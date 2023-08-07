2Q

23

_Risk and Capital

Management - Pillar 3

Second Quarter of 2023

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Contents

Objective

1

Key indicators

1

Prudential Metrics and Risk Management

2

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level

2

OVA: Bank risk management approach

3

Scope and main characteristics of risk management

3

Risk and Capital Governance

4

Risk Culture

4

Risk Appetite

5

Stress Testing

6

Recovery Plan

6

Capital Adequacy Assessment

7

Capital Adequacy

7

OV1: Overview of risk-weighted assets (RWA)

8

Links between financial statements and regulatory exposures

9

LIA: Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts

9

LI1: Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial

10

statement categories with regulatory risk categories

LI2: Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial

11

statements

PV1: Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA)

11

Institutions that comprise the Financial Statement of Itaú Unibanco Holding

12

Non Consolidated Institutions

16

Material Entities

16

Composition of Capital

17

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instuments

17

CC1: Composition of regulatory capital

18

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

20

Macroprudential Indicators

21

CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit risk exposures considered in the calculation of the

21

Countercyclical Capital Buffer

GSIB1: Disclosure of G-SIB indicators

21

Leverage Ratio

22

LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure (RA)

22

LR2: Leverage ratio common disclosure

22

Liquidity Ratios

23

LIQA: Liquidity Risk Management Information

23

Framework and Treatment

23

LIQ1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

24

LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

25

Credit Risk

26

CRA: Qualitative information on credit risk management

26

CR1: Credit Quality of Assets

27

CR2: Changes in Stock of defaulted loans and debts securities

28

CRB: Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets Credit risk mitigation

28

Exposure by industry

29

Exposure by remaining maturity

29

Overdue exposures

30

Exposure by geographical area in Brazil and by country

30

Largest debtors exposures

31

Restructured exposures

31

CRC: Qualitative disclosure related to Credit Risk Mitigation techniques

31

CR3: Credit Risk mitigation techniques - overview

32

CR4: Standardized Approach - Credit Risk exposure and credit risk mitigation effects

33

CR5: Standardized Approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights

33

Counterparty Credit Risk (CCR)

34

CCRA: Qualitative disclosure related to CCR

34

CCR1: Analysis of CCR exposures by approach

34

CCR3: Standardized approach - CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights

34

CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposures

35

CCR6: CCR associated with credit derivatives exposures

35

CCR8: CCR associated with Exposures to central counterparties

36

Securitization Exposures

37

SECA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures

38

SEC1: Securitisation exposures in the banking book

38

SEC2: Securitisation exposures in the trading book

38

SEC3: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital requirements -

38

bank acting as originator or as sponsor

SEC4: Securitisation exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements - bank acting

38

as investor

Market Risk

39

MRA: Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk

39

MR1: Market risk under standardized approach

41

MRB: Qualitative disclosures on market risk in the Internal Models Approach (IMA)

41

MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA

44

Exposures subject to market risk

44

MR3: IMA values for trading portfolios

44

MR4: Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses

45

Backtesting

45

Total Exposure associated with Derivatives

46

IRRBB

47

IRRBBA: IRRBB risk management objectives and policies

47

Framework and Treatment

47

Other Risks

49

Insurance products, pension plans and premium bonds risks

49

Social, Environmental and Climatic Risks

49

Model Risk

50

Regulatory or Compliance Risk

50

Reputational Risk

51

Country Risk

51

Business and Strategy Risk

52

Contagion Risk

53

Emerging Risks

53

Operational Risk

53

Crisis Management and Business Continuity

54

Independent Validation of Risk Models

55

Glossary of Acronyms

56

Glossary of Regulations

60

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Objective

This document presents Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itaú Unibanco) information required by the Central Bank of Brazil (BACEN) through Resolution BCB nº 54 and subsequent amendments, which addresses the disclosure of information on risks and capital management, the comparison between accounting and prudential information, the liquidity and market risk indicators, the calculation of risk-weighted assets (RWA), the calculation of the Total Capital ("Patrimônio de Referência" - PR), and the compensation of management members. 1

The referred Resolution brought several amendments in the disclosure format of the Pillar 3 information, besides changes in the scope and frequency of the information disclosed. All these amendments, implemented by the Central Bank, aim the convergence of the Brazilian financial regulation to the recommendations of the Basel Committee, seeking to harmonize the information disclosed by financial institutions at an international level, and taking into account the structural conditions of the Brazilian economy.

The disclosure policy of the Risk and Capital Management Report presents the guidelines and responsibilities of the areas involved in its preparation, as well as the description of the information that must be disclosed and the integrity endorsement and approval governance, as established by the article 56 of the Resolution nº. 4,557.

Key indicators

Itaú Unibanco's risk and capital management focuses on maintaining the institution in line with the risk strategy approved by the Board of Directors. The key indicators based on the Prudential Consolidation, on June 30, 2023, are summarized below.

1Compensation of management members data is reported annually.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Itaú Unibanco

1

Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Prudential Metrics and Risk Management

Itaú Unibanco invests in robust and company-wide risk management processes to serve as a basis for its strategic decisions intended to ensure business sustainability.

The key prudential metrics related to regulatory capital and information on the bank's integrated risk management are presented below.

KM1: Key metrics at consolidated level

In order to ensure the soundness of Itaú Unibanco and the availability of capital to support business growth, Itaú Unibanco maintains capital levels above the minimum requirements, as demonstrated by the Common Equity Tier I, Additional Tier I Capital and Total CapitaI ratios.

On June 30, 2023, the Total Capital (PR) reached R$ 192,828 million, R$ 173,670 million of Tier I and R$ 19,158 million of Tier II.

The Basel Ratio reached 15.1% at 06/30/2023, an increase of 0.1 p.p. when compared to 03/31/2023 driven by the result for the period, partially offset by the increase of the Risk-Weighted Assets.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Itaú Unibanco

2

