Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/10 04:07:33 pm
25.05 BRL   +1.91%
Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

02/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
4Q

21

Risk and capital management Pillar 3

Fourth quarter of 2021

Corporativo | Interno

Contents

Objective

1

Key indicators

1

Prudential Metrics and Risk Management

2

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level

2

OVA: Bank risk management approach

3

Scope and main characteristics of risk management

3

Risk and Capital Governance

4

Risk Appetite

5

Risk Culture

5

Stress Testing

6

Recovery Plan

7

Capital Adequacy Assessment

8

Capital Adequacy

8

OV1: Overview of risk-weighted assets (RWA)

Links between financial statements and regulatory exposures

LIA: Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts

LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories

LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements

9

10

10

11

12

PV1: Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA)

12

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statement of Itaú Unibanco Holding

13

Non Consolidated Institutions

17

Material Entities

17

Composition of Capital

18

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instuments

18

CC1: Composition of regulatory capital

19

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

21

Macroprudential Indicators

22

CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit risk exposures considered in the calculation of the

22

Countercyclical Capital Buffer

GSIB1: Disclosure of G-SIB indicators

22

Leverage Ratio

22

LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure (RA)

23

LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure

23

Liquidity Ratios

24

LIQA: Liquidity Risk Management Information

24

Framework and Treatment

24

LIQ1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

25

LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

26

Credit Risk

27

CRA: Qualitative information on credit risk management

27

CR1: Credit Quality of Assets

28

CR2: Changes in Stock of defaulted loans and debts securities

29

CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets Credit risk mitigation

29

Exposure by industry

30

Exposure by remaining maturity

30

Overdue exposures

31

Exposure by geographical area in Brazil and by country

31

Largest debtors exposures

32

Restructured exposures

32

CRC: Qualitative disclosure related to Credit Risk Mitigation techniques

32

CR3: Credit Risk mitigation techniques - overview

33

CR4: Standardized Approach - Credit Risk exposure and credit risk mitigation effects

34

CR5: Standardized Approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights

34

Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR)

34

CCRA: Qualitative disclosure related to CCR

34

CCR1: Analysis of CCR exposures by approach

35

CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights

35

CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposures

36

CCR6: CCR associated with credit derivatives exposures

36

CCR8: CCR associated with Exposures to central counterparties

37

Securitization Exposures

37

SECA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures

37

SEC1: Securitisation exposures in the banking book

38

SEC2: Securitisation exposures in the trading book

38

SEC3: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements -

38

bank acting as originator or as sponsor

SEC4: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting

38

as investor

Market Risk

39

MRA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk

39

MR1: Market risk under standardized approach

41

MRB: Qualitative disclosures on market risk in the Internal Models Approach (IMA)

41

MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA

44

Exposures subject to market risk

44

MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios

44

MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses

45

Backtesting

45

Total Exposure associated with Derivatives

46

IRRBB

46

IRRBBA: IRRBB risk management objectives and policies

46

Framework and Treatment

47

IRRBB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB

49

Other Risks

49

Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks

49

Social and Environmental Risk

50

Model Risk

51

Regulatory or Compliance Risk

51

Reputational Risk

51

Country Risk

53

Business and Strategy Risk

53

Contagion Risk

54

Operational Risk

54

Crisis Management and Business Continuity

55

Independent Validation of Risk Models

56

Glossary of Acronyms

57

Glossary of Regulations

62

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Objective

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Resolution BCB nº 54 and subsequent amendments, which addresses the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, the comparison between accounting and prudential information, the liquidity and market risk indicators, the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), the calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), and the compensation of management members. 1

The referred Resolution brought several amendments in the disclosure format of the Pillar 3 information, besides changes in the scope and frequency of the information disclosed. All these amendments, implemented by the Central Bank, aim the convergence of the Brazilian financial regulation to the recommendations of the Basel Committee, seeking to harmonize the information disclosed by financial institutions at an international level, and taking into account the structural conditions of the Brazilian economy.

The disclosure policy of the Risk and Capital Management Report presents the guidelines and responsibilities of the areas involved in its preparation, as well as the description of the information that must be disclosed and the integrity endorsement and approval governance, as established by the article 56 of the Resolution nº. 4,557.

Key indicators

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the ins titution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on December 31, 2021, are summarized below.

1 Compensation of management members data is reported annually.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Itaú Unibanco

1

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Prudential Metrics and Risk Management

Itaú Unibanco invests in robust and company -wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.

The key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital and information on the bank's integrated risk management are presented below.

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level

In order to ensure the soundness of Itaú Unibanco and the availability of capital to support business growth, Itaú Unibanco maintains capital levels above the minimum requirements, as demonstrated by the Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital and Total CapitaI ratios.

On December 31, 2021, the Total Capital (PR) reached R$ 169,797 million, R$ 149,912 million of Tier I and R$ 19,885 million of Tier II.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Itaú Unibanco

2

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:37:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
