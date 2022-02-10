Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

Objective

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Resolution BCB nº 54 and subsequent amendments, which addresses the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, the comparison between accounting and prudential information, the liquidity and market risk indicators, the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), the calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), and the compensation of management members. 1

The referred Resolution brought several amendments in the disclosure format of the Pillar 3 information, besides changes in the scope and frequency of the information disclosed. All these amendments, implemented by the Central Bank, aim the convergence of the Brazilian financial regulation to the recommendations of the Basel Committee, seeking to harmonize the information disclosed by financial institutions at an international level, and taking into account the structural conditions of the Brazilian economy.

The disclosure policy of the Risk and Capital Management Report presents the guidelines and responsibilities of the areas involved in its preparation, as well as the description of the information that must be disclosed and the integrity endorsement and approval governance, as established by the article 56 of the Resolution nº. 4,557.

Key indicators

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the ins titution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on December 31, 2021, are summarized below.

1 Compensation of management members data is reported annually.

