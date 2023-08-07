2Q
Contents
1
1
2
2
OVA: Bank risk management approach
3
Scope and main characteristics of risk management
3
Risk and Capital Governance
4
Risk Culture
4
Risk Appetite
5
Stress Testing
6
Recovery Plan
6
Capital Adequacy Assessment
7
Capital Adequacy
7
OV1: Overview of risk-weighted assets (RWA)
8
Links between financial statements and regulatory exposures
9
LIA: Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts
9
LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial
10
statement categories with regulatory risk categories
LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial
11
statements
PV1: Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA)
11
Institutions that comprise the Financial Statement of Itaú Unibanco Holding
12
Non Consolidated Institutions
16
Material Entities
16
Composition of Capital
17
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instuments
17
CC1: Composition of regulatory capital
18
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
20
Macroprudential Indicators
21
CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit risk exposures considered in the calculation of the
21
Countercyclical Capital Buffer
GSIB1: Disclosure of G-SIB indicators
21
Leverage Ratio
22
LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure (RA)
22
LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure
22
Liquidity Ratios
23
LIQA: Liquidity Risk Management Information
23
Framework and Treatment
23
LIQ1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
24
LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
25
Credit Risk
26
CRA: Qualitative information on credit risk management
26
CR1: Credit Quality of Assets
27
CR2: Changes in Stock of defaulted loans and debts securities
28
CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets Credit risk mitigation
28
Exposure by industry
29
Exposure by remaining maturity
29
Overdue exposures
30
Exposure by geographical area in Brazil and by country
30
Largest debtors exposures
31
Restructured exposures
31
CRC: Qualitative disclosure related to Credit Risk Mitigation techniques
31
CR3: Credit Risk mitigation techniques - overview
32
CR4: Standardized Approach - Credit Risk exposure and credit risk mitigation effects
33
CR5: Standardized Approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights
33
Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR)
34
CCRA: Qualitative disclosure related to CCR
34
CCR1: Analysis of CCR exposures by approach
34
CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights
34
CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposures
35
CCR6: CCR associated with credit derivatives exposures
35
CCR8: CCR associated with Exposures to central counterparties
36
Securitization Exposures
37
SECA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures
38
SEC1: Securitisation exposures in the banking book
38
SEC2: Securitisation exposures in the trading book
38
SEC3: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements -
38
bank acting as originator or as sponsor
SEC4: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting
38
as investor
Market Risk
39
MRA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk
39
MR1: Market risk under standardized approach
41
MRB: Qualitative disclosures on market risk in the Internal Models Approach (IMA)
41
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA
44
Exposures subject to market risk
44
MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios
44
MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses
45
Backtesting
45
Total Exposure associated with Derivatives
46
IRRBB
47
IRRBBA: IRRBB risk management objectives and policies
47
Framework and Treatment
47
Other Risks
49
Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks
49
Social, Environmental and Climatic Risks
49
Model Risk
50
Regulatory or Compliance Risk
50
Reputational Risk
51
Country Risk
51
Business and Strategy Risk
52
Contagion Risk
53
Emerging Risks
53
Operational Risk
53
Crisis Management and Business Continuity
54
Independent Validation of Risk Models
55
Glossary of Acronyms
56
Glossary of Regulations
60
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Objective
This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Resolution BCB nº 54 and subsequent amendments, which addresses the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, the comparison between accounting and prudential information, the liquidity and market risk indicators, the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), the calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), and the compensation of management members. 1
The referred Resolution brought several amendments in the disclosure format of the Pillar 3 information, besides changes in the scope and frequency of the information disclosed. All these amendments, implemented by the Central Bank, aim the convergence of the Brazilian financial regulation to the recommendations of the Basel Committee, seeking to harmonize the information disclosed by financial institutions at an international level, and taking into account the structural conditions of the Brazilian economy.
The disclosure policy of the Risk and Capital Management Report presents the guidelines and responsibilities of the areas involved in its preparation, as well as the description of the information that must be disclosed and the integrity endorsement and approval governance, as established by the article 56 of the Resolution nº. 4,557.
Key indicators
Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on June 30, 2023, are summarized below.
1Compensation of management members data is reported annually.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Itaú Unibanco
1
Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Prudential Metrics and Risk Management
Itaú Unibanco invests in robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.
The key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital and information on the bank's integrated risk management are presented below.
KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level
In order to ensure the soundness of Itaú Unibanco and the availability of capital to support business growth, Itaú Unibanco maintains capital levels above the minimum requirements, as demonstrated by the Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital and Total CapitaI ratios.
On June 30, 2023, the Total Capital (PR) reached R$ 192,828 million, R$ 173,670 million of Tier I and R$ 19,158 million of Tier II.
The Basel Ratio reached 15.1% at 06/30/2023, an increase of 0.1 p.p. when compared to 03/31/2023 driven by the result for the period, partially offset by the increase of the Risk-Weighted Assets.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Itaú Unibanco
2
