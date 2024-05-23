SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF MAY 23, 2024 - 9:00 a.m.

It is recorded that the elected Officers: (i) submitted substantiating documents of compliance with prior conditions for eligibility pursuant to articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and current regulations, particularly in Resolution No. 4,970/21 of the National Monetary Council ("CMN") and in Attachment K of Resolution No. 80/22 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange

Commission ("CVM"), including clearance certificates, and all these documents were filed at the Company's head office; and (ii) shall be vested in their positions following ratification of their election by the Central Bank of Brazil ("BCB"). It is recorded the transfer of the responsibility for Open Finance Sharing - Joint Resolution No. 1/20 from Officer Rubens Fogli Netto to Officer Alexandre Grossmann Zancani, as of this date. There are recorded the following assignments of responsibilities, with effect from the date of the absorption of the spun-off portion of Banco Itaú BBA S.A. by the Company, in compliance with CMN and CVM rules:

FLÁVIO AUGUSTO AGUIAR DE SOUZA

Process for consulting information relating to positions in derivatives - CMN Resolution No. 3,908/10.

CARLOS FERNANDO ROSSI CONSTANTINI

Non-Resident Investor Representative - CMN Resolution No. 4,373/14 and CVM Resolution No. 13/20.

ERIC ANDRÉ ALTAFIM

SFN Compensation Agreements - CMN Resolution No. 3,263/05; and

Issuance, Distribution or Negotiation of Structured Operations Notes - CMN Resolution No. 4,263/13.

6. It is also recorded that the other positions of the Board of Officers and their responsibilities remained unchanged.

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, Álvaro Felipe Rizzi Rodrigues, secretary to the Board, drafted these minutes and, after they were read and approved by all, they were signed by the meeting attendees. São Paulo (SP), May 23, 2024.