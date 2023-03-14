Itaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 6-K

SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF MARCH 13, 2023

DATE AND TIME: On March, 13, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen.

QUORUM: The majority of the members elected, with the participation of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

The Board members resolved on the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, ad referendum of the General Stockholders' Meeting, and in accordance with sub item 6.8, X of the Company's Bylaws and Stockholder Remuneration Policy, in the amount of R$0.262 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.2227 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, which will be made up on August 31, 2023. Interest will be recorded as credit to the specific account on March 30, 2023, based on the final stockholding position recorded on March 23, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting March 24, 2023.

CLOSING: With the work of the meeting concluded, Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues, the meeting's secretary, drafted this minute and after it was read and approved by all, it was signed. São Paulo (SP), March 13, 2023. (undersigned) Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen; Ricardo Villela Marino - Vice President; Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Candido Botelho Bracher, César Nivaldo Gon, João Moreira Salles, Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes - Board members.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence