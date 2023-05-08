Itaú Unibanco S A : Press release on the results of the first quarter of 2023
1st Quarter 2023 Result
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 1st quarter of 2023 ending March 31, 2023, are already available on the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).
Additionally, we forward the information described below:
Press Presentation on the quarterly result, scheduled for 05/08/2023 at 9:00 a.m. (EDT)(Attachment 01);
Presentation of the virtual meeting on the quarterly result, scheduled for Monday, 05/08/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)(Attachment 02);
Institutional Presentation of the 1st quarter of 2023(Attachment 03).
The expectations and tendencies presented are based on information available up to the moment and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may be beyond our control.
These information's strengthen our commitment to transparency in our disclosures to the many strategic audiences we have.
São Paulo ‐ SP, May 08, 2023.
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Attachment 01
(portuguese only)
conferência com a imprensa 1T23
Milton Maluhy Filho
Presidente
Alexsandro Broedel
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
destaques do trimestre
consolidado
variação 1T23 vs. 4T22
resultado recorrente gerencial
margem com clientes
NPL
90 dias
R$ 8,4 bilhões
10,0%
R$ 24,0 bilhões
0,7%
2,9% estável
ROE recorrente gerencial
custo do crédito
Índice de eficiência
20,7%
1,4 p.p.
R$ 9,1 bilhões
7,3%
39,8%
1,7 p.p.
2
carteira de crédito
Gestão de portfolio Corporate
em R$ bilhões
mar/23
dez/22
Δ
mar/22
Δ
pessoas físicas
402,8
399,3
0,9%
347,4
16,0%
cartão de crédito
130,4
135,1
-3,5%
117,0
11,4%
crédito pessoal
56,1
53,3
5,3%
45,2
24,2%
crédito consignado
74,9
73,4
2,1%
64,0
17,1%
veículos
32,1
31,6
1,3%
31,0
3,5%
crédito imobiliário
109,4
106,0
3,2%
90,2
21,3%
micro, pequenas e médias empresas
170,3
174,2
-2,2%
156,0
9,2%
grandes empresas ¹
350,9
344,7
1,8%
327,4
7,2%
total Brasil
924,0
918,2
0,6%
830,8
11,2%
América Latina
228,9
223,2
2,6%
201,5
13,6%
total
1.153,0
1.141,5
1,0%
1.032,2
11,7%
total (ex-variação cambial)
1.153,0
1.145,0
0,7%
1.044,2
10,4%
Brasil (ex- variação cambial)
924,0
915,6
0,9%
836,9
10,4%
América Latina (ex-variação cambial)
228,9
229,4
-0,2%
207,3
10,4%
36%
17%
dez/14
mar/23
46%
25%
dez/14
mar/23
68%
75%
dez/14
mar/23
redução da exposição a setores com alta volatilidade
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:02 UTC.