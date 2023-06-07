Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:30 2023-06-07 pm EDT
27.42 BRL   +0.29%
05:26pMaterial Fact : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
05:26pItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of June 07, 2023
PU
06/06Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of June 07, 2023

06/07/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF JUNE 07, 2023

DATE AND TIME: On June, 07, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen.

QUORUM: The totality of the members elected, with the participation of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

The Board members resolved on the payment of interest on capital to stockholders, ad referendum of the General Stockholders' Meeting, and in accordance with sub item 6.8, X of the Company's Bylaws and Stockholder Remuneration Policy, in the amount of R$ 0.2663 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$ 0.226355 per share, except for the corporate stockholders able to prove that they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, which will be made on August 25, 2023. Interest will be recorded as credit to the specific account on June 29, 2023, based on the final stockholding position recorded on June 19, 2023, with their shares traded ex-rights starting June 20, 2023.

Additionally, the Board members approved the payment of interest on capital declared by the Board of Directors on March 13, 2023, in the gross amount of R$ 0.262 per share (net amount of R$ 0.2227 per share) on August 25, 2023.

CLOSING: With the work of the meeting concluded, Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues, the meeting's secretary, drafted this minute and after it was read and approved by all, it was signed. São Paulo (SP), June 07, 2023. (undersigned) Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen; Ricardo Villela Marino - Vice-chairman; Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela, Candido Botelho Bracher, Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, João Moreira Salles, Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes - Board members.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 21:25:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:26pMaterial Fact : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
05:26pItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of June 07..
PU
06/06Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gaining in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
06/06Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
06/06Itau Unibanco Confirms Talks to Sell Its Argentine Unit to Banco Macro
MT
06/06Brazil's Itau in Talks to Sell Argentine Unit to Banco Macro
DJ
06/06Itaú Unibanco S A : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
06/06Material Fact : News published in the media - Banco Itaú Argentina
PU
06/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/29Announcement To The Market : Update on tender ofter for the acquisition of Itaú Chile´s sh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 156 B 31 766 M 31 766 M
Net income 2023 34 644 M 7 058 M 7 058 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,70x
Yield 2023 4,26%
Capitalization 247 B 50 391 M 50 391 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 53,5%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,34 BRL
Average target price 31,97 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.9.36%50 341
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.89%407 192
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 044
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-11.75%232 938
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 450
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.07%154 817
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer