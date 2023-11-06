Management Discussion & Analysis Executive Summary

Performance analysis for the third quarter of 2023

Management commentary

The recurring managerial result reached R$9.0 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a 3.4% increase from the previous quarter. Recurring managerial return on equity was 21.1% on a consolidated basis and 22.0% in operations in Brazil.

The loan portfolio increased by 1.0% on a consolidated basis. The loan portfolio in Brazil was up by 2.0%, with a more moderate increase for individuals, and a more significant increase for corporate and very small, small and middle-market companies, driven by our strategic management of the loan portfolio. The individual loan portfolio in Brazil was up 0.6% in the quarter. The highlight in the period was a 4.2% growth in the personal loans portfoio, with increases in installment payment plans (concentrated in Uniclass and Personnalité segments) and in personalized credit. Also is worth mentioning the 1.3% increase in mortgage loans, with origination concentrated in the Uniclass and Personnalité segments. The 0.5% reduction in the credit card portfolio was driven by the change in the mix of clients and, over time, a reduction in card issuance through external channels. The card portfolio in the Personnalité and Uniclass segments continues to grow, with a 3.6% increase in this quarter. The higher average credit volume had a positive impact on our margin with clients, as did the larger number of calendar days in the period, higher gains from structured operations in the wholesale business segment and higher liabilities' margin. Driven by these effects, the margin with clients was up by 2.5%, closing the quarter at R$25.6 billion.

Credit quality metrics continue to stand out. Non-performing loans over 90 days overdue (NPL

remained stable at 3.0% in the third quarter, notably for individuals in Brazil, which has remained at 4.9% since December 2022. Non-performing loans 15-90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) was down 0.2 p.p., closing the quarter at 2.3%. Indicators in Brazil and abroad were down 0.2 p.p., 0.2 p.p. in the individuals portfolio and 0.1 p.p. in both corporate and very small, small and middle-market companies. Cost of credit was down 1.9% in the quarter, at R$9.3 billion. Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations increased by 3.6%. We recorded higher revenues from card activities, both in issuance, driven by higher volumes, and in acquiring activities, driven by the increase in the credit card transaction volume. Additionally, it is worth mentioning the increase in our revenue from investment banking services and in revenues form insurance, as a consequence of higher earned premiums in the quarter. As expected, non-interest expenses were up 3.3% from the previous quarter due to the effects of negotiating the collective wage agreement. In this quarter, 39 brick-and-mortar branches and client site branches (CSBs) in Brazil were closed. As mentioned in the previous quarter, this move was driven by our optimizing the branch network, based on our clients' behavior and needs and taking into consideration our phygital strategy, with the proper availability of physical and digital channels. With this dynamic of the result for the quarter, the efficiency ratio was 40.0% on a consolidated basis and 37.9% in Brazil.

In the nine-month period, compared to the same period in 2022, the recurring managerial result was up 13.4% and recurring managerial return on equity was up by 0.2 p.p., reaching 20.9%. The positive effect of the portfolio growth, the higher liabilities' margin, in addition to the positive impact of the repricing of our working capital, more than outpaced lower credit spreads. Accordingly, financial margin with clients were up 13.9%. On the other hand, the cost of credit increased, due to higher loan portfolio in the retail business segment, in addition to larger discounts granted. Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations rose by 4.4% year-on-year. This increase was the result of higher revenues from card activities, both issuer and acquirer, in addition to a better result from insurance operations. Non-interest expenses were up by 6.9%, whereas the efficiency ratio decreased by 1.4 p.p.

21.0% 19.3% 20.7% 20.9% 21.1% 8,079 8,435 8,742 9,040 7,668

3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23

Recurring Managerial Result

Annualized Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity (quarterly)