Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of August 27, 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HELD ON AUGUST 27, 2020

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On August 27, 2020, at 9 a.m., at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 4º andar, in the city and state of São Paulo.

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members, with the participation of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE: