ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 23, 2024 DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On April 23, 2024, at 11:15 a.m., exclusively held online and remotely, via videoconference, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81/2022. CHAIR: Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary. QUORUM: Stockholders representing 92,18% of common shares of the Company's capital stock. CALL NOTICE: Published in the "O Estado de S. Paulo" newspaper on March 26, 2024 (printed version: page B4 and digital version: page 1), on March 27, 2024 (printed version: page B7 and digital version: page 1), and on March 28, 2023 (printed version: page B8 and digital version: page 1). NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS: The publication is not mandatory according to Article 133, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404/76. REMOTE VOTING: The summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely was released and made available to stockholders. RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED: Stockholders were informed that this minute would be drafted in a summarized format. The publication of the minute omitting the signatures of stockholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6.404/76 was approved. The waiving of the reading of the consolidated voting map and the agenda-related documents was also authorized since said documents had already been widely disclosed and made available to stockholders and the market. It amended Article, 6, head provision, of the Bylaws to confer the power to designate the positions of the Board of Directors to the General Stockholders' Meeting , as well as the item 6.6. of the Bylaws, to set the limit age of seventy-three (73) years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairperson. 4. It amended article 10, head provision, and item 10.1. of the Bylaws to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply (i) the

CORPORATE BYLAWS APPROVED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23, 2024 assumption of obligations in any act, contract or document that results in a responsibility, including the provision of guarantees to their parties; or (ii) waiver of rights, encumbrance or disposal of permanent assets, as well as to make adjustments to the wording of the articles of the Bylaws. It consolidated the Corporate Bylaws to document the amendments approved in aforementioned items, which will be effective as initialed by the Chair, after the resolutions of this Meeting are ratified by the Central Bank of Brazil. It updated the Stock Option Plan, which consolidates the general rules related to long-term incentive programs involving the granting of shares to management members and employees of the Company and its direct or indirect controlled companies. REMOTE VOTING: The receipt was recorded of 122 remote voting forms in the period from 2024, March 22 to 2024, April 21, which were duly computed and are consolidated in the Final Voting Map. QUORUM FOR RESOLUTIONS: Resolutions were adopted by a majority of votes, as stated in the Final Voting Map attached to these minutes describing the percentages of approval, rejection and abstention on each matter resolved upon at the General Stockholders' Meeting. DOCUMENTS FILED AT THE HEAD OFFICE: The Proposal of the Board of Directors made available on March 23, 2024, the voting maps and the votes cast submitted by the Company's stockholders were filed at the Company's head office and certified by the Chair. CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), April 23, 2024. (undersigned) Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING Final summarized voting map According to CVM Resolution Nº 81/22, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the final summarized voting map related to the consolidation of remote voting instructions and voting instructions exclusively digitally for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024, 11:15 a.m exclusively held online, is presented below: Item Description Voting Number of shares over total voting 1 2 3 Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (i) Article, 6º, caput, to attribute the power to designate the Board of Directors' positions to the General Stockholders' Meeting at the occasion of the election of the Board of Directors' members.: Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (ii) Item 6.6. to set the limit age of seventy-three years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairman: Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (iii) Article 10 caput and item 10.1 to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply the assumption of obligations or waiver of rights, encumbrance and disposal of permanent assets, as well as the adjustments to the wording in such articles: Approve 4.556.607.923 99,69% Reject - - Abstain 14.005.270 0,31% Approve 4.533.478.509 99,19% Reject 23.129.414 0,51% Abstain 14.005.270 0,31% Approve 4.556.607.923 99,69% Reject - - Abstain 14.005.270 0,31% Approve 4.556.607.923 99,69% 4 Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in in the previous item: Reject - - Abstain 14.005.270 0,31% Approve 4.532.233.432 99,16% 5 Update the Stock Grant Plan: Reject 24.172.386 0,53% Abstain 14.207.375 0,31% São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2024. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING Final Detailed Voting Map According to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in exclusively digital on the matters submitted for the resolution of the at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024, 11:15 a.m. exclusively held online, of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly- Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast: Balance of Common Deliberations CPF/CNPJ Shares 1 2 3 4 5 14.074*** 2.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 13.834*** 9.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 17.239*** 985.501 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 08.295*** 95.277 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 53.557*** 3.434 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 10.205*** 1.605 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 37.806*** 1.955 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 32.628*** 16.000 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 32.642*** 246.200 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 27.386*** 189.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 31.890*** 9.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 32.484*** 973.300 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 40.922*** 141.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 39.332*** 420.564 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 27.165*** 29.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 24.528*** 204.557 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 14.693*** 316.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 35.595*** 21.200 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 32.106*** 6.700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 27.680*** 109.500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 07.516*** 22.424 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 97.539*** 17.581 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.986*** 28.200 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.479*** 991.000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 08.840*** 1.217.330 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 07.418*** 203.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 26.784*** 1.388 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 12.219*** 180.524 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Abs. 29.054*** 20.900 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Abs. 37.396*** 681 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Abs. 22.954*** 9.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 12.120*** 24.000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 30.254*** 40.201 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 07.496*** 619.258 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 50.221*** 36.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.987*** 17.600 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 28.979*** 400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 28.394*** 33.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 28.990*** 176.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 31.577*** 40.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 23.384*** 20.902 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 11.455*** 6.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 13.289*** 6.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 15.206*** 31.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 34.825*** 7.022 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 09.001*** 56.000 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 50.729*** 56.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 32.106*** 126.000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 41.222*** 185.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 15.585*** 2.512 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 09.063*** 159.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 11.324*** 4.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 14.494*** 4.810 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 08.731*** 6.151 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 21.881*** 19.257 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 44.602*** 18.529 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej.

12.094*** 120.864 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 20.849*** 5.900 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 09.470*** 72.700 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.479*** 768.811 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.987*** 5.433 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 26.160*** 12.000 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 24.917*** 20.700 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 05.839*** 323.200 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 33.580*** 18.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 29.264*** 21.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 31.050*** 70.000 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 08.291*** 23.500 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 08.579*** 43.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.839*** 1.080.400 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 05.839*** 64.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 22.631*** 21.700 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 11.100*** 540.789 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 18.407*** 658.037 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 09.294*** 92.992 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 48.429*** 5.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 17.718*** 169.921 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 23.771*** 18.675 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 41.081*** 2.500 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 16.990*** 56.200 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 18.830*** 4.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 31.989*** 127.854 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 10.916*** 644.322 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.839*** 11.012 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 11.311*** 297.523 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. 23.572*** 54.197 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 05.840*** 161.903 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 18.550*** 9.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 46.964*** 257.100 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 07.247*** 37.617 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 29.322*** 3.945.912 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 31.240*** 130.300 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 32.329*** 439.073 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 35.693*** 3.475.900 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 47.705*** 2.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 41.199*** 11.200 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 14.541*** 384.400 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 23.794*** 284.800 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 37.113*** 42.000 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 97.540*** 5.237.354 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 09.559*** 347.671 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 06.046*** 272.000 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 45.902*** 6.903 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 21.273*** 284.189 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 19.530*** 4.259 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 31.591*** 38.639 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 10.418*** 151.039 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 52.203*** 41.996 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 08.973*** 94.013 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 09.606*** 175.000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 59.573*** 12.266.374 Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. 61.544*** 8.863.879 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 24.623*** 30.300 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 14.213*** 966.358 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 12.987*** 162.905 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 35.956*** 123.837 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 39.800*** 8.400 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 52.041*** 8.527.565 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 61.532*** 1.943.906.577 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 04.676*** 2.564.084.404 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 135.61*** 128 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 09.225*** 61.600 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 53.780*** 4.455 Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. 39.332*** 372.065 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 39.332*** 1.868 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 087.44*** 6.600 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 21.224*** 69.976 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. 30.812*** 33.600 Ap. Rej. Ap. Ap. Rej. 33.499*** 158.054 Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. 05.964*** 1.576.387 Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. Abs. 41.594*** 21.000 Ap. Ap. Ap. Ap. Rej. Deliberations: Ordinary agenda