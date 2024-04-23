ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

OF APRIL 23, 2024

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On April 23, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively held online and remotely, via videoconference, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No.

81/2022.

CHAIR: Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.

QUORUM: Stockholders representing 92,18% of common shares and 46,93% of preferred shares of the Company's capital stock.

LEGAL ATTENDANCE: Company's management members, members of the Supervisory Council and a

representative of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes.

CALL NOTICE: Published in newspaper "O Estado de S. Paulo" on March 26, 2024 (printed version: page B4 and

digital version: page 1), on March 27, 2024 (printed version: page B7 and digital version: page 1), and on March 28,

2023 (printed version: page B8 and digital version: page 1).

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS: The publication is not mandatory according to Article 133, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404/76.

REMOTE VOTING: The summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely was released and made available to stockholders.

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED:

  1. Stockholders were informed that this minute would be drafted in a summarized format.
  2. The publication of the minute omitting the signatures of stockholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6.404/76 was approved. The waiving of the reading of the consolidated voting map and agenda-related documents was authorized, since said documents had already been widely disclosed and made available to stockholders and the market.
  3. It approved the Balance Sheet, other Financial Statements and Notes to the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, together with the Management Report and the Independent Auditor's Report, the
    Opinion of the Supervisory Council and the Summary of the Audit Committee's Report, which were published on February 22, 2024 in the "O Estado de São Paulo" newspaper (printed version: pages B9 to B12) and digital version: pages 1 to 6) and complemented by a publication on February 24, 2024 (printed version: page B3).
  4. It approved the allocation of profit for the fiscal year 2023 in the total amount of R$33,388,878,797.32, as follows:
  1. R$ 1,669,443,939.87 to the Legal Reserve account;
  2. R$ 23,315,732,719.95, as total gross amount, for payment of dividends and interest on capital, in accordance with Article 9 of Law No. 9,249/95, of which R$21,616,001,371.53 is the amount net of taxes. It was recorded that part of the amount corresponds to the mandatory dividend and part to the extraordinary earnings and, also, that its payment had already been made in full; and
  3. R$8,403,702,137.50 to the Statutory Revenue Reserves.

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 23, 2024

  1. It ratified the resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors with respect to the advance payment to stockholders of the dividends and interest on capital attributed to the mandatory dividend for 2023, and also of the additional dividends and interest on capital declared on December, 9, 2022, March, 13, 2023, June 7, 2023, September 6, 2023, November 24, 2023 and February 5, 2024, all of which have been effectively paid.
  2. It also approved the allocation of R$ 53,253,812.66 to the Statutory Revenue Reserves related to the dividends and interest on capital lapsed over the course of the year.
  3. It was recorded that the Board of Directors' performance was evaluated both as a joint body and individually and in light of its good performance during the period, as well as the regular attendance of its members at the meetings, and also in compliance with the eligibility requirements of the Policy on the Appointment and Succession of Executives, the majority stockholder proposed the provision of 13 seats on the Board of Directors be filled through the reelection, on an individual basis, of Messrs. ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA, CANDIDO BOTELHO BRACHER, CÉSAR NIVALDO GON, FÁBIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, JOÃO MOREIRA SALLES, MARIA HELENA DOS SANTOS FERNANDES DE SANTANA, PEDRO LUIZ BODIN DE MORAES, PEDRO MOREIRA SALLES, RICARDO VILLELA MARINO and ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL and the election of Messrs. FABRICIO BLOISI ROCHA and PAULO ANTUNES

VERAS, all hereunder qualified, for the next annual term of office that will be effective until the investiture of those elected by the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2025, so that the Board of Directors will be composed of:

ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of the Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 6.045.777-6and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 014.414.218-

07, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Paulista, 1.938, 5º andar, Bela Vista, CEP 01310-942;ANA

LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA, Brazilian, married, pedagogue, bearer of the Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 13.861.521-4and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 066.530.828-

06, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Fradique Coutinho, 50, 11º andar, Pinheiros, CEP 05416-000;

CANDIDO BOTELHO BRACHER, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 10.266.958-2and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 039.690.188-38,

domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo, at Avenida Pedroso de Morais, 1619, 7º andar, sala 710, Pinheiros, CEP

05419-001;CESAR NIVALDO GON, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 19.772.487-5and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 154.974.508-57,

domiciled in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Ricardo Benetton Martins, 1000, Prédio 23B,

Polo II de Alta Tecnologia, CEP 13086-902;FABIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 5.654.446-7and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF)

under the No. 771.733.258-20, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha,

100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902;FABRÍCIO BLOISI ROCHA, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/BA) No. 800.7321-20and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under

the No. 263.679.838-21, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida dos Autonomistas, 1496 A, Vila

Yara, CEP 06020-902;JOÃO MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of the Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 33.180.899-7and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 295.520.008-

58, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4.440, 16º, andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP

04538-132;MARIA HELENA DOS SANTOS FERNANDES DE SANTANA, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 6.578.061-9 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF)

under the No. 036.221.618-50, domiciled in the city of London, United Kingdom, at 52 Canary View, 23 Dowells

Street, SE10 9DY; PAULO ANTUNES VERAS, Brazilian, steady union, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 12.856.600-0and enrolled with Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 179.984.168-58,

domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Alameda Vicente Pizon, 54, Vila Olímpia, CEP 04547-130;PEDRO

LUIZ BODIN DE MORAES, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-IFP/RJ) No. 03.733.122-0 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 548.346.867-87, domiciled

in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro at Avenida Ataulfo de Paiva, 1100, 2º andar, Leblon, CEP 22440-035;PEDRO

MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 19.979.952-0 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 551.222.567-72, domiciled in the city and state

of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132;RICARDO

VILLELA MARINO, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 15.111.115-7 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 252.398.288-90, domiciled in the city and state

of São Paulo at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132; and ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 4.548.549-5 and enrolled

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 23, 2024

with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 007.738.228-52,domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132.

4.4. Next, the Meeting approved the following recordings:

4.4.1. It recorded that all those elected to the Board of Directors (i) have submitted the documents supporting

compliance with prior eligibility requirements provided for in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and current regulation, particularly Resolution No. 4,970/21 of the National Monetary Council ("CMN") and Attachment K to

CVM Resolution No. 80/22, including clearance certificates, and all these documents have been filed at the Company's head office; and (ii) will be vested in their positions following the ratification of their elections by the

Central Bank of Brazil ("BACEN").

4.4.2. In compliance with the best corporate governance practices and in accordance with the criteria set out in Law No. 6,404/76 and the regulation of the CVM, Ms. Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana and Messrs. Candido Botelho Bracher, Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Fabricio Bloisi Rocha, Paulo Antunes Veras and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes were approved as independent members of the Board of Directors.

5. It approved the election of the members of the Supervisory Council for the next annual term of office. The following members (i) were reelected by nomination of the majority stockholder as effective members: Messrs.

GILBERTO FRUSSA, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 16.121.865-9 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 127.235.568-32, domiciled in the city and state

of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902; and EDUARDO

HIROYUKI MIYAKI, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 50.018.159-7 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 159.822.728-92, domiciled in the city and state

of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Terraço, Parque Jabaquara,

CEP 04344-902; and, as alternate members, respectively, Messrs. JOÃO COSTA, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 4.673.519 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF)

under the No. 476.511.728-68, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Dr. Abílio Martins de Castro, 75,

Jardim Marajoara, CEP 04663-110; and REINALDO GUERREIRO, Brazilian, married, Bachelor of Accounting, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 6.156.523-4and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF)

under the No. 503.946.658-72, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344- 902; and (ii) were elected as effective member, by nomination of the stockholder Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil - PREVI, in

the capacity of holder of preferred shares, Mr. IGOR BARENBOIM, Brazilian, single, economist, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-IFP/RJ) No. 12.752.083-1and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the

No. 089.542.617-01, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Iguatemi, 192, Itaim Bibi, CEP 01451-010;

and as alternate member, Mr. RENE GUIMARÃES ANDRICH, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-II/PR) No. 4.731.855-6and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No

709.926.659-49, domiciled in the city of Curitiba, state of Paraná, at Rua Alberto Folloni, 749 - Ap.204, Ahú, CEP 80540-000. The aforementioned members will make up the Company's Supervisory Council for an annual term of office expiring on the date of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2025.

5.1. It recorded the submission by the elected members of the Supervisory Council of the documents supporting compliance with prior eligibility requirements provided for in Article 162 of Law No. 6,404/76.

6. It approved the proposal for the establishment of the overall amount of R$680,000,000.00 for the compensation

of the members of the Board of Directors and the Board of Officers for the fiscal year 2024, regardless of the year in which the amounts were effectively attributed, paid or recognized in the Company's financial statements. This amount

may be paid in Brazilian currency, in shares of the Company or in another form that management deems convenient.

7. Finally, it approved the proposal of individual monthly compensation of R$22,000.00 for the effective members and of R$9,000.00 for the alternate members of the Supervisory Council.

REMOTE VOTING: The receipt was recorded of 935 remote voting forms in the period from 2024, March 22 to 2024, April 21, which were duly computed and are consolidated in the Final Voting Map.

MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 23, 2024

QUORUM FOR RESOLUTIONS: Resolutions were adopted by a majority of votes, as stated in the Final Voting

Map attached to this minute describing the percentages of approval, rejection and abstention on each matter resolved upon at the General Stockholders' Meeting.

DOCUMENTS FILED AT THE HEAD OFFICE: Balance Sheet and other Financial Statements, Notes to the

Financial Statements, Management Report and Independent Auditor's Report, Opinion of the Supervisory Council and summary of the Audit Committee's Report. The Proposal of the Board of Directors made available on March 23,

2024, the voting maps and the votes cast submitted by the Company's stockholders were also filed at the Company's

head office and certified by the Chair.

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, this minute were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), April 23, 2024. (undersigned) Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Final summarized voting map

According to CVM Resolution Nº 81/22, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the final summarized voting map related to the consolidation of remote voting instructions and voting instructions exclusively digitally for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution at its and Annual General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. exclusively held online, is presented below:

Item

Description

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Take cognizance of the Managements Report, the Independent Auditor's Report,

Approve

4,568,416,566

99.95%

1

the Opinion of the Fiscal Council and the Summary of the Audit Committee's

Reject

-

-

Report and examine them for resolution on the Financial Statements for the fiscal

year ended December 31, 2023:

Abstain

2,153,846

0.05%

Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the

Approve

4,568,769,916

99.96%

2

General

Stockholders

Meeting

Manual

available

at

Reject

-

-

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-cominvestidores/

en/general-stockholders-meetings/

Abstain

1,800,496

0.04%

Approve

4,566,293,111

99.91%

3

Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in thirteen

(13):

Reject

2,476,805

0.05%

Abstain

1,800,496

0.04%

Approve

4,563,789,242

99.85%

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Reject

4,800,150

0.11%

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,566,340,380

99.91%

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Reject

2,249,012

0.05%

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,550,009,490

99.55%

Candido Botelho Bracher

Reject

18,292,854

0.40%

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

2,268,068

0.05%

Approve

4,568,542,977

99.96%

Cesar Nivaldo Gon

Reject

46,415

0.00%

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,557,933,680

99.72%

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Reject

10,368,664

0.23%

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

2,268,068

0.05%

Approve

4,568,589,392

99.96%

Fabricio Bloisi Rocha

Reject

-

-

(Conselheiro Independente)

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 13 -

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can

nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the

Approve

4,566,279,483

99.91%

5

general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded

if the João Moreira Salles

Reject

2,309,909

0.05%

shareholder with voting rights also fills in

the fields present in the separate

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred

to in these fields takes place).

Approve

4,567,530,977

99.93%

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

de Santana

Reject

1,058,415

0.02%

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,568,589,392

99.96%

Paulo Antunes Veras

Reject

-

-

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,568,488,780

99.95%

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

Reject

100,612

0.00%

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,564,336,717

99.86%

Pedro Moreira Salles

Reject

3,965,627

0.09%

Abstain

2,268,068

0.05%

Approve

4,566,846,858

99.92%

Ricardo Villela Marino

Reject

1,735,934

0.04%

Abstain

1,987,620

0.04%

Approve

4,566,272,883

99.91%

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

2,309,909

0.05%

Abstain

1,987,620

0.04%

Approve

4,541,567,174

99.37%

10

Decide on the independence of the members:

Reject

27,022,218

0.59%

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,568,589,392

99.96%

Gilberto Frussa (efetivo) / João Costa

Reject

-

-

(suplente)

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

11

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as

many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election).

Approve

4,568,589,392

99.96%

Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki (efetivo) /

Reject

-

-

Reinaldo Guerreiro (suplente)

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

2,244,573,722

98.74%

12

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal coucnil by shareholders with non-voting

Igor Barenboim (efetivo) / Rene

Reject

6,930,805

0.30%

preferred shares or restricted voting rights.

Guimarães Andrich (suplente

Abstain

21,760,076

0.96%

Approve

4,568,568,392

99.96%

13

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$22,000.00 to effective

Reject

21,000

0.00%

members and R$9,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

Approve

4,564,117,110

99.96%

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

14

the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of

Reject

4,472,282

-

R$680,000,000.00:

Abstain

1,981,020

0.04%

São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2024.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

