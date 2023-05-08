Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:59 2023-05-05 pm EDT
25.99 BRL   +3.71%
06:14aItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of May 05, 2023
PU
06:14aItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Supervisory Council of May 05, 2023
PU
06:14aItaú Unibanco S A : Press release on the results of the first quarter of 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Supervisory Council of May 05, 2023

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

OF MAY 5, 2023

DATE AND TIME: On May 5, 2023, at 5 p.m.

CHAIRMAN: Gilberto Frussa.

QUORUM: The totality of the elected members, with the participation of the Councilors as permitted by item 4.6 of the Internal Charter of the Fiscal Council.

RESOLUTION UNANIMOUSLY MADE:

Following the examination of the Company's financial statements for the period from January to March 2023, the Councilors resolved to draw up the following opinion:

"After examining the Company's financial statements for the period from January to March 2023 and taking into consideration the unqualified report of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, the opinion of the effective members of the Fiscal Council of ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. is that these documents appropriately reflect the capital structure, the financial position and the activities conducted by the Company in the period".

CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (State of São Paulo), May 5, 2023. (undersigned) Gilberto Frussa - Chairman; Artemio Bertholini and Eduardo Hiroyuki Miyaki - Councilors.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
06:14aItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of May 05,..
PU
06:14aItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Supervisory Council of May 05..
PU
06:14aItaú Unibanco S A : Press release on the results of the first quarter of 2023
PU
05/02Announcement To The Market : Launch of the Integrated Annual Report and ESG Report 2022
PU
05/02ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01Itaú Unibanco S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
04/28Itaú Unibanco S A : Access the report
PU
04/28Announcement To The Market : Audit Committee
PU
04/28Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of April 2..
PU
04/25ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 157 B 31 609 M 31 609 M
Net income 2023 35 178 M 7 093 M 7 093 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,24x
Yield 2023 4,81%
Capitalization 234 B 47 211 M 47 211 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,99 BRL
Average target price 31,73 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.3.96%47 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.97%399 594
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.19%244 118
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.33%220 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%175 620
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%159 279
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer