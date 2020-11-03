Itaú Unibanco S A : Press release on the results of the third quarter of 2020

On September 30, 2020, Common Equity Tier I (Basel III) reached 12.4% from 12.1% in the immediately preceding period, which increasingly strengthens our capacity of absorbing possible losses in a crisis scenario.

Non-interest expenses reached R$12.7 billion in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 4.7% from the previous quarter, driven by the impact of the collective bargaining agreement and higher variable costs arising from the resumption of the economic activity. Additionally, non- interest expenses in Latin America increased driven by foreign exchange variation. Efficiency ratio decreased 100 basis points in the year-to- date, reflecting productivity gains arising from continuous technology investments.

"This quarter posted a significant resumption of the economic activity. For our business, this was translated into a significant growth in commissions and fees and credit granting for individuals and small companies, and the latter were still benefited from government-backed credit lines."

Client support - Itaú Unibanco continues focused on supporting clients and mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 related crisis in their respective business. Accordingly, the

balance of loan portfolio reprofiled for individuals and very small and small companies totaled R$53.5 billion on September 30, of which R$39.8 billion was allocated to individuals and R$13.7 billion to very small and small companies.

Additionally, through fully online contracting processes, Itaú Unibanco has already allocated R$18.0 billion in government programs. In the third and second quarters of 2020, R$16.4 billion and R$1.6 billion, respectively, were disbursed through the National Support Program for Very Small and Small Companies (Pronampe), financing the payrolls of companies and other government credit lines, such as the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI) and Working Capital for Business Continuity Program (CGPE).

Through business digitalization, Itaú Unibanco reached 23.7 million digital clients (app and internet) at the end of the third quarter, up 16.2% compared to the same period of the previous year. Online account opening (individual and companies) grew 87.1% on a year-on-year basis.

Another important hallmark in the quarter was the recognition of Itaú Unibanco, for the first time ever, as the most valuable brand in Brazil in 2020 according to the Brandz Brasil ranking developed by Kantar, a company specialized in surveys and consulting services, in partnership with the WPP group. This recognition is added to that by Interbrand, by which the bank has been deemed as the most valuable brand in Brazil for over ten years, and to the recognition by Folha Top of Mind. Accordingly, for the first time, Itaú Unibanco ranks first in Brazil's three main brand rankings.

Further information on results is available on Itaú Unibanco's Investor Relations website: www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores.

It includes financial guarantees provided and corporate securities. Result from insurance operations includes result from insurance, pension plan and premium bonds, net of retained claims and selling expenses.

