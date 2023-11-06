3Q
23
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
_Management discussion
- analysis and complete financial statements
Third quarter of 2023
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
04
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Managerial Income Summary
Banco Itaú Argentina
In August 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell all shares of Banco Itaú Argentina. Due to this sale, Unibanco as of September 2023 does not include the balances of Banco Itaú Argentina, while the income account the results for the month of July 2023.
the consolidated balance sheet of Itaú statement for the third quarter only took into
The table below presents the financial indicators of Itaú Unibanco up to the end of each period.
In R$ million (except where indicated)
Results
Recurring Managerial Result
Operating Revenues
(1)
(2)
Managerial Financial Margin
Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Consolidated
(3)
Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity - Annualized - Brazil
(3)
Performance
Recurring Managerial Return on Average Assets - Annualized
(4)
Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Total
Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Brazil
Nonperforming Loans Ratio (90 days overdue) - Latin America
Coverage Ratio (Total Allowance/NPL 90 days overdue)
(5)
Efficiency Ratio (ER)
(6)
Recurring Managerial Result per Share (R$)
(7)
Net Income per Share (R$)
(7)
Number of Total Shares at the end of the period - in million
Shares
(8)
Book Value per Share (R$)
(9)
Dividends and Interest on Own Capital net of Taxes
Market Capitalization
(10)
Market Capitalization
(10)
(US$ million)
Total Assets
Total Credit Portfolio, including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities
Deposits + Debentures + Securities + Borrowings and Onlending
Sheet
(11)
Loan Portfolio/Funding
(11)
Balance
Stockholders' Equity
Solvency Ratio - Prudential Conglomerate (BIS Ratio)
Tier I Capital - BIS III
Common Equity Tier I - BIS III
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
Portfolio Managed and Investment Funds
Total Number of Employees
Other
Brazil
Abroad
Branches and CSBs - Client Service Branches
ATM - Automated Teller Machines
(12)
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
9M23
9M22
9,040
8,742
8,079
26,217
23,118
39,537
38,827
36,567
115,814
104,852
26,275
25,997
23,901
76,964
67,586
21.1%
20.9%
21.0%
20.9%
20.7%
22.0%
21.5%
21.6%
21.5%
21.3%
1.4%
1.4%
1.4%
1.4%
1.4%
3.0%
3.0%
2.8%
3.0%
2.8%
3.5%
3.5%
3.2%
3.5%
3.2%
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
1.3%
209%
212%
215%
209%
215%
40.0%
39.6%
41.1%
39.8%
41.2%
0.92
0.89
0.82
0.77
0.87
0.80
9,803
9,800
9,801
17.75
17.27
16.04
2,684
2,660
1,932
266,246
279,494
274,228
53,168
57,996
50,721
2,678,896
2,585,768
2,422,978
1,163,213
1,151,617
1,111,024
1,327,516
1,308,923
1,216,188
67.9%
68.5%
72.4%
174,042
169,199
157,175
16.3%
15.1%
14.7%
14.6%
13.6%
13.2%
13.1%
12.2%
11.7%
187.8%
179.7%
158.2%
127.3%
127.9%
122.6%
1,734,824
1,681,772
1,610,267
97,486
99,864
100,361
87,197
88,078
88,279
10,289
11,786
12,082
3,509
3,635
3,816
41,746
42,400
43,891
Note: (1) Operating Revenues represents the sum of Managerial Financial Margin, Commissions and Fees and Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses; (2) Detailed in the Managerial Financial Margin section; (3) The Annualized Recurring Managerial Return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Stockholders' Equity. This result was then multiplied by the number of periods in the year to derive the annualized rate. The bases for the calculation of returns were adjusted by the amounts of dividends proposed after the balance sheet closing date and not yet approved at Shareholders' or Board Meetings; (4) The return was calculated by dividing the Recurring Managerial Result by the Average Assets; (5) Includes the balance of the allowance for financial guarantees provided; (6) For further details of the Efficiency Ratio calculation methodologies, please refer to the Glossary section; (7) Calculated based on the weighted average number of outstanding shares for the period; (8) shares representing total capital stock net of treasury shares; (9) Interest on own capital. Amounts paid/provided for, declared and reserved in stockholders' equity; (10) Total number of outstanding shares (common and non-voting shares) multiplied by the average price per non- voting share on the last trading day in the period; (11) As detailed in the Balance Sheet section; (12) Includes electronic service branches (ESBs), service points at third-party locations and Banco24Horas ATMs.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
05
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Managerial Income Statement
In this report, besides making adjustments for extraordinary items, we have applied managerial criteria to present our income statement. In the accounting statements, these criteria affect the breakdown of our income statement, but not the amount of net income. Among the managerial adjustments, we highlight the tax effects of investments abroad and the reclassifications made to better represent the way the bank is managed. Both adjustments aim to eliminate distortions between lines and are neutral for the net income of the operation.
These reclassifications enable us to perform business analyses from the management point of view, and a reconciliation of the management and accounting figures is shown in the table below.
Reconciliation between Accounting and Managerial Financial Statements | 3rd quarter of 2023
Accounting
Extraordinary
Managerial adjustments
Managerial
In R$ million
Items
Tax effects
Reclassifications
Oper ating Revenues
37,792
931
1,040
(226)
39,537
Managerial Financial Margin
23,701
79
1,040
1,455
26,275
Financial Margin with Clients
24,025
79
-
1,455
25,559
Financial Margin with the Market
(324)
-
1,040
-
715
Commissions and Fees
12,089
14
-
(1,410)
10,694
Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds
1,756
-
-
812
2,569
Operations Before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses
Other Operating Income
919
12
-
(931)
-
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates and Other Investments
224
-
-
(224)
-
Non-operating Income
(897)
826
-
71
-
Cost of Cr edit
(8,017)
(152)
-
(1,094)
(9,263)
Provision for Loan Losses
(9,016)
(152)
-
(44)
(9,212)
Impairment
-
-
-
(100)
(100)
Discounts Granted
-
-
-
(1,035)
(1,035)
Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses
999
0
-
84
1,083
Retained Claims
(372)
-
-
-
(372)
Other Oper ating Expenses
(19,992)
944
(147)
2,157
(17,039)
Non-interest Expenses
(17,879)
937
-
2,201
(14,742)
Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes
(2,107)
7
(147)
(44)
(2,291)
Insurance Selling Expenses
(6)
-
-
-
(6)
Income befor e Tax and Pr ofit Shar ing
9,411
1,724
893
836
12,863
Income Tax and Social Contr ibution
(1,707)
(182)
(893)
(898)
(3,679)
Pr ofit Shar ing Management Member s - Statutor y
(62)
-
-
62
-
Minor ity Inter ests
(103)
(41)
-
-
(144)
Net Income
7,539
1,501
-
-
9,040
Extraordinary Items Net of Tax Effects
in R$ million
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
9M23
9M22
Net Income
7,539
8,478
7,880
24,196
22,058
(-) Extraordinary Items
(1,501)
(265)
(199)
(2,021)
(1,059)
Sale of Banco Itaú Argentina S.A. (BIA)
(1,212)
-
-
(1,212)
-
Goodwill amortization
(159)
(159)
(135)
(462)
(395)
Result on the partial sale of XP Inc. shares
(7)
(122)
-
(129)
(123)
Voluntary severance program
-
-
-
-
(757)
Liability adequacy test
-
12
-
12
39
Corporate reorganization of Câmara Interbancária de Pagamentos (CIP)
-
-
-
-
239
Other
(123)
3
(64)
(230)
(62)
Recurring managerial result
9,040
8,742
8,079
26,217
23,118
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
06
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
3rd quarter of 2023 Income Statement
In R$ million
3Q23
2Q23
Δ∍
3Q22
Δ∍
9M23
9M22
Δ∍
Oper ating Revenues
39,537
38,827
1.8%
36,567
8.1%
115,814
104,852
10 .5%
Managerial Financial Margin
26,275
25,997
1.1%
23,901
9.9%
76,964
67,586
13.9%
Financial Margin with Clients
25,559
24,927
2.5%
23,385
9.3%
74,534
65,413
13.9%
Financial Margin with the Market
715
1,070
-33.1%
516
38.6%
2,430
2,173
11.8%
Commissions and Fees
10,694
10,363
3.2%
10,410
2.7%
31,403
30,680
2.4%
Revenues from Insurance
1
2,569
2,467
4.1%
2,256
13.9%
7,447
6,585
13.1%
Cost of Cr edit
(9,263)
(9,441)
-1.9%
(7,992)
15.9%
(27,792)
(22,494)
23.5%
Provision for Loan Losses
(9,212)
(9,609)
-4.1%
(8,275)
11.3%
(27,830)
(23,087)
20.5%
Impairment
(100)
(5)
1760.9%
158
-163.1%
(133)
333
-140.1%
Discounts Granted
(1,035)
(820)
26.2%
(867)
19.4%
(2,722)
(2,062)
32.0%
Recovery of Loans Written Off as Losses
1,083
993
9.1%
992
9.1%
2,893
2,322
24.6%
Retained Claims
(372)
(383)
-2.9%
(412)
-9.8%
(1,140)
(1,138)
0 .2%
Other Oper ating Expenses
(17,039)
(16,699)
2.0%
(16,139)
5.6%
(49,903)
(46,494)
7 .3%
Non-interest Expenses
(14,742)
(14,272)
3.3%
(13,939)
5.8%
(42,803)
(40,052)
6.9%
Tax Expenses for ISS, PIS, Cofins and Other Taxes
(2,291)
(2,421)
-5.4%
(2,197)
4.3%
(7,084)
(6,429)
10.2%
Insurance Selling Expenses
(6)
(5)
18.1%
(3)
82.9%
(16)
(13)
21.7%
Income befor e Tax and Minor ity Inter ests
12,863
12,304
4 .5%
12,025
7 .0%
36,979
34,725
6.5%
Income Tax and Social Contr ibution
(3,679)
(3,388)
8.6%
(3,744)
-1.7%
(10,237)
(10,734)
-4 .6%
Minor ity Inter ests in Subsidiar ies
(144)
(174)
-17 .2%
(201)
-28.6%
(525)
(874)
-39.9%
Recur r ing Manager ial Result
9,040
8,742
3.4%
8,079
11.9%
26,217
23,118
13.4%
- Revenues from Insurance includes Revenues from Insurance, Pension Plan and Premium Bonds Operations before Retained Claims and Selling Expenses.
Credit Portfolio including Financial Guarantees Provided and Corporate Securities
In R$ billion, end of period
In divid u als
Credit Card Loans
Personal Loans
Payroll Loans 1
Vehicle Loans
Mortgage Loans
V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans 2
Individuals + V er y Small, Small and Middle Mar ket Loans Cor por ate Loans
Credit Operations
Corporate Securities 3
Total for Br azil with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities
Latin Amer ica
Argentina4
Chile
Colombia
Paraguay
Panama
Uruguay
Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities
Total with Financial Guar antees Pr ovided and Cor por ate Secur ities (ex-for eign exchange r ate var iation) 5
3Q23
4 0 8.0
127.7
60.7
73.8
32.8
112.9
175.6
583.6
370 .4
203.3
167.1
954 .0
209.2
4.6
138.9
28.2
12.1
1.5
23.8
1,163.2
1,163.2
2Q23
Δ∍
3Q22
Δ∍
405.4
0 .6%
385.0
6.0%
128.4
-0.5%
128.8
-0.8%
58.2
4.2%
51.5
17.9%
74.9
-1.4%
72.2
2.3%
32.4
1.0%
31.8
3.1%
111.5
1.3%
100.7
12.1%
170 .0
3.3%
170 .2
3.2%
575.5
1
.4%
555.2
5.1%
359.6
3
.0%
345.1
7 .3%
199.0
2.1%
203.7
-0.2%
160.5
4.1%
141.5
18.1%
935.0
2
.0%
900 .3
6.0%
216.6
-3
.4%
210 .7
-0 .7%
9.1
-49.3%
10.6
-56.7%
145.6
-4.5%
136.6
1.7%
27.1
4.0%
29.1
-3.0%
11.1
9.3%
12.8
-5.0%
1.4
7.9%
1.9
-20.9%
22.3
6.7%
19.8
20.4%
1,151.6
1
.0%
1,111.0
4 .7%
1,148.3
1.3%
1,100 .3
5.7%
- Includes operations originated by the institution, plus acquired operations. (2) Includes Rural Loans to Individuals. (3) Includes Debentures, Certificates of Real Estate Receivables (CRI), Commer- cial Paper, Rural Product Notes (CPR), Financial Bills, Investment Fund Quotas and Eurobonds. (4) Portfolio of Argentine clients outside Argentina. (5) Calculated based on the conversion of the for- eign currency portfolio (US Dollar and Latin American currencies). Note: The Mortgage and Rural Loan portfolios from the companies segment are allocated based on the size of the client. Further details are provided on pages 22 and 23.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
07
000
000
000
000
000
000
000
000
000)
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Performance analysis for the third quarter of 2023
Management commentary
The recurring managerial result reached R$9.0 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a 3.4% increase from the previous quarter. Recurring managerial return on equity was 21.1% on a consolidated basis and 22.0% in operations in Brazil.
The loan portfolio increased by 1.0% on a consolidated basis. The loan portfolio in Brazil was up by 2.0%, with a more moderate increase for individuals, and a more significant increase for corporate and very small, small and middle-market companies, driven by our strategic management of the loan portfolio. The individual loan portfolio in Brazil was up 0.6% in the quarter. The highlight in the period was a 4.2% growth in the personal loans portfoio, with increases in installment payment plans (concentrated in Uniclass and Personnalité segments) and in personalized credit. Also is worth mentioning the 1.3% increase in mortgage loans, with origination concentrated in the Uniclass and Personnalité segments. The 0.5% reduction in the credit card portfolio was driven by the change in the mix of clients and, over time, a reduction in card issuance through external channels. The card portfolio in the Personnalité and Uniclass segments continues to grow, with a 3.6% increase in this quarter. The higher average credit volume had a positive impact on our margin with clients, as did the larger number of calendar days in the period, higher gains from structured operations in the wholesale business segment and higher liabilities' margin. Driven by these effects, the margin with clients was up by 2.5%, closing the quarter at R$25.6 billion.
Credit quality metrics continue to stand out. Non-performing loans over 90 days overdue (NPL
- remained stable at 3.0% in the third quarter, notably for individuals in Brazil, which has remained at 4.9% since December 2022. Non-performing loans 15-90 days overdue (NPL 15-90) was down 0.2 p.p., closing the quarter at 2.3%. Indicators in Brazil and abroad were down 0.2 p.p., 0.2 p.p. in the individuals portfolio and 0.1 p.p. in both corporate and very small, small and middle-market companies. Cost of credit was down 1.9% in the quarter, at R$9.3 billion. Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations increased by 3.6%. We recorded higher revenues from card activities, both in issuance, driven by higher volumes, and in acquiring activities, driven by the increase in the credit card transaction volume. Additionally, it is worth mentioning the increase in our revenue from investment banking services and in revenues form insurance, as a consequence of higher earned premiums in the quarter. As expected, non-interest expenses were up 3.3% from the previous quarter due to the effects of negotiating the collective wage agreement. In this quarter, 39 brick-and-mortar branches and client site branches (CSBs) in Brazil were closed. As mentioned in the previous quarter, this move was driven by our optimizing the branch network, based on our clients' behavior and needs and taking into consideration our phygital strategy, with the proper availability of physical and digital channels. With this dynamic of the result for the quarter, the efficiency ratio was 40.0% on a consolidated basis and 37.9% in Brazil.
In the nine-month period, compared to the same period in 2022, the recurring managerial result was up 13.4% and recurring managerial return on equity was up by 0.2 p.p., reaching 20.9%. The positive effect of the portfolio growth, the higher liabilities' margin, in addition to the positive impact of the repricing of our working capital, more than outpaced lower credit spreads. Accordingly, financial margin with clients were up 13.9%. On the other hand, the cost of credit increased, due to higher loan portfolio in the retail business segment, in addition to larger discounts granted. Commissions and fees and result from insurance operations rose by 4.4% year-on-year. This increase was the result of higher revenues from card activities, both issuer and acquirer, in addition to a better result from insurance operations. Non-interest expenses were up by 6.9%, whereas the efficiency ratio decreased by 1.4 p.p.
21.0%
19.3%
20.7%
20.9%
21.1%
8,079
8,435
8,742
9,040
7,668
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
Recurring Managerial Result
Annualized Recurring Managerial Return on Average Equity (quarterly)
main figures
recurring managerial result
R$9.0 bn
+3.4%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
credit portfolio
R$1,163.2 bn
+1.0%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
financial margin with clients
R$25.6 bn
+2.5%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
financial margin with the market
R$0.7 bn
-33.1%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
cost of credit
R$9.3 bn
-1.9%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
fees and insurance
R$12.9 bn
+3.6%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
non-interest expenses
R$14.7 bn
+3.3%
3Q23
3Q23 x 2Q23
recurring managerial return on
average equity
21.1%
+0.1 p.p.
3Q23 x 2Q23
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
08
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Banco Itaú Argentina
Banco Itaú Argentina
In August 2023, we entered into an agreement to sell all shares of Banco Itaú Argentina. Due to this sale, the consolidated balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco as of September 2023 does not include the balances of Banco Itaú Argentina. In July 2023, the credit portfolio of Itaú Argentina was R$4.0 billion. Itaú Unibanco's income statement for the third quarter only took into account the results for the month of July 2023. Below, for your information, we present the income statement for July 2023, for the second quarter of 2023 and for the seven months ended July 2023:
In R$ million
July 2023
2Q23
Δ
7M23
operating revenues
306
840
-63.5%
1,889
financial margin with clients
176
470
-62.6%
1,085
financial margin with the market
97
272
-64.4%
560
commissions and fees
34
99
-65.6%
243
cost of credit
(2)
(16)
-85.5%
(33)
other operating expenses
(123)
(376)
-67.2%
(831)
non-interest expenses
(92)
(293)
-68.5%
(648)
tax expenses and other
(31)
(83)
-62.7%
(183)
income before tax and minority interests
181
448
-59.7%
1,024
income tax and social contribution
(80)
(195)
-58.9%
(447)
recurring managerial result
101
254
-60.3%
578
The result of the sale was negative in R$1.2 billion and was considered as an extraordinary item in the 3Q23 results.
In the first seven months of 2023, Banco Itaú Argentina's recurring managerial result was R$578 million, while the impact of exchange rate variation and inflation, charged directly to shareholders' equity, generated an expense of R$691 million. Therefore, in the first seven months of 2023 the impact was negative by R$113 million.
2023 Forecast
2023 guidance reaffirmed and normalized by the sale of Banco Itaú Argentina
- Includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities; (2) Composed of results from loan losses, impairment and discounts granted; (3) Commissions and fees (+) income from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds operations (-) expenses for claims (-) insurance, pension plan and premium bonds selling expenses; (4) Forecast of the results between August and
December 2023 and the credit portfolio of 12/31/2023 of Banco Itaú Argentina.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
9
Management Discussion & Analysis
Executive Summary
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
10
