ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL

STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

OF APRIL 23, 2024

DATE, TIME AND VENUE: On April 23, 2024, at 11:15 a.m., exclusively held online and remotely, via videoconference, in accordance with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange

Commission ("CVM") Resolution No. 81/2022.

CHAIR: Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.

QUORUM: Stockholders representing 92,18% of common shares of the Company's capital stock.

CALL NOTICE: Published in the "O Estado de S. Paulo" newspaper on March 26, 2024 (printed

version: page B4 and digital version: page 1), on March 27, 2024 (printed version: page B7 and

digital version: page 1), and on March 28, 2023 (printed version: page B8 and digital version: page 1).

NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS: The publication is not mandatory according to Article 133, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404/76.

REMOTE VOTING: The summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely was released and made available to stockholders.

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED:

  1. Stockholders were informed that this minute would be drafted in a summarized format.
  2. The publication of the minute omitting the signatures of stockholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 2, of Law No. 6.404/76 was approved. The waiving of the reading of the consolidated voting map and the agenda-related documents was also authorized since said documents had already been widely disclosed and made available to stockholders and the market.
  3. It amended Article, 6, head provision, of the Bylaws to confer the power to designate the positions of the Board of Directors to the General Stockholders' Meeting, as well as the item 6.6.

of the Bylaws, to set the limit age of seventy-three (73) years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairperson.

4. It amended article 10, head provision, and item 10.1. of the Bylaws to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply (i) the

CORPORATE BYLAWS APPROVED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 23, 2024

assumption of obligations in any act, contract or document that results in a responsibility, including the provision of guarantees to their parties; or (ii) waiver of rights, encumbrance or disposal of permanent assets, as well as to make adjustments to the wording of the articles of the Bylaws.

  1. It consolidated the Corporate Bylaws to document the amendments approved in aforementioned items, which will be effective as initialed by the Chair, after the resolutions of this Meeting are ratified by the Central Bank of Brazil.
  2. It updated the Stock Option Plan, which consolidates the general rules related to long-term incentive programs involving the granting of shares to management members and employees of the Company and its direct or indirect controlled companies.

REMOTE VOTING: The receipt was recorded of 122 remote voting forms in the period from 2024, March 22 to 2024, April 21, which were duly computed and are consolidated in the Final Voting Map.

QUORUM FOR RESOLUTIONS: Resolutions were adopted by a majority of votes, as stated

in the Final Voting Map attached to these minutes describing the percentages of approval, rejection and abstention on each matter resolved upon at the General Stockholders' Meeting.

DOCUMENTS FILED AT THE HEAD OFFICE: The Proposal of the Board of Directors made available on March 23, 2024, the voting maps and the votes cast submitted by the

Company's stockholders were filed at the Company's head office and certified by the Chair.

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (SP), April 23, 2024. (undersigned) Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues - Chairman; Leandro Miana Telles - Secretary.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Final summarized voting map

According to CVM Resolution Nº 81/22, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the final summarized voting map related to the consolidation of remote voting instructions and voting instructions exclusively digitally for each item presented in the remote voting form, about the matters submitted for resolution at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024, 11:15 a.m exclusively held online, is presented below:

Item

Description

Voting

Number of shares

  • over total voting

1

2

3

Amend the following articles of the Bylaws:

(i) Article, 6º, caput, to attribute the power to designate the Board of Directors' positions to the General Stockholders' Meeting at the occasion of the election of the Board of Directors' members.:

Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (ii) Item 6.6. to set the limit age of seventy-three years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairman:

Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (iii) Article 10 caput and item 10.1 to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply the assumption of obligations or waiver of rights, encumbrance and disposal of permanent assets, as well as the adjustments to the wording in such articles:

Approve

4.556.607.923

99,69%

Reject

-

-

Abstain

14.005.270

0,31%

Approve

4.533.478.509

99,19%

Reject

23.129.414

0,51%

Abstain

14.005.270

0,31%

Approve

4.556.607.923

99,69%

Reject

-

-

Abstain

14.005.270

0,31%

Approve

4.556.607.923

99,69%

4

Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in in the previous item:

Reject

-

-

Abstain

14.005.270

0,31%

Approve

4.532.233.432

99,16%

5

Update the Stock Grant Plan:

Reject

24.172.386

0,53%

Abstain

14.207.375

0,31%

São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2024.

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Final Detailed Voting Map

According to CVM Resolution No. 81/22, it discloses the final detailed voting map that consolidates the votes cast remotely and the votes cast in exclusively digital on the matters submitted for the resolution of the at its and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting held on April 23, 2024, 11:15 a.m. exclusively held online, of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a Publicly- Listed Company headquartered in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902, containing the first five numbers of the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) or of the Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ) of the stockholder, the stockholding position and the votes cast:

Balance of Common

Deliberations

CPF/CNPJ

Shares

1

2

3

4

5

14.074***

2.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

13.834***

9.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

17.239***

985.501

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

08.295***

95.277

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

53.557***

3.434

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

10.205***

1.605

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

37.806***

1.955

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

32.628***

16.000

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

32.642***

246.200

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

27.386***

189.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

31.890***

9.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

32.484***

973.300

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

40.922***

141.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

39.332***

420.564

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

27.165***

29.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

24.528***

204.557

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

14.693***

316.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

35.595***

21.200

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

32.106***

6.700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

27.680***

109.500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

07.516***

22.424

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

97.539***

17.581

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.986***

28.200

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.479***

991.000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

08.840***

1.217.330

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

07.418***

203.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

26.784***

1.388

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

12.219***

180.524

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Abs.

29.054***

20.900

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Abs.

37.396***

681

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Abs.

22.954***

9.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

12.120***

24.000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

30.254***

40.201

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

07.496***

619.258

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

50.221***

36.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.987***

17.600

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

28.979***

400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

28.394***

33.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

28.990***

176.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

31.577***

40.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

23.384***

20.902

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

11.455***

6.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

13.289***

6.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

15.206***

31.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

34.825***

7.022

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

09.001***

56.000

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

50.729***

56.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

32.106***

126.000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.222***

185.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

15.585***

2.512

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.063***

159.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

11.324***

4.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

14.494***

4.810

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

08.731***

6.151

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

21.881***

19.257

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

44.602***

18.529

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

12.094***

120.864

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

20.849***

5.900

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

09.470***

72.700

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.479***

768.811

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.987***

5.433

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

26.160***

12.000

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

24.917***

20.700

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.839***

323.200

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

33.580***

18.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

29.264***

21.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

31.050***

70.000

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

08.291***

23.500

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

08.579***

43.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.839***

1.080.400

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

05.839***

64.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

22.631***

21.700

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

11.100***

540.789

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

18.407***

658.037

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.294***

92.992

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

48.429***

5.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

17.718***

169.921

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

23.771***

18.675

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

41.081***

2.500

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

16.990***

56.200

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

18.830***

4.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

31.989***

127.854

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

10.916***

644.322

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.839***

11.012

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

11.311***

297.523

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

23.572***

54.197

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

05.840***

161.903

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

18.550***

9.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

46.964***

257.100

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

07.247***

37.617

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

29.322***

3.945.912

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

31.240***

130.300

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

32.329***

439.073

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

35.693***

3.475.900

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

47.705***

2.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

41.199***

11.200

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

14.541***

384.400

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

23.794***

284.800

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

37.113***

42.000

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

97.540***

5.237.354

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

09.559***

347.671

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

06.046***

272.000

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

45.902***

6.903

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

21.273***

284.189

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

19.530***

4.259

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

31.591***

38.639

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

10.418***

151.039

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

52.203***

41.996

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

08.973***

94.013

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.606***

175.000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

59.573***

12.266.374

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

61.544***

8.863.879

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

24.623***

30.300

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

14.213***

966.358

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

12.987***

162.905

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

35.956***

123.837

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

39.800***

8.400

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

52.041***

8.527.565

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

61.532***

1.943.906.577

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

04.676***

2.564.084.404

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

135.61***

128

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

09.225***

61.600

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

53.780***

4.455

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

39.332***

372.065

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

39.332***

1.868

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

087.44***

6.600

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

21.224***

69.976

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

30.812***

33.600

Ap.

Rej.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

33.499***

158.054

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

05.964***

1.576.387

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

Abs.

41.594***

21.000

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Ap.

Rej.

Deliberations: Ordinary agenda

  1. Amend the following articles of the Bylaws:
  1. Article, 6º, caput, to attribute the power to designate the Board of Directors' positions to the General Stockholders' Meeting at the occasion of the election of the Board of Directors' members.:
    2) Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (ii) Item 6.6. to set the limit age of seventy-three years to hold the position of the Board of Directors' Chairman or Co-Chairman:
  1. Amend the following articles of the Bylaws: (iii) Article 10 caput and item 10.1 to establish that the Company may be represented by only one (1) officer in situations that do not imply the assumption of obligations or waiver of rights, encumbrance and disposal of permanent assets, as well as the adjustments to the wording in such articles:
  2. Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in in the previous item:
  3. Update the Stock Grant Plan:

Subtitle:

Ap. = Approved

Rej. = Reject

Abs. = Abstain

São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2024.

