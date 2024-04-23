ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230
SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL
STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
OF APRIL 23, 2024
DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On April 23, 2024, at 11:15 a.m., exclusively held online and remotely, via videoconference, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange
Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81/2022.
CHAIR: Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.
QUORUM: Stockholders representing 92,18% of common shares of the Company's capital stock.
CALL NOTICE: Published in the "O Estado de S. Paulo" newspaper on March 26, 2024 (printed
version: page B4 and digital version: page 1), on March 27, 2024 (printed version: page B7 and
digital version: page 1), and on March 28, 2023 (printed version: page B8 and digital version: page 1).
NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS: The publication is not mandatory according to Article 133, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404/76.
REMOTE VOTING: The summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely was released and made available to stockholders.
RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED:
- Stockholders were informed that this minute would be drafted in a summarized format.
- The publication of the minute omitting the signatures of stockholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6.404/76 was approved. The waiving of the reading of the consolidated voting map and the agenda-related documents was also authorized since said documents had already been widely disclosed and made available to stockholders and the market.
- It amended Article, 6, head provision, of the Bylaws to confer the power to designate the positions of the Board of Directors to the General Stockholders' Meeting, as well as the item 6.6.
of the Bylaws, to set the limit age of seventy-three (73) years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairperson.
4. It amended article 10, head provision, and item 10.1. of the Bylaws to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply (i) the
CORPORATE BYLAWS APPROVED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23, 2024
assumption of obligations in any act, contract or document that results in a responsibility, including the provision of guarantees to their parties; or (ii) waiver of rights, encumbrance or disposal of permanent assets, as well as to make adjustments to the wording of the articles of the Bylaws.
- It consolidated the Corporate Bylaws to document the amendments approved in aforementioned items, which will be effective as initialed by the Chair, after the resolutions of this Meeting are ratified by the Central Bank of Brazil.
- It updated the Stock Option Plan, which consolidates the general rules related to long-term incentive programs involving the granting of shares to management members and employees of the Company and its direct or indirect controlled companies.
REMOTE VOTING: The receipt was recorded of 122 remote voting forms in the period from 2024, March 22 to 2024, April 21, which were duly computed and are consolidated in the Final Voting Map.
QUORUM FOR RESOLUTIONS: Resolutions were adopted by a majority of votes, as stated
in the Final Voting Map attached to these minutes describing the percentages of approval, rejection and abstention on each matter resolved upon at the General Stockholders' Meeting.
DOCUMENTS FILED AT THE HEAD OFFICE: The Proposal of the Board of Directors made available on March 23, 2024, the voting maps and the votes cast submitted by the
Company's stockholders were filed at the Company's head office and certified by the Chair.
CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), April 23, 2024. (undersigned) Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Final summarized voting map
According to CVM Resolution Nº 81/22, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the final summarized voting map related to the consolidation of remote voting instructions and voting instructions exclusively digitally for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024, 11:15 a.m exclusively held online, is presented below:
Item
Description
Voting
Number of shares
- over total voting
1
2
3
Amend the following articles of the Bylaws:
(i) Article, 6º, caput, to attribute the power to designate the Board of Directors' positions to the General Stockholders' Meeting at the occasion of the election of the Board of Directors' members.:
Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (ii) Item 6.6. to set the limit age of seventy-three years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairman:
Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (iii) Article 10 caput and item 10.1 to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply the assumption of obligations or waiver of rights, encumbrance and disposal of permanent assets, as well as the adjustments to the wording in such articles:
Approve
4.556.607.923
99,69%
Reject
-
-
Abstain
14.005.270
0,31%
Approve
4.533.478.509
99,19%
Reject
23.129.414
0,51%
Abstain
14.005.270
0,31%
Approve
4.556.607.923
99,69%
Reject
-
-
Abstain
14.005.270
0,31%
Approve
4.556.607.923
99,69%
4
Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in in the previous item:
Reject
-
-
Abstain
14.005.270
0,31%
Approve
4.532.233.432
99,16%
5
Update the Stock Grant Plan:
Reject
24.172.386
0,53%
Abstain
14.207.375
0,31%
São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2024.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Final Detailed Voting Map
According to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in exclusively digital on the matters submitted for the resolution of the at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024, 11:15 a.m. exclusively held online, of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly- Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast:
Balance of Common
Deliberations
CPF/CNPJ
Shares
1
2
3
4
5
14.074***
2.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
13.834***
9.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
17.239***
985.501
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
08.295***
95.277
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
53.557***
3.434
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
10.205***
1.605
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
37.806***
1.955
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
32.628***
16.000
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
32.642***
246.200
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
27.386***
189.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
31.890***
9.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
32.484***
973.300
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
40.922***
141.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
39.332***
420.564
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
27.165***
29.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
24.528***
204.557
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
14.693***
316.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
35.595***
21.200
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
32.106***
6.700
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
27.680***
109.500
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
07.516***
22.424
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
97.539***
17.581
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.986***
28.200
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.479***
991.000
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
08.840***
1.217.330
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
07.418***
203.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
26.784***
1.388
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
12.219***
180.524
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Abs.
29.054***
20.900
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Abs.
37.396***
681
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Abs.
22.954***
9.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
12.120***
24.000
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
30.254***
40.201
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
07.496***
619.258
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
50.221***
36.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.987***
17.600
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
28.979***
400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
28.394***
33.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
28.990***
176.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
31.577***
40.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
23.384***
20.902
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
11.455***
6.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
13.289***
6.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
15.206***
31.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
34.825***
7.022
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
09.001***
56.000
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
50.729***
56.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
32.106***
126.000
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
41.222***
185.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
15.585***
2.512
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
09.063***
159.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
11.324***
4.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
14.494***
4.810
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
08.731***
6.151
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
21.881***
19.257
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
44.602***
18.529
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
12.094***
120.864
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
20.849***
5.900
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
09.470***
72.700
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.479***
768.811
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.987***
5.433
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
26.160***
12.000
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
24.917***
20.700
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
05.839***
323.200
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
33.580***
18.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
29.264***
21.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
31.050***
70.000
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
08.291***
23.500
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
08.579***
43.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.839***
1.080.400
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
05.839***
64.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
22.631***
21.700
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
11.100***
540.789
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
18.407***
658.037
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
09.294***
92.992
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
48.429***
5.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
17.718***
169.921
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
23.771***
18.675
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
41.081***
2.500
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
16.990***
56.200
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
18.830***
4.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
31.989***
127.854
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
10.916***
644.322
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.839***
11.012
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
11.311***
297.523
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
23.572***
54.197
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
05.840***
161.903
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
18.550***
9.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
46.964***
257.100
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
07.247***
37.617
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
29.322***
3.945.912
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
31.240***
130.300
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
32.329***
439.073
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
35.693***
3.475.900
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
47.705***
2.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
41.199***
11.200
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
14.541***
384.400
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
23.794***
284.800
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
37.113***
42.000
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
97.540***
5.237.354
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
09.559***
347.671
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
06.046***
272.000
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
45.902***
6.903
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
21.273***
284.189
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
19.530***
4.259
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
31.591***
38.639
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
10.418***
151.039
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
52.203***
41.996
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
08.973***
94.013
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
09.606***
175.000
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
59.573***
12.266.374
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
61.544***
8.863.879
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
24.623***
30.300
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
14.213***
966.358
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
12.987***
162.905
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
35.956***
123.837
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
39.800***
8.400
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
52.041***
8.527.565
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
61.532***
1.943.906.577
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
04.676***
2.564.084.404
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
135.61***
128
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
09.225***
61.600
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
53.780***
4.455
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
39.332***
372.065
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
39.332***
1.868
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
087.44***
6.600
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
21.224***
69.976
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
30.812***
33.600
Ap.
Rej.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
33.499***
158.054
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
05.964***
1.576.387
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
Abs.
41.594***
21.000
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Ap.
Rej.
Deliberations: Ordinary agenda
- Amend the following articles of the Bylaws:
-
Article, 6º, caput, to attribute the power to designate the Board of Directors' positions to the General Stockholders' Meeting at the occasion of the election of the Board of Directors' members.:
2) Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (ii) Item 6.6. to set the limit age of seventy-three years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairman:
- Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (iii) Article 10 caput and item 10.1 to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply the assumption of obligations or waiver of rights, encumbrance and disposal of permanent assets, as well as the adjustments to the wording in such articles:
- Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in in the previous item:
- Update the Stock Grant Plan:
Subtitle:
Ap. = Approved
Rej. = Reject
Abs. = Abstain
São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2024.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
