,762 9,762 9,746 Number of Shareholders 466,560 513,451 241,166 Recurring Managerial Result per Share During the Quarter (R$) 0.55 0.52 0.75 Net Income per Share During the Quarter (R$) 0.78 0.46 0.77 Book value per Share (R$) 13.99 13.37 13.54 Price/Earnings (P/E) ¹ 16.32 11.67 13.59 Price/Book value (P/B) ² 2.26 1.68 2.74 Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/earnings per share. For calculation purposes, the retained earnings for the last 12 months were included; (2) Closing price of non-voting shares at end of the period/Book value per share at end of the period. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 32 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Glossary Executive Summary Operating Revenues The sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Result from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses. Managerial Financial Margin The sum of the Financial Margin with Clients and the Financial Margin with the Market. Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized Obtained by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. The resulting amount is multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation bases of returns were adjusted by the dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing dates, which have not yet been approved at annual Stockholders' or Board meetings. Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets - Annualized Obtained by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets. Coverage Ratio Obtained by dividing the total allowance balance by the balance of operations more than 90 days overdue. Efficiency Ratio Obtained by dividing the Non-Interest Expenses by the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees, Result of Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations and Tax Expenses (ISS, PIS, COFINS and Other Taxes). Recurring Managerial Result per Share Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period, including stock splits when they take place. Dividends and Interest on Own Capital Net of Taxes Corresponds to the distribution of part of the profits to stockholders, paid or provisioned, declared and posted in Stockholders' Equity. Market Capitalization Obtained by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) by the average price per non-voting share on the last trading day of the period. Tier I Capital Ratio The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital, divided by the Total Risk Weighted Assets. Cost of Credit Composed of the Result from Loan Losses, Impairment and Discounts Granted. Managerial Financial Margin Financial margin with clients Consists of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. Spread-sensitive operations include: (i) the assets margin, which is the difference between the amount received from loan operations and corporate securities and the cost of money charged by treasury banking and (ii) the liabilities margin, which is the difference between the cost of funding and the amount received from treasury banking. The working capital margin is the interest on working capital at the SELIC interest rate. Financial margin with the market Includes treasury banking, which manages mismatches between assets and liabilities - Asset and Liability Management (ALM), terms, the rates of interest, foreign exchange and others, and treasury trading, which manages proprietary portfolios and may assume guiding positions, in compliance with the limits established by our risk appetite. Mix of Products Change in the composition of credit risk assets between periods. Average asset portfolio Includes the portfolio of credit and private securities net of loans more than 60 days overdue, but excluding the effects of average exchange rate variations during the periods. Asset spreads Variation in the spreads on credit risk assets between periods. Annualized average rate of financial margin with clients Obtained by dividing the Financial Margin with Clients by the average daily balances of spread-sensitive operations, working capital and others. The quotient of this division is divided by the number of calendar days in the quarter and annualized (rising to 360) to obtain the annual rate. Credit Quality NPL Ratio (over 90 days) Calculated by dividing the balance of loans which are non-performing for longer than 90 days by the total loan portfolio. Loans more than 90 days overdue include the total balance of transactions with at least one installment more than 90 days overdue. NPL Creation The balance of loans that became more than 90 days overdue during the quarter. Cost of Credit over Total Risk Calculated by dividing the Cost of Credit by the average Loan Portfolio for the last two quarters. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 33 Management Discussion & Analysis Glossary Results from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Underwriting Margin The sum of earned premiums, retained claims and selling expenses. Combined Ratio The sum of retained claims, selling expenses, administrative expenses, other operating income and expenses, tax expenses for ISS, PIS and COFINS and other taxes divided by earned premiums. Credit Portfolio Loan-to-Value Ratio of the amount of financing to the value of the underlying real estate. Funding Loan Portfolio over Gross Funding Obtained by dividing Loans by Gross Funding (Funding from Clients, Funds from Acceptance and Issuance of Securities Abroad, Borrowing and Others) at the end of the period. Common Equity Tier I The sum of social capital, reserves and retained earnings, less deductions and prudential adjustments. Additional Tier I Capital Consists of instruments of aperpetual nature, which meet the eligibility requirements. Tier I Capital The sum of the Common Equity Tier I and the Additional Tier I Capital. Tier II Capital Consists of subordinated debt instruments with defined maturity dates that meet the eligibility requirements. Total Capital The sum of the Tier I and Tier II Capital. Total Risk Weighted Assets Consists of the sum of the portions related to the credit risk exposure (RWACPAD), the market risk capital requirement (RWAMINT) and the operational risk capital requirement (RWAOPAD). Activities with the Market + Corporation The Activities with the Market + Corporation column presents the results of the capital surplus, excess subordinated debt and the net balance of tax assets and liabilities. It also includes the financial margin with the market, the costs of Treasury operations, the equity pickup from companies not linked to each segment and our interest in Porto Seguro. Our Shares Book Value per Share Calculated by dividing the Stockholders' Equity on the last day of the period by the number of outstanding shares. Currency Includes cash, bank deposits of institutions without reserve requirements, foreign currency deposits in Brazil, foreign currency deposits abroad, and cash and cash equivalents in foreign currency. Capital, Liquidity and Market Indicators Value at Risk (VaR) A statistical metric that quantifies the potential economic loss to be expected in normal market conditions. The consolidated VaR of Itaú Unibanco is calculated based on a Historical Simulation of the bank's total exposure to market risk, at a confidence level of 99%, a historical period of four years (1000 business days) and a holding period of one day. In addition, using a conservative approach, the VaR is calculated daily, whether volatility-weighted or otherwise, and the final VaR is the most restrictive of the two methodologies. Results by Business Segment Retail Banking Consists of the offering of banking products and services to both current account and non -current account holders. Products and services offered include: personal loans, credit cards, payroll loans, vehicle financing, mortgage loans, insurance, pension plan and premium bonds products, and acquiring services, among others. Wholesale Banking Consists of the activities of Itaú BBA, the unit responsible for commercial operations with large companies and for investment banking services, the activities of our units abroad, and the products and services offered to high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and to middle market companies and institutional clients. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 34 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 35 (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 36 4Q 20 Complete financial statements December 31, 2020 Management Report 2020 Recurrent Managerial managerial income ROE R$ 18.5 bi 14.5% Composition or recurrent managerial Non-interest expense income per business -0.9 % R$ 50.2 bi VS. 2019 Credit 3,863 Capital Surplus Number of shareholders 18,536 436& Trading in thousands Total 467 14,236 Services & Insurance 241 In millions of Reais 150 2018 2019 2020 Credit portfolio1 +20.3% +10.4% in billions of Reais 869.5 722.6 Individuals 654.5 255.6 239.8 211.3 Very Small, Small and 127.6 95.3 Middle Market Companies 75.5 269.0 Large Companies 221.3 204.6 Latin America 217.3 163.2 166.3 2018 2019 2020 (1) Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities Dear reader, Since March 2020, Brazil has faced an unprecedented health crisis that has affected all sectors of the economy and society. As a Brazilian bank with the majority of our operations in this country, we have been significantly affected by the economic, political and social conditions, of Brazil. Brazil's GDP, which grew by 1.4% in 2019, is expected to decline by 4.1% at the close of 2020, affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Quarterly comparison show a decline of 1.5% and 9.6% in 1Q20 and 2Q20, respectively. In 3Q20, the fiscal response, the loosening of monetary policy and the gradual recovery of economic activity from June onward saw GDP recover by 7.7%, also in a quarterly comparison. We are forecasting GDP growth of 4.0% for 2021, even though the reduction in emergency assistance is expected to impact consumption in the first half-year; the hope is for the recovery to gain pace once vaccination begins here. In addition, the growth in private credit in this scenario of low interest rates should contribute to the expansion of the Brazilian economy. The SELIC rate stood at 2.0% in August 2020 and has remained at this level ever since. Bank loans in proportion to GDP grew to 53.1% in November 2020, in comparison with 46.4% for the same month of the previous year. Inflation reached 4.4% for the year ended December 31, against 4.3% for the year ended December 31, 2019. It is important to highlight that the measures adopted to deal with the COVID-19 crisis affected the government accounts. The twelve-month deficit in the balance of the country's primary budget in 2020 was 8.9% of GDP in November, after deficits of 0.8% in 2019, 1.5% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2017. However, the ceiling on expenditures, notwithstanding the challenging scenario, should be met in the years ahead. Keeping the customer at the center of everything we do, we were able to reinvent ourselves without forgetting about our teams, and there is no doubt that we have reached the end of the year even stronger as an organization and even more convinced of our role in society. In 2020, we had 56,444 employees trained to work from home office, in addition to supporting our employees in the physical branches with protection and safety procedures and equipment. As a result of this effort to provide our teams with the best possible conditions, we achieved 90 points in the E-NPS (the index that measures employee satisfaction), a record milestone, in addition to having been elected by Valor Career and UOL as the best place in people management and to work, respectively. Having secured the best possible well-being for our teams, we were able to devote ourselves to supporting our customers during such a challenging period, with all-in, sustainable solutions. We continued to see growth in our digital channels in the fourth quarter of the year. Via the digital channel, we opened 514 thousand individual and 6.9 thousand business accounts, growth of 92% and 87% respectively over the same period of the previous year. During the second fortnight of March 2020 we launched the 60+ program which, among other measures, provided a grace period of 60 days on payments of delinquent loan agreements. In mid-April 2020, we rolled out a wider ranging program called Travessia (Crossing). On December 31, 2020, the balance of the portfolio of personal, very small and small company loans with flexible repayment terms stood at R$ 50.8 billion. We provided support to very small and small companies under the National Support Program for Very Small and Small Companies (Pronampe) and through the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI BNDES), within the scope of the Emergency Program for Access to Credit intended for Very Small, Small and Middle Market Companies, self-employed truck drivers and individual entrepreneurs. Under the latter, in the fourth quarter we made available R$ 3.2 billion to over 8.6 thousand companies. 39 We are pleased to see the result of the efforts in favor of our customers, having won the Reclame Aqui Award in five categories, in addition to having reached the target we had set ourselves two years ago of increasing our NPS (the customer satisfaction index) by 10 points by 2020. In November we reached the mark of 58 points, 10 points more than in 2018, even with the challenges that we could not have foreseen. Last, but not least, we have reached 2021 with an optimistic outlook on the future, aware of the complexities that lie ahead. Our new CEO as from February 2021, Milton Maluhy, announced in December the new members of the Executive Committee, which has been configured with the main objective of getting even closer to the business while simplifying our operations and the bank's management model, enabling greater autonomy and speed in decision making. We are addressing the customers' demands for investment solutions against a scenario of low interest rates. We have introduced our new Itaú Personnalité investment recommendation model which, based on 12 million monthly simulations and with around 300,000 portfolio combinations for each investor profile, allows our team of specialists to test each combination in 10,000 different scenarios until the best option for each investor profile is identified. We also announced a new investment advisory model based on the agile work model. By opening this platform to products of other companies, we offer services supported by a system of algorithms for recommending investments in an unbiased manner. We will hire 1,700 specialists for this new structure, allocated to the 120 offices to be created nationwide. Besides these initiatives, we will integrate our customers' experience with investments in the bank and in our brokerage firm, Itaú Corretora, using an ion application whose objective is to provide an intuitive, digital and integrated experience. The application, still exclusive to the bank's customers, offers a wide variety of products of Itaú and other asset managers in the market, with graphic analysis, comparisons, recommendations and news, providing a unique experience for each profile. Private pension products now have the option of 100% international exposure. We launched the Itaú International Private Pension Portfolio, the first product in this category in the Brazilian market which can have up to 100% exposure to the market international. In line with the bank's movement in working to democratizing investments in Brazil, this plan is accessible to all ranges of clients, with an initial investment of just R$ 1.00. We have strengthened our tradition of recognizing the value of environmental, social and governance criteria with new funds. We have Brazil's largest private asset management company, and we continue advancing in favor of ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria with three new investment funds. These are: The Itaú International ESG Portfolio, which aims for the best combination of strategies where the focus is on assets positioned in ESG criteria; the Itaú ESG H2O Ações, whose objective is to invest in the shares of 50 global companies linked in a positive way to the water business, and Itaú ESG Energia Limpa Ações whose focus is to invest in 30 'clean energy' companies involved in the biofuel, ethanol, geothermal, hydroelectric, solar and wind energy sectors. With the aim of strengthening transaction security and accelerating the delivery of financial services, we have selected AWS as our partner in our Digital Transformation process. We have chosen Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as our long-term, strategic cloud services provider. We will use the world's leading cloud services provider to accelerate our digital transformation and to enhance the banking experience of our clients worldwide. As part of the 10-year agreement that expands our relationship with AWS, we will migrate the largest portion of our IT Infrastructure from mainframes and our data centers to the cloud. 40 To reinforce its solutions package, iti is launching its first annual charge-free credit card. In both the virtual and physical versions, this is the first solution of iti involving credit. To make access to credit more dramatic, the card will be automatically available in the iti portfolio and, in addition to its traditional functions, it can be used for functionalities within the app itself, such as payments using QR Code. Reflecting our concern about accessibility, the physical credit card will be identified in Braille. Moreover, the new card contains no type of written numbering: all data are accessed using the client's app, increasing security and reducing the chances of fraud. Additionally, the singer and entrepreneur Anitta is the star in a series of videos demonstrating the various functionalities of iti, which won the award for the best digital onboarding among financial institutions in Brazil, in a study undertaken by consulting company idwall. In effect, this award means the best digital experience for opening accounts among Brazil's leading 25 digital banks and portfolios. In a series of rollouts, Credicard is going beyond financial services focused solely on credit cards, with the aim of becoming a payment solutions business unit. One of the hallmarks of this new phase is the rollout of a technology platform that will enable the brand to offer a more all-in payment experience, with an account already configured for free transfers via Pix and a new card, in addition to a more extensive and accessible credit access model focused on financial inclusion and guidance. Currently undergoing tests at Credicard Beta, with the client-developerco-creation model, the new system already provides for the possibility of connecting to partners using APIs and, therefore, is ready for Open Banking. With the emphasis on creating value for our shareholders, we have taken a decision about the future of the investment in XP Inc. ("XP"). On January 31, the Extraordinary General Meeting approved the segregation of the business line of the Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate regarding its participation¹ in the capital of XP Inc. to XPart., a company to be constituted after obtaining by the controllers a favorable statement from the regulatory authority. After the favorable opinion of the regulatory authority, there is a term of up to 120 days² for listing on B3 and for distribution of the new shares of XPart, with the cut-off date ("ex") and procedures to be informed in due course.

cut-off date ("ex") and procedures to be informed in due course. By the cut-off date (close to the listing date), Itaú Unibanco shares will continue to be traded with the entitlement to receive shares of XPart.

cut-off date (close to the listing date), Itaú Unibanco shares will continue to be traded with the entitlement to receive shares of XPart. Once the new company is listed, the shareholders will receive an equity holding in XPart of the same quantity, type and proportion as the shares they hold in Itaú Unibanco.

The shareholders will continue to retain their current equity holding in Itaú Unibanco and will also become shareholders of XPart.

The percentage of XP's capital that will be hold by XPart represented 40.52% at 12.31.2020, due to the capitalization of XP in December. Equivalent to 41.05% of the capital of XP Inc on the base date of September 30, 2020. According to the Corporate Law. 41 As the largest private bank in Latin America, we have spared no effort in contributing to solving the complex problems in the Amazon region. In a partnership with Bradesco and Santander, we have released an integrated plan for the purpose of making an effective contribution to the sustainable development of the Amazon. The material includes 10 measures allocated to three fronts identified as priorities for the region: environmental conservation and development of the bioeconomy; investment in sustainable infrastructure; and guarantees of the basic rights of the population of the Amazon region. The 10 measures of the Amazon Plan are: Zero deforestation in the beef chain Promoting sustainable chains; Encourage the development of sustainable Enabling investment in basic infrastructure; transport infrastructure; Climate information for credit and investment Green financial instruments; policies; Financial guidance and inclusion; Land title regularization; Social and economic development; Driving the bioeconomy. Among our initiatives, in December we held the Conference of the Amazon whose objective was to raise relevant issues and debates on matters involving the region, as well as raising funds for projects in forest recovery and the generation of local income. The event was transmitted over 3 days and brought together well-known investors and managers of Brazilian and international funds, as well as clients of the bank as special guests. One year on, we are presenting the performance results of the first twelve months since the launch of our Positive Impact Commitments. Our Positive Impact Commitments guide the decisions we take, ensuring a much view of the risks and opportunities inherent to the business. It is they that model the products and services we offer on the premise that they generate social and environmental benefits. In 2019 we introduced 8 initial commitments: Transparency in Reports and Communication, Responsible Investment, Financial Citizenship, Financing in Sectors with a Positive Impact, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship, Responsible Management, Inclusive Management and Ethics in Relations and in Business. In 2020, we published the first report with the results of the established goals obtained so far, in addition to the inclusion of the commitment to Private Social Investment. 42 We want to foster access to and the expansion of rights, improve the quality of urban life and strengthen people's transformative power through private social investment. We are reiterating our pact with Brazilian society through our Commitment to Private Social Investment. In the face of the covid-19 pandemic, private social investment has become even more relevant by spurring the initiatives needed to weather this difficult period. Creating the commitment to Private Social Investment means reaffirming the pact of Itaú Unibanco with Brazilian society, thereby strengthening the bonds of trust amidst uncertainty. The bank's Private Social Investment agenda, which like its other commitments is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Objectives, is directed toward four major spheres of operation: Education, Culture, Mobility and Longevity, areas in which Itaú has an operational track record. BRAZIL LATAM3 Total Amount (R$ millions) Number of Projects Amount (R$ millions) Number of Projects (R$ millions) Sponsorship 2020 Non-incentivated1 1,880.3 1,095 33.8 98 1,914.0 Education 270.8 605 2.9 30 273.7 Sport 0.6 3 0.0 0.0 0.6 Culture 109.3 179 3.1 36 112.3 Urban Mobility 58.8 40 18.4 4 77.2 Diversity 3.7 22 0.0 0.0 3.7 Innovation and Entrepreneuship 35.8 22 0.2 6 36.0 Local Develop. and Participation 7.3 55 6.3 19 13.6 Healthcare 1,394.0 169 2.9 3 1,396.9 Incentivated2 96.5 216 0.4 2 96.9 Culture 47.6 117 0.1 1 47.7 Sport 11.3 31 0.0 0.0 11.3 Education 11.3 34 0.3 1 11.6 Healthcare 14.9 16 0.0 0.0 14.9 Senior Citizens 11.4 18 0.0 0.0 11.4 Total 1,976.8 1,311 34.2 100 2,011.0 Own funds of the bank's companies and in-house budgets of the foundations and institutions. (2) Tax incentive resources under laws such as the Rouanet Law, Sports Incentive and so on. (3) Foreign currency amounts were converted to Brazilian Reais as at December 31, 2020 Recognition of the Investor Relations area in two categories at the Apimec Ibri Awards. We were recognized in the "Large Cap Investor Relations Best Practice and Initiative" category, while Geraldo Soares as voted "Best Investor Relations Professional" at the APIMEC Awards (Association of Capital Market Investment Analysts and Professionals) and by the IBRI (the Brazilian Institute of Investor Relations). 43 Creating value is to obtain financial results that exceed the cost of capital to remunerate our shareholders and other stakeholders through ethical and responsible relations based on trust and transparency and focused on the sustainability of the business. We present below the key indicators comprising our results: In R$ bilions 2020 2019 Income information Operating Revenues 1 114.8 119.8 Managerial Financial Margin 70.1 74.6 Financial Margin with Clients 65.1 69.1 Financial Margin with the Market 5.0 5.6 Commissions and Fees 37.2 37.3 Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plans and Premium 7.4 7.9 Bonds before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses Cost of Credit (30.2) (18.2) Non-interest Expenses (50.2) (50.6) Recurrent managerial income 18.5 28.4 Net Income 18.9 26.6 Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - 14.5% 23.7% Annualized 2 2020 2019 Balance Sheet information Total Assets 2,113 1,739 Total Loan Portfolio 3 869.5 722.6 NPL Ratio (90 days) 2.3% 3.0% Tier 1 Capital 13.2% 14.4% 2020 2019 Shares Weighted Average Number of Outstanding Shares - in millions 9,760 9,740 Net Income per Share - Basic - R$ 1.94 2.73 Book Value per Share - R$ (Outstanding on 12/31) 13.99 13.54 Dividends and Net Interest on Own Capital4 4.50 18.78 2020 2019 Others Branches 4,337 4,504 Physical and Client Service Branches (CSBs) 4,141 4,308 Digital Branches 196 196 Employees (in thousands) 96.5 94.9 Brazil 83.9 81.7 Abroad 12.6 13.2 Variation -4.2% -6.1% -5.7% -10.1% -0.2% -5.0% 66.4% -0.9% -34.6% -28.9% -920 bps Variation 21.5% 20.3% -70 bps -120 bps Variation 0.2% -28.9% 3.3% -76.0% Variation -3.7% -3.9% 0.0% 1.7% 2.7% -4.3% (1)The sum of Commissions and Fees and the Revenues from Insurance Transactions and Private Pensions before Retained Claims and Sales Expenses, net of Reinsurance. (2)The return is calculated by dividing the recurrent Net Income by the Average Shareholders' Equity. The quotient was multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The calculation of the returns were adjusted for the amounts of proposed dividends after the closure dates of the balance sheets not yet approved in ordinary meetings of shareholders or at meetings of the Board of Directors. (3)Total loan portfolio includes Financial Guarantees Provided and Bonds and Corporate Securities. (4) Amounts paid/provisioned, declared and highlighted in the shareholders' equity. 44 Results Analysis The percentages of increase or decrease in this section refer to the comparison between the accumulated figures for the year 2020 in relation to the same period of 2019, unless otherwise indicated. In 2020, our recurrent managerial income stood at R$ 18.5 billion, down by 34.6% over the same period of the previous year. The recurring Return on Shareholders' Equity was 14.5%. The highlight was growth de 20.3% in the total credit portfolio. We give below the growth of the portfolios in the main segments: 6.6% for private individuals;

33.9% in very small, small and middle market companies in Brazil;

21.6% in large companies in Brazil;

30.7% in our Latin America operations, affected primarily by exchange rate variance; In comparison with 2019, there was growth of 31.9% in credit origination in Brazil, namely:

14.1% for private individuals;

24.0% for very small, small and middle market companies; and

51.7% for large companies. Portfolio growth notwithstanding, we suffered a reduction of 5.7% in the financial margin with clients on account of the lower spreads on credit products, changes in the regulations on interest rates on overdraft accounts, and the adverse impact of the reduction in the interest rate on our own working capital and liabilities margin. These negative effects were partially offset by the higher volume of credit.The high market volatility during the first quarter of 2020 led to a reduction of 10.1% in the financial margin with the market. Revenues from services and insurance fell by 1.3% during the year. This reduction was due to lower revenues from the acquiring business related to the lower billings year-on-year. It is worth pointing out that in the fourth quarter de 2020 the volume of credit and debit transactions grew by 8.9% over the fourth quarter of 2019 and by 18.0% over the third quarter of 2020. The reduction in revenue from acquiring business was partially offset by a 45.3% increase in economic and financial advisory and brokerage fees arising from a more active capital market scenario. The cost of credit rose by 66.4% over the same period of the previous year. This can be attributed to material changes in the macroeconomic scenario as from the second week of March 2020 which, when captured by our provisioning model for expected losses, led to higher expenses with allowances for doubtful accounts. Continuous investment in technology has enabled a cost efficiency drive such as the closure of 117 physical branches in Brazil in the last 12 months and the voluntary redundancy program to which 3,500 employees had signed up at the end of 2019, reducing expenses by during 2020. Another highlight in 2020 was the increase in funding: 77.2% in time deposits;

63.8% in demand deposits; and

24.2% in savings deposits. These growth figures reflect the positive flow of resources from the second fortnight of March 2020 onward. 45 The Tier 1 Capital Ratio measures the ratio of the bank's capital to the risk level of its assets. Maintaining adequate levels aims to protect the institution in case of severe events. By managing our capital we aim to optimize how we invest our shareholders' resources while ensuring the bank's solidness. We present below the main events that affected our ratio in the fourth quarter of 2020: Tier I Capital Ratio Commom Equity Tier I (CET I) Additional Tier 1 Capital (AT1) On December 31, 2020, our Tier 1 Capital Ratio stood at 13.2%, 495 bps above the minimum regulatory level with capital buffers (8.25%). Our Tier 1 Capital consists of 11.5% of Core Capital and 1.7% of Additional Tier 1 Capital. The following graph shows the financial volume traded daily with our shares, which have a relevant participation in market indices in Brazil and abroad Our shares continue to enjoy high liquidity in trading, both in Brazil and in the United States, with an increase of 53% in the average daily trading volume since 2018 Average Daily Trading Volume of the Shares of Itaú Unibanco (R$ millions) +53% 1,912 1,388 1,253 1,053 B3 (ON+PN) 744 653 NYSE (ADR) 859 600 644 2018 2019 2020 46 Additionally, our shares end the period quoted at R$ 31.63 (ITUB4 - preferred shares) e R$ 27.93 (ITUB3 - acommon shares). We present below the evolution of R$ 100 invested on the date prior to the merger in november of 2008. 560 328 319 293 246 nov-08jun-09feb-10oct-10jun-11 feb-12oct-12jun-13feb-14oct-14nov-15jul-16 jun-17jan-18 aug-18jul-19mar-20dec-20 ITUB4 dividend-adjusted ITUB4 without adjustment for dividends CDI Rate Ibovespa US Dollar Subsequent event In January 2021, Itaú approached the international capital markets to raise funds through sustainable debt instrument. We raised U$ 500 million whose proceeds will be allocated to finance or refinance eligible green and social projects according to the criteria defined by the Framework for Sustainable Finance. The securities carry a term of 10 years and 3 months, remunerating investors at 3.95%. This was the first issuance of Tier 2 capital by a financial institution to finance or refinance green and social projects in Latin America. The proceeds may be allocated to eight eligible categories, namely: renewable energy and energy efficiency, sustainable transport, sustainable water and waste management, pollution prevention and control, sustainable management of natural resources and land use, green buildings, access to essential services and inclusive finance. The issuance of these debt securities is yet another step by the bank to demonstrate how sustainability has been incorporated into the business of Itaú Unibanco. Acknowledgements Our sincere thanks to our employees who, in the face of the current crisis, have answered the call and committed themselves to keeping our operations functioning, enabling us to continue producing solid results and our thanks to our customers and shareholders for their understanding, interest and trust, which spur us on to always do our best. (Approved at the Meeting of the Board of Directors on February 1, 2021) 47 Independent Auditor - CVM Instruction No. 381 Procedures Adopted by the Company Our operating policy, including subsidiaries, when contracting non-externalaudit-related services from our independent auditors, is based on applicable regulations and internationally accepted principles that protect the independence of the auditors. These principles state that: (a) the auditors must not audit their own work, (b) the auditors must not hold managerial positions at their clients, and (c) the auditors must not promote their clients' interests. In the period from January to December 2020, we hired from the independent auditors the amount of R$ 72,156 thousand, which R$ 66,631 thousand are non-externalaudit-related services. Bellow we list the agreements dates and the nature of the services provided, all of which did not exceed one year: Audit Related Services: January 23 and 27, February 06, March 16, June 19, July 14, August 06 and 18, October 19 and 30, December 15 and 22 - Independent assurance about: subsidiary system implementation aspects; internal controls, including certain services provided to customers; sustainability report, MD&A, Integrated Report and Consolidated Annual Report; certain agreements signed with regulatory authorities and compliance with financial covenants. Appraisal reports at book value, and previously agreed procedures of acquired companies balance sheets and about profit share calculation. - R$ 4,896 thousand (7.35% of the external audit fees).

January 23 and 27, February 06, March 16, June 19, July 14, August 06 and 18, October 19 and 30, December 15 and 22 - Independent assurance about: subsidiary system implementation aspects; internal controls, including certain services provided to customers; sustainability report, MD&A, Integrated Report and Consolidated Annual Report; certain agreements signed with regulatory authorities and compliance with financial covenants. Appraisal reports at book value, and previously agreed procedures of acquired companies balance sheets and about profit share calculation. - R$ 4,896 thousand (7.35% of the external audit fees). Tax Servicers: January 23, February 06 and 12 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations - R$ 541 thousand (0.81% of the external audit fees).

January 23, February 06 and 12 - review of the calculations and tax settlement and compliance with tax regulations - R$ 541 thousand (0.81% of the external audit fees). Other Services: May 27 and December 21 - use of technical materials and an independent review of the financial and prudential information reporting process. - R$ 88 thousand (0.13% of the external audit fees). Justification of the Independent Auditors - PricewaterhouseCoopers The non-externalaudit-related services described above does not affect either the independence or the objectivity in conducting external audit examinations at Itaú Unibanco and its subsidiaries. The policy for providing Itaú Unibanco with non- external audit-related services is based on principles that protect the independent auditor's independence, all of which were observed in providing that services, including their approval by the Audit Committee. Central Bank - Circular No. 3.068/01 We declare having the financial capacity and the intention to hold to the maturity those securities classified in the category "Held to Maturity", in the amount of R$ 48.9 billion, representing 7.2% of the total securities and derivative financial instruments in December 2020. International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) We are disclosing the full accounting statements in accordance with the international financial reporting standards (IFRS) on the same date as this publication, as per Official Circular CVM/SEP 01/13. The Management Report and the Full Accounting Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. and those of its subsidiaries, for the period January to December 2020, abide by the rules established in Brazilian Company Law, the National Monetary Council (CMN), the Brazilian Central Bank (BACEN), the Brazilian Securities Exchange Commission (CVM), the National Council for Private Insurance (CNSP), the Superintendence for Private Isurance (SUSEP), the National Superintendence for Supplementary Pensions (PREVIC) and the recommendations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). The information in both the Management Report and the Complete Financial Statements of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. presented in this material are available on the Itaú Unibanco Investor Relations (IR) website at: www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores > Menu > Results Center > Results. 48 (This page was intentionally left blank) Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 49 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. BOARD OF DIRECTORS Co-Chairmen Pedro Moreira Salles Roberto Egydio Setubal Vice President Ricardo Villela Marino Members Alfredo Egydio Setubal Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela Fábio Colletti Barbosa Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola João Moreira Salles José Galló Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes AUDIT COMMITTEE Chairman Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Members Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto Diego Fresco Gutierrez Luciana Pires Dias Otavio Yazbek Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres FISCAL COUNCIL Chairman José Caruso Cruz Henriques Members Alkimar Ribeiro Moura Eduardo Azevedo do Valle Accountant Arnaldo Alves dos Santos CRC 1SP210058/O-3 BOARD OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS Chief Executive Officer Candido Botelho Bracher Senior Vice Presidents ("Diretores Gerais") Caio Ibrahim David Márcio de Andrade Schettini (2) Executive Vice-Presidents André Sapoznik Claudia Politanski (2) Milton Maluhy Filho Executive Officers Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Paulo Sergio Miron Officers Adriano Cabral Volpini Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Andre Balestrin Cestare Daniel Sposito Pastore Emerson Macedo Bortoloto Gilberto Frussa José Virgilio Vita Neto Renato Barbosa do Nascimento Renato da Silva Carvalho Renato Lulia Jacob (1) Sergio Mychkis Goldstein (2) Tatiana Grecco Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. Resignations recorded: (i) Officer Sergio Mychkis Goldstein, since 12/30/2020; (ii) Senior Vice President Márcio de Andrade Schettini and Vice President Claudia Politanksi, since 01/04/21. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 50 ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. Senior Vice President ("Diretores Gerais") Caio Ibrahim David Márcio de Andrade Schettini (3) Executive Vice-Presidents André Sapoznik Claudia Politanski (3) Milton Maluhy Filho Executive Officers Alexandre Grossmann Zancani Alexsandro Broedel Lopes André Luís Teixeira Rodrigues Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini Carlos Orestes Vanzo Carlos Rodrigo Formigari Christian George Egan (3) Cristiano Guimarães Duarte Fernando Barçante Tostes Malta Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo Luís Eduardo Gross Siqueira Cunha Marcos Antônio Vaz de Magalhães Paula Magalhães Cardoso Neves Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Sergio Guillinet Fajerman Officers Adriana Maria dos Santos Adriano Cabral Volpini Adriano Maciel Pedroti Alessandro Anastasi Alexandre Borin Ribeiro Álvaro de Alvarenga Freire Pimentel (1) Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues Ana Lúcia Gomes de Sá Drumond Pardo Andre Balestrin Cestare André Henrique Caldeira Daré Andrea Carpes Blanco Atilio Luiz Magila Albiero Junior Badi Maani Shaikhzadeh Bruno Bianchi Bruno Machado Ferreira Carlos Augusto Salamonde Carlos Eduardo de Almeida Mazzei Carlos Eduardo Mori Peyser Carlos Henrique Donegá Aidar Cintia Carbonieri Fleury de Camargo Claudio César Sanches Cláudio José Coutinho Arromatte Daniel Nascimento Goretti (1) Daniel Sposito Pastore Danilo Aleixo Caffaro Eduardo Cardoso Armonia Eduardo Corsetti Eduardo Esteban Mato Amorin Officers (continued) Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki Eduardo Queiroz Tracanella Emerson Savi Junqueira Emilio Pedro Borsari Filho Eric André Altafim Estevão Carcioffi Lazanha Fabiana Pascon Bastos Fábio Napoli Fabíola Bianca Gonçalves Lima Marchiori Felipe de Souza Wey Felipe Weil Wilberg Fernando Della Torre Chagas Fernando Julião de Souza Amaral Fernando Kontopp de Oliveira Flavio Ribeiro Iglesias Francisco Vieira Cordeiro Neto Gabriel Guedes Pinto Teixeira Gabriela Rodrigues Ferreira Gilberto Frussa Guilhermo Luiz Bressane Gomes Gustavo Andres Gustavo Trovisco Lopes João Filipe Fernandes da Costa Araujo José de Castro Araújo Rudge Filho José Geraldo Franco Ortiz Junior (2) José Virgilio Vita Neto Laila Regina de Oliveira Pena de Antonio Leandro Roberto Dominiquini Leon Gottlieb Lineu Carlos Ferraz de Andrade Luís Fernando Staub Luiz Felipe Monteiro Arcuri Trevisan Luiz Fernando Butori Reis Santos Luiz Severiano Ribeiro Manoela Varanda Márcio Luís Domingues da Silva Marco Antonio Sudano (3) Marcos Alexandre Pina Cavagnoli Mário Lúcio Gurgel Pires Mario Magalhães Carvalho Mesquita Matias Granata Milena de Castilho Lefon Martins Moisés João do Nascimento Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho (3) Pedro Barros Barreto Fernandes Renata Cristina de Oliveira Renato Cesar Mansur Renato da Silva Carvalho Renato Lulia Jacob Ricardo Nuno Delgado Gonçalves Rodnei Bernardino de Souza Rodrigo Jorge Dantas de Oliveira Rodrigo Rodrigues Baia Rogerio Vasconcelos Costa Sergio Mychkis Goldstein (3) Tatiana Grecco Teresa Cristina Athayde Marcondes Fontes Thales Ferreira Silva Thiago Luiz Charnet Ellero Valéria Aparecida Marretto Vanessa Lopes Reisner Wagner Bettini Sanches Elected at the A/ESM of December 11, 2020, in phase of approval by Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN). Elected at the A/ESM of January 04, 2021, in phase of approval by Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN). Resignations recorded: (i) Officer Sergio Mychkis Goldstein on December 30, 2020; (ii) Senior Vice President Márcio de Andrade Schettini, Executive Vice President Claudia Politanski, Executive Officer Christian George Egan and Officer Marco Antonio Sudano, on January 04, 2021; and (iii) Officer Oderval Esteves Duarte Filho on January 15, 2021. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 51 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais) Assets Note 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Current assets 1,435,937 1,220,457 Cash 0 46,224 30,367 Interbank investments 3b and 4 287,308 228,694 Money market 0 237,771 196,558 Money market and Interbank deposits - assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 1,074 1,066 Interbank deposits 0 48,463 31,070 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 491,311 363,880 Own portfolio 0 209,058 85,505 Subject to repurchase commitments 0 11,664 35,468 Pledged in guarantee 0 11,059 7,893 Securities under resale agreements with free movement 0 5,603 3,628 Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 0 5,016 3,572 Derivative financial instruments 0 34,710 17,764 Assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 214,201 210,050 Interbank accounts 0 134,260 135,116 Pending settlement 0 44,171 43,466 Central Bank of Brazil deposits 0 90,059 91,248 National Housing System (SFH) 0 13 4 Correspondents 0 17 41 Interbank onlending 0 - 357 Interbranch accounts 0 381 373 Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 348,636 313,282 Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 369,446 333,017 (Provision for Loan Losses) 3f (20,810) (19,735) Other receivables 126,055 146,254 Current tax assets 2,881 7,082 Sundry 10a 123,174 139,172 Other assets 3g 1,762 2,491 Assets held for sale 0 870 1,220 (Valuation allowance) 0 (539) (642) Unearned reinsurance premiums 7 6 Prepaid expenses 10c 1,424 1,907 Long term receivables 0 640,175 481,665 Interbank investments 3b and 4 7,178 3,668 Money market 0 88 162 Interbank deposits 0 7,090 3,506 Securities and derivative financial instruments 3c, 3d and 5 220,759 181,406 Own portfolio 0 93,566 93,082 Subject to repurchase commitments 0 37,606 34,240 Pledged in guarantee 0 3,228 2,771 Securities under resale agreements with free movement 0 34,775 16,589 Deposited with the Central Bank of Brazil 1,000 591 Derivative financial instruments 0 41,414 23,912 Assets guaranteeing technical provisions 8b 9,170 10,221 Interbank accounts 0 - 9 Pending settlement - 9 National Housing System (SFH) - - Loan, lease and other credit operations 6 310,513 230,847 Operations with credit granting characteristics 3e 341,107 250,000 (Provision for Loan Losses) 3f (30,594) (19,153) Other receivables 100,551 64,697 Current tax assets 7,222 3,974 Deferred tax assets 11b I 64,080 45,933 Sundry 10a 29,249 14,790 Other assets 1,174 1,038 Prepaid expenses 3g and 10c 1,174 1,038 Permanent assets 0 36,474 36,591 Investments 3h 16,202 15,853 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0 15,891 15,577 Other investments 0 520 485 (Allowance for losses) 0 (209) (209) Real estate 3i and 13 6,493 6,412 Fixed assets 0 4,360 4,301 Other fixed assets 0 15,323 14,153 (Accumulated depreciation) 0 (13,190) (12,042) Goodwill and Intangible assets 3j, 3k and 14 13,779 14,326 Goodwill 0 989 925 Intangible assets 0 29,692 25,876 (Accumulated amortization) 0 (16,902) (12,475) Total assets 2,112,586 1,738,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 52 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Note 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Current liabilities 1,134,166 956,618 Deposits 3b and 7b 511,015 334,197 Demand deposits - 134,805 82,306 Savings deposits - 179,470 144,558 Interbank deposits - 3,185 2,866 Time deposits - 193,484 104,458 Other deposits - 71 9 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 232,358 237,131 Own portfolio - 47,905 72,303 Third-party portfolio - 156,602 148,021 Free portfolio - 27,851 16,807 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 42,327 51,352 Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes - 35,101 41,567 Foreign loans through securities - 6,648 9,210 Funding from structured operations certificates 578 575 Interbank accounts - 51,202 48,771 Pending settlement - 50,862 48,061 Correspondents - 340 710 Interbranch accounts - 7,945 5,408 Third-party funds in transit - 7,896 5,294 Internal transfer of funds - 49 114 Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 60,093 63,796 Borrowing - 56,422 59,932 Onlending - 3,671 3,864 Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 36,277 18,825 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 3m and 8a 3,022 3,068 Allowance for financial guarantees provided 6c 484 532 Provisions 9b 5,928 7,489 Other liabilities - 183,515 186,049 Current tax liabilities 3n, 3p and 11c 5,374 10,367 Subordinated debt 7f 12,125 4,099 Sundry 10d 166,016 171,583 Long term liabilities - 827,551 636,549 Deposits 3b and 7b 297,995 172,863 Interbank deposits - 245 155 Time deposits - 297,750 172,708 Deposits received under securities repurchase agreements 3b and 7c 48,183 32,707 Own portfolio - 565 2,696 Free portfolio - 47,618 30,011 Funds from acceptances and issuance of securities 3b and 7d 94,311 92,217 Real estate, mortgage, credit and similar notes - 38,007 57,026 Foreign loans through securities - 55,923 34,656 Funding from structured operations certificates 381 535 Borrowing and onlending 3b and 7e 23,107 12,597 Borrowing - 15,322 4,813 Onlending - 7,785 7,784 Derivative financial instruments 3d and 5f 43,322 28,990 Technical provision for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 3m and 8a 220,447 217,598 Allowance for financial guarantees provided 6c 270 327 Provisions 9b 10,322 9,131 Other liabilities - 89,594 70,119 Current tax liabilities 3n, 3p and 11c 3,983 2,044 Deferred tax liabilities 11b II 3,845 6,294 Subordinated debt 7f 37,294 38,711 Debt instruments eligible as capital 7f 25,497 16,652 Sundry 10d 18,975 6,418 Deferred income 3q 3,163 2,698 Capital - 97,148 97,148 Capital reserves - 2,323 1,979 Revenue reserves - 40,734 36,568 Other comprehensive income 3c and 3d (2,705) (2,434) (Treasury shares) - (907) (1,274) Total stockholders' equity of controlling shareholders 15 136,593 131,987 Non-controlling interests 15e 11,113 10,861 Total stockholders' equity 147,706 142,848 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,112,586 1,738,713 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 53 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Income (Note 2a) (In millions of Reais, except for number of shares and earnings per share information) Note 2nd Half of 01/01 to 01/01 to 2020 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Income related to financial operations 53,032 137,164 147,454 Loan, lease and other credit operations - 36,221 79,701 81,994 Securities and derivative financial instruments - 10,276 46,020 41,719 Financial income related to insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 8c 8,083 8,535 17,326 Foreign exchange operations - (2,390) 666 1,786 Compulsory deposits - 842 2,242 4,629 Expenses related to financial operations - (21,986) (90,010) (80,065) Money market - (15,578) (54,882) (53,859) Financial expenses on technical provisions for insurance, pension plan and premium bonds 8c (7,684) (8,121) (16,720) Borrowing and onlending 1,276 (27,007) (9,486) Income related to financial operations before loan losses - 31,046 47,154 67,389 Result of provision for loan losses 6 (10,392) (26,760) (19,826) Expenses for provision for loan losses - (12,369) (30,140) (23,896) Income related to recovery of credits written off as loss - 1,977 3,380 4,070 Gross income related to financial operations - 20,654 20,394 47,563 Other operating revenues (expenses) - (9,573) (18,410) (18,192) Commissions and banking fees 10e 20,376 39,574 40,568 Result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations 8c 1,601 3,334 3,579 Personnel expenses 10f (11,794) (22,415) (23,799) Other administrative expenses 10g (11,114) (22,162) (20,580) Provision expenses 9b (2,095) (3,575) (5,119) Provision for lawsuits civil (504) (889) (727) Provison for labor claims (1,031) (2,110) (3,160) Provison for tax and social security obligations (10) (29) (830) Other risks (550) (547) (402) Tax expenses 3p and 11a II (3,873) (6,190) (7,502) Equity in earnings of associates, joint ventures and other investments 862 1,530 1,408 Other operating revenues 1,172 2,082 1,500 Other operating expenses 10h (4,708) (10,588) (8,247) Operating income - 11,081 1,984 29,371 Non-operating income 2d and 22e 4,660 4,999 2,096 Income before taxes on income and profit sharing - 15,741 6,983 31,467 Income tax and social contribution 3p and 11a I (4,648) 9,798 (4,257) Due on operations for the period - (2,474) (9,670) (10,125) Related to temporary differences - (2,174) 19,468 5,868 Profit sharing - Management Members - Statutory 16b (64) (112) (363) Non-controlling interests 15e 1,055 2,240 (264) Net income 12,084 18,909 26,583 Earnings per share - Basic 18 Common 1.24 1.94 2.73 Preferred 1.24 1.94 2.73 Earnings per share - Diluted 18 Common 1.23 1.93 2.72 Preferred 1.23 1.93 2.72 Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Basic 18 Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,804,166,394 4,801,324,161 4,781,855,588 Weighted average number of outstanding shares - Diluted 18 Common 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 4,958,290,359 Preferred 4,859,066,982 4,843,233,835 4,826,925,107 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 54 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (In millions of Reais) Note 2nd Half of 01/01 to 01/01 to 2020 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Consolidated net income 11,029 16,669 26,847 Financial assets at available for sale 1,306 (790) 1,103 Change in fair value 2,821 (93) 2,775 Tax effect (1,386) (88) (1,107) (Gains) / losses transferred to income statement (234) (1,107) (1,027) Tax effect 105 498 462 Hedge 60 (3,587) 220 Cash flow hedge 5f V 208 503 161 Change in fair value 413 970 157 Tax effect (205) (467) 4 Hedge of net investment in foreign operation 5f V (148) (4,090) 59 Change in fair value (292) (7,671) 157 Tax effect 144 3,581 (98) Remeasurements of liabilities for post-employment benefits (*) (222) (192) (338) Remeasurements 19 (401) (349) (629) Tax effect 179 157 291 Foreign exchange variation in foreign investments (162) 4,298 (541) Total other comprehensive income 982 (271) 444 Total comprehensive income 12,011 16,398 27,291 Comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company 13,066 18,638 27,027 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,055) (2,240) 264 (*) Amounts that will not be subsequently reclassified to income. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Complete Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 55 ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity (Note 15) (In millions of Reais) Attributed to owners of the parent company Total Total Other comprehensive income stockholders' stockholders' Conversion Capital Treasury Capital Revenue Available for sale Remeasurements of Gains and Retained equity - owners equity - non- Total adjustments of of the parent controlling shares reserves reserves securities liabilities of post- losses - earnings