Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of September 29, 2022

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

DATE AND TIME: On September 29, 2022 at 9:00am

CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-Chairmen.

QUORUM: The majority of the members elected, with the participation of Board Members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws.

RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

CANDIDO BOTELHO BRACHER , hereinafter qualified, was elected as a member of the NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE , for the ongoing annual term of office, which will be in force until the investiture of those elected at the Meeting of the Board of Directors that succeeds the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2023. As a result, the NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE is now composed as follows:

NOMINATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Chairman: PEDRO MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)19.979.952-0, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 551.222.567-72, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo (SP), at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132.

Members: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)6.045.777-6, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 014.414.218-07, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo (SP), at Avenida Paulista, 1938, 5o. Andar, Bela Vista, CEP 01310 -942;CANDIDO BOTELHO BRACHER, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)10.266.958-2, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 039.690.188-38, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo (SP), at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902;ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA, Brazilian, married, pedagogue, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)13.861.521-4, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 066.530.828-06, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo (SP), at Rua Fradique Coutinho, 50, 11º andar, Pinheiros, CEP 05416-000; and FÁBIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)5.654.446-7, and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 771.733.258-20, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo (SP), at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902.

3. MARIA HELENA DOS SANTOS FERNANDES DE SANTANA, hereinafter qualified, was elected as a member of the AUDIT COMMITTEE, for the ongoing annual term