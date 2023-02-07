Itaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22

|
CRC: Qualitative disclosure related to Credit Risk Mitigation techniques
|
30
|
CR3: Credit Risk mitigation techniques - overview
|
31
|
CR4: Standardized Approach - Credit Risk exposure and credit risk mitigation effects
|
31
|
CR5: Standardized Approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights
|
32
|
Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR)
|
33
|
CCRA: Qualitative disclosure related to CCR
|
33
|
CCR1: Analysis of CCR exposures by approach
|
33
|
CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights
|
33
|
CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposures
|
34
|
CCR6: CCR associated with credit derivatives exposures
|
34
|
CCR8: CCR associated with Exposures to central counterparties
|
35
|
Securitization Exposures
|
36
|
SECA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures
|
36
|
SEC1: Securitisation exposures in the banking book
|
37
|
SEC2: Securitisation exposures in the trading book
|
37
|
SEC3: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements -
|
37
|
bank acting as originator or as sponsor
|
|
SEC4: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting
|
37
|
as investor
|
|
Market Risk
|
38
|
MRA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk
|
38
|
MR1: Market risk under standardized approach
|
40
|
MRB: Qualitative disclosures on market risk in the Internal Models Approach (IMA)
|
40
|
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA
|
43
|
Exposures subject to market risk
|
43
|
MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios
|
43
|
MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses
|
44
|
Backtesting
|
44
|
Total Exposure associated with Derivatives
|
44
|
IRRBB
|
45
|
IRRBBA: IRRBB risk management objectives and policies
|
45
|
Framework and Treatment
|
45
|
IRRBB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB
|
47
|
Other Risks
|
48
|
Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks
|
48
|
Social, Environmental and Climatic Risks
|
48
|
Model Risk
|
49
|
Regulatory or Compliance Risk
|
49
|
Reputational Risk
|
50
|
Country Risk
|
51
|
Business and Strategy Risk
|
51
|
Contagion Risk
|
52
|
Emerging Risks
|
52
|
Operational Risk
|
52
|
Crisis Management and Business Continuity
|
53
|
Independent Validation of Risk Models
|
54
|
Glossary of Acronyms
|
55
|
Glossary of Regulations
|
59