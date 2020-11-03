Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of November 03, 2020

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF NOVEMBER 3, 2020

DATE AND TIME: November 3, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen.

QUORUM: The totality of the members, with the participation of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

Once the meeting started, the Directors examined the financial statements for the period from January to September 2020, which were the subject matter of: (i) recommendation for approval, as documented in the Summary of the Audit Committee's Report; (ii) a favorable opinion of the Fiscal Council; and (iii) an unqualified report of the Independent Auditors.

After due consideration, the Board members concluded on the accuracy of all the documents examined, unanimously approving them and authorizing their publication by means of their submission to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, SEC - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and NYSE - New York Stock Exchange.

CONCLUSION: With the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read, approved and signed by all. São Paulo (SP), November 3, 2020. (undersigned) Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen; Ricardo Villela Marino - Vice Chairman; Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola, João Moreira Salles, José Galló, Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi, and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes - Board members.

São Paulo (SP), November 3, 2020.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations