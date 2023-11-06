3Q

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

04

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Managerial Income Summary

Banco Itaú Argentina

In August 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell all shares of Banco Itaú Argentina. Due to this sale, Unibanco as of September 2023 does not include the balances of Banco Itaú Argentina, while the income account the results for the month of July 2023.

the consolidated balance sheet of Itaú statement for the third quarter only took into

The table below presents the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco up to the end of each period.

In R$ million (except where indicated)

Results

Recurring Managerial Result

Operating Revenues

(1)

(2)

Managerial Financial Margin

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated

(3)

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil

(3)

Performance

Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets - Annualized

(4)

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil

Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America

Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue)

(5)

Efficiency Ratio (ER)

(6)

Recurring Managerial Result per Share (R$)

(7)

Net Income per Share (R$)

(7)

Number of Total Shares at the end of the period - in million

Shares

(8)

Book Value per Share (R$)

(9)

Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes

Market Capitalization

(10)

Market Capitalization

(10)

(US$ million)

Total Assets

Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending

Sheet

(11)

Loan Portfolio/Funding

(11)

Balance

Stockholders' Equity

Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio)

Tier I Capital - BIS III

Common Equity Tier I - BIS III

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds

Total Number of Employees

Other

Brazil

Abroad

Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches

ATM - Automated Teller Machines

(12)

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

9M23

9M22

9,040

8,742

8,079

26,217

23,118

39,537

38,827

36,567

115,814

104,852

26,275

25,997

23,901

76,964

67,586

21.1%

20.9%

21.0%

20.9%

20.7%

22.0%

21.5%

21.6%

21.5%

21.3%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

1.4%

3.0%

3.0%

2.8%

3.0%

2.8%

3.5%

3.5%

3.2%

3.5%

3.2%

1.3%

1.3%

1.3%

1.3%

1.3%

209%

212%

215%

209%

215%

40.0%

39.6%

41.1%

39.8%

41.2%

0.92

0.89

0.82

0.77

0.87

0.80

9,803

9,800

9,801

17.75

17.27

16.04

2,684

2,660

1,932

266,246

279,494

274,228

53,168

57,996

50,721

2,678,896

2,585,768

2,422,978

1,163,213

1,151,617

1,111,024

1,327,516

1,308,923

1,216,188

67.9%

68.5%

72.4%

174,042

169,199

157,175

16.3%

15.1%

14.7%

14.6%

13.6%

13.2%

13.1%

12.2%

11.7%

187.8%

179.7%

158.2%

127.3%

127.9%

122.6%

1,734,824

1,681,772

1,610,267

97,486

99,864

100,361

87,197

88,078

88,279

10,289

11,786

12,082

3,509

3,635

3,816

41,746

42,400

43,891

Note: (1) Operating Revenues represents the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in the Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) The Annualized Recurring Managerial Return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. This result was then multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The bases for the calculation of returns were adjusted by the amounts of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing date and not yet approved at Shareholders' or Board Meetings; (4) The return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of the allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details of the Efficiency Ratio calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) shares representing total capital stock net of treasury shares; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provided for, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; (10) Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per non- voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) Includes electronic service branches (ESBs), service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

05

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Managerial Income Statement

In this report, besides making adjustments for extraordinary items, we have applied managerial criteria to present our income statement. In the accounting statements, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement, but not the amount of net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of investments abroad and the reclassifications made to better represent the way the bank is managed. Both adjustments aim to eliminate distortions between lines and are neutral for the net income of the operation.

These reclassifications enable us to perform business analyses from the management point of view, and a reconciliation of the management and accounting figures is shown in the table below.

Reconciliation between Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements | 3rd quarter of 2023

Accounting

Extraordinary

Managerial adjustments

Managerial

In R$ million

Items

Tax effects

Reclassifications

Oper ating Revenues

37,792

931

1,040

(226)

39,537

Managerial Financial Margin

23,701

79

1,040

1,455

26,275

Financial Margin with Clients

24,025

79

-

1,455

25,559

Financial Margin with the Market

(324)

-

1,040

-

715

Commissions and Fees

12,089

14

-

(1,410)

10,694

Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds

1,756

-

-

812

2,569

Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses

Other Operating Income

919

12

-

(931)

-

Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments

224

-

-

(224)

-

Non-operating Income

(897)

826

-

71

-

Cost of Cr edit

(8,017)

(152)

-

(1,094)

(9,263)

Provision for Loan Losses

(9,016)

(152)

-

(44)

(9,212)

Impairment

-

-

-

(100)

(100)

Discounts Granted

-

-

-

(1,035)

(1,035)

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

999

0

-

84

1,083

Retained Claims

(372)

-

-

-

(372)

Other Oper ating Expenses

(19,992)

944

(147)

2,157

(17,039)

Non-interest Expenses

(17,879)

937

-

2,201

(14,742)

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(2,107)

7

(147)

(44)

(2,291)

Insurance Selling Expenses

(6)

-

-

-

(6)

Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing

9,411

1,724

893

836

12,863

Income Tax and Social Contr ibution

(1,707)

(182)

(893)

(898)

(3,679)

Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y

(62)

-

-

62

-

Minor ity Inter ests

(103)

(41)

-

-

(144)

Net Income

7,539

1,501

-

-

9,040

Extraordinary Items Net of Tax Effects

in R$ million

3Q23

2Q23

3Q22

9M23

9M22

Net Income

7,539

8,478

7,880

24,196

22,058

(-) Extraordinary Items

(1,501)

(265)

(199)

(2,021)

(1,059)

Sale of Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. (BIA)

(1,212)

-

-

(1,212)

-

Goodwill amortization

(159)

(159)

(135)

(462)

(395)

Result on the partial sale of XP Inc. shares

(7)

(122)

-

(129)

(123)

Voluntary severance program

-

-

-

-

(757)

Liability adequacy test

-

12

-

12

39

Corporate reorganization of Câmara Interbancária de Pagamentos (CIP)

-

-

-

-

239

Other

(123)

3

(64)

(230)

(62)

Recurring managerial result

9,040

8,742

8,079

26,217

23,118

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

06

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

3rd quarter of 2023 Income Statement

In R$ million

3Q23

2Q23

Δ

3Q22

Δ

9M23

9M22

Δ

Oper ating Revenues

39,537

38,827

1.8%

36,567

8.1%

115,814

104,852

10 .5%

Managerial Financial Margin

26,275

25,997

1.1%

23,901

9.9%

76,964

67,586

13.9%

Financial Margin with Clients

25,559

24,927

2.5%

23,385

9.3%

74,534

65,413

13.9%

Financial Margin with the Market

715

1,070

-33.1%

516

38.6%

2,430

2,173

11.8%

Commissions and Fees

10,694

10,363

3.2%

10,410

2.7%

31,403

30,680

2.4%

Revenues from Insurance

1

2,569

2,467

4.1%

2,256

13.9%

7,447

6,585

13.1%

Cost of Cr edit

(9,263)

(9,441)

-1.9%

(7,992)

15.9%

(27,792)

(22,494)

23.5%

Provision for Loan Losses

(9,212)

(9,609)

-4.1%

(8,275)

11.3%

(27,830)

(23,087)

20.5%

Impairment

(100)

(5)

1760.9%

158

-163.1%

(133)

333

-140.1%

Discounts Granted

(1,035)

(820)

26.2%

(867)

19.4%

(2,722)

(2,062)

32.0%

Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses

1,083

993

9.1%

992

9.1%

2,893

2,322

24.6%

Retained Claims

(372)

(383)

-2.9%

(412)

-9.8%

(1,140)

(1,138)

0 .2%

Other Oper ating Expenses

(17,039)

(16,699)

2.0%

(16,139)

5.6%

(49,903)

(46,494)

7 .3%

Non-interest Expenses

(14,742)

(14,272)

3.3%

(13,939)

5.8%

(42,803)

(40,052)

6.9%

Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes

(2,291)

(2,421)

-5.4%

(2,197)

4.3%

(7,084)

(6,429)

10.2%

Insurance Selling Expenses

(6)

(5)

18.1%

(3)

82.9%

(16)

(13)

21.7%

Income befor e Tax and Minor ity Inter ests

12,863

12,304

4 .5%

12,025

7 .0%

36,979

34,725

6.5%

Income Tax and Social Contr ibution

(3,679)

(3,388)

8.6%

(3,744)

-1.7%

(10,237)

(10,734)

-4 .6%

Minor ity Inter ests in Subsidiar ies

(144)

(174)

-17 .2%

(201)

-28.6%

(525)

(874)

-39.9%

Recur r ing Manager ial Result

9,040

8,742

3.4%

8,079

11.9%

26,217

23,118

13.4%

  1. Revenues from Insurance includes Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.

Credit Portfolio including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities

In R$ billion, end of period

In divid u als

Credit Card Loans

Personal Loans

Payroll Loans 1

Vehicle Loans

Mortgage Loans

V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2

Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans

Credit Operations

Corporate Securities 3

Total for Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities

Latin Amer ica

Argentina4

Chile

Colombia

Paraguay

Panama

Uruguay

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities

Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation) 5

3Q23

4 0 8.0

127.7

60.7

73.8

32.8

112.9

175.6

583.6

370 .4

203.3

167.1

954 .0

209.2

4.6

138.9

28.2

12.1

1.5

23.8

1,163.2

1,163.2

2Q23

Δ

3Q22

Δ

405.4

0 .6%

385.0

6.0%

128.4

-0.5%

128.8

-0.8%

58.2

4.2%

51.5

17.9%

74.9

-1.4%

72.2

2.3%

32.4

1.0%

31.8

3.1%

111.5

1.3%

100.7

12.1%

170 .0

3.3%

170 .2

3.2%

575.5

1

.4%

555.2

5.1%

359.6

3

.0%

345.1

7 .3%

199.0

2.1%

203.7

-0.2%

160.5

4.1%

141.5

18.1%

935.0

2

.0%

900 .3

6.0%

216.6

-3

.4%

210 .7

-0 .7%

9.1

-49.3%

10.6

-56.7%

145.6

-4.5%

136.6

1.7%

27.1

4.0%

29.1

-3.0%

11.1

9.3%

12.8

-5.0%

1.4

7.9%

1.9

-20.9%

22.3

6.7%

19.8

20.4%

1,151.6

1

.0%

1,111.0

4 .7%

1,148.3

1.3%

1,100 .3

5.7%

  1. Includes operations originated by the institution, plus acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commer- cial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. (4) Portfolio of Argentine clients outside Argentina. (5) Calculated based on the conversion of the for- eign currency portfolio (US Dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: The Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated based on the size of the client. Further details are provided on pages 22 and 23.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

07

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Performance analysis for the third quarter of 2023

Management commentary

The recurring managerial result reached R$9.0 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a 3.4% increase from the previous quarter. Recurring managerial return on equity was 21.1% on a consolidated basis and 22.0% in operations in Brazil.

The loan portfolio increased by 1.0% on a consolidated basis. The loan portfolio in Brazil was up by 2.0%, with a more moderate increase for individuals, and a more significant increase for corporate and very small, small and middle-market companies, driven by our strategic management of the loan portfolio. The individual loan portfolio in Brazil was up 0.6% in the quarter. The highlight in the period was a 4.2% growth in the personal loans portfoio, with increases in installment payment plans (concentrated in Uniclass and Personnalité segments) and in personalized credit. Also is worth mentioning the 1.3% increase in mortgage loans, with origination concentrated in the Uniclass and Personnalité segments. The 0.5% reduction in the credit card portfolio was driven by the change in the mix of clients and, over time, a reduction in card issuance through external channels. The card portfolio in the Personnalité and Uniclass segments continues to grow, with a 3.6% increase in this quarter. The higher average credit volume had a positive impact on our margin with clients, as did the larger number of calendar days in the period, higher gains from structured operations in the wholesale business segment and higher liabilities' margin. Driven by these effects, the margin with clients was up by 2.5%, closing the quarter at R$25.6 billion.

Credit quality metrics continue to stand out. Non-performing loans over 90 days overdue (NPL

  1. remained stable at 3.0% in the third quarter, notably for individuals in Brazil, which has remained at 4.9% since December 2022. Non-performing loans 15-90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) was down 0.2 p.p., closing the quarter at 2.3%. Indicators in Brazil and abroad were down 0.2 p.p., 0.2 p.p. in the individuals portfolio and 0.1 p.p. in both corporate and very small, small and middle-market companies. Cost of credit was down 1.9% in the quarter, at R$9.3 billion. Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations increased by 3.6%. We recorded higher revenues from card activities, both in issuance, driven by higher volumes, and in acquiring activities, driven by the increase in the credit card transaction volume. Additionally, it is worth mentioning the increase in our revenue from investment banking services and in revenues form insurance, as a consequence of higher earned premiums in the quarter. As expected, non-interest expenses were up 3.3% from the previous quarter due to the effects of negotiating the collective wage agreement. In this quarter, 39 brick-and-mortar branches and client site branches (CSBs) in Brazil were closed. As mentioned in the previous quarter, this move was driven by our optimizing the branch network, based on our clients' behavior and needs and taking into consideration our phygital strategy, with the proper availability of physical and digital channels. With this dynamic of the result for the quarter, the efficiency ratio was 40.0% on a consolidated basis and 37.9% in Brazil.

In the nine-month period, compared to the same period in 2022, the recurring managerial result was up 13.4% and recurring managerial return on equity was up by 0.2 p.p., reaching 20.9%. The positive effect of the portfolio growth, the higher liabilities' margin, in addition to the positive impact of the repricing of our working capital, more than outpaced lower credit spreads. Accordingly, financial margin with clients were up 13.9%. On the other hand, the cost of credit increased, due to higher loan portfolio in the retail business segment, in addition to larger discounts granted. Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations rose by 4.4% year-on-year. This increase was the result of higher revenues from card activities, both issuer and acquirer, in addition to a better result from insurance operations. Non-interest expenses were up by 6.9%, whereas the efficiency ratio decreased by 1.4 p.p.

21.0%

19.3%

20.7%

20.9%

21.1%

8,079

8,435

8,742

9,040

7,668

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

Recurring Managerial Result

Annualized Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity (quarterly)

main figures

recurring managerial result

R$9.0 bn

+3.4%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

credit portfolio

R$1,163.2 bn

+1.0%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

financial margin with clients

R$25.6 bn

+2.5%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

financial margin with the market

R$0.7 bn

-33.1%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

cost of credit

R$9.3 bn

-1.9%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

fees and insurance

R$12.9 bn

+3.6%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

non-interest expenses

R$14.7 bn

+3.3%

3Q23

3Q23 x 2Q23

recurring managerial return on

average equity

21.1%

+0.1 p.p.

3Q23 x 2Q23

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

08

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Banco Itaú Argentina

Banco Itaú Argentina

In August 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell all shares of Banco Itaú Argentina. Due to this sale, the consolidated balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco as of September 2023 does not include the balances of Banco Itaú Argentina. In July 2023, the credit portfolio of Itaú Argentina was R$4.0 billion. Itaú Unibanco's income statement for the third quarter only took into account the results for the month of July 2023. Below, for your information, we present the income statement for July 2023, for the second quarter of 2023 and for the seven months ended July 2023:

In R$ million

July 2023

2Q23

Δ

7M23

operating revenues

306

840

-63.5%

1,889

financial margin with clients

176

470

-62.6%

1,085

financial margin with the market

97

272

-64.4%

560

commissions and fees

34

99

-65.6%

243

cost of credit

(2)

(16)

-85.5%

(33)

other operating expenses

(123)

(376)

-67.2%

(831)

non-interest expenses

(92)

(293)

-68.5%

(648)

tax expenses and other

(31)

(83)

-62.7%

(183)

income before tax and minority interests

181

448

-59.7%

1,024

income tax and social contribution

(80)

(195)

-58.9%

(447)

recurring managerial result

101

254

-60.3%

578

The result of the sale was negative in R$1.2 billion and was considered as an extraordinary item in the 3Q23 results.

In the first seven months of 2023, Banco Itaú Argentina's recurring managerial result was R$578 million, while the impact of exchange rate variation and inflation, charged directly to shareholders' equity, generated an expense of R$691 million. Therefore, in the first seven months of 2023 the impact was negative by R$113 million.

2023 Forecast

2023 guidance reaffirmed and normalized by the sale of Banco Itaú Argentina

  1. Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (2) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (3) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses; (4) Forecast of the results between August and

December 2023 and the credit portfolio of 12/31/2023 of Banco Itaú Argentina.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

9

Management Discussion & Analysis

Executive Summary

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

10

