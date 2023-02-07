Advanced search
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-02-07 pm EST
24.55 BRL   -2.31%
Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22
PU
05:00pItau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion
DJ
04:54pItaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22
PU
Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22

02/07/2023 | 04:54pm EST
4Q

22

Risk and capital management Pillar 3

Fourth quarter of 2022

Contents

Objective

1

Key indicators

1

Prudential Metrics and Risk Management

2

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level

2

OVA: Bank risk management approach

3

Scope and main characteristics of risk management

3

Risk and Capital Governance

4

Risk Culture

4

Risk Appetite

5

Stress Testing

6

Recovery Plan

6

Capital Adequacy Assessment

7

Capital Adequacy

7

OV1: Overview of risk-weighted assets (RWA)

8

Links between financial statements and regulatory exposures

9

LIA: Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts

9

LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial

10

statement categories with regulatory risk categories

LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial

11

statements

PV1: Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA)

11

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statement of Itaú Unibanco Holding

12

Non Consolidated Institutions

16

Material Entities

16

Composition of Capital

17

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instuments

17

CC1: Composition of regulatory capital

18

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

20

Macroprudential Indicators

21

CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit risk exposures considered in the calculation of the

21

Countercyclical Capital Buffer

GSIB1: Disclosure of G-SIB indicators

21

Leverage Ratio

22

LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure (RA)

22

LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure

22

Liquidity Ratios

23

LIQA: Liquidity Risk Management Information

23

Framework and Treatment

23

LIQ1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

24

LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

25

Credit Risk

26

CRA: Qualitative information on credit risk management

26

CR1: Credit Quality of Assets

27

CR2: Changes in Stock of defaulted loans and debts securities

27

CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets Credit risk mitigation

28

Exposure by industry

28

Exposure by remaining maturity

28

Overdue exposures

29

Exposure by geographical area in Brazil and by country

29

Largest debtors exposures

30

Restructured exposures

30

CRC: Qualitative disclosure related to Credit Risk Mitigation techniques

30

CR3: Credit Risk mitigation techniques - overview

31

CR4: Standardized Approach - Credit Risk exposure and credit risk mitigation effects

31

CR5: Standardized Approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights

32

Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR)

33

CCRA: Qualitative disclosure related to CCR

33

CCR1: Analysis of CCR exposures by approach

33

CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights

33

CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposures

34

CCR6: CCR associated with credit derivatives exposures

34

CCR8: CCR associated with Exposures to central counterparties

35

Securitization Exposures

36

SECA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures

36

SEC1: Securitisation exposures in the banking book

37

SEC2: Securitisation exposures in the trading book

37

SEC3: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements -

37

bank acting as originator or as sponsor

SEC4: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting

37

as investor

Market Risk

38

MRA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk

38

MR1: Market risk under standardized approach

40

MRB: Qualitative disclosures on market risk in the Internal Models Approach (IMA)

40

MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA

43

Exposures subject to market risk

43

MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios

43

MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses

44

Backtesting

44

Total Exposure associated with Derivatives

44

IRRBB

45

IRRBBA: IRRBB risk management objectives and policies

45

Framework and Treatment

45

IRRBB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB

47

Other Risks

48

Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks

48

Social, Environmental and Climatic Risks

48

Model Risk

49

Regulatory or Compliance Risk

49

Reputational Risk

50

Country Risk

51

Business and Strategy Risk

51

Contagion Risk

52

Emerging Risks

52

Operational Risk

52

Crisis Management and Business Continuity

53

Independent Validation of Risk Models

54

Glossary of Acronyms

55

Glossary of Regulations

59

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 21:53:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
