Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of November 03, 2020

11/03/2020 | 05:50pm EST

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

OF NOVEMBER 3, 2020

DATE AND TIME: November 3, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.

CHAIRMAN: José Caruso Cruz Henriques.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members, with the participation of the Councilors as permitted by item 4.6 of the Internal Charter of the Fiscal Council.

RESOLUTION UNANIMOUSLY TAKEN:

Following the examination of the Company's financial statements for the period from January to September 2020, the Councilors resolved to draw up the following opinion:

"After examining the Company's financial statements for the period from January to September 2020 and verifying the accuracy of all the elements examined, taking into consideration the unqualified report of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the opinion of the effective members of the Fiscal Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. is that these documents appropriately reflect the capital structure, the financial position and the activities conducted by the Company in the period."

CONCLUSION: With the work of the meeting concluded, these minutes were drafted, read, approved and signed by all. (undersigned) José Caruso Cruz Henriques - Chairman; Alkimar Ribeiro de Moura and Eduardo Azevedo do Valle - Councilors.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 22:49:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 112 B 19 399 M 19 399 M
Net income 2020 19 603 M 3 410 M 3 410 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 222 B 38 763 M 38 575 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 94 910
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 32,56 BRL
Last Close Price 23,96 BRL
Spread / Highest target 79,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-35.42%38 616
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.67%305 582
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.33%249 801
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.63%208 311
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.20%180 790
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.9.74%149 131
