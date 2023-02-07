Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-02-07 pm EST
24.55 BRL   -2.31%
05:34pItaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
05:00pItau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion
DJ
04:58pBrazil's Itau Unibanco plans higher provisions for bad loans in 2023
RE
Itaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY COUNCIL - Form 6-K

02/07/2023 | 05:34pm EST
SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY COUNCIL

OF FEBRUARY 7, 2023

DATE AND TIME: On February 7, 2023, at 8:00 a.m.

CHAIR: Gilberto Frussa.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members.

RESOLUTION UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

Following examination of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Councilors resolved to draw up the following opinion:

"After examining the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and taking into consideration the unqualified report of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the opinion of the effective members of the Supervisory Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. is that these documents fairly reflect the capital structure, the financial position and the activities conducted by the Company in the period and meet the conditions necessary for the submission for the examination and approval of the Stockholders."

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), February 7, 2023. (undersigned) Gilberto Frussa - Chairman of the Supervisory Council; Artemio Bertholini and Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki - Councilors.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Attachments

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 27 184 M 27 184 M
Net income 2022 30 035 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 224 B 43 238 M 43 238 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
