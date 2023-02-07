Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22

Contents

Objective 1

Key indicators 1

Prudential Metrics and Risk Management 2

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level 2

OVA: Bank risk management approach 3

Scope and main characteristics of risk management 3

Risk and Capital Governance 4

Risk Culture 4

Risk Appetite 5

Stress Testing 6

Recovery Plan 6

Capital Adequacy Assessment 7

Capital Adequacy 7

OV1: Overview of risk-weighted assets (RWA) 8

Links between financial statements and regulatory exposures 9

LIA: Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts 9

LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial 10

statement categories with regulatory risk categories

LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial 11

statements

PV1: Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA) 11

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statement of Itaú Unibanco Holding 12

Non Consolidated Institutions 16

Material Entities 16

Composition of Capital 17

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instuments 17

CC1: Composition of regulatory capital 18

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet 20

Macroprudential Indicators 21

CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit risk exposures considered in the calculation of the 21

Countercyclical Capital Buffer

GSIB1: Disclosure of G-SIB indicators 21

Leverage Ratio 22

LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure (RA) 22

LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure 22

Liquidity Ratios 23

LIQA: Liquidity Risk Management Information 23

Framework and Treatment 23

LIQ1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) 24

LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) 25

Credit Risk 26

CRA: Qualitative information on credit risk management 26

CR1: Credit Quality of Assets 27

CR2: Changes in Stock of defaulted loans and debts securities 27

CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets Credit risk mitigation 28

Exposure by industry 28

Exposure by remaining maturity 28

Overdue exposures 29

Exposure by geographical area in Brazil and by country 29

Largest debtors exposures 30