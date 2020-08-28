Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of August 27, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON AUGUST 27, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On August 27, 2020, at 9 a.m., at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 4º andar, in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members, with the participation of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

  1. The removal of the Officer RODRIGO LUÍS ROSA COUTO was recorded.
  2. RENATO DA SILVA CARVALHO, Brazilian, married, ENGINEER, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-IFP/RJ) No. 10.073.128-0, enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under the No. 033.810.967-61, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Terraço, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902 was elected as Officer for the current term of office, which will be effective until those elected at the first Meeting of the Board of Directors following the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2021 take office.
    1. It is recorded that the elected Officer: (i) presented the documents that support compliance with prior conditions for eligibility provided for in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and current regulations, particularly in Resolution No. 4,122/12 of the National Monetary Council ("CMN"), including clearance certificates, and all these documents were filed at the Company's head office; and (ii) shall be vested in his position following ratification of his election by the Central Bank of Brazil ("BACEN").
    2. In compliance with the rules of the National Monetary Council (CMN), the responsibilities
      (i) for the Registration of Credit Assignment Operations (CMN Resolution No. 3,998/11) and (ii) for the Credit Information System - SCR (BACN Circular Letter No. 3,870/17) were assigned to the elected Officer RENATO DA SILVA CARVALHO and, until he takes office, his responsibilities will be temporarily performed by the Officer TATIANA GRECCO.
  4. The following responsibilities were assigned to the Officer TATIANA GRECCO: (i) the Determination of the Minimum Limits and Standards (BACEN Circular Letter No. 3,398/08); (ii)the Determination of the Amount of RWA, Referential Equity and Principal Capital (CMN Resolution No. 4.193/13); (iii) Compliance with Maximum Exposure Limits per Client and Concentrated Exposures (CMN Resolution No. 4,677/18); (iv) Disclosure of Prudential Information (CMN Resolution No. 4,745/19); (v) Capital Risk Management (CMN Resolution No. 4,557/17); and (vi) the Recovery Plan (CMN Resolution No. 4,502/16), which were previously assigned to the Officer RODRIGO LUÍS ROSA COUTO, now removed.

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF AUGUST 27, 2020 - 9:00 a.m..

page 2

4. It is also recorded that the other positions of the Executive Board and their responsibilities were not changed.

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga, secretary of the Board, drafted these minutes and, after they were read and approved by all, they were signed by the meeting attendees. São Paulo (SP), August 27, 2020. (undersigned) Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen; Ricardo Villela Marino - Vice Chairman; Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barreto Villela, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola, João Moreira Salles, José Galló, Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes - Board members.

São Paulo (SP), August 27, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 21:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:20pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors ..
PU
05:20pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Ata Sumária da Reunião do Conselho de Administração de 27 de..
PU
08/22ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 18.08.20 - Itaú Unibanco lança programa iPhone pra Sempre.pd..
PU
08/22ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 05.08.20 - Itaú Unibanco volta a reduzir taxas de juros para..
PU
08/19ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Reference Form 2019
PU
08/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement to the Market - Composition of the Audit Commit..
PU
08/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Composição do Comitê de Auditoria
PU
08/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Clarification on news
PU
08/13ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Ações Itaú em Foco 2T20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 20 733 M 20 733 M
Net income 2020 19 394 M 3 589 M 3 589 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Yield 2020 1,87%
Capitalization 230 B 42 225 M 42 589 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 94 910
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,09 BRL
Last Close Price 24,18 BRL
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-34.82%41 028
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.92%311 922
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.00%245 097
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-26.04%225 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.05%184 759
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.2.32%132 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group